"When a complex system is far from equilibrium, small islands of coherence in a sea of chaos have the capacity to shift the entire system to a higher order."

- Quote from Nobel prize winning chemist: Ilya Prigogine

The mainstream news has been reporting that “Smoking rates in the U.S. have been steadily decreasing for decades, with adult smoking falling from 42.6% in 1965 to around 12% in 2022, and youth smoking declining even more sharply.”

We are still living in the age where even the Drs are smoking the wireless safety story. But many more people are noticing things. The process of translating insight to behavioral change is already underway.

I think one path forward is to start filling life with activities of truth, beauty, balance, grace, love, and light - because that is what we are here for.

I hope everyone takes the time to listen to the interview with Peter Cowan. He is emanating a frequency, and we can keep gravitating to high vibrations, wherever we can find them. Thanks for being a part.

See also Keith Cutter Optimizing Electromagnetic Signal-to-Noise: A Framework for Electromagnetic Recovery

FEATURED COURTESY NINA BEETY: Wolfgang Volkrodt, Ph.D. , former Siemens scientist in Germany, wrote and published several articles on environmental contaminated by microwaves.

“Our environment is contaminated by microwaves. At present, the consequences are largely unexplored; however, observations of trees offer dire foreboding.” The following pdf files offer an introduction and selection of Dr. Volkrodt’s research and supporting documents:

FEATURED: Athletic Injuries & EMF Although the mainstream took to debunking the harms of EMF and the electrical substation, the good news is that people are talking.

Athletes are also talking, and have been for quite a while, around the impacts of 5G and the electrical substation on their health and athletic performance.

Today we’ll be discussing this topic with Peter, as well as:

✔️ How Peter began to transform his health at a young age

✔️ The science behind EMF harm and soft tissue damage

✔️ Why March is an optimal time to take advantage of our light environment

FEATURED: Norman James from Norman’s Substack The Silent Nexus: Why ELF + RFR Synergy Is The Conversation Nobody’s Having If you’re reading EMF health blogs, “EMF experts,” ask yourself one critical question: Are they talking about ELF and RFR working together? If the answer is no—that’s the problem.

Why Your Body Resonates at These Frequencies—The Design Is Deliberate Here’s what almost nobody understands:

• Human whole-body resonant frequency: 5–12.3 Hz — your physical body oscillates at maximum amplitude within this range

• Organ-specific resonances: 4 Hz for the liver, 15 Hz for the spine — these organs amplify vibrations at their resonant frequencies

• 50/60 Hz is a harmonic multiple of human resonance — your body doesn’t just experience 50/60 Hz. It experiences 100, 120, 150, 180, 240, 300 Hz and beyond—all harmonic multiples that can trigger resonance in different organ systems

• Aircraft use 400 Hz as standard operating frequency — this is NOT arbitrary. 400 Hz = 8 × 50 Hz (or 6.67 × 60 Hz). Systems designed around grid frequencies work because they’re harmonic-locked to the electrical infrastructure.

The implication is stark: Your body is being driven continuously at frequencies engineered to create resonant amplification. Every harmonic of the grid frequency can trigger resonance in organ tissue. For a liver already compromised by mycotoxin load, this is like trying to repair a building while it’s being shaken by earthquakes at multiple simultaneous frequencies. - READ MORE: NORMAN JAMES

AI: Insurance Company Spies On Customers With Drones And AI

AI: CEOs Say Yeah, AI Might Be a Bubble, But They’re Gonna Keep Shoveling Money Into the Furnace Because All Their Friends Are “The sentiment about deploying AI is most certainly accelerating.”

AI: “Use a gun” or “beat the crap out of him”: AI chatbot urged violence, study finds Character.AI deemed “uniquely unsafe” among 10 chatbots tested by CCDH.

AI INDUSTRY: Ajit Pai: The Big Lesson from Barcelona is AI and Wireless Are Converging MWC reinforced that AI and wireless connectivity are inseparable, and that U.S. leadership in both hinges on smart spectrum policy and outpacing China.

