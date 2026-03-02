Although Psychology Today has done a deplorable job in portraying electrical poisoning as an imaginary illness, I am liking the term “accomplishment hallucination” which applies to so much…like, smart meters and moving cell towers and data centers into space.

Pink Noise and Sleep: A Closer Look, Emerging Insights in Preventive Health Nighttime Light Exposure and the Body Clock, Irregular Sleep Linked to Changes in Adolescent Brain Structure, Europe Tightens Rules for Chinese Participation in Strategic Research, Balancing Technology and Ecology: Mobile Radiation on Green Roofs This study explored public willingness to fund research on the effects of mobile radiation on green roofs. It revealed a clear preference for prioritizing human health over plant health, while recognizing the significance of both. The findings highlight the importance of integrating human and environmental considerations into future urban sustainability initiatives, especially as digital technologies advance. Your Phone Might Be Turning Up the Tower’s Radiation Did you know that radiation from some cell towers isn’t fixed — it actually rises and falls depending on how many phones are actively connected to the network? Learn how modern 4G & 5G systems adjust their emissions and what that means for phone usage and exposure. See more at https://www.emfsa.co.za/news/cell-tower-radiation-and-phone-usage/, Mobile Phone and Base Station Exposure: Effects on the Body, Extremely Low-Frequency Magnetic fields (ELF-MF) Long-term residential magnetic field exposure and neurodegenerative disease mortality: An 18-year nationwide cohort study in Switzerland, Biofilms: Allies in Health and Space Exploration In Memoriam It is with deep sadness that we learned of the passing of Tracey-Lee Dorny, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was a passionate advocate for the rights of people living with Electrohypersensitivity. Her legacy will endure. Our heartfelt condolences go out to her friends and family. (more at link)

FEATURED: Nyhedsbrev fra Videnscentret for elektro-forurening - Februar 2026 (Newsletter from the Knowledge Center for Electropollution - February 2026) Newsletters 2026 - nejtil5g.dk

hopefully we have just started two Danish Ombudsman cases at the same time as starting an Ombudsman case in the EU. The more pressure we can put on the better.

The fact that our authorities need to circumvent administrative law to such an extent when it comes to radio frequency radiation is quite telling. There are several important articles this month. I can highlight, among others, the articles about the consequences of the disappearance of insects and the WHO's attempts to blackmail scientists, Opinion control and legal certainty Democracy under cooling – an analysis of the state of freedom of expression Almost half of all respondents in a new survey from Amnesty International Denmark say they are worried that there could be personal consequences if they criticize the authorities publicly. The concern is greatest among those aged 18-35.

FEATURED: Biological Hazards of Wireless Radiation Executive Summary, National Call for Safe Technology

The FCC’s standards for wireless radiation were established back in 1996, and have not been reviewed, updated or verified despite significant changes in the wireless technology in use today. The FCC’s standards relate solely to wireless radiation’s thermal impacts on a body (e.g. how the body reacts to being heated), anddo not consider other known adverse biological impacts of non-thermal levels ofRF radiation (such as damage to DNA or other changes to cells). The FCC’s limits were established long before the existence of 2G, 3G, 4G, or 5G technology. At the very least, the FCC’s standards should be reconsidered (FCC is under federal court order to do so, but has not) given current technology. Wireless radiation, also referred to as radio frequency (RF) radiation, produces biological effects and evidence of its hazards are clear and convincing, yet the hazards are not generally publicized, and the hazards are unnecessary to reap the benefits of wireless technology. More details from our Friends at the National Call for Safe Technology. More POST COURTESY OREGON FOR SAFER TECH

FEATURED: EHN Study links cell tower and cell phone radiation to changes in blood cells tied to immune health

FEATURED: CHD Spring Clean Your Wireless World

AI: NEWS: Number of Children Turning to AI Chatbots for Mental Health ‘Therapy’ Surges

ACHES UK WEEKLY NEWS ROUND-UP: ACHES ‘Weekly Picks’ Substack Message Alerts if Teens Search Harmful Content, New Research Papers on Radiation Harms: Ignored and Unheard: Retired GP Warns of 5G Health Risks , Courtesy Radiation Research Trust, Why Professor James Lin’s Warning Cannot be Ignored, EMF Harms: Let’s Not PussyFoot-ball Any Longer Dr Stillman

AI: ALJAZEERA AI’s growing thirst for water is becoming a public health risk As water-intensive data centres expand worldwide, their impact on sanitation, inequality and disease is emerging as a serious and under-examined threat.

