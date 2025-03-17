FEATURED:

WHO’s review on cell phone radiation and cancer cannot assure safety, renowned experts say Four critiques published by distinguished U.S. and international experts have documented the science showing that a World Health Organization (WHO) funded review on cell phone radiation cannot conclude cell phones are safe due to several critical errors, omissions, and conflicts of interests. In short:

Experts state that the WHO review failed to follow best practices for statistical analyses, and relied heavily on lower quality and less precise, industry-tied studies.

The WHO review’s conclusion omitted findings of large scale animal experiments, which have demonstrated “clear evidence” of an association with cancer.

The WHO’s conclusions are not in alignment with seven meta-analyses that have found significant evidence of an association between heavy, long-term cellphone use (greater than ten years) and tumor risk.

Several authors of the WHO review have conflicts of interest, including a history of receiving industry funding for their research. .

All four critiques emphasize the need for a public health approach that minimizes exposure to cell phone radiation, especially for children.

“It is dishonest to assure the public that cell phones and wireless radiation are safe based upon such a flawed review.”

Self-diagnosing electromagnetic hypersensitivity—A case study David Ashton, UK OPINION article Front. Public Health , 11 March 2025 Sec. Radiation and Health Volume 13 - 2025 | https://doi.org/10.3389/fpubh.2025.1535513 This article is part of the Research Topic Individual Sensitivity to Wireless Radiation View all 5 articles Self-diagnosing electromagnetic hypersensitivity—A case study Due to a widespread lack of recognition and support (14), an EHS individual may encounter stigma, disbelief and ridicule. They may stop working, and have to rely on alternative sources of income. Their quality of life may be harmed. They may flee their home, move to an area with lower EMFs, and limit time spent in places where EMF levels are high. They may have to sacrifice their careers and interests. Their relationships may suffer. They may experience discrimination. They may lose faith in the authorities, and in the healthcare system. Having been EHS since 2007, I know about these challenges, and this article is a non-academic account of how I eventually self-diagnosed EHS. I cannot prove a link between my condition and EMFs, and I cannot explain what EHS is, and why some people seem to be susceptible. Nevertheless, I hope that my first-hand account can complement ongoing scientific research. []Discussion In this article, I've briefly described my EHS self-diagnosis. Based upon my lengthy experience with the condition, I've reached a number of conclusions: • EHS is a neglected public health issue. • The prevalence of EHS is unknown. • The healthcare system fails EHS individuals. • ICNIRP's EMF limits do not protect EHS individuals.• EHS is multi-factored, and overlaps with other chronic health conditions. • Many EHS studies have significant limitations. • Support for sufferers is poor, to non-existent. • EHS results in significant societal, economic and personal costs. Correspondence to author: David Ashton, ukelectrosensitives@outlook.com View all 5 articles

Chronic diseases – the how and why – EMR Australia Lear and Rees refer to major scientific publications that have found a link between wireless radiation and health problems.

A 1971 US Navy report found over 2,300 studies connecting wireless radiation with biological impacts, most of them at the frequency range used by our mobile phones and household wireless devices.

The 2012 BioInitiative Report identified links between wireless radiation and symptoms and diseases, ranging from DNA damage and immune effects to cancer, leukemia, fertility problems and effects on the foetus.

A review by the International Agency for Research on Cancer classified radiofrequency radiation as a Class 2B (‘possible’) carcinogen.

‘In these three scientiﬁc reviews, above, that together cite more than 4,500 studies on wireless risks, hundreds of scientists present evidence that at least 140 diseases and biological effects are directly linked to exposures from low-level radiofrequency or microwave radiation,’ the authors say. How can wireless radiation cause chronic disease?

The National Call NewsWire NOVEMBER 2024 Issue 11 The National Call /Wired Broadband is catching up with their backlog. The group’s Zoom calls are usually on the 2nd and 4th Fridays of the month.

AI: (WIRED) Inside Elon Musk’s ‘Digital Coup’ Musk’s loyalists at DOGE have infiltrated dozens of federal agencies, pushed out tens of thousands of workers, and siphoned millions of people’s most sensitive data. The next step: Unleash the AI.

AI BRIAN MERCAHNT: OpenAI and Google's dark new campaign to dismantle artists' protections OpenAI and Google have cozied up to Trump's imperialist approach to AI for a shot at tearing down artists' copyright protections.

