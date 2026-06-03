“Customers are choosing to migrate to lower-cost broadband options.” industry analyst Doug Dawson

These lower-cost options are also generally lower speed options desired by informed consumers. And the industry is phasing them out.

This issue is crucial to the injured community. As Jeromy Johnson explained here: How to Set Up a Low-EMF Internet Connection

“Newer “Gigabit” modems and routers that allow for “blazing fast internet speeds” of 500 or 1,000 mbps create excess high frequency EMI that travels along your Ethernet cable to your computer. Here is a technical explanation as to why this happens. Whenever possible, I suggest you use lower bandwidth equipment rated at 100 mbps. This is still fast enough to stream movies on Netflix or YouTube.” - J.J.

There is an article below about speed and costs under Broadband/FCC by industry analyst Doug Dawson. “Horrigan found that low-price options are disappearing from the market. [] I think most other comments in the docket are missing the bigger picture. Customers are choosing to migrate to lower-cost broadband options.[]Any analysis that just looks at prices for specific speeds over time will account for folks willing to take less speed for a lower bill.’

Customers will also seek lower speed for safety.

I am working on a post for next week about this topic, because when I moved my low EMF working modem from one residence to another this month, after a certain period of service, on Saturday afternoon of Memorial Day Weekend, Xfinity shut down my modem without notice, also disabling my VOIP phone which is my only phone.

After 4 days without service and with the help of family members, I was forced to install a higher speed modem, because the provider would not “authorize” my modem.

It is not going well.

Other providers are apparently also phasing out lower speed options. This is much bigger than the issue of not offering the lower cost plans desired by consumers, including the impact on the e-waste stream.

“What’s Near Your Home Matters” - new “704 No More” campaign (below) and the Smart Grid

(Image courtesy LW)

Wireless and 5G infrastructure has been observed being installed in a MA community with a 5G zoning ordinance. “We’ve received confirmation that they are a part of the smart metering program. Since they are not for the purpose of transmitting signals for personal wireless, [] I don’t think our bylaws for 5G (small cell wireless) can apply to these. In our preparation of the small cell wireless bylaw these smart meters were not considered. These are not for “personal wireless” use.”

According to the MA Gov website for smart meters, it could be any of this non-meter investment financed by ratepayers: “The DPU preauthorized the following types of other grid modernization investments:

Advanced Distribution Management System

Communications

Monitoring and control

Volt-var optimization

Advanced distribution automation

IT/OT

Workforce management

Probabilistic power flow

Interconnection automation

DERMs (dynamic DER interface)

Evaluation and program management

DERMs demonstration

DER mitigation”

The Assembly has approved a resolution on Radiation and health: strengthening global protection, preparedness and response, marking the first time WHO Member States have agreed on a comprehensive approach covering both ionizing and non-ionizing radiation.

The resolution recognizes widespread exposure to radiation globally – from environmental, occupational, medical sources, as well as emergency situations – and the associated health risks, including both acute and long-term effects such as cancer. It also highlights the increased vulnerability of children and pregnant women, as well as the broader health and psychosocial impacts of radiation emergencies.

Through this resolution, Member States commit to strengthening national systems for radiation protection, including improved monitoring of exposure, workforce training, and the integration of radiation risk management into broader public health programmes. It also emphasizes the safe and equitable use of radiation in medical imaging, radiotherapy, and radiopharmaceuticals.

Recognizing that natural sources such as ultraviolet radiation and radon contribute significantly to the global cancer burden, countries agreed to scale up prevention, public communication, and awareness efforts.

The resolution reaffirms WHO’s leadership role in providing evidence-based guidance and technical support and calls for stronger global coordination with key international partners. It also requests WHO to undertake a global mapping of relevant actors and initiatives – including their roles and mandates in radiation and health to identify gaps and advance the public health agenda on radiation protection and emergency preparedness and response. Progress will be reported to the World Health Assembly in 2028.

Related links:

https://www.who.int/news/item/23-05-2026-seventy-ninth-world-health-assembly---daily-update--23-may-2026

Related posts:

ICBE-EMF publications

Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity (EHS): Humanitarian crisis requires urgent response - courtesy Joel

INCLUDES: Measuring human exposure to radio waves from 5G millimeter-wave (mmWave) base stations, Millimeter Waves - Skin, more

NEWS AND NOTES

ACTIVISM: International Manifesto for a Universal Constitutional Right to Non-Connection/Disconnection

To read: https://internationaldisconnectionmanifesto.org

To sign: https://internationaldisconnectionmanifesto.org/formulaire-form/

AI: Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI Breaking: When dreams for AI sanity come true A true life moment for your correspondent RE: Trump quietly signed a scaled-back AI executive order after delaying it over fears of falling behind China

AI: Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI; Why things will eventually fall apart The math, and the psychology Timing when all this might fall apart is hard, but the economics don’t make sense, and more and more people are starting to notice.

