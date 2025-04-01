Sending a bit early to bypass April Fool’s Day

Reminder: Submit a Comment to the FCC by April 11.

Why submit a comment to the agency about problems with the agency? Because it’s not for the FCC, but for any future review. The docket invites comment on a broad scope of issues. Read much more background and see ideas here: FCC: Please Submit a Comment by April 11th The FCC asked: "Are there existing rules that could give rise to a risk of regulatory capture?" Yes, they really did. The FCC asked:

“We also invite more general comment on rules that should be considered for elimination on other grounds.”

FEATURED:

Tech Safe Episode 51: Precursors to Electromagnetic Radiation Syndrome 1/2 HOUR with Cece Doucette

Dr. Magda Havas, Professor Emerita at Trent University's School of the Environment in Canada, discusses her recent research article, published by the European Society of Medicine, Precursors Need to be Considered to Promote Recovery from Idiopathic Environmental Intolerance–Attributed to Electromagnetic Fields. She identifies five reasons why some feel the effects of man-made radiation exposure sooner than others: Physical trauma to central nervous system, Exposure to toxic chemicals, Biological infections, Acute or chronic exposure to either ionizing or non-ionizing radiation, An impaired immune system

FEATURED: Radiation Research Trust (RRT) to UK Government Ministers

Letter from Radiation Research Trust (RRT) to UK Government Ministers – Members of the Public Wearing Active Implantable Medical Devices (AIMDs) Need to Avoid Phone Masts Exclusion Zones

The EM Radiation Research Trust calls on MPs to review a Freedom of Information Response from the UK Health Security Agency that said:

” Consequently, members of the public who wear AIMDs should be protected if:

The manufacturer of the AIMD used the designated standard to demonstrate compliance with UK Regulations

The manufacturer of the AIMD issued no applicable warnings, and

exclusion zones around mobile phone masts based on the ICNIRP public exposure guidelines are respected by the AIMD wearer.”

Permission to share the FOI response received from the addressee. (Link: HSA FOI response on pacemakers ) We would like to know how members of the public who rely on life saving active implantable medical devices (AIMD) can avoid exclusion zones to protect themselves from RF/EMF radiation when the UK government, industry, and planning officials are not supplying details of exclusion zones? We are not aware of updated guidelines that provide ‘safe’ protection for AIMD wearers. We therefore question the entire propagation RF/EMF network zones for AIMDs and especially the beams of maximum intensity. We draw your attention to a visual for an exclusion zone here (Link: https://www.itu.int/en/ITU-T/Workshops-and-Seminars/20171205/Documents/S3_Christer_Tornevik.pdf ) Currently phone masts are placed directly next to, in or upon rooftops of schools, churches, hospitals, public buildings and near residential areas with radiation penetrating directly into buildings 24/7 and therefore placing the public directly within exclusion zones and planning officials are granting permission. We would like to highlight the Richard Vobes interview with Steven Thomas and Karen Churchill who talk about this situation in connection with exclusion zones. (Link: Can we stop the roll out of 5G? – YouTube ) (about an hour)

FEATURED:

Dear colleagues in science, the English edition of the journal ElektrosmogReport 1/2025, which discusses 12 new studies on non-ionizing radiation, is available for download as a single PDF file, either via the database https://www.emf-portal.org/de/article/59333 or via the ElektrosmogReport archive: https://www.emfdata.org/de/elektrosmogreport?&page=1 The online discussions of the individual studies are also available on EMF:Data:

Table of Contents / SCIENCE / STUDIES:

Kizilçay AO et al. (2024)

p. 03 > Worker exposure and biomarkers Kadhim LH et al. (2023)

p. 04 > Can cell phone radiation cause cancer? Moon J et al. (2024)

p. 05 > Non-thermal RF-EMF effects Dieper A et al. (2024)

p. 08 > Radiofrequency radiation leads to cell death Tuysuz MZ et al. (2025)

p. 09 > Prenatal mobile phone use delays development Bodin R et al. (2024)

p. 10 > 5G mobile networks can cause testicular damage Yilmaz H (2025)

p. 11 > Digital devices and migraine He Z et al. (2024)

p. 13 > Mobile phones and headaches Farashi S et al. (2022)

p. 14 > Baby monitor disrupts sleep Bijlsma N et al. (2024)

p. 16 > 5G and sleep EEG Sousouri G et al. (2024)

p. 17 > Mobile phones and hearing loss Jha I (2024)

p. 18 > Thanks to Isabel Wilke!

