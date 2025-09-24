by Patricia Burke with Nancy Van Dover DVM, OMD, Lic Acupuncturist

Dr. Toril Jelter

[There is] “a hole big enough for a Mack truck to drive through regarding the other factors that are involved in autism causation” - Brian Hooker

The Trump Administration’s MAHA - Make America Healthy Again commission just released recommendations about causes of autism.

1 hour 40 minutes video of the oval office presentation:

As noted by many mainstream news outlets, “U.S. President Donald Trump instructed pregnant women not to take Tylenol, and urged mothers not to give it to their infants.” - Trump suggests Tylenol during pregnancy causes autism, but experts say link is unproven - The Globe and Mail

The MAHA Autism/Acetaminophen Story – Is it Actually a Herd of Elephants?

On September 22, Sayer Ji of GreenMed.info published a guest post by Brian Hooker, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Children’s Health Defense: Yes, Prenatal Acetaminophen Use Can Cause Autism, but let’s quit ignoring the elephant in the living room...

“The Washington Post and Politico have both reported that today the White House and HHS Secretary are going to announce that acetaminophen during pregnancy is a causal factor in the autism epidemic, as autism prevalence in the US has exploded since the late 1980s/early 1990s. I suspect that the question will not be left there and seriously hope that we can stop avoiding the elephant in the living room, infant vaccines.”

Brian explained:

“…let’s [] talk about the problems regarding prenatal Tylenol use and autism causation... [] First, the prenatal acetaminophen exposure window is likely the least problematic compared to perinatal and the postnatal development periods. [] Also, even if acetaminophen is necessary for autism to develop, it is not fully sufficient to cause the disorder alone. The research clearly points to an oxidative stress component or components that differentiate between infants who develop autism after acetaminophen exposure versus those infants who do not.

This leaves a hole big enough for a Mack truck to drive through regarding the other factors that are involved in autism causation, especially that pesky elephant, vaccines. Let’s not leave out environmental contaminants such as pesticides, herbicides and heavy metals, infection during pregnancy causing maternal immune activation, genetic components related to impaired detoxification and many others. My hope and confidence are that Secretary Kennedy will continue to research vaccines as well as these other factors and leave no stone unturned regarding autism causation.” - Brian Hooker

Regarding oxidative stress, is there more than one elephant?

The EMF/RF Backstory: MAHA’s Initial Assessment of Chronic Health Issues - Feb. 2025

In February 2025, an initial report was mandated by the Trump administration for every agency. (Executive Order 14212 of February 13, 2025)

Health and Human Services May 2025 73-page “Make America Healthy Again” report is here:

In May 2025, Children’s Health Defense reported; “Ultraprocessed foods, environmental toxins, the childhood vaccination schedule, overmedicalization, a sedentary lifestyle and corporate lobbying are fueling the chronic disease epidemic in the U.S., particularly among kids, according to a new report by the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Commission.” -RFK Jr.: MAHA Report a ‘Clarion Call’ to End the Chronic Disease Epidemic • Children’s Health Defense

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/rfk-jr-the-maha-report-end-chronic-disease-epidemic/



According to Children’s Health Defense: the February report was “a ‘diagnosis, the prescription comes in 100 days’ The report — an outcome of a February executive order by Trump establishing the MAHA Commission — is “the first step of the administration’s plan” to address the chronic disease epidemic, CNN reported Trump’s executive order called for the delivery of an initial assessment of the drivers of “the growing health crisis in America” within 100 days. The MAHA Commission will follow that assessment, today’s report, with a strategy for fighting the chronic disease epidemic, which is expected to be released in August. Kennedy said during a press call earlier today that the report “is really … a diagnosis, the prescription comes in 100 days.”

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/rfk-jr-the-maha-report-end-chronic-disease-epidemic/

One Immediate Critique of the Initial Overview: “MAHA Report ‘Falls Short’ on Linking Wireless Radiation to Chronic Disease, Experts Say” - CHD

As reported by Children’s Health Defense on June 3rd,

“The Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) report briefly mentioned electromagnetic radiation (EMR), but failed to accurately convey the scientific literature revealing how it harms human health, according to EMR experts and safe technology advocates who spoke with The Defender.

“The MAHA Report,” released May 22, identified four “key drivers” behind the childhood chronic disease epidemic. EMR, which wasn’t included as a main driver, was mentioned only briefly in the report’s section on environmental chemicals.

Miriam Eckenfels, director of Children’s Health Defense’s (CHD) Electromagnetic Radiation (EMR) & Wireless Program, said EMR should have been listed as a fifth main driver.