AI: OpenAI Sued by Florida’s Attorney General Over AI Harms Georgia Wells | Wall Street Journal Summary on Benton.org Florida fired a new broadside in a growing rebellion against alleged safety failings of artificial-intelligence chatbots, becoming the first state to file a lawsuit against OpenAI and its chief executive, Sam Altman. The lawsuit, filed by Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, claims OpenAI and Altman knowingly released an unsafe product and ignored warnings that it could harm users. The 83-page suit alleges that OpenAI allowed ChatGPT to aid and abet mass shooters, encourage people to take their own lives, degrade users’ critical thinking skills, and addict minors to a tool that feigns human compassion. “This litany of harms is driven by Defendants’ insatiable quest to win the AI arms race and amass large fortunes, despite knowing the danger of ChatGPT,” the suit says.

AI: Greenwatch: Is natural gas becoming AI’s dirty secret? Tereza Krásová | Light Reading Summary on Benton.org With backlash against AI gathering steam in some places—including university campuses—plenty of attention is being paid to its negative impacts, with even the pope weighing in on the subject. And there’s plenty to be concerned about, not least how big tech’s mushrooming fleet of data centers will impact the environment. Greenwatch has previously looked at US big tech and its warming up to natural gas as a power source. In a depressing update, the Guardian now reports that over 100 UK data centers have requested a connection to the gas grid in the last two years. This comes after the country’s government quietly upped its forecast for AI-based emissions 100 times, to 123 million metric tonnes of CO2, in a revised calculation. BloombergNEF has also come out with some sobering figures about data center electricity requirements. It expects their power demand to double by 2050, at which point it would constitute 10% of global electricity consumption. The paywalled report also reportedly said that half of the incremental power consumption will likely be met with coal and gas but it’s possible other technologies, including large-scale storage, geothermal, or nuclear power, will come into play.

AI: FUTURISM Bernie Sanders Announces Plan to Seize Half of AI Industry for the Public Good “Who will own and control that future? Who will benefit from it, and who will be hurt by it?”

AI: FUTURISM Film Community Aghast as Martin Scorsese Extolls AI Startup, Says He Now Uses AI for Storyboards “Cannot stress enough how disappointing it is that Martin Scorsese is collaborating with an AI company and putting a stain on his name so late in his life and career.”

BROADBAND FCC INDUSTRY: Are Broadband Prices Dropping? The FCC recently asked for comments in Docket 26-78, which is the latest iteration of its biennial report to Congress that looks at the State of Competition in the Communications Marketplace. Various industry players provided input to the FCC on issues related to competition and pricing for broadband and cellular service, with fewer caring about voice and cable service.

One of the issues widely discussed in this year’s filing is broadband prices.

Perhaps the best discussion of prices in the docket comes from a study by John P. Horrigan, PhD, which is attached to the Benton comments. Horrigan takes a neutral look at prices and found that the weighted average for all broadband products increased by 4.8% from 2024 to 2025. Horrigan found that broadband prices for products slower than gigabit declined 8.5% from 2024 to 2025, with prices increasing for faster products.

Horrigan found that low-price options are disappearing from the market. []I think most other comments in the docket are missing the bigger picture. Customers are choosing to migrate to lower-cost broadband options.[]Any analysis that just looks at prices for specific speeds over time will account for folks willing to take less speed for a lower bill. The big ISPs don’t want to talk about this, but there is no other way to discuss the huge success of FWA without talking about customers self-selecting lower prices.

CHILDREN: SCREENAGERS Movement Breaks, Screen Time, and Talking to Kids About It All I recently sat down with Manoush Zomorodi, host of TED Radio Hour, to talk about her new book Body Electric.

Manoush partnered with Dr. Keith Diaz, a physiologist at Columbia University Medical Center, and NPR to launch a massive citizen science experiment. They enrolled 20,000 people to test the effects of short movement breaks throughout the workday.

The results were striking: fatigue dropped by up to 28% for those taking the most frequent breaks, 80% of participants stuck with it, and productivity slightly improved rather than declined.}

As someone currently sitting long hours finishing the edit on our 5th film, Screenagers: Generation AI, this research hit close to home.

But the part I keep coming back to? How to actually bring this into conversations with our kids… without the eye rolls.

Manoush shared five approaches that are so simple and reframeable they work even with the most screen-committed teenager. My favorite: skip the screen lecture and just ask, “What does your body need right now?”

