For a planet worth protecting,

Image courtesy Lori McCray, gratitude for gardens and gardeners and those who tend with love, everywhere

FEATURED: LANDLINE RESOURCES

TURN URGES YOU TO TAKE LANDLINE-SAVING ACTIONS. Please read, sign, write, share.https://www.turn.org/landline-defense-team

Communications Crisis (raise awareness of the issues and invite action): https://files.interlinked.us/att/Communications%20Crisis.pdf * AT&T myths and facts: https://files.interlinked.us/att/ATT%20Myths%20vs%20Facts%20color.pdf * AT&T myths and fact, black and white: https://files.interlinked.us/att/ATT%20Myths%20vs%20Facts%20b-w.pdf * Combined poster with both above for 2-sided printing: https://files.interlinked.us/att/color_combined.pdf

Talking points and resources:

https://thecil.org/systems-change-advocacy/campaigns-and-initiatives/ Protecting Landline Service NCIL is a national disabled rights organization

https://mdsafetech.org/saving-landlines-a-critical-infrastructure-for-all/ Physicians for Safe Technology Saving Landlines: A Critical Infrastructure for All

https://www.freepress.net/download/free-press-action-recommends-no-vote-aca-9-pdf?ref=broadbandbreakfast.com

COURTESY NB

COURTESY WIRELESS ACTION: very detailed information about POTS line statistics in all 50 states: https://docs.fcc.gov/public/attachments/DOC-421558A1.pdf

The latest report is based on year-old stats now, but it shows there

were 489,000 residential POTS lines in California, or 4% of the state

(see Table 3 on p. 12). Unfortunately they don't provide business stats.

Keep in mind this is all LECs in California, so not just AT&T.

very detailed information about POTS line statistics in

all 50 states: https://docs.fcc.gov/public/attachments/DOC-421558A1.pdf



The latest report is based on year-old stats now, but it shows there

were 489,000 residential POTS lines in California, or 4% of the state

(see Table 3 on p. 12). Unfortunately they don't provide business stats.

Keep in mind this is all LECs in California, so not just AT&T.



FEATURED: UK LANDLINES

Landlines UK; ‘There is real danger’: landline phone users voice fears over digital switchover Rural dwellers reveal failings in backup plans, as campaigners call for deadline to be extended from 2027 to 2030: https://www.theguardian.com/money/2026/may/02/landline-phone-users-voice-fears-over-digital-switchover [] "The aim of inclusion is to embrace all people irrespective of race, gender, disability, medical or other need. It is about giving equal access and opportunities and getting rid of discrimination and intolerance (removal of barriers)." https://www.inclusion.me.uk []there are many people in the UK who are deeply concerned about the ripping up of copper landlines to be replaced by something which is not up to the job. This Petition started by Silver Voices has almost reached 102:000 signatures and their Representatives have recently requested a meeting with Ministers: https://www.change.org/p/save-our-landlines-stop-forced-digital-switchovers-keep-heather-safe COURTESY TR

FEATURED: German film on 5G, 6G and AI

I would like to recommend this interesting film from the independent internet channel Kla.TV: https://www.kla.tv/41238 It briefly touches on the biological studies on RF exposure but goes into detail with photos of trees just released by the German medical doctor Dr. Cornelia Selsum Waldman. It also illustrates the addictive effects of too much cell phone use, discussed the controlling effect of an international central bank on access to personal funds and surveillance capabilities related to 6G.

A world without apps. A blackout that changes everything. When four hackers set out to break humanity’s digital dependency, they push society to the brink of collapse. Amidst the chaos, Mara is forced to confront her own addiction. The AI of her late husband was her last remaining link – yet even that vanishes. As the world suddenly goes "offline", Mara must learn to let go – and, amidst the chaos, discovers true human connection. This documentary drama by Kla.TV and Panorama-Film confronts us with our own reality and is a true masterpiece. Documentary insights into topics such as Wi-Fi sensing, the dangers of wireless communication, digital surveillance, and app-based parking complement the narrative, lending additional depth to the story. Screenplay: Elias Sasek; Director: Lois Sasek; Producer: Ivo Sasek. [continue reading] TRANSLATES TO 36 LANGUAGES COURTESY LIBBY

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: EMF/RF/Magnetic Fields vs Football: Peter Cowan and Keith Cutter Thirty-three minutes of insight and inspiration; Revisiting the 49ers Football Injuries and the Question of Magnetic Fields, with two thought leaders worthy of our support!