“The report’s discussion of EMR serves as a conversation-starter,” Eckenfels said. “But it misses the mark in terms of acknowledging the impact of wireless radiation on the childhood chronic disease epidemic.”

For instance, the report failed to mention that studies have linked wireless radiation exposure to impaired blood sugar regulation and neuropsychiatric effects, including depression, Eckenfels said.

Some autism researchers, including Martha Herbert, M.D., Ph.D., a pediatric neurologist and neuroscientist, have theorized that EMR is linked to autism. Herbert’s publications on the topic weren’t cited in the report.

Still, the fact that the report mentioned EMR at all is significant, according to Odette Wilkens, a technology attorney.

“Although the MAHA report falls short of what we would like it to say, nonetheless, it has broken ground as the first formal acknowledgment by the executive branch that there is a problem,” Wilkens said.” - Source

“[]…the final version of “The MAHA Report” “unfortunately relegated the impact of electropollution from wireless devices and networks to one bullet statement on page 44,” said Dr. Robert Brown, a diagnostic radiologist with more than 30 years of experience and the vice president of Scientific Research and Clinical Affairs for the Environmental Health Trust (EHT).

“And in that one statement, there is a glaring misstatement that was likely added by someone without a background in the biomedical research field,” Brown said. The report claimed that “some studies have linked EMR exposure to reduced sperm counts and motility but not quality” — but sperm quality includes factors like sperm motility, so that claim doesn’t make sense, according to Brown. “By affecting sperm counts and motility, sperm quality is affected,” Brown said. He noted that the authors of the very paper cited by the report defined sperm quality data as including sperm “density, motility, viability, morphology, and DFI” (DNA fragmentation index). “I wonder who added this erroneous phrase and find it interesting that it was added in the same document in which a separate section discusses corporate capture and the revolving door.”

Report ignores thousands of other studies showing EMR risks- Source June 3, 2025

Next: The 20-page MAHA Report, September 2025: “Make Our Children Healthy Again”

The diagnosis created by the initial overview was followed by the 100-day report/prescription released in early September.

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/maha-commission-outlines-sweeping-agenda-to-target-chronic-disease/



“Poor diet, chemical exposure, chronic stress/lack of physical activity and overmedicalization are driving the chronic disease epidemic among U.S. children, according to the White House’s Make Our Children Healthy Again strategy report released today.

The 20-page report contains 128 recommendations by the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Commission to President Donald Trump. These include conducting studies on vaccine injuries and the root causes of autism, and restructuring the federal government’s response to the childhood chronic disease crisis.

“The Trump Administration is mobilizing every part of government to confront the childhood chronic disease epidemic” as part of “the most sweeping reform agenda in modern history,” U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in a statement.

“We are ending the corporate capture of public health, restoring transparency, and putting gold-standard science — not special interests — at the center of every decision,” Kennedy said.

The Initial Assessment and the MAHA “Make Our Children Healthy Again” Prescription for America Included Mention of EMFs

Regarding the MAHA health prescription released on September 9th, the Environmental Health Trust reported:

“The MAHA Commission this week released its second official report, Make Our Children Healthy Again, outlining its strategies and recommendations to combat childhood chronic disease. The new report reflects Environmental Health Trust recommendations as summarized in its recent letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. urging synchronized, current research concerning wireless radiation exposure standards among the nation’s healthcare agencies and the Federal Communications Commission. We at EHT are greatly encouraged to see that electromagnetic radiation exposure has finally been raised as a cabinet-level priority in the new MAHA Commission report.

Specifically, the report states, “HHS, in partnership with other departments and Federal agencies, will undertake a study on electromagnetic radiation and health research to identify gaps in knowledge, including on new technologies, to ensure safety and efficacy.” The report also addresses the issue of screen time addiction, stating, “The Surgeon General will launch an education and awareness initiative on the effect of screens on children and the actions being taken by states to limit screen time at school.”– Environmental Health Trust

Then The Trump Administration’s MAHA - Make America Healthy Again Commission Released a (Controversial) Report Focusing Specifically on Causes of Autism

As Brian Hooker wrote: “My hope and confidence are that Secretary Kennedy will continue to research vaccines as well as these other factors and leave no stone unturned regarding autism causation.”

Revisiting Interim Commentary from Experts and the Public that was Submitted for MAHA - Regarding EMFs

In the interim between the first and second reports, many groups and individuals published editorials and opinion pieces and submitted comments to the MAHA commission about a number of topics, including healthy food, pesticides, and medical mandates.

