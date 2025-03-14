FEATURED: Tech Safe Episode 50: Dr. Paul Heroux

In this 28-min. episode, host Cece Doucette welcomes McGill University's Dr. Paul Héroux, Vice-Chair of the International Commission on the Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Fields, and author of 'The Collision Between Wireless and Biology', a new scientific paper countering the industry-promoted belief that non-ionizing radiation found in everyday consumer electronics is harmless to human biology.

Note, Cece Doucette’s cable television show is a good example of the benefits when the interviewer is also well informed.



FEATURED: Keith Cutter's Weston A Price 5G Article; (Focused on the Food Supply) Comments on the WP site are welcomed! Let Them Know This is Important

Keith Cutter's Latest Weston A Price Article: 5G Negative Health Effects [] we need to consider four key concepts: the malignant spread of Wi-Fi; 5G cell service, including service that relies on millimeter waves; the abundance of millimeter-wave radiation not related to 5G cell service; and fifth-generation warfare—a paradigm that can help us understand the media and industry messaging that is normalizing personal radiation expo­sure without any cumulative limit. [] three trends combined mean that more areas on Earth have a corrupted electromagnetic environment (cell service); with each successive generation of cell phone technology, the toxicity has increased (due to the increased informa­tion content per unit of time); and cell service claims more portions of the electromagnetic environment.[]Someday, we may be able to achieve justice, facilitate productive changes in our governing bodies and develop and enforce exposure limits6 that reflect the reality that synthetic radiation is incompatible with organic biology.7,8 In the meantime, we need to prioritize looking after ourselves and our loved ones. Post comment here; 5G Negative Health Effects

FEATURED;

NEWS AND NOTES

BROADBAND INDUSTRY: Deprioritized Broadband There is an interesting trend of ISPs selling broadband products that are not always guaranteed to be at the same speed and quality as other customers. Throttling customer speeds is not new to the industry. Some of the companies that with long-time data caps throttle data to slow speeds after a customer reaches the monthly allowance of usage. Most such ISPs offer an alternative for customers to buy extra broadband to maintain their normal speeds. Some of the companies that have had this practice include the high-orbit satellite providers, cell carriers providing hotspot plans, and a handful of others. Many companies with data plans don’t throttle speeds and just automatically bill more for going over the data cap. []I’ve noted this practice again in recent years from the big FWA cellular providers that sell home broadband using cellular spectrum. AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon have all reserved the right to throttle customers any time that the network gets too busy. For example, from the terms from T-Mobile, “During network congestion, some T-Mobile internet customers might notice slower speeds, including Home Internet customers” Home Internet is the FWA home broadband product. []Starlink also throttles certain customers. One of the features of Starlink’s Away plan for campers and hikers is that Starlink reserves the right to throttle data usage if the network gets too busy. It’s also easy to understand this. As the RV products becomes more successful, it’s not hard to imagine a lot of campers coming together at the same location wanting to connect to Starlink. That traffic alone could overload a particular satellite, but Starlink is also shielding its customers who live in the same region and who are paying full price. Starlink also reserves the right to throttle customers who buy its new ‘Residential Lite’ product for $80 per month. Rather than mention throttling, Starlink calls it deprioritization, “This service plan will be deprioritized compared to Residential service during peak hours. This means speeds may be slower for Residential Lite service relative to Residential service when our network has the most users online”. This term is at the top of the company’s advertising for the product, and they want customers who want the lower rate to recognize what comes with the plan. The company is making it clear that there are trade-offs for getting the lower price.

BROADBAND INDUSTRY: Fiber-first remains the right choice for America Our best shot to build broadband fit for the future The future of America’s broadband is at a crossroads. Commerce Secretary Lutnick recently stated that the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program is in “dire need of a readjustment.” With his call for a “tech-neutral” approach, all signs point to a shift away from fiber and towards satellite. Indeed, the Wall Street Journal estimates as much as $10-20 billion in BEAD funding could be redirected from fiber deployments toward Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite providers like Starlink. States across the county have already developed plans to meet the needs of residents and businesses using the mix of technologies that will bring the fastest, most robust service at the best long-term value for taxpayers. In Louisiana (which is waiting for the greenlight to move forward) the composition is 95 percent fiber, 3 percent wireless/cable, and 2 percent satellite. If forced to go back to the drawing board, states could be delayed by a year plus and we risk passing on a generational opportunity to equip rural communities with broadband fit for the future. - SUMMARY ON BENTON AND CONNECT HUMANITY

BROADBAND INDUSTRY POTS AND PANS: Governments Restriction of Broadband It’s probably a testament to how important broadband is when governments shut down or threaten to shut down broadband access for political reasons. This blog was prompted by a news report that Ontario tore up a contract with Starlink as a result of the announced U.S. tariffs against Canadian goods. Even just a few years ago, it was probably unimaginable that broadband would have been mentioned in any talks about trade between countries. That announcement prompted me to look to see what other governments have been using broadband connectivity as a political tool. I found Internet shutdowns in 2024: a global overview by Surfshark. This report covers not only total shut downs, but also restrictions imposed by governments in response to political unrest, protests, or social issues.

