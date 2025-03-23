Image by Alexa from Pixabay

An emerging trend - opposition to Elon Musk (from the pollical left) extending to questioning the safety of Starlink

A Substack issue - some posts are going into Promotions folder on gmail.I hope you did not miss Industry Article: Supraharmonics: An Emerging Threat to Grid Resiliency "Local power distribution networks see an increase in conducted emissions that can compromise our power supply system." (and as we know, human health)

The Safe Tech International website has a feature on the top right of the homepage (directly to the left of the "search" tab) where you can enter a language and the entire website, including all the blogs (but not the PDFs) will be rendered automatically in the language of choice.

QUICK ACTION:

Sign FDA Petition to Protect Kids from Wireless Radiation! Join and Read: Americans for Responsible Technology More info

FEATURED: KEITH CUTTER

Keith Cutter Eight Wrong Turns in EMF Recovery Recognizing the Detours That Keep You Down—And How to Get Back on Track Recovery from electromagnetic poisoning (EHS) isn’t just about making the right choices—it’s about realizing when you’ve taken a wrong turn and having the wisdom to get back on track. Many people, despite their best intentions, follow bad directions that lead them further from real recovery. Some chase quick fixes, hoping for an easy way out, only to find themselves deeper in trouble. Others double down on failed strategies, convinced that if they just try harder, things will improve. But no amount of effort will get you where you need to go if you’re on the wrong road. The longer you stay on it, the harder it becomes to turn back.

FEATURED:

Are Starlink Satellites Harming Human Health? Experts Raise Concerns Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite network has transformed internet accessibility, bringing high-speed connectivity to remote and underserved areas. However, as SpaceX continues launching thousands of satellites into low Earth orbit (LEO), health experts are questioning whether constant exposure to electromagnetic radiation (EMR) from these satellites could have unforeseen consequences on human health. While Starlink has revolutionized global communication, some scientists believe that the long-term impact of such extensive satellite coverage has not been properly studied. With concerns ranging from sleep disturbances and cognitive decline to potential neurological disorders, experts are urging further research into the biological effects of prolonged exposure to satellite radiation. What is Starlink and How Does It Work? 1. The Growth of Starlink 2. How Starlink Communicates with Earth 3. Electromagnetic Radiation (EMR) and Human Exposure The Growing Concerns: How Starlink Satellites Might Affect Human Health 1. Sleep Disruptions and Circadian Rhythm Disturbance 2. Potential Neurological Effects on the Brain 3. Radiation and Its Impact on Long-Term Health 4. The Unknown Effects of Long-Term Low-Level EMR Exposure The Debate: Scientific Studies vs. Industry Reassurances 1. What Experts Say About Starlink’s Health Risks

Dr. Martin Pall, a professor at Washington State University, warns that high-frequency EMR exposure may cause oxidative stress, neurological damage, and immune dysfunction .

A study from the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS) linked long-term EMF exposure to potential cellular damage .

The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified RF radiation as a ‘possible carcinogen’, though definitive proof remains lacking.

2. SpaceX’s Response to the Health Concerns

SpaceX maintains that Starlink satellites operate within international safety limits .

The company states that radiation exposure levels from Starlink satellites are lower than those of cell towers and smartphones .

SpaceX has not conducted long-term health studies, arguing that existing data on EMR exposure from other sources (like Wi-Fi and 5G) is sufficient.

Conclusion While Starlink provides immense benefits in global connectivity, concerns over its potential long-term health effects cannot be ignored. The continuous exposure to high-frequency electromagnetic radiation from thousands of satellites raises questions that science has yet to fully answer. The debate over whether Starlink satellites are harming human health remains ongoing, but one thing is clear—we need more research, more transparency, and more public awareness before dismissing the concerns outright. Until then, experts call for precautionary measures, long-term studies, and improved safety standards to ensure that the future of space-based internet is both revolutionary and safe for humanity. MORE AT LINK

NEWSLETTER: Smart Meter Education Network in Michigan is Back: In This Newsletter

Dirty Electricity: The Health Hazard Hidden in All New Electric Meters

What Is Dirty Electricity?

I Got the Opt-Out Meter. Why Am I Still Sick?

What You Can Do

(The site endorses a whole house filter that I am not familiar with)

includes: Find out what an entire family experienced when they moved from a home with an analog meter to a home with a digital opt-out meter.

