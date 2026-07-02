This substack may be truncated in your email, just click on the title above to read on-line.



My last news summary on June 29 was missing a few hyperlinks, I added them in the comments and also corrected the post. Apologies!

FEATURED; “A major grassroots movement is emerging.” THEODORA ON SUBSTACK Major Wins for Children’s Health: U.S. School Districts Are Opposing High Voltage Power Lines + the 49ers May Relocate Away From the Substation!

ALSO POSTED ON WEBSITE Major Wins for Children's Health: U.S. School Districts Are Opposing High Voltage Power Lines + the 49ers May Relocate Away From the Substation! - Environmental Health Sciences -

AN UPDATE TO PETER COWAN’S WORK)

The San Francisco 49ers say they are looking to move. Meanwhile, the 49ers, whose Santa Clara playing facility is next door to an electric substation , have signaled that they are looking for a new location. They say they have “outgrown” their current site. I believe that the players and staff looked beyond the industry spin and took the time to educate themselves.



YouTube: The 49ers Finally are Acknowledging that the Substation is a Problem

9 MINUTES The 49ers can move.

Children often do not have a choice.

Reminder: The Santa Clara Youth Soccer field is also next to the substation. Will the City move these fields also? - Theodora Scarato

Peter’s work on the substation 49ers injuries is here: Peter Anthony Cowan - Living Energy | Substack

FEATURED: Peter Anthony Cowan Burying the WiFi report was a crime. Oregon refused to enforce it.

The Oregon Health Authority withheld a draft that found evidence of risk to kids from WiFi and devices in schools. From the state police to the governor’s office, officials turned their backs. Daniel Forbes Jul 2

Explore the evidence The investigation continues Peter Anthony Cowan’s personal website, where the documentary record behind this series is laid out in full. Each entry below opens an interactive page where you can step through the evidence yourself.

The Removal Record — Every URL OHA pulled offline, its current status, and the date of its last live capture. Tracks the original February 25, 2026 cleanup and every subsequent removal since.

Inside the Drafts — The line-by-line first-draft change log of OHA’s SB 283 report: every deletion in red, every margin note, every sentence cut on the way to “insufficient evidence.” Read the version that came first.

The Investigation Timeline — The full chronology, from the 2011 lawsuit to the 2026 removal. Every key date in legislation, manipulation, concealment, and recovery, in one navigable sequence.

OHA’s Response — The full text of the agency’s account of the February 2026 removal, including the inquiry sent to OHA’s press office, the response, and the Web Governance Plan policy cited as authorization.

FEATURED: KEITH CUTTER EMF REMEDY Registration Open: Fall ‘26 and Spring ‘27 Training for Independent EMF Consultants Learn the Skill Sets Required to Begin Offering Accurate EMF Assessment and Effective Remediation

(A HIGHLY INDIVIDUALIZED APPRETICESHIP/ MENTORSHIP PROGRAM) Enrollment is limited to two students per session. next class is September 14-18. In 2027, first scheduled course is June 7-11.

Theodora Scarato Testimony on Need for a Two-Year Data Center Moratorium in Montgomery County MD https://ehsciences.org/speed-should-not-come-before-safety-testimony-on-data-center-pollution-power-line-emf-health-risks/

FEATURED; COURTESY DR. Michael W. Fox: Our Health and Future in the Technosphere: Non-ionizing radiation-induced cellular senescence and age-related diseases

As the planet becomes infused with biologically anomalous, human-generated non-ionizing radiation and electromagnetic fields from telecommunication systems, now going into space to saturate the planet, and as data centers proliferate, we might all pause and consider the invisible pollution of non-ionizing radiation.

Currently, the human population is ageing faster, and electropollution is a considerable factor in causing oxidative cellular stress, and may damage chromosomal telomeres. (See Haiying Wang, Jian Tong, Yi Cao, Non-ionizing radiation-induced cellular senescence and age-related diseases, Radiation Medicine and Protection,2024;5:68-74). They state: “Cellular senescence has emerged as an important contributor to aging and age-related diseases. Non-ionizing radiation (NIR), including ultraviolet radiation and electromagnetic fields, has been increasingly recognized as a key inducer of premature senescence. In this review, we discuss the molecular mechanisms of NIR-induced cellular senescence and its effects on aging and age-related diseases. We also summarize the modulation strategies for NIR-induced cellular senescence. A better understanding of the complex relationship between non-ionizing radiation, cellular senescence and age-related pathology may lead to interventions to ameliorate radiation damage and delay aging.”

