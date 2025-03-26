Tip of the day:

I was reminded recently of the need (for me) to unplug my hard-wired computer and use the battery so that I am not plugged into a dirty grid. (COURTESY P.H.)

I seem to have a gremlin in my substack.

In the article: EMF/RF/Microwave Research: Calling for a Different Direction of "EHS Inquiry" Part 1 With the right tools, we can see the harm posed by unnatural EMF/RF more clearly by understanding the Spleen/Pancreas Triple Warmer dynamic, the actions of the yin and yang organs, and the risks of homolateral brain functioning and over-focus on visual processing.

witches were burned at the stake for harvesting foot herbs when the moon is in Cancer. SHOULD HAVE READ: witches were burned at the stake for harvesting ROOT herbs when the moon is in SCORPIO, I can’t even begin to explain how this happened. Ai keeps trying to help with word selection? The article’s link now shows the correct information.

I recommend printing out and saving the paper by Donna Eden about Triple Warmer to understand nuances of different manifestations of stress, including white blood cell immunity vs the meridians running backwards, vs a full-blown fight or flight response that shuts down certain brain functions - which you can elicit just by becoming angry about a social media post. Her article both identifies what is occurring and offers simple energy medicine exercises for corrections/reset/maintenance of energy integrity.

As Donna explains, when Triple Warmer takes over, the body goes to war. 2007Eden-1-3.pdf (14 pages)

REMINDER: Reminder: March 29 there will be a new moon eclipse. This will impact the body’s electromagnetic energy fields, (Twelve organ Meridians of Chinese Medicine tied to the angle of the sun\s rays) as described here, where I shared a long rambling evolution of thoughts that I had discussed with the late Arthur Firstenberg, who also warned of the risks to the Global Electric Circuit. If you are looking up the time zone in your area, remember to correct for daylight savings.

FEATURED: ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH TRUST INVITES YOU TO IMPORTANT MARCH 26 WEBINAR 1PM EASTERN: Navigating Environmental Crossroads: Bee Pollinators, Pesticides, and the Wireless Revolution

EHT founder Dr. Devra Davis presents Navigating Environmental Crossroads: Bee Pollinators, Pesticides and the Wireless Revolution. Dr. Davis and other leading experts will explore the critically interconnected issues of pollinators, pesticides, and wireless technology, including the implications for policymaking and potential paths forward. Presenters will address "emerging concerns around widespread wireless adoption, potential human health effects and biodiversity impacts, and strategies for navigating the complex landscape of technological progress and precaution." More information and registration: Environmental Crossroads REGISTER

704 No More The Robert Scott Bell Show Features Children’s Health Defense’s New Cell Tower Initiative and More... https://electromagnetichealth.org/electromagnetic-health-blog/the-robert-scott-bell-show-features-childrens-health-defenses-new-cell-tower-initiative-and-more/

Scientists Create Sound That Can Curve Through a Crowd and Reach Just One Person "The person standing at that point can hear sound, while anyone standing nearby would not. (READ BETWEEN THE LINES)

Citizen Petition and Request for Immediate Public Health Advisory: Children's Exposure to Unnecessary Radiation in Schools Classroom routers and access points emit radiation all day, every day, week after week and month after month. Most of these devices come factory-set for maximum power. In many cases, the radiation can be reduced by as much as 90% without impacting performance.

What is this unnecessary radiation doing to our kids? https://www.americansforresponsibletech.org/fdapetition3

AI: Inside Google’s Two-Year Frenzy to Catch Up With OpenAI The search giant should’ve been first to the chatbot revolution. It wasn’t. So it punched back with late nights, layoffs—and lowering some guardrails.

AI: FUTURISM Something Bizarre Is Happening to People Who Use ChatGPT a Lot ADDICTION Researchers have found that ChatGPT "power users," or those who use it the most and at the longest durations, are becoming dependent upon — or even addicted to — the chatbot.

AI: INDUSTRY: Can we make AI less power-hungry? These researchers are working on it. As demand surges, figuring out the performance of proprietary models is half the battle. LLMs work with tens of billions of neurons approaching a number rivaling—and perhaps even surpassing—those in the human brain. The GPT 4 is estimated to work with around 100 billion neurons distributed over 100 layers and over 100 trillion parameters that define the strength of connections among the neurons. These parameters are set during training, when the AI is fed huge amounts of data and learns by adjusting these values. That’s followed by the inference phase, where it gets busy processing queries coming in every day. The training phase is a gargantuan computational effort—Open AI supposedly used over 25,000 Nvidia Ampere 100 GPUs running on all cylinders for 100 days. The estimated power consumption is 50 GW-hours, which is enough to power a medium-sized town for a year. According to numbers released by Google, training accounts for 40 percent of the total AI model power consumption over its lifecycle. The remaining 60 percent is inference, where power consumption figures are less spectacular but add up over time.