NEWS AND NOTES

AI: FUTURISM Majority of AI Researchers Say Tech Industry Is Pouring Billions Into a Dead End

AI: Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI Meta pirated at least 101 of my books and articles, and tens of millions of others And they knew perfectly well what they were doing

CHILDREN: Melanie Hempe from the Be ScreenStrong Substack Why “The Tech Talk” With Your Kids Isn’t Working Talking won’t prevent screen addiction. Action and education will.

CHILDREN: GREENMED:10 Reasons Your Kids Shouldn’t Use AirPods Wireless earbuds like AirPods use Bluetooth technology, which emits radiofrequency radiation near the head and body for prolonged periods. Experts caution that children and teenagers, due to their thinner skulls and more absorbent brain tissue, are especially vulnerable to health risks, including brain cancer, neurological damage and hearing loss.

CLIMATE; Peer-reviewed AI analysis A Critical Reassessment of the Anthropogenic CO₂-Global Warming Hypothesis: Empirical Evidence Contradicts IPCC Models and Solar Forcing Assumptions [] We conclude that the anthropogenic CO₂-Global Warming hypothesis lacks empirical substanti ation, overshadowed by natural drivers such as temperature feedbacks and solar variability, ne cessitating a fundamental reevaluation of current climate paradigms.

EMF RESEARCH CANCER: Frequency-Dependent Antioxidant Responses in HT-1080 Human Fibrosarcoma Cells Exposed to Weak Radio Frequency Fields by Hakki Gurhan and Frank Barnes The findings demonstrate that cancer cells exhibit frequency-specific sensitivity to RF fields even at intensities significantly below current safety standards, highlighting the need to reassess exposure limits. Additionally, our analysis of the radical pair mechanism (RPM) offers deeper insight into RF-induced cellular responses. The modulation of ROS and antioxidant enzyme activities is significant for cancer treatment and has broader implications for age-related diseases, where oxidative stress is a central factor in cellular degeneration. The findings propose that RF fields may serve as a therapeutic tool to selectively modulate oxidative stress and mitochondrial function in cancer cells, with antioxidants playing a key role in mitigating potential adverse effects.

EMF RESEARCH ION CHANNELS Bertagna F, Lewis R, Silva SRP, McFadden J, Jeevaratnam K. Effects of electromagnetic fields on neuronal ion channels: a systematic review. Ann N Y Acad Sci. 2021 Sep;1499(1):82-103. doi: 10.1111/nyas.14597. Epub 2021 May 4. PMID: 33945157. Here, we systematically clarify how neuronal ion channels are particularly affected and differentially modulated by EMFs at multiple levels, such as gating dynamics, ion conductance, concentration in the membrane, and gene and protein expression. Ion channels represent a major transducer for EMF-related effects on the CNS. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33945157/

EMF RESEARCH BRAIN NEUROTRANSMITTERS MICE Cuicui Hu1,2, Hongyan Zuo2* y Yang Li1,2* Effects of Radiofrequency Electromagnetic Radiation on Neurotransmitters in the Brain https://doi.org/10.3389/fpubh.2021.691880 With these new techniques in neuroscience, studying the effects of EMR on neurotransmitter metabolism and the transport of neurotransmitters at the neural circuit level is expected to overcome the challenges inherent in investigating the neurobiological effect of EMR and its mechanisms and open novel pathways for the exploration of preventive targets and interventions.

5G; ALLIANCE FOR NATURAL HEALTH New Study on 5G Risks/ Hidden Loophole Puts Public Health in Danger Recent research continues to shed light on the potential health risks associated with exposure to electromagnetic field (EMF) radiation from cell phones and the increasing presence of 5G networks. So why are the feds trying to take away local control over 5G rollout? Action Alert!

THE TOPLINE

New research links prolonged cell phone use—especially on one side of the head—to higher risks of brain tumors like glioma and meningioma, with notable increases for those using phones over ten years or more than 896 cumulative hours.

The expansion of 5G technology, which uses higher-frequency millimeter waves, means more antennas in close proximity to populated areas, raising concerns about increased exposure to electromagnetic fields (EMF).

Despite scientific evidence of EMF health risks—ranging from cancer to neurological effects—the federal government is trying to make it easier for the telecoms industry to preempt local restrictions on 5G rollout.

