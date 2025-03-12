Kudos to those car manufacturers (who seemingly followed Tesla’s lead with all of the touch screen technologies for the “cabin" that were not safe and encouraged distracted driving) for going back to button controls - the necessary course correction took too long.

A Warped New Narrative: “The growing release of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere could pose a serious threat to the future of space operations, especially in low Earth orbit (LEO)”

In my early smart meter days, I was grateful to discover Elana Freeland, who spoke from a foundation of Rudolf Steiner’s work (anthroposophy). Her video may not resonate with everyone and has significant references to other topics including vax, but FYI.

FEATURED EMR AUSTRALIA JAMES LIN RE: WHO

Leading scientist criticises WHO’s research A world authority on radiofrequency radiation says that key studies commissioned by the World Health Organization are flawed and their results unreliable. Writing in the January issue of the IEEE Microwave Magazine, Professor James Lin, discussed four review studies published since late 2023, all of which suggest that radiofrequency radiation is not harmful and all of which are unreliable. Lin’s views on the quality of the WHO’s reviews are clear. He says, ‘Rigorous examinations of the reviews reveal major concerns. In addition to the scientific quality, they appear to have a strong conviction of nothing but heat to worry about with RF radiation. The unsubtle message that cellular mobile phones do not pose a cancer risk is clear. The reviews exhibit a lack of serious concerns for conflicts of interest and display unequivocal support for the recently promulgated ICNIRP RF exposure guidelines for human safety.’ Lin JC. World Health Organization’s EMF Project’s Systemic Reviews on the Association Between RF Exposure and Health Effects Encounter Challenges [Health Matters]. IEEE Microwave Magazine, 26(1): 13-15, Jan. 2025, doi: 10.1109/MMM.2024.3476748. https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/ link: https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/10795296

FEATURED - ENVIROMENTAL HEALTH TRUST

EHT NEWS: 5G, Small Cells & Cell Towers Can Drop Property Values; Library RF Meter Grant Program and EHT's president, Dr. Kent Chamberlin, is presenting virtually on Friday at the second Congreso de Medecina y Salud Ambiental (Conference of Medical and Environmental Health) March 14-15, 2025 hosted by the Catalan Society of Environmental Health in Barcelona, Spain. Dr. Chamberlin will represent EHT on a panel alongside other international experts discussing actions that people can take to arm themselves with knowledge about EMFs. The panel will begin at 6:40 p.m. Central European Time, which is 1:40 p.m. ET. This presentation follows on the heels of Dr. Chamberlin's success in La Jolla, CA, last month, where his talk led to AT&T's withdrawal of a cell tower application.

FEATURED ELANA FRELAND

ELANA FRELAND INTERVIEW: Space Fence & Mind Control – Conversation with Elana Freeland - TSS 52 (Rumble) Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD In this interview, we discuss the Geoengineered Space Fence around the earth. Militarized manipulation of the ionosphere and magnetosphere to change the natural Schuman Resonance that the natural humans brainwaves are frequency specific and in tune to. Elana explains how geoengineering operations include weather engineering, chemical/ electromagnetic engineering, planetary and geophysical engineering, directed energy weapons, surveillance/ neural manipulation, nanotechnology, digital synbio, transhumanism, cloaking, obscuration, detection of exotic propulsion craft, and plasma lifeforms. 90-minute video w/ads and controversial topics she starts at about 8 minute: POST with Video on Rumble

NEWS AND NOTES

AI Futurism: The Entire Internet Is Being Polluted by AI Slop Close the floodgates! In a new study that's yet to be peer-reviewed, a team of researchers from Stanford University say they've managed to estimate how much writing floating around the web is the work of an AI model — and all it took was analyzing over 300 million documents, including press releases, consumer complaints, and job postings. Zhang's team found that after the release of ChatGPT in November 2022, the proportion of text that was generated or modified by LLMs in all those categories skyrocketed. With corporate press releases, for example, the number jumped from around 2 to 3 percent to around 24 percent by late 2023.

