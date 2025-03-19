The brain appears to have been designed to solve problems related to surviving in an outdoor setting, in unstable meteorological conditions, and to do so in near constant motion.- John Medina

A child’s brain (and body) especially appears to have been designed to solve problems related to surviving in an outdoor setting, in unstable meteorological conditions, and to do so in near constant motion. (So does everyone’s.)

CLARIFICATION: Frontiers in Public Health

On March 17, I posted “Frontiers in Public Health Publishes Five Papers on Research Topic “Individual Sensitivity to Wireless Radiation”. In my post, I cut and pasted in all of the names of the authors, editors, and reviewers.

I should have included a clarifying comment:

Note that one of the editors of this special topic series is Frank de Vocht a member of ICNIRP, the German-based industry-friendly individuals who set RF standards for most of the world.

I am not sure that the editors received as much of a response as they hoped, as the initial deadline was extended. I will share more specific feedback as it becomes available. The post was not intended to imply endorsement of the tone and content of the treatment of the special topic.

When Light Turns to Darkness Electromagnetic Radiation and Health: Are Our Wireless Technologies Harming Us? by Margot DesBois Dedication In memory of Arthur Firstenberg (May 28, 1950 – February 25, 2025) [] As I write this now, I wonder: How have we come to forget our energetic essence? Why wouldn't we expect ourselves to react to man-made EMFs? The electromagnetic radiation our wireless (and wired) electronic technologies send through the air penetrates and interacts with our bodies, yet it differs from nature’s electromagnetic radiation in several key ways: First and perhaps most importantly, the messages it carries are biological nonsense—that is, the shapes, pulsations, and polarities of our devices’ digital signals, plus their unintended interference, are a language unknown and unintelligible to our cells.15 These disjointed messages are not only non information; they are discordant, disruptive, like notes played out of tune in the middle of an orchestral symphony. Unlike our biosphere’s natural microwaves, which come from innumerable directions in disparate phases and polarizations—thus neutralizing each other and producing no electromagnetic fields—Man’s microwaves are produced in synchronization (with the same phase and polarization), generating strong fields, which have detrimental biological effects.16 These unnaturally shaped, sized, aligned, and pulsed microwaves are present on Earth in unnaturally high amounts thanks to our machinery. It is also worth considering that the power density of artificially sourced EMR is often far greater than in the natural world. (In the case of a typical city, the former exceeds that of natural radiation on the Earth’s surface by a factor of 107 in the 300 MHz to 300 GHz frequency range.)17 However, it may well be the lower intensity radiation (which more closely matches the signal strength of nature’s EMR) that causes the greatest damage to organisms.18

(Margot DesBois graduated from Middlebury College, Vermont, in 2019 with a B.A. in Biology and completion of pre-medical coursework. In 2022, Margot joined the non-profit organization Children's Health Defense as a member of the inaugural class of CHD Fellows. She worked on CHD’s Science Team for two years (January 2022 through December 2023), contributing to CHD’s mission of exposing the underlying causes of the childhood chronic illness epidemic by researching, writing, and editing scientific content for various projects.)



Please submit your own contributions to a page devoted to Arthur’s memory: An Invitation to Post Reflections and Memories of Arthur Firstenberg

See the page: In Loving Memory of Arthur Firstenberg - Safe Tech International

” True guidance is like a small torch in a dark forest, It does not show everything at once, but gives enough light for the next step to be safe.” – Guru Poornima

