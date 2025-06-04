I am always appreciative when I see another activist movement feature a story about tech issues, for example, Organic Consumers shared work by Diana Kordas in Greece about environmental damage caused by 5G (and no one flinched?)

However, topics can be polarizing, for example some readers don’t want the EMF issue associated with debates about covid and vaccines. Conversations about war can also foster divides.

My colleague Kate Kheel noted “The issues of our time bleed into and inform one another. It's difficult, nearly impossible, for us to align with any one person on every specific issue, action, or happening. What's most important, it would seem, is that we remain open to change, grateful to, and in respectful and honest dialog with one another, as this is essential if we are to survive and thrive, and will help seed the world we all so long for.“

I try to label the posts accurately if there is cross over to other topics, and, I am grateful that the Global Network included 704 in their recent news. I like to see what others are saying, but don’t intend to take readers where they don’t want to go. Please pick and choose

FEATURED: SPACE: Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space, Space Alert newsletter includes: Project 704 No More: Cell Towers and the Military by Kate Kheel

https://safetechinternational.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/Project-704-NoMore-Cell-Towers-and-the-Military.pdf

Technology and AI are foundational to the military for Electronic, Cyber, and Cognitive Warfare as well as for kinetic weapons of war, all of which are directly dependent on harvesting vast amounts of data and cutting-edge, low latency technologies. The on-going tech arms race necessitates unrestrained proliferation of cell towers (and satellites) to win the global race to space, AI, and economic and military dominance. The “thinking” is that whichever nation leads in one or more of these technologies will gain superiority logarithmically into the future as predicted in the following statement from the US Department of Defense: “5G is a critical strategic technology: those nations that master advanced communications technologies and ubiquitous connectivity will have a long-term economic and military advantage.” 5G Strategy (U) Approved by Secretary of Defense (2020)

The entire Space for Peace Newsletter is available for viewing online space4peace.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/Space_Alert_46.pdf

FEATURED: International Journal of Molecular Sciences EMR-S/EHS Skin Study, France

Subject: A new paper of great importance, especially for persons with

the functional impairment electrohypersensitivity!

Date: 2025-06-03 13:00



Dear Friends, Supporters, Colleagues,

Please, see this very recent paper: https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/26/10/4792



SKIN FIBROBLASTS FROM INDIVIDUALS SELF-DIAGNOSED AS ELECTROSENSITIVE REVEAL TWO DISTINCT SUBSETS WITH DELAYED NUCLEOSHUTTLING OF THE ATM PROTEIN IN COMMON

by Laurène Sonzogni 1,†, Joëlle Al-Choboq 1,† [1], Patrick Combemale 1,2, Amélie Massardier-Pilonchéry 3,4, Audrey Bouchet 1 [2], Philippe May 5, Jean-François Doré 1, Jean-Claude Debouzy 5, Michel Bourguignon 1,6 [3], Yves Le Dréan 7 and

Nicolas Foray 1,* [4] Int. J. Mol. Sci. 2025, 26(10), 4792;

