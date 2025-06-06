See events, at end of post.

Muskwatch is a substack devoted to and critical of Elon Musk. I shared the parts relevant to SpaceX for our purposes, and the fact that Texas has given Musk permission to close beaches when necessary is concerning, in addition to usurping property rights; instead of pursuing adequate protections of nature rights and human rights - under Space and AI

36 New Papers on Electromagnetic Fields and Biology or Health Electromagnetic Radiation Safety June 5, 2025 Joel M. has been circulating abstracts of newly-published scientific papers on radio frequency and other non-ionizing electromagnetic fields (EMF) monthly since 2016. The complete collection of these papers contains more than 2,000 abstracts with links to the papers. Several hundred EMF scientists around the world receive these updates. To see abstracts for the most recent papers or to download volumes 1 to 3 of this collection go to: https://www.saferemr.com/2022/06/recent-research-on-wireless-radiation.html Recent Research on Wireless Radiation and Electromagnetic Fields

includes: A comprehensive mechanism of biological and health effects of anthropogenic extremely low frequency and wireless communication electromagnetic fields

Opening for Respectful Discussion of Solar PVs and Other Complex Technologies

I keep thinking about an old Kaiser study: if someone believes firmly in one idea—say that the Earth is flat—and then hears that the Earth is round, the person will likely attach more strongly to their original belief.

Today, people commonly believe that technology improves our communications, solves all manner of medical and ecological problems, and keeps our environment “green and clean.” Marketers promote these ideas in full force! But if we look at devices and infrastructures from their cradles to their graves, evidence shows that computers, Internet infrastructure, solar PVs, battery energy storage systems (BESS), wind facilities, e-vehicles, smartphones, smart meters, telemedicine and A.I degrade wildlife habitats and public health. Some manufacturing engages slave laborers. Operating electronics creates extreme fire hazards, demands extraordinary amounts of water, and makes us dependent on international supply chains while we lose human know-how.

NEWS AND NOTES

AI: Brian Merchant Elon Musk's job has already been automated Musk may never be welcome in the White House again, but DOGE's AI programs sure will be. Plus: A roadmap for resisting AI, the WaPo AI editor disaster, and more in the weekly Critical AI Report

AI: The NAACP sent a letter to officials in Shelby County, Tennessee, urging an emergency shutdown of xAI's Colossus supercomputer. "Being the world's richest man doesn't give you the right to pollute Black communities and jeopardize the health of its residents," NAACP president Derrick Johnson said. "We urge the health department to step in immediately." The xAI facility is running on an array of gas turbines that have polluted the air of a nearby historically Black neighborhood. (NBC News) -

AUTOMOBILES: The Steps You Need To Follow To Not Brick Your Tesla When Washing It Tesla has never exactly been the most reliable car brand. Parts fail, batteries go dead, and the touchscreen displays have a habit of blacking out. Small wonder then that values of used Tesla Cybertrucks are plummeting, although the behavior of Tesla CEO Elon Musk may have something to do with that as well. Worse, you may have heard a story or two about a Tesla getting fully bricked after undertaking a venture as daring, as dangerous, as extreme as ... a car wash?

and: Trump also repealed an EPA waiver that would have helped Tesla a lot. Here’s what the Alliance for Automotive Innovation said when Trump signed the Congressional Review Act blocking California from banning new gas cars: “There’s a significant gap between the marketplace and these EV sales requirements. In reality, meeting the mandates would require diverting finite capital from the EV transition to purchase compliance credits from Tesla.” (Translation: Tesla made a lot of money from other car companies buying these kinds of credits from the companny - Notus

BIG TECH: What you missed in May 2025 Chatbots messing with your mind, data center energy use, China’s electricity revolution, and more! In this month’s recap, find some of those stories, along deep dives on growing chatbot concerns, China’s electricity revolution, and the energy use of data centers. Plus, more important reads, labor updates at major tech companies, and a bunch of other stories you might have missed over the past month. READ FREE AT SUBSTACK APP

BIG TECH: Katherine Johnson Martinko |The Analog Family A Slippery, Seductive Slope Resist these 3 assumptions about tech. Assumption #1: Tech Is Too Hard to Regulate Assumption #2: The Battle Isn’t Worth Fighting Assumption #3: Tech Is a Great Thing!

