When an interviewer/moderator doesn’t have accurate info about EMF themselves, inaccuracy and sometimes insanity reigns. For example, Dr. Josh Axe (2.36M subscribers) posted a short conversation Is 4G more dangerous than 5G? (about a minute, cellphone width) implying that 5g is safer, and confusing millimeter waves with 5G.

Last week I posted the video We Tested It! Starlink Mini in Motion and EMF Levels (7 minutes) Crosstalk Solutions 479K subscribers explaining how to install the Starlink mini on the sunroof of the car, with the driver using the wrong meter to measure the transmissions, thus implying safety, and ending with the speaker selling a tin foil hat.

(One of 75 comments: I think the bigger concern about mounting that unit on your sunroof inside is what could happen in the event of an auto accident. That appears to be a hefty metal object at head level. If that dislodges during an accident that could be a KO.)

At times speakers focus on “simple things” like turning the Wi-Fi off at night as a strategy. On the other side of the equation, a friend just received a new comcast modem with a built-in hot spot that cannot be turned off, with a range of 150 feet (3 times the size of her house), - a month after receiving a new smart meter. When AI scrapes the internet for information - What Else Could Go Wrong?

There are several antidotes to the ‘bad inputs storm’ here today: Keith’s interview with Arthur, Renat and Olle, and Camilla’s offering tonight, and more. Please support these podcasters and presenters in any and all ways (posting a like?).

I am not able to listen to every talk that I post but as the conversation evolves, I believe that what needs to be asked of the consumer culture is more than shutting down the Wi-Fi at night or giving schoolkids a dumb phone instead of a smart phone.

Not unlike emerging structural challenges for China’s Three Gorges dam, pressure is mounting.

(and if you see me make an error, please let me know!)

Featured: Camilla Rees Tonight Monday 6pm Eastern

From Camilla: Monday--at 6pm, I'll be moderating a Zoom program re. the EMF issue on long-time activist Harvey Wasserman's Monday ZOOM/Radio call. The program will be rebroadcast on the Pacifica Radio Network as well as posted at Gary Null's Progressive Radio Network and You Tube. We'll be discussing 1) the connection between the explosion in wireless exposures starting in 1990 and the chronic disease crisis, with Richard Lear, co-author of a new paper with me, "Safety of Wireless Technology--The Scientific View", as well as 2) a new legal, legislative and grass roots campaign led by Children's Health Defense addressing the federal preemption that today prevents state and local governments from influencing the siting of cell towers and antennas on health or environmental grounds. Note, besides preventing local communities from protecting citizens health, this federal preemption in Section 704 of the Telecommunications Act of 1996 has also resulted in people injured by these exposures being denied recourse by courts, for example for health effects, environmental impacts, aesthetic effects, real estate devaluation, relocation costs, etc. State and local police powers have also been deemed 'conflict preempted' because of the federal preemption. This must change!! I am proud to be supporting the effort! Please join us to learn about the new legal initiative with Scott McCollough, Esq. of McCollough Law Firm in TX, who is Chief Litigation Counsel for Children's Health Defense's EMR and Wireless Program and has a 40 year history in telecommunications, Internet, utility regulation, privacy and free speech oriented and other litigation before federal and state courts and commissions. Registration Early at this link (note, the call starts at 5pm Eastern but our part is in the 2nd hour starting at 6pm Eastern): https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYqfuygpjIiHtc20uIOxdeqYRiAicjSLWUc Hope to see some of you there! Camilla (When you register, the zoom link reads: Grassroots Election Protection Coalition/ALLIANCE 4 GRASSROOTS DEMOCRACY)

Editor’s note: In January, I received permission to repost America’s Awaiting Pandemic of Radiation Diseases Guest post by Richard Gale and Gary Null of The Townsend Letter. It is the top post for this Substack:

FEATURED: Keith Cutter with Arthur Firstenberg

Our colleague Keith Cutter kindly provided a free backstage pass to readers of this Substack to listen to his Feb. 2024 interview with Arthur. Keith wrote: Easily one of the most important conversations I’ve ever published. I hope you enjoy my conversation with Arthur Firstenberg.

