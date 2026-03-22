FEATURED: New EHS Study

A very important study regarding the functional impairment electrohypersensitivity, the functional impairment multiple chemical sensitivity, the disease asthma or asthma-related conditions, autism or autism spectrum disorders, and fragrance sensitivity in Australia, in the USA, and in Canada, has just been published by Dr Julie McCredden, Ms Lyn McLean, and Professor Anne Steinemann, in the journal Next Research, and shows that over 26 million adults are likely to experience health problems from exposure to wireless radiation in these three countries alone. That includes one in six Australians – over 4.5 million.|



From my own, as well as other persons’, work, the estimated total number, country-by-country, on the planet of persons with the functional impairment electrohypersensitivity has been reported to be somewhere between 3.5 - 13.3% (the latter found in Taiwan, 2007). This means, of the 8.2 billion people on the planet, approx. 287 - 1,090 million people are electrohypersensitive. (From my own calculations, I arrived at around 350 million people.)

In Sweden, the prevalence of the functional impairment electrohypersensitivity was first estimated at 1.5%, but a newer estimate is 2.6 - 3.2%. In Austria, the prevalence was estimated to be less than 2% in 1994 but it had increased to 3.5% in 2001. In Switzerland, 5% of the population has been estimated to suffer from the functional impairment electrohypersensitivity. In California, the prevalence of self-reported sensitivity to electromagnetic fields was 3.2%, and with 24.4% of those surveyed reporting sensitivity to chemicals as well. Finally, the Canadian Human Rights Commission reported that approximately 3% of Canadians have been diagnosed with environmental sensitivities, including chemicals and electromagnetic fields in their environment. In that particular report, the author especially recommended improving the environmental quality at workplaces.

In the new report now presented by McCredden et al ., to determine the prevalence of wireless sensitivity, Steinemann conducted an online survey using a random sample of 3,475 adults, who were statistically matched by age, gender, and location to the general populations in Australia, the USA, and Canada.

The researchers found that an average of 12.6% of all respondents reported experiencing wireless sensitivity. The highest prevalence was in Australia, where more than one in six adults were affected (17.4%), followed by the US (12.8%) and Canada (7.5%).

The study also investigated the prevalence of several other conditions linked to environmental exposures – chemical sensitivity, asthma, autism and fragrance sensitivity – and whether these conditions overlapped with wireless sensitivity and the functional impairment electrohypersensitivity. It found a large overlap for all conditions.

The authors say that the link between wireless sensitivity, the functional impairment electrohypersensitivity, and other environmental conditions, suggests that similar effects might be occurring in the body. Previous research has also found common factors, such as inflammation, underlying sensitivity-related conditions.

A free download link to the paper and additional resources are available at: https://www.orsaa.org/ehs-research.html

FEATURED: PRESS RELEASE EMR Syndrome Alliance Launches Website for People Injured or Disabled by Man-Made Electromagnetic Radiation (EMR)

Media Contact: Ruth F. Moss President, EMR Syndrome Alliance

Email: info@emrsyndrome.org

Education, remediation, disability and recovery resources are now available for those suffering acute effects from radiation emitted by cell towers and antennas, cell phones, Wi-Fi, ‘smart’ meters, ‘smart’ devices, LED lighting, and other sources of EMR.

Reading, PA, March 18, 2026 — The EMR Syndrome Alliance announces the launch of the website, emrsyndrome.org , a dedicated resource for people living with EMR Syndrome (Electromagnetic Radiation Syndrome). EMR Syndrome is a medical condition associated

with exposure to man-made electromagnetic radiation (EMR) from wireless technologies and electromagnetic fields. Sources of man-made EMR include cell towers, antennas, cellphones, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, ‘smart’ utility meters, ‘smart appliances’, implanted medical devices, airport body scanners, and more. These biologically disruptive EMR exposures have been rapidly increasing and making millions of people sick.

