FEATURED: Eclipse Watch

Reminder: March 29 there will be a new moon eclipse.

According to Time and Date, the eclipse officially begins at 4:50 a.m. EDT and ends just under four hours later, at 8:43 a.m. EDT.

The moon will appear to take a "bite" out of the sun during a deep partial solar eclipse on the morning of March 29.

Globally, the eclipse will begin at 4:50 a.m. EDT (0850 GMT), with the maximum eclipse — when the moon covers the largest portion of the sun — occurring at 6:47 a.m. EDT (1047 GMT). However, exact timings vary by location. A detailed breakdown of eclipse times for different countries can be found in the table on this page What time is the partial solar eclipse on March 29? | Space Almost 10% of the world's population lives in areas where at least part of the solar eclipse will be visible according to timeanddate.com.. A detailed breakdown of eclipse times for different countries can be found in the table here.

Island cultures in the equatorial regions traditionally meditated at these times and observed effects for 72 hours.

This will impact the body’s electromagnetic energy fields, (Twelve organ Meridians of Chinese Medicine tied to the angle of the sun’s rays) as described here , where I shared a very long rambling evolution of thoughts that I had discussed with the late Arthur Firstenberg. He also warned of the risks to the Global Electric Circuit. This march new moon is also an excellent time to support the body’s detoxification processes.

If you are looking up the time zone in your area for the eclipse, remember to correct for daylight savings. We live in an off-rhythm paradigm of time. When the clock reads 4 am, the sky clock reads 3 am. From an energy medicine perspective this matters. Take extra care of the energies involved, especially if they are vulnerabilities for you.

11 pm to 1 am Gall Bladder

1 am to 3 am Liver

3 am to 5 am Lung

5 am to 7 am Large Intestine

7 am to 9 am Stomach

9 am to 11 am Spleen

11 am to 1 pm Heart

1 pm to 3 pm Small Intestine

3 pm to 5 pm Bladder

5 pm to 7 pm Kidney

7 pm to 9 pm Heart Protector/Circulation Sex

9 pm to 11 pm Triple Heater (see an explanation Different Direction of "EHS Inquiry" Part 1

Many note changes in weight, urination, hydration, etc. when paying attention.

Reminder: Rare 'Double Sunrise' to Be Visible in Parts of North America This Week As Forbes describes it, people in the aforementioned areas "may witness a rare celestial event at sunrise on Saturday, March 29, 2025, as the first solar eclipse of 2025 strikes." rise independently." According to Live Science, 13 U.S. states will get to see this celestial phenomena in at least some capacity, adding that there'll be a "deeper eclipse visible the farther northeast you go." Fans of the New England Patriots will reportedly get the best look (not directly) at the double sunrise. Maine will reportedly get 86 percent of the sun eclipsed during the event, per Live Science. New Hampshire will get 57 percent coverage. Massachusetts will get 55 percent coverage, though Boston will only have 43 percent. The further away you go from New England, the more modest obscuration you'll see. New York City will only get 21 percent coverage, while Philadelphia will only get 11 percent. Washington, D.C., meanwhile, will only get a paltry 1.2 percent coverage. Forbes noted that people in eastern Canada will get the fullest effect.

If you happen to see the Sun at its highest point in the sky at mid-day (on any given day) know that the Cosmic Current is at that point nurturing the power of your Heart.

