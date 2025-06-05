FEATURED:

A comprehensive mechanism of biological and health effects of anthropogenic extremely low frequency and wireless communication electromagnetic fields Dimitris J. Panagopoulos1,2* Igor Yakymenko3 Geoffry N. De Iuliis4 George P. Chrousos1,5

REVIEW article Front. Public Health, 03 June 2025 Sec. Radiation and Health Volume 13 - 2025 | https://doi.org/10.3389/fpubh.2025.1585441

In our opinion, a condition for an applied EMF in order to have a therapeutic action is, to simulate natural EMFs or physiological endogenous cellular signals. Once we know that the most bioactive polarized and coherent EMFs are the ULF/ELF ones, the critical issue for an applied ULF/ELF EMF is whether its included frequencies (and other parameters such as waveform, polarity, etc.) reinforce or cancel the endogenous physiological electrical activity of the cells which is responsible for the specific therapeutic action (49, 210, 369). The basic frequency of the natural atmospheric “Schumann” electromagnetic resonances (7.83 Hz) and its harmonics are detected in the human/animal brain activity, and the physical parameters of electromagnetic brain activity and atmospheric lightning display remarkable similarities (369–371). Thus, we have suggested (210) that the therapeutic effects of pulsed EMFs are expected to be optimal at pulsing frequencies coinciding with the Schumann frequencies, or the endogenous ionic oscillations in cells (49). Indeed, Yan et al. (372) found that pulses at an ELF repetition rate coinciding with the basic Schumann frequency 7.83 Hz inhibit proliferation and induce apoptosis of cancer cells while this does not occur with normal cells. This needs to be further verified and certainly, there are important limitations: All anthropogenic EMFs are fully polarized and coherent something that does not occur with the natural EMFs which are only partially polarized on certain occasions (5). This seems to be the reason why the vast majority of effects of anthropogenic EMFs are detrimental, whereas the vast majority of natural EMFs can be beneficial.

In conclusion, the IFO-VGIC mechanism that explains VGIC dysfunction, and the subsequent OS, provide a comprehensive biophysical/biochemical mechanism explaining the plethora of experimental and epidemiological findings connecting anthropogenic EMF exposures with OS, DNA/cellular damage and related pathologies such as poor health, EHS, infertility, organic/neurodegenerative diseases, cancer, etc. Even though the mechanistic details of how exactly the ionic perturbations stimulate ROS production by their sources need to be further explored, the basic scheme of the complete EMF-bioeffects mechanism is revealed already. The long existing experimental and epidemiological findings connecting exposure to man-made EMFs and DNA damage, infertility, and cancer, are now explained by the presented comprehensive mechanism. We hope this provides a better understanding of the involved science, a basis for future research, and the establishment of biologically relevant EMF exposure guidelines for effective protection of public health and the environment. Courtesy Pam S.

Joel M comment: This well-referenced literature review (373 refs.) explains how electromagnetic fields (EMF) produced in wireless communications--which are polarized, coherent microwaves with highly variable intensity and modulated and pulsed at extremely low frequencies--cause "cancer, infertility, electro-hypersensitivity, and various other pathologies."

FEATURED: Switzerland 5G: government expert group recommends application of the precautionary principle

From Radiation Protection Foundation: The Swiss expert group BERENIS recommends in a new expert report that the precautionary principle be applied to radiation from mobile towers and base stations. They note that there is a lack of research showing that radiation from 5G is not harmful to human health and biological life. In May, the telecom operator 3 launched 5G 26 Ghz at 3Arena in Stockholm. The Swiss State Expert Group on the Health Effects of Electromagnetic Fields, including Radio Frequency Radiation or Microwave Radiation from Wireless Technology, submitted a new report in May 2025 on research into the effects of radiation above 5.8 GHz up to and including 200 GHz, which includes millimeter waves (above 30 GHz). Read more,

FEATURED: Sweden "Health risks from radiation need to be examined objectively"

The radiation protection issue affects the entire Swedish people, not only from a public health perspective but also from a democratic and human rights perspective. This is written by Mona Nilsson from the Radiation Protection Foundation together with Lennart Hardell from the Environment and Cancer Research Foundation. Debate article in Nya Dagbladet. Read more:

It is often claimed in the media that there would be no health risks with radiation from wireless technology and electromagnetic fields as long as the current reference values from the Swedish Radiation Safety Authority are not exceeded. In an article in Aftonbladet on April 14, 2025, Ulrika Heie (C) was accused of "spreading crazy ideas about electrical hypersensitivity" after she suggested in a motion submitted several years ago that people who suffer from ill health symptoms as a result of exposure to electromagnetic radiation should be better protected. Criticism of Ulrika Heie for the same motion was also made in Expressen the same day and in DN in an editorial on April 17, 2025.

