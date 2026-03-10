Several commentators I appreciate have been comparing societal tensions now to the epoch that preceded the violence of the French Revolution, in part because although revelations are emerging, no one is being held to account, and corruption is continuing.

For those not yet concerned about surveillance:

The fact that the new integrated gas and electric smart meters being installed by National Grid/Landis & Gyr and Eversource/Itron now collect and transmit all data about what is happening in the home (with ratepayers unaware) may not receive adequate attention until long after the infrastructure is installed.

Unfortunately, in the Northeast, we are facing a similar dynamic as CA and other places, where ratepayers were already reporting symptoms even before the meter is installed on the home, as the grid itself was being further polluted. Beyond a select group, ratepayers are unaware of increases in exposures and risk factors. Here, in a 17 1/2-minute video courtesy the Ecological Options Network, epidemiologist Dr. Sam Milham explains polluted power quality:

(In our duplex, one individual experienced a stroke with no previous risk factors, and the beloved dog suddenly developed bone cancer and had to have his leg amputated,….. shortly after the new gas meter was installed.)

Were these harms related to an environmental exposure? There is research linking many health issues to exposures. See more here: Lies are Unbekoming Four Causes, Seventy Thousand Diseases

One issue is that this is how we tested meters for compliance with FCC guidelines (below- no biology) and policy makers have not been willing to confront testing methods and outdated irrelevant safety assumptions, or to quantify and address harm.

Blackrock is hosting an infrastructure summit tomorrow in D.C. Those paying attention are very aware of the implications for AI and 6G and beyond (below).

See also: The Latest Tactic for Silencing Ecuador’s Environmental Defenders: Shuttering Their Bank Accounts As the country moves to intensify mining and oil operations, environmental and Indigenous leaders’ bank accounts are being frozen or closed. Such “debanking” cuts them off from financial support and paralyzes their work.

See also: National Consumer Law Center Trump Administration Embarks on Unwarranted Invasion of Privacy (this did not start with Trump)

Convenience (the option to be less conscious of what we are doing) is not being adequately weighed against the risks of these times.

There are a few ways that people are taking care of themselves around this….and one is to foster community and nature. We all need practices that sustain our resiliency, and I do intend for my work to be supportive and not overwhelming. Be with those who tend your spirit.

An antidote: In case you missed it: Keith Cutter from Keith’s Substack; Optimizing Electromagnetic Signal-to-Noise: A Framework for Electromagnetic Recovery

Christof Plothe, DO teaches that vitality is not merely a matter of chemistry or even of energy balance, but of coherence—of the body remaining in tune with the fundamental signals of life. [] Vitality is maintained not by avoiding the environment, but by repeatedly aligning with it—living in a manner and a setting where synthetic exposures are minimal and natural signals dominate—until that alignment dominates once more, and we remember what it means to be human: living a life more organic and less synthetic.

My advice as much as people are able - start cutting back on all device use including in the home and vehicle, and start spending time outside in nature and with others as you are able. Doing only one thing at a time and reclaiming the grace of interstitial time is very healing for you and for our world.

Another messenger, Dr. Leland Stillman:

Two things I want every one of you thinking about this week.

Your EMF exposure is probably worse than you think.

This is one of the eight root causes I address with every patient and it’s the one most people underestimate because you can’t see it, smell it, or taste it.

Electromagnetic fields degrade collagen, destroy melatonin production, and undermine your body’s ability to generate energy at the cellular level.

I’ve seen patients with Hashimoto’s, chronic headaches, and unexplained fatigue improve meaningfully just by making a few changes to their home environment.

Here’s where to start:

Keep your phone off your body.

Even six inches of distance makes a measurable difference.

Don’t sleep near your Wi-Fi router.

Better yet, turn it off at night.

If you work near a refrigerator, deep freezer, or smart meter, move your workspace.

Hardwire what you can.

I hardwired my entire office setup.

No wireless signals.

’ll share more on this later this week including a resource that goes much deeper into the science.