“When the heart thinks and the mind feels, the currents of wisdom will flow.” - Source Unknown

NEWS AND NOTES

ADVOCACY:

AI: Open Source devs say AI crawlers dominate traffic, forcing blocks on entire countries Software developer Xe Iaso reached a breaking point earlier this year when aggressive AI crawler traffic from Amazon overwhelmed their Git repository service, repeatedly causing instability and downtime. Despite configuring standard defensive measures—adjusting robots.txt, blocking known crawler user-agents, and filtering suspicious traffic—Iaso found that AI crawlers continued evading all attempts to stop them, spoofing user-agents and cycling through residential IP addresses as proxies. Desperate for a solution, Iaso eventually resorted to moving their server behind a VPN and creating "Anubis," a custom-built proof-of-work challenge system that forces web browsers to solve computational puzzles before accessing the site. "It's futile to block AI crawler bots because they lie, change their user agent, use residential IP addresses as proxies, and more," Iaso wrote in a blog post titled "a desperate cry for help." "I don't want to have to close off my Gitea server to the public, but I will if I have to." Iaso's story highlights a broader crisis rapidly spreading across the open source community, as what appear to be aggressive AI crawlers increasingly overload community-maintained infrastructure, causing what amounts to persistent distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks on vital public resources. According to a comprehensive recent report from LibreNews, some open source projects now see as much as 97 percent of their traffic originating from AI companies' bots, dramatically increasing bandwidth costs, service instability, and burdening already stretched-thin maintainers.

AI: OpenAI's Studio Ghibli meme factory is an insult to art itself

AI: Brian Merchant Sam Altman is promoting his new image generator by appropriating the work of one of the greatest living animators—who is "disgusted" by AI.

AI: Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI GenAI’s day of reckoning may have come It’s not just the stock price

AI: The Great Simplification “PROSCIAL TECHNOLOGY” Moving Beyond ‘Big Tech’ to Save Open Societies: Taiwan Audrey Tang — Digital Democracy: Moving Beyond ‘Big Tech’ to Save Open Societies | The Great Simplification

As the world is increasingly shaped by the dominance of ‘Big Tech’ – including the race for Artificial Intelligence – the outsized impact on our democratic and information systems has left many with fears and confusion about the path forward. But what if we could use technology as a tool that helps preserve the values of democracy and increases civic engagement, rather than eroding them? Furthermore, what sorts of people, projects, and policies are already paving the way? Today Nate is joined by Taiwanese Digital Ambassador at large, Audrey Tang, to explore real-world examples of how technology is being leveraged globally to address – and in some cases reverse – critical societal challenges, such as polarization, misinformation, and the erosion of trust in governments and institutions. Tang emphasizes the importance of digital democracy, civic engagement, and incentivizing care in our policy making decisions to create a better experience and world for all humans. Is it possible to use social media as a tool that unifies citizens across polarized societies? How could technology be used to amplify the voices of citizens and influence policy making with human and planetary well-being in mind? And finally, even as technological corporations continue to consolidate power, what options are available to individuals who want to engage with technology in new and empowering ways? About Audrey Tang: Audrey Tang is Taiwan’s Cyber Ambassador-at-large and was the first Digital Minister of Taiwan. Audrey is celebrated for their pioneering efforts in digital freedom. Named one of TIME’s “100 Most Influential People in AI” in 2023, Tang was instrumental in shaping Taiwan’s internationally acclaimed COVID-19 response and in safeguarding the 2024 presidential and legislative elections from foreign cyber interference. Audrey is now focused on broadening their vision of Plurality — technology for collaborative diversity — to inspire global audiences.



AUTOMOBILES IEEE: Synthetic Data Paves the Way for Self-Driving Cars Helm.ai uses synthetic data to train autonomous vehicle systems

Voroninski: The naysayers are typically not AI experts. If you look for where the puck is going, it’s pretty clear that simulation is going to have a huge impact on developing autonomous driving systems. Also, what’s good enough is a moving target, same as the definition of AI or AGI [ artificial general intelligence ]. Certain developments are made, and then people get used to them, “Oh, that’s no longer interesting. It’s all about this next thing.” But I think it’s pretty clear that AI-based simulation will continue to improve. If you explicitly want an AI system to model something, there’s not a bottleneck at this point. And then it’s just a question of how well it generalizes.



