If this deep dive article is truncated in your server due to length, just click on the title above to read online.

We are crucial links in repairing a chain that has been severed, for centuries.

Skillfully Balancing the Kidney Meridian. Your young soccer player will love this…

Yoga with friends is much better than foam rolling

Child = Unbounded

Years ago, a child from India was in my beginner swim class at the YMCA. He had the ‘kapha’ constitution so revered in Ayurveda - with thick luxurious hair, and large, beautiful eyes with very long thick eyelashes, indicative of a calm, patient demeanor, and nerves that are well insulated (highly desired in a marriage partner in India).

His nerves were not the only part that was well-insulated.

As each child waited on the pool steps for a turn, in a bout of uncontainable overenthusiasm, he launched himself - and sank. As I tried to grab him with one available hand, he slipped out of my grip like a greased watermelon. He was, in fact, like a wriggling greased watermelon.

I seated the other child, dunked, secured the floundering swimmer with both arms, and we surfaced, wide-eyed.

He was giggling as he hugged me, but I can assure you that none of the parents were.

His mother confessed that she had covered him with oil to protect his skin.

The other parents looked at her like she had 3 heads.

Hands-on Familial Health Care

This practice of skillful familial massage has influenced my swim student and his culture throughout millennia. The physical, emotional, and societal benefits of massaging children, and informed familial touch, could be global.

We are crucial links in repairing a chain that was severed. We have been insidiously led to disregard empowering wisdom, - for centuries. We are in the final throes of a dark age of intellectual arrogance and fear, weaponized, and aimed in part against women who are naming the harm to themselves and their families caused by environmental toxins.

We can decide, as a culture, that this is no longer the way forward.

Knowledge From Another Time and Place: Time to Make Space

I remember the pool story, juxtaposed with regret I am carrying about my own more recent experience of instinct-injured parenting and lack of self-awareness.

One of my adult sons had been suffering over the last few years with a series of health issues that seemingly began with an acute case of plantar fasciitis (pain on the bottom of the foot).

My regret is connected to much larger pain, beyond my family. It has to do with lost healing potentials, and loss of healing touch.

The losses are sourced in part from not recognizing the healing and balancing electromagnetic patterns and rhythms that inhabit our physiology and all of nature - that we are exploiting in an out-of-control growth paradigm. This issue cannot be outsourced. My heart is weighted by being forced to live on the margins of a consumer culture that is untethered from its home planet and ecosystem, with uncontrolled pollution under the guise of sustainability. My psyche is feeling overwhelmed by another “race” (remembering that 5G race against China) - now glorifying competing between nations to colonize exploit the Moon, and eventually Mars.

These themes also invoke suppression of women, and age discrimination.

When Your Loved One is Hurting

I am revisiting my son’s suffering, because when I moved into my current residence at the end of May, like him, I immediately developed an acute case of plantar fasciitis.

It took me about 10 days too long to put the puzzle pieces together about what was actually happening to me, and how it was directly related to what had happened to him.

For me, my symptom onset was preceded by an ill-fated attempt to relocate about 1 1/2 hours north, then having to move back to my previous residence, meanwhile with a family member hospitalized 3 hours away. I was displaced in part because Comcast/Infinity is installing not a consumer grade router and modem, but network hotspots in homes, with the customer paying for the electricity. This renders a neighboring or bordering premise uninhabitable for energy sentient residents.

See https://www.lightreading.com/cable-technology/comcast-sued-over-home-hotspots



I was driving non-stop for a month. I was not doing my usual self-care routines. I could not keep up.

At first, I noticed that my feet felt heavy and uncoordinated, like I had lost my legs. I avoided things that might cause risk, like walking. My right foot arch was on fire. I assumed that the pain was caused by too much sedentary time and too much driving.

My son had endured misdiagnosis, physical therapy that was both painful and not helpful, and very expensive and ineffective specialized shoes and arch supports. He eventually required surgery for torn plantar fascia on the bottom of his foot. He developed an additional hip injury.

If I had known what I now know sooner, if I had experienced it myself before he did, and recognized it for what it was, maybe he would not have had to suffer for several years.