CELLPHONES: Catherine Price & How to Feel Alive Don't Let Your Phone Ruin Your Vacation Plus, a special invitation from The Book of Delights author, Ross Gay

CELLPHONES: Katherine Martinko | The Analog Family Introducing the Light Phone A chat with the creators of the 'anti-smartphone' We no longer really need to explain why someone might switch to a Light Phone, what the benefit might be for them. People seem to get that right away. Of course, there are still plenty of excuses for why potential users feel they cannot yet make the plunge to a simpler phone and more intentional relationship with the Internet at large; but [more are asking] ‘what if?’ (not a fan, still - the RF and infrastructure)

CHILDREN EINAR WRTING FROM NORWAY: German neurologist: – I see children's brain damage from the use of wireless equipment every day in my office! "I see this every day in my practice, where desperate parents watch helplessly as their children behave like remote-controlled beings. It is high time that at least parents, teachers and educators develop awareness of the ever-increasing risks that EMF exposure poses to the brains of our children and young people." Keren Grafen explains the harmful effects in purely neurological terms in an interview she did with Diagnose:funk, a professional German information organization about radiation, the environment and health. For her, it is quite understandable - based on her own and others' research - when the PISA studies show that skills in arithmetic, writing, reading and speaking are in a downward spiral, while mental disorders in children and adolescents are increasing.

CHILDREN CHD: MAHA to Take Mission ‘on the Road’ to Get Public’s Input on Childhood Disease Epidemic In a meeting Tuesday with health freedom influencers and activists, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said the newly formed Make America Healthy Again Commission plans to organize roundtable discussions across the U.S. to speak directly with the public about the issues they believe must be addressed to end the childhood chronic disease epidemic.

CHILDREN: Dear Christian Parent EVERYthing in Moderation? Or why the ancient wisdom of temperance is the better choice. This is the third article in my Virtue Formation series as it relates to digital media, childhood, and the Christian Life. Go here to find the first (Patience) and second (Prudence). Included in the article on prudence is an overview of what the Cardinal Virtues are, which may be helpful in understanding this post. (paywalled, unlock a free post to read)

CTIA: CTIA’s new CEO is former FCC chair Ajit Pai CTIA has a new leader and it’s someone who’s well versed in the ways of wireless in Washington, D.C.Ajit Pai will take the helm on April 1. He’s a logical choice because CTIA needs someone who can work with President Trump and his VP right-hand man Elon Musk. Pai was President Trump’s pick for FCC chairman during his first term and Pai seemed to enjoy being in the company of the president. Who can forget when Trump and Pai were flanked by a group of tower climbers when they delivered remarks about the need to win the 5G race in 2019? At first glance, it almost looked as if a contingent of the Village People were in their midst, which wouldn’t be entirely out of line given Trump’s penchant for the “YMCA” song. Back to present day, Pai, as CEO of CTIA, will be charged with continuing its quest to get more spectrum for the commercial wireless industry, which has been eyeing the lower 3 GHz for years. The problem there is it’s occupied by the Department of Defense (DoD), and so far that’s proven elusive.

How to get electric heat pump users to embrace smart meters: ELECTRICITY RATES, TIME OF USE BILLING: How closing the ​‘spark gap’ can boost heat pump adoption In cold-weather states where power costs much more than gas, heat pumps can make utility bills go up. Better electricity rate design can help avoid that. The takeaway from ACEEE’s results is that in some states, the above rate designs could be promising avenues to ensure switching to heat pumps doesn’t raise energy bills for most single-family households. But in other cases, additional policy might be needed. Connecticut’s electricity prices are so high that these rate structures weren’t enough to close the spark gap, the authors found. They recommend policymakers consider broader changes like putting a price on carbon emissions, implementing clean-heat standards that require utilities to take steps toward decarbonized heating, or investing in grid maintenance and upgrades to make electricity more affordable — for all customers.

FCC: FCC begins first phase of deregulation efforts On Wednesday, the agency formally opened up a process to receive public comment on which of its regulations need updating and which rules should be deleted entirely.