AI: Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI Hype, Anthropic’s Dario Amodei, the podcasters who love him — and how the New York Times’ commentary on AI has degenerated into industry cheerleading Real journalists do due diligence

BROADBAND: ROLLING STONE ON MSN; Outgoing Broadband Chief Issues Stark Warning Against Elon Musk An outgoing Commerce Department official in charge of expanding rural broadband authored an email to colleagues warning that the Trump administration is preparing to further enrich billionaire Elon Musk by diverting money for rural broadband to Musk's satellite internet company. []"Stranding all or part of rural America with worse internet so that we can make the world's richest man even richer is yet another in a long line of betrayals by Washington," wrote Evan Feinman, director of the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program, in an email to colleagues obtained by Politico. BEAD is a $42.5 billion program created by the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

CHIILDREN: SIX MINUTE VIDEO BY YOUTH FILMAKER ABOUT DIGITAL ADDICTION: Last year, my oldest son, Azai (13) entered a national entrepreneurial contest—and won! With the grant money he received, he brought this important short film to life. If you’re a parent, I know you’ll appreciate its message. And if you’re not, this film just might be for you. It certainly made me rethink my own screen habits. For the love of our children and their future, please share this powerful little movie far and wi

CELLPHONES CHD: Why Did Government Shut Down Cellphone Radiation Studies? Email Trail Leads to More Questions Than Answers https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/email-trail-more-questions-than-answers-why-nih-shut-down-studies-cellphone-radiation/ The NIH produced only 14 pages of emails in response to a FOIA request from Children’s Health Defense for all communications between key officials and researchers regarding the National Toxicology Program’s discontinued wireless radiation follow-up studies. None explained why the government stopped the research.

CHILDREN CELLPHONES SCHOOLS UK: Conservatives push for ban on phones in schools

CHILDREN CELLPHONES SCHOOLS UK: Benedict Cumberbatch and Paloma Faith join phone-free parenting pact

CLIMATE GLOBAL RESEARCH: (Controversial) 1900 Scientists Say ‘Climate Change Not Caused by CO2’ – The Real Environment Movement Was Hijacked

CONSUMER PRODUCT: Blue Light Blocking "Sweet Dreams Bulb" turns out to be an expensive nightmare Eric WIndheim was hired to perform a standard Building Biology EMF assessment. Blue light blocking, Sweet Dreams, LED light bulbs were quickly determined to be the major source of dirty electricity (DE) on circuit wiring: 20 of them were installed around the house. Each of these bulbs costs $21.95 In summary: the "Sweet Dreams Bulb" turns out to be an expensive nightmare as far as cost and EMF pollution are concerned. (Per his tests their A19 bulb is very dirty but their BR30 flood bulb is perfectly clean.) Courtesy Eric

ENVIRONMENT: Max Wilbert Meet the Uncle, Author, and Community Organizer Being Sued by a Mining Company “I keep fighting to make a better world, because I love my family, my community, and our world.”

FCC: The FCC changed its website and all the links changed. The FCC should have put in redirect links! However, the filings of science and evidence related to wireless technology are still there, just at a different location. I am a petitioner in the case and continue to submit new science on a regular basis so I think you will find the FCC links useful. Go to FCC Proceeding 13-84 at https://www.fcc.gov/ecfs/search/search-filings/results?q=(proceedings.name:(%2213-84%22))



The 2021 U.S. Court of Appeals, DC Circuit court ruling gave a mandate to the FCC:

“It [the FCC] must, in particular, (i) provide a reasoned explanation for its decision to retain its testing procedures for determining whether cell phones and other portable electronic devices comply with its guidelines, (ii) address the impacts of RF radiation on children, the health implications of long-term exposure to RF radiation, the ubiquity of wireless devices, and other technological developments that have occurred since the Commission last updated its guidelines, and (iii) address the impacts of RF radiation on the environment.”

So far, the FCC has not responded to the Court order. They have so far ignored the evidence on their record. - Courtesy Theodora Scarato

5G; AI, 5G, and Fiber: The Telecom Infrastructure Boom No One’s Monitoring The telecom industry is racing forward with record-breaking investments in AI, 5G, and fiber expansion, yet many providers are struggling to keep pace with the increasing complexity, security risks, and operational inefficiencies that come with these advancements. Despite billions pouring into next-gen infrastructure, network resilience and real-time visibility remain afterthoughts, leaving telecom operators exposed to outages, cyber threats, and underutilized investments. For an industry already dealing with tight margins and stagnant profitability, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Without a proactive approach to monitoring and securing these networks, telecom providers risk building infrastructure that doesn’t actually deliver on its promises. []Across North America, 40% of telecom providers report struggling with network complexity as they scale. These challenges extend beyond connectivity—they impact service reliability, security, and cost efficiency:

Service reliability is compromised when networks are overloaded or poorly optimized, leading to unexpected outages and degraded performance.

