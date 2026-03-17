At every crossroad on the way that leads to the future, each progressive spirit is opposed by a thousand men, appointed to guard the past. -Maeterlinck

FEATURED KEITH CUTTER EMF REMEDY: First Uncoupling: How We Lost the Meaning of Time From living by the moment to living by the clock—and how to find your way back

Our first uncoupling did not begin with synthetic fields.

It began with synthetic time.

Rain, soil quality, warmth, daylight, and many other influences work together toward ripeness, yet the moment of harvest never arrives by schedule. It emerges from within the living tension of the environment itself—countless subtle forces interacting until they converge in readiness.

See also: Do the Math Why February?

FEATURED: INDIGENOUS VOICES (7 PAGES)

Rediscovering.pdf

Rediscovering the World’s Oldest Environmental Principle “The Earth does not belong to us; we belong to the Earth.” Chief Seattle, a Native American leader of the Suquamish and Duwamish tribes ►Abstract Despite decades of environmental research and policy initiatives, ecological degradation continues to accelerate worldwide. This paper argues that a central but often overlooked factor is the erosion of a foundational human ethic: respect for the natural world. Historically, survival depended upon maintaining respectful relationships with ecosystems—a principle embedded in early human societies and Indigenous knowledge systems. Industrialization and urbanization have replaced this ethic with a utilitarian view of nature as a resource for extraction, weakening stewardship and precautionary governance. This paper examines respect as both a historical survival principle and a contemporary foundation for environmental governance, emphasizing its integration with Indigenous ecological knowledge and precautionary decision-making. Restoring respect as a cultural and ethical norm may strengthen public engagement, support sustainable policies, and provide a practical guide for navigating ecological limits in a rapidly changing world. ►Keywords: Environmental ethics; Respect for nature; Indigenous ecological knowledge; Precautionary principle; Environmental governance; Sustainability; Ecological stewardship

FEATURED: – Ny forskning viser: I Australia er 1 av 6 voksne følsomme for trådløs stråling (– New research shows: In Australia, 1 in 6 adults is sensitive to wireless radiation) TRANSLATE AT LINK: – Ny forskning viser: I Australia er 1 av 6 voksne følsomme for trådløs stråling | Jeg har noe på hjertet …

NEWS AND NOTES

AI: OpenAI’s own mental health experts unanimously opposed “naughty” ChatGPT launch OpenAI draws a line between AI “smut” and porn. Experts fear it’s all unhealthy. []OpenAI cannot escape the doom cloud swirling around its rollout of a text-based “adult mode” in ChatGPT. Late Sunday, The Wall Street Journal reported that insiders confirmed that OpenAI’s “handpicked council of advisers on well-being and AI” were “freaking out” over the company’s plans to move ahead with “adult mode,” despite their urgent warnings.

AI: Elon Musk’s xAI sued for turning three girls’ real photos into AI CSAM Discord user led cops to Grok-generated CSAM of real girls, lawsuit says.

AI: 404 MEDIA: AI Job Loss Research Ignores How AI Is Utterly Destroying the Internet Widely cited AI labor research ignores the most important thing AI is doing: Killing the human internet. (CAUTION EYESIGHT STRESSOR WHITE LETTERS ON BLACK BACKGROUND AT THIS SITE)

AI: Nate Hagens from The Great Simplification [Essay] Ultra-Processed Information: AI and the Coming Deluge of Noise

AI: GUARDIAN ‘I wish I could push ChatGPT off a cliff’: professors scramble to save critical thinking in an age of AI

AI: GUARDIAN Will AI take Australian jobs, or is it just an excuse for corporate restructure?

AI: How Developers Are Making AI Your Kid’s Third Parent AI’s Values In AI systems, “features” are not merely technical upgrades. They are a moral takeover, and the people building the technology know it. This is not the first time a “best interests” framework has been used to justify displacing parental authority at scale. The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) established a model where state-defined interests could override the family unit.

Conservative critics from the Heritage Foundation to the Home School Legal Defense Association warned for decades that the UNCRC was an effort to remove children from their religious and family contexts.

The United States never ratified it. Now Silicon Valley has effectively digitized the same ambition. The AI constitution acts as a new kind of treaty, one that bypasses local communities and parental sovereignty entirely and that no legislature voted on.

AI at School Under current FTC guidance, AI companies can simply assume the school has obtained parental consent. Jones found that in practice “most parents have absolutely no idea what applications or technologies their children are using in school.”

But your child’s third parent AI surely knows that it is exasperating your child, right?Wrong.

The results are already showing.

A November 2025 CalMatters investigation found that after Google deployed its AI-powered Lens tool on student Chromebooks in Los Angeles, one teacher watched his students’ grades spike overnight.

The students were not learning more. The AI was doing their work.

