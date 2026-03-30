https://actionnetwork.org/letters/impeach-brendan-carr-3/

48,980 Letters Sent AS OF TODAY

EMF NORWAY EINAR: Elec tric charges – the driving force behind natural phenomena

EMF HISTORY: VIDEO OF R BECKER AT LINK 2 MINUTES 18 SECONDS

ADDICTIVE DESIGN LAWSUIT: KEITH CUTTER The Unspoken Implication of California’s Addictive Design Verdict

This is the quiet asymmetry at the heart of the issue: a small percentage of highly engaged users can drive environmental conditions that affect entire communities. The choice of the individual, shaped by algorithmic design, becomes the exposure of the many.

And so the verdict, while framed as accountability, may ultimately serve as confirmation.

Not simply that these systems are addictive.

But that addiction itself is the engine by which a wireless-dependent world continues to build—densifying the very field in which all must live.

Christof Plothe shares his experiences with a pristine EMF environments that improves vitality. 48 SECONDS

NEWS AND NOTES

ACTIVIST NEWS UK: ACHES ‘Weekly Picks’ Substack March 28, 2026 Something Changed in 2010: Now Revealed in Kids Brains Our children are less cognitively capable than we were at their age. Dr Jared Coney Horvath, a former teacher turned neuroscientist who focuses on human learning has measured cognitive development since the late 1800s. Every generation he has studied has outperformed their parents, mainly because each generation spent more time in school and this helps develop their cognition. That is until Gen Z, which is the first generation in modern history to underperform compared with their parents in every cognitive measure. This includes basic attention, memory, literacy, numeracy, and general IQ. What happened in 2010 that decoupled schooling from cognitive development? The answer is the tools used in schools.; Meta Found Liable of Causing Harms in Landmark Trial; Shrinking Brains Being Online: 60 Minutes Australia; Wireless Radiation Limits Over 200 Times Too High

ADDICTIVE DESIGN LAWSUIT: AP Woman Whose Son Died From Drugs Bought on Social Media Celebrates Verdicts Against Meta, YouTube and POLITICO Social media trials usher in Big Tech’s latest moment of reckoning Tech giants boast massive wealth and a track record of weathering attacks in Congress and the courts, but two jury verdicts could shift their fortunes. AND SCROLLING TO DEATH Big Tech on Trial: THE VERDICT March 24th marked a monumental moment for survivors, parents, and families who stood up to Big Tech and won. For the first time in nearly 30 years, during an era where smartphones and social media have reshaped the fabric of our lives, the most powerful companies in history were forced into a court of law to answer to the American people for knowingly harming kids. We broke down the verdict in our latest episode of The Heat is On…Big Tech on Trial. AND Oligarch Watch Two trials, two losses: Meta held accountable for harming kids AND https://www.nakedcapitalism.com/2026/03/two-verdicts-in-two-days-how-american-courts-are-rewriting-the-rules-for-big-tech-and-children.html

AGE GATING/SURVEILLANCE RECLAIM THE NET UK; Apple’s iOS 26.4 age verification system is failing UK users who don’t have a credit card or photocard driving license, leaving them with no way to prove they’re adults on devices they’ve owned for years.

AI: Nested Pathway by Darcia Narvae AI is the Left-Brain’s Utopia Converting the living into objects Forwarded this email? Subscribe here for more As noted in multiple earlier posts, we’ve been somewhat blindly undernurturing half our brains, leading to a diminished understanding of intelligence. Specifically, we neglect to provide the evolved nest care needed to nourish the right hemisphere (RH) which is scheduled to grow more rapidly in the first years of life. As a result, the RH will be shaped to be weak and easily bullied by the left hemisphere. That is, when the left hemisphere (LH) has its accelerated growth beginning in the third year of life, it takes over and protects the weaker partner (RH) by developing a false self. A weak RH is not a partner but becomes a silenced slave to the LH when it should be the master (McGilchrist, 2009). This imbalance is one of the main sources of mental illness (Schore, 2025).[] It is the process of creation that engages our spirit and grows our wholeness, entangled with a living world. Life is a process, not a resume.