NEWS AND NOTES:

ACTIVISM: UK ACHES ‘Weekly Picks’ Substack June 7, 2026 What is Near Your Home: Regain Local Control over Cell Tower, World Health Assembly Approves First Resolution on Radiation and Health, Low-Speed Broadband: Some Uncomfortable Truths, ACHES Stance on Digital ID and Protecting Children

ACTIVISM: In the Era of the Strait of Hormuz’s Closure Katie Singer NEWS ROUNDUP includes supply chains, AI, WATER COLLAPSE, What 370,000 College Essays Tell Us about A.I.’s Effects on Creativity, Get Ready for The SUMMER OF LUDD in NEW YORK CITY, June 28th – JULY 5th, 2026. Enjoy more than 120 events that affirm in-person connection and reject algorithmic technologies’ corrosive effects. MORE

ACTIVISM CHD: New Media & Public Awareness

The Defender Articles

CHD TV Shows & Interviews

May 6: Residents Fight Cell Tower Construction

May 20: Rewriting the Telecom Playbook

Action Alerts & Campaigns

Community News & Views

Help expand awareness by following and sharing content from @704NoMore on:

AI SECURITY: MIT TECH PRESS The Meta hack shows there’s more to AI security than Mythos Some AI cybersecurity threats are incredibly simple. They’re still dangerous.

AI: The business of AI’s 4 harsh realities Investors were confronted this past week with four difficult realities that may fundamentally change the way they think about AI the business vs. AI the technology:

💰 AI is too expensive , say CEOs and even Microsoft itself.

🗑️ It’s not paying off nearly as much as companies expected, per a new Bain study .

⛅️ Infrastructure demand is strong — but not as strong as the most optimistic wanted, as Broadcom showed with its “ weak “ forecast.

🏦 Financing that infrastructure is going to be more expensive for longer, with signs pointing to the Fed raising , not lowering, interest rates.



AI: WASHINGTON POST PAYWALLED 4 surprising ways AI is making your life more expensive These goods and services are getting more expensive due to spillover from massive tech company investments in artificial intelligence.

AI: Are AI chatbots making us lose control of our brains? | Read below | Jessica Hamzelou | MIT Technology Review AND Summary on Benton.org Early in her career, University of California, Irvine Psychologist Gloria Mark’s biggest concerns were the potential impacts of internet and email use on our brains. We may laugh those concerns off today, but it’s true that as the technologies became more ubiquitous and ingrained in our daily lives, our attention spans began to shrink. Mark is worried that things are only getting worse. Around two decades ago, Mark started wondering about how our use of devices might affect our attention spans. She set up what she calls “living laboratories,” using sensors and trackers to monitor adult volunteers’ attention, mood, and behavior when they were using devices. In 2003, she found that the average user had an attention span of around two and a half minutes. That’s how long people could spend focused on one thing before moving on to something else. “That surprised me at the time,” she said. “I thought: Wow, this is really short.” But when she repeated the experiment in 2012, she found that attention spans had shrunk—all the way down to around 75 seconds on average, she said. In research she conducted between 2014 and 2020, attention spans shrank further still—to a mere 47 seconds, on average. Yikes.

AI: Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI Slop, productivity, and why the AI-fueled world is going nowhere mighty fast

AI: What to know about Canada’s new AI strategy

Nadine Yousef | BBC Summary on Benton.org Canada’s government has released a much-anticipated national artificial intelligence strategy, mapping out how the country plans to adopt the new technology over the next decade. It comes amid broader public concerns over trust of AI and its impact on privacy, safety and future job security. Announcing the strategy, Prime Minister Mark Carney said the arrival of AI is inevitable. “It is already changing how we work, how we learn, and how we connect,” he said. It includes more than C$2 billion ($1.4 billion) in spending for programmes to increase AI literacy and scale up its use by businesses and government. It also puts emphasis on keeping AI talent in Canada, acknowledging an “uncomfortable reality” that the US has been a more attractive place to set up shop for Canadian AI pioneers.



AI VOTING SPAIN/FRANCE: AI, Tell Me Who to Vote For Diego Hidalgo | OFF

As the Cambridge Analytica scandal demonstrated ten years ago, micro-targeting allows messages to be tailored to exploit the specific cognitive vulnerabilities of each user, thereby increasing the scope for manipulation. []Deepfakes and robocalls are examples of how AI exacerbates these mechanisms, making it easier to create hyper-realistic fake content that is capable of deeply misleading the electorate. All of this is done in a sophisticated, automated, low-cost and large-scale manner. This was a question we addressed during the debate “A picture is worth a thousand words. But can we continue to trust what we see?”, as part of the OFF Festival. [] Four Reasons Why This Should Concern Us

1) Denying what makes us truly human The constant exhortation to use AI is based on three main ideas:

Don’t waste time with tasks that are not strategic. AI takes care of what doesn’t matter so you can focus on what’s fundamental.

