Haiku #2118

Do not sow bad seed

Each one that grows will know

Your darkest secrets -

Image and poem Courtesy LM

I have a lot of balls in the air right now…but here is some of what is going on….apologies if I am missing anything. Landlines info at the bottom of the post

Less expensive options of routers that allow you to disable wireless: e.g. TP-Link Archer C50 AC1200 Dual-Band Wireless Router courtesy Marie/Andrew



FEATURED: Nyhedsbrev fra Videnscentret for elektro-forurening - Marts 2026 (Newsletter from the Knowledge Center for Electropollution - March 2026)

You are hereby receiving the Knowledge Centre’s newsletter for the month of March. The month ended with the sad news that Anne Have had passed away on March 24. Anne Have was one of the - unfortunately more than usual - people who were and are exposed not only to organized stalking, but to electromagnetic stalking , most of her life. ][] . She created a website where she documented what she was subjected to and published the book: The Art of Destruction - the hidden war (2022). Honor be to her memory .

A positive feature has been that a majority of members of the European Parliament voted on 26 March 2026 to reject extending a temporary exemption from EU privacy laws.

Contents:

- Organized electronic stalking: Obituary

- Insight into EMF: Overview articles

- The landline phone

- The limit values

- Children, adolescents and pregnant women

- Surveillance and the EU

- Wildlife

-WHO

- Mobile towers

- SAR

- The biological effects

- EHS/EMR Syndrome

NEWSLETTER IS NOT YET POSTED ON THEIR SITE BUT CHECK HERE: Newsletters 2026 - nejtil5g.dk SOON

FEATURED: *ElektrosmogReport* 1/26 (Vol. 32)

Dear fellow scientists, the latest issue of the specialist journal *ElektrosmogReport* 1/26 (Vol. 32) discusses five new peer-reviewed studies which confirm that mobile phone electromagnetic fields damage fertility and embryos. The findings on pre- and postnatal effects are particularly significant. Further studies examine the effects of electromagnetic fields on the brain, two on cancer and two on insects and birds.

The ElektrosmogReport and the individual reviews are available to download here :https://www.emf-portal.org/de/article/62961

All English editions can be found here: https://www.emfdata.org/de/elektrosmogreport?&page=1

Further specialist articles by staff at diagnose:funk have now also been published in English and other languages:

Regarding the debate on banning smartphones for children, the articles by neurobiologist Dr Keren Grafen, “Effects of a digitalised childhood on the cognitive and emotional maturation of the brain”, and the article by Peter Hensinger, “Effects of mobile phone electromagnetic fields on brain metabolism” >>> available for download in 5 languages,

The article “Current mobile phone radiation limits are inadequate to protect the population comprehensively” by Peter Hensinger / Matthias von Herrmann M.A. is available >>> here for download.

A recent summary of the research to date up to 2025 is provided in the article by Peter Hensinger / Matthias von Herrmann “Effects of artificial electromagnetic fields on insects” (>>> Download pdf) and on our homepage https://protect-insects.info/beefi-study/.

Take a look at our video https://protect-insects.info “Is mobile phone radiation a danger to insects?” >>> We would be delighted if you could pass this information on to your colleagues. With best regards

Peter Hensinger, M.A.

Zweiter Vorsitzender peter.hensinger@diagnose-funk.de

Cell phone masts and intensive cell phone use cause changes in blood cells, Limits for radiation from wireless technology do not protect against cancer and reproductive harm, Magnetic fields from headphones and smartphones increase airborne particles in the brain, Letter to the government about electricity meters,

FEATURED: EMFSA March 2026 Newsletter South Africa

Mobile Phones as Vectors of Infectious Disease, Wi-Fi 9: : Early Signals from the 6G Era, Can 60 GHz Signals for 5G Steal Oxygen from the Air? Discover more: https://www.emfsa.co.za/news/can-60-ghz-signals-for-5g-steal-oxygen-from-the-air/ Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) systems, Peer Review Isn’t a Guarantee, Childhood Leukemia 8th International Workshop on the Causes of Childhood Leukemia, Radon: The Hidden Risk Behind “Negative Ion” Products

NEWS AND NOTES

AI: Yolanda Pritam Hari from Quiet Mind & Brain Healing AI’s Stealthy Takeover: Who Gets to Build the Future? Silicon Wealth, Autocracy, and the Rise of Private Power

AI WEAPONS: New Bill Opens Door for Killer AI Weapons—Pentagon Can Override Ban and Deploy Autonomous Lethal Systems Waiver clause grants a single Pentagon official the power to authorize AI-driven lethal force under “national security” conditions, with Congress only notified after the fact.

CELLPHONES FRANCE CANADA Phonegate Alert | Supreme Court of Canada validates Phonegate class action against Apple and Samsung Phonegate Alert association announces a historic legal victory. On May 29, 2025, the Supreme Court of Canada definitively rejected the applications for leave to appeal filed by Apple and Samsung. This decision poses a genuine financial and reputational risk for both manufacturers! Media silence and late revelation Although this landmark decision was issued several months ago, the information remained confined to Canadian court registries. The Phonegate Alert NGO is astonished by the media silence surrounding this major ruling. How could such a significant legal setback for the world’s two leading smartphone manufacturers—before the highest court of a G7 country—escape the radar of major international media?