HEALTH MERCOLA: Probiotics Offer New Hope for Alzheimer's and Other Neurodegenerative Diseases

HEALTH MERCOLA Filling the Tank — Restoring Cellular Energy (Part 2)

HEALTH notes Courtney Snyder MD Holistic Psychiatry What is uniting EDS (Ehlers Danlos Syndrome), MCAS (Mast Cell Activation, POTS (Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome) and psychiatric conditions and the various spectrums of these? There are different theories. One is that mast cells are at the root of all of this and are leading the connective tissue symptoms in those with genetic vulnerabilities. Another theory is that these are all connected by faulty methylation. But the theory that has made the most sense to me over the years (for myself and many people I see) has been… RCCX. RCCX itself is not a theory. It is the name of the identified gene module that the theory is based on. RCCX is basically a cluster of four genes that are inherited together. Normally our genes are not inherited together like this. Not only is this unusual, it’s a big deal because three of these genes are powerhouses when it comes to our health. Two of the three genes - TNXB (impacts our connective tissue) and CYP21A2 (in stress hormone pathway) have a high rate of mutations. A mutation in various places on these genes (not yet able to be tested clinically tested for) can impact the functioning of the enzyme that the gene codes for.

INSPIRATION ENGAGED ACTIViSM:Bringing Back the 45-Day Exit & Build Challenge! - opting out of the Technocratic state The 45-Day E&B Challenge Test - The Conscious Resistance Network

LANDLINES CA: Letter from AT&T to customers: https://www.attconnects.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/ATT_CA-Public-Notice_PPH_mailed-03.14.25.pdf This letter provides information/dates re upcoming Public Participation Hearings (April 30: Santa Rosa). It tells the public how to participate, as well as all the ways to submit comments about this issue to the CPUC. Remember to reference Rulemaking 24-06-12 in any communications you have with the CPUC regarding this matter. Shortcut to docket to submit a public comment: apps.cpuc.ca.gov/p/R2406012 COURTESY SIDNEE (please follow EMF Safety Network to stay informed)

NATURE NORWAY EINAR: When the trees die, it's time to stick your finger in the soil! By Einar Flydal on 20/03/2025 “Do you have any idea about this?” the email from the website Steigan.no read. They had received a case that they were a little puzzled about:A person in Trøndelag had sent them an email about trees she believed were being damaged by wireless telecommunications – i.e. 5G and such. And she had attached pictures."Yes," I replied, and attached some research sources about radiation damage to trees. "Can you write something about that?", came back from Steigan.no. Here it comes. Along with a section on how to distinguish between what is due to radiation and what has other causes, and why nothing happens...

NATURE NINA BEETY: The Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute in California is conducting high decibel sonar surveys off Moss Landing for topographical mapping and sediment data for three days -- March 24-26 -- eight hours each day. In addition, the company eTrac,Inc. will conduct even higher decibel sonar surveys off Pacific Grove, Moss Landing, Santa Cruz, and Half Moon Bay starting tomorrow, from March 20 - April 30, including less than ½ mile from the PG Marine Gardens and 1/10 mile from Portuguese Ledge. The sonar surveys will maim and kill sea life.

I urge your organization to oppose these surveys. Please contact the State Lands Commission and the Monterey Bay Aquarium to halt these harmful surveys.

The decibel levels are equivalent to a rocket's levels. OSHA maximum for humans is 110 dB for ½ hour. Decibels are logrhythmic; the aquarium's 191 dB is 1 billion times higher than OSHA's limit and is 1000 times higher than military LRAD weapons. eTrac's levels are 150 times higher than MBARI's -- 215 dB – as loud as a Saturn 5 rocket. And this sonar equipment blasts for 8 hours.

150 decibels can kill. MBARI and eTrac levels are much higher. Lower decibel levels damage internal organs, rupture membranes, cause embolisms, and cause animals to strand. You don't have to hear decibels for it to harm or kill you. And powerful resonance of these frequencies also damages organs and whole bodies, just as a wine glass shatters on the right frequency note.

In addition, sound travels underwater much faster and farther than in the air increasing impacts to wildlife farther away.

Sonar surveys affect everyone in the water – plankton, krill, fish, seals and sea lions, otters, crab, squid, octopus, star fish, dolphins, turtles, diving birds, whales – up and down the food chain – and any humans in the water. All marine life are acutely sensitive, and the ocean is already extremely stressed.