We would be grateful if you would forward this information to your colleagues. Thank you!

Best regards from Germany

Peter Hensinger, M.A. Zweiter Vorsitzender peter.hensinger@diagnose-funk.de

NEWSLETTER: The National Call NewsWire DECEMBER 2024 Issue 12

NEWSLETTER: Nejtil5G.dk: KNOWLEDGE CENTRE FOR ELECTRO-POLLUTION

The March newsletter is posted on this page: Newsletters 2025 - nejtil5g.dk Contents:

– Arthur Firstenberg

– Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and HHS

– Opinion control

– The Danish Health Authority

– The biological effects

– Children and adolescents

– EHS

– Limit values

– Fertility– AI

– WHO EMF Project

– Phonegate

– Research

HEALTH AUTHORITY The complaint against the Danish Health Authority is now on the Ombudsman's table. The complaint about the Danish Health Authority's use of disqualified advisers in the area of radiofrequency electromagnetic radiation pollution, which The members of the People's Movement Vita have donated to, have now landed on the Ombudsman's desk! This is what Tine Mansfield writes on the People's Movement VITA's Facebook page on 28 February 2025: In December 2022, the Danish Health Authority received the complaint about its use of disqualified consultants in the electromagnetic field, a complaint they have not yet responded to. Therefore, a complaint has now been sent to the Danish Health Authority about both the lack of response to the complaint and the revised and expanded original complaint about the use of disqualified researchers in ICNIRP to the Ombudsman.The complaint states, among other things: " how it appears that the advisers used by the Danish Health Authority do not live up to either the general rules on impartiality or the agency's own impartiality requirements." The Danish Health Authority writes in their own leaflet:

"The Danish Health Authority must, according to the Danish Health Act, follow the research in the area and inform citizens if special health conditions make it necessary." In Denmark, we do not conduct research in the area ourselves, nor in the Danish Health Authority. Instead, the agency uses ICNIRP, a private company, as an advisor in the area.

Attorney Christian F Jensen therefore concludes: "Based on an overall picture of current and former members of ICNIRP, it is clear that the members of the organization, who have prepared the various versions of the guidelines that the Danish Health Authority continues to use, do not meet the basic requirements for impartiality. Read the full post and get the full complaint here: https://nejtil5g.dk/klagen-over-sundhedsstyrelsen-ligger-nu-paa-ombudsmandens-bord/



Newsletter From the Executive Director – Building Biology Institute

It’s been a whirlwind winter of change at BBI, with a new board president and vice-president, new advisory board members, the ongoing review and restructuring of our seminars, and a brand-new venue for our in-person seminars. Here’s the scoop:

Our new seminar home is the Art of Living Retreat Center in the beautiful mountains of Boone, North Carolina. This ayurvedic/wellness center is nestled in the Blue Ridge mountains at 3333 feet of elevation. With daily yoga and meditation sessions available to all guests, it’s a great place to both learn and refresh.

Engineer, safe technology consultant, and long-time activist Jeromy Johnson has agreed to sit on the institute’s advisory board, lending his years of expertise to our ongoing mission. We’re grateful to have him.

EMR faculty members Mitch Marchand and Rob Metzinger, assisted by long-time instructor Stephen Collette, are undertaking a complete overhaul of our EMR seminar curriculum. Come join us at the Art of Living Retreat Center in early November to learn the basics of EMR assessment and mitigation.

The institute was the grateful recipient of a general grant to continue our work from an anonymous donor who has supported our mission in the past. Thank you as always for your generosity!



FEATURED: 704 No More

704 No More Update: We are still looking for organizations to join our 704 No More coalition, so please share our site with anyone that might be interested. There are no obligations associated other than having their logo represented and named on the main page. You can check out who’s currently on board by scrolling to the bottom of the page here: 704NoMore.org. Additionally, we are now accepting nominations for the 704 No More steering committee, so please let us know if you have anyone that you think would be a good fit; we will soon outline the structure for subcommittees and how to get involved. Last, but certainly not least, we are actively seeking donations to fund this important litigation effort, so please share our donations page far and wide, and direct any leads to Camilla Rees at crgr@aol.com.