FCC; FCC begins first phase of deregulation efforts FCC begins first phase of deregulation efforts Docket Entry number 25-219. "essentially, it is open season on any and all regulations under the FCC’s purview, according to the public notice." A call to action for our community? Please let me know if anyone has posted an action item with directions for how to post a comment...etc. I also advise we submit science/attachments into the docket as if there were going to be another lawsuit against the FCC? The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has launched the first substantial step toward refreshing or pulling some of its rules and regulations. In a public notice issued by the agency on Wednesday, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said the agency was now soliciting comments from the public with guidance on which of the agency’s rules need refreshing or deleting entirely. Specifically, Carr is seeking insight on marketplace and technology changes that may render certain FCC rules “unnecessary or inappropriate” given the changing media and technology landscape, as well as guidance on rules that create “barriers to entry” for “different types and sizes of companies.” “Rules do not exist in isolation, but operate against a backdrop of other FCC rules, other federal rules and requirements, relevant state and local laws, and industry self-regulatory efforts including the adoption of technical standards or best practices,” Carr wrote. “We seek comment on whether changes in the broader regulatory context demonstrate that particular Commission rules are unnecessary or inappropriate.” The public notice offers just a few suggestions of the types of rules and regulations the agency wants feedback on. Essentially, it is open season on any and all regulations under the FCC’s purview, according to the public notice. The official title of the public notice — “Delete, Delete, Delete” — strongly indicate the feedback received through the period of public comment will lead Carr and others at the agency to revoke some of its current rules entirely. “Through a series of Executive Orders, President Trump has called on administrative agencies to unleash prosperity through deregulation and ensure that they are efficiently delivering great results for the American people,” Carr wrote. “By this Public Notice, (the FCC) is taking action to promote the policies outlined by President Trump in those Executive Orders.” Carr has long opined that the FCC’s current rules create inequity between local broadcasters — which are regulated because they use publicly-owned radio spectrum and are licensed by the agency accordingly — and major technology companies that face few restrictions in their business and are allowed to grow without barriers.By comparison, local TV broadcasters are not allowed to own stations that reach more than 39 percent of the American viewing audience, and are subject to in-market ownership restrictions that can impede their business in a given territory. Commercial radio station operators are afflicted with similar ownership rules. Additionally, while local broadcasters are allowed to negotiate fees for the carriage of their signals on cable and satellite TV services, the FCC lacks the authority to impose the same requirement on streaming cable-like services and similar connected TV platforms, which some TV broadcasters say creates further inequity in the space.Some have already pitched Carr and the FCC on substantial steps that the agency should take moving forward. In February, the CEO of the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) — the commercial radio and TV industry’s main lobbyist — said the FCC should work promptly to remove the ownership cap that prevents local TV stations from buying up competitors and growing larger.“Local broadcasting is a highly regulated business in a rapidly evolving sector of the economy,” LeGeyt said. “Rapid evolution and government regulation are words that historically do not go together. As broadcasters, we have lived through that disconnect.” Nearly a week after those comments were made, the NAB submitted a brief to the FCC urging the agency to create a plan to wind down the current ATSC 1.0 broadcast standard in favor of ATSC 3.0, also known as “NextGen TV.” The new standard allow broadcasters to implement a mixture of traditional over-the-air and Internet-driven technology to deliver enhanced video and datacasting signals to American homes. Most Americans live in an area where at least one NextGen TV station is available, though concerns remain over whether most homes have TV equipment that can receive those signals. The FCC addressed no specific idea or mandate in its public notice on Wednesday, but Carr’s comments that accompanied the review order indicated the broadcast industry in particular was being heard, and their concerns would be addressed pretty soon. “For too long, administrative agencies have added new regulatory requirements in excess of their authority or kept lawful regulations in place long after their shelf life had expired,” Carr said. “This only creates headwinds and slows down our country’s innovators, entrepreneurs, and small businesses. The FCC is committed to ending all of the rules and regulations that are no longer necessary. And we welcome the public’s participation and feedback throughout this process. The American people expect and deserve a government that will efficiently deliver great results. We are committed to doing exactly that at the FCC.” Public comments can be submitted to the FCC electronically through Docket Entry number 25-219. Initial comments are due by April 11, and reply comments are due by April 28.