One topic not covered in the mainstream press: ubiquitous environmental exposures to synthetic man-made electromagnetic fields, including polluted power quality.

Not One Elephant, But a Herd? To Leave No Stone Unturned

EMFs Need Scrutiny: Doctor of Oriental Medicine, Licensed Acupuncturist and Holistic Veterinarian Nancy Van Dover wrote to MAHA and Mr. Kennedy.

In part, she noted:

“EMFs---radiated and conducted emissions (2-150 KHz)--- need to be included in all MAHA studies, including autism. Please have experts in this field included in the MAHA work.” – Nancy Van Dover DVM, OMD, Lic Acup

“The range of 2-150 KHz (“dirty electricity” not regulated by the FCC) has been shown to be biologically harmful. The FCC and ICNIRP acknowledge this harm. EMF mitigation professionals have observed that once this dirty electricity and contact current was cleaned up, leukemia has been cured within days. Other chronic illnesses like cancer and diabetes have also responded well after cleaning up these EMFs in the home, which allows the body to heal.“

According to Dietrich Klinghardt, M.D., Ph.D., women should take drastic steps to lower their electromagnetic field or EMF exposure during pregnancy to reduce the risk of having an autistic child. Microwave radiation from cell phones, Wi-Fi routers and similar devices concentrate twentyfold in the womb, meaning whatever the reading is outside the womb, the measurement will be 20 times higher inside the mother.

I have heard many mothers talk about the improvements in their autistic child through healing “leaky gut” and dysbiosis (also EMF associated) and avoidance of foods that create immune reactions. This is a Functional Medicine approach to care. Dr Klinghardt shares that many of his autistic patients improve dramatically when they clean up their EMF environment. The blood brain barrier can be broken by exposure to EMFs leading to neurodegenerative problems. EMF exposure contributes to mitochondrial dysfunction and oxidative stress.

It was very good to hear that aluminum and mercury will totally be removed from vaccines. They are neurotoxins that can concentrate in the brain. Many think the metals act as “antennas” for EMFs. MAHA is suggesting that multivalent vaccines be broken into single shots, spaced apart. This is something that many holistic veterinarians have been doing for 50 years to reduce the rise of chronic illness in pets.

The President stated that groups such as the Amish, don’t have autism---that most do not use vaccines or pills. However, he failed to state that they also don’t use cell phones and routers, and they mostly eat home grown food. He points out that the increase of ASD is due to environmental causes, for the most part. (Earlier 1/20,000 births, now 1/31 average or 1/12 for boys in California.)

MAHA is recommending pregnant women and young children not use Tylenol unless absolutely necessary. Respected research has shown its correlation with increased autism rates. The President stated that it is far better to use caution, to prevent the problem, but they are looking at ways to treat, too. The FDA is going to approve use of a drug that helps folate receptors in the brain that are blocked in some of the affected children---Leukovorin.

Perhaps the Precautionary Principle will someday soon, be applied to EMFs too. MAHA’s research continues. The FCC was court ordered four years ago to update their “arbitrary and capricious” safety guidelines which, currently, do not include children. -Nancy Van Dover

Environmental Health Trust, et al. v FCC, No. 20-1025 (D.C. Circuit. 2021)

Resources: The Dirty Secrets of Dirty Electricity

1. Dr. Deitrich Klinghardt

In this 43-minute video, Dr. Klinghardt does a deep dive into the harm that was introduced by smart meters, including a study he conducted to measure the EMF exposures in the pregnant mother’s sleeping area, and the link to autism in the child.

2. Magda Havas - Blood Sugar and Polluted Power

Blood Sugar; March 2010. If you have difficulty regulating your blood sugar and you are electrically sensitive you may have type 3 diabetes according to research published in the Journal Electromagnetic Biology and Medicine in 2008. Unlike Type 1 diabetes (juvenile diabetes) that is largely genetically controlled, and Type 2 diabetes (adult onset) that increases with obesity, Type 3 diabetes is influenced by environmental exposure to electromagnetic pollutants. In this peer-reviewed article, 4 case studies are presented that show marked changes in blood sugar associated with dirty electricity. Since so few people read scientific articles, I converted this paper into a short video called Diabetes and Electrosensitivity.

https://magdahavas.com/havas-video-presentations/diabetes-and-electrosensitivity/

3. Magda Havas - Multiple Sclerosis and Dirty Electricity

March 23, 2011. Symptoms for multiple sclerosis (MS) and electrohypersensitivity (EHS) are similar and may lead to an initial misdiagnosis of this illness. Also, some people with MS may also have EHS. If this is the case, improved electromagnetic hygiene in the home and work environment may alleviate some of the neurological symptoms as shown in this video.For more information click here to download pdf of Havas, 2006. Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity: Biological Effects of Dirty Electricity with Emphasis on Diabetes and Multiple Sclerosis. Electromagnetic Biology and Medicine, 25:259-268.