You need more natural light, especially right now.

March is when most people in the northern hemisphere are coming out of months of light deprivation.

Your mitochondria need the full spectrum — infrared through ultraviolet — to function properly.

This isn’t optional. It’s how your cells generate energy and repair tissue.

The simplest thing you can do this week: get outside for 20 minutes in the morning without sunglasses.

Let the light hit your eyes and your skin.

I’ve had patients whose energy, sleep, and mood shifted within days of adding consistent morning light exposure.

The irony is that the same people avoiding sunlight are the ones sitting under artificial LEDs and staring at screens all day.

We’ve swapped the light we need for the light that hurts us.

If you’re dealing with fatigue, brain fog, or poor sleep…these two changes alone can move the needle more than most supplements.

The devil is in the details, and the details start with your environment

Until next time, be well, Dr. Stillman drstillman@stillmanwellness.com

Another messenger: Quietly Declaring War with the State select excerpts from Henry David Thoreau’s essay on Civil Disobedience Gavin Mounsey

In partnership with Semafor, Summit to bring together public and private sector leaders to accelerate progress on building the future of American infrastructure.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – February 10, 2025 – As structural forces supercharge demand for infrastructure, BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a part of BlackRock, will host a U.S. Infrastructure Summit in Washington, D.C. on March 11, 2026. Guided by the theme, “Building America’s Future Together: The Infrastructure Opportunity” and in partnership with Semafor, the one-day summit will convene elected officials, corporate leaders, labor representatives, asset owners, and infrastructure experts to discuss how the United States can accelerate the delivery of new and upgraded infrastructure crucial to the country’s long-term economic growth.

The U.S. is facing an unprecedented opportunity to build the next generation of its infrastructure. Trillions of dollars of investment are needed to modernize and build the infrastructure required to boost economic resilience and competitiveness, achieve energy security, maintain the country’s leadership in AI deployment, and create hundreds of thousands of skilled trades jobs for Americans. The Summit will bring together leading voices across the public and private sectors to unpack the biggest opportunities in infrastructure today and seek solutions to the most stubborn bottlenecks the country faces.

“There is an enormous opportunity to rebuild America’s infrastructure and invest in the skilled trades that will deliver that buildout—from electricians to skilled construction workers and technicians—to scale affordable energy, data centers, and transportation networks,” said Larry Fink, BlackRock Chairman and CEO . “BlackRock is convening leaders from across the country because the investments we make now will shape America’s economic future for decades. These investments can drive long-term growth, resilience, and broader access to prosperity.”

GIP Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bayo Ogunlesi added, “The increased importance of energy security, the investments required to support breakthroughs in artificial intelligence and the need to modernize our infrastructure are providing compelling opportunities for infrastructure investment. Now, more than ever, the need for a partnership between the public and private sectors is paramount, together with a renewed commitment to develop the skilled workforce to power this transformation.”

FEATURED UK: ACHES ‘Weekly Picks’ Substack March 8, 2026 Molly Versus THE MACHINES (Adult Child Health Environmental Support)

On the 5th March 2026 at 9pm UK time, Channel 4 aired a new documentary titled “Molly Vs THE MACHINES” about the tragic death of Molly Russell, and her brave father’s campaigning to fight for online safety. The official documentary Molly Vs THE MACHINES first aired on Sunday 1st March, as part of the Glasgow Film Festival’s premiere. It released the documentary simultaneously in 30-plus cinemas across the country as part of a world exclusive one-night-only theatrical event. The Channel 4 documentary covers two intertwined narratives: the story of what happened to Molly leading up to her tragic death, sadly revealing how her life and death were intertwined. It also interrogates one the broader issues of our time, that surrounding digital systems designed for profit that continue to influence and infiltrate our lives. The timing of this documentary is apt: it coincides with the Government launching a 3-month consultation about safeguarding children against online tech. AND Do You Want to Ban Children from Social Media? AND Health Impacts of Wireless Radiation A very helpful video by Dr Rob Brown AND Update on Ongoing Court Case against TfL harmful FUSION Technology involving electromagnetic radiation installed by Transport for London (TfL)