https://doi.org/10.3390/ijms26104792

Abstract Electromagnetic hyper-sensitivity (EHS) and its causal link with radio-frequencies raise a major question of public health. In the frame of the clinical study DEMETER, 26 adult volunteers self-diagnosed as EHS-positive agreed to reply to a self-assessment questionnaire and to provide a skin biopsy sampling to establish a primary fibroblast cell line. The questionnaire and the biological data revealed, independently, 2 subsets of donors associated each with a low background, highly responsive (LBHR) and a high background, lowly responsive (HBLR) phenotype. A couple of subsets based on questionnaire data and based on the yield of spontaneous DNA double-strand breaks were found to be composed of the same donors at 64% identity. After exposure to X-rays, and application of anti-γH2AX, pATM, and MRE11 immunofluorescence, all the DEMETER fibroblasts (26/26) elicited a delayed radiation-induced ATM nucleoshuttling (RIANS). The use of RIANS biomarkers showed that the 2 phenotypes described above corresponded to DEMETER donors with a high risk of cancer (LBHR) or high risk of accelerated aging (HBLR). By exposing DEMETER cells to H 2 O 2 followed by an antioxidative agent, we confirmed that EHS may be related to the management of DNA strand breaks. A preliminary molecular model of EHS inspired by the RIANS model was proposed. [] Historically, the idea that EMF can impact human health was raised with the discovery of X-rays, at the end of the 19th century. Around 1896, while induction coils (e.g., the Ruhmkorff’s induction coil) were required to increase the voltage for emitting X-rays, the French radiologist Etienne Destot attributed the tissue injuries observed after X-ray exposure to the EMF emitted by the induction coils [28,29]. However, the accumulation of radiopathology data led to the conclusion that some adverse tissue responses can be observed in the absence of coils (i.e., without EMF emission), and therefore were due to ionizing radiation [30]. To date, in literature, there is a consensus to consider that EMF, as non-ionizing radiation, transfers a much lower amount of energy to living matter than ionizing radiation [31]. In other terms, electrosensitivity and radiosensitivity should trigger different biological and clinical features according to the quantity of energy absorbed. It is probably from this paradigm that some authors have called into question the very existence of EMF-induced symptoms and EHS, notably through provocative or double-blind studies [32,33]. EHS has been also compared to “nocebo”, an effect where the belief in a potential negative effect of an exposure causes symptoms, even in the absence of any physical cause, although such a notion is still debated to date [34,35]. Lastly, some studies have also suggested that people suffering from EHS may have a greater propensity to experience symptoms related to stress or anxiety notably through somatization [36]. Some public health organizations, such as the World Health Organization (WHO), recognize EHS as a self-reported phenomenon but emphasize that there is insufficient scientific basis to make it an official medical diagnosis. WHO nevertheless recommends that people experiencing symptoms consult a healthcare professional to assess and treat them [1,2,3,4].

The majority of studies on EHS have focused on individuals and their behavior [17,19]. An alternative approach may be to investigate the EMF response of cells deriving from EHS individuals in order to overcome the biases of behavioral studies. However, such an approach, that, to date, represents a minority of reports, raises two problems, at least: (1) how to select EHS individuals and on which criteria, while the existence of EHS itself with specific symptoms remains controversial? (2) what cellular model should we choose? With regard to the first question, it must be stressed that WHO recommended including, in any clinical study of EHS, a self-assessed evaluation with graded intensities of symptoms or discomfort through a questionnaire [1]. With regard to the second question, our long experience of investigations about individual radiosensitivity led us to favor the use of skin fibroblasts which represent, at least, 5 advantages by comparison to lymphocytes, and other types of cells like astrocytes: (1) fibroblasts are the most representative cells of the human body and connective tissue; (2) skin biopsies established from dermatological punches are easy to perform and the success rate for establishing cell lines is very high; (3) fibroblasts are stable, long-lived in cell culture and do not specifically elicit apoptosis-like lymphocytes; (4) their shape, their contact inhibition property and their propensity to be maintained as monolayers mimic well the tissue scale; (5) some reproducible skin reactions to EMF, like prickling, burning sensations and rashes, have been reported, while it is not the case with blood [37].

3.5. Two Subsets of EHS?

In addition to the delayed RIANS, the DEMETER fibroblasts show two subsets sharing LBHR and HBLR phenotypes whose definition depends on the endpoint considered ( Table 8 ). We have previously shown that delayed RIANS may be caused by the overexpression of ATM substrates called X-proteins (see Results) [ 44 ]. In response to any oxidative stress, cytoplasmic ATM dimers monomerize and diffuse to the nucleus. The heterozygous mutations generally observed in group II cells are associated with subcellular relocalization of X-proteins and/or overexpression, which facilitates the formation of complexes between ATM and X-proteins in the cytoplasm [ 44 ]. Hence, these resulting ATM-X protein complexes prevent or delay the nucleoshuttling of ATM required for complete DSB recognition. Some X-proteins may be spontaneously induced or induced by ionizing radiation [ 44 , 66 ]. Can EHS be associated with an EMF-induced over-expression of X-proteins that would be specific to each subset? By reviewing the literature, it appears unlikely that, in non-thermal conditions, some proteins show a significant EMF-dependent expression [ 67 , 68 ]. By contrast, post-translational modifications (PTM) that may lead to aberrant subcellular localization, facilitated protein-protein interactions or repulsions, phosphorylations, and methylations have been observed in response to EMF [ 69 , 70 ]. EMF has also been shown to regulate the metabolism of specific substances like metallic ions [ 71 ]. Interestingly, the nucleoshuttling of ATM was found to be impacted by ionic species like metals [ 62 ] or calcium [ 72 ]. Hence, while it is too early to hypothesize the action mode(s) of EMF on the nucleoshuttling of ATM, the diversity of physico-chemical reactions that exposure to EMF may produce is consistent with the diversity of phenotypes and symptoms observed in EHS.