Security risks grow as telecoms expand their networks, exposing more entry points for cybercriminals targeting core infrastructure.

Cost inefficiencies emerge when providers fail to detect redundant resources, underutilized assets, or unnecessary network expenditures.

Despite these concerns, telecom companies continue their rapid expansion with little assurance that their infrastructure investments will remain resilient. [] Despite the surge in infrastructure spending, 40% of global internet users still experience connection instability. This paradox highlights a deeper issue: investing in telecom infrastructure alone isn’t enough if providers can’t ensure reliability. Several factors contribute to this ongoing instability:

Fiber networks face backhaul congestion and inefficient routing, leading to higher latency during peak traffic.

5G networks struggle with spectrum interference and tower handoff issues, creating service disruptions in high-density areas.

Edge computing requires seamless coordination between local processing nodes and cloud infrastructure.

5G: INDUSTRY CAUTION COMPROMISED REPORTING BUT SOME GOOD POINTS You're Being Lied To About 5G | Truth Complex | Business Insider18 MINUTE VIDEO, ANALYSIS COURTESY Paul Hudon

Bernard Neau Stop 5G Nantes, France The doubt factory is up and running. A national radio station with regional coverage has produced a program entitled "Should we be afraid of the airwaves? They got a university professor, a mathematician and physicist, to talk to us about the subject. We were treated to a lecture in physic s, without any mention of the specific nature of pulsed artificial microwaves! Answer to the question: no, of course not, but don't stick your mobile up to your ear - you never know. However, we have a medical expert who is highly critical of this at the CHU de santé environnementale in Nantes, and who produced a highly critical report on 5G during a public debate in Nantes that we had requested. On 2 occasions, we sent a registered letter demanding a right of reply. To no avail. There are more than enough international scientific studies emphasizing the danger of radiowaves. We are therefore in a state of denial instituted by a minority of scientific deniers.

includes Martin Roosli, Doug Dawson, Devra Davis, Lloyd Burrell, Olga Zeni, TikTok junk? Notes that IARC includes aloe vera…

THE VIDEO DESCRIPTION:

After astronomic levels of hype, the fifth generation of mobile networks has been a letdown for many consumers — and hasn't even made phone carriers much money. How'd we end up here? And who really benefitted from this? Business Insider Producer Elizabeth McCauley sifts through the noise of industry reports and marketing and talks to experts to find out the truth. If you want to check out the sources that informed this video, we made a reading list for you: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1O... Chapters: 00:00 - Intro 00:28 - The Hype 03:00 - The Tech 04:46 - The Divide 06:56 - The Fear 11:47 - The Cost 13:14 - The Buildout 14:11 - The Race

HEALTH MERCOLA: High Blood Sugar — Are We Missing Half the Story? The Role of Reductive Stress: Reductive stress occurs when cells accumulate too many electron-carrying molecules, such as NADH, due to prolonged high blood sugar levels. This overload creates a bottleneck in the mitochondria, leading to an imbalance that ultimately triggers oxidative stress. In Type 2 diabetes, excessive sugar intake overwhelms the metabolic system, causing a cascade of harmful effects that damage cells, tissues and organs.

HEALTH MERCOLA: Key Differences Between Overstimulation and Overwhelm — and What to Do About It Overstimulation is a condition where your brain cannot process sensory information effectively, distinctly different from overwhelm, which is an emotional reaction to stress and responsibilities

HEALTH MERCOLA: How to Help Prevent and Treat Alzheimer’s Disease In 2014, Dr. Dale Bredesen published a paper demonstrating healthy lifestyle choices could reverse Alzheimer’s in nine out of 10 patients. His team is launching a randomized, controlled trial at six sites. Biological aging, brain aging and epigenetics are included in this trial, using newer blood tests that weren’t available even a few years ago The glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP) test is a valuable tool. This test basically looks at brain changes associated with astrocytosis. Astrocytes respond when there’s a problem in the brain, so it gives you a heads-up that something is afoot up to 10 years before symptoms set in. Supporting energy production and reducing inflammation in the brain are the two most important factors to prevent and treat Alzheimer’s The entire family of herpes viruses is associated with changes in the brain and neurons. Left untreated, chronic infections put your innate immune system into overdrive. Alzheimer’s is an innate immune system mismatch with the adaptive system. You're not clearing the pathogen, so you've got a continued onslaught of cytokines causing damage in your brain. Valuable adjuncts that help improve mitochondrial energy production include methylene blue, niacinamide, NAC and glycine