EMR Syndrome is the new unifying name for a condition long recognized by many different labels, such as Electromagnetic Sensitivity, Electrohypersensitivity, Microwave Syndrome, Radiation Sickness, Electrosensitivity, and more. Documentation of this condition dates back to military and industrial research decades ago and has been on the rise ever since. With the current proliferation of cell towers, antennas, small cell antennas and other exposures in our living environments, EMR Syndrome has become a critically important public health issue that demands attention from legislators, public and community health officials, medical educators, parents, school administrators, and industry.

People with EMR Syndrome experience a constellation of symptoms from mild to life-threatening, including heart arrhythmias, memory-cognition problems, vertigo, headaches, fatigue, tinnitus, burning skin, and sleep disturbances. EMR Syndrome is presently estimated to occur in 3-5% of the world population, with many millions more reporting mild symptoms.

The EMR Syndrome Alliance is a new 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with global participation.

It provides resources and support to individuals who have been electromagnetically injured.

Personal Testimonials

Scientific References

Recovery Support

Guidance for Healthcare Providers

Disability & Accommodations Info

Technical & Remediation Advice

Ruth F. Moss, President of the EMR Syndrome Alliance, says:

“EMR exposure is making people sick and upending lives. With the launch of emrsyndrome.org , many are stepping up, telling their stories, and getting the multi-level support they need. The time is long overdue to bring visibility to this life-altering condition.”

Sharon Goldberg, MD, Integrative Physician in Santa Fe, NM, who has treated people with EMR Syndrome over many years, says:

“The current mindset that we have of thinking that the electromagnetic environment is irrelevant to health has to change. There is so much science and evidence to show this is simply not the case, including the rise of EMR Syndrome.

The launch of the EMR Syndrome Alliance website comes on the heels of the January 2026 announcement of a U.S. government investigation into the potential health effects of electromagnetic radiation (EMR) from wireless technologies… and amid a related growing public conversation about wireless risks, constant digital exposure, the soaring rise of depression among adolescents, and the recent 60 Minutes disclosure of EMR-induced health effects in advanced weaponry.

FEATURED: EMF Remedy 169 Babel and the Birth of Synthetic Time March 13, 2026•Keith Cutter, EMF Remedy LLC•Season 1•Episode 169

We haven’t done a backstage pass for the audio podcast in some time. Here’s a free pass for what would otherwise be on the paid-only podcast: https://www.buzzsprout.com/2075097/episodes/18842684

This is the second episode of a series on optimizing the signal-to-noise ratio for improved vitality.

Our first uncoupling from nature did not begin with synthetic electromagnetic fields.

It began with synthetic time.

For most of human history, life unfolded according to signals embedded within creation—the readiness of the land, the rhythms of light and season, the quiet cues that guided human activity long before clocks and schedules governed our lives.

In this episode, I explore how that began to change.

We’ll look at the shift from kairos to chronos… how industrial systems standardized time itself… and why modern life increasingly ignores the signals that once guided human vitality.

Because simply reducing synthetic exposures will not get you all the way

there.

Recovery also requires restoring the signals of life. All to help you discover the unique signal-to-noise ratio that’s right for you—and how to move it in the right direction

FEATURED: THE POWER COUPLE EMF Basics: What we need to know with Cece Doucette

Interview with Cece Doucette: Massachusetts for Safe Technology Today we had the privilege of interviewing Cece Doucette! Cece is a safety educator, founder, and director of Massachusetts for Safe Technology, an organization for public awareness and policy change regarding the health risks of wireless technology and electromagnetic fields (EMF).She is also the Education Services Director at Safer Screentime, an international organization that provides affordable online courses on safe technology use for schools, families, and workplaces. Doucette began her advocacy journey after helping raise funds for wireless technology in her children’s schools in Ashland, Massachusetts. When she discovered research suggesting biological risks from radiofrequency radiation, she shifted her focus to public education and policy. Her efforts led Ashland Public Schools to become the first in the U.S. to implement Best Practices for Mobile Devices in 2015. She now works extensively with local, state, and national organizations teaching about wireless risks and advising on safer technology solutions. Today Roman and Cece will discuss: How Cece became aware of the health risks of EMF How the rest of the world enforces wireless safety standards in schools Current legislative initiatives in Massachusetts Cece’s webinars educating others on wireless Cece lays out the health threats of EMF very well, and describes the problem in a way that those who are unaware can easily understand. We encourage you to share this with others whom you think need to hear the message, as all the facts are stated concisely and honestly.