CHILDREN ED TECH: It’s Time To Show The Robot To The Door Guest essay by Valerie Bellomo, a former New York City English teacher

DATA CENTERS: Erin Brockovich and Suzanne Boothby They Want To Put a Data Center Above the Aquifer. What Could Go Wrong? A Small Ohio Community Is Fighting To Protect The Water Beneath Its Feet

DATA CENTERS: Maryland City Pushes Back on Amazon’s Transatlantic Ireland Cable Station Proposal Amid Data Center Fears Maryland residents warn the 24,000-square-foot facility could strain energy use and the environment.

DATA CENTERS: No one wanted to redevelop this polluted property. Then came AI. By Miranda Willson | 03/30/2026 01:23 PM EDT The Trump administration sees abandoned industrial sites as ripe for building data centers. A Wisconsin city offers an $8 billion test case.

DATA CENTERS: How a Tiny Farm County Fought a Data Center Complex and Won Talen Energy tried to get 800 acres of Pennsylvania farmland rezoned so it could develop the center with Amazon. A grassroots effort defeated the plan.

DRONES: POWER COUPLE Drone Warfare Comes to the US Golden Dome | The myth of the Space Race | Brain space as the final frontier Forwarded this email? Subscribe here for more. Here’s what we’ll learn in this article:

EMF JUNK REPORTING: RFK Jr. Group Revives Long-Debunked Claim that WiFi is Dangerous Health misinformation sites cite a study based on self-reported data to falsely claim that wireless radiation causes serious health problems.

In fact, numerous health authorities and medical experts have said that electromagnetic hypersensitivity is not a real medical condition, and multiple studies have found no evidence that wireless radiation can harm human health. []The Australian Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety Agency, [] Zooming out: Critics have long fixated on the supposed dangers of WiFi radiation. Previous false claims debunked by NewsGuard include that WiFi caused COVID-19, causes infertility, increases the risk of cancer, and is linked to autism and learning disabilities. JUNK!



EMF JUNK REPORTING: NOBEL PRIZE REPORTING How microwaves let us tune into one another – and the universe Learn more about how microwaves revolutionised our ways of communicating and helped us understand the origins of the universe

Today, people use microwaves for any international call that is connected by satellite. A great leap from the car-mounted equipment Marconi installed for the Pope in the 1930s. It’s rather fitting that many people use microwaves to talk to one another day in, day out – since that is also how the universe has talked to us, helping to confirm our understanding of the greatest story of all time. The story of how everything began.

FCC SATELLITES: Amazon Leo Launch Delayed Again as FCC Deployment Deadline Looms FCC chairman advises the company to address the more than 1,000 satellite shortfall amid launch setbacks.

LIGHTING: Petition Update Ban Blinding Headlights! H.R. 7772 - Limit Headlamp Brightness Dear Supporters, On March 3, 2026, Representative Marie Gluesenkamp Perez introduced H.R.7772 - LIGHT Safety Act to limit vehicle headlamp intensity. (https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/7772/text). This is a massive step forward for our cause.

SECURITY/POLITICS: Wall Street On Parade Warren, Whitehouse, Waters Lead Probe into Elon Musk’s Potential Involvement in Gutting National Security Law The lawmakers are requesting detailed information on Elon Musk’s involvement in the Treasury Department’s efforts to suspend CTA enforcement no later than April 13, 2026.

SOCIAL MEDIA LAWSUIT: Oligarch Watch Zuckerberg’s extreme makeover backfires

But the jury did not find the narrative to be convincing. It found that Meta was liable for $4.2 million in damages to KGM due to its knowingly addictive design features, including its endless, slot-machine-like churn of targeted content. The jury also pointed to harms caused by Meta’s in-app beauty filters, which can show users instantly altered versions of their own face with whiter teeth and smoother, clearer skin. After the Los Angeles verdict, a Meta spokesperson stated that “teen mental health is profoundly complex and cannot be linked to a single app.”

SOCIAL MEDIA LAWSUIT: Delaney from Screenagers Social Media's Big Tobacco Moment: The Meta and YouTube Ruling

SOCIAL MEDIA LAWSUIT: GUARDIAN How Meta’s victim-blaming failed to sway jurors in landmark social media addiction trial Robins-Early Aggressive strategy and loss in the trial highlight a problem for tech firms: a widespread distrust of social media companies

SOCIAL MEDIA LAWSUIT: POLITICO The unsettled science driving social media addiction lawsuits

TOWERS ANTENNAS: Verizon’s second proposal for 5G tower at Oneida Street and Portland Avenue faces opposition from neighbors

Courtesy Stop Smart Meter; LANDLINES: Dear Stop Smart Meters! supporters,

Please see critical info below about the FCC’s latest move to allow telecom firms to dismantle essential landline infrastructure. This could mean that communication is no longer available in an emergency (at all), and those with EMF injuries could be forced to use cell phones to communicate (or cut off completely).