NEWS AND NOTES

ADA Trailer | Change, Not Charity: The Americans with Disabilities Act The dramatic story of the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in 1990. The film highlights the determined people who literally put their bodies on the line to pass the legislation that changed the lives of all Americans

AI: The AI Data-Center Boom Is Coming to America’s Heartland Building advanced artificial-intelligence systems will take city-sized amounts of power, which has turbocharged electricity demand projections for the first time this century. Tech companies are pressing into unexpected parts of the country, far from traditional data-center markets such as Northern Virginia. They are hunting for huge swaths of flat land with access to natural gas and transmission lines, landing them on the doorstep of oil-and-gas country, including Louisiana’s Haynesville Shale. Other matchups between tech and natural gas are emerging from North Dakota to West Texas, where the first site for the Stargate venture—a new $500 billion AI infrastructure initiative—will feature on-site natural gas-fired power. Exxon Mobil and Chevron are getting into the electricity business to power AI, too.

ANTENNAS: WeLink is a 60 GHz rooftop OTARD transceiver to deliver broadband to residences via a mesh network like smart meters 3 minute video ad

CHILDREN: JOHN HAIDT What Careless People Teaches us About the Tech Lobby’s Playbook Sarah Wynn-Williams’ new book shows us that “It didn’t have to be this way” We describe a book as “riveting” when we feel our attention firmly attached to it, as though we can’t pull ourselves away. That’s a powerful term of praise, especially in the 2020s when teens as well as adults are finding it harder to read books or to think, reason, or generally pay attention to one thing for longer than five minutes. I’m now reading Careless People, the new book by Meta whistleblower Sarah Wynn-Williams, and it is a riveting account of life and policy inside one of the corporations that (I believe) has done the most (along with TikTok) to fracture and frack humanity’s collective attention. []To draw lessons from Careless People, I turn to, Casey Mock, who has his own Substack, Tomorrow’s Mess, and brings years of experience in public policy, including four years at Amazon on the company’s public policy team; with the Center for Humane Technology, where he led policy and public affairs; and prior to that, working for two U.S. governors, one from each party. So he’s worked on many sides of the policymaking equation. Casey’s essay is not a review or summary of Careless People. Rather, Casey brilliantly extracts the Meta playbook for avoiding regulation from the revelations in Careless People. The playbook has similarities to the one used by the tobacco lobby, as Gaia Bernstein showed in a previous After Babel post. It is vital that the world understand this playbook for it reveals how Meta (and other tech companies allied with it) are able to block legislation in so many countries. It explains how Meta was able to stop the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) last fall, even after it had passed the Senate with an overwhelming bipartisan endorsement (a vote of 91 to 3) and had strong bipartisan support in the House of Representatives. Casey lays it all out below, drawing on Wynn-Williams. Please read Casey’s analysis, and then go read Wynn-Williams riveting new book.

CHILDREN: Jean M. Twenge from Generation Tech Tween girls are now self-harming almost as much as 15- to 19-year-olds The surprises in the post-pandemic data, including for Gen Alpha

CONSUMER PRODUCTS: Jeff Geerling I won't connect my dishwasher to your stupid cloud This weekend I had to buy a new dishwasher because our old GE died. I bought a Bosch 500 series because that's what Consumer Reports recommended, and more importantly, I could find one in stock. []After my dad and I got it installed, I went to run a rinse cycle, only to find that that, along with features like delayed start and eco mode, require an app. Not only that, to use the app, you have to connect your dishwasher to WiFi, set up a cloud account in something called Home Connect, and then, and only then, can you start using all the features on the dishwasher. GE Dishwasher - Planned Obsolescence So getting back first to that old GE dishwasher, it was, I don't know, I think that planned obsolescence is something that applies to many consumer products today. Companies know if they design something to last only 5 or 10 years, that means in 5 or 10 years someone's going to have to buy a whole new one. And on my GE Amana dishwasher, it started having weird power issues, like the controls would just not light up unless I reset the circuit breaker for a few minutes. That started happening more often, and this past Saturday it just wouldn't come on no matter what, even after I tested and re-wired it all the way from the panel up to the dishwasher's internal power connector. So it was dead. Next up, I looked at what it took to get a control board. Well... $299 for a control board that was 'special order' and might not even fix the problem? That's a non-starter for my $600, 8-year-old dishwasher. Even if I got it fixed, the front panel was starting to rust out at the hinge points (leaving some metal jaggies that my soon-to-be-crawling 6 month old could slice his fingers on), and other parts of the machine were showing signs of rust/potential future leaks...[]I don't need Internet on my dishwasher. What can we do? I don't think we should let vendors get away with this stuff. YOUTUBE VIDEO 11 MINUTES