NEWS AND NOTES

ACTIVISM ACHES UK UPDATE: Forwarded this email? Subscribe here for more ACHES ‘Weekly Picks’ Substack March 20, 2026 EMR–Syndrome: Why a Unified Name is so Important, Objection Deadline to Telecoms Mast 20 March 2026, Data Centres: Harms to Health and the Environment, Addictions to Phones and Brain Rot

AI: Oligarch Watch, Bezos’ $10 billion climate charity has a new mission: promoting AI The Bezos Earth Fund is focused on selling artificial intelligence — the technology driving Amazon’s rising carbon emissions — as the solution to the climate crisis

AUTOMOBILES: Only survivor of Tesla Cybertruck horror crash that killed three wealthy students sues carmaker he lawsuit alleged that the truck’s door handles, which rely on electronic buttons powered by the vehicle’s low-voltage electrical system, failed to open after the collision .‘A friend was right there within seconds. He couldn’t open the doors,’ said attorney Annie Wu.

CELLPHONES VS LANDLINES: (The End of Landlines: What We’re Losing) 22 MINUTES

The phone company’s job was simple:



Maintain the network.

Keep the line working.

Complete the call.



But that network is now being dismantled.



Across the United States, telecom companies are retiring the copper infrastructure that once powered the landline system.

AT&T has announced plans to exit the majority of its copper network by 2029.

Verizon has already retired large portions of its copper plant.

Lumen, Frontier, and other carriers are moving in the same direction.



The wires that connected homes, businesses, and entire cities for more than a hundred years are being pulled out of the ground, removed from utility poles, and replaced with fiber, wireless, and internet-based voice systems.



And most people have no idea it’s happening.



In this episode of Plain Meaning, we examine how the American telephone network was built — and why it is now being dismantled.



We explore:



• How the copper telephone network powered itself during blackouts

• Why the PSTN was engineered for extreme reliability

• How central offices and circuit switching created the world’s most dependable communication system

• The legal framework established by the Communications Act of 1934

• How the Bell System built a nationwide network under the principle of universal service

• FCC policy decisions that accelerated the retirement of copper networks

• The transition from circuit-switched voice to packet-based VoIP systems

• Why modern networks rely on local power and software-dependent equipment

• What reliability, resilience, and emergency communications look like in the post-copper era



For most of the twentieth century, the landline network guaranteed something simple:



If you had a phone line…

you had a connection.



Even when the lights went out.



Today, the network that made that possible is disappearing.



The wires are being removed.

The central offices are being sold.

And the responsibility for keeping communications working during emergencies is quietly shifting away from the network itself.





CELLPHONES FAMILIES: Catherine Price & How to Feel Alive How to Prevent Your Phone from Ruining Your Vacation How I personally prepare for time away

CHILDREN: Melanie Hempe from the Be ScreenStrong Substack When AI Becomes the Easiest Friend—and the Most Dangerous What kids lose when friendship requires no courage, no effort, and no risk

CHILDREN: Screen-Free Schools? Some Legislators Push for a New Normal Parents are looking more critically at their children’s use of screens and consumption of digital content, which is leading to debates about edtech.

CHILDREN: STUDY Prospective Associations Between Early Adolescent Problematic Screen Use, Mental Health, Sleep, and Substance Use

CHILDREN: Mitch Prinstein, PhD, ABPP (John Van Seters Distinguished Professor of Psychology and Neuroscience, The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill) explains how constant notifications, expectations to quickly respond to friends’ posts, and fears of missing out online are creating “digital stress” for young people at the #AskTheExperts webinar “Friendship in the Screen Age: What is it, and How is it Changing?” on February 12, 2026. 2 MINUTES

DISABILITY RIGHTS: The Second Quarterly Museum Gathering has been scheduled for March 25, 2026 from 6 pm to 8 pm EST. To Register: https://bit.ly/DHACC-Quarterly Hosted by Disability History and Culture Collective (DHACC) and I Love You-Lead On Community



Purpose: Currently, there is a great deal of work happening in various places. We aim to provide a regular platform for gathering, staying informed, sharing information, collaborating when necessary, and supporting ongoing projects.