Back Stage Pas s: #68 The History of EMF Harm with Arthur Firstenberg, Author of The Invisible Rainbow (February 2004) https://www.buzzsprout.com/2075097/episodes/14460171



Summary of the Interview with Arthur Firstenberg on the EMF Remedy

Podcast In this episode of the EMF Remedy Podcast, host Keith Cutter speaks with

Arthur Firstenberg, author of The Invisible Rainbow: A History of Electricity and Life. Firstenberg, a researcher and consultant on electromagnetic radiation (EMR) and its biological effects, discusses the vastness of the electromagnetic spectrum and differentiates between natural and artificial electromagnetic fields. He explains that life on Earth has evolved in a natural electromagnetic environment, which includes the Schumann resonances, the Earth’s static electric and magnetic fields, and other naturally occurring radiation from the sun and lightning. However, the introduction of artificial electromagnetic fields, particularly alternating current (AC) and wireless technologies, has dramatically altered this environment, leading to widespread health

and environmental consequences. The conversation delves into historical correlations between technological advancements and emerging diseases, highlighting how the rollout of telegraph lines, electric grids, and wireless communication coincided with rises in conditions like influenza, diabetes, and heart disease. Firstenberg also explores the impact of radiofrequency radiation on wildlife, particularly insects and birds, and discusses the long-standing denial of these issues by mainstream science. He emphasizes the need for urgent action, advocating for the elimination of wireless technologies and a return to wired communication to protect both human health and the natural world. The interview concludes with a call to action, encouraging listeners to support the Cell Phone Task Force and educate themselves about the dangers of artificial EMR. Time Index of Major Sections

FEATURED Electrohypersensitivity, No access to health care!

Dr Magali Koelman: Electrohypersensitivity, No access to health care! English Subtitles The inaccessibility of electrohypersensitive people to health care, and in particular hospital care, is a violation of the Constitution and the UN International Convention on Disability. Dr. Magali Koelman (environmental medicine) paints a picture of the situation, explaining the history of EHS and its current lack of consideration. An excellent summary of the subject, rich in information, which highlights the inaccessibility of health care for people with electrohypersensitivity. A public utility video to be widely distributed The presentation is a replay of the video presented at the workshop "Electromagnetic hypersensitivity - state of the art", organized at the European Parliament by Michèle Rivasi before her death in April 2023. Electrohypersensitivity - No more access to health care | Dr Magali Koelman, My Life in Airplane Mode with English subtitles, 20 minutes

NEWSLETTERS

NEWSLETTER Danish

Nejtil5G.dk: Videnscentret for elektro-forurening KNOWLEDGE CENTRE FOR ELECTRO-POLLUTION February

Newsletters HERE: Newsletters Archives - nejtil5g.dk

Well, down to earth : The first thing you need to do - if you haven't already - is sign the EHS Appeal , which will be sent to all elected officials and doctors in Europe. Contents:



- Sign the EHS Appeal

- USA and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

- Screens and health risks

- Health risks from radiation

- Mobile towers

- AI and Artificial Intelligence

- Electronics as a weapon

- Wi-Fi and radiation

- Industry working methods

- The marine environment

- EHS

- Research

INCLUDES: Industry working methods Intimidation of critics and critical researchers, and The marine environment: Underwater power cables and electromagnetic fields. What are the consequences for spawning fish? The research study Pieterjan Verhelst et al. (Nov. 2024) focuses on the increasing number of submarine power cables that will transport energy from offshore wind farms to land.

