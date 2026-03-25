Early on in the smart meter years, I did a lot of networking on Facebook and belonged to a group that was focused on longevity/bio-hacking, with the very dominant voice of Dr. Jack Kruse.

I switched gears and gravitated to Dr Leland Stillman, because I appreciated that I was able to sustain more balance and self-sovereignty as a listener when the speaker is not swearing….

(I am acutely aware of the having my state altered by external stimuli. I attempt not to do this to readers here).

I know this work needs different translators and different voices. so not all readers may be as sensitive, and generally I like to stay with ideas rather than focusing on personalities. But another substack writer whose work I appreciate, Norman James, flagged another concern with Dr. Kruse’s platform that I share - the crypto-mining issue. This may be another one of the supposed anti-establishment course corrections unleashing even more harm and playing into larger agendas). Norman James also wrote about groundedness, under inspiration.

This is a wide-ranging list of news today, always pick and choose only what serves you.

Global Action to Stop 5G Facebook Group : International Action to Save Our Bees From 5G 21/22 March North Carolina, USA, Swansea, Wales, Italy and Spain. Leave Us Bee message is from Devon, UK.

FEATURED CHD Wireless Radiation Limits at Least 200 Times Too High to Protect Against Cancer Risks

Forwarded this email? Subscribe here for more Wireless radiation safety limits are at least 200 times too high to protect people from cancer risks, according to a study published March 14 in Environmental Health.

IN FOCUS: Infamous footballers, the 49ers, may be EMR-Syndrome victims Health coach, Peter Cowan broke the internet this month by echoing the concerns of players in a notoriously injured CA football team. Since the team’s 2014 move to Levi’s Stadium, the 49ers have consistently ranked high in adjusted games lost (AGL) because of injuries to starters and key players. They are also scoring more tendon ruptures than the league average. Some players have wondered if the reason is staring them in the face during practice. Can it be the electrical substation next to their field? Cowan, a recovering EMR-Syndrome patient and friend of the National Call, believes them and has been making the rounds of sports shows, arguing with sports doctors on X and explaining the link between electromagnetic fields and sports injuries. He’s also been writing a blog series dedicated to explaining the various ways in which the 49ers might be getting hurt. Meanwhile, team managers are silent. ALSO: The National Call’s comments on Ham radio & satellite laws; Ohio transformer triggers smart meter fires, Parents should demand a low tech education ;#MAWA ℠ Make America Wired Again RFK Talks Safe Tech Accomplishments, Communities Grapple with Solar Panels, How Solar Panels Nearby are Adding Electrosmog to Your Home and Your Neighbors, LOCAL GOVERNMENTS, COURTS & THE LAW, FEDERAL BILLS Are moving quickly, threatening to take away local control,Join our Federal Bills Call Thursdays 2-3 pm ET., SCIENCE & MEDICINE, ADVOCACY & EDUCATION, Towers, Smart Meters, Devices If you’ve a VOIP, fiber optic phone instead of a copper line, you might hear interference. To fix that high frequency and makes your phone safer, you want to know about ferrite chokes from Scottie’s Tech. Lisa Smith, NCST co-chair will make a fiber safety video. Coming soon.; You Can Bill Your Insurance for EMR-S. Trying to bill your insurance for EMR Syndrome treatments? Here are some billing codes. The Center for Electrosmog Prevention of Southern California have a helpful page. “W90.0XXS is a valid billable ICD-10 diagnosis code for Exposure to radiofrequency, sequela. It is found in the 2019 version of the ICD-10 Clinical Modification (CM) and can be used in all HIPAA-covered transactions from Oct 01, 2018 – Sep 30, 2019.