AI: AXIOS AI infrastructure's all-out spending spree Chipmakers, cloud providers, energy producers and artificial intelligence companies are all flooring the pedal on infrastructure spending to support an AI-driven world that doesn't yet exist. Investors are placing hundred-billion-dollar bets that demand for AI is about to explode, while the technology has yet to persuasively demonstrate its mass consumer appeal or its business-efficiency benefits. The AI Infrastructure Partnership announced that it was adding Nvidia and xAI as new partners in its fund, which aims to build data centers and energy facilities supporting AI, mostly in the U.S. Two key forces are driving the spending: AI euphoria and geopolitical risk. The euphoria is the tech industry's certainty that AI is destined to be the underlying technology for a new, bigger-than-ever wave of digital growth. The risk is that the AI industry is dependent on a handful of dominant monopolies—U.S.-based Nvidia (which designs chips), Taiwan-based TSMC (which manufactures chips) and Netherlands-based ASML (which makes the machines that make chips). -Summary on Benton.org

AI: Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI Musk, Grok, and “rigorous adherence to truth“

BROADBAND INDUSTRY: POTS AND PANS Speed Isn’t Everything

CELLPHONES: Text Messaging with Smartphones Triggers a New Type of Brain Rhythm

CHILDREN: An EdTech Tragedy A groundbreaking UNESCO book on the damage wrought by ed-tech during COVID school closures around the globe

CHILDREN SCREENAGERS: Drugs on Social Media – What Are Youth Being Shown?

CHILDREN: COMMON SENSE MEDIA REPORT: Media Use by Kids Zero to Eight , several critical themes have emerged: • Children are acquiring screens at a younger age. By age 2, 4 in 10 children have their own tablet (40%). By age 4, more than half (58%) of children have their own tablet. By age 8, nearly 1 in 4 children have their own cellphone. Overall, 51% of children age 8 and younger have their own mobile device (such as a tablet or cellphone). • Parent supervision varies significantly by platform, with 62% of parents watching YouTube occasionally alongside their children, but only 17% co-viewing TikTok content. • AI is making inroads into early childhood, with nearly one-third of parents reporting their child has used AI for school-related learning. • Children from lower-income households are spending nearly twice as much time with screens compared to those from higher-income households (3:48 vs. 1:52 hours daily)https://www.commonsensemedia.org/sites/default/files/research/report/2025-common-sense-census-web-2.pdf

CHILDREN: Tween girls are now self-harming almost as much as 15- to 19-year-olds The surprises in the post-pandemic data, including for Gen Alpha

CHILDREN;: Register Now: “Screens and the Parent-Child Relationship”

Catherine Steiner-Adair, EdD Moderator Clinical Psychologist, Consultant, Author, Speaker

Brandon T. McDaniel, PhD Senior Research Scientist Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation

Michaeline Jensen, PhD Associate Professor of Psychology University of North Carolina at Greensboro

Lara Wolfers, PhD Faculty of Psychology University of Basel

CONSERVATION OT: LOW TECH MAGAZINE; The Compressed Book Edition How to make books more sustainable? Inspired by the image compression on our solar-powered website, we squeezed the article catalog of our three-volume book series into just one book.

EMR-S/EHS/MCS HEALTH WOMEN: The Unspoken War Against Women: Spain ‘Multiple Chemical Sensitivity and Electrohypersensitivity: Legal Labour Treatment and Gender Perspective’ Via a colleague in Spain: In 2024, two magistrates of the Social Division of the High Court of Galicia, Spain, law professors at the University of A Coruña, published a doctrinal legal study: ‘Multiple Chemical Sensitivity and Electrohypersensitivity: Legal Labour Treatment and Gender Perspective’. In the study, they echo the high feminisation of these illnesses (80% women). They claim that the male bias with which medicine has developed makes female ailments invisible and undervalued, which has serious repercussions on their scarce research and on the difficulties of diagnosis and treatment.