However, what has been unilaterally claimed in the above articles does not agree with the available research and the assessment of the research community. Extensive research has shown harmful effects below the reference value, including harmful effects on the brain and on cell DNA, in the form of oxidative stress and impaired fertility. A clear majority of researchers in the field state that people should be better protected and informed about the risks.

We ask ourselves why Heie is at the same time criticized in the national media for a couple of motions, among thousands of others, that make proposals that should be considered good: to strengthen the protection of particularly sensitive people, in line with what a majority of researchers in the field have requested in the EMF Scientist Appeal since 2015. The demand has now been signed by 267 researchers in the field from 45 countries. In addition, two different WHO analyses have recently concluded that there is strong evidence that mobile phone radiation causes cancer and impairs fertility in animal experiments.

We call for a more objective and factual debate on an issue that affects the entire Swedish people. Everyone is exposed to this form of radiation to a greatly increasing degree through the expansion of the wireless society.

We call for a more objective and objective debate on an issue that affects the entire Swedish people

There is currently a lack of research showing that 5G does not harm health and the environment. Telecom companies have not had to show that 5G is not harmful until authorities have given the green light for the rollout, which entails increased forced exposure in people's own homes, work environments and public places without informed consent. This relationship should be discussed more in the media, not only from a public health perspective, but also from a democratic and human rights perspective.

Instead of accusing politicians who want to protect people (children and adults) from the risk of harmful effects on health, and repeating the false claim that there are no health risks, factual and objective reporting of the issue should be made.

Mona Nilsson, Swedish Radiation Protection Foundation

Lennart Hardell, The Swedish Foundation for Environment and Cancer

Former professor, senior physician, Department of Oncology, USÖ

NEWS AND NOTES:

AI’s Unseen Risks: How Artificial Intelligence Could Harm Future Generations The Great Simplification #180 with Zak Stein While most industries are embracing artificial intelligence, citing profit and efficiency, the tech industry is pushing AI into education under the guise of ‘inevitability’. But the focus on its potential benefits for academia eclipses the pressing (and often invisible) risks that AI poses to children – including the decline of critical thinking, the inability to connect with other humans, and even addiction. With the use of AI becoming more ubiquitous by the day, we must ask ourselves: can our education systems adequately protect children from the potential harms of AI? In this episode, I’m joined once again by philosopher of education Zak Stein to delve into the far-reaching implications of technology – especially artificial intelligence – on the future of education. Together, we examine the risks of over-reliance on AI for the development of young minds, as well as the broader impact on society and some of the biggest existential risks. Zak explores the ethical challenges of adopting AI into educational systems, emphasizing the enduring value of traditional skills and the need for a balanced approach to integrating technology with human values (not just the values of tech companies). 1 HOUR 50 MINUTES Dr. Zak Stein is a philosopher of education, as well as a Co-founder of the Center for World Philosophy and Religion. He is also the Co-founder of Civilization Research Institute, the Consilience Project, and Lectica, Inc. He is the author of dozens of published papers and two books, including Education in a Time Between Worlds. Zak recieved his EdD from Harvard University.

AI: The Brockovich Report A New Polluting Factory Outside Memphis? It's A Supercomputer. World Changing Technology or Next-Level Toxic Neighbor? Find Out How People In The River City Are Raising Environmental Concerns. Up to 5 million gallons of water per day. That’s what estimates say it takes to cool down the supercomputer known as xAI in South Memphis.