BROADBAND INDUSTRY: Regulatory Shorts March 2024 FCC Issues Shutdown Contingency Plan. Acknowledging this crazy year, the FCC issued a Plan for Orderly Shutdown Due to Lapse of Congressional Appropriation. The document surprised me because the FCC is self-funded through regulatory fees, and I assumed that meant they would not be subject to a general government shutdown. And perhaps that is the case since the FCC shutdown would not happen “If prior year funds are made available.” I guess that raises the possibility that the FCC’s own funds could somehow be frozen in a larger shutdown. MORE AT LINK

BROADBAND INDUSTRY STAFF CUTS; How Low Can They Go?

BROADBAND INDUSTRY: Speed Isn’t Everything

BROADBAND: Think about who’s opposing municipal broadband Gigi Sohn | Op-Ed | Minnesota Star Tribune Community-owned broadband networks are thriving across the country. The Institute for Local Self-Reliance’s Community Network Map shows a record 795 public networks delivering fast, affordable and reliable internet—hardly the “magical thinking” Annette Meeks described in her recent commentary in the Minnesota Star Tribune on the Connect Willmar Initiative. (“Municipal broadband: A zombie in our midst,” Feb. 24.) The real “zombie in our midst” is the dark money-fueled misinformation campaigns that keep rising from the dead, recycling the same debunked talking points that big broadband incumbents have peddled for decades. These attacks follow a familiar pattern, aiming to slow the momentum of communities adopting publicly owned networks. Take the Freedom Foundation of Minnesota, the nonprofit organization that Meeks leads. Like other industry-backed groups, it trots out outdated claims that public broadband is a failure—ignoring the reality that most municipal networks are thriving. Ironically, the Freedom Foundation claims to champion “individual freedom,” yet Meeks’ argument seeks to deny Minnesotans the freedom to choose the broadband network that best serves their needs. And since the Freedom Foundation is so focused on values, perhaps it should add transparency to its list: Who funds the foundation’s opposition to public broadband? Why do its arguments conveniently mirror those Big Cable has used for decades? No funders are listed on its website. [Gigi Sohn is the executive director of the American Association for Public Broadband.] Summary on Benton.org

CHILDREN: JOHN HAIDT How do we roll back the phone-based childhood? How The Great Rewiring Of Childhood Impacted Everything – And What We Can Do About It Jonathan Haidt wrote The Anxious Generation with a firm belief that the challenges confronting our children and our families are solvable. Addressing these challenges requires understanding the traps we have fallen into, so we can see the escape routes. The main escape routes are four new norms: delay smartphones until high school, delay social media until 16, phone-free schools, and more independence and play in the real world. The solutions are simple, but the work is hard. It’ll be easier if we act together. video at link AND MORE

CHILDREN: Jon Haidt from After Babel Taking Back Childhood From Phones—Finally Americans don’t agree about anything. Except this: Kids belong in the real-world.

CHILDREN: Navigating How and When to Use Tech When Teaching Young Children Elise Franchino | Analysis | New America Early childhood educators make thousands of decisions each day. Among them are decisions around technology use with their young learners, which are too often shaped by policies and pedagogies that lag behind the latest research and the abundance of available options. In January and February, New America’s Learning Sciences Exchange program and Early and Elementary Education policy program partnered to host a two-part webinar series, helping educators, policymakers, and parents navigate the latest guidance. During the first webinar, Jenny Radesky, author of the American Academy of Pediatrics’ policy statements on digital media use in early childhood and associate professor of pediatrics at the University of Michigan Medical School, highlighted the AAP’s recently released 5Cs of Media Use. That framework, rooted in the science of child development, focused on the importance of considering each child’s interests and learning needs, ensuring that the content they’re engaging with is high-quality and designed for the age and developmental stage of the child, and evaluating technology use around the context of a child’s whole day. Summary on Benton.org

CHILDREN AMERICAN ACADEMY OF PEDIATRICS: The 5 Cs of Media Use Pediatricians and providers often need quick, simple ways to discuss digital media with families. To help, we developed The 5 Cs of Media Use. The 5 Cs is a mnemonic that can be used to talk to parents about kids and screens. They are: Child, Content, Calm, Crowding Out, and Communication. Along with this approach, we’ve created a series of five age-based handouts to give to parents at well-child visits. Based on current research and evidence, the handouts start by informing parents about their children’s developmental stages, how this influences media use, and healthy media habits to strive for at home.