HEALTH: Wi-Fi-based technology developed to detect depression in older adults

HEALTH: Consumer devices can be used to assess brain health, study shows It is estimated that 55 million individuals worldwide suffer from some form of dementia. Alzheimer's disease and related dementias are the leading causes, with numbers expected to triple by 2050. Early education and detection of cognitive changes empower individuals to enact lifestyle modifications and initiate pharmacologic and nonpharmacologic approaches to slow or prevent decline. A new study in the journal Nature Medicine has found that widely used consumer-grade digital devices, such as the iPhone and Apple Watch, can be effective in assessing an individual's cognitive health without requiring in-person visits or supervision. This is the largest cognition study of its kind to demonstrate that self-administered cognitive assessments can be leveraged to accurately assess cognitive health over time. "In the long term, we may be able to track digital health metrics and identify those reflecting cognitive changes that are on a trajectory of decline and warrant follow-up with a medical professional to determine if an early intervention treatment plan is needed to either slow or prevent progression," says co-author Rhoda Au, Ph.D., professor of anatomy & neurobiology at Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine, and one of the researchers on the study. The study enrolled more than 23,000 adults from across the U.S. who used an iPhone. Enrollment was broad and included individuals who consented to sharing their data, who were 21-86 years of age, and spanned from cognitively healthy to those diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment. Of the participants enrolled, over 90% were able to adhere to the study protocol for at least one year, which included using an iPhone and wearing an Apple Watch on a daily basis, as well as taking cognitive assessments on their own and completing questionnaires on a monthly and quarterly basis. The researchers also found that self-administered digital cognitive assessments were reliable and clinically valid across the broad populations enrolled. The ability to accurately measure cognitive health remotely could be the first step in providing individuals with the information they need to take action on their brain health. More information: Paul Monroe Butler et al, Smartwatch- and smartphone-based remote assessment of brain health and detection of mild cognitive impairment, Nature Medicine (2025). DOI: 10.1038/s41591-024-03475-9 INCLUDES LINK TO VIDEO: Related video: Limiting Mobile Internet Access Reduces Cognitive Decline(unbranded - Lifestyle) Limiting Mobile Internet Access Reduces Cognitive Decline A new study reveals that turning off mobile internet can significantly improve mental health, well-being, and focus. Researchers found that blocking internet access for just two weeks led to benefits comparable to cognitive behavioral therapy and even reversed age-related cognitive decline. Participants who limited their mobile internet use felt happier, slept better, and performed better on attention tests. Instead of quitting smartphones entirely, the study allowed calls and texts while removing endless scrolling and online distractions. (NO LINK TO STUDY)

INSPIRATION: School of the Unconformed cross-posted a post from Pilgrims in the Machine Dear Dostoevsky: Should we take advice from AI? Dostoevsky offers meditations for phone addicts. 5983 likes, 1574 restacks. Except, the advice offered was written by AI with a human “guiding” the outputs. My husband Peco has written previsously on the AI curse coming after the creator’s economy; now the question remains, should we take advice from AI? Would love to hear your reflections on this!

POLITICS POLICY MAKING: The Technoskeptic Magazine Tom Valovic What Has Happened to Our Grand Experiment, the Internet? With AI threatening to diminish everything that’s been good about online life while creating unprecedented chaos, Congress needs to reinstate the Office of Technology [] future status may come to resemble a “black forest” of chaos, confusion, misinformation, and disinformation with AI only aggravating, not solving, this problem. What then are some possible solutions? And what can our legislators do to ameliorate these problems and take control of the runaway freight train of technological dependence? One of the more obvious actions would be to reinstate funding for the Congressional Office of Technology Assessment. This agency was established in 1974 to provide Congress with reasonably objective analysis of complex technological trends. Inexplicably, the office was defunded in 1995 just as the internet was gaining strong momentum. Providing this kind of high-level research to educate and inform members of Congress about key technology issues has never been more important than it is now.