EHS/EMR-S MAGDA HAVAS, EUROPEAN SOCIETY OF MEDICINE: Precursors Need to be Considered to Promote Recovery from Idiopathic Environmental Intolerance–Attributed to Electromagnetic Fields Magda Havas Trent School of the Environment, Trent University, 1600 W Bank Dr, Peterborough, ON K9L 0G2, Canada Abstract Exposure to radiofrequency radiation has been increasing for decades and a growing population is suffering from what has been called electrohypersensitivity. The concept of electrohypersensitivity is problematic as it implies that only those who are “hypersensitive” respond to electromagnetic fields, which is not the case. The World Health Organization recommended replacing this term with idiopathic environmental intolerance with attribution to electromagnetic fields. However, without knowing the cause of this illness medical help is reduced to alleviating symptoms and this is seldom adequate for full recovery. The aim of this report is to help people recover from electrohypersensitivity by understanding what precursors may be contributing to their symptoms. In this paper, three terms are differentiated: trigger, causal agent, and precursor–with the understanding that electromagnetic fields trigger symptoms and, while it is often difficult to identify causal agents, precursors may predispose individuals to an increased vulnerability to environmental stressors including electromagnetic pollution. Five precursor categories are identified: physical trauma to central nervous system; exposure to toxic chemicals; biological infections; acute or chronic exposure to either ionizing or non-ionizing radiation; and an impaired immune system. Recovering from electromagnetic pollution requires deactivating the trigger(s) and the precursors suggest ways this may be accomplished. The acronym R2ID3 may help physicians decide which treatments are likely to be most effective for their patients. The letters signify the following: (R1) reduce exposure to pollutants; (R2) rebalance limbic system; (I) enhance immune system; (D1) detoxify body; (D2) test DNA for patient-specific detoxification protocol; and (D3) employ dental procedures to remove infections and metals. Helping patients recover and minimizing exposure to electromagnetic pollution is of utmost importance from a public health perspective.

FEATURED “704 NO MORE”

link to an interview with Camilla Rees, Richard Lear, and Scott McCollough, Esq., Chief Litigation Counsel for Children's Health Defense's EMR and Wireless Program, who talks about a new legal initiative to dismantle Section 704 of the Telecommunications Act of 1996. CHD is looking for organizations to endorse this effort so please be in touch if you want to learn more. Children's Health Defense, "704-No-More!" initiative, Consultant to Chief Litigation Counsel, McCollough Law Firm, PC https://www.704nomore.org/ Interview - Wireless Radiation-Chronic Illness Connection and New Legal Initiative re. Cell Towers https://electromagnetichealth.org/electromagnetic-health-blog/interview-wireless-radiation-chronic-illness-connection-and-new-legal-initiative-re-cell-towers/

AI: AI failed to detect critical health conditions: study Maya Goldman | Axios Artificial Intelligence systems designed to predict the likelihood of a hospitalized patient dying largely aren't detecting worsening health conditions, according to a new study. Some machine learning models trained exclusively on existing patient data didn't recognize about 66 percent of injuries that could lead to patient death in the hospital, according to the research published in Nature's Communications Medicine journal. Researchers looked at several machine learning models commonly cited in medical literature for use in predicting patient deterioration and fed them publicly available sets of data about the health and metrics of patients in ICUs or with cancer. The researchers then created test cases for the models to predict potential health issues and risk scores if some patient metrics were altered from the initial data set. The models for in-hospital mortality prediction could only recognize an average of 34 percent of patient injuries, the study found. Summary on Benton.org at Axios

BROADBAND INDUSTRY: Broadband Expansion May Hinge on States’ Processes for Attaching Lines to Utility Poles Jake Varn | Analysis | Pew Charitable Trusts Increasing broadband deployment has been a critical component of the United States’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic and a central aspect of the recent wave of funding aimed at modernizing the country’s infrastructure. However, achieving the goal of those federal commitments will require a new degree of public and private sector collaboration, and one issue in particular is causing a disproportionate amount of uncertainty: the attaching of lines for broadband to utility poles. To better understand pole attachment challenges and begin to identify possible policy solutions, The Pew Charitable Trusts conducted individual interviews and a June 2024 roundtable with state, local, and federal policymakers; representatives from pole owners and internet service providers (ISPs); policy experts; and researchers. Pew’s interviews identified a set of state-level policy interventions to improve the pole attachment process, with a particular emphasis on the states that regulate poles independently.

Increase access to standardized data about pole assets and the costs and timelines of attachment to enable public agencies to make funding and regulatory decisions.

Create tools to digitize and streamline local permitting systems and build local capacity to handle the anticipated influx of pole attachment requests and related permitting applications.

Standardize and monitor pole attachment timelines, cost allocations, and other practices and create mechanisms to promptly resolve disputes.

Ensure that pole-replacement programs and disaster mitigation funds promote increased standardization and transparency of the attachment process.