AI: ATLANTIC ON MSN Big Tech’s AI Endgame Is Coming Into Focus If Google has its way, there will be no search bars, no search terms, no searching (at least not by humans). The very tool that has defined the company—and perhaps the entire internet—for nearly three decades could soon be overtaken by a chatbot. Last month, at its annual software conference, Google launched “AI Mode,” the most drastic overhaul to its search engine in the company’s history. []In other words, the rise of AI-powered everything apps is a version of the bargain that tech companies have proposed in the past with social media and other tools: our services for your data. Meta’s AI assistant can draw on information from users’ Facebook and Instagram accounts. Apple describes its AI as a “personal intelligence” able to glean from texts, emails, and notes on your device. And ChatGPT has a new “memory” feature that allows the chatbot to reference all previous conversations. If the technology goes as planned, it leads to a future in which Google, or any other Big Tech company, knows you are moving from Texas to Chicago and, of its own accord, offers to order the winter jacket you don’t own to be delivered to your new apartment, already selected from your favorite brand, in your favorite color. Or it could, after reading emails musing about an Italian vacation, suggest an in-budget itinerary for Venice that best fits your preferences. []a bunch of everything apps vying for customers feels less like a race for innovation and more like empires warring over territory. Tech companies are running the same data-hungry playbook with their everything apps as they did in the markets that made them so dominant in the first place. Even OpenAI, which has evolved from a little-known nonprofit to a Silicon Valley behemoth, appears so eager to accumulate user data that it reportedly plans to launch a social-media network. The technology of the future looks awfully reliant on that of the past.

AUTOMOBILES: US Set to Kill Off Tech That Cuts Car Engines at Red Lights (slide show)

BROADBAND: Why fiber construction is a hot mess right now Masha Abarinova | Fierce As fiber deployments surge, so do the various challenges associated with building. Speakers on a Fiber Connect panel voiced their main deployment gripes, from permitting and poles to disrupting community infrastructure. “Anyone who thinks a fiber business is a technology business is sorely mistaken,” said Greg Wilson, founder and CEO of Ripple Fiber. It’s more of a construction business, where any large project faces challenges with labor, permitting, regulation snags and the like. Construction is a hot mess, according to Mitchell J. Campagna, president and CEO of architecture firm Mitchell J. Architecture. Even if a provider has permits ready to go for laying fiber, it doesn’t mean much if the infrastructure isn’t left in tip-top shape. When deployment delays hit, it’s key to have an “agile team that’s able to very quickly identify what the root of the issue is, and then also have the authority” to solve those problems, Wilson said. Summary on Benton.org

CHILDREN; AFTER BABEL JOHN HAIDT The Mass Trauma Of Porn What have we done? []By porn I mean what Common Sense Media calls any content showing “nudity and sexual acts,” like videos of people having sex. Today, in the U.S., the average age of first exposure is twelve. And this does not just happen on dedicated porn sites. Parents can block those all they want, or trust their children would never go there, but many access this content on Instagram, X, Snapchat, Discord, Twitch, and TikTok. Many stumble across it accidentally. Modern porn is unlike anything else in history. Children are learning about sex for the first time from social media algorithms designed to drag them toward ever-more degrading content. They are also learning from sites like PornHub, which use addictive tactics like infinite scrolling, variable rewards, autoplay features and subscription services to unlock more. This is the gamification of graphic porn. These platforms also use data mining to track people and provide endless, personalized videos. Users are categorized by their fantasies and fetishes; “See more like this” suggestions can escalate from incest to violence to “barely legal” content; viewing habits get leaked to third parties for targeted ads; rape and assault videos can be "Recommended For You." And what we would immediately see as abuse for an individual child, we choose to ignore en masse. We pretend it has always been this way, because it is too painful to accept that it hasn’t. This type of porn can traumatize children.

CHILDREN: CHD TV VIDEO AT LINK; Kids Hijacked From Screen Addiction + Muzzled Truth + 16-Year-Old Too Sick To Vaccinate Kicked Out of School Kids Hijacked From Screen Addiction + Muzzled Truth + 16-Year-Old Too Sick To Vaccinate Kicked Out of School Today’s jam-packed show is one that viewers won’t want to miss! See below for summaries of each segment featured during the program. First: Nicholas Kardaras, Ph.D. has studied, in-depth, the impact of screen addiction on children’s health. We interview him on CHD.TV to find out more about the relationship between the usage of electronic devices and psychosis, aggression, ADHD and more.