FEATURED:

FEATURED: Katie Singer from Katie Singer’s Substack URGENT (If you need the night to keep dark)

The sky, satellites, COLR and surveillance

NEWS AND NOTES

AI: AXIOS 7 danger moments that show AI’s darker side 1. AI really likes nuclear weapons 2. AI takes over email, ignores commands 3. AI searches for a new job 4. AI suffers from the grind, passes that attitude on 5. AI causes widespread outages 6. AI toys share explicit information 7. Anthropic affair with deception and blackmail

AI: Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI “A spate of outages, including incidents tied to the use of AI coding tools”, right on schedule Some with “high-blast radius”

AI: GUARDIAN How AI firm Anthropic wound up in the Pentagon’s crosshairs

AI: The AI Boom and Broadband There are other, more subtle, impacts from the AI boom. One of the unexpected issues is the sudden shortage of electricians in regions where AI data centers are being constructed []Of more consequence is the impact that rapid data center expansion is having on the global market for memory chips. The memory market is under huge stress. While this market has historically seen boom-and-bust cycles, this time is different. AI servers require far more memory per system than consumer devices, so the AI build-out is snagging a disproportionate share of global chip capacity and creating shortages, as suppliers prioritize orders for hyperscalers and vendors specializing in AI servers. []Telecom companies need a lot of memory devices. The electronics used in networks are packed with chips. A more subtle impact over time will be the many broadband customers who find themselves unable to afford a new computer or tablet.

AI: AI was eroding trust in my classroom — so I got rid of typed papers and bought my students notebooks instead

AUTOMOBILES: The Waymo hate has been growing, and hitting a child hasn’t helped at all The Unfortunate Waymo Incident According to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board released on March 3, the crash occurred on the morning of January 23 at around 8:30 a.m. — which is, as anyone who has ever lived near a school knows, peak chaos hour. A 2024 Jaguar I-Pace running Waymo’s fifth-generation automated driving system was traveling southbound on 24th Street near Pearl Street when a 9-year-old student stepped out of a vehicle further back in a line of stopped cars and walked into the roadway between vehicles. The Waymo vehicle, traveling at about 17 mph, braked before impact but still struck the child near the front-right headlight. The girl fell, but was able to get up on her own and walk to the curb. She reported minor injuries and didn’t need to go to the hospital, which, all things considered, is the best possible outcome from a very bad situation. Investigators reconstructed the sequence of events using footage from a nearby school security camera and from the vehicle’s own onboard cameras, according to a local news station. The crash happened in a 25-mph school zone, roughly 40 feet past the end of an adjacent 15-mph school zone segment. Waymo’s own account noted that the child had emerged from behind a double-parked SUV, leaving very little time for any system — human or automated — to react.

CHILDREN: Electromagnetic hypersensitivity (EHS) and children Michael Bevingtons from Electrosensitivity UK discusses children’s susceptibility to the harmful effects of EMFs and calls for increased awareness and protective action regarding exposure Children are physically more sensitive than adults to man-made electromagnetic fields (EMFs). These EMFs, often found at home and school, include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, smart-meters, mobile phone masts and handsets, and power cables. Parents and teachers have a duty of care to safeguard their children by protecting them from harmful EMFs.

CHILDREN: Screenagers Feeling Big Feelings: Two Strategies to Help Kids Cope Without Screens Research from Dr. Radesky and others has found that when parents turn to screens to calm their kids, it can hinder children's ability to manage their hard emotions on their own. But knowing that doesn't always make it easier in the moment.