Summary on Benton.org

BROADBAND INDUSTRY: POTS AND PANS Google’s Next Generation of Light-based Broadband There are several natural limitations for using light to send data, particularly outdoors. Light requires a pure line of sight and is deflected by trees and bushes. Outdoor events like rain, fog, snow, and birds will disrupt the signal. Just like with radio signals, light dissipates over distance, and the signal gets weaker as the distance between transmitter and receiver increases. Google says it is working on ways to minimize the impact of weather. Indoor use would require deploying multiple devices to see into each room where you want broadband – no closed doors allowed. The real benefit for this technology comes if Google can make the chips affordable. It’s not hard to envision a light mesh network delivering gigabit speeds to a small town without the need to build a wired network. Nobody has light-based broadband networks on their broadband bingo card – but in a few years it might become a viable option.

CHILDREN: Jon Haidt from After Babel How Social Media Pushes Vulnerable Teens Toward Eating Disorders Social media companies must take more responsibility to address how their products are fueling adolescent eating disorders

CHILDREN: Screen-Time Overload: Judith Eckert, elementary school teacher, author of Pixel Pandemic: Restoring God’s Design For Our Children in a Digital World discussed alarming impacts of screen exposure on children's brain development on CoasttoCoastam.com 3.17.25* including 'dopamine loop.' She noted that since the advent of smartphones around 2007, educators have observed a decline in students' ability to focus and follow multi-step instructions. Elaborating on how screens affect young minds, she suggested that the shifting light pixels within the devices can create anxiety and mental health issues, as well as problems with reading and concentration. Eckert pointed out the differences in brain development between children and adults-- while children's brains are "plastic" and can heal quickly, they are more vulnerable to the adverse effects of excessive screen time. She expressed frustration that both parents and educators have been kept in the dark about these findings. "We were never given any kind of warnings or guidelines," she lamented, highlighting a gap in communication regarding research that has been available since at least 2016. She compared the situation to historical tobacco lawsuits, suggesting that society has ignored the dangers of screen exposure until now. Excessive screen exposure, she continued, can lead to a "dopamine loop," where children become addicted to the instant gratification from screens rather than engaging in real-world activities. Eckert urged parents to limit technology use and recommended a balanced approach: "20 minutes on the computer twice a week for language arts and math, then 20 minutes hands-on learning," and "brain balance therapy," combining physical, sensory, and cognitive activities. Courtesy Kathy G.

CROWD CONTROL VIA WEAPON, SERBIA: (TRANSLATED FROM GERMAN) Serbia protests: What are sonic weapons? Serbian authorities deny they used sound cannon — a.k.a. sonic weapons — against Belgrade protesters. How would you know you had been hit? The largest protest against government corruption so far took place on Saturday, March 15, with at least 100,000 people taking to the streets of Belgrade.Participants accuse the police of using a sonic weapon to dispel the crowds.Videos on social media show protestors quietly standing in the streets during a period of silence for the Novi Sad victims, when suddenly a whooshing sound is heard and people flee in a panic. Serbia's interior ministry, as well as Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic deny the use of sonic weapons. But what exactly is a sound cannon, or sonic weapon, and what kind of damage can they do to people? Sonic weapons such as Long Rage Acoustic Devices (LRAD), or "sound cannon," are considered non-lethal weapons. Instead of bullets, they fire sound waves, emitting extremely loud noises. Regular sound waves get weaker the farther you stand from the emission point.But the acoustic signals from sound cannon can be heard loudly up to a kilometer (0.62 miles) away. That's because the sound waves are fired at a high-pressure rate. The closer you are to a sonic weapon when it is fired, the stronger the pain you will experience. LRAD are said to reach a maximum volume of 150 or 160 decibels. A fighter jet engine at take-off reaches around 130 decibels. A normal conversation takes place at roughly 60 decibels, while a crying baby can crack 80 or even 100 decibels. [] More recently, LRAD have been used on freighters off the coast of Somalia to ward off pirates. Police in Greece used acoustic weapons in summer 2021 to prevent migrants from entering the country irregularly, and thus the EU, from Turkey. US police used LRAD to disperse crowds protesting the G20 summit in Pittsburgh in 2009.