CHILDREN HEALTH: EINAR NORWAY We are right, while the Norwegian Institute of Public Health is behind on autism and screen use

EMF MITIGATION: KEITH CUTTER AC Magnetic Fields: How Important? When I assess a home, AC magnetic fields (MF) are normally the very first thing I investigate—and for good reason. Unlike other types of electromagnetic exposures, environmental magnetic fields from the electrical utility infrastructure are typically impossible to fix. Local magnetic fields that vary from room to room, however, tell a different story. Elevated levels indoors are often correctable, but they usually point to deeper issues—current flowing where it shouldn’t. In either case, the presence, intensity, and location of elevated magnetic fields quietly define what is possible—or the magnitude of intervention required to make the home viable according to the client’s needs. In this post, I’ll walk you through exactly how I think about magnetic fields during an assessment:

What they are

Where they come from—both inside and outside the home

Why I’m concerned about them

What cancellation is, how it works, and why it matters

What their patterns reveal about deeper wiring or system issues

What it takes to fix them—when that’s possible

And what practical steps can (and can’t) be taken to reduce exposure

Let’s take a deep look at AC magnetic fields, from my EMF assessment and remediation perspective. Most homes today are powered by electricity. That electricity comes in from the utility lines outside and enters the house through the main electrical panel. From there, it’s distributed through wires that run through the walls, ceilings, and floors—kind of like blood vessels for power. This is what makes it possible to turn on a light, use a refrigerator, or run a washing machine.

Any device that runs on electricity—any “appliance”—needs a way for that electricity to come in, power the appliance, and then return back out. That’s how electrical current flows: it goes out from the panel on one wire (called the hot or ungrounded conductor) and returns on another wire (called the neutral or grounded conductor). That round-trip—out and back—is key. And here's where magnetic fields come in.

EMF HOUSING: THE POWER COUPLE Part 2: Building natural homes Foundations of vernacular architecture We’re honored to bring back Kyle Young! Join us as we discuss:

What’s vernacular architecture?

Ancient clay tile roofing techniques

Foundational books Kyle loves

Cutting bamboo: a live demonstration!

Earthships, while innovative, can be challenging to maintain.

Why Ancient building systems offer practical solutions

How the construction industry often prioritizes profit over health

We are more powerful than we know, Bohdanna & Roman Want to know how to design a low-EMF home? Join us on June 12th, where Paul Harding will discuss tactics we can take to reduce EMF in our homes.

EMF ESTONIA SWEDEN INTERVIEW WITH OLLE J.: Please, find enclosed an interview made by Harry Haljaste in Estonia, a highly dedicated, certified electrician and builder for over 10 years of EMF radiation-safe houses and offices, as well as performing EMF measurements and diagnostics. EMF Podcast PhD Olle Johansson. Artificial fields VS Natural fields. Be aware be healthy. 1 HOUR IN ENGLISH

FCC: Simington Announces Early Exit from FCC Commission to enter 1-1 partisan split with Simington and Starks stepping down

5G industry; Mid-sized smart-city push gets private 5G footing in France – c/o Ericsson Ericsson’s new private 5G network in Istres, France, slashes surveillance costs, boosts city resilience, and sets a model for mid-sized smart-city deployments – delivering scalable infrastructure, sovereign control, and rapid returns.

HAVANA SYNDROME: Colin W.P. Lewis The Siege Inside the Brain Havana Syndrome and the Emergence of Cognitive Warfare Forwarded this email? Subscribe here for more The One Percent Rule Part 2 of a series on Cognitive Warfare (Part one is here)

[] The term “Havana Syndrome” soon entered diplomatic lexicons and media headlines, but the phrase is a misnomer, geographically narrow, clinically hesitant. The truth is both broader and more alarming. These were not isolated incidents. Reports emerged from embassies in Austria, China, Poland, India, Taiwan and even inside the United States, impacting over 1,000 personnel.