What are the consequences for diadromous fish, i.e. fish that, like eels and salmon, migrate between freshwater and saltwater to spawn? The underwater power cables pose a potential threat to the recovery of many fish populations and more

NEWSLETTER Italy

Newsletter della Rete Noelettrosmog Italia febbraio 2025 (Noelettrosmog Italia Network Newsletter February 2025 INCLUDES: Melatonin: A Review of Scientific Studies Confirming Protection Against EMFs Just Published Iranian researchers have reviewed scientific works on this subject and examined 11 of the most relevant ones. Our review confirms that melatonin effectively protects the organs of animal models from electromagnetic waves. AND Effects of electromagnetic fields on aging and bioeffects of electromagnetic fields dependent on aging Review by Chinese researchers published in Science of The Total Environment , 1 February 2025 Exposure to electromagnetic fields (EMF) has an effect on lifespan, but the effect may vary depending on the type of EMF and the animal model. AND Alterations in Gene Expression and Apoptosis in Glioblastoma Cell Line: Results of an Experiment From the result of scientific experimentation, carried out in 2024 by research centers of two Ankara Universities, we can draw some key conclusions: The influence of RF waves on U118-MG cells (sorry no direct link to newsletter)

NEWS AND NOTES

DATA CENTERS CANADA: Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation Battles Massive "Artificial Intelligence" Data Center Facing the hall of mirrors that is Canada's "Aboriginal Law" A CBC article posted on Indigenous Watchdog, said: The proposed data centre would be powered by a combination of off-grid natural gas and geothermal energy sources. The first phase of the development would cost $2billion and generate 1.4 gigawatts of power, with additional phases planned to increase capacity.

The CBC cited Chief Sunshine’s letter: The Sturgeon Lake opposition is focused on the environmental risks posed by the construction of such a large-scale data facility in an ecologically sensitive area. First Nations members have traplines in the area, rely on water from the Smoky River and use the area “to exercise our way of life, which has been systemically eroded by unmitigated cumulative effects from the provincial government’s authorizations of industrial development in our territory.”

“Eco-industrial”: “Wonder Valley” follows the “green” narrative “Wonder Valley” would be built in the “Greenview Industrial Gateway” (GIG), which bills itself as “one of Canada’s leading net-zero, eco-industrial developments, setting the gold standard for low carbon emission for Natural Gas processing, Manufacturing, and Data Centres. Sturgeon Lake Cree Battle "Artificial Intelligence" Data Center

See also: Ontario First Nation Challenging Selection of Underground Nuclear Waste Site in Court

FIRES: Norman Lambe from Norman’s Substack Fighting Fraud in the Wildfire Claims Adjusting the wildfire Personal Property Claims Insured losses from the Palisades and Eaton fires are likely to rise. At this point losses look to be heading toward early estimates from predictors of up to $40 billion.

HEALTH RESEARCH EHS EMR-S: Henshaw, D. L., & Philips, A. (2024). A mechanistic understanding of human magnetoreception validates the phenomenon of electromagnetic hypersensitivity (EHS). International Journal of Radiation Biology, 1–19. https://doi.org/10.1080/09553002.2024.2435329 or https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/epdf/10.1080/09553002.2024.2435329?needAccess=true

HEALTH: THE POWER COUPLE Why we practice circadian fitness CHD Interview | The Gold Gym Last Friday, Bohdanna and I had the honor of being interviewed by Bernadette Pajer and Lisa Templeton of Informed Choice Washington on Children's Health Defense TV! During our talk we discussed how we apply the core tenets of circadian fitness in our daily lives, along with our health journey, from newlyweds, to the couple we are today. We gave a presentation on some new insights we’ve had into melatonin, which we’ll also touch upon in this article.

HEALTH YALE HEALTH: How an Addicted Brain Works

One of the most primitive parts of the brain, the reward system, developed as a way to reinforce behaviors we need to survive—such as eating. When we eat foods, the reward pathways activate a chemical called dopamine, which, in turn, releases a jolt of satisfaction. This encourages you to eat again in the future. When a person develops an addiction to a substance, it’s because the brain has started to change. This happens because addictive substances trigger an outsized response when they reach the brain. Instead of a simple, pleasurable surge of dopamine, many drugs of abuse—such as opioids, cocaine, or nicotine—cause dopamine to flood the reward pathway, 10 times more than a natural reward. The brain remembers this surge and associates it with the addictive substance. However, with chronic use of the substance, over time the brain’s circuits adapt and become less sensitive to dopamine. Achieving that pleasurable sensation becomes increasingly important, but at the same time, you build tolerance and need more and more of that substance to generate the level of high you crave. 4 MINUTE VIDEO AT LINK