POA Exempt (Note by CEP: there has been no change through 2025, see Code History, below.), Dr. Jack Kruse, Blue Blocking Glasses, UK Installs EMR Street Surveillance, Australians for Safe Technology Warn about Cancer Cluster A recent headline about a teacher warning about a cancer cluster in a Sydney school, Blakehurst High School. MORE AT LINK Pls subscribe to follow The National Call for Safe Technology

FEATURED: National Call NewsWire January 2026 Issue 25 The National Call NewsWire January 2026 Issue #26 a publication of The National Call for Safe Technology (Even our newsletter is wired)

Cities are being scammed, United Kingdom Town Uses Public Pressure to Stop Mast: The return of Michael Flores, Coalition of cities band together to Fight FCC, Childrens Health Defense warns 5G is a weapon by the World Economic Forum, Radiation Enforcement Paper Makes Waves, LOCAL GOVERNMENTS, COURTS & THE LAW, Peter Cowan of Oregon for Safe Technology Activist Explains Electrical Fields & Muscle Damage, SCIENCE & MEDICINE, ACCOMMODATION NEWS & HEALING RESOURCES, How to properly find a realiably low EMF sauna, German Safe Tech Group Conducts Studies MORE AT LINK Pls subscribe to follow The National Call for Safe Technology

FEATURED: THE OHIO REGISTER Ohio Organizations Join Children’s Health Defense’s 704 No More Coalition

One in 8 U.S. adults reported adverse health effects from exposure to wireless radiation, according to a peer-reviewed report published March 12 in Next Research.

FEATURED: Peter Anthony Cowan Did a U.S. Government Cancer Study Actually Show AirPods Are Good for You? Chaos Theory, Cancer, and the Fractal Antenna in Your Pocket

On March 16, 2026 a thread went viral on X — Zane H Koch, voicing concern that his AirPods were frying his brain, then explained that he had dug into the data and was surprised by what he found. His claim: not only were AirPods not frying his brain, the government’s own cancer study showed RF radiation might actually be good for you. The TLDR at the end of the thread stated it cleanly:

Note: The world needs more EMF mitigation specialists. There is an opening for one more student in Keith Cutter’s May 18–22 in person mentorship in Idaho: Registration Open: Training for Independent EMF Consultants Learn the Skill Sets Required to Begin Offering Accurate EMF Assessment and Effective Remediation

NEWS AND NOTES

ACTIVISM INSPIRATION: Keith Cutter from Keith’s Substack Stealth 5G Advocacy: A Conversation You Didn’t Start A one-breath poem, a simple mug, and the moment someone finally asks

AI FUTURISM: You’ll Snort-Laugh When You Learn How Much AI Actually Added to the US Economy Last Year “There is no evidence that AI deployment is either boosting productivity or damaging US employment.”

AI FUTURISM: The Number of People Using AI at Work Is Suddenly Falling Is that good?

AI FUTURISM: Microsoft Realizes It’s Epically Screwed Up Windows 11 as Users Rage at Copilot AI Crammed Everywhere Painful.

AI: Brian Merchant The first basic income for workers impacted by AI has begun sending out $1,000 monthly payments The AI Dividend is distributing $1,000 a month for a year, no strings attached, to up to 50 workers.

AUTOMOBILES: After hackers hit an Iowa company, cars around the country failed to start If you don’t calibrate your interlock in time, your vehicle is dead.

AUTOMOBILES: GUARDIAN Inside the fiery, deadly crashes involving the Tesla Cybertruck

BIG TECH: Oligarch Watch: The billionaires who think humanity is just a warm-up act

CENSORSHIP 0T: BREAKING WIN: Government Agencies BANNED From Pressuring Big Tech to Censor Americans for 10 Years A Consent Decree in Missouri v. Biden now bars the CDC, CISA, and the U.S. Surgeon General from coercing social media platforms to suppress protected speech for the next decade.

CHILDREN ED EMILY CHERKIN: EdTech Resistance is Here. Here are 5 Ways I Can Help (+ My Two Boundaries). Here are a few options for how I can support your efforts without burning myself out!