ELECTRICITY POWER SHUT OFFS: Utilities are shutting off power to a growing number of households Shutoffs can be deadly, especially during extreme freezes and blistering heat. And while health issues are the most worrisome risk, there are other threats to daily life such as losing access to phone, internet, medical equipment, and food storage. Basic physical comfort can prove impossible. The report by the nonprofit Center for Biological Diversity revealed that six investor-owned utilities disconnected customers between January and September 2024 more than 662,000 times, an over 20 percent jump from the same period in 2023. Those companies included Georgia Power, DTE Energy, Duke Energy, Ameren Corporation, Pacific Gas & Electric, and Arizona Public Service. But all shutoffs, and the harms they cause, are avoidable, said Selah Goodson Bell, lead author of the report. States and local governments have the power to protect customers by enacting policies like comprehensive shutoff bans during extreme heat and reining in utility rate hikes. While most states already ban shutoffs during cold weather, more and more are starting to ban it during heat waves. “It’s going to be up to cities, municipalities, and states to remedy ongoing energy injustices and hold these utility companies accountable,” he said. It’s hard to know the true extent and nature of shutoffs because only a patchwork of data exists nationwide. Twenty-two states don’t require utilities to report disconnections at all, and among the ones that do, only 20 states and Washington, D.C., have up-to-date data. Report authors analyzed the six power companies because they provide current disconnection data and collectively serve more than 200 million customers, spanning most regions of the U.S. from California to the Carolinas. In Georgia, the state’s largest electric utility Georgia Power disconnected customers for nonpayment over 180,000 times from January to September 2024 — a more than 20 percent increase from the same period in 2023. Duke Energy in North and South Carolina also increased shutoffs by nearly 20 percent last year. DTE Energy in Michigan disconnected customers more than 150,000 times, and Ameren in Illinois and Missouri shut off power more than 120,000 times, with both raising shutoff rates in the past few years.

EMR-S WEBSITE UNDER DEVELOPMENT: emr-s.org

ENERGY ELECTRICITY Lauren Ayers from Escape the Box Wind Turbines Are Wrecking Australia's Farmland and Nature Preserves — For No Good Reason This documentary shows what is coming to California if we don't realize climate change is big con. [] In this 48-minute documentary, you’ll meet Australian farmers and conservationists living through the ruination of rural areas in the name of solar and wind generation

FCC; Eliminating Regulations The FCC, under Chairman Brendan Carr, has issued a Public Notice asking for public input on eliminating regulations that create unneeded burdens or that stand in the way of the deployment, expansion, competition, or technological innovation. The Notice is titled: ‘In Re: Delete, Delete, Delete.’ It’s worth noting that the FCC already routinely ignores obsolete regulations, as do all regulatory agencies. While it’s cleaner to get old regulations off the books, it’s nearly as effective to not consider or enforce old rules that no longer apply. The FCC also has to consider the source of various regulations. The agency does not have the authority, on it’s own, to eliminate a requirement imposed in the past by Congress. Eliminating such rules is fine as long as nobody objects, but doing so also opens the agency to lawsuits, which would be a colossal waste of time. It’s a good idea for any regulatory agency to do this periodically as long as this is done well. This will hopefully not become an excuse to let large ISPs, wireless companies, TV and radio station owners, and others walk away from needed regulation. What is most interesting about this effort is that Chairman Carr came into the position with a fairly long list of new regulations he’d like to see the FCC tackle. At the top of his list is a new look at the FCC’s role in regulating Section 230 related to web content.

5G; Orange is working on an AI network 'brain' to run 5G

HEALTH OT MERCOLA: Gut Bacteria's Hidden Role in Colon Cancer Risk Dysbiosis, characterized by an imbalance in gut microbiota, is linked to colorectal cancer through mechanisms like genotoxicity, inflammation and oxidative stress, with specific bacteria such as Streptococcus bovis and Fusobacterium spp. playing a central role

HEALTH: 1440 media: New study finds cells lining organs and skin generate electricity when injured; discovery may lead to new wound-healing therapies Cells lining your skin and organs can generate electricity when injured − potentially opening new doors to treating wounds (NOTE electricity, the life force precedes chemistry)

HEALTH: Gary Sharpe from Gary Sharpe's Articles How Chronic Stress Causes Parkinson's-Like Symptoms A Joining of the Dots...

