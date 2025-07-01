ACTION ALERT! THE NATIONAL CALL AND AMERICANS FOR RESPONSIBLE TECHNOLOGY Your help needed today! Hello friends, Quietly slipped into HR 1, President Trump's “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” is Section 40002 which gives the Federal Communications Commission new spectrum auction authority, and, unless amended or deleted, will trigger provisions that allow telecoms to place an unlimited number of antennas on existing antenna structures without notice or approval. (This is certainly not the only problem with HR1, but it's the one we're addressing here.) HR 1 is being fast-tracked for a vote this week, so time is of the essence. Please consider making a phone call or sending an email to your representatives in Washington and telling them to amend or delete Section 40002. (That number could change as the bill goes through reconciliation.) You can find your U. S. Representative at the usa.gov website. When you call, ask for the name and email of the telecom staffer. Also please download and email this letter to your representatives. Our thanks to Odette Wilkens at the National Call for spearheading this important initiative.

NEWS AND NOTES

AI: "Study proves AI is dulling our cognitive abilities. Brain scans show AI use reduces your memory and critical thinking. A recent MIT study has raised serious concerns about the long-term cognitive effects of relying on AI tools like ChatGPT. Using EEG brain scans, researchers tracked 54 students over four months and found that those who consistently used ChatGPT for writing tasks showed significantly reduced brain activity, memory retention, and critical thinking compared to peers using Google or no tools at all. Dubbed “The Cognitive Cost of Using LLMs,” the study revealed that AI users not only produced less original work but also struggled to recall their own writing shortly after completing it. While ChatGPT offered speed and ease, this came at a cost—what researchers called “mental passivity.” The study also warned of AI-induced echo chambers, where users accept algorithm-generated responses without questioning their validity. Interestingly, even when AI users switched to unaided tasks, their cognitive engagement remained low. In contrast, those who began without assistance later showed heightened brain activity when introduced to tools, suggesting that AI works best as a support—not a substitute—for human thinking."

AI: FUTURISM People Are Being Involuntarily Committed, Jailed After Spiraling Into "ChatGPT Psychosis" “I don't know what's wrong with me, but something is very bad — I'm very scared, and I need to go to the hospital.” []Speaking to Futurism, a different man recounted his whirlwind ten-day descent into AI-fueled delusion, which ended with a full breakdown and multi-day stay in a mental care facility. He turned to ChatGPT for help at work; he'd started a new, high-stress job, and was hoping the chatbot could expedite some administrative tasks. Despite being in his early 40s with no prior history of mental illness, he soon found himself absorbed in dizzying, paranoid delusions of grandeur, believing that the world was under threat and it was up to him to save it. []After reviewing details of these cases and conversations between people in this story and ChatGPT, he agreed that what they were going through — even those with no history of serious mental illness — indeed appeared to be a form of delusional psychosis. "I think it is an accurate term," said Pierre. "And I would specifically emphasize the delusional part."

AI: POLITICO GOP governors urge Thune to nix AI moratorium A letter from 17 GOP governors is the biggest show of force against the provision so far. A group of 17 Republican governors asked Senate Majority Leader John Thune and Speaker Mike Johnson on Friday to remove a 10-year moratorium on enforcing state and local artificial intelligence laws from the GOP’s megabill. (it is not an AI moratorium, its an moratorium on regulating AI)

AI: AXIOS Exclusive: Olympics have big AI plans

AI: EHN New AI tool raises concerns over industry's ability to sow doubt on pollution research

AI: GARY MARCUS: Generative AI’s crippling and widespread failure to induce robust models of the world LLM failures to reason, as documented in Apple’s Illusion of Thinking paper, are really only part of a much deeper problem

AI: INSPIRATION: Laura Matsue Guenther The Rarity of Being Human in an AI World How outsourcing our imagination to AI may stunt our soul's development

ATT: Judge Dismisses Investor Suit Against AT&T Over Lead Cables The court said some claims were actionable and gave the investors 30 days to file a new complaint Chief Judge David C. Godbey of the Northern District of Texas said some statements made by the company were potentially false and therefore actionable, but the investors hadn’t made a strong enough showing that AT&T executives were being deceptive or reckless. “The complaint fails to allege any facts showing the Individual Defendants were aware of any widespread environmental contamination risk or employee health issues that could reasonably result in material risk to the company,” Godbey wrote in a June 16 opinion.