RESOURCES:

Glow Kids Tech Addiction Research

Glow Kids: How Screen Addiction Is Hijacking Our Kids - and How to Break the Trance

Digital Madness: How Social Media Is Driving Our Mental Health Crisis--and How to Restore Our Sanity

CHILDREN: Children and Screens New Screen Deep Episode: The Science of Boredom In the latest episode of Screen Deep, The Science of Boredom, leading researcher James Danckert, PhD, Professor of Neuroscience at University of Waterloo, joins host Kris Perry for an in-depth exploration of the complex neural state that is boredom. Dr. Danckert clarifies how boredom is distinct from other feelings, while dispelling common myths – both positive and negative – surrounding its role in our lives. In this episode, you'll learn:

Why boredom isn’t just a lack of stimulation, but an active, complex psychological state.

What neural imaging studies show about people who are prone to boredom.

How boredom proneness relates to attention, focus, ADHD, depression, anxiety, self-control, media multitasking, and loneliness.

The important difference between encouraging “down time” instead of boredom for children.

Research findings on the relationship between boredom proneness and problematic smartphone use.

Listen now to this and future episodes of the Screen Deep podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Amazon Music and iHeartRadio. Screen Deep delivers 30-40 minute episodes packed with fresh perspectives, cutting-edge research, thought-provoking discussions, and actionable advice to help you navigate raising children in the digital age.

EMISSIONS, ENVIRONMENT, POLITICS, BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL: Trump’s defense buildup could fuel global emissions surge, researcher warns EHN Curators A growing military footprint under President Trump is poised to escalate U.S. and global greenhouse gas emissions, with climate consequences obscured by administration secrecy. Nina Lakhani reports for The Guardian. Why this matters:The U.S. military not only produces massive emissions through operations, exercises, and base maintenance, but also spurs emissions worldwide by provoking buildups among allies and adversaries. When governments prioritize war over welfare — diverting funds from education, health, and clean energy — there's a climate price to pay. Military action also devastates ecosystems, burning forests, bombing buildings, and killing carbon-capturing life in oceans and on land. Despite warnings from its own analysts that climate instability threatens U.S. security, the Pentagon has historically fought to keep its emissions hidden and unregulated. With Trump’s return to power, transparency is collapsing further, and his massive defense budgets and climate policy rollbacks threaten to send emissions spiraling. Trump’s defense buildup could fuel global emissions surge, researcher warns - The Daily Climate Related: Climate action must be a priority, not a casualty, of defense spending

FARMING POLITICS: CANARY MEDIA CLEAN ENERGY JOURNALISM Biden’s climate-smart ag program was better than nothing. Trump killed it. In a climate-dumb move, the Trump administration ended a flawed but necessary program aiming to lower agricultural emissions. We can still draw useful lessons from it. []no one truly believes the program’s cancellation had much to do with flaws in its design or execution. Its fatal flaw, from the Trump perspective, was obviously its climate-smart premise; Rollins slagged it as ​“largely built to advance the green new scam,” in violation of ​“Trump administration priorities.” Those priorities are not a secret: This administration doesn’t believe agriculture policy should have anything to do with the climate, which is why it scrubbed the word ​“climate” from USDA’s website. It doesn’t care that agriculture generates one-fourth of all greenhouse gas emissions. [] The Environmental Working Group published an analysis last year attacking Biden’s climate-smart approach, but vastly prefers it to Trump’s screw-the-climate approach. ​“Even if we didn’t love where all the money was going, it was better than just giving farmers subsidies,” says the group’s Midwest director, Anne Schechinger. []What is climate-smart ag? A federal experiment to find out is over.

In my book, I tell the tale of a big internal Biden administration fight over climate-smart agriculture that never made it into the public eye.

On one side was then-Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, who wanted to pay farmers to adopt regenerative practices — like keeping soils covered and minimizing soil disturbance — that he believed would sequester carbon in their soils and help reverse climate change. He loved the idea of fifth-generation Republican dirt farmers who wore John Deere hats and drove Ford F-150s embracing kinder and gentler approaches to their land that would help them earn a premium for sustainably grown commodities and sell soil-carbon credits as an extra crop.