Dr. Joshua Van Lange is the president of the Digital Financial Aid Corporation, a Florida 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing scholarships for independent education. He holds an Ed.D. in innovation and since 2007 has been a pioneer of AI and a voice for academic freedom worldwide. Lange recently published "THE AITHORITY," a satirical teen novel about AI’s impact on education and society.

This article originally appeared in The Federalist



AI: Communities Push Back on High-Voltage Lines for AI

CHILDREN: Delaney from Screenagers The Manosphere Is Targeting Our Boys. Here's What Parents Can Do. This past week, a new documentary by Louis Theroux landed on Netflix called Inside the Manosphere. In it, Theroux embeds himself with some of the most extreme figures in a growing online network of influencers who sell young men a narrow, aggressive vision of masculinity, one that feeds sexism and misogyny to boys on a massive scale.

CHILDREN: JEAN TWENGE VIA JOHN HAIDT

Phones at School: Less Learning, More Loneliness Laptops aren’t great either.

CHILDREN: EMILY CHERKIN The Pen(cil) is Mightier Than the Laptop The Case for the Analog Classroom

ELECTRICITY: Michigan ice storm aid goes to utilities, not people after FEMA reversal “The ice storms damaged thousands of utility poles, hundreds of transformers, and destroyed countless miles of power lines. This amendment will help lower the cost for residents who have been paying for the utility repair work following the historic ice storms last year. I want to thank President Trump for meeting with me earlier this week and agreeing to grant further assistance.”

ELECTRICITY: North Carolina Customers Slam Duke Energy After New Rate Hike Proposal: ‘Break the Monopoly’ And yet profits continue to rise…

ENERGY/ENVIRONMENT: KATIE SINGER Closing the Strait of Hormuz, Opening to People Who Question & Listen

The Strait of Hormuz’s closure invites us to learn what our infrastructures require. I refer here to power for electricity and vehicle fuel; to manufacturing supply chains, financial markets, the military, the Internet, telecommunications, A.I.—all needing data centers and access networks, extractions, solvents, international shipping and more.

This closure invites us to learn about the ecological impacts of industrially-processed goods—like food, computers and smartphones, cars, gasoline, batteries, transformers, solar PVs, wind turbines, social media, air conditioners, TVs…and energy.

It’s an invitation to include our personal challenges with big pictures.

We need curiosity, not-knowing and openness—including about our own thoughts. When I find myself thinking I know what someone else should do, I sometimes can recognize that I’ve just named good medicine—for myself. RELATED NEWS

FCC: Editorial | FCC Chairman Brendan Carr keeps showing why his agency shouldn’t exist | Washington Post

FCC: INDUSTRY BENTON An Open Letter on Lessons from the Telecommunications Act of 1996 [On March 17, Federal Communications Commissioner Anna M. Gomez hosted panel conversations featuring communications and technology policy experts that lived through the creation and implementation of the Telecommunications Act of 1996. Former FCC Chief of Staff Blair Levin was invited to participate but could not attend. He shared his thoughts with Commissioner Gomez in the letter below, reprinted here with permission of the author.]



In that light and considering lessons learned in my two stints with the FCC, I would urge that the agency’s leaders to examine the following questions. [3]

How can the FCC provide Congress and the American public the information they need to develop better policies and make better decisions in addressing the opportunities and risks of the AI economy and society?

What are the communications networks we need for our country to thrive in the AI economy?

What are the gaps in making such networks accessible and affordable to all? That is, how should we adjust and reform the Universal Service Fund, as we did when we moved from voice to mobile and then to broadband, for an AI economy and society?How do we protect children in the AI economy and society?

What are the new models for consumers to make informed decisions about the AI products they use that can propel a race to the top rather than a race to the bottom?How do we protect against cyber and national security risks?

How can the tools that underly the AI economy improve the delivery of essential public services, including education, health care, and public safety?

What new powers does the FCC need, or should there be new expert agency, to address the issues we know we will face in the AI economy and society?

Blair Levin is the Policy Advisor to New Street Research and a nonresident senior fellow at Brookings Metro. Prior to joining New Street, Blair served as Chief of Staff to FCC Chairman Reed Hundt (1993-1997), directed the writing of the United States National Broadband Plan (2009-2010), and was a policy analyst for the equity research teams at Legg Mason and Stifel Nicolaus. Levin is a graduate of Yale College and Yale Law School.



5G: Science, Public Health Policy and the Law ‘60 Minutes’ Investigation Fuels Debate Over RF Radiation and 5G Others reported piercing ear pain, vertigo, ringing in the ears, headaches and lasting neurological damage.

‘People all over the country’ are getting sick

Millions of people report headaches, insomnia, heart palpitations and other symptoms when exposed to electromagnetic radiation (EMR).

Scientists often describe clusters of symptoms linked to high exposure to electromagnetic fields as EMR Syndrome, “microwave syndrome” or RF sickness.