BIG TECH CANADA PARIS MARX: Mark Carney caves to Trump and the tech industry Canada’s decision to rescind its digital services tax shows it’s “elbows down” in US trade talks

BROADBAND: Supreme Court Upholds the Universal Service Fund []this doesn’t take the Universal Service Fund out of the news or off the hot seat. The funding mechanism for the USF is clearly broken and the fund can’t continue with fees assessed only on interstate telecom services. There are bills pending in both the House and Senate that would spread funding to broadband customers and to the biggest companies that use the web (referred as edge providers in the legislation).

CELLPHONES: EHN Our phones may be costing people their health and homes: As the world races to secure rare earth elements for tech and defense, residents of Baotou, China bear the brunt of toxic pollution and displacement. The Guardian reports.

CHILDREN: Katherine Martinko | The Analog Family Bring On the Feral Summer! Kids deserve freedom amid hyperscheduled lives.

CHILDREN: Jonathan Haidt & The Anxious Generation Team IMO Podcast with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson Michelle and Craig reflect on their free-range childhood, and we discuss dopamine, screen time, and attention. AND Fast Company: Gen Z Embraces “Appstinence” A 24-year-old Harvard grad leads a growing youth movement with clear steps about how to ditch social media and smartphones.

EARTH SCIENCE OT Scientists Detect Deep, Rhythmic Pulse Coming From Inside the Earth Scientists have discovered a heartbeat-like pulse emanating from inside the Earth beneath the continent of Africa, which they believe will one day rip the continent into pieces.

ECONOMICS/POLITICS: OT Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” Is a Grotesque Giveaway to Fossil Fuel Billionaires While Adding $3.3 Trillion to Nation's Debt

https://wallstreetonparade.com/2025/06/trumps-big-beautiful-bill-is-a-grotesque-giveaway-to-fossil-fuel-billionaires-while-adding-3-3-trillion-to-nations-debt/

ECONOMICS/POLITICS: THE VERGE Trump’s ‘big beautiful bill’ could mean slower Wi-Fi for you The Senate version of the budget reconciliation bill could force the FCC to sell off as much as half of the spectrum used by the 6GHz Wi-Fi band.

EMF: UK, THE LIGHT: Light-58-June-25-Centerspread-Hi-Rezl.png (3484×2120)

EMF SCIENCE: Dariusz Leszczynski Yet another ‘EHS study’ that didn’t study EMF effects or EHS in particular The study in question is: Sonzogni et al. Skin Fibroblasts from Individuals Self-Diagnosed as Electrosensitive Reveal Two Distinct Subsets with Delayed Nucleoshuttling of the ATM Protein in Common. Int J Mol Sci 2025; 26(10):4792. doi: 10.3390/ijms26104792. This study has been heralded by EHS groups as a game-changer in the press release from the French EHS group PRIARTEM (https://www.priartem.org/Ondes-et-sante-Une-avancee.html). Unfortunately, we do not know whether this research is relevant at all for the sensitivity to electromagnetic field exposures, including EHS. We don’t know if EMF exposures caused any of the pathologies.

5G; GREEN MED Scientists and Doctors Warn of Potential Serious Health Effects of 5G

5G: CHD 5G The Untold Story This eye-opening film reveals the truth about the rollout of modern wireless technologies — including how, despite lack of data on their safety, the telecom industry continues placing such devices in close proximity to living beings. And humans, plants and animals are suffering as a result. 30 MINUTES

5G: Former FCC Chair Ajit Pai warning America has lost 5G lead to China

HEALTH: CHD ‘Every American Wearing a Wearable’ Is Not a Vision We Share Wireless devices continuously emit RF radiation in direct contact with the body for long periods of time. They also collect and share biometric data, raising privacy concerns. TELEVISION SHOW: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/wearables-acip--rfk-jr-slams-the-press/

HEALTH: THE POWER COUPLE EMF Sensitive? You Need More Calcium! What health gurus get wrong about supplementation Have you ever heard of voltage-gated calcium channels?