AUTOMOBILES Volkswagen to Bring Back Physical Buttons to All Vehicles “From the ID 2all onwards, we will have physical buttons for the five most important functions – the volume, the heating on each side of the car, the fans and the hazard light – below the screen,” he explained. He added: “It's not a phone: it's a car.” To be clear, this doesn’t mean that touchscreens are set to disappear from new Volkswagens, just that drivers will now have the option of physical controls for their most used day-to-day tasks. The new controls are set to make their debut in the ID.2all, a small, budget EV (which is unfortunately unlikely to be available for US consumers anytime soon.) The news comes as backlash has been building among many automakers about the move to fully digital controls. Last year, Hyundai promised to keep physical controls for its important functions, like volume adjustments and air-con, with its head of design highlighting the safety benefits of having an easy-to-use physical button. {} Evidence has emerged of the potential speed and safety benefits of having access to real buttons instead of smartphone-like touchscreens. In 2022, a study by Swedish car magazine Vi Bilägare found that drivers were better able to perform simple tasks like tuning the radio to a specific channel or raising the car temperature using old-school buttons. Tesla is also pivoting back to real-world controls, at least partially. It reintroduced its turn signal stalk on the steering column in the recently refreshed Model Y, InsideEVs notes. European regulators are also cheering on the transition back to physical buttons. As of Jan. 1, 2026, new cars sold in the EU will need physical buttons or switches for their horn, windshield wipers, turn signals, hazard warning lights, and SOS features if they want to get the highest safety rating.

CANADA UPDATE: Barbara Payne from Barbara’s Substack The best ever May-day! May-day!May 1st, 2025 at prominent landmarks across Canada share the post widely. If you use facebook, the official event page is

https://www.facebook.com/events/1149680286887033 May 1, 2025 ... Canada unites coast-to-coast-to-coast for the first nationwide illumination event to raise awareness for Environmental Sensitivities (ES) and Multiple Chemical Sensitivity (MCS). ... symbolizing unity and support for over one million Canadians living with these debilitating conditions. ... includes conditions such as … electromagnetic hypersensitivity (EHS) ... severe adverse reactions to environmental triggers like … electronics, often leading to life-altering challenges such as unemployment, poverty, and homelessness. AND A map alert for upcoming wireless network installations — in Canada and worldwide AND Different food-for-thought regarding EV (electric vehicle) fires: on a FERRY boat Excerpts and then a link to the entire article headlined “Lewisporte Fire Chief Raises Concerns Over Electric Vehicle Fire Risks”

CELLPHONES PHONEGATE ALERT: Glioblastoma in 15-39 year-olds: 230% increase in 20 years! Phonegate Alert notes with the utmost attention the publication on March 3, 2025 of a study by Santé Publique France (SPF) on the incidence of cancers in adolescents and young adults (AYA) aged 15 to 39. This report reveals a worrying increase in glioblastoma (serious brain cancer) in this age group, with a significant rise of +6.11% per year over the period studied (2000-2020). This represents an overall increase of around 233% over 20 years! Glioblastoma: Red alert among young people This increase is particularly alarming, as it contrasts with trends observed for other types of cancer. While the overall incidence of cancers in the AYA population has seen an increase followed by stabilization (or even a slight decrease), the continuing rise in glioblastomas stands out. With regard to central nervous system (CNS) tumours in general, the study also highlights the need to interpret the data with caution due to various potential biases, but the specific increase in glioblastomas remains a major cause for concern. The trend is accelerating: alarming! In a report published in 2018, Santé Publique France noted a 4-fold increase in the number of glioblastomas in 30 years (i.e. a 300% increase over the period 1990-2018). Although a direct comparison is tricky, a cautious extrapolation of the increase in the AYA population over 30 years suggests that the trend may have accelerated further.As SPF explains in this new report: “…the increase in glioblastomas (+ 6.11% per year in this study) has already been observed in the report on the evolution of incidence between 1990 and 2018 [25] in which the incidence of histologically confirmed glioblastomas increased by + 3.6% per year in men and + 3.3% per year in women (all ages combined).” Phonegate Alert once again sounds the alarmThis new study confirms the warnings that our NGO is constantly sounding concerning the potential risks associated with exposure to electromagnetic waves, particularly those emitted by cell phones. “This study highlights the correlation in time between the massive use of smartphones by young people and the corresponding increase in glioblastomas. It also validates the alerts issued during the Phonegate scandal, which revealed overexposure to cell phone radiation during this period and even today,” says Dr. Marc Arazi, President of Phonegate Alert. He points to the responsibility of the public authorities and, above all, that of the cell phone industry.” Glioblastoma: exposure to radio frequencies identified as a risk factor The new SPF report again highlights, among known or suspected risk factors:“ethnic origin, gender, family history of gliomas, genetic diseases, radiation or environmental exposures (particularly pesticides and electromagnetic fields), and medical imaging examinations delivering ionizing radiation [26-29].” It’s time to act: our demands Phonegate Alert insists on the need not to ignore this alarm signal and urges the health authorities to:

Strengthen independent research into the potential links between exposure to electromagnetic radiation and the development of glioblastoma in young adults and in the general population.

Better inform the public , and young people in particular, about the potential health risks (infertility, brain and central nervous system tumors) associated with the excessive and careless use of cell phones and other wave-emitting devices.

Immediately apply the precautionary principle to exposure to electromagnetic radiation, in particular by limiting exposure of children and adolescents.

The link you can share of our Press release : https://phonegatealert.org/en/glioblastoma-in-15-39-year-olds-230-increase-in-20-years/

CHILDREN: Delaney from Screenagers When a Smartwatch Disrupts Second Grade Many conversations around school phone bans have neglected the issue of smartwatches. There is a real cost to arming (pun intended) our kids with these devices and sending them to school. Now is the time to stop and fully address this topic and ensure that schools become smartwatch and phone-free. It is with great pleasure that I share with you today a piece that Lisa Tabb and I did for Jonathan Haidt's (Book: The Anxious Generation) and researcher Zack Rausch's Substack blog — After Babel. In it, we discuss the rise of these devices and the problems they pose.

We also share clips from our latest film, Screenagers Elementary School Age Edition, which features Jonathan Haidt. As always, I recommend using this to broach this important topic with kids — and share the clips with them!

CHILDREN: Jean M. Twenge from Generation Tech We need to talk about test scores The declines go beyond pandemic effects

CHILDREN FAMILIES: Melanie Hempe from the Be ScreenStrong Substack Parents, It’s Okay to Be Different Forget peer pressure. Parental pressure is real... and it's holding you (and your family) back.

CONSUMER PRODUCTS PLANNED OBSOLESCENCE: Firmware update bricks HP printers, makes them unable to use HP cartridges HP already has a reputation for breaking printers with updates.

EHS Documentary film news: Remembering Nearfield translated into Finnish by Sähköherkät ry for YouTube Sähköherkät ry: https://www.sahkoherkat.fi/sahkoherkat-yhdistyksena

EMF Einar Norway: Brilliant review of the new book about wireless displays In the latest issue of the health magazine VOF (Science and Reason), which is now on sale, you will find a particularly brilliant and comprehensive review of the book Wireless screens - radiation damage and their cover-ups . It is described as " one of last year's most important books about health and the environment". The author is retired cancer epidemiologist Devra Davis, who has served as an expert on presidential committees for Reagan, Bush Jr. and Obama, and has collaborated with the current US Secretary of Health, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., in his fight for relevant limit values. My role has been to adapt it for Norwegian conditions and readers, and to update it to the research as of October 2024.

HEALTH BROADBAND INDUSTRY: Millions in US Live in Places Where Doctors Don’t Practice and Telehealth Doesn’t Reach Kaiser Family Foundation Patients across the rural South, Appalachia, and remote West are most often unable to make a video call to their doctor or log into their patient portals. Both are essential ways to participate in the U.S. medical system. In 2025, more than $42 billion allocated in the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is expected to begin flowing to states as part of a national “Internet for All” initiative launched by the Biden administration. But the program faces uncertainty after Commerce Department Secretary Howard Lutnick last week announced a “rigorous review” asserting that the previous administration’s approach was full of “woke mandates.” High rates of chronic illness and historical inequities are hallmarks of many of the more than 200 U.S. counties with poor services that KFF Health News identified. Dozens of doctors, academics, and advocates interviewed for this article unanimously agreed that limited internet service hinders medical care and access. NOTE: As the IRREGULATORS noted, we already paid for Broadband

HEALTH: Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom Sunlight & Sex: How Circadian Biology Improves Reproductive Health Human beings evolved in environments where regular sun exposure was natural, linking the full spectrum and sexual function to our biological rhythms. Skin exposure to full spectrum sunlight acts as an external signal that triggers biological readiness for reproduction. We can’t escape the following truth: Sunlight is the ultimate aphrodisiac.