In today’s blog, read the full piece for all five strategies, including the one where Manoush (and I) talk about exercising at airports while our kids cringe.

AND Our upcoming feature documentary, Screenagers: Generation AI, releases in early September. Learn more about the movie here and register your interest in bringing it to your school or community this fall.

CHILDREN: Jon Haidt Why You Should Be a Techno-Skeptic My most urgent TED Talk yet. Forwarded this email? Subscribe here for more Introduction from Jonathan Haidt:

In April I gave my third — and most urgent — TED Talk. It’s about stopping the takeover of childhood by technologies that were not designed with children’s welfare in mind. To change course in democratic nations will require a major change in public opinion as a signal to political leaders that the current course is not acceptable. To that end, I advocate that anyone who cares about children should take a techno-skeptical perspective, and I offer three general principles that would reduce the harm to children from current and future technologies:

Protect brain development through puberty. Prioritize people and books in education, not screens. Beware of artificial relationships for minors.

DATA CENTERS: The Data Center Next Door Our AI future lives inside miles and miles of windowless data centers spreading across the US. Communities trying to fight back are on their own.

ECONOMICS OLIGARCH WATCH: Your retirement savings are about to make Elon Musk a trillionaire SpaceX is hemorrhaging money and its valuation is based on science fiction. Working Americans may be left holding the bag.

EHS/EMR-S: CHD Seeking INJURED BY WIRELESS Stories: (COURTESY CECE)

Dear Friends, As you may know, Children’s Health Defense established an EMR/Wireless team and they are working tirelessly for us all on the legal, education and advocacy fronts.

Please allow me to introduce you to Stephanie Locricchio, who is a leader on their 704 No More campaign.

Stephanie hosts a CHD.TV program and would like to feature those who have been injured by wireless. CHD is also creating messaging for social media and could promote short statements from your experiences.

We need to keep the public education coming so we want to share as many experiences over time as we can.

If you are comfortable giving interviews, please respond directly to Stephanie here. If you can introduce her to others, that is appreciated too. [] Thanks for your consideration, please contact Stephanie directly. Warm regards, Cecelia (Cece) Doucette, MTPW, BA Technology Safety Educator

Director, Massachusetts for Safe Technology

EHS DOCUMENTARY FILM UPDATE UK Remembering Nearfield documentary film update; East Village New York Film Festival has made Remembering Nearfield a Finalist, while the Pulse of Animation Festival in Bulgaria awarded Remembering Nearfield "Best Social or Environmental Theme in Animation".

EMF HEALTH: THE POWER COUPLE: What is not remediating EMF costing your health? []US government safety standards for wireless exposure are based on how long it took a mannequin’s head to heat up (thermal dose), which was six minutes. Most of us talk on phones for 60 minutes per day or more, and our heads aren’t plastic.

ELECTRICITY ENERGY EFFICIENCY: INSIDE CLIMATE/INDUSTRY DOE Restarts Home Efficiency Rebates, and Electrification Is the Biggest Loser New rules for the $8.8 billion in program funding no longer promote electric home heating.

5G INDUSTRY: 5G: The DoD’s wireless backbone

HEALTH LIGHT: Forwarded this email? Subscribe here for more

The Evidence is Clear: Care Homes Should be Lit with True Circadian Lighting Seven clinical trials show substantial and widespread benefits for Alzheimer’s patients

HEALTH MERCOLA: When Your Body Is Rusting Out How heavy metals and minerals can drive high blood pressure, fatigue, and gut issues

HEALTH: What Happens When a Doctor Refuses to Stay Silent Stories of Hope, Stories of Healing Leland Stillman, MD In this Stories of Hope Stories of Healing episode, Dr. Leland Stillman welcomes Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, board-certified otolaryngologist and founder of Breathe MD, for a conversation that traces her path from a hardware store in Atlanta to the halls of Stanford and ultimately into the eye of one of medicine’s most public controversies.

INSPIRATION: DO THE MATH Cerebral Disconnect []What’s behind the disconnect, at base, may be a difference in opinion as to who’s the boss: humans or the universe? Self-Deception

Human brains—and especially the modernity-promoted left hemispheres—love separation, categorization, abstraction, decontextualization, and logic. They are so proud of the matter we’ve pushed around, pretending to have created a viable alternative to a now-obsolete ecology—even if not commonly cast in those terms, exactly.

Our modernity-steeped culture is prepared to do anything to keep the sixth mass extinction fully underway—I mean keep modernity intact. Same thing.