CHILDREN; Dopamine Cliffs, ADHD, and Screens: Key Strategies for Parents

CHILDREN INSPIRATION: Katherine Martinko | The Analog Family Radio Silence I have to go 30 days without talking to my kid.

One of the most interesting points that came up during that day of training—and the one I want to share with Analog Family readers—is the concept of a 30-day communication blackout . The organizers expect us parents not to talk to our kids for the first month of their exchange, apart from an initial text or email to indicate they’ve arrived safely. The goal is to allow them to connect with their host family, to immerse themselves in language acquisition, and to ride out the inevitable emotions of fear and regret and homesickness without a portal to home, which would only exacerbate the negative feelings.

CHIPS: FUTURISM: Can’t-miss innovations from the bleeding edge of science and tech There’s a $10 Billion Problem With Elon Musk’s New Chip Factory “We either build the Terafab or we don’t have the chips, and we need the chips, so we build the Terafab.”

COLLAPSE CHRONICLES Inger Nordangård from The Pharos Chronicles – Jacob Nordangård, PhD” WEF Young Global Leaders Highlights: Bad Apples Part 5 in the series on World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leaders. While the majority Young Global Leaders and Global Leaders of Tomorrow are selected from high achievers of good standing in their respective fields and communities, the recently updated list also includes some conscience-challenged individuals (besides the AI-worshipping technocrats listed in previous posts and some corrupt politicians).

Previous posts in this series:

Part 1. WEF Young Global Leaders List Update , 21 Jan 2026

Part 2. WEF Young Global Leaders Highlights: Big Tech , 29 Jan 2026

Part 3. WEF Young Global Leaders Highlights: Climate , 15 Feb 2026

Part 4. WEF Young Global Leaders Highlights: Big Pharma , 22 Feb 2026

Access the full YGL list here .



COMMENTARY: CANADIAN TECH EXPERT PARIS MARX: It’s time to stop posting on X There aren’t any good arguments left to stay on Elon Musk’s platform

CONSUMER PRODUCTS: The perils of the smart refrigerator - WSJ https://www.wsj.com/lifestyle/samsung-refrigerator-ads-lg-whirlpool-ge-10ea7bcc Ads Are Popping Up on the Fridge and It Isn’t Going Over Well Some Americans have been taken aback by marketing messages on the door; ‘Tide Boosted: Cleaner, whiter, brighter, fresher’

CRYPTO: Norman James The Jack Kruse Problem: Good Science, Bad Actor, and the Bitcoin-Shaped Hole in His EMF Story TL;DR: Jack Kruse uses 80% legitimate photobiology to hook an audience of health-conscious sceptics. He then uses that trust to omit the dangers of ELF/RFR fields — including blood-brain barrier leakage

DATA CENTERS: ARS TECHNICA Orbital data centers, part 1: There’s no way this is economically viable, right? “This is not physically impossible; it’s only a question of whether this is a rational thing.”

DATA CENTERS: With First-of-Its-Kind Bill, Sanders and AOC Propose Moratorium on New AI Data Centers

EMF NEWS: Oregon for Safer Technology three Snippets of Tech Pushback Not Everyone owns or wants to use a Smart Phone! Oregon Legislators are taking notice. Senate Bill 1523, just passed in the short session. The bill requires landlords to provide tenants with an opportunity to apply for a unit, pay rent, or access the facilities in ways other than through the use of an app.; Media sources are seeing the forest through the trees. This article from The Hill emphasizes that there’s a real digital discrimination when someone doesn’t use a phone. Participation in society shouldn’t require a smartphone — America needs offline accessibility; Sensory Rooms are available for relief Airports are servicing the neuro-divergent communities with “Sensory Rooms”

5G INDUSTRY: Samsung eyes death of purpose-built 5G but has no AI-RAN fears Intel’s CPUs are dislodging Marvell’s custom silicon in 5G deals struck by Samsung, which is not worried about an Nvidia shakeup.