INDUSTRY POTS AND PANS: World Internet Trends in 2025 5.56 billion people are using the Internet at the start of 2025, up 136 million (2.5%) from a year earlier. This means more than two-thirds of the people on the planet are connecting to the web. The average landline broadband speeds worldwide were 95.1 Mbps down and 51.5 Mbps up. The average worldwide cellular data speeds were 61.5 Mbps down and 11.6 Mbps up. 5.24 billion people used social media, up 200 million (4%) from a year earlier. The average time per person using the Internet was 6 hours 38 minutes, down 2 minutes from a year earlier. This means the world spends a combined 870 trillion minutes using the Internet in 2024. The average time spend watching video (Online and TV) is 3 hours 13 minutes. Online ads now represent 70% of all advertising dollars. Worldwide, $1.1 trillion was spent on online ads in 2023, up $75 billion over the previous year. $790.3 billion of that spending was done on digital search sites and social media. Ecommerce is huge worldwide. 54 billion people purchased something online in 2024. Total online spending for goods was $4.12 trillion.

AND: The Mobile Economy 2025 (GSMA) See this new report from the GSMA for the latest industry propaganda and future directions. "The number of 5G connections worldwide surpassed 2 billion at the end of 2024." "5G fixed wireless access (FWA) has emerged as an important use case in the consumer and enterprise segments, complementing operators’ enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) offerings. As of December 2024, 146 operators in 72 markets had launched 5G FWA services, while a further 21 operators in 16 markets have announced plans to launch 5G FWA services in the coming years. With 11.6 million 5G FWA connections at the end of 2024, the US is the world’s largest 5G FWA market, followed by India at 2.3 million connections.""In 2024, mobile technologies and services generated 5.8% of global GDP, a contribution that amounted to $6.5 trillion of economic value added. The greatest benefits came from the productivity effects reaching over $4 trillion, followed by the direct contribution of the mobile ecosystem generating $1.6 trillion." Open access report: https://www.gsma.com/solutions-and-impact/connectivity-for-good/mobile-economy/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/030325-The-Mobile-Economy-2025.pdf

SPACE; Sky fall: MIT study predicts satellite traffic jams, collisions due to climate change A new MIT study suggests that greenhouse gas emissions are altering the space where satellites operate. Most satellites orbit in the thermosphere, a layer of Earth’s upper atmosphere. Naturally, this layer expands and contracts with the sun’s activity. But this new study reveals a more concerning trend. Despite their heat-trapping effect in the lower atmosphere, greenhouse gases have a cooling effect on the thermosphere, resulting in its shrinkage. []MIT team found that orbital capacity is projected to drop 50-66 percent by 2100. This means that popular orbits could become unusable due to overcrowding. []“At the same time, there’s been a massive increase in the number of satellites launched, especially for delivering broadband internet from space. If we don’t manage this activity carefully and work to reduce our emissions, space could become too crowded, leading to more collisions and debris,” Parker added.

