CORRECTION TO THE CORRECTION FROM DR. SHARON GOLDBERG

(as the saying goes, mercury is SO retrograde)

RE; HEALING DEMENTIA: They are 2 live classes at 10 am MT TODAY AND TOMORROW- but if they want to get an email with the replay link they should join my mailing list (right now the only option now for mailing list sign up is to register for the free healing dementia evergreen mini summit). If they join sometime today they will get today’s link and tomorrows. We send the replays out pretty quickly. https://healingdementia.com/mini-summit

More info about Dr. Goldberg here: EMF & The Brain 3/16 & 17, FREE, From Dr. Sharon Goldberg MD It is Global Brain Awareness Week, Please Share Widely

FEATURED: I’d appreciate receiving testimonials from people who noticed how EMFs affect their blood sugar and associated well-being. Thanks and best regards André André Fauteux <andre@maisonsaine.ca>

FEATURED: Gillian Jamieson from Gillian Jamieson’s Substack My response to the NPPF consultation 2026 My answers relate to the drive to reduce planning barriers to the expansion of mobile communication infrastructures for the sake of speed. (universal application)

I strongly disagree that self-certification by the applicant of conformity to ICNIRP exposure guidelines is sufficient to protect public health.

I strongly disagree that there should be no minimum distance requirement between masts and other development.

My reasons are as follows:

1. ICNIRP guidelines do not cover those with medicinal or metallic implants, even as small as dental implants. This was confirmed in the Thomas v. Cheltenham Borough Council case, when Judge Jarman ruled, that the existence of a Declaration of Conformity was not sufficient with regard to those with metal implants, and that,

“The failure on the part of the authority to grapple with potential impacts on medical implants was, in my judgment, an error”

2. ICNIRP guidelines do not cover wildlife. The decline in the bee population, for example, needs to be partially attributed to the increase in EMFs, to be properly addressed.

FEATURED: THE POWER COUPLE EMF and Lyme disease How did we all get so sick? | Bacteria, mold, and circadian solutions

Here’s what we’ll learn in this article:

NEWS AND NOTES

ACTIVIST TRAINING: VIA “REACHING PEOPLE” We are happy to announce that Zooms are returning, though much later than expected. It turns out one of the most powerful influence/manipulation techniques is right in our faces, but operates in stealth. I will present on this topic and show how it affects us all on a daily basis. It has been extensively used to alter the identity of much of the world population. Thursday 19th March 6:30 pm London time.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87236320059?pwd=Rr6zewEoMJHUDaImrA6YaaPOKqaC88.1

Meeting ID: 872 3632 0059

Passcode: 874915

Please feel free to share the link and Zoom details. Kind regards, David

AI: Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI BREAKING: Sam Altman concedes that we need major breakthroughs beyond mere scaling to get to AGI It’s past time to look for new architectures

BIG TECH: Google Fiber will be sold to private equity firm and merge with cable company GFiber and Astound to merge with Alphabet, selling majority stake to Stonepeak.

BIG TECH NORWAY GUARDIAN: ‘Another internet is possible’: Norway rails against ‘enshittification’ Absurdist video urges policymakers and users to resist deliberate deterioration of platforms and devices The video features a man whose job is to make everyday items gradually worse – until he discovers he can do so online. Photograph: Forbrukerrådet/YouTube

BILLS/POLITICS: OHIO H.R. 7901 Gov't Surveillance Reform Act WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, March 12, 2026, U.S. Representatives Warren Davidson (R-OH-08) and Zoe Lofgren (D-CA-18), along with U.S. Senators Ron Wyden (D-OR) and Mike Lee (R-UT), introduced the Government Surveillance Reform Act, a bipartisan and bicameral bill to reauthorize and reform Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) and enact sweeping reforms to protect Americans’ constitutional right to privacy. The bill is cosponsored by Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), and Reps. Sara Jacobs (D-CA) and Pramila Jayapal (D-WA).