He had lost access to his love of hiking and other activities. At the time, from the other side of the county, I kept encouraging him to stay active, to get back in the pool, thinking it would be helpful to switch to non-weight-bearing activity. It wasn’t. I can’t swim well now either. If I point my toes, my legs cramp. A hamstring cramp in deep water far from shore is a big problem.

Health care professionals often attribute spring and summer foot pain to sandals and less supportive footwear.

Even though my son had gone through a similar dynamic to mine, we hadn’t put the pieces together, until we spoke recently. I was looking for advice from him about one thing, and suddenly another underlying pattern revealed itself.

This is a pathway that has resulted in countless evolutionary insights gleaned by humans throughout millennia…. when a flash of insight/recognition suddenly emerges. AI can’t do this.

Women as Witches, Women as “Confused”

The process of heeding what others are reporting and recognizing the patterns could have already formed the bedrock of policymaking for infrastructure decisions.

Instead, we have proceeded, literally, on the basis of mercenary tobacco science and wider corruption.

This is not just an issue for tobacco, Big Food/Ag and Big Pharma. This is about monopoly industries and access to essential services including water, heat, electricity, and connectivity. It is about pollution of the grid with high voltage transients on the wires, and pollution of the air with non-ionizing radiation, and in the United States, the added burden of ground current.

The voices of “the women” have been successfully neutralized- by casting them as “mistaken” about what they are experiencing i.e. the women not able to accurately perceive reality.

Regarding the smart grid and surveillance meters, the official industry narrative is that women are confused and deluded. “Yes they have symptoms and the suffering is real, but it has nothing to do with the new meters.”

This framing is supported by scaffolding provided by unreasoned research, for example, looking at lab-manufactured skin in a petri dish.

See EMF SA analysis of the 2025 study here: 5G Research: One Swallow Does Not Make a Summer - EMFSA Microwave News compiled information on one of the study’s authors Alexander Lerchl – https://microwavenews.com/news-tags/alexander-lerchl



We could stop insulting our own intellectual capacities and ignoring common sense.

The longer this marginalization of reported harm is ignored, the greater the eventual reckoning.

The Age(s) of Advertising

I had been thinking back to the influence of decades of TV advertising on the American mainstream culture, from astronaut food like Tang! and dehydrated ice cream! to frozen TV dinners in aluminum trays! and tv dinner tables! to tab diet soda with added calcium to protect bones! to bug spray to powerful cleaning chemicals.

(I can bring home the bacon, put it in a pan) (For International Readers- bring home the bacon = make money)

These ads can be contrasted to the cooking cultures of other countries, and rituals involving dedicated, devotional time as a manifestation of love. Including in India.

American television replaced what comedian Swami Beyondananda labeled “Tell-A-Vision.”

American women were indoctrinated by the junk/industrialized food industries to fear fat, and butter, and being fat, while obscuring the effects of junk food and sugar.

This can be contrasted to practices like oil pulling, and/or placing oil on the hair or in the nostrils to support the brain/nervous system. Or using oils to protect the skin and nerves, Abhyanga, and to build the aura and Ojas, according to one’s Ayurvedic constitution and the local climate.

These are ancient, enduring, effective, non-harming systems of informed self-care and self-mastery sustained via family cultures.

“The California College of Ayurveda notes that abhyanga is also called snehana, which means ‘to nurture or love.’”

Messages/indoctrination that activities like meditatively preparing a meal or hanging laundry to dry are a waste of ‘time’, and that ‘time’ can be spent in better ways when a machine or chemical does something for us faster, are hardly a blip on our societal radar - no matter the downstream effects.

But research is telling us that states of relaxed meditative awareness (chop wood/carry water) are, in fact, associated with the emergence of creativity and insight.

The equation of substituting consciousness for convenience is tipping the species and the planet off balance. Manufactured fears and false solutions have cost the Western consumer culture and ecosystem much untold harm. The more convenient and mindless the activity, the more we need additional discernment, and radical truth-telling. Like Scrolling?

Non-Violent Quiet Quitting

Pam Grogory recently spoke about “the dawning of democracy” that unfolded in July of 1789 when French peasants, who were starving, stormed the Bastille and took down the monarchy. (In truth, there were Democratic cultures long before.) In August of 1789, the Declaration of Rights of Man enshrined basic legal rights.

For men.