Courtesy Olle: However, a word of warning: Just be very careful so that this study isn't used against you: opponents may argue that there is nothing wrong with the various EMF sources/gadgets/systems, only with the persons with the functional impairment electrohypersensitivity, and it is the latter who should be medically treated. Before we reach that end station, there is a lot more that needs to be done and to be proven, but politicians, industry representatives, certain medical doctors and psychiatrists, civil servants, and others, may immediately use the above publication to counter your rights to accessibility measures under the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons

with Disabilities (aka the UN Special Human Rights Act for Persons with Functional Impairments), and to 'demonstrate' that the current environment is not toxic at all.

But we are definitely not there yet. (Trust me, I will follow it closely.)

With my very best regards Yours sincerely Olle (Olle Johansson, associate professor)

Links:

[1] https://orcid.org/0000-0001-6772-6947 Skin Fibroblasts from Individuals Self-Diagnosed as Electrosensitive Reveal Two Distinct Subsets with Delayed Nucleoshuttling of the ATM Protein in Common International Journal of Molecular Sciences 2025-05-16 | Journal article DOI: 10.3390/ijms26104792

[2] https://orcid.org/0000-0001-7228-8830 Audrey Bouchet I

[3] https://orcid.org/0000-0002-4575-5840 Michel BOURGUIGNON

[4] https://orcid.org/0000-0002-1282-1303 Nicolas Foray

FEATURED INDUSTRY LANDLINES: POTS AND PANS Closing Copper Networks

In a precursor to the headlines we’ll be seeing in the U.S., Telefónica announced on May 27 that it shut off its copper telephone network in Spain. Telefónica today has $41 billion in revenues that include broadband, voice, and cellular business. The company was the legacy monopoly telephone company in Spain, founded in 1924, and still serves a major share of the telecom market.

The company began replacing copper with fiber in 2009 in reaction to a European Union order to unbundle copper networks to allow competition – an order that did not apply to fiber. Closing the copper networks also means the wholesale business has ended for companies that were using unbundled copper access.

The company was able to decommission the first two of its 8,500 exchanges in 2014, and the pace has accelerated since then, with 4,300 exchanges shut in 2024. Telefónica claims to be the first telephone company in Europe to have completed the transition from copper to fiber.

Unlike here, the European Union has strong rules that insist that every dropped copper customer has access to another source of broadband and voice – mostly fiber, but also wireless. The EU allows remote locations to be transitioned to satellite broadband. In the U.S., telcos are supposed to find an alternative for customers but often just wink at the requirement.

AT&T made a formal announcement in January of this year that it intends to get rid of copper everywhere except California by the end of 2029. The company has been quietly decommissioning copper long before that formal announcement. AT&T will likely have a prolonged battle with the California Public Service Commission before it can tear down copper.

AT&T said in its announcement that it will offer an alternate technology to customers – either fiber or wireless. AT&T announced plans at the end of last year to build 45 million additional fiber passings on the same 2029 deadline as killing copper. Cities are anxiously waiting to see if AT&T will really build fiber in the poorest neighborhoods and in places where fiber construction is very expensive. It seems more likely that the company will get 80% fiber coverage in some cities and call it good.

Rural areas are another matter. In rural areas, AT&T will offer FWA cellular broadband as an alternative to copper. But FWA technology has two major shortcomings in rural areas. First, there is zero cellular coverage in huge parts of rural America, and even less coverage when you account for FWA customers needing to be within a few miles of a cell tower. Even close to a cell tower, there is always the question if a given tower has the capacity to accept a lot of new FWA customers. There are already stories in the press of rural customers losing copper coverage with no wireless alternative.

The FCC recently changed rules to make it easier for legacy telcos to walk away from copper networks. These changes were adopted by the FCC’s Wireline Competition Bureau, meaning they didn’t come to the full Commission for a vote.

One rule change allows a telco to turn off copper wires without having to conduct a test to first see if a replacement technology can take over the functions that were being performed by copper. This rule clarification says a telco can justify tearing down the old network if the “totality of the circumstances” proves that the change is needed. That seems to provide justification for tearing down copper as long as some adequate number of homes in an area will have a replacement.