HEALTH: GREENMED 10 Reasons Your Kids Shouldn’t Use AirPods | GreenMedInfo | Blog

HEALTH NOT HEALTH WIRED: Snake Venom, Urine, and a Quest to Live Forever: Inside a Biohacking Conference Emboldened by MAHA WIRED attended a biohacking conference filled with unorthodox and often unproven anti-aging treatments. Adherents revealed how the Make America Healthy Again movement has given them a renewed fervor.

HEALTH LIGHT: Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom The Sunscreen Paradox: Can You Really Make Vitamin D3 While Blocking UV-B?

HEALTH: TECH RADAR Trump's Health Secretary RFK Jr. wants every American to wear a fitness tracker and "take control of their health" – but we have questions

HEALTH: A Midwestern Doctor from The Forgotten Side of Medicine The FDA's Disastrous War Against Sleep Why There Isn't a Cure for Insomnia? •In this article, we will review the data that illustrates the harms of poor sleep, the common causes of poor sleep, and the most effective treatments we have found for sleeping disorders that are still available to the public

INTERNET OF THINGS: TESS FIGHTS ROBOTS The Last Squeeze: Digital Colonization as Manifest Destiny 2.0 Beware of billionaires bearing gifts of efficient management.

MINING: EHN When extractive industry replaces the state: In Ecuador, oil companies have taken over the roles of health providers, educators, and employers in some parts of the Amazon, fracturing Indigenous communities and undermining their autonomy. Some local leaders are pushing back. Mongabay partners with the independent Ecuadorian news outlet GK on this investigation.

NUCLEAR: Of Cracked Canisters and Split Decisions. The Crackpot Perils of Schizophrenic Radwaste Containment Policy

and: https://nap.nationalacademies.org/catalog/27515/potential-environmental-effects-of-nuclear-war

SMART METERS: MA Smart Meter Legislative Bill testimony of Kirstin Beatty of Last Tree Laws SUPPORT FOR AN ACT RELATIVE TO SMART METERS [2025-6 MA state bills H.3551 sponsored by Estela A. Reyes and S.2306 sponsored by Michael O. Moore Becker published the cult classic The Electromagnetic Body, and his research found that bones could regrow from non-ionizing radiation exposure. More importantly, he understood that the chemical reactions in the body were all controlled by non-ionizing radiation at very low power density. [[ People are tired not only of tech that is harmful to social systems, the environment, and which constantly requires more money to operate. Fight for what is right - change.

SMART THERMOSTATS:

https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-09-08-power-company-takes-over-smart-thermostats-colorado.html

SPACE/NATURE: FUTURISM Elon Musk's Latest Rocket Crash Allegedly Killed Innocent Dolphins and Sea Turtles "We want to prevent an ecocide."

SPACE: FUTURISM NASA Is in Full Meltdown "NASA is f**ked."

SPACE: Elon Musk Abandons Mars Dreams, Peter Thiel Claims: 'There's Nowhere to Go' Thiel claimed to the New York Times that "Mars was supposed to be a political project; it was building an alternative. And in 2024 Elon came to believe that if you went to Mars, the socialist US government, the woke AI would follow you to Mars." This change of heart, according to Thiel, stemmed from a conversation Musk had with Demis Hassabis, the head of Google DeepMind AI in London. The discussion revolved around whether AI or interplanetary travel would represent the most significant technological breakthrough. After Hassabis remarked, "Well, you know my AI will be able to follow you to Mars," Musk reportedly went silent. []Despite Musk tweeting in April that "Starship will hopefully depart for Mars at the end of next year," Thiel insisted that the SpaceX honcho no longer perceives space as the escape from Earth he once imagined. Musk even remarked, "There's nowhere to go. There's nowhere to go."