SPACE: Greenhouse Gases Will Reduce The Number of Satellites That Can Orbit Safely Greenhouse gases are eroding the safe carrying capacity for low Earth orbit, a new study concludes. Moreover, the authors calculate that without drastic cuts to emissions, the difference will be marked. If their calculations are right, the dreams of many companies to drastically scale up and use the region just above our atmosphere for communications and manufacturing are under threat. []Increased greenhouse gas concentrations cause the upper atmosphere to shrink, so hundreds of kilometers up, the particles get even sparser. This sounds like a win for space flight companies - no more cases of satellites unexpectedly coming down early because a solar storm causes the atmosphere to bulge. However, a few particles at the heights most satellites orbit is actually a good thing, because it helps clear out space junk. Any atmospheric particles, no matter how diffuse, produce drag on orbiting objects. For valuable satellites, this is annoying but can be addressed by occasionally boosting them into higher orbit, as is done for the ISS sometimes. Meanwhile, items that have passed their use-by date, or been chipped off satellites, experience the same effects. The largest may land dangerously, but most burn up harmlessly in the atmosphere, removing their threat to operating satellites, and people. A more condensed atmosphere means space junk stays up longer, and therefore reduces the number of operating craft that can orbit without the danger of a setting off chain reaction of collisions, known as Kessler Syndrome. “More satellites have been launched in the last five years than in the preceding 60 years combined,” the study's lead author, MIT graduate student William Parker, said in a statement. “One of key things we’re trying to understand is whether the path we’re on today is sustainable.” “The sky is quite literally falling — just at a rate that’s on the scale of decades,” Parker said. “And we can see this by how the drag on our satellites is changing.” [] Parker, Linares, and co-author Dr Matthew Brown of the University of Birmingham, UK, modeled what they call the “carrying capacity” of each shell around the Earth under the IPCC’s scenarios for greenhouse gas emissions. They estimate high emissions will reduce the number of satellites the most popular orbits – between 200 and 1,000 kilometers (124-621 miles) high – can hold in the year 2100 by 50-66 percent.[] At first glance, global warming might be expected to make the atmosphere expand not contract, since that is what (most) things do when they heat up. However, it’s important to remember the greenhouse effect does not create more heat, but rather traps it in the troposphere and oceans where we experience it. Meanwhile, the stratosphere and layers above cool down, causing them to shrink. Satellite-launching nations and companies have at least three ways to address the problem. They could get serious about tackling greenhouse gas emissions or removing space junk, boost satellites into higher and more expensive orbits, or just ignore the whole issue until disaster strikes and thousands of satellites are damaged and destroyed. “We rely on the atmosphere to clean up our debris.

SURVEILLANCE: Elon Musk’s Data Grab Is Alarming—But The Real Threat Is Even Worse “Crawling through the data of the Social Security”: Musk makes the case for a Privacy Bill of Rights The modern digital economy thrives on the destruction of privacy. Many of the technologies we rely on today— from GPS to the internet to touchscreens — were originally funded by the U.S. government for wartime surveillance and communication. In the post-Cold War era, these innovations were commercialized, leading to the rise of Silicon Valley. However, it was the aftermath of September 11, 2001 (9/11) that solidified the partnership between Big Tech and the government. Under the guise of national security, the federal government responded to the attacks of 9/11 with new laws that enabled mass data collection. As a result, Big Tech companies gained enormous power by supplying data to intelligence agencies. The result was a surveillance capitalist economy, where user data became the most valuable commodity. []As data collection expanded, private industries recognized its immense value. Insurers, landlords, advertisers, police departments, social safety net providers, and even educational institutions sought access to user information to refine their models and maximize profits. The internet’s so-called “free services” were merely a front for mass surveillance. Everything from driving in a car to checking into a hotel to making reservations at a restaurant to vacuums and televisions with so-called smart technology collect behavioral data, often without clear user consent. This obsession with data fueled predictive analytics allows tech companies to anticipate and manipulate consumer behavior.

SPACE: Scientists Warn: Greenhouse Emissions Could Push Low Earth Orbit to the Brink of Collapse The growing release of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere could pose a serious threat to the future of space operations, especially in low Earth orbit (LEO)

WARFARE: Axios Future of Defense The U.S. Army now has in hand a few Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Nodes, state-of-the-art trucks that promise to streamline the battlefield process of spotting, tracking and blasting. Why it matters: The program — years in the making, but also on time and budget — is critical to the Defense Department's connect-everything-everywhere dream of Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control. It also supports two of the Army's biggest ambitions: deep sensing and long-range precision fires, or the ability to find, shoot and kill more accurately from farther away.Zoom out: The defense and intelligence communities are betting big on AI. More than 685 AI projects were underway at the Pentagon as of early 2021, according to a watchdog. (The Army led the pack with 232.) Before that, in 2018, an official strategy warned the tech would "transform every industry" and influence all facets of national security. The havoc caused by DeepSeek's arrival underlines how seriously Washington takes its rivalry with China. https://www.axios.com/newsletters/axios-future-of-defense-15a26210-fa17-11ef-abcc-c787fcce8106.html

EVENTS:

3/14 The National Call registration link, Friday March 14, 2025, 1-3 pm ET Here is the registration link for Friday's National Call for Safe Technology: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/AL0NGgg1RyOmXrjfjzafjg *After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. The agenda will be sent out later in the week.