CHILDREN: iPads in Kindergarten, YouTube on Breaks: The School Screen-Time Battle NEW YORK TIMES PAYWALL

CHILDREN: Indonesia to ban social media for children under 16

CHILDREN FRANCE: a world with its eyes raised Today, the findings are alarming: Children now spend 10 times more time on screens than reading . In 2021, children aged 11 to 14 spent an average of 8 hours a day on screen time . One in two teenagers suffers from anxiety or depressive symptoms. Isolation, cyberbullying, and the erosion of self-esteem caused by social media are among the most significant causes of the mental health crisis among young people. The consequences Overexposure to screens has numerous effects on our physical health (particularly on sleep, eyesight or sedentary lifestyle), mental health (addiction, depression, decreased self-esteem), on our cognitive abilities (memory, attention, concentration), and therefore on education, which is undermined. On a larger scale, digital technology has effects on social cohesion, but also on the environment, with a very significant impact in terms of CO2 emissions (4%, more than the aviation sector) and on water and mineral resources (extracted under unacceptable conditions). Finally, democracy is threatened by these surveillance technologies and the polarization of public debate that social media engenders.

CHILDREN: EMLY CHERKIN “It’s Time to Talk About EdTech: What it is, Why it is dangerous, and What you can do about it” 1 HOUR 15 MINUTES

CHILDREN/YOUNG ADULTS: Teenagers are getting far less sleep now than they did in late 2000s, finds new study

CHLDREN: SCROLLNIG TO DEATH SOCIAL MEDIA LAWSUIT The Heat is On…Big Tech on Trial: Week 6 Recap

CHILDREN/FAMILIES/PHONES: JOHN HAIDT Your Marriage Has a Third What The Phone-Based Adulthood is Doing to Love and Sex

CRITICAL ANALYSIS Do the Math Using physics and estimation to assess energy, growth, options—by Tom Murphy: EcoSphere Lessons

This framing more closely associates the modern agriculturally-based mentality with unhinged space fantasy than with a sense of ecological rootedness that accompanies the only human cultures demonstrating true longevity on the planet over ecologically-relevant timescales. Once humans started wholesale manipulation of environments (plowing, eradicating), the mentality changed significantly: separation sequence initiated. The millennial countdown commenced 10,000 years ago: ten, nine, eight… AND

Ecological Deviation Application Ecology can take a very long time to pronounce a verdict.

Practices that can last for hundreds of thousands of years without in themselves triggering mass extinction may be fine—if kept to themselves by whatever constraints. How might the slippery-slope peril to more problematic practices be prevented from manifesting? Maybe they won’t be, but if they are then it’s probably not by intentional practice as much as by biophysical constraint. It’s certainly possible that humans are an evolutionary mistake: bound to think their way into non-viability by having a maladaptive form of intelligence (equating to ecological stupidity). But at least we know that some modes can persist for appreciable times, as long as the deadly elaborations don’t crop back up. All we can do now is stop being dumb enough to think our brains are capable of outsmarting ecology, and aim for lifestyles that are less obviously catastrophic—relying heavily on proven examples from the distant past.



DATA CENTERS: MOMS ACROSS AMERICA The Hidden Costs of the Data Center Boom The Scale of the Build-Out The United States is already home to more than 3,500 data centers, including hundreds of hyperscale facilities that are especially resource-intensive. But what exists today is only part of the story. Industry tracking indicates that nationwide, thousands more facilities are currently planned, under construction, or in advanced stages of development. And a recent analysis highlighted by the World Resources Institute reveals a striking geographic concentration: 60% of U.S. data centers are located in just 10 states. This clustering is not random. It reflects proximity to fiber networks, power availability, tax incentives, and favorable land-use policies. But it also means the environmental burdens of this infrastructure are falling disproportionately on certain regions.

DATA CENTERS; GUARDIAN Datacenters are becoming a target in warfare for the first time Iran is bombing Gulf datacenters to blow up symbols of alliance with the US – bringing the war directly into the lives of millions of people ‘It means missile defence on datacentres’: drone strikes raise doubts over Gulf as AI superpower Iran’s targeting of commercial datacentres in the UAE and Bahrain signals a new frontier in asymmetric warfare

DATACENTERS FUTURISM: You’ll Choke When You Hear How Many Full-Time Jobs a $136 Million Data Center Will Actually Create Are you sitting down?