CELLPHONES/PHONES: POTS AND PANS The Human Touch Fierce Network recently had an interesting article about Consumer Cellular. This is a cellular MVNO that you might not have heard of. For those not familiar with the term, an MVNO is a cellular company that buys wholesale minutes and data from one of the large cellular carriers and markets the cellular product under its own brand name. Consumer Cellular operates on the AT&T network. The company was founded over thirty years ago, aligns with AARP, and has always marketed to older cellular customers. Consumer Cellular stresses affordable cell plans, and its average revenue per customer is around $30 per month. The most interesting thing about the company is that it is growing while many other MNVOs are shrinking. The company has grown to over 4.4 million customers and is still seeing continued customer growth. Consumer Cellular credits its success to the fact that it doesn’t use AI chatbots to answer online customer inquiries, as is being done with most other cellular companies. Consumer Cellular answers all customer calls with a live person.

CLIMATE: ‘Unprecedented in the past 3.6 million years’: How human-made climate change is making days longer

Previous research showed that from 2000 to 2020, our days were lengthened by 1.33 milliseconds per century due to climate-related factors. In the new study, published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Solid Earth , scientists found that this “rapid rise” in day length is unparalleled over the last 3.6 million years.

“The current rapid rise in day length can thus be attributed primarily to human influences,” says Benedikt Soja, a professor of Space Geodesy at ETH Zurich.

Why longer days can be a problem

Soja warns that climate change is predicted to impact day length even more strongly than the moon by the end of the 21st century.

While these changes are only milliseconds and will be imperceptible to humans, they can trigger widespread problems in a tech-dominated world. Accurate time measures are crucial for computing systems such as GPS and space navigation, which use atomic time based on the frequency of certain atoms.



COLLAPSE CHRONICLES: The World Brain Mapping Foundation: Mission, Money, and the Epstein Network A Black Feather investigation into the World Brain Mapping Foundation (WBMF) and its parent organization the Society for Brain Mapping and Therapeutics (SBMT)



COLLAPSE CHRONICLES/”CONSPIRACY”/DEEP DIVE Many discount the idea of microwaves being used as weapons. Last year the ICAACT interviewed Barrie Trower. The talk is not footnoted or referenced but he is referring to the use of microwaves to control protestors in the UK. The women were opposing using a US military base in the UK’s plan to store nuclear cruise missiles. (Wikipedia’s report omits those details of the crowd control: Greenham Commons)

International Center Against Abuse of Covert Technologies - Danish hosts Lars Drugaard and Stephen Bell interview Barrie Trower (English) 35 minutes

Aug 23, 2024 #GlobalAwakening #MindNexus #JesseBeltran In this compelling interview conducted by Lars Drugaard and Stephen Bell of ICAACT, Barry Trower, a former UK agent and expert in microwave weapons, exposes critical information that has been relevant for decades and remains incredibly pertinent today.

The topics discussed, ranging from microwave warfare, energy weapons, and RFID implants to the use of frequency emissions to manipulate the human body, highlight dangers that align closely with what Jesse Beltran and Mind Nexus are actively working to expose. Barry Trower speaks on advanced technologies such as brain entrainment, which has been used to alter the behavior of soldiers, and warns of the potential for unprecedented global consequences, including large-scale genocide. He also draws historical parallels to the Nuremberg Trials, emphasizing the ethical implications of these hidden technologies. What makes this interview particularly significant is how it mirrors the current mission of Jesse Beltran and Mind Nexus. Jesse Beltran was part of the team that helped bring these critical issues to light over 20 years ago. Now, two decades later, the same technologies and threats that Trower warned about are being proven real, especially regarding implant phenomena. The work Jesse and his team are doing today is a continuation of the fight to expose and challenge these covert operations, protecting individuals from their potentially devastating impacts. This interview is a powerful reminder of how long these issues have persisted and underscores the importance of the ongoing efforts to expose and counteract these hidden dangers. Join our email list to stay informed and take action: https://www.MindNexusLive.com



COLLAPSE CHRONICLES: Structural Diagnosis An Essay by Luc Lelièvre The movement from moral correctability to procedural irreversibility is not a sudden event. It is a slow structural shift. [] The critical threshold is crossed when harm becomes visible but can no longer be corrected within the system’s own logic. []reversibility fades when institutions prioritize continuity over correction. []Reopening Reversibility Without Systemic Collapse This section rejects revolutionary romanticism and reformist optimism alike. It asks a limited, practical question: what remains possible when institutions have narrowed correction to the point where it is structurally difficult, without calling for overthrow, heroism, or false hope?