SECURITY: CRYPTO-GRAM, March 15, 2025 by Bruce Schneier

Fellow and Lecturer, Harvard Kennedy School A free monthly newsletter providing summaries, analyses, insights, and commentaries on security: computer and otherwise. March 15, 2025 - Schneier on Security More Research Showing AI Breaking the Rules Rayhunter: Device to Detect Cellular Surveillance Thousands of WordPress Websites Infected with Malware

SMART METERS FRANCE: We can claim victory, the court rules against Enedis regarding the installation of its meters "In France, the many lawsuits and also legal victories against the mandatory rollout of smart meters are now leading to a broader debate about the reconciliation of technological developments and individual rights, especially when it comes to digital technology being installed in people's private spaces. Translated from French: “Towards redefining rights in the light of imposed technologies Cascina's legal victory could spark a fundamental movement. Anti-smart meter associations are already preparing more than 1200 similar lawsuits throughout the country. This increasing mobilization could force the government to revise their approach to technological rollout. The government seems to be aware of the extent of the protest. The Ecological Transition Minister has announced a “multidisciplinary audit” for June 2025 involving lawyers, doctors and consumer organisations – a first since the controversial launch of the smart meter programme in 2015. This case goes beyond the simple issue of electricity meters. It fundamentally questions the consent of citizens with the digital infrastructures imposed in their private areas. The Ombudsman had also pointed out this delay in the regulations in his last annual report. The challenge is now to create a new legal framework that reconciles technological development and respect for individual freedoms. The decision of the court in Lyon could therefore be the beginning of a new era in which technical development will have to deal with a fundamental right: the right to choose which technologies are present in its own direct habitat. " https://herloop.com/on-peut-crier-victoire-tribunal-donne-tort-enedis-concernant-linstallation-ses-compteurs/

SMART METERS MISSOURI: Missouri just passed a major utility bill. Here are 9 changes explained Missouri just passed a major utility bill. Here are 9 changes explained The Missouri legislature passed a major utility bill on Thursday that makes sweeping changes to how utilities operate in Missouri. SB 4, which is now headed to Gov. Mike Kehoe for a signature, contains dozens of policies. Some affect the way utilities are allowed to bill customers. Others increase protections for customers. Utility companies support the bill and its policy changes. They say more power plants are needed to meet expected increases in demand for energy. The bill is about reliability, affordability and “positioning Missouri to win some major economic development opportunities we now have at our doorstep that, frankly, we're competing with other states to try to bring to Missouri,” said Warren Wood, regulatory vice president for Ameren Missouri. But SB 4 has many critics who say Missouri doesn’t have that demand for energy and contend the bill will significantly increase costs of utilities for customers. Environmental advocacy groups also say it disproportionately favors fossil fuels like natural gas, which is primarily made of methane, over renewable energy sources like wind and solar 1. Construction work in progress 2. Future test year 3. How utilities plan for the future 4. Closure of electric power plants 5. Increased funding to the Office of Public Counsel . 6. Special rates for utility-burdened customers This allows utilities to give discounted rates to customers who are paying a disproportionately high percent of their income on utilities. Low-income St. Louisans pay more for utilities than their wealthier counterparts, and majority-Black parts of the region are more likely to experience utility burden, according to a recently released report from the Sierra Club, Renew Missouri and the Consumers Council of Missouri. 7. Advanced meters Advanced or hub meters record information about consumption of energy and communicate that with the utility provider. This part of the bill changes how customers can opt-out of smart meters, limiting the monthly fee to opt out to no more than $15 and a one-time fee to no more than $125. Supporters say this lowers the cost for customers who do not want a smart meter. Opponents offer different reasons. Padgett of the Consumers Council of Missouri said customers should have to opt in to smart meters, rather than having to opt out. James Owen of Renew Missouri supports the widespread adoption of smart meters, which he says helps utilities manage demand and consumption. “I think that a lot of the fear and concern about smart meters is driven a lot by misinformation, disinformation,” Owen said. “I think it's unfortunate that we're making it easier for people to opt out of it.” 8. Time-of-use rates Time-of-use rates change the price of energy during high-demand time periods, like the evening, when a lot of people are at home and using appliances. This policy allows customers to opt out of those rates. Ameren customers do not have mandated time-of-use rates and are already able to opt out. 9. Hot and cold rule changes This change gives customers a longer time frame before companies can disconnect their service during extreme weather — expanding it to 72 hours from 24. Currently, utilities are not allowed to shut off service for 24 hours after a temperature is predicted to fall below 32 degrees or above 95 degrees. Read the full text of the bill and information on the legislature’s actions on it here. - St. Louis Public Radio

