FEATURED: Low EMF Internet Connection

How to Set Up a Low-EMF Internet Connection

I have been following and sharing Jeromy Johnson’s article: How to Set Up a Low-EMF Internet Connection for several years. I bought the netgear router.

But I heard on the radio that netgear is on the list of companies listed as having foreign components and being targeted by the FCC for foreign components or production: FCC targets routers in sweeping foreign tech crackdown that could impact TP-Link, Netgear

Electrahealth has one with no wireless: WiFi free wired only router - no wireless at all

CELLPHONES: “Hundreds of Millions of iPhones Can Be Hacked With a New Tool Found in the Wild“ (Wired)

CHILDREN: How Common Sense Media Hurts Kids Court documents reveal the trusted child health organization is an industry-funded social media marketer

CHILDREN: Meta, Google found liable in landmark social media addiction trial

CONSUMER PRODUCTS: Think Twice Before Buying or Using Meta’s Ray-Bans

INTERNET: CORBETT REPORT How to DE-ENSHITTIFY the Net 33 MINUTES

SMART METERS: The newly redrafted/decimated smart meter opt out bill is now posted on the website of the Legislature with a new bill number:

MASSACHUSETTS Bill H.5292

SMART METERS: LEE MA UPDATE COURTESY MA4SAFETECHNOLOGY

Thank you to the @ 60 people who came out on a rainy, sleeting, snowy night to participate in the Community Forum on Smart Meters hosted by the Town of Lee Select Board.

We are grateful to the Select Board, and to now have the following resources:



1. The slides posted by the Town of Lee: https://www.lee.ma.us/home/news/community-forum-smart-meters

2. The video posted by Community Television for The Southern Berkshires:

3 HOURS 4 MINUTES:

Intro by Select Board Chair

1 minute 30 seconds: Eversource Spokesperson

26 minutes 40 seconds Audience Questions to Eversource

1 hour 42 minutes Transition

1 hour 43 minutes Cece Doucette MA4SAFETECHNOLOGY

2 hours 22 minutes Building Biologist Rex Funk

2 hours 45 minutes Q and A

3. The Berkshire Edge reporter Leslee Bassman for her article, “Your home needs to be a sanctuary”: Berkshire residents clash with Eversource over smart meter safety

Courtney Gilardi prompts Eversource Senior Vice President Jared Lawrence to detail what biological health tests were conducted using smart meters. []

Lawrence defended the product as “100 percent safe for our customers.” He countered that the unit would communicate with the system for only about 60 seconds daily but will sound a “chirp” more often to maintain contact with the network in place. The data accumulated by the device is not shared with outsiders unless the ratepayer agrees, Lawrence said, and smart meter communications are made through a single, closed system to prevent cyber issues. With smart meters, entire communities are better off as the site of a problem—such as a fallen tree causing a power outage—can be immediately diagnosed remotely, he said. []

Lee Select Board members previously submitted a letter to state officials supporting pending legislation promoting a no-fee smart meter opt-out choice for customers and signed a resolution placing a moratorium on smart meters within the town. However, the latter measure has failed for other municipalities that passed a smart meter ban as determined to be “non-binding” by the state’s attorney general. _ Berkshire Edge

More analysis here:

Eversource, National Grid, Duke Energy, and the beat goes on

EVENT:

National Call for Safe Tech meeting, Friday March 27, 2026, 1-3 pm ET