The world is too complex for you to handle all the variables required to take well- informed decisions. AI helps you understand it.

You might be wrong, while AI holds the truth.

2) The human exclusion scheme 3) The new digital divide 4) Black boxes and hidden interests



AI: Forget talk, text and data—AI token plans are coming

AI: GUARDIAN ‘A driver of political violence’: how the breakneck AI boom is fueling anti-tech extremism Backlash against AI is taking an extremist turn, following in the footsteps of earlier techno-pessimist militants

BIG TECH: Jessica Rose from Unacceptable Jessica Why the Masters of Online Information Now Rival the Nation‑State with Jacob Siegel Jan Jekielek for American Thought Leaders brings one of the most important interviews (and books) of our time

BROADBAND: Broadband in America Report: Cable Market Focus Research | CostQuest Summary on Benton.org

Broadband competition in the United States has entered a new phase: one defined less by who has coverage and more by who can keep customers. For cable operators, that shift has arrived faster than expected. The Broadband in America Report series tracks nationwide trends in broadband coverage, cost, competition, and funding across all network technologies. This edition explores the latest trends in cable broadband across the United States, examining how the market has evolved under growing competitive pressure from fixed wireless access, fiber and adjacent telecom platforms. Cable is no longer only competing against legacy wireline providers. It is increasingly facing share pressure from alternative platforms, especially where pricing, simplicity, and bundled offers resonate with consumers. Cable’s response has been adaptation, not retreat. Operators have leaned more heavily into convergence, bundling, and retention-focused pricing strategies, pairing broadband with wireless, Wi-Fi, and related service features to improve customer stickiness and defend the value of their networks. At the same time, cable remains a primary, and in many places, the only viable broadband choice for a large number of locations.



BROADBAND ECONOMICS: INDUSTRY POTS AND PANS Market Consolidation Continues In the ISP Space, Middle-Mile / Networks, Middle-Mile / Networks, Satellite The Mother of all Merger Rumors. In what would be the biggest telecom merger ever, Fierce Networks had a story about analysts at New Street Research who are speculating that a merger between Comcast and Charter makes a lot of sense. They said that Charter is still open to further acquisitions after it closes on the merger with Cox Communications. The article even speculated on Charter being an acquisition target for T-Mobile or SpaceX. We can’t forget the three big ISP mergers of Charter/Cox, AT&T/Lumen Fiber, and Verizon/Frontier. The biggest ISPs are suddenly getting a lot larger.,

BROADBAND/STARLINK: I’ve Used Starlink Every Day for 4 Years. Its Speeds Have Taken an Unexpected Turn

Years of testing Starlink from rural Idaho have transformed my home internet access, but my 2026 performance data raises new questions about speed, pricing, and priority tiers. []In my fifth year of testing Starlink, the nature of the service is fundamentally changing. SpaceX is no longer just chasing raw speed or connection consistency; instead, the service is forcing users to navigate a new reality of network congestion, priority tiers, and a shifting value proposition. My latest 2026 data shows that while upload speeds and latency have cleared impressive new performance milestones, download speeds may be hitting a ceiling as the network matures.



CHILDREN SCHOOLS TECH: NEWSER US Classrooms Embraced Tech. Now, a Backlash after schools poured billions into devices and apps, parents and teachers are pushing back

CHILDREN SOCIAL MEDIA: CHD New Mexico Wants a Court to Declare Meta a ‘Public Nuisance.’ How Would That Change Platforms Like Facebook and Instagram? Public nuisance lawsuits aim to stop harmful conduct, defined as knowingly creating or maintaining a condition that injures public health, safety, morals or welfare. It’s the legal theory that finally broke Big Tobacco — and now a court in New Mexico must decide if the same theory applies to social media, and if it does, what does the remedy look like? AND Florida Sues OpenAI Citing ‘Serious Risks’ to Children — Will Lawsuits Lead to More Censorship? In a lawsuit filed Monday, Florida’s attorney general accused OpenAI and its ChatGPT platform of concealing risks, while giving teenagers advice on how to commit suicide and providing instructions on how to plan mass shootings and other crimes. Experts agreed on the need to protect children, but warned that lawsuits could lead to greater censorship.

DATA CENTERS: 404 MEDIA A Farmer Donated Land to Turn into a Park. The City Is Building a Massive Data Center Instead In 1999, a farmer gave away 87 acres of land to a small Texas city to use as a park. The city sold to a data center developer for $10 million.