Who should attend: Anyone working on Disability History collections, artifacts, virtual or in-person exhibits, and preservation of records.

What to expect: This is the Second of planned quarterly events to create a space to share and dialogue together, offer support and resources as we all work towards preserving the history of Disability Rights and Justice, and to make sure that stories and artifacts are not lost. We are stronger when we work together. Connections are important so that work isn’t done in isolation or duplicated.

There is a running document that was created at the first meeting and will continue to be added to at future meetings.

Accessibility: ASL Interpreter available.

Auto Captions and transcripts are always available. Chat comments are read aloud during the call. Email LeadOn@ILoveYou-LeadOn.com to inquire about other access needs.

Invitation to Participate and Share:

Talk, share, learn, connect, listen, and join us! Tell others you know!

Come for as long as you can! If you can’t stay long, let us know so we can give you time to share Bring yourself, your work, your dreams, your needs!

Please share this widely with others so we can gather as many people involved in this work as possible.

For more information and to stay up to date on future events, visit https://ILoveYou-LeadOn.com/museum-gathering/

FIRES INSURANCE: Norman Lambe from Norman’s Substack Is the California Fair Plan Really Fair? Contributor--Sandra Lambe

The present California Fair Plan problems started a year before the Palisades and Eaton fires hit. What occurred was State Farm Insurance dropped 72,000 policy holders due to increased cost for materials and increase in loss exposure due to fires. What occurred next was that the California State Farm Agents attempted to place the displaced policy holders with other companies, if they could not do that, they referred the former policy holders to the California Fair Plan. The Fair Plan was more expensive than the former State Farm Policy or other carriers, however, coverage was affordable. Not only State Farm dropped policy holders, but many other companies as well.

5G: INDUSTRY Mobile World Congress 2026: From robot phones to Europe’s 5G warning it may be ‘out of the game’

As well as all the promises of technology, the show will also feature a stark warning that regulatory and investment issues are holding Europe back from deploying 5G technology, Vivek Badrinath, director general of GSMA, which hosts the conference, told Euronews Next.

While the United States and China have taken the lead in 5G (5GSA), delivering real-world industrial automation in ports and factories, Europe is currently idling at a mere 3 percent 5GSA deployment, the GSMA chief said, adding that “something is wrong”.

Chicken and egg problem The delay is a “chicken and egg” problem, he said. Without widespread coverage, European enterprises cannot invest in 5G-dependent robotics or AI, because there is no demand, and the rollout remains stagnant.



5G INDUSTRY: T-Mobile’s 5G Network Is About to Change How Baseball Fans Experience the Game

5G INDUSTRY: Eric Ekudden says AI smart glasses replace smartphones as 5G-AI converge At MWC 2026, Ericsson CTO Erik Ekudden touts AI wearables powered by 5G as the next leap beyond phones

HAVANA SYNDROME: Canada holds firm on ‘Havana syndrome’ findings Global Affairs Canada reiterated that its 2024 investigation found no evidence of a foreign attack behind the unexplained health incidents affecting diplomats in Cuba. The report attributed symptoms to environmental factors, pre-existing conditions, and conventional illnesses, and concluded no common cause could be identified. Ottawa’s position remains unchanged despite U.S. intelligence leaders retracting similar conclusions after admitting the underlying intelligence was flawed

HEALTH: Bluetooth earbud magnetic fields increased air pollution in mouse brains, inducing neurotoxicity

HEALTH: Experts probe mystery explosion in young women dying from high blood pressure-linked disease

HEALTH: The Healing Dementia Summit - VIP opportunity to purchase 12 day summit for $67 ( Dr. Sharon Goldberg) This 12-day online summit helps families move beyond the “no-cure” narrative of conventional medicine and discover what’s truly possible for dementia and memory recovery. 25 world-class experts in Integrative, Functional, and Environmental Health share clear, actionable strategies proven to support brain health, improve cognition, and inspire hope.