The point is, what goes on in our heads is an insubstantial veneer within a larger, robust reality. Temporary and patently unsustainable practices can easily fool our gullible brains into the convenient and flattering belief that we’ve invented the one right way to live, amplified by pride in this “accomplishment.” Unreserved praise of agriculture, technology, medical care, etc. is the norm. But in ecological terms, our brains have led us—and countless innocent species—down a dead-end path. [] Across billions of years, not a single instance is known to us of a cognitively-fabricated way of life sustaining for ecologically-relevant timescales.

LIGHTING: Ban Blinding Headlights! Oaks 4 Gov Dear Supporters, One of our supporters is running for Governor of California. Today is primary voting day in California, so there is still time to choose Apollo Oaks as a write-in candidate. Here is a short promotional video by Mr. Oaks who is running on the platform of banning LED headlights.

PRIVACY: ZERO5G Jolie Diane Researchers warn of “severe” privacy threats of WiFi BFId: Identity Inference Attacks Utilizing Beamforming Feedback Information 15 PAGES

SMART METERS: Transcript for Hearing for MA DPU 26-20, 21, 22 is Posted: Smart Meter Data Discussion And We Can Just Forget About Privacy and Health?

SOCIAL MEDIA: PARIS MARX CANADA Information overload Is it time to pull back for the endless stream of content? For months I’ve been wondering what a social media feed would look like without all the Americans. It’s certainly no major observation that US discourse often dominates those platforms, at least in the English language, and even those of us outside the country itself are still sucked into the hour-by-hour developments of their dysfunctional political and social system in a way they would never pay attention to our own countries. [] for all Bluesky’s problems, it does allow users to build their own custom feeds. So, the other night I took a half hour and did just that: made a feed with all the people I was following who are not based in the United States. I called it simply “Non-US follows.” To say it’s a more peaceful feed would be an understatement. []Regular Disconnect readers will know I’ve already been reassessing my relationship with technology. []I need to find a more deliberate way to be informed without being overwhelmed. Better filtering how I experience social media — and to what degree I even use it at all — is just one part of that. SEE ALSO: Getting off US tech: a guide I’m in the process of dropping US tech services. Here’s how I did it, and options you should consider.

TOWERS ANTENNAS HOUSING CHD 704 No More: Dear Patricia, Your home is more than just where you live, it’s your community, your sanctuary, and often your largest investment. As wireless infrastructure rapidly encroaches into neighborhoods across the country, many families are asking important questions about the impact of cell towers installed right next to their homes, schools, and playgrounds.

This month, the 704 No More® campaign theme is What’s Near Your Home Matters, highlighting concerns around:

Neighborhood liveability

Property values

Aesthetics

Quality of life

What is near and around our homes directly affects neighborhood character, our sense of safety and well-being, and long-term value of our properties. Yet in many neighborhoods across the country, wireless infrastructure is rapidly expanding with limited transparency, minimal local input, and almost no community awareness.

By paying attention to the wireless infrastructure in our neighborhoods — capturing it, documenting it, and sharing it — we can increase awareness about the cell tower takeover and help communities restore transparency, encourage informed dialogue, and ensure residents have a voice in decisions that shape where they live.

Join the “Find the Cell Towers” Community Scavenger Hunt

1․ Walk or drive through your neighborhood and find as many cell towers and antennas as you can. 2․ Take photos and videos, and note their proximity to homes, schools, playgrounds, and parks. 3․ Share what you find with neighbors, HOAs, community groups, and local leaders to spark conversations. 4․ Post photos and videos on social media and tag @704NoMore. 5․ Follow us across platforms to help amplify awareness, and consider submitting your stories, images, and personal experiences to Advocacy@ChildrensHealthDefense.org for possible publication in our Community News & Views section.

How You Can Help

1․ Join 704 No More® – Become a part of a growing movement advocating for safer tech and more informed community decision-making. 2․ Follow us – on X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and share @704NoMore content.

3․ Spread Awareness – Use our educational flyer and fact sheet to inform your family, friends, and neighbors. 4․ Educate Your Community – Use our slide deck and presentation notes to educate neighbors, HOAs, and local leaders about EMR-Syndrome and local control. 5․ Take Part in Our Scavenger Hunt –Grab your friends and family and find all the cell towers in your neighborhood. Take pictures, share on social platforms, and tag @704NoMore. 6․ Look for Proposed Sites – Visit your county’s website to find proposed cell tower projects in your neighborhood. 7․ Share your Story – Submit your stories and photos to Advocacy@ChildrensHealthDefense.org for the opportunity to be featured in Community News & Views.

Awareness starts locally, often right outside our front doors. Together, we can build more informed and empowered communities. In Truth, The CHD EMR & Wireless Team