This underestimation, they add, has serious repercussions and important legal implications, as it affects the assessment of permanent incapacity, the recognition of disability and the prevention of occupational risks for people who are already sensitised. This occurs not only with these environmental illnesses that have not yet been recognised, but also with others that have already received such recognition, such as fibromyalgia, chronic fatigue syndrome/ME, or lupus erythematosus, which are also highly feminised. The magistrates also point out that the non-recognition of MCS and EHS contrasts with the fact that an increasing number of cases of this type of pathology are coming before the courts. Most of the rulings referred to in detail in the article end up granting total incapacity for work to those affected, although there are exceptions. The magistrates end the article by calling for a gender-sensitive interpretation and application of the rules as set out in article 4 of the Spanish ‘Ley Orgánica de Igualdad Efectiva entre Mujeres y Hombres’ (Organic Law on Effective Equality between Women and Men).

This paper remains under embargo but will be available to the public at a later date. On-line registration is available for those who wish to receive a PDF, in Spanish, here:https://revista.laborum.es/index.php/revsegsoc/article/view/972?articlesBySimilarityPage=25

FIRES.INSURANCE: Norman Lambe from Norman’s Substack The Pacific Palisades and Eaton Fires Unusual Circumstances Large Number of Fires in Italy with Similar Circumstances, While the Fires Burned, the Insurance Commissioner was in Bermuda

5G; Does Madison Avenue Need a 5G Tower? - The New York Times

HAVANA: Echoes of Havana: Allegations of Acoustic Weapons and Russian Influence in Belgrade Protests”

HEALTH: The Health Issues of Nukes, Lithium & Solar Panels 2 hours 20 minutes ZOOM CALL

We open GREEP Zoom #216 with a deep dive into the horrors of our border patrols targeting tourists with horrendous torture and mistreatment. We open GREEP Zoom #216 with a deep dive into the horrors of our border patrols targeting tourists with horrendous torture and mistreatment. We then explore health impacts of nuclear power reactors on nearby downwind communities. The great JOE MANGANO of the Radiation & Public Health Project updates us on the multi-decade attempts to construct a data base on cancer rates & trends near nuclear power plants. Three Mile Island film-maker JILL MURPHY LONG reports on her horrifying experiences with cancer survivors from around the notoriously stricken nuke. Safe energy pioneer KARL GROSSMAN tells of his ground-breaking media contacts on the radiation issue. Moss Landing resident BRIAN ROEDER gives us a terrifying reports on the lethal fallout from the lithium fire that “clobbered” downwind victims. With a report from SARAH AMINOFF we hear of the devastating impact on food production from the Moss Landing lithium fire. From scientist MADELAINE ADAMCZESKI raises core issues about the lack of regulation & safety standards at lithium battery centers. Remembering the Karen Silkwood case, TATANKA BRICCA raises the prospect of large-scale health suits stemming from the Moss Landing disaster. Health specialist RICHARD LEAR catalogs the potential role EMF filters in curtailing the devastating impacts of radio waves & “dirty electricity" on human well-being. Engineering legend TIM SCHOECHLE raises core issues about “badly designed equipment” harming people with solar panels using inferior inverters. Our erstwhile engineer STEVE CARUSO talks about shielding to protect us from stray rays emitted by electronic devices. Legendary researcher DONNA GILMORE outlines numerous problems with battery facilities that threaten human life. Sodium-based batteries used by the Chinese BYD automaker is introduced by MYLA RESON. The precautionary principle is raised by BETTY KISSILOVE. Indivisible’s MIMI SPREADBURY emphasizes that there IS a lawsuit against Moss Landing & PG&E. A switch to Iron Air versus lithium batteries is proposed by MELISSA HALL as we head off to a post-nuclear/post-lithium green-powered Earth.



HEALTH: DR. STILLMAN From Gaming to Wellness: Caleb Applegate's Journey and the Genesis of Life Network - RE; BIO-INDIVIDUATION

In this episode of Integrative Medicine with Dr. Leland Stillman , Dr. Stillman interviews Caleb Applegate, who shares his inspiring journey from the entertainment and gaming industries into the world of health and wellness. After struggling with diverticulitis and facing limited answers from conventional medicine, Caleb turned to integrative approaches and personal research, which ultimately led him to create Life Network . This platform aims to simplify access to trustworthy health information, empowering individuals to make informed choices while fostering a strong community where people can connect and support one another on their wellness journeys.