Another rule change puts a two-year moratorium on telcos for having to disclose and seek public comment about closing copper networks.

Of course, to speed things along even faster, there is a good chance that all rules pertaining to copper networks will be scrapped during the Delete, Delete, Delete process.

NEWS AND NOTES

ACTIVISM: UK: FEEDBACK TO BBC: Hello, Please help the worst affected ESsers by taking part. Typically, the survey is only available online, thereby excluding the views of the people most likely to listen to traditional radio. The BBC is asking for feedback about how its services should develop into the future. The removal of 'linear radio' has been mooted - i.e. all radio listening would have to be streamed via the internet and digital services. This would have a devastating impact on people who can't use the internet at all, or can only have it switched on for short periods. For many, battery operated FM/AM/LW radios are a lifeline in isolated lives. Even if this wouldn't affect you directly, please fill in the survey here, using the free test boxes to urge the retention of linear non-internet radio. And say how important it is to you for so many reasons. No need to mention ES a variety of responses will be more compelling. You'll need a bbc account , but these are easy to setup. https://www.bbc.co.uk/send/u193491675 Our BBC, Our Future - The BBC - Send - BBC

We’d love to know your views on the future of the BBC. Please take part in this short questionnaire. The BBC belongs to all of us. That’s why it matters that we understand what you want. Best regards ES-UK

AI: AI leaves web in the lurch Scott Rosenberg | Axios The Artificial Intelligence-fixated tech industry is rapidly dismantling the old web, with no game plan for how to replace it. Chatbots have already begun to intercept web traffic and drain publishers' revenue. Now tech giants and startups aim to remodel the devices and browsers we use to access web pages, using AI to summarize or pre-empt the content that people and publishers post online. As tech goes all in on rebuilding our web experiences with AI, there's no guarantee that the web will still be there when that job is done. With chatbots becoming users' default way to find out what's happening in the world, their makers pretend they can plaster this new interface layer over the internet without disrupting the data sources that feed it. But some media observers believe an AI-first web will choke off the money and attention that motivates web creators to keep extending the common knowledge pool. Summary on Benton.org

AI HEALTH FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION: With Elsa, a Hyper Efficient AI Tool, the FDA Boldly Steps into the Future The FDA has launched a new generative AI tool that it says will enhance the efficiency of its employees, including scientific reviewers and field investigators.

AI: POLITICO A bipartisan group of 260 state lawmakers from all 50 states is calling on Congress to drop a proposed 10-year moratorium on states enforcing their own laws to regulate artificial intelligence.

“The sweeping federal preemption provision in Congress’s reconciliation bill would also overreach to halt a broad array of laws elected officials have already passed to address pressing digital issues,” the lawmakers wrote in the letter Tuesday.

Their push follows a mid-May effort from 40 state attorneys general who also called on Congress to jettison the moratorium from the megabill, which passed the House last month.

The state lawmaker letter comes as senators prepare arguments under the so-called “Byrd bath”, a process for determining if provisions in the party-line reconciliation bill have a budgetary effect or have to be dropped. GOP senators are largely supportive of the moratorium but are skeptical it will survive the Byrd rule.

BIG TECH: PARIS MARX The ideological rift on the tech right What a disagreement between Joe Lonsdale and Balaji Srinivasan tells us about the effort to enhance Silicon Valley’s power Tech fascism must be stopped There’s no denying the threat posed by the tech industry’s embrace of far-right politics. After decades of being praised as genius future-makers, they didn’t like when it was time to answer for the harms caused by their “move fast and break things” approach. But by the time the delayed accountability came, they’d accumulated enough power and wealth to make a serious effort to evade it. They propeled Trump back to the White House hoping he would save them — a bet that isn’t working out exactly as they planned. Yet that doesn’t mean these politics aren’t still dangerous, whichever one ultimately comes out on top. Lonsdale and Srinivasan each imagine a more authoritarian world in their own way, where the powerful can do as they wish and everyone else has to suffer the consequences. One tries to realize a tech-infused version of an Ayn Randian fever dream, while the other intends to accelerate an escalating arms race to serve his sector’s bottom line — while cloaking it in the language of geopolitical rivalry and American superiority.