FORMAT: Prerecorded interviews (45 minutes each). Watch from anywhere

HEALTH:GREENMEDINFO MISO This Humble Food Extract Puts Bone Drugs to Shame

HEALTH: MERCOLA Human OS: Health and Wellness in 2026 30 MINUTES

Up to 80% of people worldwide show signs of insulin resistance, which often begins with fatigue, belly weight, and unstable energy years before a diagnosis appears

Consistent sleep timing stabilizes your metabolism, appetite, and recovery more effectively than chasing supplements or extreme workout plans

Simple early screenings such as fasting insulin, HOMA-IR, and heart rhythm monitoring identify risk in your 20s and 30s, giving you time to reverse damage before it becomes disease

Daily walking, strength training, and removal of industrial seed oils address the root causes of metabolic dysfunction rather than masking symptoms

Small, repeatable habits around sleep, movement, hydration, and recovery compound over time, extending your healthspan so you stay capable and resilient for decades



INSPIRATION/ENVIRONMENTALISM:

2,646 views Mar 11, 2026 The Great Simplification - with Nate Hagens

(Conversation recorded on February 17th, 2025)



Nearly every mainstream conversation about humanity’s future, our current global crises, and our place in the natural world shares one common theme: the quiet, unquestioned assumption that humans are the apex species on Earth. This belief is so woven into our systems and thought patterns that it rarely gets named, let alone challenged. But what if this invisible worldview – more than fossil fuels, overpopulation, or any single policy failure – is at the very root of the ecological crisis?

In this episode, Nate speaks with primatologist and author Dr. Christine Webb about human exceptionalism – the deeply embedded belief that humans are separate from and superior to the rest of nature. Webb argues this worldview is not a universal human trait but rather a product of a few dominant cultures, and that it lies at the root of many of our most pressing global challenges. Drawing on her research with chimpanzees, bonobos, baboons, and other non-human primates, she illustrates how traits once thought to be uniquely human (like tool use, language, empathy, theory of mind, and culture) are in fact shared across species in various forms. Furthermore, Webb advocates for reimagining economic, legal, and educational systems to reflect the intrinsic value of all life.

What, exactly, is the meaningful line between “us” (humans) and “them” (other species), and who benefits from drawing it? How are current scientific ‘best practices’ accidentally reinforcing the myth of human exceptionalism, and what can we do to change them? And finally, if we decenter human exceptionalism, what richness might we stand to gain in community, meaning, and wellbeing?

INSPIRATION LOCAL FUTURES:

The Economics of Happiness describes a world moving simultaneously in two opposing directions . On the one hand, government and big business continue to promote globalization and the consolidation of corporate power.

At the same time, people around the world are resisting those policies – and, far from the old institutions of power, they’re starting to forge a very different future. Communities are coming together to re-build more human-scale, ecological economies based on a new paradigm – an economics of localization.|

Learn more about The Economics of Happiness, including our Discussion Guide, Host a Screening Guide and DIY Workshop materials.

INSPIRATION: Norman James from Norman James What Is Actually Poor? We’ve been lied to about poverty. The entire framework for measuring it is a con designed to make the Western model look successful and everyone else look like they need saving. Time to take that..... Food Sovereignty Is Real Wealth

INSPIRATION: Our Civilization’s Disease Has a Name: Windigo Indigenous wisdom offers a diagnosis of what ails our world — and understanding it is the first step toward a cure.