TECHNOCRACY: COMMON DREAMS TOM VALOVIC What Is the Mainstream Media Missing About Elon Musk? He Is Instituting Technocracy What Musk is doing is tantamount to hacking the inner core of the federal government and the public trust—a blatant coup and power grab for technocratic ends. The first step toward counteracting these trends would be to better educate both Congress and the public about the still poorly understood dangers of a technocratic state which heralds further fusion of corporate and government power. [] we’ve already squandered opportunities to shape the internet as a force for social good with Big Tech moving to hijack its capabilities for marketing, advertising, social control, and even psychological manipulation. It’s more than a small concern that AI will follow a similar trajectory. For example, AI’s insatiable need for electric power has been a key factor in the triumphant rebranding of nuclear power as a “green” technology.

WARFARE: Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space GN video: Japan Joins U.S. War Preparations Against China Our latest Global Network video illustrates the dangerous and provocative US move to enlist Japan as a proxy to prepare for war with China. You can watch the 7.4 minute video here. US bases are expanding in Japan/Okinawa, Taiwan, Guam, South Korea, Philippines, Australia and other places across the Asia-Pacific. All of these escalations make the chances for war much more likely. In addition the US intends to drag NATO into this potential battle.

3/17 ZOOM CALL NEVER AGAIN MOSS LANDING Grassroots Election Protection Coalition/ALLIANCE 4 GRASSROOTS DEMOCRACY Monday's greep zoom Solartopia radio show “Never Again Moss Landing” [March 17; 2pm PST] 1st hour will focus on reactor radiation health impacts & the lithium fire at Moss Landing. Meeting Registration - Zoom (Re: BESS battery storage system fires pollution, see: The BESS Moss Landing Power Plant Fire – Tech’s Wake-Up Call by Sarah Aminoff of Safe

3/19 MA4SAFETECHNOLOGY Monthly Update Meeting

Wednesday, March 19, 12 Noon ET Citizens and public servants are moving the needle toward safe technology in our communities. Join us to share your inroads and/or be inspired by others! Hear updates on science, the six MA bills filed, legal actions, local progress, media coverage, events, tech tips and more! You needn’t be from MA to attend, all are welcome. REGISTER

3/22 Live Meeting: “3Rs of Unmachining —Recognize, Remove, Return — and confront The Pull” Come and join me and Peter Limberg for a deep dive into the “3Rs of Unmachining —Recognize, Remove, Return — and confront The Pull, the force that keeps us trapped in compulsive digital distraction” on March 22nd at 12 PM EST followed by a discussion period. See here for details and registration.

3/22: 3/22-23 From Tanja Katarina Rebel: In Memory of Arthur: International Action to Save our Copper Analogue Landlines 22/23 March You are invited to join in the Action to Save/Reinstate our Copper Analogue Landlines on Saturday/Sunday 22/23 March. The copper analogue landline urgently needs to be protected in Law. In contrast to Voice over Internet Protocol (VOIP) the copper analogue landline mostly works during a power outage, and it is a Lifeline for so many, particularly the Electro Hypersensitive and others who simply want a secure and benign form of communication. Suggested Action: take or make a picture of a corded Landline Telephone, a Telephone Booth or anything else Landline related, add a "Save our Copper Analogue Landlines!" message + name of country and share it with the Media, Global Protest for Freedom 22/23 March: https://www.facebook.com/groups/548912049259423/

EMF summit coming soon. The 2025 EMF online summit hosted by Nick Pineault is approaching in March-April. ORSAA president Dr Julie McCredden will be presenting in the session covering the effects of EMFs on children and the mind. Dr Martha Herbert (author of The Autism Revolution and Autism and EMF? Plausibility of a pathophysiological link (Part I and II) is also presented. Many other topics will be of interest to our members and friends. You can sign up at https://emfhazards.com/2025 and watch the summit for free April 10th – 15th. Nick has kindly made ORSAA the preferred organisation for donations from the summit, so hopefully that will help ORSAA go on into 2025. I'm hoping you’ll be able to join.

POSTNOTE: I agree with those with concerns about summits and affiliate marketing for products that do not address the deeper issues of the wireless lifestyle. See The EMF Summit Scam - by Keith Cutter - Keith’s Substack

I also believe that we need a code of ethics to reduce time spent on-line scrolling through pages of marketing materials, mountains of unwanted emails, etc.