AI: Gary Marcus from Marcus on A The mirage of visual understanding in current frontier models When a model achieves a “top rank on a standard chest X-ray question-answering benchmark without access to any images” you know something is deeply wrong.

AI: AI’s aesthetics of failure Brian Merchant On the demise of Sora and our enduring revulsion to AI slop

BIG TECH: Elon Musk loses big in court; X boycott perfectly legal X admonished for “fishing expedition” as judge dismisses ad boycott lawsuit.

Cellphones, Landlines, VOIP INDUSTRY: Federal Court in California Declines to Halt CPUC’s VoIP Regulatory Landgrab; All Eyes Turn to FCC for Decisive Action

The Looming Compliance Burden Effective immediately, fixed VoIP providers in California with over 5,000 lines must navigate a minefield of legacy requirements:

Installation: New service must be completed within five business days, with fines of $5 per customer per day for delays.

Outage Restoration: 90% of outages must be repaired within 24 hours.

Customer Service: Representatives must answer 80% of calls within 60 seconds.

Reporting: Mandated corrective-action plans and comprehensive outage data submission.

A Call for FCC Leadership: The CCA/CVA Petition The industry’s judicial “answer” is now clear: the courts are hesitant to act without an explicit, on-point order from the FCC.. This makes the CCA and CVA Petition for Declaratory Ruling—which has been gathering dust since January 2025—the industry’s most vital lifeline.

Why the Industry Must Unite Now The Communications Act of 1934 and the 1996 Act were never intended to empower states to regulate “over-the-top” broadband services that do not rely on the physical “plant in the ground” of yesteryear. By asserting jurisdiction over VoIP, California is reviving an anachronistic regulatory model that threatens the survival of the modern cloud communications industry. If you oppose the fragmentation of the VoIP market and support a singular federal standard, now is the time to act!

CELLPHONES VS. LANDLINES: On Thursday, March 26, the FCC approved its order on landlines. https://docs.fcc.gov/public/attachments/DOC-420132A1.pdf

Press release https://docs.fcc.gov/public/attachments/FCC-26-19A1.pdf

Order https://www.fcc.gov/document/fcc-takes-action-speed-rollout-modern-high-speed-networks-0

>>>>> This action may halt the CPUC proceeding on COLR and landlines as the FCC asserts preemption.

A) This is a federal action, and I urge everyone to contact their federal/Congressional representatives beginning today and this week.

B) Contact your city and county officials. Many California counties filed letters to the CPUC about copperline retirement, and state organizations (League of California Cities, California Association of Counties, Rural County Representatives of California https://www.rcrcnet.org/ ) have opposed landline termination as well. They need to hear from the public about the inaccessibility of other options for disabled and elderly, the public safety hazard from discontinuance, and that this is critical infrastructure.

Public Knowledge has summarized some of the FCC provisions:

https://publicknowledge.org/public-knowledge-warns-new-fcc-order-to-accelerate-phone-system-upgrades-may-jeopardize-service-for-consumers-disconnect-rural-america/

“Today, the Federal Communications Commission voted to adopt a Report and Order designed to accelerate the removal of the country’s remaining copper phone lines while simultaneously eliminating traditional legacy phone service and transitioning the entire national phone network to an IP-based network.

The vast majority of telephone connections today are IP-based and use either mobile service or cable or fiber lines that bundle broadband with voice service. But millions of Americans living in rural areas, as well as the millions of elderly people or people with disabilities or that rely on specialized medical equipment – who also still rely on traditional legacy copper lines – may get left behind. Additionally, as the record in this proceeding shows, deactivation of legacy phone service and removal of copper lines can cause disruption to 911 services, even for those already using IP technology.