https://magdahavas.com/electrosmog-exposure/multiple-sclerosis-and-dirty-electricity/

4. The 1998 NIETHS EMF Rapid Report and Cancer

The 1998 NIETHS EMF Rapid Report states that 1 mV/m of internal electric fields is associated with cancer due to “cell proliferation, disruption of signal transduction pathways, and inhibition of differentiation.”

http://niremf.ifac.cnr.it/docs/niehs99.pdf

5. August 2025 National Call Submission to Health and Human Services: Letter to HHS on RF Biological Effects, Wired Offering Superior Value, and Requiring the FCC to Comply with the 2021 Court Order

August 6, 2025 (28 pages)

Re: Including Electromagnetic Radiation in the Make America Healthy Again Strategy Dear Mr. Secretary: We write to urge you to ensure that the Make America Healthy Again Strategy, expected to be published later this month, includes clear plans to address the impacts of electromagnetic radiation and its contribution to the chronic disease epidemic in the United States. includes: BIOLOGICAL HAZARDS OF WIRELESS RADIATION – EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

https://thenationalcall.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/08/8.17-5-NC4ST-Letter-to-HHS-8-6-25-FINAL.pdf

The Environmental Health Trust requests that the FDA revise the recommendations expressed in the April 24,2Al9 letter from Jeffrey Shuren, then Director of the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH), to Julius Knapp, then Chief of the FCC’s Office of Engineering and Technology (OET).I the FCC is not a health care agency and takes its wireless radiation exposure health care guidance from the FDA and other expert agencies. The new suggested letter from the FDA to the FCC would at a minimum conform to radiofrequency (RF) exposure limits at least as safe as those found in other countries that have committed greater resources for studying the issue. See the chart below, from the FCC Petition that EHT filed August 6,2025, regarding the still unaddressed Federal Court mandate issued nearly four years ago concerning human RF exposure rules.

7. At Clear Light Ventures, Peter Sullivan writes extensively about Wireless and EMF Reduction for Autism

“Dr. Toril Jelter in California has pioneered a simple protocol to reduce exposure to constant sources of wireless radiation and electrical noise. Over 80% of her patients show measurable improvement in 2 weeks. This protocol is simple enough that you can do it on your own.” Cleat Light Ventures offers the following resources:

Calming Behavior in Children with Autism and ADHD by Katie Singer (2014)

The Emerging Link between Wireless and Autism by Peter Sullivan (2015)

EMF and Autism Update by Peter Sullivan (2014)

Understanding EMF and Wireless Safety by Peter Sullivan (2014)

The Real Reason Electronics Are Effecting Our Sleep by Peter Sullivan (2014)

Find a local Building Biologist to test for EMF’s in your home

Videos

The Emerging Link between Wireless and Autism - Peter Sullivan (2016)

Reducing Wireless Radiation and EMF - Peter Sullivan (2016)

Conferences

Wireless: A key piece of the autism puzzle and what you can do about it - Peter Sullivan (05/22/2015)

The Autism Epidemic Is Caused by EMFs, Acting via Calcium Channels and Chemicals Acting via NMDA-Rs: Downstream Effects Cause Autism - Martin L Pall, PhD (05/23/2015)

Source: Wireless and EMF Reduction for Autism — Clear Light Ventures

8. 20-minute video Part 5 Dr. Toril Jelter- Health Effects of Non-Ionizing Radiation in Children

Dr. Toril Jelter is a Board Certified Pediatrician and General Practitioner who treats children and adults with electrohypersensitivity. She discusses her clinical experience with autism and improved and at times dramatic behavioral changes in many of her autistic/ADHD patients related to reducing electromagnetic radiation in the home and environment. She has developed a 2 week calming behavior protocol for children with autism and ADHD. It demonstrates a no cost method of how to reduce electromagnetic radiation (EMR) in the home that parents can try to see if this improves their child’s sleep, behavior and/or mood. This speech is part of a Wireless Technology and Public Health conference held Oct 10, 2015 in Mountain View, California sponsored by the Santa Clara County Medical Association Alliance Foundation.

“Is my need to talk to anyone anywhere more important than a child’s need to talk at all in a lifetime?” - Dr. Toril Jelter

President Trump, it’s not just one, but a herd of elephants.

Image by Anja from Pixabay