AI: PSYCHOLOGY TODAY Accomplishment Hallucination: When the Tool Uses You Going down the rabbit hole of AI sycophancy can leave you fried.

In accomplishment hallucination, speed feels like competence when you’ve skipped the thinking-through.

The more you rely on AI, the less able you become to evaluate whether it handled tasks well.

AI systems designed for engagement meet humans conditioned for productivity—both optimize for feeling.

A critical skill is noticing you’re in the “dream” while experiencing it.A recent study found that increased reliance on AI tools correlates significantly with diminished critical thinking abilities—the correlation was strong —with cognitive offloading serving as the mechanism through which the effect operates. Taken all together this perfect storm creates a feedback loop where accomplishment hallucination becomes harder to detect precisely when we're most vulnerable.





AI: BRIAN MERCHANT BLOOD IN THE MACHINE: The most aggressively anti-AI film of the ChatGPT era Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die takes a big swing at AI. Does it connect?

There is, perhaps unsurprisingly, a surge in AI-critical TV and filmmaking right now. Last year there was Pluribus, Companion, Mickey 17, MurderBot, Alien: Earth , etc. Guillermo del Toro punctuated press appearances for his Frankenstein film by uttering “Fuck AI” into the mic. However, there hadn’t been a film that articulated that particular sentiment quite so bluntly, at least not until Sam Rockwell came along in Gore Verbinski’s Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die.

And yes, this film is blunt. Critical reaction has been all over the map, as far as I can tell, with some finding it too moralizing and grimly familiar, and others praising those same qualities. It hasn’t exactly been a box office smash, either. But it does make me want to ask: What do we want in a relentlessly AI critical work of pop art like this? What works, what doesn’t?...



AUTOMOBILES SURVEILLANCE: GM accused of sending OnStar driver data to insurers in Iowa lawsuit According to a report by WHO13, General Motors allegedly collected driving data from certain OnStar subscribers and shared it with third-party data brokers. This might ring a bell, as Toyota previously faced a lawsuit over similar allegations involving users of its Connected Services. This time, Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird has filed a lawsuit against General Motors, alleging that the company sold driving data belonging to thousands of Iowa residents. According to the complaint, the information was ultimately sold to insurance companies, which may have used it to increase rates, deny coverage, or cancel policies.

CHILDREN: William Makis NEWS: Number of Children Turning to AI Chatbots for Mental Health ‘Therapy’ Surges (Cancer Researcher. Author of 110+ peer-reviewed medical publications. Largest Ivermectin Cancer Clientele in the world. Top Cancer Coach in the world. Top 3 medical substack in the world.)

CHILDREN: EMILY CHERKIN Schools Beyond Screens: "Student Tech Bill of Rights" A student’s right to an education should not be compromised by corporate interests Schools Beyond Screens, a parent group fighting EdTech in Los Angeles public schools, has created this phenomenal resource for parents, educators, and schools to adopt as we learn more about EdTech’s problematic business model (hint: it’s the same as Big Tech’s, and it is bad for kids.)

CHILDREN: Alabama to Limit Screen Time in Preschool, Kindergarten A bill headed to Gov. Kay Ivey’s desk would limit the amount of screen time allowed for children in licensed child-care facilities and state-funded preschool and kindergarten programs, though teachers can still use them.

DATA CENTERS: INDUSTRY GARBAGE What Could Offset Data Center Growth? Smarter Electric Grids A new report by the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy urges regulators and utilities to make the grid operate more efficiently. There are ways, experts said, to absorb part of data centers’ growth.

Increasing energy efficiency should be part of the strategy to support a straining electric grid, experts said recently, but so should smarter approaches to managing demand, data, smart meters and modern technologies to use the system more intelligently. "What if instead of building a bigger pipe, we just reduced the peak flow," he said. "And we served more of those electrons during other times of the day when the pipe wasn't quite so full."

Energy efficiency is not the same as demand efficiency, Young pointed out, noting that creating energy efficiency improvements was the right paradigm when generation costs were the main drivers of electric power costs. The thinking was: reduce the amount of power an appliance uses, and the utility will have to generate less electricity. However, the main drivers of electric utility costs today are on the transmission and delivery side of the equations — the pipes — according to Young and the data in the ACEEE report. There is a reservoir of demand savings, ready to be tapped. It is less expensive to do so than supply-side alternatives. It's faster to deploy, and it better protects rate payers and the planet," Specian said.