On the other side was White House climate aide David Hayes, who thought soil carbon was wildly overhyped — by the United Nations, environmentalists, foundations who seemed to cough up cash whenever they heard the word ​“regenerative,” celebrity-studded documentaries like ​“Kiss the Ground,” and even Big Ag and Big Food conglomerates eager to claim climate benefits for regenerative practices in their supply chains. Hayes pushed for at least half the climate-smart grants to go to less scientifically controversial efforts to reduce methane and nitrous oxide, which make up more than half of direct farm emissions. Hayes was right about the science. It’s extraordinarily difficult to measure soil carbon accurately or ensure it remains underground. It’s also extraordinarily difficult to build more soil carbon without adding more nitrogen in the form of fertilizer or manure, which have negative climate impacts of their own. Indigo Ag, a carbon-market leader that announced a plan in 2019 to help regenerative farmers sequester a trillion tons of soil carbon, has gotten less than one one-millionth of the way to that goal. Regenerative agriculture also tends to produce less food per acre, which means it requires more acres to produce the same amount of food, which means it accelerates the global march of farmland into carbon-rich forests and wetlands. []But Vilsack won on the politics. Most of the climate-smart grants promoted regenerative practices designed to move atmospheric carbon underground and help build new markets where farmers could sell soil-carbon credits — and the same was true for another $20 billion steered toward climate-smart agriculture by Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act. Cover crops and no-till were by far the best-funded practices, even though there’s at best mixed evidence that they can sequester much carbon. Biden even dropped a prime-time plug for cover crops into his first address to Congress. []to his credit, Vilsack agreed, creating a $300 million monitoring fund and steering a variety of grants toward data collection and measurement. Vilsack was excited to document the climate benefits underground, while Hayes suspected the department would learn that soil carbon was mostly a mirage; either way, it would gather valuable information. But the Trump administration is cancelling those data-focused grants, too, part of its push to scrap grants that proposed to send less than 65% of their cash directly to farmers, or had not yet sent any cash to farmers. The measurement grants generally sent more cash to scientists, universities, and companies like Indigo. The Trump team also axed most of the grants focused on large numbers of small farms growing unconventional crops, because they required much more administration. For example, the Pennsylvania group Pasa Sustainable Agriculture lost a $59 million grant because it planned to buy supplies like cover crops and tree seedlings in bulk for 2,000 farms as small as a quarter-acre rather than giving the cash to the farmers and making them buy supplies themselves. The association’s director, Hannah Smith-Brubaker, says it was finally ready to ramp up in the field after spending just $2 million of its grant over the first two years, mostly on administration and preparation — and now it won’t be spending anything. [][Hull soon stumbled across an emissions-reduction opportunity that wasn’t bogus at all: reducing methane from rice fields through better water management. Methane-producing microbes that thrive in flooded rice fields are responsible for 10% of the world’s agricultural emissions, but reducing the duration of flooding through practices like ​“alternative wetting and drying” and ​“furrow irrigation” can cut those emissions in half — the equivalent of up to two tons per acre, with no drag on yield and no restrictions on future land management.

AgriCapture received a $7.5 million climate-smart grant in 2022, and it was the only project to start sending money to farmers that first year. It used remote sensing to document 30,000 tons of methane reductions on 25,000 acres, then sold the credits to an international bank. It also saved 9 billion gallons of fresh water without any loss of yield. This year, it’s enrolling 150,000 acres, about 5% of U.S. rice production. The Trump administration is allowing the project to continue because it’s already used most of its grant, and Hull says it will be able to keep expanding without additional federal subsidies.

HACKING: Dangerous new Android malware is adding fake contacts to your phone while draining bank accounts

HEALTH: NEW JOURNAL: The NEW Journal of Independent Medicine is published by the Independent Medical Alliance (IMA), formerly FLCCC Alliance. The Journal of Independent Medicine focuses on the following key areas: State-of-the-art diagnosis and treatment Use of repurposed drugs Alternative therapies Practice patterns and methodology Medical ethics and healthcare policy (I hope the topic or EMF/RF exposures will be included)

INSPIRATION: new book and short video Ayurveda - The Genes Of God - ⭐You are a genetic success story. “The organizing power of nature evolves in a spiral”