To accelerate the transition, the Order relaxes or eliminates multiple safeguards put in place by previous administrations to ensure that no American or small business with phone service loses access to 911 or other critical voice services. For example, phone companies seeking to replace rural copper lines with new products will no longer need to provide engineering tests to prove the alternatives work as well as existing lines; companies will no longer have to sell voice as a stand alone service (allowing carriers to force subscribers to pay for services they do not want); nor will companies need to show that every current subscriber has access to a replacement phone service.

Most dangerously, the Order effectively shifts the burden from phone companies – which currently need to show that every subscriber will still have service – to consumers, who will now have to somehow prove that enough of them will lose service that the FCC should deny the provider’s application to discontinue service. The FCC Order also preempts the states from acting as a last line of defense for households in danger of losing service...”

CELLPHONES: The Adult Side of the Tech Exit What school phone bans can teach the grown-ups.

CHILDREN ED TECH: EMILY CHERKIN PRINTABLE PDF of The Four Norms of EdTech Easy to print this off and pass it out to parents, teachers, and school administrators!

COLLAPSE CHRONICLES: “The Digital World Brain” has arrived! Jacob Nordangård Forwarded this email? Subscribe here for more Yesterday, my latest book The Digital World Brain: Our Common Agenda and the Pact for the Future arrived from the printer.

COLLAPSE CHRONICLES OHIO: How Leslie Wexner, Jeffrey Epstein, and Vivek Ramaswamy Are Privatizing Ohio’s Government, and Violating the Social Contract This Article Originally posted on The Heartland Beat:

DATA CENTERS:

DATA CENTERS: Ohio proposal to ban large data centers advances toward November ballot

EMF: RF SAFE: The Hidden War Against Public Health How the Wireless Industry Buried the Truth The Seed of Deception In the 1970s, a small but growing group of scientists began noticing something troubling. As radio waves and electromagnetic fields (EMFs) became more widespread, particularly through military projects like Project Seafarer, researchers such as Dr. Robert O. Becker started raising questions. Becker was no conspiracy theorist; he was a respected scientist, the author of The Body Electric, and a pioneer in bioelectromagnetics. He wasn’t afraid to ask: What are these invisible waves doing to us?

Becker found evidence suggesting that even low-level electromagnetic fields could disrupt biological systems, impacting everything from cellular communication to DNA integrity. But when his research started gaining traction, something suspicious happened—the funding dried up. In a chilling interview from 1977, Becker recounted, ‘I believe it’s five specific projects in which positive results were obtained. When the projects were terminated, the money just disappeared.’

The story of Becker and Project Seafarer set the precedent for what would become a decades-long suppression of scientific inquiry into EMFs and public health.

EMF NORWAY EINAR: Electric charges – the driving force behind natural phenomena

ENERGY: COURTESY ENV HEALTH NEWS: Utilities warn of soaring costs related to Trump order for Indiana coal plants to stay open • Indiana Capital Chronicle

FIRES: A 100 year old Policyholder has a claim for fire damage denied Contributor Sandra Lambe Another catastrophe of the Pacific Palisades and Eaton Altadena Fire of January 2025, is a 100-year-old resident of Eaton, Ms. Mary McNair. The problem she is facing is getting her Insurance Company, which happens to be State Farm Insurance, to reimburse her for replacing the electrical wiring for the house and for the Garage. The estimate supplied for rewiring her home and garage comes in at $30,000.00, while for this same work, State Farm Insurance is willing to pay $2,000.00. the information supplied indicates the Contractor and Adjuster will be meeting later this week to discuss.

HEALTH AUTISM: Unbekoming Why McGilchrist Is Allowed to Be Famous An Essay on Toxicology, the Streetlight Effect, and the Boundary of Permitted Dissent The cultural shift toward left-hemisphere dominance has been underway for centuries. The toxicological assault accelerated it catastrophically, within a single generation, by physically damaging the neurological substrate that the right hemisphere depends on. McGilchrist mapped the long, slow cultural tide. He missed the tsunami.