AI: ‘Invasive’ AI-led mass surveillance in Africa violating freedoms, warn experts Countries across the continent have spent more than $2bn on Chinese tracking technology that is not ‘necessary or proportionate’, new report finds

CHILDREN: Melanie Hempe from the Be ScreenStrong Substack Are Classroom Screens Quietly Hurting Your Child’s Ability to Learn? A neuroscientist explains why EdTech didn’t improve learning—it made it worse.

CHILDREN JOHN HAIDT: 30 Facts About Childhood Today that Will Terrify You Why are we doing this to our kids? Below I’ve tried to compile a summary of the main issues we face. We can discuss solutions at a later stage, but right now I want to raise the alarm. Let me add one more thing: I am not blaming the youngsters. Previous generations (including my own) must bear responsibility for this. And it’s adults, not kids, who need to take the lead in fixing this mess.[]The State of Childhood Today

The average child now plays outside for only 4–7 minutes per day. Even inmates in top security prison get more outdoor time than this. The time youngsters spend with friends has fallen in half — and it only took ten years for that to happen. more at link

CHILDREN: Emily Cherkin To Our New Superintendent: Please revisit EdTech A guest letter by a parent expressing her hopes for change around school-based technology in Seattle Public schools

ENERGY: IEEEEnergyNews This Offshore Wind Turbine Will House a Data Center Underwater Startup Aikido plans to launch a prototype in the North Sea

ENERGY: Base Power to launch 100-MW home battery network for Texas utility The unicorn startup notched its biggest utility partnership yet, to install enough home batteries to rival a gas-fired peaker power plant. []In partnership with CoServ, Base Power will pitch the utility’s customer-owners on whole-home backup power for an installation fee starting at $695 and a monthly $19 subscription. That’s a slim fraction of the cost to buy a big enough battery on the open market, which could easily run to $15,000 or $20,000. Base Power can afford to offer that bargain because it retains ownership of the batteries and will call on them to fulfill a grid capacity contract for the utility. []Base Power launched in 2023 with a similar offering in parts of Texas where customers can choose their retail electricity provider; the startup sells cheap backup power and a cheap electricity subscription, then dispatches the batteries in ERCOT to recoup the cost of installation. The company then launched a parallel business packaging this concept for utilities in parts of Texas where customers have just one local retailer to pick from. The CoServ collaboration marks the fifth of these deals, and the largest — all five total 180 megawatts. First, though, Base Power must deliver on this ambitious promise. For the CoServ deal, Base Power sales associates will have to convince some 5,000 homeowners to pay for backup power. Even with a low price, that entails a significant ground game, and will depend on the level of customer interest in battery backup. ( STILL GRID CONNECTED? for back up power?)

FCC: FCC chair blasts Amazon after it criticizes SpaceX megaconstellation Will it really take “centuries” for SpaceX to deploy its megaconstellation?

FCC: The Gigi and the GOAT: From Breaking Up AT&T to Harnessing AI In a fireside chat at the Benton Institute for Broadband and Society’s March 5 event, “Telecom Act at 30”, Benton Senior Fellow and Public Advocate Gigi Sohn spoke with former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Phil Verveer, who served as lead counsel in United States v. AT&T, the case that led to the breakup of AT&T, about the structural preconditions that led to the Telecommunications Act of 1996. Breakup of AT&T and the Telecom Act, Universal Service Then and Now, Competition vs Regulation, Can AI Be Regulated?

5G; 5G has widened the digital divide Far from bridging the digital divide, 5G has widened the connectivity gap between high-income and low-income regions, according to the International Telecommunication Union.