- 3 minute-video

INSPIRATION: DR JOE DISPENZA REWIRED- A GREAT SERIES Starting 6/2 – 6/12 is a free world-wide viewing of this series:

https://www.gaia.com/lp/rewired-optin-summerblackfriday25 or you can sign up for 7 days free with Prime or go directly into www.gaia.com and sign up for free trial anytime. In Ayurveda we see the heart as the seat of mind and consciousness. Sound, sight, touch, taste and smell all influence cardiac activity. Positive thinking stimulates cardiac impulse, which makes the heart contract rhythmically (normalizing to blood pressure). The nature of positive thinking is expansive (encourages good circulation). Do what makes you happy! Negative thinking affects the electrical potential of the myocardium, in other words “stresses cardiac conductivity” leading to many forms of heart disease, which just so happens to be the leading killer among Americans. The nature of negative thinking is constrictive (impedes circulation). Dr. Joe does an eloquent job explaining the science behind what is humanly possible for creating transformation in our lives. A must see. Courtesy Dr Linda Reynolds

LIGHT: Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom The Dark Side of Sunscreen: What You're Not Told About Photocarcinogens

SMART METERS: NYSEG launches usage alerts for 'smart' meters New York State Electric & Gas announced Thursday the launch of usage alerts.

According to a news release from the company the initiative helps customers with “smart” meters stay informed and take control of energy usage prior to receiving a bill.

“Usage Alerts empower our customers to manage their energy consumption,” said Christine Alexander, vice president of customer service for NYSEG. “It is part of our commitment to continuously improve the customer experience by providing more useful, personalized tools that make energy management easier. These alerts help identify changes in energy use and give you greater control over your monthly energy bills.

There are three types of alerts that can be sent to customers via text or email, according to the release. Abnormal usage alerts will tell a customer when daily usage is 50% higher or 75% lower than the past 30-day average for three days in a row. Customers can also receive a threshold alert, where they set a monthly energy use threshold and receive an alert if that amount is exceeded. An alert can also be sent weekly, which provides weekly energy consumption details.

“Usage alerts empower customers to save energy and lower bills by identifying patterns or sudden spikes in energy use,” the release stated. “This allows them to make informed decisions, such as adjusting the thermostat, identifying malfunctioning appliances or cutting back on unnecessary usage.” Customers can customize alert preferences by logging into their NYSEG online “My Account.” Usage alerts are not available to customers with older meters. For more information, visit www.nyseg.com.

SURVEILLANCE: Even Trump supporters are creeped out by his plans to merge Americans’ data Even far-right influencers are creeped out by President Donald Trump’s reported plan to work with MAGA-friendly tech company Palantir on merging data on Americans from different agencies into a single location — a development that could lead to the federal government having unprecedented power to spy on, and harass, Americans. Newsweek highlighted worried responses from Nick Fuentes, the Hodgetwins and other influencers who are sounding the alarm.

SURVEILLANCE: How the Farm Industry Spied on Animal Rights Activists and Pushed the FBI to Treat Them as Bioterrorists For years, a powerful ‘Big Ag’ trade group served up information on activists to the FBI. Records reveal a decade-long effort to see the animal rights movement labeled a “bioterrorism” threat. Hundreds of emails and internal documents reviewed by WIRED reveal top lobbyists and representatives of America’s agricultural industry led a persistent and often covert campaign to surveil, discredit, and suppress animal rights organizations for nearly a decade, while relying on corporate spies to infiltrate meetings and functionally serve as an informant for the FBI.

REMEMBERING RALPH: PG&E’s spying may cost them – EMF Safety Network

(Remembering Ralph: Wiliam “Ralph” Devereaux, was the Senior Director of the PG&E Smart Meter program from October 2009 to November 2010. Devereaux was the public face for the PG&E Smart Meter program and he appeared at many community meetings throughout PG&E’s service territory. Devereaux resigned from PG&E in November 2010 after he was caught trying to infiltrate an EMF Safety Network online discussion list. Prior to being caught he had infiltrated other anti smart meter groups, including Stop Smart Meters and posted comments to discredit their views, using the fake name, “Ralph.” PG&E tried to characterize Devereaux as a rogue employee who acted alone PG&E “Ralph” Investigation This week the “Public Version” of the PG&E “Ralph” investigation was released. Some of the names of PG&E employees are redacted, but the majority of the investigation report is there. CPSD Staff Report – Redacted and Attachments to CPSD Staff Report – Redacted The PG&E Corporate Security memo states,

“My investigation concluded that Devereaux had been dishonest and less than truthful during the entire investigative process.”