HEALTH: Rethinking Cancer Through Cellular Energy and Metabolism In an interview on the Rooted in Resilience Podcast, bioenergetic researcher Georgi Dinkov argues that cancer is not a random genetic accident but a systemic metabolic breakdown that reflects low cellular energy

HEALTH NORWAY EINAR: AUTOTRANSLATED Medical opinion on the matter of AirPods, WiFi, mobile phones and health effects 29/03/2026Einar Flydal – If you experience health problems from AirPods, WiFi or mobile phones, it is fear that makes you sick, claims celebrity doctor Kaveh Rashidi. I read that in his column in A magazine (27.03.2026). Rashidi warns against believing the warnings that are now abounding on social media

HEALTH: Yolanda Pritam Hari from Quiet Mind & Brain Healing Delicate Like Trillium Lilies: Highly Sensitized People sensitive, resilient, and highly interoceptive

HEALTH/IMMUNE FUNCTION: Norman James < Herpesvirus Reactivation as a Protective Detoxification Mechanism: A Unifying Hypothesis Linking Nanoparticle Exposure, Petrochemical Accumulation, and Chronic Disease The conventional interpretation of herpesvirus reactivation frames it as pathological — a failure of immune control triggered by stress, immunosuppression, or environmental insult.

HEALTH CHEMICALS: Carey Gillam from UnSpun No more gray Scientists say it’s clear that glyphosate weed killers harm human health

INSPIRATION ELANA FREELAND: Book #5 Remaining Human has been submitted!

At last, I finished the manuscript for Remaining Human on March 22, 2026 and electronically submitted it to Inner Traditions. Next comes editing. I spent six months, every day, writing it. The style is more narrative than the style of the previous books on geoengineering and is primarily about synthetic biology and the question: What do massive institutions committed to keeping people sick, doling out drugs and surgeries, have to do with the natural balance of human health? I rely on quotes and insights of physicist and mystic Rudolf Steiner throughout the book so give people people a feel for how valuable it is to have an inner life while dealing with an era of massive institutions and Egregores that are inimical to Homo sapiens as the Transhuman era takes hold via one CV-19 “variant” inoculation after another that replaces the actual human being with a machine.

A new geoengiineering film The film opens on Sat, March 28, 2026.

https://www.justlookupfilm.com

Social media: Patreon at https://www.patreon.com/c/ElanaFreeland;

Ariana Victor, the filmmaker, shows Elana’s 3rd book of her Geoengineering trilogy during this 25-min interview on The Jimmy Dore Show on MarcH 20, 2026. I met Ariana while in Texas long ago. Filmmaker Miki Willis (Pandemic 1, 2 and 3) had invited me for an interview in Austin.

INSPIRATION: Tijn Tjoelker from The Mycelium Bioregional Substacks The Ultimate Reading List on 1) Bioregioning, 2) Regenerative Patterns and 3) Myth and Language

LIGHT: Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom Sun Snacks Why grazing on sunlight all day restores what constant food grazing destroys (I AM OVERJOYED THAT THIS SUBSTACK IS NO LONGER THE VERY DAMAGING WHITE FONT ON BLACK…PLEASE ENJOY) and

The UV Index is Just Zone Training for Your Skin A one to one circadian comparison between cardiovascular zones and sunlight exposure AND Circadian Clocks: The Master Regulators of Biological Time How a 24 hour molecular system orchestrates physiology, behavior, and health

SPACE: Astronaut who lost speech on space station says doctors still baffled

SURVEILLANCE; European Parliament Rejects Mass “Chat Control” Surveillance by Single Vote The European Parliament killed Chat Control on Thursday, rejecting the automated scanning of private photos and text messages by a single vote.

SURVEILLANCE: 404 MEDIA Podcast: The Company Secretly Turning Your Zoom Meetings into Podcasts A company is listening to Zoom meetings en masse and making AI podcasts; the multi-millionaire who wanted to become a cocaine kingpin; and RIP the metaverse.

WARFARE: THE WAR MACHINE WIRED reports from the front lines, at home and abroad.