CHILDREN: Super Connected It's Okay To Be Off-Grid If You're A Kid An open letter to the Mayor of London by Musician and Film Maker Tim Arnold Dear Mr. Khan, I write as a concerned Londoner and long-time advocate for our city's cultural fabric, particularly through my work as founder of Save Soho. Today, my concern is not about buildings or venues but something far more critical: the well-being of our children and the digital norms we are shaping as a society. I write regarding the recent advertising campaign adorning the London Underground, featuring a young woman—or perhaps a teenager—eyes closed, transfixed by the glow of her smartphone. The caption trumpets, “5G is coming to the Tube,” promising that by the end of 2024, 80% of Tube stations will be bathed in seamless mobile coverage—a commitment, we are told from the Mayor of London. My focus is not on 5G technology itself but on the potential dangers of powerful advertising.

DATA CENTERS: Picture this: the data center boom in charts

DATA CENTERS; Because of Power Availability, Fiber Providers Racing to Connect Remote Data Centers | Power availability is now dictating location decisions, forcing fiber providers to adapt with unprecedented long-haul infrastructure builds.

EARTH: Earth’s soil is drying up. It could be irreversible. The amount of water stored on lands across Earth’s continents has declined at such staggering levels that changes are likely irreversible while humans are alive, a study published Thursday found. The losses in soil moisture — a result of the planet’s climate conditions and prolonged droughts — already pose issues for farming, irrigation systems and critical water resources for humans. But it also affects sea-level rise and Earth’s rotation — datasets the research team used to better track water storage for decades longer than previous studies. (I wrote earlier about the related question of whether we are dehydrating the sky with microwave-based telecommunications, and we know that data center cooling systems are impacting the hydrological cycle because the water evaporates)

ENERGY SOLAR: Scientists stunned by discoveries after studying electric bills from thousands of homes: 'A negative trend' Findings from the Fraunhofer Institute show that many solar panels aren't delivering the power they promise, and that's a big deal for your wallet and our energy future, according to a summary from the institute on Tech Xplore. You expect to get what you pay for when you buy solar panels. However, research from Germany's respected Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE reveals that many PV modules are underperforming compared to manufacturer claims.

ENVIRONMENT LAW: New Bill to Recognize Legal Rights of All Water Bodies in New York State “Great Lakes and State Waters Bill of Rights” introduced in New York State Assembly ( I am no relationship to the person with the same name who introduced this law) Community Enviromental Defense Fund has a new Substack here: Truth and Reckoning | Substack

FIRES: NBC News: Moss Landing BESS lithium power plant - heavy metals miles from fire Heavy metals found in dust miles from Moss Landing battery fire

5G: 'Intrusive': Upper East Side residents oppose installation of 5G tower NEWS VIDEO: YOUTUBE 3 MINUTES

5G BILL TESTIMONY: Ken Gartner from Bio-Safer Housing My Written Testimony in Favor of Maine LD878 To Create an RF/5G Investigatory Commission Along the Lines of the NH Commission I do not live in Maine, but they were gracious to allow out-of-staters to provide testimony so I carved away much of a day to craft, hone and deliver these materials.[]I work primarily with people whose health is adversely affected by very low levels of wireless communication signal energies. Many of these people were using modern technology with impunity, until they ‘suddenly’ no longer could tolerate it. Often, there were ignored warning signs of escalating sensitization but these clients were not attuned to listen to what their body had been telling them. Their journey though the medical system ranged from bafflement because ‘your labs all look normal’ to outright denial that their symptoms are indeed real and so must be contrived, as from a psychological source. Here, the doctors are the authorities figures who do not comprehend the import of over-exposure to wireless communication signals to their patient’s health