Devereaux, aka Ralph, was the head of the PG&E Smart Meter program and he was responsible for understanding and communicating technical RF specifications to PG&E lawyers. For more information on the PG&E investigation see: PG&E’s spying may cost them When the Consumer Protection & Safety Division (CPSD) launched their initial investigation PG&E responded with 102 pdf’s of information. PG&E then redacted the pdf’s and gave them to the San Jose Mercury News and to the SF Chronicle. We obtained copies of the redacted pdfs which were the basis of the CPSD report. What’s not included in the CPSD report is whether or not the CPUC was involved, and to what extent they were involved. One email address, which was exposed in an open header was CPUC representative Mazia Zafar.

( With gratitude to Sandi Maurer and Sidnee Cox

EVENTS

Registration ends 6/6 for speakers to sign up to contribute for the World EHS Day podcast via MA4SafeTech. Details: https://us20.campaign-archive.com/?u=62f2cbcbd8eeef4c8fe3da281&id=6ca1533101

ACTION ITEM/LEARN MORE:

PARC Against DARC Deep Space Advanced Radar Capability (DARC)

Link to petition https://www.change.org/p/stop-darc-radar-protect-pembrokeshire-s-unique-landscape

Links to press articles https://docs.google.com/document/d/1N7kJw3oJx0DuLdWuLdwkNu5StIEm6WeKj9Q8ys-fnJo/edit?tab=t.0

Links to videos https://www.youtube.com/@parcagainstdarc

Link to website https://www.parcagainstdarc.com

A deep-space radar site could be built at Pembrokeshire’s Cawdor barracks, Brawdy, following MOD a request for a scoping opinion submitted to Pembrokeshire County Council. The proposal, at an early scoping stage, is part of United States Space Force (USSF)-led plans to develop a worldwide network of sensors called the Deep Space Advanced Radar Concept (DARC) to track active satellites some 22,000 miles above the Earth. It hopes to utilise up to three sites worldwide, one in the USA, with the UK and Australia currently under consideration.

The application states: “The Ministry of Defence has a duty to protect the UK national interest around the world. This includes the Space Domain, which offers both the UK and its Allies an important strategic advantage, but also emerging threats and vulnerabilities that need to be monitored.”

It adds: “As part of the ongoing investment into this domain, the UK is working with its allies to identify a location for a new deep space monitoring facility to protect and defend its interests.

“An area of brownfield land at Cawdor Barracks has been identified as one of the potential locations for the delivery of the installation.”

Cawdor Barracks is currently the headquarters of the 14th Signals Regiment and comprises three general areas: an airfield; technical area and barracks.

Sweco UK Limited has been commissioned by the MOD to undertake a Phase 1 Land Quality Assessment (LQA) at Cawdor Barracks.

A scoping report by Sweco says: “The Deep-space Advanced Radar Capability (DARC) is a United States Space Force (USSF) led programme that aims to set up three geographically dispersed radar sites to increase global Space Domain Awareness with the UK and Australia being offered to host one of the three sites.

“The proposed development will include the construction of transmission and receiving arrays, support and operation buildings, radar platforms, security fencing and associated roads.”

The proposed scheme includes a receiving array of 20-plus 15m-dish antennas and associated works, along with six transmit antennas.

If developed and approved, this would be a secure facility operated by the Ministry of Defence and be staffed on a 24-hour basis.

About:

In April 1991, we at PARC (Pembrokeshire Against the Radar) saw the press statement that all local campaigns dream of: we had defeated the over-the-horizon radar, planned for then St. Davids Airfield, an extension of the MOD’s Cawdor Barracks army base. Perhaps amongst the most spirited local British campaigns of the 90s, PARC followed an age-old, classic formula: a people-first grassroots campaign, with a St David versus Goliath story that could capture the imagination of audiences for miles around. As the small Dewisland peninsula on the tip of Pembrokeshire gears itself up for round two, what led to the original campaign becoming such a resounding success, and bringing down the radar? story at link