INDUSTRY Benton Heat is a huge villain in mother nature versus the network Network performance is never more front-of-mind than when a natural disaster strikes and connectivity is a lifeline to first responders, family and friends. But many service providers operate in regions where extreme heat or cold can create year-round challenges to managing their network infrastructure. Kim Bowman-Scott, VP of field operations, west; and Ron Wilson, director of network service operations for Optimum, say extreme heat can cause the most network management headaches. In addition to natural disasters like forest fires, earthquakes, tornados, flooding, and even a tsunami, extreme heat and high winds are other weather challenges that Optimum has to prepare for in certain regions. High heat, with temperatures over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, takes a toll on Optimum's coax markets more so than its fiber buildouts. Hybrid fiber-coaxial are more sensitive to the heat and the elements, partly because of how they're installed, said Wilson. FULL ARTICLE AT LIGHT READING

INDUSTRY/TELECOM: Google's Starlink Competitor Won't Trash Space With Thousands Of Satellites Alphabet, Google's parent company, announced on Monday that it is spinning off wireless communications project Taara into an independent company. Taara transmits data by shooting lasers between terminals mounted on towers planted on terra firma, a far cry from Elon Musk's atmosphere-melting satellites. []Satellite communications constellations today could be compared to highways or nuclear weapons in the 1950s. Every major player on the international stage, including Apple, can't envision a future without it despite the massive investment for development and the potential to destroy large swaths of the planet. Taara's approach would remove the need to constantly replenish a decaying satellite fleet like Starlink. Taara came to fruition in Google X's Moonshot Factory, the same incubator that birthed Waymo. The project aimed to affordably fill the connectivity gaps in the planet's high-speed internet network. Taara's efforts center around silicon photonic chips, technology that can send and receive data through the air. The system, called Lightbridge, shoots very narrow, invisible light beams between terminals to transmit data at speeds up to 20 gigabits per second over 12 miles. The Taara Lightbridge is envisioned as a much cheaper alternative to laying fiber optic cables. If it's cheaper than laying a cable, it must be pennies compared to a reusable rocket launch. According to the Verge, the project trailed the system in two densely-populated places where traditional networks would be cost-prohibitive: Kinshasa, the Congolese capital, and the Coachella Festival. The issues with Starlink, Taara's largest competitor, are becoming evident as its satellite constellation scales up. The fleet has around 6,000 satellites with aspirations of 42,000 boxes swirling around our blue marble. At full scale, there could be as many as 8,000 Starlink sats burning up in the atmosphere every year, which could spew over 1,000 tons of aluminum oxide into the atmosphere. The absurdly high levels of aluminum oxide pollution would deplete the ozone layer, the crucial barrier protecting the planet from the Sun's ultraviolet radiation.However, Taara wouldn't be able to completely supplant Starlink. Governments see military value in having a satellite communications constellation. The People's Republic of China is developing its own constellation to match the capabilities that Starlink offers the American military. A ground-based system can't provide the same instant global connectivity. For Taara's network to expand, new Lightbridge terminals need to be installed by connectivity is need. Those towers would also quickly become targets during an armed conflict, like airports or bridges.

INSPIRATION/COMMENTARY TOM VALOVIC: What is terraforming and why should you care? Big Tech and Genetic Engineering [] let me explain what terraforming is and is not. Fundamentally genetic engineering is a way of hacking DNA life codes to alter biological life forms, growth, and patterning. It’s a core value of transhumanists such as Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and other Silicon Valley Big Tech overlords. In a vision of a future that they have unilaterally designed for the rest of us, genetic engineering will be used to modify all aspects of biological existence on Planet Earth including animals, insects, plants, and humans. Designer babies – something decades ago viewed with repugnance and moral horror — has now become a reality. In 2023, for example, the New Yorker published an astonishing article called “The Future of Fertility.” It laid out how, in the future, corporations may have the opportunity to create and grow human eggs in the laboratory using a process called In-vitro gametogenesis, the next scientific development step after In-vitro fertilization or IVF. It discussed the possibility that human eggs could eventually be generated simply from a blood sample. Such a process would be done as a corporate endeavor and investor capital is already being poured into start-up companies. Speaking to the profit motive, the author casually noted that “analysts valued the global IVF market at more than twenty-three billion dollars.” The article hinted at artificial wombs as a possibility whereby humans would be grown in corporate settings for wealthy patrons who could afford such services. Terraforming then refers to the biological aspect of the transhumanist movement and technocratic takeover. [] free thinkers from the 60’s environmental movement have now become pillars of the corporate Big Tech establishment. And just as curiously, in the scheme of things, it didn’t take very long for that to happen.