5G: World Council for Health Why We Must Stop 5G We ignore the science at our peril. Read this first of a two-part series exploring the case against the 'Next-Gen Network'. (also promotes upcoming summit)

5G Industry: FirstNet Expands Coverage for America’s First Responders, Surpasses 7 Million Connections

HEALTH GREEN MED: 2.4 GHz: Why Your Wireless Earbuds Could Be Dangerous 250 Scientists Highlight Concerns With Earbuds AND 10 Reasons Your Kids Shouldn’t Use AirPods Wireless earbuds like AirPods use Bluetooth technology, which emits radiofrequency radiation near the head and body for prolonged periods. Experts caution that children and teenagers, due to their thinner skulls and more absorbent brain tissue, are especially vulnerable to health risks, including brain cancer, neurological damage and hearing loss. Don't miss the opportunity to learn more at the 2025 EMF Hazards Summit, airing April 10-15.

HEALTH: Your Body Creates and Eats Light Light emissions from cells might play a role in healing the body.

HEALTH: Feng Chi: A Go-to Acupoint for Brain Function to Cold and Flu Prevention From relieving headaches and dizzyness to enhancing brain function, Wind Pool is a valuable tool in your acupoint toolbox.

HEALTH cancer: Do Mobile Phones and RF-EMFs Play a Role in Rising Cancer Rates? SMJ Mortazavi Professor of Medical Physics, Shiraz University of Medical Sciences (SUMS)

LinkedIn, March 26, 2025 The Santé Publique France (SPF) report (March 25, 2025) highlights a significant increase in certain cancers among adolescents and young adults (15-39 years old). However, it is important to note that the SPF report does NOT investigate nor mention radiofrequency electromagnetic fields (RF-EMFs) from mobile phones as a potential risk factor.

That said, scientific discussions on RF-EMFs and cancer remain ongoing and controversial. Some studies suggest possible links to certain cancers, while regulatory bodies like the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) have classified RF-EMFs as “possibly carcinogenic to humans” (Group 2B) based on limited evidence for glioma (a type of brain tumour, including glioblastoma).

While the SPF report does not address RF-EMF exposure, I believe future public health research should evaluate whether mobile phone use could be a contributing factor to the increasing incidence of certain cancers.

RF-EMF & Cancer Risk Ranking (Based on Current Literature, NOT the SPF Report)

Glioblastoma (+6.11% per year) – Most studied for RF-EMF links

Strongest association in research (but still inconclusive).

Large-scale studies , including the Interphone Study (2010), Hardell’s research, and CERENAT (France, 2014) , explored a possible link.

Long-term (>10 years) heavy mobile phone users showed increased glioma risk in some studies .

IARC (WHO) classified RF-EMFs as “possibly carcinogenic” (Group 2B) in 2011 , largely due to glioma risks.

No conclusive proof of causation —more research is needed.

Key References:

Interphone Study Group (2010). International Journal of Epidemiology. DOI: 10.1093/ije/dyq079

Hardell & Carlberg (2015). Pathophysiology. DOI: 10.1016/j.pathophys.2014.10.001

Coureau et al. (2014). CERENAT study, Occupational and Environmental Medicine. DOI: 10.1136/oemed-2013-101754

Other References (Dose-Response Relationship/ Shortcomings of Some Studies):

1. Jooyan N, Mortazavi SM. Evidence Base on the Potential Carcinogenicity of Radiofrequency Radiation. JAMA Oncol. 2022;8(6):948. doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2022.0931

2. Mortazavi SMJ, Mortazavi SAR, Haghani M. Evaluation of the Validity of a Nonlinear J-Shaped Dose-Response Relationship in Cancers Induced by Exposure to Radiofrequency Electromagnetic Fields Journal of Biomedical Physics and Engineering. in press.