HEALTH WISE ATHLETES OLLE J. "nnEMF: Smarter, Not Harder" Dear Friends, Supporters & Colleagues, This is an amazingly interesting interview by Joe Lavelle at the "Wise Athletes" podcast! Listen and enjoy his wisdom - this is a person who really knows what he is talking about, in a multitude of different health-related fields. It is his "Wise Athletes" podcast episode #157 entitled ""nnEMF: Smarter, Not Harder", featuring yours truly, from February 17, 2025. [nnEMF = non-natural] - OLLE electromagnetic fields] https://www.wiseathletes.com/podcast/157-nnemf-smarter-not-harder-prof-olle-johansson-phd/ 57 MINUTES Episode summary: How can you protect yourself and family from possible harms of nnEMF without giving up every modern convenience? Look for opportunities to reduce power, increase distance, and eliminate exposure wherever the inconvenience is low: while you sleep, what you didn’t even know was turned on….or the exposure is high (cell phone in your pocket all day everyday). ‘Listen only’ at the link, it is also posted on youtube audio only)

HEALTH: GOOD MEN PROJECT 6 Ways that Your Smart Phone May be Impacting Your Health - The Good Men Project

HEALTH: Gavin Mounsey from Gavin’s Newsletter Neuroprotective and Neuro-regenerative whole foods and naturally occurring compounds This is Installment #24 of the Stacking Functions in the Garden, Food Forest and Medicine Cabinet series.

LIGHT HEALTH MERCOLA: The Power of Light, Mitochondria and Circadian Rhythms Story at-a-glance

Light profoundly affects cellular health through mitochondria, which act as cellular antennas detecting electromagnetic frequencies and producing energy through electron transport chains that generate ATP and metabolic water

Non-native electromagnetic fields from modern technology disrupt mitochondrial function and cellular health, but simple steps like distancing from devices and using wired connections help minimize exposure

Regular sun exposure provides essential near-infrared light that penetrates deeply into tissues, stimulating mitochondrial function, while UV light triggers beneficial pathways including melanin activation

Proper sun exposure requires careful consideration of dietary factors, particularly reducing seed oil consumption, and gradually building tolerance through consistent morning light exposure and careful timing

Optimizing your circadian rhythm requires consistent exposure to morning sunlight, bright full-spectrum light during the day and minimizing blue light exposure in the evening hours

Mitochondria Are Your Cellular Power Plants and Light Sensors

One of the simplest yet most impactful changes you can make is to distance yourself from EMF sources

Cowan presented the intriguing idea of "human photosynthesis," suggesting melanin plays a role in harnessing UV light to split water and generate energy, similar to chlorophyll in plants. This fascinating theory underscores the complex and beneficial relationship between UV light and your body.



HEALTH SLEEP: VOX Elon Musk is trying to make sleep deprivation cool again More recent research has added some nuance, indicating that some people get enough rest from seven hours of sleep and others may need more like nine because of natural genetic differences. But the standard had been set. And that naturally left an emerging group of sleep scientists wondering what happened if people did not get enough rest. William Dement started recording brain patterns during sleep in the 1950s, unlocking the approach that has allowed researchers to see the changes in brain activity that could explain why sleep and its absence had different effects. []Dement helped to identify REM sleep patterns and their value, as well as sleep apnea, or periods of interrupted breathing that can disrupt sleep. He and other scientists began to document that people who were sleep deprived would slip into what later became called “microsleeps” — brief periods of unintentional sleeping that contribute to workplace accidents and errors. Here in the 21st century, researchers have discovered the biological mechanisms that could explain these effects. Studies have shown that lack of sleep causes reduced activity in the prefrontal cortex (which is responsible for decision-making) and the hippocampus (where our memories are stored). One small study of novice software engineers found their coding suffered with less sleep. A physician who ran a mobile clinic for tech workers told Fortune that he had found many of his patients had biological ages decades beyond their actual age, which could be linked to the grind lifestyle. People who don’t get enough sleep are also worse at controlling their emotions, have worse moods, and are less capable of relating to others, according to research published over the past decade. Neurological exams have found that there is increased activity in the amygdala (which processes emotion) when people are sleep deprived. The rest of your body also needs the rest. Medical researchers have linked heart disease to insufficient sleep. When I interviewed oncologists last year to hear their best hypotheses about why more young people are developing cancers, several of them cited lack of sleep as a risk factor that needed to be better understood. In general, we already know a lack of sleep makes our immune system less efficient.