The Aquarium is using this for topographic and geological surveys. eTrac is using it for a 'debris cleanup survey', cleanup approved by the Coastal Commission. Neither of these objectives is legitimate justification for this assault.

Proximity to coastal areas, marine protected areas, and wildlife – from the California State Lands Commission paperwork:

"The Elkhorn Slough also hosts a harbor seal colony and pinniped rookery, which is located approximately two miles east of the experimental survey area.

Mapping of the canyon rims overlaps with the following MPAs: Soquel Canyon MSCA; Portuguese Ledge MSCA

Distance of survey area to nearest MPAs: Elkhorn SMCA - 500 m, Moro Coho SMR - 900 m, Asilomar SMR - 6800 m, Greyhound Rock SMCA - 32000 m"

500 m is less than 1/3 mile. 900 m is approximately ½ mile.

MBARI has not notified the Coast Guard or the Harbormaster as required. The Aquarium also failed to provide proper notice when it conducted two days of sonar survey near Moss Landing on January 28-29, right after the battery storage fire.

eTrac:

"Pillar Point pinnaped haul-out site located 1.3 miles to the west of the closest survey boundary. Pillar Point State Marine Conservation Area located 1.5 miles to the west of the closest survey boundary."

"Pacific Grove Marine Gardens SMCA located .43 miles to south of closest survey boundary. Portuguese Ledge SMCA located .14 miles to west of closest survey boundary. Soquel Canyon SMCA located .87 miles to west of closest survey boundary. Natural Bridges SMR located .83 miles to north of closest survey boundary."

Revised state law does not require environmental review, public notice, public hearings or a "take" permit, even though marine will be killed. However, these surveys appear to violate CCR Title 14, Section 632(b)(74) which says, in part, that it is unlawful to injure, damage, or take any living marine resource, except recreational and commercial take. Only the Harbormaster and the Coast Guard were sent notices of the upcoming surveys by eTrac but not by MBARI. It is unknown if those offices post notices where the public can see them. I contacted a local scuba dive business, and staff didn't recall seeing any notification or warning to avoid the ocean on these dates These sonar surveys have measurable effects. Fisherman in San Luis Obispo County are suing the Coastal Commission because surveys there reduced their catch by 67-70%.

They devastate the ocean, maiming and killing marine life, and completely disrupt the ocean environment. It will not be safe for humans to be in the water when this is occurring. Please oppose these surveys and ask the state of California and the Aquarium to halt them now.

California State Lands Commission

Acting Executive Officer

Grace Kato | ExecutiveOfficer.Public@slc.ca.gov | 916.574.1800

Acting Chief, Marine Environmental Protection Division

Ronald Maria | MEPDAssistantChief.Public@slc.ca.gov | 510.741.4984

Chief, Environmental Science, Planning, and Management Division

Nicole Dobroski | DESPMChief.Public@slc.ca.gov | 916.574.0742

Note Moss Landing is the site of the BESS fire and near the agricultural ‘salad bowl” of the US



SPACE VOX: The Elon Musk company you should be worried about right now The Trump administration appears to be giving Starlink, a division of SpaceX, preferential treatment.

SPACE WEATHER: STRONG GEOMAGNETIC STORM WATCH: NOAA forecasters have issued a watch for strong G3-class geomagnetic storms on March 23rd when a CME is expected to hit Earth. The Russell-McPherron effect could amplify the effectiveness of the impact, producing widespread equinox auroras. Full story @ Spaceweather.com.

STARLINK: Trump plan to fund Musk’s Starlink over fiber called “betrayal” of rural US Director of $42 billion broadband fund pushed out, says program is being ruined.

SURVEILLANCE: INTERCEPT: LAPD Surveilled Gaza Protests Using This Social Media Tool Police records obtained by The Intercept show Dataminr tracked Gaza-related protests and other constitutionally protected speech. []The department receives real-time alerts from Dataminr not only about protests in progress, but also warnings of upcoming demonstrations as well. Police were tipped off about protests in the Los Angeles area and across the country. On at least one occasion, the emails show a Dataminr employee contacted the LAPD directly to inform officers of a protest being planned that apparently hadn’t been picked up by the company’s automated scanning. Based on the records obtained by The Intercept, which span October 2023 to April 2024, Dataminr alerted the LAPD of more than 50 different protests, including at least a dozen before they occurred. “They are using taxpayer money to enlist companies to conduct this surveillance on social media.”

