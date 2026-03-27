March 27-28 Safe Tech International News and Notes
Low EMF Internet, MA smart meters, National Call for Safe Tech meeting, Friday March 27, 2026, 1-3 pm ET
FEATURED: Low EMF Internet Connection
How to Set Up a Low-EMF Internet Connection
I have been following and sharing Jeromy Johnson’s article: How to Set Up a Low-EMF Internet Connection for several years. I bought the netgear router.
But I heard on the radio that netgear is on the list of companies listed as having foreign components and being targeted by the FCC for foreign components or production: FCC targets routers in sweeping foreign tech crackdown that could impact TP-Link, Netgear
Electrahealth has one with no wireless: WiFi free wired only router - no wireless at all
CELLPHONES: “Hundreds of Millions of iPhones Can Be Hacked With a New Tool Found in the Wild“ (Wired)
CHILDREN: How Common Sense Media Hurts Kids Court documents reveal the trusted child health organization is an industry-funded social media marketer
CHILDREN: Meta, Google found liable in landmark social media addiction trial
CONSUMER PRODUCTS: Think Twice Before Buying or Using Meta’s Ray-Bans
INTERNET: CORBETT REPORT How to DE-ENSHITTIFY the Net 33 MINUTES
SMART METERS: The newly redrafted/decimated smart meter opt out bill is now posted on the website of the Legislature with a new bill number:
MASSACHUSETTS Bill H.5292
SMART METERS: LEE MA UPDATE COURTESY MA4SAFETECHNOLOGY
Thank you to the @ 60 people who came out on a rainy, sleeting, snowy night to participate in the Community Forum on Smart Meters hosted by the Town of Lee Select Board.
We are grateful to the Select Board, and to now have the following resources:
1. The slides posted by the Town of Lee: https://www.lee.ma.us/home/news/community-forum-smart-meters
2. The video posted by Community Television for The Southern Berkshires:
3 HOURS 4 MINUTES:
Intro by Select Board Chair
1 minute 30 seconds: Eversource Spokesperson
26 minutes 40 seconds Audience Questions to Eversource
1 hour 42 minutes Transition
1 hour 43 minutes Cece Doucette MA4SAFETECHNOLOGY
2 hours 22 minutes Building Biologist Rex Funk
2 hours 45 minutes Q and A
3. The Berkshire Edge reporter Leslee Bassman for her article, “Your home needs to be a sanctuary”: Berkshire residents clash with Eversource over smart meter safety
Courtney Gilardi prompts Eversource Senior Vice President Jared Lawrence to detail what biological health tests were conducted using smart meters. []
Lawrence defended the product as “100 percent safe for our customers.” He countered that the unit would communicate with the system for only about 60 seconds daily but will sound a “chirp” more often to maintain contact with the network in place. The data accumulated by the device is not shared with outsiders unless the ratepayer agrees, Lawrence said, and smart meter communications are made through a single, closed system to prevent cyber issues. With smart meters, entire communities are better off as the site of a problem—such as a fallen tree causing a power outage—can be immediately diagnosed remotely, he said. []
Lee Select Board members previously submitted a letter to state officials supporting pending legislation promoting a no-fee smart meter opt-out choice for customers and signed a resolution placing a moratorium on smart meters within the town. However, the latter measure has failed for other municipalities that passed a smart meter ban as determined to be “non-binding” by the state’s attorney general. _ Berkshire Edge
More analysis here:
The Smart Meter Story: Fraying Around the Edges? Informed Citizens in Action in MA, Ohio and Beyond
Eversource, National Grid, Duke Energy, and the beat goes on
EVENT:
National Call for Safe Tech meeting, Friday March 27, 2026, 1-3 pm ET