BROADBAND: Sen Blackburn Wants More Spectrum in Reconciliation Jake Neenan | Broadband Breakfast Sen Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) is looking for a larger pipeline of licensed spectrum as the Senate takes up a sweeping budget bill. The bill, officially dubbed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act and narrowly passed by the House, would reinstate the Federal Communications Commission’s ability to auction off spectrum, which expired in March 2023. With the reauthorization would come a mandate to sell 600 megahertz of exclusive-use spectrum for mobile or fixed broadband, a pipeline the wireless carriers have been pushing to get included. It’s expected to raise about $88 billion to help pay for tax cuts. Sen Blackburn wants 1200 megahertz. Opponents to any sort of pipeline signalled they want to see the House language changed. Lawmakers aligned with the Defense Department have been concerned that a large quota could lead to military spectrum being vacated, which they say would be time-consuming and costly. Summary on Benton.org

CHILDREN: SCREENAGERS Screen Time and Parental Controls: Simple Tips for a Smoother Summer I’ve spoken with many families who have had great success using parental controls, especially with preteens and younger children. In today’s blog, I share some of my favorite guidelines for introducing or modifying parental controls in your home. I will also provide an excellent resource of specific parental controls that our team spent a lot of time compiling.

CHILDREN: The Anxious Generation “After listening to The Anxious Generation last summer, I formed a free play group that meets every Sunday at my neighborhood playground. We’ve had as many as 20 kids show up each week and enjoy 2 hours of playtime with their fellow neighborhood kids. There has been lots of creek exploration, capture the flag, tag, drawing — and even squabbling — but every week they look forward to coming back.” — Sarah, Virginia When The Anxious Generation launched over a year ago, we hoped it would spark conversation. What we couldn’t have predicted was the incredible wave of action that followed — and that’s because of you. Moms like Sarah in Virginia and hundreds of others who shared stories, photos, and videos over Mother’s Day weekend have helped make this a true grassroots movement. From delaying smartphones to launching phone-free schools and weekend playgroups, parents have been at the forefront — and they’re inspiring change far beyond their own homes.

Over the last month, our movement’s momentum skyrocketed with some major announcements:

We’re writing a book for tweens. The Amazing Generation is our upcoming companion book for kids, co-authored by Jon Haidt and Catherine Price. The book comes out December 30, and you can preorder it today.

A documentary is in the works. We’ve teamed up with award-winning filmmakers to bring The Anxious Generation to the screen! Through the lens of Gen Z, we’ll learn what it’s actually like to grow up with phones and social media. Are you or someone you know interested? Apply here.

Legislation is moving in statehouses across the country. At least a dozen states — including Virginia and Texas — are advancing “bell-to-bell” phone-free school policies. Broader online safety laws are gaining traction, too: Nebraska just signed the Age-Appropriate Design Code into law, and Vermont’s version is now on the governor’s desk. (If you’re in Vermont, now’s the time to show your support!) Every call, message, and action has helped move these bills forward — your voices are making a real impact.

Our movement is about more than awareness — it’s about collective action. Thank you for being a part of it. — The Anxious Generation Team What You Can Do Preorder Today: The Amazing Generation, a book for the next generation

From Jon Haidt and Catherine Price comes The Amazing Generation: How to Choose Fun and Freedom in a Screen-Filled World — a dynamic new book for 5th–8th graders on how to live a happy and exciting life that isn’t hijacked by smartphones. With graphic novel chapters, real teen stories, and eye-opening truths tech execs don’t want kids to know, this is the companion to The Anxious Generation we’ve all been waiting for. Apply Now: We’re casting for a new documentary! We’ve teamed up with award-winning filmmakers — Imagine Documentaries, Edgeline Films, and a streamer — to turn The Anxious Generation into a feature-length documentary about what it’s like to grow up with phones and social media. We’re looking for fearless 17-25-year-olds to tell this story on screen. Our ideal candidate is a dynamic on-screen presence. Someone smart, funny, moving, and passionate. Is this you — or someone you know? Learn more below. You can also help spread the word by sharing with someone who’d be a perfect fit.

HEALTH MAHA CHILDREN’S HEALTH DEFENSE: MAHA Report ‘Falls Short’ on Linking Wireless Radiation to Chronic Disease, Experts Say “The MAHA Report” only briefly mentioned electromagnetic radiation and failed to accurately convey the scientific literature showing harm. “Nonetheless, it has broken ground as the first formal acknowledgement by the executive branch that there is a problem,” said Odette Wilkens, a technology attorney. by Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D. []“The MAHA Report,” released May 22, identified four “key drivers” behind the childhood chronic disease epidemic. EMR, which wasn’t included as a main driver, was mentioned only briefly in the report’s section on environmental chemicals.