Exposure to non-ionizing radiation and biologically anomalous electromagnetic fields may well account for the rising incidence of some cancers in young people. See Tian, R., Zong, X., Ren, D. et al. Biological aging and generational shifts in early-onset cancer risk. Nat Med (2026). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41591-026-04448-w

Dr. Michael W. Fox - One Earth, One Health

Dr. Fox is a veterinarian, graduating from the Royal Veterinary College, London, England in 1962. I did post-graduate research on animal behavior and development in the US, where I now reside, earning a PhD in medicine, and a DSc in ethology/animal behavior from the University of London. I am a member of the British Veterinary Association, the American Holistic Veterinary Medical Association and an Honor Roll member of the American Veterinary Medical Association.



More than 50 recent studies have found adverse effects from prenatal exposure to wireless radiation in humans and six other species .... https://www.saferemr.com/2014/06/joint-statement-on-pregnancy-and.html _ Joel M.

FEATURED: ​Impacts of Screen Time, Media and Technology Use on Under 2s during the first 1001 Critical Days: A Systematic Review

Clayton C, Clayton R, James R, Sheppard A, Wolffsohn JS. (Cover date: May 2026) Impacts of Screen Time, Media and Technology Use on Under 2s during the first 1001 Critical Days: A Systematic Review. Report. University of Leeds.

Executive Summary An Evidence Base of Harms



We have seen through this systematic review that the evidence base is consistent: The benefit of digital screen exposure for babies is negligible, while the potential risks of use on physical, cognitive, social, and emotional development are substantial.

Screen time for the under 2s is now a cultural norm and digital screen devices have pervaded into the family home and even into young children’s bedrooms. The available literature shows us that babies’, infants’ and toddlers’ use of digital screens is now a common phenomenon and is excessive. Despite many parents having knowledge of existing guidance from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) for under 2s to avoid screen time entirely, caregivers are generally not following this advice, primarily as a result of the busy and demanding lifestyles of parents and the capability of screens to successfully absorb and occupy children’s attention. Babies encounter screens in multiple settings, from passive exposure in public and domestic spaces, to active engagement that is even encouraged by some caregivers or professionals. Under 2s can potentially experience digital screens from the moment they wake up, until the point they fall asleep. Learned patterns of harmful screen behaviour can become entrenched as routines, displace rich caregiver interactions, and shape developmental trajectories in ways that persist into later childhood.



Impacts on Children Evidence shows that screen time in the first two years:



• Displaces physical, gestural, and vocal interaction essential for cognitive, motor, language, social, and emotional development.

• Reduces peer play and outdoor play, weakening physical and social development.

• Increases risk of over-stimulation and cognitive overload.

• Is associated with delayed development measurable years later.

• Has been linked in several studies to increased autism spectrum disorder like symptoms in children with high early exposure.

• Increasingly take on roles traditionally held by caregivers—soothing, entertaining, regulating emotion—potentially weakening attachment and contributing to later social isolation.

• Negatively impacts on sleep.

• Around mealtimes is common and is associated with poorer eating habits.

• Is associated with higher adiposity in later childhood.

• Interrupts or replaces social interaction.

• Occurs repeatedly throughout the day and is a significant driver of developmental risk.

• Used as a coping mechanism for children, increases risk of problematic screen use and emotional reactivity.

• Increases with age.

• Can be mitigated by targeted interventions.



Parents and Caregivers Experiences Research shows that:



• Parents’ own digital habits strongly shape children’s media exposure.

• Daily stressors increase maternal technology use, but technology does not effectively reduce stress.

• Technology use rises throughout pregnancy.

• Higher digital engagement—especially social media—is moderately associated with low mood, negative social comparison, and disordered eating behaviours for parents.

• Problematic phone use during pregnancy often does not decline after childbirth.

• Problematic digital use is associated with lower attachment security in parents. These patterns potentially extend into early parenting, shaping the digital environment babies are born into.