HEALTH ‘COVID’ BRAIN: ‘Something was wrong with my brain’: How covid leaves its mark on cognition‘ Neuroimaging studies have consistently uncovered changes in the brain following a coronavirus infection, though the sample sizes are often small.Brain scans of long-covid patients have found pathological changes to areas involved in movement and cognition as well as changes in resting brain activity. A 2024 study reported extensive demyelination, which strips the protective coating from neurons, in long-covid patients. The degree of demyelination was associated with depression symptoms. Studies using high-resolution MRIs have also uncovered structural alterations in different parts of the hippocampus, which is vital for learning and memory, and subtle abnormalities in the brain stem, which may impact autonomic functions related to breathing, sleep and heart function. Other research shows patients with long covid have profoundly decreased blood flow to the brain when standing compared with healthy people. But a coronavirus infection, even without a long-covid diagnosis, can leave a mark on the brain. A 2023 brain imaging study of 223 unvaccinated people who recovered from a mild to moderate coronavirus infection found evidence of prolonged neuroinflammation and alterations to white matter. And researchers have found brain atrophy in areas related to memory and emotion regulation among patients with even mild cases of covid.

HEALTH: Researchers find brain stiffness measurements are reliable predictors of neurodegenerative diseases Curtis Johnson, associate professor of biomedical engineering at the University of Delaware, has been in the thick of that study for more than a decade, using magnetic resonance elastography (MRE) to map and measure the mechanical properties of brains, with special focus on brain stiffness. The MRE technique he designed gently vibrates someone's head while they are being scanned using magnetic resonance imaging. The stiffness map shows how tissue in each part of the brain would respond to a force like a light touch. Brain stiffness is an important indicator of brain health. Knowing about brain stiffness in different regions of a healthy brain is important, because brains tend to lose stiffness and grow softer as we age or experience neurodegenerative diseases. For the first time, Johnson and Brockmeier, along with three current and former UD students, have shown that combining artificial intelligence and MRE techniques is a reliable way to predict the age of a healthy brain and could be used to identify structural differences that indicate departure from the normal aging process. In recent findings, Johnson and Brockmeier show that measuring both brain stiffness and brain volume produces the most accurate predictions of chronological age. The paper was published in a recent edition of the journal Biology Methods and Protocols. "Brain volume is a common measure that we use to study the brain," Johnson said. "But something has to be happening to cause a brain to shrink. Something is happening at the microscale that causes it to shrink—changes in the tissue that also cause stiffness to change. And that precedes whatever happens when the volume changes." More information: Claudio Cesar Claros-Olivares et al, MRI-based whole-brain elastography and volumetric measurements to predict brain age, Biology Methods and Protocols (2024). DOI: 10.1093/biomethods/bpae086 Provided by University of Delaware

HEALTH: Non-invasive sensor measures intracranial pressure more accurately, aiding early intervention A technology developed by the Brazilian company brain4care has been shown to be able to measure absolute values of intracranial pressure (ICP) more accurately than existing non-invasive methods. This is the result of a study published in the journal npj Digital Medicine by researchers from the University of São Paulo in Brazil, the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom, Emory University in the United States, and the company itself. "The study included the largest number of patients and showed that the technology we developed had the lowest error in estimating the value of intracranial pressure among all the non-invasive methods already available in the world," Gustavo Frigieri, scientific director of brain4care and one of the authors of the study, told Agência FAPESP. The technology developed by the Brazilian company consists of a sensor placed on the patient's head that registers the nanometric expansions of the skull in each cardiac cycle and generates, in real time, a wave that indicates the variations in volume and intracranial pressure. The data obtained are processed by an artificial intelligence platform that generates reports to help doctors make decisions. According to Frigieri, the difference in the solution developed by brain4care is the way it analyzes ICP, which has three basic components: the numerical value, the trend (up or down), and the morphology of the pulse. Instead of focusing on the numerical value, as traditional methods do, it evaluates the morphology of the pulse – that is, the way it behaves over time. This approach makes it possible to identify changes before they manifest themselves in the numerical values of the pressure.

