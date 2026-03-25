Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International

Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International

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TechVet
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There's always so much in every post. I just want to be sure people realize that Data Centers run partially on Direct Current (use wireless telecom)- which it gets by converting Alternating Current from the local power plant via its transmission lines. In this way it creates Dirty Electricity, aka High Frequency Transients. The more that gets drawn, the more DE contaminates the circuit -- and that goes back to the power plant on the Utility return, which can't handle the bandwidth so it sends it into RF spectrum and down into the Ground.

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