Need for a Professional Response

Further research into the broader impacts of screen time for under 2s is welcome and we have identified a lacuna of studies in this systematic review. However, as an immediate response, of particular note in regard to professional practice, we have seen that there is a lack of coordinated research regarding interventions aimed at reducing screen time for this age group. As a result, we advocate the creation of a Baby’s Screen-Time Risk Assessment that could be devised to help parents, health visitors and other professionals to identify children potentially at risk and support parents who are concerned about developmental impacts. MORE AT LINK

----------------------------------------

Exposure to Radiofrequency Electromagnetic Fields

Radiofrequency electromagnetic ﬁelds (RF-EMFs, spanning frequencies from 100 kHz to 300 GHz) have seen expanding technological applications in recent decades. RF- EMFs are now widely used across multiple domains including telecommunications (e.g. mobile phones, radio and television broadcasting), domestic appliances (e.g. Wi-ﬁ, baby monitors), medicine, security and navigation (Johnson et al., 2024). Several studies, largely based in Türkiye, have examined the putative link between prenatal and postnatal exposure to radiofrequency electromagnetic ﬁelds and subsequent health impacts.

Bektas et al. (2020) examined the effects of radiofrequency radiation emitted from mobile phones and Wi-Fi exposure on umbilical cord blood and placenta, with samples collected immediately after birth. Compared to those who did not use mobile phones or Wi-Fi during pregnancy, or were exposed to Wi-Fi alone, an increase in oxidative stress parameters 8-hydroxy-20-deoxyguanosine (8-OHdG), malondialdehyde (MDA), protein carbonyl (PCO) and total oxidant status (TOS) in cord blood and placenta was detected in samples from those examined to mobile phones. Tail movement and tail intensity, indicators of DNA damage, were higher in those exposed to mobile phones, with signiﬁcant differences between the three exposure groups. The ﬁndings suggest that mobile phone exposure during pregnancy may cause oxidative stress and DNA damage in cord blood and placenta, and that the effects of mobile phone use and Wi-Fi exposure in combination may have a higher potential for harmful effects.

Regarding foetal growth and mobile phone use during pregnancy, Boileau et al. (2020) examined the impact of electromagnetic waves from pre-natal mobile phone use on the infants of 1,378 mothers in France. Infants whose mothers had used mobile phones for ≥30 minutes/ day were more likely to have an AUDIPOG score ≤10th centile, indicating foetal growth restriction, although no clinically relevant association between mobile phone time and birthweight or head circumference was observed.

Amongst 1,495 pregnant mothers, Büyükeren and Yaman (2024) found a higher rate of delivering a small for gestational age (SGA) foetus in those who had used phones with higher speciﬁc absorption rate (SAR) values, representing the rate of electromagnetic energy absorbed by body tissues. A cut-off SAR value of 1.23 W/kg for giving birth to an SGA baby was identiﬁed through ROC curve analysis with 69.3% sensitivity and 73.0% speciﬁcity. No relationship was found between duration of phone use during pregnancy and SGA birth rate, although daily use times were generally long, with a median of 190 minutes for both the SGA and non-SGA groups.

Exposure to RF-EMFs in the prenatal or postnatal period has been associated with sleep disturbances in children aged from 1 month (Çöl et al., 2021). Through a survey-based study of 400 children in Türkiye, Çöl et al. (2021) observed that sleep problems including night waking, waking up crying, bedtime resistance and difficulty falling asleep were more common in children whose mothers had lived near a base station during pregnancy, and in children whose mothers had used electronic devices during pregnancy, sleep disorders were more common and sleep duration was shorter. Presence of electronic media devices in children’s night-time sleeping environments was also associated with an increased frequency of sleep problems.

A putative link between congenital anomalies of the kidney and urinary tract (CAKUT) and maternal mobile-phone related EMF exposure was explored (Çeleğen et al., 2024). The aetiology of CAKUT is multifactorial, with several associations found, including: excess weight gain during pregnancy related to an increased risk of CAKUT whilst folic acid use before pregnancy was protective for CAKUT. The mobile phone call time of mothers of the CAKUT group was signiﬁcantly longer than controls.

