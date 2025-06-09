I am pivoting for the next few days for the MA bill hearings so hope you can follow your other sources. Here are a few news items. Best, Patricia

In case you missed it:

QUICK ACTION, Please sign the Change.org Petition asking the MA Legislature to Pass 2 EMF-Related Bills: Smart Meters and Registry of Harm

Petition · MA Legislature: Pass Smart Meter and EMF Health Harm Registry Bills - United States · Change.org



News and Notes

ACTIVISM: The National Call NewsWire April 2025 Issue #16 a publication of The National Call for Safe Technology VIEW IN BROWSER

ACTIVISM Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space GN Statement of Opposition to Golden Dome Here is why you should support the Global Network's Golden Dome statement:

Golden Dome is financially reckless and unsustainable. Early cost estimates range from $550 billion to several trillion dollars over two decades. This dwarfs even the Pentagon’s annual budget and adds to the US’s $37 trillion national debt—a price tag that makes the project fiscally indefensible.

Experts overwhelmingly agree that 100% effective missile interception is a fantasy, especially against complex attacks involving decoys, hypersonic missiles, and maneuverable warheads. Even Israel's Iron Dome has been bypassed by more rudimentary drone and missile attacks.

Golden Dome includes space-based interceptors—effectively weaponizing the Earth’s orbit and triggering an arms race. This violates the spirit of the Outer Space Treaty and pushes nations like China and Russia to accelerate space weapons development.

By giving the illusion of first-strike survivability, it runs counter to the Mutually Assured Destruction (MAD) doctrine that has prevented so far a nuclear holocaust and incentivizes other powers to retain or expand their nuclear arsenals, blocking disarmament efforts permanently.

Thousands of rocket launches for satellite interceptors would further damage the ozone layer, could generate dangerous orbital debris (Kessler Syndrome), and will harm our already fragile space environment.

The only guaranteed winners of Golden Dome are weapons giants like Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, and Palantir, which stand to profit enormously regardless of the system’s effectiveness or risks.

The trillions funneled into Golden Dome could be used for urgent domestic priorities—such as healthcare, infrastructure, climate action, and education, directly benefiting millions of Americans.

In short, Golden Dome is a massive, dangerous, and futile vanity project, cloaked in patriotism but driven by profit, politics, and illusion.

You may view the full Global Network statement of opposition to the Golden Dome and see the growing list of endorsers here If you wish you add your group/individual name (along with your location) please send us an email at globalnet@mindspring.com

­'Thank God men cannot fly, and lay waste the sky as well as the earth.'

~ Henry David Thoreau

AND: BEYOND NUCLEAR: A Mar-a-Lago in the sky?

The Golden Dome is effectively a reboot of Ronald Reagan’s ill-fated Strategic Defense Initiative, mockingly nicknamed Star Wars, which was supposed to shoot down incoming nuclear missiles. That was just the latest failed iteration of a US missile defense concept that has been in the works since the 1950s. Reagan’s SDI arguably cost us a chance to rid the world of nuclear weapons altogether when in 1986, he and then Russian premier Mikhail Gorbachev were poised to do just that. Gorbachev wanted Star Wars consigned to the laboratory. Reagan refused. The arms race continued. Trump brags he has already picked out the architecture he likes for his Golden Dome, which makes you wonder whether he thinks it’s some sort of floating palace, a Mar-a-Lago in the sky? The price tag for the Golden Dome is a whopping $175 billion (there’s austerity for you!) and apparently it will all be up and running before Trump’s term is out in January 2029, (assuming Trump willingly leaves office and we still have a democratic election process by then.)

AI BUILDING BIOLOGY MAGAZINE What does AI have to say about the relationship between cancer and Radio Frequency Radiation? Dr. Magda Havas says: 'I agree with Grok 2's answers'

BROADBAND INDUSTRY: BENTON Mission Telecom, Computers 4 People Partner on Low-Cost Hotspot, Access Carl Weinschenk | telecompetitor Mission Telecom and Computers 4 People are partnering on the Shield 5G Home Hotspot. The 5G router is priced at $149. Qualifying customers will be able to subscribe for access for $14.89 per month. The service supports 5G and 4G and works with most SIM cards, Mission Telecom says. C4P and Mission Telecom cooperated on the Shield 5G Home Hotspot. It is portable and fully unlocked. It is available for preorder and will be offered in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. C4P is a nonprofit that repurposes E-waste into educational tools for “under-resourced communities” in Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York City. The service was piloted in those locales earlier this year and is now scaling nationwide. Summary on Benton.org

CELLPHONES: THE POWER COUPLE Why does the media tell us cell phones are safe? 6 ways the WHO misleads us on cell phone safety Here are six topics we’ll explore:

CHILDREN SPAIN Right to Digital Disconnection Let's protect the health of minors https://www.offm.org/concentracion Demands:



1. Minors should be free from social media. Access should be prohibited.

2. Establish a minimum legal age for access to smartphones.

3. Digital de-escalation in all school years. Educate about digital resources, avoiding digital dependency.

4. Systematic training for professionals, families, and students on the known implications of digitalization on the physical, emotional, and cognitive health of minors.

5. Limit screen time in accordance with the recommendations of scientific organizations such as the Spanish Association of Pediatrics.



On Saturday, June 7th at 11:00 a.m., we will meet in simultaneous rallies in different cities across Spain. We are concentrating because we see how the physical, emotional, and cognitive health of children is deteriorating due to the indiscriminate use of digital devices. As mothers, fathers, teachers, healthcare and education professionals, and as citizens, we no longer want to continue looking the other way while discomfort, anxiety, sleep disorders, addiction, and disconnection from the real world increase.