HEALTH: MERCOLA Is Brain Rot Real? Researchers Warn of Emerging Risks Tied to Short-Form Video Heavy short-form video use trains your brain to favor speed and novelty, which weakens sustained focus and makes everyday tasks feel harder to finish Attention loss linked to scrolling reflects learned brain adaptation, not a lack of intelligence, motivation, or discipline. Focus improves when you remove constant reward loops and retrain your brain with uninterrupted work, movement and clear boundaries

HEALTH EMF SLEEP: READER COMMENT DAVE WATKINS On the matter of sleep. No one looks into the fact that while you are awake and moving around you are moving through varying electrical fields. While you are asleep you are basically lying still in a stationary field that stays mostly aligned the same. As a result, all exposed cells and molecular structures in the body tend to align in a relatively straight line. This alignment causes more efficient flow of electric current within the body. My paper on EMF that I sent you states this. (See: Electrical Induction principles and effects on the body simply explained ONE PAGE COURTESY D. WATKINS)

INSPIRATION: The Reading Rebellion 2026: A complete guide The Peter Effect, restoring brain circuits, snuggeries, and book lists for everyone []Just before Lent our son had decided that he wanted to radically, radically reduce his laptop use. []Within just two weeks, our son had reclaimed his “reading brain”—no small feat for his age cohort, of which a mere 16% read a book daily², and just 14% of 13-year-olds read for fun. Even among adults, the number of readers who pick up a book are in a steep, continuous yearly decline. As we emphasized in our Guide to surviving the age of post-literacy, reading underpins the development of human civilization.³ As trenchantly put by one historian: “Without books, history is silent, literature dumb, science crippled. Without books, the development of civilization would have been impossible.”

INSPIRATION/COMMUNICATION How Do You Spell the Sound of a Scream? Intensity is not an indicator of importance, substance, or truth. It is an indicator of intensity. Try this right now.

Read these two sentences and notice where each one lands: “You’re fired.”

Next Sentence: “Your position has been eliminated as part of a strategic workforce optimization initiative.”

Same event. Same consequence. One hit your stomach. The other stayed in your head. Why? []Now multiply that by every piece of institutional language you’ve ever received. Every policy. Every terms of service. Every HR communication. Every financial document. Every political speech that says nothing in the most words possible. []The further language gets from your body, the easier it is for someone else to tell you what’s real. Back that with a credential or authority and the effect is even more potent, we can be convinced of things that never even existed.[]

I have one question:

Can you still feel the difference between what your body knows and what the words are telling you?

If you can — that signal is the last check you have.

SCIENCE/MAD SCIENCE: IEEE This RF Tag Is Lighter Than a Dewdrop Tiny transmitter could help scientists understand surprisingly social wasps

SCIENCE/MAD SCIENCE?: IEEE Taara Brings Fiber-Optic Speeds to Open-Air Laser Links​ Its fingernail-size chip steers light like a Starlink dish

The Sunnyvale, Calif.–based company transmits data via infrared lasers , the kind typically used in fiber-optic lines. However, Taara’s systems beam gigabits across kilometers over open air. “Every one of our Taara terminals is like a digital camera with a laser pointer,” says Mahesh Krishnaswamy , Taara’s CEO. “The laser pointer is the one that’s shining the light on and off, and the digital camera is on the [receiving] side.”

Taara’s new system— Taara Beam , being demoed at MWC’s “Game Changers ” platform—prioritizes efficiency and a compact size. Each Beam unit is the size of a shoebox and weighs just 8 kilograms, and can be mounted on a utility pole or the side of a building. According to the company, Beam will deliver fiber-competitive speeds of up to 25 gigabits per second with low, 50-microsecond latency.

Taara’s former parent company, Krishnaswamy says, is also these days a prominent client. Google’s main campus in Mountain View, Calif., is near a landing point for a major submarine fiber-optic cable .



SMART METERS WATER METERS NORWAY EINAR: Installerer kommunen trådløse vannmålere? Her får du ammunisjonen du trenger for å få fritak. (Does the municipality install wireless water meters? Here you will find the ammunition you need to get an exemption.)

SURVEILLANCE: UK: Say no to Palantir in the NHS: https://notopalantir.goodlawproject.org/email-to-target/stop-palantir-in-the-nhs/?top_err=timeout Palantir’s NHS England contract ‘opens door to government abuse of power’, health bosses told

Health justice charity Medact says data-sharing potential could be used for UK version of US immigration raids

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2026/mar/12/palantirs-nhs-england-contract-opens-door-to-government-abuse-of-power-health-bosses-told