Miriam Eckenfels, director of Children’s Health Defense’s (CHD) Electromagnetic Radiation (EMR) & Wireless Program, said EMR should have been listed as a fifth main driver.

“The report’s discussion of EMR serves as a conversation-starter,” Eckenfels said. “But it misses the mark in terms of acknowledging the impact of wireless radiation on the childhood chronic disease epidemic.”

For instance, the report failed to mention that studies have linked wireless radiation exposure to impaired blood sugar regulation and neuropsychiatric effects, including depression, Eckenfels said.

Some autism researchers, including Martha Herbert, M.D., Ph.D., a pediatric neurologist and neuroscientist, have theorized that EMR is linked to autism. Herbert’s publications on the topic weren’t cited in the report.

Still, the fact that the report mentioned EMR at all is significant, according to Odette Wilkens, a technology attorney.

“Although the MAHA report falls short of what we would like it to say, nonetheless, it has broken ground as the first formal acknowledgment by the executive branch that there is a problem,” Wilkens said.

Camilla Rees, a business consultant on technology risks and long-time health and environmental researcher, agreed. “That the MAHA Commission gave any mention of risks from EMR at all was nonetheless still progress, believe it or not.” But the report “disappointingly still undermined the extensive body of evidence showing risks that exist, and it continued to foster doubt.”

According to Rees, U.S. government officials for decades have ignored data showing risk. She said:

“They have ignored research warning of risk from the EPA, NASA, U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, Defense Intelligence Agency, NIH/Department of Energy, NIH/National Toxicology Program, and the Department of Interior that Radio Frequency Radiation exposure guidelines are inadequate to protect wildlife.

“There is no excuse that the biological and health effects of electromagnetic fields in our ever-increasing wireless world were not featured front and center in the MAHA report as a driver of children’s deteriorating health.”

EMR relegated to ‘one bullet statement’ that had ‘glaring’ error

(Also Devra Davis and Kent Chamberlin quoted at link: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/maha-report-falls-short-wireless-radiation-chronic-disease-emr/

HEALTH: Gary Sharpe from Gary Sharpe's Articles My Healing Journey: Waking Up the Senses

An Early Intuition About The Role of the Cranial Nerves in Recovery In my journey of self-discovery trying to heal from a chronic condition, I [eventually] learned about the Parasympathetic Cranial Nerves, of which the Vagus Nerve is perhaps the most famous one. I discovered their vital importance in governing sight, hearing, smell, taste, vocalization, head turning, social interactions, and in stress resilience. I found out how they can be quite atrophied in folks with chronic illness diagnoses, and hence the benefits of re-invigorating or re-awakening them for healing purposes. The following video is an [abridged] audio-video version [but transcript below for those who prefer to read] of my original written article “ Waking Up the Senses and Parkinson’s Disease ”, from quite early in my journey, before I had learned about the Cranial Nerves, but when I had clearly intuited their importance, and the vital need to re-awaken them for recovery. For those interested, I am writing up the full story of my healing journey, exclusively for the HOPE shortcut online community .



HEALTH: Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom The Circadian Origin of Floaters & The Bioelectric Path to Healing

INSPIRATION: Welcome to the Analog Renaissance: The Future Is Trust Protecting generative cognition, haystacking truth, classroom conundrum, and the analog-digital hybrid model (For those of you who prefer to read off paper rather than the screen, we have converted the post into an easily printable pdf file.)

Generative cognition is the uniquely human act of seeing and perceiving real things in the world, experiencing emotions about them, and then turning those sensations and emotions into words, art, and creative expression. Although we routinely hear of “generative AI”, it’s more like “regurgitative AI”, more like a digital cow with many stomachs, all of them digesting training data that is based on human experience. When a student uses AI to write an essay, when a writer uses AI to produce a story, they are engaging in a regurgitative act. It is not generative in the true sense, because AI has no physical eyes, ears, and sense receptors that see, hear, and perceive actual objects and energies in the world, nor any conscious spirit that subjectively apprehends these things.