It’s July again, and its hot, and we are in the vise grips of an energetically- illiterate tech-driven monarchy that is sourced in a history of misogyny.

Unlike the 1700s, we do not need to inflict violence on ourselves or others. We can simply invite healing, integrating, and non-harming wisdom to eclipse the damages we are inflicting. We can replace screen time with our birthright to energy literacy. We can redirect our instincts and reharmonize our cognitive function via all of our senses.

Heeding what women are reporting about their health, and that of their children, is one essential ingredient.

No one needs to be beheaded this time around….but we need to get our heads on straight again. We need to safeguard the blood-brain barrier (and the gut).

We need to recognize and reject brain-washing, other than learning how to support the newly-discovered-in-the-West glymphatic system that detoxifies the brain.

We can confront the supposed “science” that underlies our burgeoning addiction to tech, which is de-evolving towards less safety the more surveillance and control.

Black Panthers

Years back, I took a college course in sociology. The professor had researched racially targeted police brutality and the development of the Black Panthers movement in the United States from the 1960s.

Britannica.com states:

Black Panther Party , African American revolutionary party, founded in 1966 in Oakland , California, by Huey P. Newton and Bobby Seale . The party’s original purpose was to patrol African American neighborhoods to protect residents from acts of police brutality .

One aspect of the professor’s work was documenting how disenfranchised groups often come to adopt the same abusive behaviors as their oppressors.

Within the mainstream culture, competing with men, women have lost their voices and their way.

The news landscape is filled with stories about competing male oligarchs.

Yet the Light has been sustained, quietly, in subcultures of herbalists, generative and organic farmers, and hands-on-healers. That power is building. The scales are tipping already.

The choices we make will determine how disruptive or evolutionary that process will be.

Also Missing: Indigenous Medicine

I sometimes revisit the 1970’s book “American Indian Medicine” by Virgil J. Vogel. “Impressions and attitudes of early explorers, settlers, physicians, botanists and other regarding Indian curative practices are reported.” Many of these documented ‘impressions’ are widely denigrating. “The disproportionate attention that has been given to the superstitious and unscientific features of aboriginal medicine has tended to obscure its real contributions to American civilization.”

When I read between the lines about how much the indigenous cultures knew about the Spleen and the Regulator Flow (Chinese Medicine circuit which regulates body temperature) I grieve that this knowledge has yet to inform our decision-making about environmental policies, especially for wireless technologies and manufactured arguments about thermal vs. non-thermal effects of non-ionizing radiation. A larger portion of the public needs to be engaged in addressing the falsehoods.

Testing manufactured skin in a petri dish to justify 5G safety is not “scientific.”

Energy Medicine is Self-Knowledge

It’s not too late to get it together. It’s about time.

Recognition of circadian rhythms was not first discovered in the 18th century by a French scientist who observed movement of plant leaves, as widely reported in the global West. The knowledge of the “body clock” is thousands of years more ancient and a more integrated art than recent “bio-hacking” trends.

When yoga wave hit the shores of the United States, postures were separated from their contextual sister schools, including Ayurveda and Vedic Astrology. Yoga historically “slid in” to the United States under the umbrella of fitness/wellness as “exercise.” And many Americans, lacking literacy in energy medicine, had no idea what they are looking at or doing when they embraced the postures, even if they knew that the poses made them feel better. After years of focus on cardiovascular health and strength-building - heavily influenced by military objectives, “flexibility” belatedly became a component of American fitness.

Mind-body practices followed. Consumer demand drove the movement for hospitals to offer the teachings.

Consumer demand can prevail again.

If we do not understand the template of how the energy body alchemizes with time, measured as the angle of the sun’s rays, how do we recognize that we are out of synch? We don’t. We are perpetually off- rhythm.

We can fix this, by embracing local time and recognition of Time as Energy, again.

Time is a Commodity for Oligarchs; Time is Energy for the Future Recovery of Our Humanity and For All of Nature

Within the context of an authoritarian top-down delivery system of health care, the yoga masters could not make claims about healing. They could not explain that the postures were developed to harmonize the human energy field with the generative flow of the Cosmic Current, which is the actual clock.

In order to avoid imprisonment for practicing medicine without a license, the yogis could not reveal that the poses can be used to perceive and address an energetic imbalance, before it manifests as illness.