LIGHTING Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom Forwarded this email? Subscribe here for more Why Grounded Lighting Matters: The nnEMF Advantage of Three-Prong Systems

NATURE: International Action to Save Our Bees From 5G 21/22 March

On the weekend of 21/22 March, people from across the world rose to shine a Light on the harm caused to Bees and other Pollinators by Electrosmog, in particular 5G. Pictures and stark messages are still coming in from countries across the Globe - please see enclosed for a telling picture from North Carolina, USA ,and another from Swansea, Wales as well as a stark message from Italy and another from Spain. For more information and pictures, kindly visit the Safetech International Website and Global Action to Stop 5G Facebook Group

SMART METERS: Update: A Gutted Version of the Massachusetts Smart Meter Opt Out Bill is Still BreathingThanks for EVERYONE contributing in so many ways Update: A Gutted Version of the Massachusetts Smart Meter Opt Out Bill is Still Breathing

SMART METERS: On March 1 we published the alarming article; The Ohio Register: Duke Energy Fraud and Targeting: The Real Story Nick Rogers interviews Vince Welage COURTESY THE OHIO REGISTER. Vince wrote:

I decided to add a few short paragraphs on page 3 to define further the actual definitions for the technology used for the smart 'healing' process. I think it's best to provide the standard codes that the utilities consider as best practice which can then be available for tracking by others for any ongoing consequences. The hidden riders fund the technology under the cover of ESP security plans but charges continue at high rates each month on customer bills Also, I made a small change on page 8 downsizing the chart page by dropping the first header block for better spacing and to further color code the off-peak hours. Read here: https://safetechinternational.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/Duke-Energy-Fraud-Revision-March20.pdf

SPACE: Starlink - dynamic 3D orbit display

SPACE: Musk unveils record chip-building plan Elon Musk took the stage in Austin last night for what he called a “profoundly important announcement … the most epic chip-building exercise in history, by far.” His goal: producing 1 trillion watts (1 terawatt) of compute power per year, most of it deployed in space.

Why it matters: Musk said his Terafab chip-building project — a joint effort of his Tesla, xAI and SpaceX companies — is “ the next step towards becoming a galactic civilization” and turning “science fiction to science fact.”

Rendering above: Musk said the project will kick off

Musk “showed an animation of how SpaceX could potentially launch satellites from the surface of the moon,” Bloomberg notes, “and reiterated his vision for a future filled with ‘amazing abundance’ — something he has been touting in recent months.” For instance, he said anyone who wants to will be able to fly to Saturn.with an advanced technology fab (semiconductor manufacturing facility) in Austin — headquarters of Tesla and home of its Gigafactory. His Neuralink, Boring, and SpaceX companies also have growing Texas operations.

Musk’s ambition is to manufacture his own chips for AI, humanoid robots and space data centers.

Speaking with dramatic lighting at a historic power plant in downtown Austin, Musk said his “existing supply chain” is “much less than we would like. And so we either build the Terafab, or we don’t have the chips.”

EVENTS

Event in Lee MA: Monday March 23, 2026 6 pm

Come hear about smart meters from both advocates and the industry:

(As of now, the current information is that the event may be recorded, but will not be broadcast live. Come if you can)

CANADIANS4SAFETECHNOLOGY Tues 7:30 pm ET 24 March 2026 - Dr Magda Havas - Trying to make a difference in a variety of ways

C4ST Open meeting - All welcome - Tues. March 24, 2026: 7:30 pm ET

EMFs- Trying to make a difference in a variety of ways

Special guest speaker: Magda Havas PhD.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/97250411732?pwd=YU9kZlE5S291anpkOVI3VzVaQ2hGQT09

Meeting ID: 972 5041 1732

Passcode: C4STRR

Phone connection: Meeting ID: 972 5041 1732

Passcode: 481062

Find your local phone number to connect: https://zoom.us/u/adqLEcepO

Topics Dr. Havas will cover:

~ 1. New Information: 10th International Congress on Environmental Medicine in Madrid on March 6–8, 2026.

~ 2. Latest Research: Helping bees survive using a magnetic disc.

~ 3. Recommendations to Politicians (Bobby Kennedy): Letter sent January 26, 2026 to HHS (Health and Human Services).

~ 4. Educating the public just got easier: Using AI to facilitate information transfer with examples of articles provided on my website.



National Call for Safe Technology: Our next meeting will be on Friday, March 27th, 2026 at 1:00 pm ET.