A 2020 study by the National Academies of Sciences concluded that directed, pulsed radio frequency energy was the most plausible explanation for these symptoms, which presented as “distinctive, acute, audio-vestibular symptoms and signs” indicative of damage to the labyrinth or the vestibulocochlear nerve. But the core revelation was not technological. It was conceptual. This is not Cold War redux. This is something newer, subtler, and more insidious. This is cognitive warfare.

The Senate subcommittee investigating the matter states:

“One distinguishing characteristic of reported AHIs (Havana Syndrome) was the acute onset of audiovestibular sensory phenomena, including sound and/or pressure, sometimes in just one ear or one side of the head. In some cases, other individuals in close proximity did not hear the sound as would be expected for a usual ambient sound wave. Another feature was the rapid onset of acute signs and symptoms, concurrent with or within seconds of the sensory phenomena. These acute signs and symptoms were often connected with the inner ear and included vertigo, loss of balance, or ear pain, as well as a sense of locality or directionality. They occurred in a wide variety of combinations and varied among reports. Subacute signs and symptoms—those that last hours to days after the acute event has ended—included headache, nausea, persistent vertigo or other symptoms of imbalance, a sense of fatigue, and difficulty with cognitive tasks. Acute or subacute signs and symptoms were followed by chronic signs and symptoms that lasted weeks, months, and even years in some individuals. These long-term signs and symptoms included persistent new headache, worsening of migraine headache, sleep disorders, imbalance, a sense of dizziness, tinnitus, and the loss of high-level cognitive abilities in the memory and executive function domain.”

The Weaponization of Cognition Traditional warfare maims and destroys bodies. Cyberwarfare corrupts systems. Cognitive warfare assaults the organ through which we perceive and think. According to a NATO Science and Technology Organization’s report, Mitigating and Responding to Cognitive Warfare, the goal of cognitive warfare is

“…to exploit facets of cognition to disrupt, undermine, influence, or modify human decision making and behavior.”

It differs fundamentally from cyber or information warfare. As François du Cluzel clarifies in his NATO paper, Cognitive Warfare, the Battle for the Brain, cognitive warfare;

“does not focus strictly on the field of 'information' but on that of 'cognition', i.e. what the brain does with information.” “Pulsed electromagnetic energy, particularly in the radiofrequency range, plausibly explains the core characteristics of reported AHIs, although information gaps exist. Du Cluzel distills this further: it is a war not on what people think, but how they think. It feeds on perceptional vulnerabilities, exploits biases, induces attentional saturation, and strategically implants doubt. Its aim is not persuasion, but disorientation. The adversary does not seek to win an argument, they seek to scramble the capacity to process it.

HEALTH: (INCLUDES VAX) A Midwestern Doctor America's Disastrous Health Care Deficit The Compounding Costs of Misguided Medical Care One of the things that’s been the most strike about Ron Johnson’s attempts to stop the COVID vaccines has been just how little power a Senator has to compel the CDC or FDA to do the right thing (e.g., many of the key COVID government documents his office uncovered were never provided by the H.H.S.). Nonetheless, he has been extremely methodical and patient in seeking a way to change the current paradigm. He has now ascended to a very unique position: chairman of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. This committee has long been one of the most powerful and broadest investigative bodies in Congress. In parallel, since RFK Jr. is now directing the H.H.S. and has Trump’s full support to enact the MAHA agenda, rather than stonewall Johnson, the documents he is requesting are now being released. Because of this, he was recently able to hold a pivotal Senate hearing that conclusively showed the Biden Administration, FDA, and CDC were aware the COVID vaccines were causing heart attacks but continually hid that from the public to keep pushing the COVID vaccines on the public. (I am posting this because we need him to do an investigation into smart meters, cell towers, etc.)

HEALTH LIGHTING: Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom Why Sunbathing Makes You Tired: A Circadian Perspective

HEALTH: OT MERCOLA: What They Don't Tell Us About Treating Pain DMSO — A Safer Alternative Over the last seven months, I have been working to spread awareness of dimethyl sulfoxide to the world, a natural compound which provides dramatic benefit for a variety of challenging conditions (e.g., autoimmunity, strokes, paralysis, antibiotic resistant infections, cancers, vision loss and tinnitus). DMSO also increases blood circulation to tissue, reduces inflammation, interrupts pain transmission, relaxes muscles, and decreases activity of the sympathetic nervous system.35 Because of this, DMSO is highly effective