3/19 MA4SAFETECHNOLOGY Monthly Update Meeting

Wednesday, March 19, 12 Noon ET Citizens and public servants are moving the needle toward safe technology in our communities. Join us to share your inroads and/or be inspired by others! Hear updates on science, the six MA bills filed, legal actions, local progress, media coverage, events, tech tips and more! You needn’t be from MA to attend, all are welcome. REGISTER

3/26 You're invited to join Environmental Health Trust's founder, Devra Davis, when she presents at the webinar Navigating Environmental Crossroads: Bee Pollinators, Pesticides, and the Wireless Revolution sponsored by Environment magazine publishers Taylor & Francis on March 26 at 10:00 a.m. PT. The event, hosted on Zoom, is presented by University of California, Irvine. During the webinar, Dr. Davis and other leading experts will explore the critically interconnected issues of pollinators, pesticides, and wireless technology, including the implications for policymaking and potential paths forward. The webinar offers an opportunity to engage in discussions on technology, ecology, the environment, and public health. The pioneering work of EHT President Kent Chamberlin and Vice President for Scientific Research and Clinical Studies Rob Brown will also be featured. REGISTER

Save Our Landlines:

3/22-23 From Tanja Katarina Rebel: In Memory of Arthur: International Action to Save our Copper Analogue Landlines 22/23 March Since the loss of Arthur Firstenberg it has been decided to revive his "Ditch Your Cellphone Account Day" on the 21st of June - Solstice! If you haven't already, what better date is there to ditch "smart" forever? Here is more information on Arthur's initial initiative: https://www.cellphonetaskforce.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Cancel-Your-Cellphone-Account-Day.pdf International Action to Save our Copper Analogue Landlines 22/23 March: You are invited to join in the Action to Save/Reinstate our Copper Analogue Landlines on Saturday/Sunday 22/23 March. The copper analogue landline urgently needs to be protected in Law. In contrast to Voice over Internet Protocol (VOIP) the copper analogue landline mostly works during a power cut and it is a Lifeline for so many, particularly the Electro Hypersensitive and others who simply want a secure and benign form of communication. Suggested Action: take or make a picture of a corded Landline Telephone, a Telephone Booth or anything else Landline related, add a "Save our Copper Analogue Landlines!" message + name of country and share it with the Media, Global Protest for Freedom 22/23 March: https://www.facebook.com/groups/548912049259423/ UK Residents: Contact your MP: We ask you to contact your Political Representative for a visit to present the "Save our Copper Analogue Landlines" petition, which now has more than 2,500 signatures: https://www.ipetitions.com/petition/save-our-landlines-help-us-maintain-full-access

INDUSTRY

3/19 INDUSTRY BROADBAND Join us on March 19th, 1 PM ET on the Benton Institute's Youtube page for a discussion about how states can better understand internet access and use among older adults.

The Digital Equity Act identifies older adults (those 60 years and older) as a “covered population” and charges states with crafting and implementing appropriate strategies to address their connectivity needs. The Benton Institute for Broadband & Society, with support from AARP, has developed guidance for states to understand ongoing connectivity challenges for their older residents. Revati Prasad, PhD, Vice President of Programs of the Benton Institute for Broadband & Society, will preview the report, Older Adults Online: Measuring Internet Access and Use, and moderate a panel with:

Julia Brinjac, Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority

Erin Huggins, North Carolina State University

Colby Humphrey, PhD, Pew Charitable Trusts

Tim Morstad, AARP

Speakers will discuss how states are currently planning to collect and use data about the technological needs of their older adult populations, as well as appropriate measurement frameworks, research methodologies, and datasets going forward. Please RSVP.