FCC: "call for comment Due: Friday, April 11 In Delete, Delete, Delete Public Notice | Federal Communications Commission Through a series of Executive Orders, President Trump has called on administrative agencies to eliminate regulations. By this Public Notice, the Federal Communications Commission is taking action to promote the policies outlined by President Trump in those Executive Orders. Specifically, the FCC is seeking public input on identifying Commission rules for the purpose of alleviating unnecessary regulatory burdens. The FCC seeks comment on deregulatory initiatives that would facilitate and encourage American firms’ investment in modernizing their networks, developing infrastructure, and offering innovative and advanced capabilities. [GN Docket No. 25-133. Comments Due: Friday, April 11, 2025. Reply Comments Due: Monday, April 28, 2025.] Summary on Benton.org the order: DA-25-219A1.pdf 6 pages We encourage commenters to consider certain policy factors, as described below and consistent with standards and objectives set forth in recent Presidential orders as well as statutory and regulatory retrospective review standards. We also invite more general comment on rules that should be considered for elimination on other grounds. Submissions should identify with as much detail and specificity as possible the rule or rules that the commenting party believes should be repealed (or modified) and the rationale for their recommended action. Commenters whose comments raise issues related to other open Commission dockets should file their comments in all relevant dockets.

FCC: Breaking: Carr kicks off regulatory slash and burn at FCC The FCC is seeking public comment on how it can cut down regulations in the telecommunications industry

Chairman Brendan Carr has talked plenty about addressing obstacles in broadband infrastructure permitting

But Carr's actions of late seem to be broadening the FCC's regulatory scope instead of shrinking it, argued analyst Blair Levin

It’s official – the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC’s) crackdown on telecom regulations is in full swing. The agency asked for the public's help on Wednesday in identifying FCC rules that are ripe for repeal and would help it “alleviat[e] unnecessary regulatory burdens" for the companies it oversees. Specifically, “we seek comment on deregulatory initiatives that would facilitate and encourage American firms’ investment in modernizing their networks, developing infrastructure, and offering innovative and advanced capabilities,” the agency said in a press release. (Advanced capability would be protecting health and the environment)

FCC: Op-Ed: Carr’s anti-DEI crusade is a ridiculous waste of FCC resources The idea that such a crusade is wasteful isn’t even my opinion. It’s a statement based in fact. For someone apparently dedicated to “alleviating unnecessary regulatory burdens” and appointed by an administration focused on eliminating waste, fraud and abuse, Carr sure seems content to shamelessly waste FCC resources investigating the efforts of private companies like Comcast and Verizon to diversify their workforces. []According to the U.S. Department of Labor Statistics, a whopping 73% of the telecommunications workforce is white. Among the same group, 70% were men. Who, then, is Carr attempting to protect from “invidious forms of discrimination”? Sit with that for a moment. Arguments that diversity programs encourage hiring of unqualified employees are simply made in bad faith. Telecom is one of those industries where it will quickly become apparent if someone can’t hack it. And operators need to broaden their talent pool to overcome a workforce shortage, especially if they’re going to execute on broadband expansions. Multiple telecom industry groups have told Fierce that diversity is critical to their recruitment efforts.

5G INDUSTRY UK: The real reason your 5G internet connection is slow (and when that might change) A new report shows London has the worst 5G in Europe - and coverage across the UK is patchy. [] Britain ranked at the very bottom of a list of 14 European cities under test by networking testing experts MedUX. London not only had the worst-performing 5G, it also had one of the lowest levels of 5G availability, the testing found. At least some of the problem stems from conflict over where 5G masts are situated. Changes in the law have meant that some landowners are reluctant to have the masts on their properties. Mobile networks allege that mast-leasing company AP Wireless, owned by a private equity firm, is driving up costs (the company buys mast leases from landowners and then charges telecom operators to use them). AP Wireless alleges that the Electronic Communications Code (ECC), which was implemented in 2017, makes it hard for landowners to charge fair rent for masts – meaning they simply do not put them up. Andy Aitken, co-founder and CEO of Honest, said: "It’s not your phone – the infrastructure to power 5G speeds just isn’t there yet. "To reach the ‘promised land’ of instant video – even at rush hour in Waterloo Station – we need far more 5G sites than we ever had for 3G or 4G. And switching off 3G to make room for 4G and 5G isn’t just a software tweak – it requires physically removing old equipment from masts, a massive job for telecom companies that costs billions. "Maybe if telecom infrastructure were nationalised, like rail or energy, or shared between different networks, we’d be closer to actually enjoying those 5G speeds. "It certainly doesn’t help that the 'Big Four' networks [EE, O2, Three, and Vodafone] can pick and choose where to build those masts, prioritising high-traffic city areas over less populated regions. This is the system that has left the UK with patchy coverage

HEALTH/LEARNING BOOKS VS SCREENS: The Paper Advantage: Why Reading Print Is Better for Your Brain Neuroscience shows that how we read—not just what we read—may fundamentally alter our cognitive abilities. Neuroscience now shows that when we swap pages for pixels, it’s not just a convenient change of format—we are also altering how our brains process and retain information, with significant implications for readers of all ages. Children with just one book at home are nearly twice as likely to meet literacy and numeracy standards as those without, regardless of income, education, or geography. Beyond developing basic literacy, physical books foster crucial parent–child interactions that build social-emotional and cognitive skills. These early advantages compound over time. Children growing up with access to books complete an average of three additional years of education compared with those without—potentially the difference between a university education and a high school diploma. Findings from a paper published in the Social Psychology of Education show that while the number of print books in a home strongly predicts academic achievement, the number of e-books shows no similar correlation. These results point to what researchers have termed the “screen inferiority effect.”

