Collated by Safe Tech International | Image by Wolfgang Eckert from Pixabay

Following up on the Unplug to Uplift webinar we’ve assembled a List of Resources on some of the adverse impacts of technology on children and ways to mitigate the harms.

Many people can sense that tech and over reliance on screens negatively impact our children, and studies and data increasingly corroborate this felt sense. But many people still don’t know that wireless radiation (RF) from smart phones, tablets etc. also adversely affects the mental and physical well-being of children.

This list of resources includes both mechanisms of harm – screentime and wireless radiation.

Sadly, according to and excellent Epoch Times article only 1 in 10 children play outside even once a week, choosing rather to spend their time indoors on a screen. Our kids are missing out on developing essential life skills while their physical and mental health decline.



We trust you will find these resources useful and will consider incorporating some of what you learn into your own life and that of your children. After all, our kids are our future.

List of Resources on Children and Technology

Unplug to Uplift Webinar Recording

Unplug to Uplift: Aching for a Tech Safe Society

List of Speakers on the Unplug to Uplift Webinar (List includes their websites, books, Substacks etc.

For up-to-date resources, info, and commentary on all-things-tech please check out

Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International.