EHS: Collected publications on EHS by Dariusz Leszczynski

ELECTRICITY REGULATION: Michigan Lawmakers Propose Letting Voters Elect Utility Regulators

FCC INDUSTRY: Telecom Act at 30: What It Got Right, and What Work Remains

FIRE/INSURANCE WHISTLEBLOWER Norman Lambe from Norman’s Substack CA: Their lips are moving Stop the one party State What I want to do in this article is discuss a few suggestions for changes in the function of the Office of California Insurance Commissioner to bring the office closer to the needs of the people and not to the needs of Utility Company CEO’s and other politicians.

5G: 5G Home Internet Is Challenging Cable. What It Means for Your Internet Bill (SPONSORED BY INDUSTRY) Cable once dominated home broadband. Now expanding 5G home internet is giving households another option to consider as technology and competition evolve.

When cable or fiber may still be the better option Cable or fiber may still be the better choice for households that need very high speeds or extremely low latency. Activities like competitive gaming, large file transfers and heavy streaming often benefit from the stability of a wired connection. Homes in areas with fiber optic service may also have access to some of the fastest residential internet speeds available. Fiber connections can handle large amounts of data with minimal lag, which can make a difference for large households with many connected devices. Internet needs vary depending on how many devices are connected and what people are doing online. The following ranges are a general guide for common household usage.



5G: US

Read more at:

https://telecom.economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/industry/us-airlines-warn-of-2-billion-cost-for-5g-interference-retrofit/129368777



5G: AT&T unveils $250B investment to expand 5G, fiber, satellite network infrastructure

HAVANA: CBS U.S. military tested device that may be tied to Havana Syndrome on rats, sheep, confidential sources say

HAVANA: REAL CLEAR DEFENSE Why We Must Not Ignore Havana Syndrome

Information presented at the FPRI conference makes it clear that AHI attacks are not a natural phenomenon. As noted in the February 2022 Intelligence Community Experts Panel on AHI, pulsed electromagnetic energy, particularly in the radiofrequency range, plausibly explains core AHI characteristics.

HAVANA: We Were Right About Havana Syndrome

For the victims of Havana Syndrome, the past several years have been marked by physical, emotional, and professional loss. None of us is the same person we were before our injuries. Even more painful has been the sense of moral injury and betrayal — first by the incidents themselves, and then by an institutional response from our own government across multiple administrations that left us isolated and disbelieved. It is time to formally acknowledge what the victims knew long ago: We were right. (Marc Polymeropoulos served for 26 years at the CIA and retired in 2019 from the Senior Intelligence Service.)



HEALTH: THE POWER COUPLE Why tinnitus is an electrical illness How the deaf can hear | What’s melanin doing in our ears?

HEALTH MERCOLA: Why Mercury Dental Fillings Persist in Public Health Systems Mercury-based dental fillings have largely disappeared from private dental offices but remain common in public systems where patients have the least ability to refuse them These fillings persist not because they’re safer or more effective, but because insurance coverage and institutional defaults still favor mercury as the cheapest option

HEALTH: The Butyrate-GLP-1 Connection: Unlocking Satiety, Energy, and Inflammation Control

HEALTH LIFESTYLE: ‘Our consciousness is under siege’: Michael Pollan on chatbots, social media and mental freedom

HEALTH Courtney Snyder MD Stop Chasing “Anti-Aging.” Lower Oxidative Stress Instead And Please Do It in a Relaxed Way

LANDLINES UK: Read full update The Petition Save our Copper Analogue Landlines https://www.ipetitions.com/petition/save-our-landlines-help-us-maintain-full-access is nearing 3000 signatories and there are hundreds of poignant comments by the signatories - kindly see enclosed document. AND Save Our Landlines! Stop Forced Digital Switchovers! Keep Heather Safe! has over 100,000 signatures