DATA CENTERS: Illinois Fails to Pass Landmark Act Requiring ‘Responsible’ Data Center Energy and Water Use The bill proposed mandatory water use reports at data centers and the facilities that powered them

EMF: Norman James from Norman James ELF+RFR The Cows, The Milk, And What Actually Stopped It What the dairy-herd studies were really telling us — and the test nobody ran

Dairy cows on dirty power give less milk, behave worse, and get sick. This is documented, litigated, and not in serious dispute among the people who measured it.

It wasn’t the plain 60 Hz field that did it. The ordinary low-frequency hum was tolerated. It was the high-frequency content — the dirty electricity riding on top — that stopped the milk.



EMF: Norman James from Norman James Grounded All The Time — Is It Healthy? Field notes and a working hypothesis from rural Thailand (CONTROVERSIAL TOPIC)

FCC: Supreme Court Supports FCC Powers To Fine Mobile Carriers In an important decision that strengthens regulatory oversight of consumer data, the U.S. Supreme Court this week held that the FCC can fine the big three mobile wireless carriers nearly $200 million for violating consumers’ data privacy.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion in the 8-to-1 decision, which rejected a constitutional challenge by AT&T and Verizon to the fine the FCC had charged them. T-Mobile, while not a party in the case, is also impacted by the decision. The expected result of the Court’s decision is that these three companies will not only need to pay the FCC’s fines, but hopefully will also change their practices to better protect customers’ private data to avoid further fines.

We hope this decision will encourage the FCC to continue its oversight of the telecom industry and pursue the updated regulations mandated in EHT’s 2021 legal win against the agency. - EHT

5G; Russia may launch 5G that will not be supported by most smartphones due to atypical frequencies - intelligence AND 5G, https://szru.gov.ua/en/news-media/news/5g-russian-style-strange-frequencies-no-equipment-and-incompatible-smartphones (UNCONFIRMED)

5G: Rivian Faces Safety Probe As 5G Partnership Shapes R2 Investment Case

NHTSA has opened a preliminary investigation into reported rear suspension toe link failures on certain Rivian R1S SUVs.

The probe focuses on potential safety issues tied to rear suspension performance in the R1S.

Rivian has expanded its partnership with AT&T to bring built in 5G connectivity and AI driven features to the upcoming R2 SUV.

The R2 launch is intended to move Rivian further into the mass market with more connected vehicle capabilities.



HEALTH: Yolanda Pritam Hari from Quiet Mind & Brain Healing THE SILENT PATH FROM A BUMP ON THE HEAD TO NEURODEGENERATION How Even Minor Injuries Can Trigger Long-Term Brain Damage Along with the rise of neurodegenerative disease, head trauma and brain injury are more in the forefront now than ever before. Recognition is good; but something few people suspect is that even common impact injuries - like bumping your head hard - can leave residual changes that continue influencing your brain and nervous system over time.

HEALTH: Small plastic particles in the brain alter cell growth

HEALTH PAYWALL: A Centuries-Old Remedy for Brain Fog The plant’s medicinal compounds are just as strong as its wanderlust. (PEPPERMINT)

HEALTH: OT SAYER JI The Drums Inside Your Body How Heartbeats, Cavitation, DNA, and Crystals Reveal a Hidden Technology of Life

HEALTH LIGHT SKIN: Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom SPF Blocks Vitamin D: Dermatology Knows This, And It Still Doesn’t Change the Advice

LIFESTYLE: A Mindful Approach to Engaging with Social Media Kami Griffiths | Analysis | digitalLIFT Summary on Benton.org

For many of the learners we support, getting online is a powerful milestone. It creates access to jobs, education, healthcare, services, and connection. But digital inclusion is not just about helping people connect to the internet. It is also about helping them develop healthy, informed, and responsible relationships with technology once they are online. That is why conversations about social media use, misinformation, and digital well-being are becoming more important to digital literacy work. Common experiences people describe today are falling into a “scroll hole” and “doomscrolling.” What starts as a quick check of social media or the news can quickly become extended periods of passive scrolling that leave people feeling anxious, distracted, emotionally drained, or overwhelmed. Research from Harvard Health Publishing describes doomscrolling as the repeated consumption of negative or distressing online content, often driven by algorithms that continuously feed users emotionally engaging material. Social media platforms are designed to keep users engaged and returning frequently, which can make it difficult to disengage once scrolling begins

.