SPACEX: Catch a falling Starlink Remote communities have seen huge benefits as SpaceX’s satellites go up. Are they also in the line of when they come down? SpaceX planning to build a new project in Manatee County, records say By Jason Dill June 30, 2025 5:50 Could SpaceX extend its footprint to Manatee County? The commercial spaceflight company filed preliminary paperwork to build a satellite communications facility in Myakka City, according to county records. SpaceX, which Elon Musk founded in 2002, has become a leader in aerospace and is known for its rocket launches and partnership with NASA. TOP VIDEOS Located at 3350 County Road 675, the project’s proposal is to build a fenced, gravel compound on a 0.73-acre area with 40 satellite antennas and one headend equipment rack, according to building records. The property is just south of Lake Manatee, west of Waterbury Road. The company is increasing its operations in Florida, with plans to launch its first spaceship from the Kennedy Space Center near Cape Canaveral by the end of the year, according to Florida Today. The outlet reported SpaceX’s capital investment project on the Space Coast would be at least $1.8 billion, “and will bring an estimated 600 new full-time jobs” by 2030. SpaceX plans Manatee facility, records say SpaceX has an international subsidiary called Starlink, which uses satellites in orbit to provide internet access across the globe, including in remote places without communication infrastructure. “Leveraging advanced satellites and user hardware coupled with our deep experience with both spacecraft and on-orbit operations, Starlink delivers high-speed, low-latency internet to users all over the world,” the company’s website said. According to building records, the satellite compound in Myakka City would support high-bandwidth, low-latency data communications. “The antennas and associated infrastructure will facilitate both uplink and downlink communication services,” the proposal states. In addition to SpaceX, Musk is the CEO of Tesla and social media company X, formerly Twitter. Read more at: https://www.bradenton.com/news/local/article309547325.html#storylink=cpy

Image Courtesy Flo Freshman



SPACEX EHN: SpaceX rocket debris lands in Mexico, triggering environmental concerns and legal threats

STARLINK: Starlink satellites bring fast internet to remote Australia, but raise new concerns Starlink satellites orbit so low that they skate through the top of the atmosphere. They need fuel to stay up, and—increasingly importantly—to dodge other satellites. When that fuel runs out, or they otherwise break down, it's re-entry time."These satellites have a nominal five-year lifetime," says Ellie. "They can't stay up there forever." Starlink's first big batch of satellites went into space in 2020, which means many are due to return this year.

"Normally we get one to two re-entries in Australian airspace per year," says Ellie. "The current estimate is that by 2030 there will be 1400 objects per year. "And a lot of them are planned to come down in unpopulated areas of Australia." "'Unpopulated'"—except for remote communities like Punmu. Regardless of how you feel about Starlink, or its deeply problematic owner, megaconstellations appear to be here to stay. SpaceX competitor Amazon Project Kuiper, China's Guowang, and European OneWeb, are all gearing up to compete for Starlink's estimated USD $8 billion in annual revenue. The promise of connection is just too useful to ignore. "Because we had reliable internet, that actually became a big engagement for the community because students and teachers could access it while they're up at the school," says Mr. Jamparri. "We could also get them connected to important services like banking and Centrelink and other things, and do all that kind of life admin stuff that [they] often wouldn't be able to do at home." Ellie and the team use Starlink for fieldwork, and she agrees it's made things easier."It's been really useful to be able to access the supercomputer on field trips instead of having to take equipment out with us," says Ellie. But while the effects on our sky are well documented, the effects on our planet aren't.