HEALTH THE POWER COUPLE Fitness of the future: from low-fat to high-light Jason Yun: The Improvement Warrior 30 MINUTE AUDIO

HEALTH MERCOLA SLEEP: The Impact of Exercise on Sleep and Sleep Disorders For optimal sleep, combine regular exercise with good sleep hygiene, including maintaining a dark bedroom, getting morning sunlight exposure and avoiding blue light before bedtime AND Mindless Habits That Fuel Overwhelm and Exhaustion

HEALTH FERTILITY FOOD: Gavin Mounsey Fertility and Reproductive Health Enhancing whole foods and naturally occurring compounds Stacking Functions in the Garden, Food Forest and Medicine Cabinet : The Regenerative Way From Seed To Apothecary series. This information is for those of you out there that see the potential of our human family to serve a sacred role as stewards, agents of regeneration and as a keystone species and you want to bring another human into this world and nurture them with that knowing.

INDUSTRY Samsung CEO Han Jong-hee drops dead from heart attack aged 63 Samsung Electronics co-CEO, Han Jong-hee has died at the age of 63 after suffering a heart attack, the company announced. Han spoke at the company's annual shareholder meeting just last week, where he acknowledged Samsung's struggling stock prices and apologized for the disappointing numbers.

INDUSTRY: Fundamental of Nanotechnology Based Wireless Brain Computer Interface Platform Download https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/chris-ian-alfred/pdf-fundamental-of-nanotechnology-based-wireless-brain-computer-interface-platform-download/

INDUSTRY: WHITEPAPER: Opportunities for telcos in adtech - telco-verified IDs REGISTER TO READ -https://www.novatiq.com/whitepaper/digital-identity-verification-for-a-privacy-first-world/

INSPIRATION KEITH CUTTER When Life is True A Poem MORE AT LINK

They built no walls, they fired no rounds, No boots were marched on battlegrounds. Yet here we stand, enslaved and bare, By silent signals in the air.

INSPIRATION: Veronika’s Substack: Wordcasts for the Symbiocene Going Analogue with offline thoughts on the digitisation of language The word analogue has had quite a wild ride since it was born in Ancient Greece in analogue time.[]While digital life is promoted as the new norm of advanced humans, a technologically enhanced civilisation superior to all those who have gone before ~ drawing analogies from its ‘analog = outdated = old-fashioned’ ancestors, appropriating ecosystem, playground, garden, sandbox, highways, toolbox, creating, libraries, communication, languages, communities, tribes, interconnectedness, intelligence, nature, global village even lifeline ~ there is a reality it can neither undo nor cover up, neither replace nor improve on. Algorithmic, artificial, augmented, automated, computerised, cybernated, digital, electronic, enhanced, online virtual operations driven by machine are a far cry ~ in essence, nature, potential, and vital energy ~ from the real authentic living human competence in algebra, arithmetics, arts, authenticity, autopoiesis, common sense, creativity, crafts, emotional depth, empathy, ethics, fine motor skills, imagination, independence, intuition, inspiration, inventiveness, neural networks, offline skills, responsibility, soul, spirit connections, understanding, virtuousity… not to mention music and dancing and enjoying real food.