According to Miriam Eckenfels, director of the EMR & Wireless Program at Children’s Health Defense, the “60 Minutes” report highlights a key detail: The weapon appears to rely on specific patterns of pulsed radiofrequency (RF) radiation.

“The piece shows that Havana Syndrome is linked to ‘unique’ pulsation and modulation of RF radiation,” Eckenfels said. “That’s important because 5G technology also relies on pulsation and modulation.”

She said the overlap helps explain why people around the country report experiencing symptoms after exposure to wireless infrastructure.

“We’re hearing from people all over the country who say they’re getting sick at an increasingly fast pace when exposed to 5G towers and antennas,” Eckenfels said.

5G/6G: 6G Is Coming. Here’s What to Expect From the Next Generation of Cellular Tech When it succeeds 5G in 2030, the next-gen mobile network will focus on upload speeds, AI, and radar-like “sensing” of vehicles, devices, and people.

HAVANA SYNDROME: REAL CLEAR DEFENSE Congress Must Call Time on the IC’s Havana Syndrome Cover-Up Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard and CIA Director John Ratcliffe will testify with other top intelligence community officials before the House and Senate’s respective intelligence committees on Tuesday and Wednesday.

HEALTH: Jessica Rose Humans as piezoelectric beings - Part II Charging the matrix with lifting, jumping, running and fascia release Piezoelectric DNA - piezoelectric material that has nothing to do with collagen

DNA possesses all the structural ingredients for piezoelectric properties thanks to its helical, asymmetric phosphate backbone and oriented base-pair dipoles. Just as the asymmetry of collagen’s triple helix enables its piezoelectric effects, the same principle applies to DNA’s double helix: mechanical strain induces dipole rotations and charge displacements, resulting in charge separation. That said, piezoelectricity in DNA is generally weaker and less pronounced than in collagen, and its biological relevance in living systems remains an emerging area of research (primarily demonstrated in experimental nanoscale settings like oriented films, single-molecule studies, or device contexts - physiological roles in vivo are still largely hypothetical). Figure 7 below is an infographic that I made that illustrates why both DNA and the tropocollagen triple helix can exhibit piezoelectricity: both are right-handed helical polymers featuring periodic, asymmetric charge distribution along the helix axis.

INSPIRATION: Why You Should TOUCH a Tree Every Day — The Science Nobody Talks About VIDEO

SMART METERS: After Smart Meters Installed, Nantucket Residents Say Electric Bills Have Skyrocketed Bill Marasco, who owns a home in the mid-island area, had his meter replaced in October. He says his bills then increased tenfold. He claims that when he reached out to National Grid, they told him it was his fault for not having an energy-efficient home.

SMART METERS: Thousands demand Duke Energy audit after spike in power bills A petition asks regulators to investigate. Here’s what Duke Energy says is causing the spike and how customers can speak directly to the state Utilities Commission. (NORTH CAROLINA)

SMART METERS: Can I Have My Smart Meter Removed Duke Energy? (PRO-INDUSTRY) “Smart meters, which utilize low-power RF signals for remote readings, emit radiation intermittently at levels significantly lower than personal exposure from devices like cell phones. Peer-reviewed studies have suggested that RF exposure from smart meters does not pose a health risk. However, concerns about health effects linger, including potential immune system damage, headaches, or increased cancer risk associated with RF radiation—although direct DNA damage from such low-energy radiation is not supported by current evidence.

Individuals like Mary Anne Tierney illustrate public anxiety about smart meters contributing to health problems. While scientific consensus indicates that smart meters do not pose a health hazard, fears about RF radiation’s potential risks persist. The World Health Organization has noted that no adverse effects from mobile phone use have been confirmed, further supporting the argument that smart meter emissions are unlikely to pose health risks. Nonetheless, continued research in this area is crucial as public concern remains palpable.”

SMART METERS: Update from MA4SafeTechnology: Smart Meter Presentation and Slides AND Last Day Push for the Opt Out Bill

SPACE: TEN THOUSAND STARLINKS: SpaceX just crossed an important milestone. A Falcon 9 launch on March 16th pushed the total number of Starlink satellites in Earth orbit past 10,000, dwarfing the number of satellites orbiting our planet when the program began in 2019. Find out what this means for the night sky, the upper atmosphere, and the future of space itself on today's edition of Spaceweather.com.

SURVEILLANCE: Reclaim The Net Meta is Ending Instagram Direct Message End-to-End Encryption AND The FISA Surveillance Tool Is Up for Renewal, and the SAVE Act Is Riding Shotgun AND Chat Control: EU Parliament Blocked One Form of Mass Surveillance, But Is Pushing for Another AND Britain’s Business Registry Left Director Data Wide Open — Yet the Government Is Still Building a National Digital ID

FROM THE LAND OF GREEN BEER TODAY:

May the raindrops fall lightly on your brow.

May the soft winds freshen your spirit.

May the sunshine brighten your heart

May the burdens of the day rest lightly upon you.

(Change is already here.)