“Becker had already published articles in journals pointing out that there was such a thing as an electromagnetic control system in the body and there was such a thing as animals being able to detect electromagnetic signals in nature. Therefore, it was reasonable to consider that number one, humans had an electromagnetic control system and that environmental factors could affect that system.”

“In this wide-ranging conversation, Keith speaks with biophysicist and attorney Andrew A. Marino about his decade working alongside Robert Becker, the emergence of bioelectromagnetics research, and the growing tension between scientific discovery and institutional power.



Marino discusses Becker’s early work uncovering low-frequency electrical signaling within living organisms, the Navy’s own findings regarding biological effects from ELF exposure, and the legal and scientific battles surrounding high-voltage power lines in New York. The conversation also explores how funding, publishing, and government-industry influence have shaped modern science—particularly in controversial areas involving electromagnetic fields.



The interview concludes with a discussion of nonlinear biological responses, electromagnetic sensitivity, the limitations of thermal-only safety standards, and Marino’s practical view that meaningful protection ultimately comes from reducing exposure itself rather than relying on unproven “protection” products.”



Professor Marino's website: https://andrewamarino.com/

Keith Cutter

Writing:

Audio Podcast: https://emfremedypremium.supercast.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@emfremedy

Website: https://www.emfremedy.com/

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