INSPIRATION LOCAL FUTURES: World Localization Day 2025 JUNE 21

LIGHT HEALTH: Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom Mitochondria Gives Cells A Tan

LIGHT HEALTH: John Douillard's LifeSpa Red Light, Real Results Exploring Light Therapy, Stem Cell Activation, and the Future of Health with David Schmidt (Includes some marketing) (listen)

NATURE NEWSER: It's a Very Bad Year for the Honeybee With colonies declining up to 70%, experts say this could be biggest such loss in US history It's not easy being a bee, especially in 2025. Honeybee colonies typically decline 40% to 50% annually, but this year colonies could decline up to 70% owing to a host of problems, including nutrition deficiencies, mite infestations, viral diseases, and potential pesticide exposure, according to entomologists at Washington State University. []They're usually combated with the insecticide Amitraz but have recently developed a resistance, allowing them to infect bees more frequently. McArt says Cornell scientists are currently examining the most important stressors for honeybees, but that it will be a month before the main drivers are identified. (This is part of a broader crisis affecting insects of all types.) NO RF MENTION

POLITICS; Deconstructing the new American oligarchy Musk and Trump are showing us what authoritarian rule looks like when everything's computer.

POLITICS: Serbian Protesters: 'Sound From Hell' Likely Sonic Weapon Protesters claim police used banned device at rally

SATELLITES; Musk’s Broadband Satellites Have Long-Term Costs, States Say The Trump administration is making changes to the Broadband Equity and Access Deployment Program (BEAD) Program that will benefit satellite internet providers like Elon Musk’s Starlink, but some state and federal officials worry the technology isn’t robust enough to connect Americans on a mass scale and at affordable rates. State and former federal officials, several of whom spoke to Bloomberg on the condition of anonymity, described pitfalls with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s new approach, which gives more opportunities for satellite terminals that are initially inexpensive, but can cost more over time. One state official shared internal data that showed satellite service costs consumers 53% more over the course of 30 years. Satellite service would also cost more than twice as much to maintain over that time frame, according the data. Fiber, which involves stringing cable to a user’s home, costs at least $1,500 per location to install, according to an analysis shared by one state broadband official who asked not to be identified. However, costs can vary widely depending on where a home is located and how much existing infrastructure surrounds it, among other factors. Texas estimates it can build fiber to a home for roughly $10,000. By contrast, Starlink, which is part of Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Inc., offers a standard residential kit for around $600, though those costs too can fluctuate. But Starlink’s satellites need replacing every five years, making their total cost to consumers much higher in the long run, according to the state analysis. Fiber’s overall cost to serve a quarter-million homes is roughly $4 billion less than satellite service over 30 years, according to the state analysis, and would save an individual household $15,600 over the same period. A shift toward satellite generally translates into profit for Starlink, which is one of two low-earth orbit satellite providers that’s operational in the US right now, with 7,000 satellites. Summary on Benton.org

SATELLITES: POLITICS ‘No substitute’: Europe’s battle to break Elon Musk’s stranglehold on the skies Peggy Hollinger, Euan Healy, Barney Jopson | Financial Times Europe is proposing to fund a homegrown alternative to Elon Musk’s Starlink, following US threats to switch off the dominant satellite company’s broadband services in Ukraine. In a boost to the bloc’s struggling satellite operators, the European Commission’s defence white paper said that Brussels “should . . . fund Ukrainian [military] access to services that can be provided by EU-based commercial providers.” Miguel Ángel Panduro, chief executive of Spain’s Hispasat, said that Brussels had asked his company, Eutelsat, and SES to present an “inventory” of services for Ukraine. “These are capabilities we could offer right now,” he said. The prospect of a new European push for space sovereignty has boosted shares in heavily indebted operators such as Eutelsat and SES in recent weeks. But even with EU funding, success will not come easy. Starlink has 40,000 terminals in Ukraine serving consumers, government and, in particular, the military on the front line. Troops have even strapped Starlink’s compact user terminals on to drones to transmit live video footage to help direct attacks. Summary on Benton.org