HAVANA: CIA and “60 Minutes” show that Norwegian radiation protection is lying about radiation damage

HEALTH: The Power Couple Why anxiety is a myth 5 ways to lower anxiety | The myth of Freud | Is it “all in our head?” Here’s what we’ll learn in this article:

HEALTH DR STILLMAN: Mystery Food Reactions, Solved Integrative Medicine with Dr. Leland Stillman

In this episode of the Integrative Medicine with Dr. Leland Stillman podcast, Dr. Stillman addresses the puzzling and frustrating pattern many patients experience where even small amounts of sugar trigger a cascade of symptoms including fatigue, inflammation, recurrent yeast infections, and systemic flares that can last for days or weeks. While conventional medicine often responds with repeated rounds of antifungals, the underlying susceptibility persists, and Dr. Stillman explains why through his clinical framework centered on repair deficit, a state in which the body’s capacity for cellular repair and immune regulation falls behind the cumulative burden of damage it manages every day.

Dr. Stillman outlines the three root-cause processes he views as driving virtually all chronic disease, which are metabolic imbalances, toxic burden and toxin accumulation, and infectious or pathogenic processes . Critically, he positions opportunistic organisms including molds, fungi, yeasts, and parasites as downstream consequences of compromised metabolic and detoxification function, rather than primary causes in isolation. When patients are properly nourished and their toxic load is addressed, immune regulation often improves to the point where microbial overgrowth resolves without aggressive anti-infective intervention. Nutritional deficiencies commonly identified in these patients including zinc, manganese, and B vitamins are frequently visible through hair tissue mineral analysis, and targeted repletion can produce meaningful clinical improvements.



INSPIRATION: Norman James from Norman James How Did They Know? How did people know there was danger outside? No phones. No news alerts. No satellite imagery. Just a feeling. A knowing. Barefoot on the ground, sleeping on rock, grounded to the earth in ways we’ve And in a world this fatigued — this burned out, this overwhelmed, this disconnected — the people who are aligned stand out more than ever. Not because they’re shouting. Because they’re coherent. In a sea of noise, coherence is visible from miles away. When everyone else is exhausted and reactive and running on caffeine and cortisol, the person who’s grounded and happy and doing what they love becomes a beacon whether they intend to or not.

INSPIRATION: Ending the AI Arms Race: Why Safer Futures Are Still Possible & What You Can Do to Help with Tristan Harris - The Great Simplification

The conversation around artificial intelligence has been captured by two competing narratives – techno-abundance or civilizational collapse – both of which sidestep the question of who this technology is actually being built for . But if we consider that we are setting the initial conditions for everything that follows, we might realize that we are in a pivotal moment for AI development which demands a deeper cultural conversation about the type of future we actually want. What would it look like to design AI for the benefit of the 99%, and what are the necessary steps to make that possible?

In this episode, Nate welcomes back Tristan Harris, co-founder of the Center for Humane Technology, for a wide-ranging conversation on AI futures and safety. Tristan explains how his organization pivoted from social media to AI risks after insiders at AI labs warned him in early 2023 that a dangerous step-change in capabilities was coming – and with it, risks that are orders of magnitude larger. Tristan outlines the economic and psychological consequences already unfolding under AI’s race-to-the-bottom engagement incentives, as well as the major threat categories we face: including massive wealth concentration, government surveillance, and the very real risk that humanity loses meaningful control of AI systems in critical domains. He also shares about his involvement in the new documentary, The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist , and ultimately highlights the highest-leverage areas in the movement toward safer AI development.



INSPIRATION: Dignity in America In our first annual Dignity Barometer, Americans voice broad agreement: There is an urgent new issue in our country that’s almost as important to them as the cost of living: how we treat each other.

Five in six Americans are worried about our polarization. Two in three believe we’re too divided to solve our problems. And three in four say we’re dissatisfied with the way we treat each other.