2 SUMMIT EVENTS - please follow up with your own research

In my opinion, the issue of harm from RF/EMF emerged in connection with smart meters, and in the early days, people got into more trouble trying to help themselves- for example pushing to detox heavy metals when their body was already overwhelmed, or sleeping in a shielding tent that became energized, or using a grounding mat that was plugged into a grounded outlet when the neutral was carrying high voltage transients.

I am not a fan of a dynamic where those who have financial means can protect themselves, and others are sleeping in their cars under overpasses, or the idea that people can put a sticker on their phone and feel that they are “safe” We ae constantly challenged with wanting to offer relief, wanting to provide information to others in a way that does not activate resistance, and/or whether to tie all the pieces together, or spoon feed small steps, like getting people to take the first step like turning the Wi-Fi off at night. (my favorite resource/research for outreach training is David Charalambous)

Sometimes these events are a combination of excellent advice, mixed with incentives to buy right away. I personally have invested money in products that were not helpful, including an expensive sleeping bag that ended up giving splinters on exposed bone surfaces (knees, ankles, elbows etc.) with no way to return it or be compensated for a bad product that does not work For example, there are countless cheap detection meters on the market that are giving people misleading guidance. Many of these approaches are experimental, and the exposures keep changing. I recommend caution and additional research.

Many on-line events have become machines for generating marketing affiliate/passive income. Unless these partners will also be active participants in responding to and compensating for adverse effects and ineffective products, I do not recommend making purchases without a protective return policy and a transparent process for addressing adverse effects.

(When the cost of print and paper was involved, it was not necessary to scroll through pages of marketing materials. I also believe that we need a code of ethics to reduce emails and time spent online, to make websites safer for the eyes and for brain function, and to embody uncompromising respect for the audience’s time and for nature. as a manifestation of service, sobriety, and resource conservation.)

There are some wonderful speakers involved, and education is a wonderful thing. Please consult your intuition.

3/23-3/28 The Power Couple How will the Summit work? We’re hosting a LIVE launch call Sunday, March 23rd 7pm EST, followed by four amazing days of speakers. Each day you will have 24hr access to listen and view three wonderful speakers who offer their professional and personal insights into what health means in the Age of wireless tech. We’ll wrap up the Summit with another LIVE call on Friday March 28th 7pm EST, ElectroHealth ⚡ Summit Speakers

4/10-15 Nick Pineault: During the FREE online 2025 EMF Hazards Summit: Safeguard Our Future (April 10–15), 18 world-renowned scientists and doctors will discuss:

Real-world case studies: 5G towers triggered health effects in days

How to use AirPods, smartphones and other everyday devices more safely

The shocking link between EMFs, brain development, and autism

What every parent or grandparent needs to know about Wi-Fi in schools (without sounding "crazy")

The latest science showing that wireless radiation is the new smoking – increasing cancer risks across ALL ages

Register for FREE: 2025 EMF Hazards Summit (April 10–15) hosted by Nick Pineault, What is The 2025 EMF Hazards Summit?

This 6-day digital event brings together 18 world-class experts in the field of EMFs who share their evidence-based strategies to help you protect your loved ones across generations. You'll discover practical solutions to reduce EMF exposure from everyday devices and create a safer environment for your entire family—from the youngest to the oldest members.

Is this the same summit as the EMF Hazards Summit launched in 2021, 2023 and 2024? This is an entirely new summit! We've curated 18 fresh interviews with leading experts who reveal the latest research on EMF exposure and its impact across generations. You'll discover practical strategies to protect your loved ones—with special emphasis on those most vulnerable to EMF effects.

Email - Register for the 2025 EMF Hazards Summit - Children's Health Defense

Send in your picture today: Save Our Landlines

You are invited to join in the Action to Save/Reinstate our Copper Analogue Landlines on Saturday/Sunday 22/23 March. The copper analogue landline urgently needs to be protected in Law. In contrast to Voice over Internet Protocol (VOIP) the copper analogue landline mostly works during a power cut and it is a Lifeline for so many, particularly the Electro Hypersensitive and others who simply want a secure and benign form of communication. Suggested Actions: take or make a picture/meme of a corded Landline Telephone, a Telephone Booth or anything else Landline related, add a "Save our Copper Analogue Landlines!" message + name of country and share it with the Media, Global Protest for Freedom 22/23 March and Safetech International:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/548912049259423/