3. Mortazavi SMJ. Comments on analysis of mobile phone use among young patients with brain tumors in Japan. Bioelectromagnetics. 2017;38(8):653-4.

4. Jooyan N, Goliaei B, Bigdeli B, Faraji-Dana R, Zamani A, Entezami M, et al. Direct and indirect effects of exposure to 900 MHz GSM radiofrequency electromagnetic fields on CHO cell line: Evidence of bystander effect by non-ionizing radiation. Environmental research. 2019;174:176-87.

5. Bevelacqua JJ, Mehdizadeh AR, Mortazavi SMJ. A new look at three potential mechanisms proposed for the carcinogenesis of 5G radiation. Journal of Biomedical Physics and Engineering. 2020;10(6):675-8.

6. Jooyan N, Mortazavi SMJ, Goliaei B, Faraji-Dana R. Indirect effects of interference of two emerging environmental contaminants on cell health: Radiofrequency radiation and gold nanoparticles. Chemosphere. 2024

Colorectal Cancer (+1.43% per year) – Emerging evidence, but not established

Some recent studies ( De Kun Li, Mokarram, Mortazavi ) suggest a possible link between RF-EMF exposure and early-onset colorectal cancer (EOCRC) .

A 2024 study at the International Society for Environmental Epidemiology (ISEE) reported an increased EOCRC risk among individuals who frequently carried mobile phones in pockets.

No large-scale epidemiological confirmation.

Other risk factors (diet, obesity, microbiome changes) play a much bigger role.

Key References:

Li DK et al. (2024). ISEE Conference. DOI: 10.1289/isee.2024.1903

Mokarram P et al. (2017). J Biomed Phys Eng. DOI: 10.5812/jbpe.6680

Breast Cancer (+1.60% per year) – Limited but debated evidence

Some studies hypothesize a possible link between RF-EMF exposure and breast cancer , particularly in women who keep phones in bras for prolonged periods .

No definitive epidemiological studies confirming a direct link.

Most risk factors remain hormonal, genetic, and lifestyle-related.

Key References:

West et al. (2013). Case series on breast cancer and phone storage habits. Environmental Health Trust. DOI: 10.1186/1476-069X-12-60

Renal Cancer (+4.51% per year) – Very limited evidence

Minimal studies investigating RF-EMFs and kidney cancer.

Most increases in renal cancer are attributed to obesity, hypertension, and environmental factors rather than RF-EMFs.

Liposarcoma (+3.68% per year) – No significant link to RF-EMF

No known scientific studies linking RF-EMFs to liposarcoma.

Most cases are related to genetic factors or ionizing radiation (not RF-EMFs).

Hodgkin Lymphoma (+1.86% per year) – No significant link to RF-EMF

No strong evidence of RF-EMFs causing Hodgkin lymphoma.

More often linked to viral infections (e.g., Epstein-Barr virus), immune dysfunction, and genetics.

Final Verdict:

Glioblastoma has the strongest reported association with RF-EMF exposure, though not conclusively proven .

Colorectal cancer and breast cancer have some emerging evidence , but need further confirmation .

Renal cancer, liposarcoma, and Hodgkin lymphoma have little to no credible link to RF-EMFs.

Important Disclaimer:

The SPF report does NOT address RF-EMF exposure or mobile phone use as a possible factor in rising cancer rates. However, I believe future public health research should seriously investigate this issue given the growing body of literature on RF-EMFs and cancer risks.

Join the Conversation!

Should more research be done on RF-EMFs and cancer risk? Should public health agencies address this issue more seriously? Let’s discuss in the comments!