Some regions have already moved in the direction of “smart grids,” where data informs new ways to manage the electric load. EPB, a municipal utility serving a 600-square-mile area including Chattanooga, Tenn., uses its fiber broadband infrastructure to enable new “smart grid” technologies around automation and other features to improve efficiencies and reduce outages.

Smart meters can produce the minute-by-minute data to structure demand-side efficiency programs and strategies, Young said.

“It’s far past time that we start to do hourly measurements and verifications to show when exactly during the day these savings are showing up,” he said. “If we’re going to think about demand-side energy resources as part of this broader grid mix, we have to scale this.”



ENERGY: Power Plants Will Be Allowed to Release More Than Twice As Much Mercury Into the Air

FCC: EHT Ohio Lawmakers: Letters to the FCC on its Outdated Wireless Radiation Exposure Limits

5G: INDUSTRY 5G Explained: What it means for the future of mobile ads 5G is transforming mobile advertising with faster speeds, immersive formats, real-time personalisation, expanded device reach and smoother mobile commerce, making smartphones powerful ad platforms.

HEALTH: Insulin Resistance — What It Is and How to Fight It

HEALTH: THE RISE 8 Habits to Lower Cortisol Naturally, Mondayitis Is in Your Hair, The Evening Habit That Resets Your Heart & More... Wired. exhausted. can’t switch off? This edition is made for you.

INSPIRATION/LIFESTYLE: CLEAR SPAC E LIVING Why online searching can be addictive Humans have such an innate hunger for information and learning that we can become addicted to online searching. Infovores tap into the same neural pathways that heroin addicts do.

this habit can become an addiction and uses similar neurochemical pathways as behaviours such as compulsive shopping, gambling, gaming, pornography, drug addiction, alcoholism, and so on. It may not appear to have the same obviously harmful side-effects but it boosts dopamine levels in the brain in the same way and can cause you to lose hours of valuable time every day with nothing to show for it at the end except for a stack of saved files on your computer that you never refer to again.



INSPIRATION/LIFESTYLE: Friluftsliv: The Norwegian Way of Life - Organic Consumers (although not noted in the article, I believe this corresponds to the self- production of the calming neurotransmitter GABA)

INSPIRATION: TED GIOIA My 24 Rules for Reading These have been invaluable for me—maybe they will help you too.

LIGHT HEALTH: Chronotype Is Not a Personality Trait A first principles circadian reframing of “Night Owls” and “Early Birds”

NATURE: BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE Insect Loss As an Early Warning of Systemic Biological Failure By Joseph Varon

From a physician’s perspective, the disappearance of insects should be interpreted as a population-level biomarker of environmental toxicity and physiologic stress. In medicine, when a sensitive system fails first, we recognize it as an early warning. Insects occupy that role in biology. Their short life cycles, high metabolic rates, and dependence on environmental cues make them exquisitely sensitive to chemical, electromagnetic, and nutritional disruption—often long before humans manifest overt disease.

There is growing evidence that many of the same exposures implicated in insect decline correlate with human endocrine disruption, immune dysregulation, neurodevelopmental effects, and metabolic disease. []Technology Will Not Save Us from Biology, [] Replacing that with machines is not innovation. It is delusion. []This is not an appeal for panic, but rather a call for restraint and transparency. []Insects do not communicate through press releases, organize protests, or appear in financial reports. They simply vanish. By the time their absence is evident through crop failures, nutritional deficits, ecosystem instability, and increased human disease, it will be too late for effective intervention.



SMART METERS: Norman Lambe Absolute Power Contributor-Sandra Lambe

SPACE 1440 media NASA revises Artemis moon landing program in pursuit of 2028 moon landing. The US space agency yesterday announced an additional mission for 2027, in which astronauts will test new moon landers in low earth orbit. The decision comes days after a report from NASA’s independent safety advisory panel said existing plans for a 2028 lunar landing relied on too many untried technologies. NASA has recently struggled to launch astronauts on a trip around the moon, with a planned February launch now delayed until at least April due to a series of mechanical issues.

SPACE: A SpaceX Falcon 9 streaked across the sky—and left 30 kilograms of destructive lithium in its wake As the number of satellites in Earth’s orbit continues to balloon exponentially, the effects of spacecraft burning up in the upper atmosphere are getting a closer look. On February 20, 2025, the first stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket streaked across Europe, and scientists in Germany tracked its lithium pollution plume via LiDAR. They found that this one event injected 10 times more lithium into the atmosphere than the typical daily amount, and it’s an illustrative example of what dangers the atmosphere faces as the space industry continues to rapidly expand.