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS: Multiple cell towers sabotaged across NATO nation: What to know Sweden is investigating a series of suspected sabotage incidents involving more than 30 telecom towers, raising alarms over infrastructure vulnerability amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in Europe. The affected infrastructure spans locations along Sweden's E22 highway, where cables were severed and technical equipment damaged at multiple sites, according to local media and Data Center Dynamics.The incidents started during Easter weekend at more than 30 locations and led to outages on mobile networks in some cases but nothing major.The E22, also known as the European Road, is part of a road network that stretches for more than 3,300 miles, connecting the U.K. in the west to Russia in the east.

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS: Would you want a cell tower 85' from your kid's bedroom? Please sign the petition to help this family out. We were recently contacted by a local family in Lake Oswego, OR who were shocked to see a cell tower going up across the street from their home, less than 100 feet away from their children's second story bedroom window. Horrifying! To make matters worse, this cell tower is much lower to the ground than typical cell towers, putting it nearly on a line with the bedrooms. The health impact from living near a cell tower can have devastating effects on a child's health. To understand more, here is a quick link to a group of studies looking at this exact issue. It's not a pretty picture. So it would be wonderful if you would take 30 seconds and click the link below to sign the petition. Let's give this family some community support to stop the tower. Thanks! Click here => https://chng.it/mPQjtdJdH6

SEE ALSO: ACTIVISM: NORWAY EINAR The greatest crime: Destroying the ecosystem of life

IN MEMORIAM- ED COLLINS, WAYLAND MA EDWARD COLLINS Obituary

Ed and his partner Peggy were very active in establishing a wireless overlay district ( away from homes) in Wayland MA back in 1998. Wayland resident Dr. Amar Bose, of Bose Electronics, spoke against having the infrastructure near residences, and about the health risks. The press reported that the video of his testimony was also influencing other communities. “Residents also seemed moved by a videotape showing Dr. Amar Bose, professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and founder of audio manufacturer Bose Corporation, testifying in favor of a moratorium on tower construction. “I am now convinced that there is a real danger from electromagnetic radiation,” Bose says on the tape. “I do not believe today that anybody with good grounding in science can refute the credibility of some of the research papers I have seen.”

COLLINS, Edward Edward J. Collins, a beloved partner, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and respected attorney, passed away on January 20, 2025, at the age of 89. Born on November 20, 1935, in Dorchester, MA, Ed spent the majority of his life in Wayland, MA, where he was a dedicated member of the community. A graduate of Boston Latin School, Ed was a skilled ice hockey goalie. He went on to graduate from Boston College and furthered his education by earning a PhD at Harvard University, in the history of science, where he was a Woodrow Wilson national fellow and National Science Foundation fellow. He taught various history of science courses at Harvard, Boston College, University of California and the University of Chicago. He furthered his education again by earning a JD at Boston College Law School. Ed practiced law for over 50 years, specializing in intellectual property litigation, zoning and anything else his clients asked of him. His expertise and tireless advocacy earned him the respect of colleagues and clients alike. His professional career was marked by his unwavering zealous representation of his clients. A dedicated public servant, Ed served as a selectman in Wayland and was a legislative representative in the Massachusetts Legislature for the Massachusetts Public Health Association and a representative of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and the American Bar Association. In addition to his career, Ed was a devoted partner to his love of over 30 years, Peggy Patton of Wayland.

In case you missed it:

Safe Tech International’s Other Occasional Newsletter compiled by Kate Kheel Safe Tech International's June 28 MailChimp Newsletter The Golden Dome, RFK Jr. on Wearables, Calls to Action, the Pope on AI, a New World is Dawning, June 28, 2025

Not Neutral by Sean Alexander Carney (UK) for Safe Tech International Nothing from Big Tech is “neutral”. Digital health is not neutral. Governments are not being transparent on the issues surrounding Digital Health. We should consider the ultimate consequences of adopting wireless smart technology and wearables, which not only enable further technological agendas for control, they also expose us to wireless radiation, can promote digital addiction, and may expose us to considerable data risks and algorithmic biases as well.

Dear Sir David Attenborough, Please Save This Endangered Species – the Beloved UK Phone Box! (and Landline!)

Image Courtesy Flo Freshman