A few years ago, the talented Canadian graphic artist Barb Payne sent me one of my favorite bumper stickers of all time:

If I could have taken that bumper off the car when I sold it to save that message I would have.

What astonished me was how many people honked, gave a thumbs up, or smiled when they saw it…even when they were on their phones.

For as many people who don't agree with the sentiment, I believe that there is a counterbalancing desire in many others to have more true freedom; more fully embodied consciousness, integration and joy; and more direct full-bodied multi-sensory connection with one another and with nature in all forms, free of intermediaries, that honors a commitment to non-harming.

The power of that sentiment deserves more visibility and support, (and maybe more bumper stickers.)

Image Courtesy Flo Freshman

Underneath all of the debates and polarities about how to reach people concerning the many risks emerging from the technocratic age, the one aspect that gives me the most hope is this unifying, inherent, inborn drive for individuals to be able to reclaim their lives.

Throughout the ages, there have been seekers and mystics offering guidance and time-tested wisdom that can help. I am grateful.

A Very Short Flip Phone Journey

For a short while, I had to use a flip phone while working in biodynamic farming. We had 3 fields in 3 different towns, one that required transporting water. My boss had to be able to reach me to coordinate in the moment, because sometimes the truck was needed elsewhere, for example to transport an unwell goat.

But I insidiously became enamored with being able to change plans with others, to hold off on making commitments, and to check for texts during breaks and connect with others at a distance, anytime.

I felt a liberation in knowing that I could delay decision-making - which I now know to be a seductively false freedom.

Our inborn ability to respond in real time the environment is a human capacity. But mistaking the unwillingness to plan, commit, and provide structure in our lives, for example meal planning perceived as an inconvenience to be addressed via technology like autonomous vehicles, actually alters the development of the brain - not in a good way, and comes with ignored environmental costs.

The mystics tell us that we need both freedom and form. Structure creates freedom, including taking control of how we impact the greater environment, on the basis of a radical willingness to sit with the costs of tech-laden conveniences and the messaging behind them. (as in, spending time and energy preparing healthy food for a family should be freed up by having a robot, so that we can spend more time scrolling online?)

The Body’s Habit Field

I had only had the phone for a short time, and when I gave up the flip phone, it took about 6 weeks for the automated reaction to reach for it to subside.

I had a good foundation for how to work with the reactivity of the body’s habit field from energy medicine teacher Donna Eden, and I knew that I could work with my own pattern of highs and lows in my own personal biorhythms from Johanna Paungger’s work in her book “Moon Time.” I used principles of right timing, and mind-body medicine to make it easier to make changes in my own behavior. But it was still hard.

For me, having a cellphone in the car or on my body would be the equivalent of having an opened box of cookies or cupcakes on the front seat, or some addictive drugs, or an opened pornographic magazine for those inclined.

The proximity and easy access to the device is a force multiplier.

As a society and as individuals, we have to address this.

I mentioned to a friend the other day how grateful I am I don’t have the monkey on my back all day long, because I no longer have the impulse to reach for a screen, ever. My conscious decision and actions helped me to overcome the unconscious choices that were taking control of my life.

The quieting of that impulse indicates that it is no longer insidiously running me.

Except during the hours I structured for myself to do my work/world service, in segments of time, in a fixed location at home on a hard-wired computer, I am free.

And I am very grateful for the increasing numbers of individuals who faced a choice, and who are now sharing their knowledge with others.

“Keepers of the Inner Flame” Substack author Laura Matsue Geunther wrote, “For me, this has meant a return to my creative expression of long-form writing (something I have been doing since I was a child and lost touch with) and an emotional severing from my compulsive addiction to social media. A letting go of the artificial in favour of the soulful. And I’m still in it.”

It is hard at first. But we can reduce the pain and suffering that accompanies making new choices, by becoming more energy literate.

Delayed gratification is a superpower.

The body wants to restore this capacity in each of us.