Overall, current evidence on prenatal and early-life RF-EMF exposure and health outcomes remains limited, with some studies suggesting potential biological and developmental effects but no clear causal relationships. Further, well-designed, prospective studies with accurate exposure assessment would be needed to clarify these associations and establish potential mechanisms.

https://static1.squarespace.com/static/68230d36099adb5f88e3536f/t/6a3d5230859005198ef50f68/1782403632946/Released+ISTMTU+-+1001CD+-+Systematic+Review+-+iADDICT_final.pdf

FEATURED: Monitoring Harmonic ELF Magnetic Fields in Data Centers With Sensor-Based Instrumentation

Portillo F, Fernandez-Ros M, Novas N, Garcia RM, Viciana E, Gazquez JA. Monitoring Harmonic ELF Magnetic Fields in Data Centers With Sensor-Based Instrumentation. IEEE Transactions on Instrumentation and Measurement, vol. 75, pp. 1-9, 2026, Art no. 1502309, doi: 10.1109/TIM.2026.3684676.

Abstract Modern data centers concentrate substantial amounts of power-electronic equipment, generating complex low-frequency electromagnetic environments with implications for electromagnetic compatibility (EMC). This article presents a one-month assessment of the extremely low-frequency (ELF) magnetic field in a data center using an air-core coil magnetometer as a nonintrusive measurement instrument. The sensor operated continuously, and the recorded field was segmented into 5-min windows to compute the root-mean-squared (rms) magnetic flux density (B RMS ), the harmonic spectrum from 50 to 2000 Hz, and the total harmonic distortion (THD) of the magnetic field (THD B ). Statistics show moderate field magnitudes, with typical B RMS around 0.5 μ T and a maximum below 1 μ T, but consistently high-distortion levels, with median THD B around 36% and occasional values above 300%. Diurnal and weekly analyses reveal that THD B is strongly modulated by the operating regime, with twice the median distortion during working hours compared with nighttime and weekends, while B RMS varies much less. Harmonic spectra confirm the dominant contribution of low-order odd harmonics, particularly the third, whose relative amplitudes increase under high-distortion conditions. A percentile-based detector identifies 41 high-THD B events, most of them short-lived (5–10 min). The results illustrate how ELF magnetometry, as a nonintrusive instrumentation approach, can support EMC-oriented characterization of harmonic disturbances in data centers and complement conventional power-quality (PQ) measurements.

Conclusion This article presents a one-month assessment of magnetic field disturbances in a university data center using a nonintrusive ELF magnetometer. By continuously recording the vertical magnetic field component and processing the data in 5-min windows, the study derived the B RMS , the harmonic spectrum from 50 to 2000 Hz, and the THD B .

Open access: https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/stamp/stamp.jsp?tp=&arnumber=11482647&isnumber=11329398

NEWS AND NOTES

AI: POLITICO The Big Tobacco case against AI hasn’t arrived — yet

AI: AXIOS Google’s AI boom sends emissions, power use soaring

AI: Joseph from 404 Media AI just got reallllll expensive Companies Are Throttling Employees’ AI Use Because It’s Too Expensive Sources and leaks from Amazon, Adobe, Atlassian, Citi, and more show what is really happening with AI right now: companies are trying to rein in AI use as costs spiral out of control.

AI: POTs and PANs Read on blog or Reader No Break in Global Chip Shortages By Doug Dawson, CCG Consulting on July 2, 2026 As a reminder of the issue, the chip shortage has come about due to chip manufacturers migrating to produce the more profitable chips used by AI data centers. Recent predictions are that 70% of all memory chips manufactured worldwide will go to data centers for the rest of 2026 into 2027. To put that number into perspective, the first public AI model was introduced to the world in November 2022, and the demand for AI chips has grown since then. At that time, about 32% of chips went to the more traditional data centers used for cloud computing.

BROADBAND: Half-Connected America Roger Entner | Analysis | Recon Analytics Summary on Benton.org America has two half-connected segments and a third that is not connected at all, and the policy conversation gets all three wrong. The two half-connected segments are mirror images, each on a single network: the household with a phone and no home internet, 14.8 million strong at 11.5% of the country in the 2024 American Community Survey five-year estimates, and its mirror, the household with home broadband and no cell phone, three to six million adults the industry does not track. The third segment is connected to nothing, 11.5 million households, 8.9%, with no internet subscription of any kind, and most of them are offline by choice. The dominant reason they give is not price and not availability; it is that they do not want the internet, and that answer has grown through every subsidy era. Much of the disconnection in this country is a decision, not a deprivation, and a free society owes that decision the respect of its dignity, not a conversion campaign. The two half-connected segments fail the policy frame differently: it prices the connection and forgets the endpoint. Lifeline and the programs after it hand a low-income household a working phone with the service included; no program of any size hands that household a computer. A home with no computer gets nothing from a wired connection the phone in its pocket does not already deliver. Call it the missing screen. Summary on Benton.org

CELLPHONES COURTESY GARY NULL: Connection or compulsion: How smartphones can deepen depression in older adults Rutgers University, July 1 2026 (Eurekalert) Compulsive smartphone habits in older adults can be linked to a higher risk of depression, according to a study led by a Rutgers researcher.