AI won’t go away, but we can adopt boundaries around its use. One boundary is generative cognition : the act of producing creative or original ideas. We can choose to avoid using AI to write or edit the sentences in our stories or essays, or to draw our pictures, or make our music or movies—or else, if people insist on doing so, they can clearly indicate where and how AI was used, rather than obscuring or hiding the fact.

Otherwise, we are forced to adopt a suspicious mindset where we are never quite sure if we are engaging with the creative work of an actual person versus a machine (or a person coaching a machine).



INSPIRATION: Do the Math Using physics and estimation to assess energy, growth, options—by Tom Murphy Eye of Newt Energy Modernity’s energy menu is large and ever-growing: hydroelectricity, coal, petroleum, gas, nuclear fission, wind, geothermal, solar, tidal, ocean currents, waves, and we could go on. Which does the newt see as best? None of the above. They are all essentially the same—because more important to the newt than the form of energy is what we do with it. We use energy to clear forests, mine materials, manufacture a bunch of junk, pump out pollutants, dispose of “obsolete” junk, fragment habitat, grow monocrops, make fertilizer, produce oceanic dead zones, dam rivers, drain wetlands, build concrete jungles, pave road after road after road, zoom along those roads in the aforementioned metal boxes also made via this energy, and again we could go on. What good does the newt see coming out of any source of modernity-powering energy?

The newt, of course, is not alone. Millions of species are in decline: struggling to just hang on in this world-turned-upside-down. Population decline is a somber march toward extinction, and the animals must know it shouldn’t be this hard. Something is definitely not right.

As an alternative, consider muscle. The newt understands this. It’s how everything gets done. Humans have muscles, too, and for a few million years this was a primary energy resource deriving from food in an ecologically vetted way. It’s how all animals lived. It is true that humans supplemented with fire for much of our time on Earth. The newt isn’t sure what to make of that: not a fan. But fire is not unknown to the planet. Fires existed everywhere on Earth before humans arrived, and many plants are specifically adapted to rely on its occasional appearance—plants that are much older than humans. Still, the newt has reason to be circumspect on this issue, even while knowing for sure that the list in the first paragraph of this section is no good: not of this (ecological) world. Paper or Plastic? This question may come up less frequently in stores than it did a few years back. Far more important than the bag material is what the hell you’re putting into a bag in the first place. But the paper/plastic question might stand in for a lot of choices we make as consumers.

INSPIRATION RE: COLONIALISM VS INDIGENOUS: Offerings - The Eternal Song PLEASE WATCH THIS MESSAGE FROM THE DIRECTORS, ZAYA AND MAURIZIO BENAZZO AND CONSIDER MAKING A DONATION OR PURCHASING THE FULL COLLECTION FILM PREMIERE, JUNE 3–9, 2025 Join us for the Film Premiere and 7-Day Gathering with Indigenous Voices We will gather in community, guided by Indigenous Elders and knowledge keepers from around the world, to explore healing pathways to collective trauma and disconnection. Each day of the Gathering explores a different theme. Together, these sessions create a journey—from grappling with historical trauma, to collective grieving, to remembering our sacred kinship and belonging. TRAILER AT LINK

LIGHTING: from UK MCS Aware: We are involved in supporting the charity ‘LightAware’ with a lightbulb exemption campaign. The campaign is for light sensitive people with chronic conditions including MCS, M.E, long term skin conditions, neurological disorders, autism, and lupus.It aims to address the need to be able to access old fashioned non-LED lightbulbs, that have been banned in the UK. It is thought that around 60,000 people are effected and have severe and painful reactions to LED lights. Alongside Action for M.E and the National Migrane centre, we have supported a letter from LightAware to Ed Milliband (Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero).

MINING: Biocentric with Max Wilbert Lithium Nevada is Planning to Double the Size of the Thacker Pass Mine The failure of public processes for democratic input, rising corporate power, and the links between the U.S. mining industry and genocide in Gaza 21 MINUTE VIDEO includes warfare

MINING MINERALS: CNN What are rare earth minerals, and why are they central to Trump’s trade war?