HUMAN RIGHTS INDIGENOUS RIGHTS: See WorldviewLiteracy.org to see the contrast between manifestations of the Kinship worldview and those of the dominant culture forced on everyone. **This week you have the opportunity to watch the film, The Eternal Song, and hear discussions about themes of the film every day (June 3-9, 2025) by Indigenous leaders and supporters. Information and registration here. SOURCE: Who/What is “Indigenous”? Respecting, growing Darcia Narvaez HUMAN RIGHTS INDIGENOUS RIGHTS: See WorldviewLiteracy.org to see the contrast between manifestations of the Kinship worldview and those of the dominant culture forced on everyone. **This week you have the opportunity to watch the film, The Eternal Song, and hear discussions about themes of the film every day (June 3-9, 2025) by Indigenous leaders and supporters. Information and registration here. SOURCE: Who/What is “Indigenous”? Respecting, growing Darcia Narvaez

INSPIRATION/EVENT: LOCAL FUTURES ECONOMICS OF HAPPINESS This June, amplify LOCAL worldwide Dear Patricia, The World Localization Day campaign is rolling! An eclectic fusion of online, hybrid and in-person events is making waves from the jungles of Amazonia to the countryside of Australia to the cities of Japan. World Localization Day brings attention to an unshakable movement that works at the grassroots every day of the year. At the same time, it calls for international collaboration to build a united political voice for global-to-local systems change.

INSPIRATION: Courageous Conversations We are all pioneers in the unknown, now Where trusting you internal compass is the only option

OCEAN: Scientists call for urgent ocean protections as warming seas threaten ecosystems

SECURITY: IEEE Disaster Awaits if We Don’t Secure IoT Now Here’s how to help prevent the next cyberattack

SMART METERS MASSACHUSETTS; S.2306, Smart Meters, was scheduled for a hearing next week on June 12th. For more information on the hearing, as well as how to submit written or oral testimony, please visit this link: https://malegislature.gov/Events/Hearings/Detail/5218.

H3551An Act relative to smart meters AND S2306An Act relative to smart meters

This is a notification that the above mentioned bill(s) were added to a Joint Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities and Energy hearing scheduled for 06/12/2025 1:00 PM (A-2 and Virtual).

The Joint Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities, and Energy will be holding a hybrid public hearing on Municipalities, Advanced Metering Infrastructure, and Miscellaneous legislation on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at 1:00 P.M. in Hearing Room A2. Individuals who wish to testify in-person or virtually may register to do so by filling out this form by 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. Testimony is limited to three minutes per person. You will receive a Teams invitation and further instructions on how to participate virtually a day or two before the hearing. Written testimony can be submitted via email to Phil Hashey at Phillip.Hashey@mahouse.gov and Benjamin Minerva at Ben.Minerva@masenate.gov. The deadline to submit written testimony is Wednesday, June 11 by 5:00 p.m. When submitting written testimony, please send it as an attachment and use the following document title format:

Bill# - Your Organization’s Name – Support/Oppose

Written testimony may also be physically mailed to the Senate Chair and House Chair at the following addresses respectively:

HOUSE CHAIR MARK J. CUSACK

JOINT COMMITTEE ON TELECOMMUNICATIONS, UTILITIES, AND ENERGY

ATTN: PHIL HASHEY, COMMITTEE COUNSEL

24 BEACON ST, ROOM 43

BOSTON, MA 02133

SENATE CHAIR MICHAEL J. BARRETT

JOINT COMMITTEE ON TELECOMMUNICATIONS, UTILITIES, AND ENERGY

ATTN: BENJAMIN MINERVA, COUNSEL

24 BEACON ST, ROOM 312-B

BOSTON, MA 02133

At the discretion of the Chairs, written testimony received by the committee will be made publicly available. The committee may redact testimony that includes sensitive personal information, information about minors, or information that may jeopardize the health, wellness or safety of the testifier or others. Those who do not plan to testify but want to watch the public hearing may attend in person or view the live stream under the Hearings & Events section of the [malegislature.gov/events] legislative website. Please be advised that the schedule and agenda are subject to change at the agreement of the chairs. If you have any questions, please reach out by emailing phillip.hashey@mahouse.gov.