We believe in a childhood that plays, connects, sparks creativity, and learns without being subjected to the logic of likes, immediacy, or over-stimulation. Our concerns are diverse, but they are united by a common purpose: to urge public authorities to prioritize health above all other interests, ultimately what is truly best for children.



This rally does not respond to partisan interests or particular agendas. Whatever your ideas, your origin, your faith, or your age; whether you are a son, mother, father, grandfather, grandmother, teacher, school principal, or citizen concerned about the future of today's children, who will be tomorrow's citizens, the time has come to build bridges and raise our voices for children and the future of our society. The rally in Madrid will take place in Plaza Murillo, at the entrance to the Botanical Gardens, across from Paseo del Prado. We will meet there, as in so many other cities across the country, to calmly demand a change that puts children at the center.



https://www.offm.org/concentracion](https://www.offm.org/concentracion)



DATA CENTERS: EPOCH TIMES Data Center Construction Boom Faces Local Resistance in 28 States More than half the world’s server farms are already operating in the United States, with thousands more being planned.

5G: Senate eyes more spectrum for 5G – but not lower 3GHz Senators appear to have reached an agreement to allocate up to 800MHz of spectrum for 5G and other commercial uses. But the lower 3GHz band is not included in that allocation.

NATURE: (NOT NATURE) CANADA “Internet for Forests” in the Amazon TRAILS Grant Program Application | Polaris the Canadian government is also participating in this AND is RIGHT NOW giving out grants to local trail associations...to have their trails equipped with all-cover trail cams. Comment: No discussion on privacy , or consent, or where YOUR personal information is going. AND best of all! The trees will get sick from constant exposure to wireless radiation. And the animals will leave as well as the get sicker and we will have YEUCKY trails left! Courtesy Kathleen HERE IS ONE GROUP OPPOSING: “Sustainably” Surveilling and Tokenizing Nature: The Case of O.N.E. Amazon The architect of BlackRock’s ETFs has teamed up with a group of companies tied to US intelligence and US government debt trading to tokenize the Amazon rainforest and borgify it with a large-scale sensor network in order to create a new form of “digital gold.”A satellite surveillance company with links to U.S. intelligence, former Trump administration officials, U.S. government debt barons and the stablecoin Tether (USDT) announced plans earlier this year to build the “Internet for Forests” in the Amazon rainforest. The satellite company, called Satellogic, plans to join an initiative to rig up one of the world’s oldest and most important forests with sensors and “machine intelligence infrastructure” led by a group called O.N.E. Amazon. O.N.E. Amazon, in turn, seeks to turn the Amazon rainforest into a digital asset security to be chopped up, tokenized and sold off to investors around the world as a novel form of digital credit. O.N.E. Amazon’s partners in this endeavor, such as Aecom, also have important U.S. intelligence connections. O.N.E. Amazon is chaired by Peter Knez, who oversaw the creation of ETFs (exchange traded funds) and iShares, which is now owned by BlackRock. Knez, who also served for many years as BlackRock’s Global Chief Investment Officer, also chairs the Venom Foundation, which is developing a proprietary blockchain and token to facilitate the “development and implementation of central bank digital currency (CBDC) and traditional finance products by governments and businesses” around the world. Given that O.N.E. Amazon describes its rainforest tokenization initiative as “crypto with a purpose” and that it is also chaired by Knez, it seems likely that the Amazon-focused initiative may involve Venom in some capacity. Given Satellogic’s ties to past efforts to impose a Bitcoin blockchain-powered carbon market on Latin America, it is also possible that Bitcoin or another prominent blockchain will be used, especially considering the involvement of Jalak Jobanputra, a major investor in the digital currency space and particularly in important Bitcoin-related companies, in allegedly co-founding O.N.E. Amazon. As we previously reported earlier this year in a piece entitled Tokenized Inc., BlackRock and other titans of finance are attempting to tokenize and financialize the natural world. COURTESY KATHLEEN

SATELLITES: BENTON White House security staff warned Musk’s Starlink is a security risk Joseph Menn | Washington Post Elon Musk’s team at the U.S. DOGE Service and allies in the Trump administration ignored White House communications experts worried about potential security breaches when DOGE personnel installed Musk’s Starlink internet service in the complex. Those who were managing White House communications systems were not informed in advance when DOGE representatives went to the roof of the adjacent Eisenhower Executive Office Building in February 2025 to install a terminal connecting users in the complex to Starlink satellites, which are owned by Musk’s private SpaceX rocket company. Those managing the systems weren’t able to monitor such connections to stop sensitive information from leaving the complex or hackers from breaking in. A “Starlink Guest” WiFi network appeared on White House phones in February, prompting users only for a password, not a username or a second form of authentication. That network remains available. Summary on Benton.org

SMART METERS: Eversource slaps monthly fee, extra charge on opting out of smart meters in Massachusetts – New Bedford Guide

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS: T-Mobile plans cell antennas at 1038 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove, according to a legal notice in the Monterey Herald today. This is at Wilkies Inn. It is across the street from the Pacific Grove monarch butterfly sanctuary as well as three day care centers, and the PG Adult School. Wilkies Inn already hosts AT&T cell antennas inside fake chimneys on the motel. Pacific Grove has an ordinance prohibiting disturbing the butterflies. The city ignored this in 2013 when they allowed AT&T to go in. Protect the monarch butterflies and the children. No cell towers at Wilkies Inn. Courtesy Nina

In case you missed it:

"We tested part of a car door in a petri dish of antibiotics, and it didn't rust, so all cars, trucks, and motorcycles are totally safe!!!!" The Constructor 5G-Skin 'Study' Debacle Why are we buying this? The Big Beautiful Bill's Spectrum May be a Big Fat Lie - A Deep Dive