The Ratio of Signal to Noise

Last week, my colleague Keith Cutter offered readers of my substack a free backstage pass to his recent interview. (The interview was for Keith’s paid subscribers. The pass is still good.)

(Note that you can read the transcript at the link if you prefer.)

“It's my pleasure today to introduce Pavel Wipichowski, who had a career in telecommunications and he is an independent EMF consultant.”

The audio is here: https://www.buzzsprout.com/2075097/episodes/17564406

And that was it. And if I measured the body voltage it was 30 volts.

Pawel Wypychowski: I had severe autoimmunology symptoms like rheumatoid, some suspicious in direction of multiple sclerosis and maybe early Alzheimer and things like that, because I have very, very big memory problems. []

My solution, actually my most valuable solution, is to give people the framework for understanding what is going on with their health and with the electromagnetic environment, and then the tools to navigate in this world. But the course and the navigation is theirs, not mine.

139: EHS Recovery and the Signal-to-Noise Equation with Pavel Wypychowski Transcript at link

The Ratio of Noise-to-Signal

The title of Keith’s post got me thinking about a growing backlash against marketing forces and affiliate marketing in the EMF movement and elsewhere.

Keith, along with a few others, offers a great deal of insight and wisdom to the public for free, with a very low or even no noise-to-signal ratio.

This has quickly become an exception, with a tsunami of marketing forces in power. For example, I have to scroll through 5 extra-long pages of sales pitch from one of the energy medicine teachers that I follow, before I arrive on a page with a special pricing offer with a deadline. Then I receive mountains of emails that are designed to convince me purchase the program/training. In many cases, signing up for a summit results in further outreach/sales.

Previously, the cost of printing and postage would have rendered the campaign/(assault) cost prohibitive. Behind the internet’s invisibility of the true costs to the planet, to neighborhoods, to individual health, - the real expenses are mounting, including the suffering of the humans who mine the materials, recycle, or live with and in the E-waste that is part of the delusions of progress of the technocratic age.

Even more importantly, the costs in terms of loss of human capabilities; loss of focus and attention span, memory, cognition, learning, compassion, and empathy. The natural, life-sustaining, analogue environments are being decimated before our eyes, and through the actual de-evolutionary changes being made to our vision, including even changing the shape of eyeballs and related perception.

We Have Accepted a Profound Imbalance of Noise Pollution to Signal: Smart Meters

I am not an engineer, but the article triggered in me a recognition that we have accepted a profound imbalance of noise pollution to signals… from the machine-gun-like sound of the Wi-Fi router to the ridiculous engineering of smart meter mesh networks and the excessive count of microbursts of RF to send data, most of it not actionable, 24-7-365 from unoccupied homes and homes where everyone is asleep, -because sustainability was packaged with surveillance and data mining, and the growth of the wireless industry.

For example, PG & E’s 9,600 or 190,000 network management signals (microbursts of RF) support 6 meter reads in 24 hours.

Somewhere, within nearly every smartphone user, there is a noise to signal ratio that similarly grew from a molehill to a mountain.

Even those who have a so-called balanced relationship with technology still support the unbalanced requirements for energy and infrastructure. Everyone is culpable to a degree, because we do not manufacture and dispose of our phones in our own backyards, - we outsource misery. (For example, see Siddharth Kara’s Cobalt Red, How the Blood of the Congo Powers Our Lives)

“We’ve been led into a life of digital addiction and synthetic exposure” - Keith Cutter

For me, the decision to release the flip phone created a dramatic decrease in the Noise-to Signal-ratio within myself.

It represented the overcoming of unconscious cravings and choices. This quieted the internal chatter and made room for generative, rather than degenerative choices. My biochemistry re-balanced.

Within the throes of addition there are always competing desires, but only one path leads to self-sovereignty and physical, mental, emotional and spiritual integration.

No child should be subjected to a culture that requires a young person to wrestle with these demons of addiction, and to have lost the tether to the cosmic current that choregraphs the electromagnetic properties of our life force. But here we are.