Researchers said their findings raised concerns that technology widely promoted to build connections can instead deepen late-life isolation: While mobile devices can be invaluable lifelines, their impact on mental health depends heavily on the way people use them. A critical distinction, the researchers said, is whether someone uses technology to actively engage with the world or to withdraw.

The study, published in JMIR Aging, drew on survey responses from 2,585 adults ages 60 and older living in 87 communities. Researchers collected health and demographic information, including age, gender, marital status, education and income, and measured depressive symptoms with a screening tool commonly used with older adults.

Limited social participation emerged as the strongest predictor of depression, followed closely by smartphone addiction, defined as compulsive or excessive use that disrupts daily functioning. Problematic phone reliance appeared in nearly all cases of clinical depression, with older adults who rarely used interactive communication features facing the greatest risk.

Another high-risk pattern emerged among older adults of both sexes: Those with higher incomes and education levels who suffered from smartphone addiction were more prone to clinical depression. This finding suggests that wealth, education, and technology access fail to protect against loneliness when screen time replaces real-world connections.

CHILDREN: Jon Haidt from After Babel Teen Girls’ Suicide Rates Are Rising In Many Countries Around The World New analyses from Europe, Japan, and South Korea show increases that in many cases began before COVID.

CONSUMER PRODUCTS: Trump memo endorses right to repair cars The memo urges the EPA to streamline repairs of vehicle emissions systems. Also: Meta puts AI glasses feature behind paywall. And: House committee guts a proposed auto REPAIR Act. Fight to Repair Newsletter

DATA CENTERS: Echoes of the Past in Pennsylvania Coal Towns’ Fight Against Data Centers As the data center buildout escalates, rural Pennsylvanians urge lawmakers not to repeat past mistakes. AND ‘We are screwed’: People near data centers dread heat wave pollution Extreme temperatures threaten to strain the grid as data centers are increasing energy demand. What could go wrong? COURTESY DAILY CLIMATE

DATA CENTERS: Op-ed: AI Data Centers Are a Threat to Local Food Systems Their extraordinary use of water, land, and electricity is directly impacting local agriculture.

DATA CENTERS: GUARDIAN ‘Slough is like an experiment’: Europe’s largest datacentre hub leaves town sweltering Emerging research suggests datacentres create a heat island effect, pushing up temperatures in the immediate vicinity by as much as 9C

DATA CENTERS: UNION OF CONCERNED SCIENTISTS Data Centers in California and Beyond: Impacts to the Grid, the Environment, and Public Health. If you missed the webinar, want to rewatch, or want to share with your networks, click here to view the webinar recording. We also want to provide you with the presentation slides, and the following related UCS resources: Data Centers in California Data Center Power Play What Are the Environmental Impacts of Artificial Intelligence?

EMF: The Health Freedom Movement is Celebrating 20 Years Since the Signing of the International Declaration of Health Freedom in St. Paul, Minnesota Many new resolutions and guiding lights have also been needed to address the new concerns as shown by the following resolutions passed by the 2022 US Health Freedom Congress:

Model State Legislation for Genetic Privacy

Endorsement of VAERS Project

Exposure to EMFs and Microwave Radiation

Model Language by Americans for Responsible Technology: Commission to Evaluate EMF Safety

Right to Refuse Model State Legislation

New Hampshire Bill: Commission on 5G Health Effects (NH HB522 2019)

Resolution presented to the Massachusetts Medical Society to address Wireless Safety

The United States Health Freedom Congress has gathered 13 times since 2003 to bring together United States health freedom leaders and pass resolutions impacting health freedom. In 2014, it endorsed the Principles of Health Freedom, along with five additional resolutions to protect health freedom. (NO LINK)\