These numbers show that our divisions are troubling and destructive, but there is good news in here, too. Americans not only call out the problem, they point to a solution: Perhaps we’re too divided to solve our problems precisely because of the way we’re treating each other .



LANDLINES: Ban Blinding Headlights! AAA Survey Mark Baker On March 24, 2026, the American Automobile Association (AAA) provided a summary of their survey from February, 2026. (https://newsroom.aaa.com/2026/03/new-aaa-survey-six-in-ten-drivers-struggle-with-headlight-glare/). This press release received significant news coverage, but the actual survey is not available. AAA’s press release shows that AAA is still refusing to acknowledge the truth about LED headlights. If you are (still) a AAA member, please contact them and demand that AAA put it’s considerable power into this issue. AAA says, “AAA is committed to helping drivers stay safe.” But where is the effort, AAA? Be aware of AAA’s misleading narrative.

SMART METERS UK: Exposed: The plan to use smart meters to deter ‘immoral’ use of heating The report centred on so-called “comfort taking”, a phenomenon where energy usage goes up after a home becomes more energy efficient, rather than falling as you might expect. []The 29-page study concluded that any “policy solutions” designed to limit comfort taking should target households that already achieved a standard level of energy efficiency and avoid the homes of vulnerable people.

SMART METERS: OHIO REGISTER: Duke Energy Fraud and Targeting: The Real Story 3/23/2026 - This interview has been updated to reflect additional and new information provided by the source.

Vince explained: I added a few short paragraphs on page 3 to define further the actual definitions for the technology used for the smart 'healing' process. I think it's best to provide the standard codes that the utilities consider as best practice which can then be available for tracking by others for any ongoing consequences. The hidden riders fund the technology under the cover of ESP security plans but charges continue at high rates each month on customer bills Also, I made a small change on page 8 downsizing the chart page by dropping the first header block for better spacing and to further color code the off-peak hours.

SMART METERS: Norman James Smart Meters, Twisted Wires, and the ELF-RF Double Hit: What They Don’t Tell You Why Your Home Wiring Decides How Much Radiation You Absorb Here is an example of what cheap LED with no Earth in your house can do in Thailand Air BnB with no twisted pairs

SPACE: NASA Announces Nuclear Mission to Mars by 2028 The goal is to demonstrate “advanced nuclear electric propulsion in deep space.”

SPACE: NASA Announces Gigantic Armada of Moon Launches to “Build President Trump’s Moon Base,” Starting Next Year It’s trying to achieve the “near‑impossible.”

SURVEILLANCE/ CONTROL FIFTEEN MINUTES CITIES ETC: 1 HOUR 52 MINUTES

A feature-length independent documentary by Mark Sharman (former ITV and Sky executive).

For years, ideas about a coming global system were labeled speculation—but today, with the rise of AI, digital currencies, and sophisticated surveillance, those ideas are entering the mainstream.

The Agenda: Their Vision | Your Future examines the evolving landscape of digital policy and international governance. From climate goals to economic reform, it looks at how large institutions are shaping the infrastructure of tomorrow—often without public debate.

At the heart of the documentary is a critical analysis of Agenda 2030 and its relationship to emerging technologies, net zero targets, and global digital infrastructure.

Is this a forward-thinking blueprint for a better world—or a future of increasing centralisation and control?

Featuring expert voices from the UK, US, and Europe, the film invites viewers to look beyond headlines, challenge assumptions, and ask: What kind of future are we building—and who gets to decide? @OracleFilms3‬

Oracle Films is an independent media production company based in Bristol, UK, specializing in investigative documentaries that explore a variety of important topics. Their work provides perspectives that are often less covered in traditional media, focusing on areas such as digital surveillance, global governance, and public health policy



WARFARE: American Dynamism and its defense tech descend on D.C.

EVENTS

National Call - Fed Bills Meeting, HR 2289 et al Thurs 3-26-26, 2-3pm ET

National Call for Safe Tech meeting, Friday March 27, 2026, 1-3 pm ET