HEALTH: STUDY FINDS; SCREEN TIME How screen time fuels eating disorders in adolescence A study published in Eating and Weight Disorders in September 2024 found that each additional hour of total screen time and social media use was associated with a greater incidence of fear of weight gain and self-worth tied to weight. Data came from more than 10,000 children, aged 9 to 14 years. With increases in screen time, the participants also showed increases in compensatory behaviors to prevent weight gain (such as compulsive over-exercising), binge eating, and distress with binge eating two years later. Both problematic social media and mobile phone use were associated with higher odds of all eating disorder symptoms.

NATURE: U.S. Right to Know U.S. beekeepers report ‘catastrophic’ winter losses; cause is a mystery Honey bees may be dying at an unprecedented rate this winter, with more than 1 million colonies lost, according to a survey of U.S. beekeepers by the nonprofit organization Project Apis m. More than a dozen government and academic scientists have mobilized to search for the cause. Commercial beekeepers reported that, on average, they lost 62 percent of their colonies from June 2024 to February 2025, according to the survey. The organization gathered data from 702 beekeepers nationwide in January and February. Their operations account for more than half of honey bee colonies managed in the United States. “We moved quickly to gather information,” said Danielle Downey, executive director of Project Apis m. “We don’t really know what’s going on, and a catastrophic loss could happen again.” Respondents have lost 1.1 million colonies from late summer through winter, according to the data. Those losses account for 41 percent of total colonies in the United States, Downey said during a YouTube livestream Friday that covered survey results. Those figures do not substantially differ from data reported by the USDA, which has reported colony losses that range from 933,000 colonies to nearly1.3 million colonies from July through March in the last decade. “We believe this to be an underestimate of these losses,” Downey said. []Preliminary sampling of live and dead bees has failed to show a cause, and a team of at least 16 scientists from universities and the USDA are looking for answers. The survey from Project Apis m. covered whether the bees were stored indoors or outdoors over winter, whether queens had been replaced in lost colonies, whether beekeepers had supplemented their nutrition and how many colonies were afflicted by Varroa mites. For each of these variables, Downey said, no clear pattern emerged. In the next few months, government and university researchers will analyze samples for pathogens, pesticide residues, microbiome and host-pathogen interactions as well as metagenomic analysis. In some cases, Downey said, the labs will place priorities on the 500 samples that were collected in February from colonies from around the country that were transported to the almond pollination in California. Beekeepers who send colonies to the California almond crop were the first to sound the alarm. That crop is the first to require pollination services in the nation. Downey said that beekeepers first noticed higher-than-expected mortality rates when they checked the colonies before transporting them, then were surprised with sudden die-offs of the bees after they were transported, seven to 10 days later. “They had huge losses in the sheds, and they continued to have losses on the way to California,” Downey said.

See also: 5:8:2021 Dead Bees from Cell Tower in Eagle, ID 3 minutes

See also: A Tale of Two Cisterns Guest Post by Diana Kordas, Samos, Greece NGO campaigns to protect bees and other pollinators often point to pesticide use, but other countries including Greece that have not used ago-chemicals are also experiencing a decline in biodiversity. Naturalist Diana Kordas has been documenting the damage occurring to the island’s ecosystem in Greece - since the installation of 5G.