EMF AND HEALTH: Forwarded this email? Subscribe here for more

Sally Norton - Tinnitus & Toxic Superfoods How oxalate crystals amplify electrosensitivity Roman S Shapoval and Bohdanna Diduch AND Power Couple EMF Blog Lou Gehrig's Disease & Light AND CELLPHONES: POWER COUPLE 6 ways the WHO misleads us on cell phone safety Forwarded this email? Subscribe here for more Here are six topics we’ll explore:

EMF AND HEALTH: Is wireless technology safe? Wireless communication is ubiquitous in our modern world; however, as more evidence emerges about the negative consequences of EMFs, it is increasingly clear that stronger action and greater awareness among policymakers and the public are needed. Lorna Rothery spoke to Rob Brown from the Environmental Health Trust to find out more

ELECTRICITY: IEEE INDUSTRY Why the U.S. Uses Only Half of Its Grid Capacity New tech could boost grid utilization and cut electricity rates Backed by Google, Tesla, HVAC systems manufacturer Carrier, and several other companies, Utilize Coalition advocates for more thorough use of grid capacity through policy change and new technologies. Magruder spoke with IEEE Spectrum about those efforts. []Why does the United States use only half of its grid? Ian Magruder: Most studies have found that average utilization rates are between 40 and 55 percent across different geographies. And the reason is that we’ve built our grid to meet peak demand. We have to ensure that on the hottest summer day or the coldest winter morning we have enough power. But in many parts of the country, we really only hit peak a few days a year, and it’s really only a few specific hours within those days. It didn’t used to be this way. What’s changed? Magruder: Over the last 20 years we’ve seen the gap between average use and peak use grow wider. There are a variety of reasons for that. Grid operators have become more conservative following major blackouts and reliability events. And with more variable-generation sources such as wind and solar, grid operators are building in more capacity. But this also presents us with an incredible opportunity to get more out of the grid using new technologies. What technologies are being deployed to address the problem? Magruder: Pairing battery storage with energy generation is a key part of this, as are other kinds of distributed energy resources, like managed [electric vehicle] charging and smart thermostats. I would also say that transmission technologies that safely maximize the current in power lines, increase conductivity, and optimize power routes all play a critical role here. And then there’s demand flexibility, which is when utility customers adapt their power use to accommodate the grid during peak hours. Some really good work is being done around flexible data centers.

FCC: FCC accused of hiding Chairman Carr’s messages with DOGE and Musk FCC refuses to provide messages, has “wasted a year” of court’s time, filing says.

Burleigh and Frequency Forward sued the FCC last year, alleging that it violated the Freedom of Information Act by wrongfully withholding agency records. In August 2025, a federal judge ordered the FCC to produce documents and criticized it for a “vague and uninformative” response to the lawsuit.

The plaintiffs filed the initial FoIA request in February 2025 for an investigation into how DOGE’s activities at the FCC may have created conflicts of interest related to Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Starlink, which are seeking various FCC licenses and authorizations.

“The evidence strongly suggests that Musk bought his way into the White House and to obtain his position as the de-facto head of DOGE, and that he had used his government authority and access to information to earn huge profits for himself and his companies,” plaintiffs said yesterday. “Plaintiffs’ FoIA request seeks documents that shed light on the relationship between the FCC, Musk as regulator and Musk and his companies as regulated entities.”

FCC: FCC Set to Consider Rewrite of Satellite Licensing Rules The order would support faster deployment of space-based broadband if approved.

FCC: Carr Announces Upcoming Changes to the FCC’s Broadband Nutrition Labels The chairman announced that changes would be addressed at the FCC’s July 22 open meeting

HEALTH: Yolanda Pritam Hari from Quiet Mind & Brain Yolanda Pritam Hari YOUR TIRED EYES: the therapeutic benefits of THESE herbs to soothe and heal

HEALTH MERCOLA: Why Poor Gut Health Can Lead to Parkinson’s and How to Avoid It

HEALTH MERCOLA: Constantly Exhausted? Don’t Blame ‘Adrenal Fatigue’

HEALTH GARY NULL: Understanding and Overcoming Alzheimer’s Disease

INSPIRATION/CRITICAL THOUGHT: Reflecting on the American Experiment | Frankly 149 21 MINUTES “NOT HOW I GET MORE, BUT WHAT’S IT ALL FOR?”