LIFESTYLE: This app limits your screen time by making you literally touch grass

LIGHT: Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom The Incredible World of Light-Sensing Proteins (Opsins) One of the greatest flaws in centralized dermatology, and medicine at large, is the complete oversight of light-sensing proteins, otherwise known as opsins, especially regarding their relationship to circadian biology and systemic function. There is no better example illustrating our intrinsic connection to the cycle of light and dark than the presence of these proteins throughout the body, which are sensitive to specific wavelengths of light. They utilize various wavelengths from the sun’s full spectrum to regulate rhythms, organ functions, circadian signaling, and much more.

LIGHT INNOVATION PRODUCT: Dr. Stillman VIDEO: Exploring Light Therapy, Stem Cell Activation, and the Future of Health with David Schmidt (about an hour) In this episode of Integrative Medicine with Dr. Leland Stillman, Dr. Stillman welcomes David Schmidt, the founder and inventor behind Lifewave Technology. The conversation delves into the fascinating journey that led Schmidt to develop groundbreaking light therapy technology. Schmidt shares how his early experiments using electromagnetic fields and resonance to influence cellular function inspired him to explore light's potential in healing the body. He discusses how the Lifewave patches, particularly the X39 patch, harness the body’s natural infrared light to stimulate mitochondrial activity and promote tissue regeneration. Dr. Stillman reflects on his own initial skepticism and how the extraordinary results he witnessed using Lifewave patches in his practice made this technology a cornerstone of his patient care. The discussion shifts to the science behind Lifewave's innovations, including the role of biophotons in DNA, how light interacts with water in the body, and the revolutionary potential of programming water with light for cellular rejuvenation. Schmidt introduces his upcoming water machine, which promises to harness these principles to create light-infused water capable of profoundly impacting human health. He also shares exciting developments in directing light to specific tissues, a potential game-changer for organ regeneration and chronic disease treatment. Both Dr. Stillman and Schmidt highlight the importance of understanding these overlooked aspects of light and water in biological processes, suggesting that this frontier holds tremendous promise for advancing holistic, energy-based therapies.

SATELLITES: Tech diplomacy and Critical Technologies: Case of the LEO satellite internet Telecommunications Policy In recent years, a new dimension of International Relations has begun to emerge. It involves not only the traditional actors of diplomacy, but also fosters dialogue between states and the private tech industry. This new form of interaction is referred to as “Tech Diplomacy” or (increasingly) Techplomacy. This emergent way of practicing International Relations was spurred by the unprecedented influence induced by the giant Technological Companies. It seeks to engage those companies while taking into consideration the new power structures they shape, the geopolitics shifts they engender and the perspectives of the power games revolving around key technologies these firms own. In this paper, we shed light on the need to leap into a new era of conducting International Relations, recognizing the obsolescence of some of the existing diplomatic frameworks and embracing a complex reality for which we lack the codes. Summary on Benton.org

SMART METERSDIRTY/ELECTRICITY: Supraharmonics: An Emerging Threat to Grid Resiliency "Local power distribution networks see an increase in conducted emissions that can compromise our power supply system." (and as we know, human health) These DER “microgrids” consist of multiple assets known contribute to supraharmonic emissions:

solar panels

wind turbines

battery storage

EV charging depots

and more

In addition, non-linear loads from variable speed drives, switched-mode power supplies, LEDs and other devices are increasingly prevalent in the grid today. Supraharmonic distortions caused by non-linear loads increase power losses — and ultimately compromise utility distribution systems and their components.

SMART METERS AUSTRALIA Katherine Corcoran from Life in the Digital Age - A More Balanced Way It looks like Smart Meters make some people very sick (3 examples) ... In response to community pushback the Australian Energy Market Commission (AEMC) acted in 2019 to enable metering coordinators to deactivate smart meter communications What is interesting is that people who knew they were electrohypersensitive (EHS) before smart meters were deployed in their area - and I am one such person - were on the lookout for technological upgrades that might be harmful to their health. As such, the smart meter deployment that made so many people sick actually generally affected individuals who were not EHS at the time: people who could handle the booming 2G/3G/4G (and now 5G) networks and their smartphones and other smart tech and wi-fi networks in their workplaces and wi-fi at home. That is precisely why the Australian Energy Market Australian Energy Market Commission (AEMC) was forced to make a ruling in 2019 to allow metering coordinators to deactivate the communications on already-installed smart meters.