THE RESEARCH PAPER: Number of books at home as an indicator of socioeconomic status: Examining its extensions and their incremental validity for academic achievement

INSPIRATION: Nate Hagens from The Great Simplification The 7 Fundamental Drivers of Overshoot How growing consumption is pushing Earth beyond its carrying capacity

INSPIRATION: THE POWER COUPLE How mind control is used against us Jason Christoff: Understanding herd psychology & screen hypnosis 45 MINUTES AUDIO

INSPIRATION: Courageous Conversations Dreaming Past Collapse: a love letter to future descendants, Sacred Instructions, Spiritual Meditation and Activists guide

PRIVACY:

SMART METERS An International Look at Smart Meter History - Translated from Dutch, & TOU The Flemish Wired Meter Double Cross, Courtesy Beperk de Straling AND A Recent Article on Time of Use Billing: (OR Get Heat Pump Customers to Adopt Smart Meters with a Carrot of Cost Savings, Without Mentioning Smart Meters)

SPACE: FUTURISM Lunar Lander Starts Drilling Into the Moon, Sparks Flying The sparks are already flying. While Intuitive Machines' Athena lander quickly met its demise after awkwardly stumbling and ending up on its side, Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost spacecraft, which touched down just a few days earlier, is leaping into action. []The goal is to drill into the lunar surface within the Mare Crisium, a massive basin in the northeastern part of the Moon's near side, in hopes of better understanding the geology of the Earth's natural satellite. []The aim of Blue Ghost's drilling is to measure the "temperature and flow of heat from the Moon’s interior," according to the company. By studying the thermal conductivity of the various layers of the lunar surface, scientists are hoping to glean insights into how the Moon formed and cooled over billions of years. [] They're hoping to drill down to a depth of just shy of ten feet into the dusty regolith, as NASA explained in a December blog post. Every 1.6 feet, it will measure the heat flow and thermal conductivity of its surroundings using a custom-built thermal probe. The space agency is hoping to use the data to assist during its upcoming Artemis missions to the lunar surface and eventually develop a sustainable presence there. Blue Ghost is also outfitted with nine other NASA payloads, including "active dust mitigation technology that uses electric fields to move and prevent hazardous lunar dust accumulation on surfaces," and an experiment to study "how lunar regolith sticks to a range of materials exposed to the Moon’s environment throughout the lunar day," according to the agency.

EVENTS:

Today 3/14 The National Call registration link and agenda, Friday March 14, 2025, 1-3 pm ET Registration link for the Friday, March 14th National Call for Safe Technology:

https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/AL0NGgg1RyOmXrjfjzafjghttps://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/AL0NGgg1RyOmXrjfjzafjg

See also: The National Call NewsWire OCTOBER 2024 Issue 10 news summary good info including: Dr. Sharon Goldberg - Clinical Electromagnetics Collaborative - Building Biology Institute initiative to have a database of health care practitioners dealing with EMF. Please send contact info on all health care practitioners in U.S. and Canada who are familiar with EMF to info@clinicalelectromagnetics.org. They will contact the practitioners to see if they would like to be included in a directory. For more information, or to sign up for their mailing list to be notified once the directory goes live, go to: https://clinicalelectromagnetics.org/



VISIT WEBSITE https://thenationalcall.org

SUBSCRIBE https://tinyurl.com/42c7nh3d

CONTACT US: mailto:Hello@theNationalCall.org

FOLLOW US ON X and TELEGRAM and FACEBOOKFOLLOW US ON X and TELEGRAM and FACEBOOK

3/19 MA4SAFETECHNOLOGY Monthly Update Meeting

Wednesday, March 19, 12 Noon ET Citizens and public servants are moving the needle toward safe technology in our communities. Join us to share your inroads and/or be inspired by others! Hear updates on science, the six MA bills filed, legal actions, local progress, media coverage, events, tech tips and more! You needn’t be from MA to attend, all are welcome. REGISTER

In Memoriam:

An Invitation to Post Reflections and Memories of Arthur Firstenberg A dedicated page at Safe Tech International's Website