Dr. Stillman and Caleb discuss the challenge of information overload in today’s healthcare landscape and emphasize the importance of education and personal responsibility in achieving lasting health transformations. They explore how Life Network provides valuable resources and real-world connections that help people stay motivated and accountable. Through consistent small changes and a supportive community, Caleb and Dr. Stillman paint a hopeful vision for the future of healthcare — one where individuals are empowered to take control of their well-being. Learn more about Life Network. (I DON’T KNOW THIS GROUP)



HEALTH: Life-accumulated Trauma and Stress Disorder - LTSD Are Unseen Traumas Contributing to Your Chronic Symptoms? You Are Not Alone

LANDLINES: TO CLOSELY FOLLOW THE LANDLINE PROCEEDINGS IN CA, PLEASE JONI THE MAILING LIST AT THE EMF SAFETY NETWORK Letter from AT&T to customers: https://www.attconnects.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/ATT_CA-Public-Notice_PPH_mailed-03.14.25.pdf letter provides information/dates re upcoming Public Participation Hearings (April 30: Santa Rosa). It tells the public how to participate, as well as all the ways to submit comments about this issue to the CPUC. Remember to reference Rulemaking 24-06-12 in any communications you have with the CPUC regarding this matter. Shortcut to docket to submit a public comment: apps.cpuc.ca.gov/p/R2406012

LANDLINES: Physicians for Safe Technology on saving landlines: https://mdsafetech.org/2024/05/01/saving-landlines-a-critical-infrastructure-for-all/

LANDLINES INDUSTRY: Making it Easier to Kill Copper

LANDLINES: It’s official: Copper retirement reform has landed in the U.S.

LIFESTYLE/INSPIRATION: Humanality Humanality helps you transform tech habits into opportunities for growth, connection, and adventure through science-backed education and in-person community. The adventure begins off-screen. - OUTREACH TO COLLEGE CAMPUSES RE: LIFESTYLE THAT LIMITS CELLPHONE USE Your Freedom is Our Mission. Our goal is to help students, parents, young adults, business professionals, teachers, really anyone and everyone, find right relationship with technology - we have an ambitious future ahead. At Humanality, we currently focus on serving college and university campuses but are launching programs and resources for families, individuals, and professionals in 2025. The future looks a lot more Human.

Human Mode Smartphone is grayscaled, no YouTube, social media, internet, or games on phone and notifications off. Keep maps, music, podcasts, and other necessary tool apps.

Super-Human Mode Human mode with no personal social media accounts (Including your computer) and no habitual gaming.

Rebel Mode Choose a “smarter” phone (Light Phone, Wise Phone, Gabb, Pinwheel, Ghost, Punkt ETC) with no internet capabilities

Super-Rebel Mode Rebel mode with no personal social media accounts,(Including your computer) and no habitual gaming.

Savage Mode One device only, neither of which is a smartphone. No personal social media accounts, no habitual gaming.

Super-Savage Mode The only person in your contact list is your mom.



LIGHT: The Circadian Classroom Here's What You Weren't Told About The "Sun Damaged" Truck Drive:

LIGHT: Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom All Skin Types Can Effortlessly Avoid Sunburns Without Sunscreen

NATURE: Honeybees and colony collapse disorder: understanding key drivers and economic implications Singh, G., Rana, A. Honeybees and colony collapse disorder: understanding key drivers and economic implications. Proc.Indian Natl. Sci. Acad. (2025). https://doi.org/10.1007/s43538-025-00399-x

NATURE: Dr. Cornelia Waldmann-Selsam: Tree damage caused by radio frequencies Video in German French subtitles, Subtitles in English Ondertitels in the Netherlands

SATELLITES: Environmental Impacts of Satellites: Sign the Public Interest Research Group Letter to the FCC, and More Dear FCC Space Bureau Chief Julie Kearney, 'The new space race doesn’t need to create massive space waste.' (REPOST)

SATELLITES: GAO Government Accountability Office

In November 2022, the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) released a report, “Satellite Licensing: FCC Should Reexamine Its Environmental Review Process for Large Constellations of Satellites.”In April 2023, the FCC launched Space Bureau and Office of International Affairs. However, according to PIRG, "the agency’s avoidance of responsibilities under the National Environmental Policy Act means it might not have the capacity or expertise to oversee the new space race."

SECURITY: Trump National Security Adviser Accidentally Sent Plans for a Bombing Campaign to a Random Journalist

The National Call registration link, Friday March 28, 2025, 1-3 pm ET Here is the registration link for Friday's National Call for Safe Technology: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/cIE8yZ4ETWyjuL_0dCzg_w *After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. The agenda will be sent out later in the week. The National Call has other working groups and calls. Please join their mailing list.

European gathering of electrohypersensitive people: Saturday, June 14, 2025 The EHS gathering is returning to Belgium, in Rièze. This year, the association Un lieu de vie pour EHS is coordinating this event alone, which promises to be as great as the 2022 and 2023 editions! EHS Gathering June 2025 in the White Zone | A place to live for EHS asbl