The West, incredulously, remains uninformed about the choreographing function of the natural electromagnetic environment. Instead, frequency is being commoditized with an even greater level of recklessness than the Age of Chemistry.

We lost our bearings regarding Time as Energy.

Hands On Healing

If my son were living nearby instead of across the continent, I might have figured out sooner that something was changing for the worse in his physiology - far beyond the foot pain.

When he came to visit during his injury phase, I offered to try some meridian massage on him.

Years earlier, my life changed dramatically when I encountered the teachings of Daniel Orlansky. Daniel and others recognized that yoga postures could be systematized and understood by superposing the framework of the lines of activation of the meridian system of Oriental Medicine (China) over the poses (India).

“Meridian yoga/partner assisted stretching to activate the energetic pathways… an invitation to grounded, balanced, supported, spacious alignment in postures and in life.” Courtesy Yoga of Energy Flow

The Art of Assisted Stretching ~ Guiding The Body Towards Spaciousness : “Relax the nervous system to help the body unwind, creating ease, trust, and a sense of expansion.” “Assisted stretching is one of the most effective and enjoyable ways to help the body unwind. When we stretch another person with mindful presence, we offer more than mobility; we create ease, trust, and a sense of expansion throughout the body.” Partner yoga can include positioning, activation, resistance, connectivity, support, and presence.

Currently, decision-makers are not grounded, aligned, or balanced, and there are countless fear narratives driving the populace into the same state, offering a continuous launching point for new waves of disaster capitalism.

I fell in love with the meridian map. Even though I did not aspire to become a hands-on body worker, I studied shiatsu. Fortunately for me, I had willing practice clients. My family allowed me to practice with them. For years.

I knew my sons’ baselines.

From years of teaching techniques of partner assisted releases, I also knew what hamstrings felt like under my feet.

But as soon as I put weight on my injured son’s leg, it felt like concrete.

At first, I attributed it to guarding, sourced from his injury. At the time, I still didn’t recognize what I was feeling in my son’s physicality. It was more than a year before I figured out what happened to both of us.

I don’t want it to happen to anyone else. And I don’t want a culture, or an industry, or a patriarchy to be able to claim that harm, pain and suffering is not occurring - or that the women and energy sentient men do not know the source.

The energy sentient are not the ones who have lost their bearings.

When we reduce screentime in favor of mindful presence. Children can heal, in this very lifetime.

A Full Body Injury Pattern

After a few weeks of relocation pandemonium where I did not keep up with my practices, I was shocked when I attempted to lay on the yoga mat.

Instead of most of my spine and lower ribs resting on the floor, only my shoulder blades and my sacrum were touching the earth. I had a huge tunnel under my spine and even under the thighs that was not supposed to be there. Instead of my hip bones pointing to the ceiling, I had to put my feet on the floor to reduce the low back strain. I worked to attempt to release by diaphragm, with little success.

This was not a foot injury.

Like me, my son’s entire fascial system was locked in defense against an environmental pollutant.

I missed the sign, until it happened to me, years later. Like the rest of the West, I was late to the fascia party.

The toxin is mold.

For my son, the issue of mold toxicity made a later appearance, much later than the year of foot pain, when mushrooms started to grow out of the baseboard.

He had an attentive landlord who did the necessary repairs.

Could he have found healing much sooner, if the source of the injury were visible?

Where would he be now, if the mold had not been addressed?

For me, I suspected mold immediately when I returned to my previous home, because a hoarder who also lived in the home had recently moved out, and in my absence, no one had run the shared basement dehumidifier.

More Than Skin Deep

When I went to the basement, I felt sick. I had returned to the same location, but the house was not the same.

I was bone tired, but had moved twice in a short time, and dismissed it as fatigue. One night, however, I was so exhausted that when I noticed a hangnail that needed my attention, I was fighting back tears. I was losing ground. This is not common for me.

I went to the lake, but my back was so tight that I couldn’t do more than a short dip. I had no extension.

I didn’t figure out for a few days that the mold was causing havoc in my energetic immune system via the entire fascia system.

I didn’t make the connection to the foot injury, until I was asking my son about mold mitigation.