DATA CENTERS INDUSTRY: Cisco debuts optical line system, pluggables to reduce power and footprint in AI data centers

EMF: The EMF Guy Safezone Updates, Schumann Resonances, Bioelectricity w/ Dr. George Roth 28 MINUTES VIDEO (THIS MAY INCLUDE SALES, I HAVE NOT PREVIEWED)

EMF 704 NO MORE: SPRING CLEANING CHECKLIST

Additional Resources — 704NoMore.org

HAVANA: US Defense Department tests technology linked to unexplained health incidents, CNN reports

HEALING RESOURCE: (FREE) FREQUENCY HEALS WEBSITE YOUTUBE

Welcome to the Frequency Heals—your educational gateway to the world of vibrational wellness and sound therapy.

As a companion to our comprehensive platform, this channel is designed to guide you through the art and science of frequency healing. Here, we bridge the gap between ancient wisdom and modern resonance through igh-quality audio designed for focus, relaxation, and other healing purposes.

Frequency Heals is more than just sound; it’s a lifestyle of alignment. We provide the tools, blogs, and audio resources you need to cultivate a high-vibe life.

Disclaimer: Our content is for educational and relaxation purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice.

HEALTH: Your Immune System Started Before You Were Born How mothers quietly shape their children’s immune systems months before the first breath.

Elroy Vojdani, MD

HEALTH OT: MERCOLA How Incorporating Fermented Foods Into Meals Supports Gut Health

HEALTH: MERCOLA Seed Oils Linked to Early 20th Century Heart Disease Surge

LIGHTING: Big 12 tournament court going back to hardwood after complaints about LED glass surface

PRIVACY: WALL STREET JOURNAL The Backlash Against AI Devices That Are Always Watching From Meta to Anthropic, new examples are emerging over how the fast-developing technology is set to redefine privacy

SECURITY: CRYPTO-GRAM, March 15, 2026

SPACE: Amid Crowded Skies, FAA Kills Rule Aimed at Regulating Space Junk The agency once said that pieces of space debris “pose a significant risk,” but the Trump administration has backed off a rule that would have required companies like Elon Musk’s SpaceX to remove rocket parts from orbit within 25 years of launch.

In case you missed it:

In case you missed it HIGHLY SENSITIVE vs NEURO-SENSITIZED Are We Facing an Epidemic of Hyper-Reactivity from a Toxic World? We are witnessing a dramatic rise in hyper-reactivity—people are becoming increasingly sensitive to environmental chemicals, electromagnetic fields (EMFs), and other pervasive daily stressors.

In case you missed it New ICBE-EMF paper: Current Cell Phone and Wireless Radiation Limits Fail to Protect Against Cancer and Reproductive Harm, New Study Finds Researchers conclude that current wireless radiation exposure limits are at least 200 times too high to safely protect people.

EVENTS

EVENTS: TODAY 6 p.m. ET: Critical Smart Meter Insights! Learn With Us!

REGISTER

MA4safetech URGENT: Eversource, National Grid and others are rolling out their smart grids with no informed consent. Residents across the state are contacting us to say they are receiving installation letters.

The science is very clear that the radiation pulsated 24x7 from these digital utility meters is a neurotoxin, carcinogen, causes infertility and more. “Smart” meters for electric, solar, water, gas and propane are being installed everywhere, so please share this widely.

Children, pregnant women, the elderly and anyone with an existing health comprimise often experience symptoms first, but many previously healthy ratepayers develop EMR Syndrome after smart meters are installed.

Join Cece Doucette and Building Biologist Ken Gartner to learn the science, symptoms, medical recommendations, and what you can do to protect your home, loved ones and pets from this man-made toxin!

There is smart meter opt-out legislation that will be reported out of committee soon!

Please post the invitation throughout your community: Everyone deserves the right to know toxic technology is coming to their homes!

AND:

MA4safetech Monthly Update Meeting Wednesday, March 18, 12 Noon ET Join us via Zoom on the third Wednesday of the month at noon Eastern to discuss ways in which citizens and public servants are are moving the needle toward safe technology in our communities. REGISTER