AND LANDLINES US Industry Aims To Win Over Policymakers In Copper Phaseout USTelecom – The Broadband Association on Monday described its new effort as a "national public education initiative dedicated to helping consumers, businesses, civic leaders, and policymakers understand the benefits of the ongoing transition from aging copper telephone networks to modern, resilient digital infrastructure." The campaign, America's Connected Future, dovetails with a regulatory push at the Federal Communications Commission to ease rules that require carriers to maintain legacy copper lines. AND Joshua HART STOP SMART METERS: Comments defending landlines are needed now at the CA Public Utilities Commission, even if you live out of state. CA is the last line of defense against forced landline telephone retirement. A wired, safe voice network is needed, now and into the future. If you don’t want to be forced to use a wireless/ unreliable phone, you need to speak up now. https://apps.cpuc.ca.gov/apex/f?p=401:56::::RP,57,RIR:P5_PROCEEDING_SELECT:R2406012

Click on Public Comments at the top. If you choose, you can read previous comments from landline customers and advocates across California.

Click on Add Public Comment to type your own (or copy/paste from text you have previously composed) Note: Be aware that the site will squish your format into one paragraph, so no need to beautify as if your prose is aimed at your English teacher! AND 1440 MEDIA Today marks 150 years since Alexander Graham Bell made the first telephone call from his Boston lab to his assistant in a nearby room.

LIGHT: What We Lost When the Incandescent Light Bulb was Banned: Infrared Light Producing Relaxation and Pleasure Blue-rich LEDs induce a stress response that makes us miss the calming effect of incandescent light

OLIGARCH WATCH: 200 Billionaires v. California If passed, the California Billionaire Tax Act (BTA) would raise an estimated $100 billion through a one-time 5% wealth tax on the roughly 200 billionaires who resided in the state as of January of this year.

PRIVACY: Viral ‘Quittr’ Porn Addiction App Exposed Habits of Hundreds of Thousands of Users A couple of 20-year-old developers make $500,000 a month promising to help men to stop watching porn, but exposed their private porn watching habits.

SMART METERS MA: QUICK ACTION! Smart Meter Opt-Out Bill Deadline!

SMART METERS: 3 RECENT POSTS FROM SMART METER SCIENCE

Is Your Electric/Gas Meter a Data-Generating Spy Device? ACTION ALERT for Customers of National Grid/Eversource/Peabody in Massachusetts (also New York and Rhode Island) Who decided that your electric meter could collect all personal data about which devices are being used in your home in real time, and why? Please act before March 18 in MA AND

Smart Meters: Have MA and RI Utility Regulators Created the Real Risk of Stranded Assets for Ratepayers/Investors - by Ignoring Health?

Wonderful New Smart Meter Resource from Environmental Health Sciences Recent EMF News, and More Stranded assets are unable to earn their original economic return due to changes in the landscape in which the assets operate. Like, evidence of harm to health

SPACE: This company’s plan to launch 4,000 massive space mirrors has scientists alarmed: ‘From an astronomical perspective, that’s pretty catastrophic’ AND Reflecting sunlight to light up the earth at night A dangerously bad idea from the 1990’s re-emerges backed by California venture capital

SURVEILLANCE VIA WIFI: Using WiFi Motion in the Xfinity app Using WiFi Motion Once the feature is activated, you can see motion sensing activity within the Home tab of the Xfinity app. Select the status to view more details and see current motion activity. Selecting the WiFi Motion event on this screen will take you to a live view of WiFi Motion activity with access to an activity feed of all WiFi Motion events. REDDIT COMMENTS HERE

EVENTS :

THE POWER COUPLE EMF Health Support Thursday, March 12, 2026 7:00 PM EDT Hosted by Bohdanna & Roman https://www.thepowercouple.ca/registration-page-c1a7444d-ad68-4b61-bb42-36faa3f7aad7

MARCH 16 Utility Smart Meter Harmful? Cece Doucette and Building Biologist Ken Gartner Register

Mar 18, 2026 12:00 PM MA for Safe Technology Monthly Meeting Third Wednesday of each month, 12 noon Eastern Register