See also: Episode 15: Outsmarting Wireless Radiation with guest Professor Olle Johansson at 29 minutes re: Bees

and Vilić M, Žura Žaja I, Tkalec M, Tucak P, Malarić K, Popara N, Žura N, Pašić S, Gajger IT, “Oxidative stress response of honey bee colonies (Apis mellifera L.) during long-term exposure at a frequency of 900 MHz under field conditions. Insects. 2024; 15: 372 (article number), https://doi.org/10.3390/insects15050372 In this study, oxidative stress and lipid peroxidation in honey bee larvae, pupae and the midguts of adult bees were investigated during a one-year exposure to radiofrequency electromagnetic fields (RF-EMFs) at a frequency of 900 MHz under field conditions. The experiment was carried out on honey bee colonies at three locations with electric field levels of 30 mV m-1, 70 mV m-1 and 1000 mV m-1. Antioxidant enzymes, glutathione-S-transferase (GST), catalase (CAT) and superoxide dismutase (SOD) and thiobarbituric acid reactive substances (TBARS) as indicators of lipid peroxidation were measured spectrophotometrically. (…) Our results show that RF-EMFs at a frequency of 900 MHz can cause oxidative stress in honey bees, with the larval stage being more sensitive than the pupal stage, but there was no linear relationship between electric field level and effect in any of the developmental stages. https://www.mdpi.com/2075-4450/15/5/372

SURVEILLANCE WIRED: Your Boss Wants You Back in the Office. This Surveillance Tech Could Be Waiting for You Warehouse-style employee tracking tech has expanded into job after job. Now, as millions are called back to the workplace, it’s finally coming for the office worker.

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS: We defeated a proposed large cell tower in Ithaca NY! Compatriots, After 6 months of protracted arguments and meetings, and much pressure from Verizon, the local citizens of Ithaca rose up and convinced our Town Zoning Board to deny a new tower. This is the first time our new strict codes have been tested, so it was especially important for sending the message that any more radiation in our beloved area will be met with fierce resistance. May this win help continue to build our momentum in our national movement. Together we create the future! Marie and Andrew MolnarIthacans for Responsible Technology

Remembering Arthur Firstenberg 1950-2025

MAforSafeTechnology: Rest in Peace, Arthur You are invited to read the tribute below from loved ones, and to offer a donation if you are able to help his nephew cover Arthur's funeral costs and final expenses:

GoFundMeArthur Firstenberg to contribute to funeral expenses (the page states: 28 days until service March 31st, 2025

World Council for Health: Thank you, Arthur Firstenberg Author, environmentalist and activist Arthur Firstenberg, has died. His service to people and planet will never be forgotten.

Einar Flydal, Norway: Arthur Firstenberg, the man who opened our eyes to the harmful effects of our electrical everyday life, has died By Einar Flydal 25

Conscious Compass In Memoriam: Arthur Firstenberg, Champion of EMF Awareness, May 28, 1950 - February 25, 2025 Honoring a life dedicated to exposing the hidden dangers of electromagnetic radiation and our electrified world. Reinette Senum

INSPIRATION: This all comes at a COST!

“I don’t want to connect my coffee machine to the Wifi network. I don’t want to share the file with OneDrive. I don’t want to download an app to check my car’s fluid levels. I don’t want to scan a QR code to view the restaurant menu. I don’t want to let Google know my location before showing me the search results.

I don’t want to include a Teams link on the calendar invite. I don’t want to pay 50 different monthly subscription fees for all my software. I don’t want to upgrade to TurboTax platinum plus audit protection. I don’t want to install the Webex plugin to join the meeting. I don’t want to share my car’s braking data with the actuaries at State Farm.

I don’t want to text with your AI chatbot. I don’t want to download the Instagram app to look at your picture. I don’t want to type in my email address to view the content on your company’s website. I don’t want text messages with promo codes. I don’t want to leave your company a five-star Google review in exchange for the chance to win a $20 Starbucks gift card.

I don’t want to join your exclusive community in the metaverse. I don’t want AI to help me write my comments on LinkedIn. I don’t even want to be on LinkedIn in the first place.

I just want to pay for a product one time (and only one time), know that it’s going to work flawlessly, press 0 to speak to an operator if I need help, and otherwise be left alone and treated with some small measure of human dignity, if that’s not too much to ask anymore.” ~ Robert Sterling (courtesy R.M.)