NATURE EMF: Bat Navigation Disrupted for Hours After Household Wi-Fi Exposure: Mammals Now Confirmed Migratory bats lost navigation for over two hours after 30 minutes of RF noise within WHO safety limits

NATURE OT 1440: Bumblebees Have Chimp-Like Problem-Solving Abilities Despite Tiny Brains New research may upend the cognitive primacy of humans and other large-brained vertebrate (now we need a return human cognition)

NATURE: Gary Null - Speaks to U.N. on Earth Day PART 2 Part 2 of Gary Null’s speech - Gary was the keynote speaker at an event honoring him for his environmental work at the United Nations building. He has alot to say to the environment (9 minutes video at link)

NATURE POLLUTION WATER: WATER: A Drainage Ditch and Tesla’s Lithium Refinery Reveal Texas’ Permissive Permitting for Industrial Wastewaters

Tesla opened the first North American lithium refinery in Robstown, Texas, in January 2026, in an effort to onshore the supply chain of electric vehicle batteries. Elon Musk, the company’s CEO and the richest man in the world, touted the facility near Corpus Christi in Nueces County as the cleanest operation of its kind.



Within the first month of the plant operating, Nueces County drainage district workers found a pipe releasing black liquid from the refinery into a ditch. There was another surprise: Tesla was permitted by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) to discharge its refinery wastewater into that ditch, which the drainage district manages.



NATURE OCEANS INSPIRATION: TIME The Power Hiding in Underwater Forests

REGULATION CPUC CALIFORNIA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION: ACA-9 will be heard on Tuesday June 9 by the Senate Elections and Constitutional Amendments Committee, not June 16 Tuesday, June 9 9:30 a.m. -- State Capitol, Room 113 https://selc.senate.ca.gov/system/files/2026-06/6.9.26-final-agenda.pdf 6-9-26 agenda https://selc.senate.ca.gov/system/files/2026-06/6.9.26-hearing-packet.pdf Legislative analysis on ACA-9 p. 21-26 The analysis omitted that ACA-9 repeals the entirety of Article 12 Section 2 and that includes repealing: “Any commissioner as designated by the commission may hold a hearing or investigation or issue an order subject to commission approval.” COURTESY NB

SPACE: ANOTHER CME IS COMING: The sun just launched another CME toward Earth. Minor (G1) to strong (G3) geomagnetic storms are possible when it arrives on June 8th. If the storm becomes strong, naked-eye auroras could spread across much of Europe, Canada, and at least a dozen northern-tier US states. Full story @ Spaceweather.com.

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS: THE POWER COUPLE Cell towers and property values Finding refuge | Insurance | Fifth Generation Warfare Here’s what we’ll learn in this article:



TOWERS ANTENNAS, WIRELESS ESTIMATOR: Telecom Exposé on labor violations exposed across tower construction supply chain, Investigative website documents alleged widespread labor violations across tower construction supply chain

TOWERS ANTENNAS INDUSTRY: Contractor evidence and Verizon internal communications make the case that the FCC can no longer ignore When Wireless Estimator first reported that Verizon was failing to honor its commitments under the NATE framework agreement brokered by the FCC as a condition of its $20 billion acquisition of Frontier Communications, the story gained immediate traction — picked up by industry media, beltway subscription alerts, and outlets reaching deep into telecom policy circles.

EVENTS:

Join CHD for June 10 Advocacy Day in Washington, DC

Mark Your Calendars, Three June Events!

Courtney and Amelia Gilardi along with Massachusetts for Safe Technology will co-host our fifth annual World EMR Syndrome Day: USA on Tuesday, June 16, at 7 p.m. ET! REGISTER: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/JUE-n91rQPKJpjxPaJHGeA#/registration

Monthly Update Meeting Wednesday, June 17, 12 Noon ETJoin us via Zoom on the third Wednesday of the month at noon Eastern to discuss ways in which citizens and public servants are are moving the needle toward safe technology in our communities. https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIqf--srj8sHtwVnBQhOsmpW8enmmewysn9#/registration

SMART METER FORUM: Utility Smart Meter Harmful? WITH CECE AND KEN Jun 24, 2026 06:00 PM in Eastern Time (US and Canada) https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/Amb8d-GmR9qpEayy-ZlWTg#/registration

Whole Body Detox Summit, starting on June 16th. The summit includes a dedicated episode on how EMFs disrupt your body’s detox pathways and realistic solutions you can start using immediately. Plus sessions on heavy metal removal, liver & kidney cleansing, emotional trauma and its effect on detoxification, and much more. 27 of the world’s leading detox experts. 8 episodes. All free. To your highest health, Lloyd Burrell ElectricSense