Those children (and adults) who successfully navigate this terrain to regain self-sovereignty will possess an unyielding and uncompromising power that will invoke terror in the forces that want to control and exploit humanity.

They will manifest true herd immunity; and are destined to become a Force of Nature.

Voices of Experience: From the United Kingdom, Tim Arnold’s Superconnected

In this substack, we have been writing about musician-activist Tim Arnold and his live music performances that accompany his petition drive in the U.K.:

“Inspired by the true story of a teenager battling screen addiction, Super Connected started as Tim Arnold’s 26th album and has since evolved into a feature film, theatre show and ongoing initiative to raise awareness about the impact of big tech on families and human freedom.”

“We are living through one of the most profound shifts in modern life. From classrooms to hospitals, from public transport to banking, digital access has become not only the norm but often the requirement. And yet, in every sector of society—education, healthcare, the arts, and even within our own families—we are seeing the emotional, mental, physical and spiritual cost of this transformation.”

This is not about resisting technology

It’s about making sure we remember how we began, at the same time as looking forward. Like the place of my roots, Soho, as it once was: community cohesion meant past, present and future all rubbed along together. That’s why I’ve started this petition—to protect our right to live in a society that values both digital and non-digital ways of life. With Super Connected™ going on tour this year across the UK, Kate and I will be meeting audiences in real, smartphone-free spaces. We’ll be bringing the petition with us.

Read Tim’s March 2025 article on Substack here:

One Year Without a Smartphone: Limitation is the new Liberation Breaking free from digital dependency and living truly Super Connected

Learn more about his campaign here:

Story - Super Connected

Voices of Experience: From the United States, Shannon Rowan, “The Red Shoes: Our Devil’s Dance with Technology & How We Can Stop It” with Keith Cutter

The book is now available on Amazon.

“The Red Shoes: Our Devil’s Dance with Technology & How We Can Stop It” is Shannon Rowan’s newest book—an urgent, compelling, and deeply researched look at how we’ve been led into a life of digital addiction and synthetic exposure. In this compelling interview, Independent EMF Consultant Keith Cutter sits down with Shannon Rowan (author of WiFi Refugee) to discuss the psychological grooming, engineered dependency, and electromagnetic realities behind modern life. Together, they uncover how we’ve come to accept—and even defend—the very technologies that diminish human potential, harm our children, and rewire our behavior. Most importantly, they offer a path toward restoration: practical steps, spiritual insight, and the courage to say no.

Update: The book is now available!

See also: one half hour interview: On this episode of Tech Safe, host Cece Doucette speaks with Shannon Rowan, an EMF-awareness educator, fine artist, geopolitical researcher, and author of a new book 'The Red Shoes; Our Devil's Dance with Technology and How We Can Stop It'.



They discuss how Shannon personally came to understand the risks of wireless technologies, how moving off-the-grid has improved her health and wellbeing, and how the classic fairy tale 'The Red Shoes' helped inspire her latest book about the physical and mental trauma that stems from our crippling dependence on modern technologies.

(Shannon is available for interviews)

Voices of Experience Laura Matsue Guenther

“The dream of the self has become inflated, and instead of us converging into a transcendent unity, like a Great Awakening, the algorithms are making us live in our own personalized illusions, where what we want to believe is fed to us while we increasingly become isolated in our ideological echo chambers.”

“On one side, we see a promise of the technological and evolutionary leap of our lifetimes, a renaissance of human potential augmented by technology.

On the other hand, we have a deepening collective sense of dissociation, disembodiment, and increasing disconnection from our relationships, each other, and our souls.”

“…the shadow here is a worship of progress without soul, and ushering in an age where technology becomes our new God.”

“Humans will become more like how we imagine AI to be (cold, mechanical, emotionless), while ironically ChatGPT’s voice has been designed to become more human (adding emotional range with vocal inflections, ums and ahs)

This soulless state presents the perfect gateway for us to become portals for transhumanism.”

- Laura Matsue Geunther

Thank you for being on the right side of history.