SMART METERS: Honeywell picks Verizon for 5G smart meters in the US Energy automation giant Honeywell has picked Verizon Business to organise 5G connectivity for its smart electric meters, and to help utility customers manage and modernise their grid operations. Both utilities and end users will be able to remotely access essential data to manage energy resources and resources, respectively – as per the standard business case for smart meters. Honeywell put the move, to adopt 5G, in the context of its broader drive to utilise well-connected hybrid cloud infrastructure in service of new artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives and services. Verizon Business emphasized the high reliability and high security of cellular-based 5G comms for energy customers, as for industries generally – as well as high performance for sundry home and grid-level IoT sensing and AI sense-making, and higher flexibility to upgrade software remotely to reduce maintenance truck-rolls and provide assurance about the longevity of meters and other IoT devices. “With remote connectivity, customers can also anticipate fewer service interruptions and more reliable utilities,” it said. AND Honeywell and Verizon power up smart meters with 5G Amol Motivala, President of Honeywell Smart Energy, commented: “By leveraging the power of AI, cloud, and 5G, we are driving the shift to autonomy for utilities and fundamentally changing the way energy distribution is managed by offering real time connectivity. “Through Verizon 5G connectivity, we are reimagining the utility ecosystem with cellular connected smart meters that provide the needed insights to help improve grid performance and customer satisfaction.” Beyond real-time data access, the Verizon-connected Honeywell smart meters will also support remote upgrades for new functionalities and applications. This capability extends the lifespan of the investment and significantly reduces the need for engineers to visit properties on-site. This remote connectivity also promises to lead to fewer service disruptions and more dependable utility services for consumers. Furthermore, the smart meters will be compatible with Verizon ThingSpace—an IoT management platform. This will provide energy companies with a unified view of the health and performance of their entire fleet of IoT devices, including the newly connected smart meters.

SMART METERS AEP Ohio mailer includes disconnect procedure announcement "At the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio's direction, we are notifying all customers of a new disconnect procedure. If electric service is disconnected due to nonpayment, service will be remotely disconnected and no physical notice will be left at the service address. "We will provide advanced notice of disconnection as follows: A written disconnect notice in the account holder's monthly bill, A notification 10 days prior to disconnection, An automated phone and/or written notification 48 hours prior to disconnection "Please make sure we have your correct contact information, including phone number. Check online at: AEPOhio.com/Account/Profile or call our Customer Solutions Center at 1-800-672-2231." (BECAUSE OF THE REMOTE OFF SWITCH THERE IS NO NEED FOR AN EMPLOYEE TO VISIT THE PREMISES, THE PROCESS IS AUTOMATED AND IMPERSONAL)

SPACE: A GIANT HOLE IN THE SUN'S ATMOSPHERE: Geomagnetic storms are underway on March 26th as Earth enters a stream of solar wind flowing from a giant hole in the sun's atmosphere. It's one of the biggest "coronal holes" in years, and its emissions could engulf Earth for the next 24 to 48 hours. High-latitude sky watchers should be alert for auroras during this time. Full story @ Spaceweather.com. IMAGE AT LINK

SPACE: IEEE Fiber Optic Network Spots Spacecraft's Return to Earth

Distributed acoustic sensing could allow telecom networks to study meteors Meteors regularly blaze through Earth’s atmosphere with potentially devastating effects. Now scientists reveal they used kilometers of fiber optics to analyze shockwaves from a NASA spacecraft returning to Earth, suggesting that existing telecom fiber networks might help shed light on the natural cosmic impacts that constantly pepper our planet. Approximately 100,000 tonnes of meteors fall on Earth each year at hypersonic speeds—up to roughly 262,000 kilometers per hour. Scientists would like to analyze meteor trajectories in greater detail to learn more about the risks they might pose, but the generally unpredictable nature of meteors makes that difficult. A chance to remedy that problem came with the return of NASA’s Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, and Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) mission. Before OSIRIS-REx’s return, the scientists deployed 12 kilometers of fiber-optic cables along dirt roads between two sites near Eureka, Nevada.