OCEANS: A Strange Darkness Is Spreading Throughout the Oceans The light goes out in the ocean's eyes. New research indicates that more than a fifth of the global ocean has darkened over the past two decades, with the depths that sunlight can penetrate significantly retreating. The findings, published in a new study in the journal Global Change Biology, describe a worrying shrinking in the ocean's crucial photic zones — the uppermost layer where 90 percent of all marine life, from fish to photosynthesizing plankton, res

POLITICS: ROLLING STONE ON MSN Elon Musk's Reign of Corruption Chronicled in Elizabeth Warren Report Issued by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), the report is titled "Special Interests Over the Public Interest: Elon Musk's 130 Days in the Trump Administration" and features a list of 130 actions by Musk, his companies, and family members that "raise questions about corruption, ethics, and conflicts of interest." Musk, of course, was Trump's biggest benefactor in the 2024 campaign, spending nearly $300 million to put Trump and Republican candidates into office. He then camped out at Mar-a-Lago during the presidential transition and moved to Washington with the 47th president. At times appearing to be the nation's true chief executive, Musk commanded the forces of the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and sent critical agencies like USAID (the U.S. Agency for International Development) through the "woodchipper," likely condemning millions of vulnerable people across the globe to death by preventable diseases.

RESEARCH INTEGRITY ROBERT MALONEe: Confirmation Bias is the Enemy of Truth Thoughts on National Review's "Another Harvard Scandal Proves That Science Is Broken" Robert W Malone MD, MS "Science is a bit like the joke about the drunk who is looking under a lamppost for a key that he has lost on the other side of the street, because that's where the light is. It has no other choice.” Noam Chomsky Until recently, Francesca Gino was a high-profile behavioral research scientist of full Professor rank at the esteemed Harvard Business School, serving as the endowed “Tandon Family Professor of Business Administration” and receiving more than $1 million in annual compensation— the university’s fifth-highest-paid employee in 2018 and 2019. Her core expertise and research subject matter involved Nudge technology and the reasons why people cheat.

She has earned major research awards from the National Science Foundation and the Academy of Management. Professor Gino’s research has been featured in leading scholarly journals in psychology and management, and in various popular media outlets, including the New York Times, the New York Times Magazine, the Wall Street Journal, Business Week, the Boston Globe, the Economist, Huffington Post, Newsweek, and Scientific American. She has appeared on CBS Radio and National Public Radio. She has consulted for some of the world's largest companies, including Goldman Sachs and Google.

And Harvard has recently taken the almost unheard-of action of revoking her tenure and firing her for (wait for it…) dishonesty and scientific fraud. The last time that Harvard revoked a professor’s tenure was in the 1940s. []

Confirmation bias refers to the tendency of individuals to seek, interpret, and remember information in a way that confirms their pre-existing beliefs or values. This bias leads people to focus on evidence that supports their views while dismissing or undervaluing information that contradicts them. As a result, confirmation bias can create a distorted understanding of reality, reinforcing stereotypes and hindering effective communication in diverse settings. []Returning now to Andrew Follett’s analysis of the deeper implications of the Harvard/Francesca Gino fraud and grifting.

When independent bloggers and scientists looked at the data, it became clear that she was both exaggerating the size of “nudge” effects and outright fabricating any effect of nudges on behavior. Much of Gino’s research repeatedly tested a series of arbitrary data combinations until arriving at the desired statistical correlation she wanted to believe. Specifically, Gino’s “research” was aligned with progressive assumptions about how the world works, stating that small “nudges,” such as putting the signature for an honesty pledge at the start of a form as opposed to its end, can alter human behavior in this case. This type of research was of great interest to the Obama administration, which weaponized it in an attempt to “improve” human behavior in accordance with its ideals. Attempts to change human nature in this manner have long been central to leftist politics. Essentially, Gino was designing her studies to generate evidence for a belief favorable to progressives, which effectively ensured that very few in her elite left-wing circles questioned it. She was telling academia what it wanted to hear, so very few looked deeply into it, and instead widely cited it. SPACE WEATHERMAN Stefan Burns _has been mapping the INVERSE relationship between solar activity and earthquakes 11 minute video

The Solar Storm impact that just hit Earth drastically reduced cosmic ray flux in a way not observed in decades! Meanwhile the geomagnetic storm STILL rages on and powerful earthquakes continue to pop off across the globe. Space Weather Report by geophysicist Stefan Burns.

EVENTS:

6/11 NORWAY Einar Flydal If it suits you, you and your neighbors and friends are most welcome to a lecture at the University of Southeast Norway, Borre, auditorium "Tønsberg", Wednesday, June 11, 6-9 p.m. Mark your calendar for an entertaining evening in Borre! | I have something on my mind…