#RadiofrequencyRadiation #RF #EMF #CellPhones #MobilePhones #TeenCancer #YoungAdultCancer #CancerAwareness #Glioblastoma #BrainCancer #NeuroOncology #BrainTumorAwareness #CancerTrends #CancerIncidence #EnvironmentalHealth #CancerPrevention

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/do-mobile-phones-rf-emfs-play-role-rising-cancer-rates-smj-mortazavi-xkzte/

HEALTH: EMR Australia Chronic diseases – the how and why Chronic diseases are on the rise. There’s been such an explosion of them in the last few decades that you may have one yourself or you may know someone who has. In a report released in February 2025, Richard Lear and Camilla Rees point out the connection between chronic disease and radiofrequency (wireless) radiation. ‘1990 marks the beginning of the current chronic disease health crisis in the U.S. This same year roughly correlates with the beginning of the wireless revolution,’ they say. ‘In a single generation chronic, germless disease had exploded. Thirty-six diseases and chronic conditions all more than doubled.

HEALTH WOMEN: Silent X Chromosome Genes ‘Reawaken’ in Older Females, Perhaps Boosting Brain Power, Study Finds Dormant genes on the X chromosome may reawaken in old age, potentially giving the aging female brain a boost that the male brain doesn't receive. This phenomenon may help to explain why, on many measures, females show a higher level of cognitive resilience in old age than males do. The findings come from a new study in lab mice, and the researchers also backed up the results with genetic data from humans. More research is still needed to confirm that the findings in mice translate to people, but overall, the work points to a potential difference in how female and male brains age. In menopause, estrogen levels plummet. The hormone has many functions in the brain, including helping shuttle fuel from the blood into brain cells. Buckley pointed to research led by neuroscientist Roberta Brinton of the University of Arizona, which suggests that, as estrogen levels decline, the brain may break down some of its own myelin for fuel. In reading the new study, Buckley connected the dots and wondered if the boost in myelin in later life could be a way of recovering from the hit taken earlier, during menopause. "That's something that really made me sit up and take notice," she said, although this idea is speculative for now.

HEALTH WOMEN EMFs: Multifocal Breast Cancer in Young Women with Prolonged Contact between Their Breasts and Their Cellular Phones

NATURE: Scientists sound alarm about phenomenon observed in trees across the Western US: 'A lot of value to humans' Trees play a major role in your life, from your morning walks to shading your house from the sun. Unfortunately, warming temperatures, wildfires, insects, and disease are wiping trees out faster than they can regenerate. According to a new study by Colorado State University published in Nature Climate Change, tree populations are declining because of these disturbances and are not regenerating fast enough in cooler climates.

SATELLITES: Apple and Musk Clash Over Satellite Expansion Plans The iPhone maker and SpaceX are competing in the race to eliminate cellphone dead spots, a rift that is set to intensify (paywall)

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS: Residents of Massachusetts Town Head Back to Court in Case Alleging Verizon Cell Tower Is Making Them Sick A group of Pittsfield, Massachusetts residents who allege a Verizon tower near their homes is making them sick have appealed a county Superior Court's ruling.

In case you missed it:

NEW INTERVIEW WITH DR. BEATRICE GOLOMB w/ Video Courtesy André Fauteux Article in French: https://maisonsaine.ca/actualites?id=100915

Article in English: Like the sun, wireless waves don't cause instant damage

"In our investigations, one of the biggest sources of anxiety for veterans is that they were told that their problems are all psychologically related. However, we now have colossal amounts of evidence showing objective biological markers, but these are not systematically evaluated," she explained to me in this interview she gave me on February 21. (1 hour 20 minutes)

EVENTS:

Rally in Forest Hills, Queens to Oppose 5G Tower at PS 144 Tues, April 1, 2025, 2pm Hello Everyone, 25% of NYC residents are saying "NO" to 5G Towers. We are inviting the press to cover the following: RALLY TO OPPOSE THE INSTALLATION OF A 5G TOWER IN FRONT OF PS 144 IN FOREST HILLS, QUEENS When: Tuesday, April 1, 2025, 2pm Where: Across from 69-23 Juno Street, Near PS 144, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Contacts: Emily Otalora Odette Wilkens eotalora@gmail.com Wired Broadband, Inc. (718) 809-6644 owilkens@wiredbroadband.org (646) 939-6855