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS COMPROMISED INDUSTRY FUNDED RESEARCH: European study finds higher mobile phone radiation during data upload in areas with fewer base stations GOLIAT study finds higher mobile phone radiation during data upload in areas with fewer base stations The aim of the study was to measure a person’s exposure when using the phone The researchers also found that 5G requires less transmit power than 4G Measurements were taken in different locations from seven European countries. A study from the GOLIAT project, led by Ghent University, has assessed 4G and 5G uplink exposure in seven European countries. The results, published in Environmental Research, suggest that the density of base stations is a predictor of personal exposure to radiofrequency electromagnetic fields (RF-EMF) when using a mobile phone: the more base stations there are, the lower the exposure from the users’ own phone when sending data. The researchers also found that 5G requires less transmit power than 4G. Reference Bram Stroobandt, Han Van Bladel, Adriana Fernandes Veludo, Kenneth Deprez, Sam Aerts, Leen Verloock, György Thuróczy, Piotr Politanski, Kinga Polanska, Gabriella Tognola, Marta Parazzini, Joe Wiart, Mònica Guxens, Martin Röösli, Wout Joseph, Auto-induced uplink 4G and 5G RF-EMF exposure assessment using a network monitoring application in different microenvironments across seven European countries, Environmental Research, Volume 270, 2025, 121029, ISSN 0013-9351, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.envres.2025.121029

https://projectgoliat.eu/news/fewer-base-stations-higher-phone-radiation/

ANALYSIS COURTESY phonegatealert.org:

We would like to draw your attention to this Goliat study, which has been assigned to the Barcelona-based institute IS Global. Our investigation of the MobiKids study (risk of brain cancer in young people and possible link with cell phone use, also entrusted to ISGlobal ) showed that the Caixa Foundation, one of the founders of ISGlobal, has the telephone industry as its main financial backer. In addition, we find the irreplaceable French “expert” Joe Wiart (also present in the Mobi-kids study, when he worked for the operator Orange), whose main job is to misinform people about the health risks associated with mobile telephony.Knowing the European Commission's total support for the telephony industry, it's only logical that it should systematically fund studies by IS Global. Here is the link to our detailed investigation into the serious conflicts of interest in the MobiKids study. https://phonegatealert.org/en/mobi-kids-a-study-infiltrated-by-the-mobile-phone-industry/

3/19: MA4SafeTechnology Cece Doucette Monthly Update Meeting Wednesday, March 19, 12 Noon ET Citizens and public servants are moving the needle toward safe technology in our communities. Join us to share your inroads and/or be inspired by others! Hear updates on science, the six MA bills filed, legal actions, local progress, media coverage, events, tech tips and more! You needn’t be from MA to attend, all are welcome.

3/19 NYC Safe Tech Alliance -- NYC 5G Mtg Wed, 3-19-25, 2-3pm ET NYC's 5G MEETING Wed, March 19, 2025 2:00-3:00 PM ET Here's the registration link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwpf-yprzssHd16Ix1t0yFQkc8I88ZQQMBj

3/21 The National Call - Fri 3-21-25: Smart Meter Mtg 2-3:30pm ET Link to register for the Smart Meter Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/PD7A3xPETbujtb6Qb9T87QAfter registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

3/21 The National Call EMR-S Committee Meeting, Friday March 21, 2025, 3:30-5pm ETLink to register for the EMR-S Committee Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIod-ipqT0sHNXNdhl44NJ2NQO6D3cVDffF After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. Agenda: EMR-S Guidelines

3/22-23 International Action to Save our Copper Analogue Landlines 22/23 March: You are invited to join in the Action to Save/Reinstate our Copper Analogue Landlines on Saturday/Sunday 22/23 March. The copper analogue landline urgently needs to be protected in Law. In contrast to Voice over Internet Protocol (VOIP) the copper analogue landline mostly works during a power cut and it is a Lifeline for so many, particularly the Electro Hypersensitive and others who simply want a secure and benign form of communication. Suggested Actions: take or make a picture/meme of a corded Landline Telephone, a Telephone Booth or anything else Landline related, add a "Save our Copper Analogue Landlines!" message + name of country and share it with the Media, Global Protest for Freedom 22/23 March and Safetech International: https://www.facebook.com/groups/548912049259423/

5/1; Environmental Sensitivities/Multiple Chemical Sensitivity Awareness - Canada https://www.facebook.com/share/1ATBqTcxDi/?mibextid=wwXIfr