Seeking True Sources of Wisdom

When Americans translate the names of the meridians, via cultural blindness I believe that we have missed the boat by substituting ‘skin’ for a much deeper wisdom pertaining to fascia and its role in body defense. We need to develop literacy regarding the triple burners.

We need to move beyond our rudimentary understanding of stress, and Fight Flight Freeze which remains in its infancy. It developed in response to shell-shocked soldiers, many wars ago. From studying men.

I believe when we invite the knowledgeable Chinese medicine practitioners to describe some of the body’s defenses against a toxic environment, that we will no longer accept the explanation that reports of harm are unreliable because they are varied, and inconsistent.

AI can’t correct for cultural blindness. It is a force multiplier.

The fascia is electromagnetic.

My landlord bought a cheap over-the-counter mold kit and declared that the house is free of mold. He didn’t deny that I was suffering but claimed that I didn’t know what was happening to me.

The same dynamic has been in play for over a decade regarding wireless and powerline ‘smart meters” and other wireless devices and infrastructure. It has been playing out for more than a decade before public utility regulators, and Legislatures, across the U.S. and elsewhere. Although some men are involved, it has mostly been a war against women.

My symptoms, when I am exposed to manmade wireless frequencies, are not the same as my current predicament with mold, but it is a similar dance - of a heart-breaking missed connection.

It is about a culture that is not versed in energy medicine.

In this case, for my physiology, not necessarily for everyone, mold is a deal breaker.

From harmful piercings to postural deviations borne of screens, to blue light to LEDs, to polluting invertors and chargers for supposed “clean energy,” to connected vehicles that scramble human physiology, to loaning wireless hot spots to poorer families as if we are providing a service, to forcibly removing landline phones, to trackers on pets, to surveilling young drivers, to Wi-Fi following asbestos in schools, to water meters following lead pipes, there are at least 50 ways to lose and abuse your lifeforce.

Sometimes it is necessary to reteach a thing its loveliness - Saint Francis and the Sow By Galway Kinnell

And, I will be moving, again…

Learn more:

Time: Keith Cutter of EMF Wisdom and EMF Remedy: First Uncoupling: How We Lost the Meaning of Time From living by the moment to living by the clock—and how to find your way back

Time: Peter Anthony Cowan - Living Energy Technology Is a Double-Edged Sword: The Clock Edition How a private railroad consortium rewrote continental time in a single afternoon, and why we are still paying for it with our health.

Fascia: VarianaVolk The Organ Anatomy Threw Away How a tissue medicine discarded for centuries became the missing key to pain, aging, and the way your body holds itself together. (We must stop poisoning biology in the name of control. The Theracel Model is a blueprint for biological agency - a world where humans no longer outsource their vitality to institutions that profit from their decay. In this new order, health is not engineered from the top down - it is cultivated from the cell up.)

Chinese Medicine and EMF/Radio Frequency Radiation: Ross Rosen EMF Exposure and Fragility Diagnosing the Impacts of Radiation on our Physical and Emotional Well-being

AND Ann Tomoko Rosen On Second Thought, Dr. Leon Hammer (and my husband, Ross) tracked the poisoning of humanity on the pulses of patients throughout the rise of BigPharma/BigTech Ann weaves together different interviews with Dr. Hammer detailing a long history of our being poisoned, first seen in our blood with the Choppy pulse, and then via radiation with the Leather-Hard pulse.

Meridian Yoga Daniel Orlansky, Yoga of Energy Flow, Meridian Yoga and Partner Assisted Stretching: Find Daniel this summer at Kripalu, Omega, New England Dance Camp, and later in Europe (Austria and Germany)

Brain Body Rewired What Is Nervous System Dysregulation and What Causes It?What to know when the body starts reacting to life differently

Sue Hitzmann Fascia Release MELT method: MELT is based on principles of neurofascial science. MELT is a gentle self-treatment technique that enhances mobility, stability, and performance and is clinically proven to reduce chronic pain while restoring overall wellbeing.

Yoga of Energy Flow

We are medicine to each other.

I have no financial interests for any of these resources.

Endnote: I believe that the joint laxity seen in certain populations, including autistic children, will be one day understood to indicate developmental damage to fascia.

I also believe that if men had cellulite, - damaged, dehydrated fascia, that we might have already resolved many of these questions.