As America marks its 250th birthday, Nate takes a moment to step outside of the celebrations to seek out a wider boundary perspective on this week’s holiday. He poses the question of whether the United States has truly matured as a nation over two and a half centuries, particularly through the lenses of energy, ecology, history, and culture. Nate walks through the extraordinary inheritance of fossil fuels that simultaneously shaped the American story while masking the real foundations of prosperity. He points out that even the symbols of this holiday – from backyard barbecues to fireworks lighting the night sky – are products of complex supply chains that are created by drawing down the living biosphere.



INSPIRATION: SCHOOL OF THE UNCONFORMED For those of you who prefer to read off paper rather than the screen, we have converted the post into an easily printable pdf below Substack Voices You Can Trust: An AI-mish Writers Directory

Why do readers come to Substack? It isn’t because they actually read Substack. They read people. We believe in people over platforms. The more AI enters the digital ecosystem of voices, the more it separates real people from each other and the world we’re all trying to talk about and understand. If this matters to you, as it does to us, then today’s essay should give you hope: a directory of Substack writers you can trust.

When I (Peco) received an email from Ignatius Press to review one of their forthcoming novels, I knew I’d have to write back and ask a question I had never asked a publisher before: Can you confirm that the author did not use AI to write or edit the novel, or to brainstorm ideas? I would be uncomfortable recommending a creative work that has been in any way generated by AI.

INSPIRATION: KATEI SINGER Forwarded this email? Subscribe here for more To provide every global citizen with a decent opportunity for a healthy lifeForwarded this email? Subscribe here for more

In 2018, when I met Soumya Dutta, co-founder of India Climate Justice, he explained that the human population increased four-fold in the 20th century—from 1.6 to 6.1 billion people. During the same time, global energy consumption increased between twelve and sixteen-fold. Whenever one unit of energy is produced and consumed, he continued, water, land and other bio-resources are also consumed; and hazardous waste is generated. In other words, because of cars, electricity, air conditioning, computers, the Internet and smartphones, the average person now uses over four times the amount of natural resources that our grandparents consumed.

WIRELESS INDUSTRY: Wi-Fi and Cellular Industries Duke It Out Over 6-GHz Band The EU, India, and the United Kingdom are under scrutiny as the U.S. and China stake positions

The ‘Waste of Space’ report identifies in detail a number of environmental harms including atmospheric impacts, space debris, damage at launch and rocket test sites, harm to the magnetosphere, light pollution and harm to marine ecospheres from debris discarded during launches. The report also explores potential ways of tackling some of these issues and sets out a number of recommendations. I will post the replay

EVENT: next Save Landlines conference call TONIGHT, for the latest updates and to help organize to defend access to essential, reliable phone service: Thursday, June 18th, 2026 6pm Pacific Landlines are Lifelines!

Take action at http://savelandlines.org/

ACTIVISM: Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space Help us design poster for this year’s space week Each year the Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space holds ‘Keep Space for Peace Week’ in order to invite the people of our planet to help foster a new consciousness that rejects the idea of moving the costly war system into the heavens. Our theme this year is: Space is a global commons - not to be dominated! We are issuing an invitation to help us design the graphic for our poster this autumn. We wish to directly respond to the horribly arrogant statement made by US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth while speaking in Denver, Colorado as part of his recent ‘Arsenal of Freedom Tour’:

“We’re leveraging the best and brightest, the most talented Americans to ensure that we do deliver space superiority and space dominance. We are running as fast as we can on Golden Dome to deliver for President Trump because we must defend our homeland. The fight for space is the fight for the future of the world as we know it. We cannot afford to have a fair fight in space — I’m not interested in orbital equity or orbital parity. We demand orbital dominance plain and simple. Whoever controls space controls the fight.”

Space week this year will be held from October 3-10. We will urge people and groups around the world to organize local protests and/or educational events during that week to bring the space issue to public attention.

We invite artists/graphic designers to submit an image that helps to illustrate our 2026 theme. Submissions are due by July 25. Send the images to globalnet@mindspring.com

Update re; MA smart meters, I wish that I could report that an analogue no-fee opt out provision was added to the MA energy affordability bill yesterday, but the Senate has other priories regarding decarbonization… More to come.