SPACE: MUSKWATCH: The week in Musk: From bromance to blood feud Implications for SpaceX SpaceX could also suffer mightily from the Musk-Trump blowup. "The easiest way to save money in our Budget… is to terminate Elon's Governmental Subsidies and Contracts," Trump wrote in a Thursday post on Truth Social. SpaceX has billions of dollars worth of federal contracts with NASA, the Department of Defense, and a slew of other agencies. It stood to gain billions more thanks to Musk's work for the Trump administration, including through a federal rural broadband program, the use of Starlink to upgrade air traffic control systems, and the "Golden Dome," Trump's missile defense initiative. But those prospective gains are now in limbo. For his part, Musk has suggested that the federal government is more reliant on SpaceX than the other way around. "In light of the President’s statement about cancellation of my government contracts, SpaceX will begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft immediately," he threatened in one post, referring to the SpaceX craft that NASA uses to ferry astronauts and supplies to and from the International Space Station. In another post, Musk encouraged Trump to "make my day" by ending SpaceX's contracts with NASA, thereby ending the space agency's missions aboard the ISS. One Dragon spacecraft is currently docked aboard the ISS, along with four NASA astronauts who would need to be returned to Earth before SpaceX decommissions the craft, or risk being stranded. However, by Thursday evening, Musk adopted a more conciliatory tone and reversed course. "Ok, we won’t decommission Dragon," he wrote. AND Texas legislature approves bill granting SpaceX authority over beach closures

The Texas legislature passed a bill that would grant SpaceX de facto authority to close down a state highway and a public beach ahead of its rocket launches. SpaceX would impose that authority through its municipal control of the recently formed town of Starbase, Texas. House Bill 5246 now awaits the signature of Governor Greg Abbott, a Musk cheerleader.

Also in Starbase, residents of the town were recently notified that they could "lose the right to continue using" their property. "The City is required by Texas law to notify you of the following: THE CITY OF STARBASE IS HOLDING A HEARING THAT WILL DETERMINE WHETHER YOU MAY LOSE THE RIGHT TO CONTINUE USING YOUR PROPERTY FOR ITS CURRENT USE," read a notice issued by Starbase authorities, all of whom work for or previously worked for SpaceX. The notice was sent to residents who live in areas that Starbase authorities are considering for "Mixed Use" AND: The NAACP sent a letter to officials in Shelby County, Tennessee, urging an emergency shutdown of xAI's Colossus supercomputer. "Being the world's richest man doesn't give you the right to pollute Black communities and jeopardize the health of its residents," NAACP president Derrick Johnson said. "We urge the health department to step in immediately." The xAI facility is running on an array of gas turbines that have polluted the air of a nearby historically Black neighborhood. (NBC News) NOTUS

SPACE: POTS AND PANS The Growing Risk of Space Debris The European Space Agency issued a recent report that looks at the debris issue. Low-orbit space is already full of debris. Space scientists worry that collisions between satellites will create a lot more debris. NASA scientist Don Kessler warned about this years ago, and the Kessler effect describes a scenario where a major satellite collision can lead to a chain reaction that will lead to more collisions until an altitude of space becomes unusable. NASA released a comprehensive financial analysis on space debris in 2023. The report says there may already be 170 million pieces of space debris, and we’re only able to track around 55,000 objects today that include live and dead satellites, dead rocket boosters, and relatively large pieces of debris. It’s already becoming routine for operators to have to move satellites to avoid collisions. In one scary incident, Starlink satellite 44 was on a collision course with the European Space Agency (ESA) Aeolus satellite. ESA was able to make a last-minute course correction, but ESA reported that it was unable to make contact with Starlink during the incident. The only real solution is to have a comprehensive effort to remove debris. There are now worldwide conferences of space scientists who are concentrating on the debris issue. There are a number of possible solutions for removing space debris. (No, NOT REALLY)

SURVEILLANCE: 404 MEDIA TSA Working on Haptic Tech To 'Feel' Your Body in Virtual Reality The tech would "detect the contour of a target (a person and/or an object) at a distance, optionally penetrating through clothing" and transmit it to a haptic feedback glove.