Thx to Nina for putting this together. Please take action *NOW* and also: spread the word!

If you wish to discuss this issue with like minded folks, you can subscribe to the Save Landlines discussion list here: https://groups.io/g/savelandlines

I’m sorry we have such corrupt idiots running the country. Thanks, Josh

Courtesy Nina:

Posted on NextDoor in one community by a member of the public. I have added EMS information. Others may have local community bulletin boards or email lists for this information. -- Nina

>>> URGENT: Landlines Could Be Shut Off -- This Impacts Emergency Safety

The FCC (Dockets 25-304, 25-208 ) just approved changes that could allow phone companies to shut down traditional landlines and replace them with internet-based service.

Here in California, this is a serious public safety issue.

During wildfires and earthquakes , we often face:

-- Power shutoffs (PSPS events)

-- Cell towers going down or becoming overloaded

-- Internet outages

-- Delayed or failed 911 connections

Traditional landlines are one of the only systems that can continue working when the power is out .

>>> WHAT YOU CAN DO (Takes 5 minutes)

1. Contact Congress (MOST IMPORTANT)

Find your representative: https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative

Copy/Paste Script:

I am a constituent asking you to protect reliable landline service and 911 access. In California, wildfires, earthquakes, and power shutoffs regularly disrupt cell and internet service. Copper landlines continue working during power shutoffs and in many emergencies. The FCC’s recent order (Docket 25-304) allows companies to shut down these lines without ensuring equal or better replacement service. This puts public safety at risk. Please take immediate action to stop forced landline shutdowns and require proven, reliable alternatives before any discontinuation.

[tell them if you are EMS-disabled and require landlines due to your disability]

2. File an FCC Complaint

https://consumercomplaints.fcc.gov

Copy/Paste:

I live in an area affected by wildfires, earthquakes, and power outages. Landlines are often the only reliable way to reach 911 during emergencies. Removing copper landline service without proven, reliable alternatives puts lives at risk. The FCC should require full safety verification before allowing any discontinuation.

Landlines are the only telephone service that EMF-disabled individuals can safely use, including those disabled by electromagnetic sensitivity. These disabled persons require landlines. ADA/ADAA and the Fair Housing Act/FHAA requires accessibility for disabled persons, including services to a home. Removing landlines blocks their access to safe-for-them and dependable telephone service and 911 access. For all these reasons, copperline landlines must not be removed.

3. Contact Local Officials

Ask your city/county to oppose landline shutdowns and protect emergency communication systems.

>>> Bottom Line

In California, this is not just about technology; this is about whether your phone works during a wildfire evacuation or after an earthquake .

Public pressure can still make a difference - but only if people speak up now .

On Sun, Mar 29, 2026 at 11:53AM Nina Beety < nbeety@netzero.net > wrote:

On Thursday, March 26, the FCC approved its order on landlines.

Press release

Order

order, press release and FCC statements

>>>>> This action may halt the CPUC proceeding on COLR and landlines as the FCC asserts preemption.

A) This is a federal action, and I urge everyone to contact their federal/Congressional representatives beginning today and this week.

B) Contact your city and county officials. Many California counties filed letters to the CPUC about copperline retirement, and state organizations Â (League of CaliforniaÂ Cities, California Association of Counties, Rural County Representatives of California

https://www.rcrcnet.org/

) have opposed landline termination as well. They need to hear from the public about the inaccessibility of other options for disabled and elderly, the public safety hazard from discontinuance, and that this is critical infrastructure.

Public Knowledge has summarized some of the FCC provisions:

Today, the Federal Communications Commission voted to adopt a Report and Order designed to accelerate the removal of the country’s remaining copper phone lines while simultaneously eliminating traditional legacy phone service and transitioning the entire national phone network to an IP-based network.

The vast majority of telephone connections today are IP-based and use either mobile service or cable or fiber lines that bundle broadband with voice service. But millions of Americans living in rural areas, as well as the millions of elderly people or people with disabilities or that rely on specialized medical equipment â€“ who also still rely on traditional legacy copper lines â€“ may get left behind. Additionally, as the record in this proceeding shows, deactivation of legacy phone service and removal of copper lines can cause disruption to 911 services, even for those already using IP technology.

To accelerate the transition, the Order relaxes or eliminates multiple safeguards put in place by previous administrations to ensure that no American or small business with phone service loses access to 911 or other critical voice services. For example, phone companies seeking to replace rural copper lines with new products will no longer need to provide engineering tests to prove the alternatives work as well as existing lines; companies will no longer have to sell voice as a stand alone service (allowing carriers to force subscribers to pay for services they do not want); nor will companies need to show that every current subscriber has access to a replacement phone service.

Most dangerously, the Order effectively shifts the burden from phone companies â€“ which currently need to show that every subscriber will still have service â€“ to consumers, who will now have to somehow prove that enough of them will lose service that the FCC should deny the providerâ€™s application to discontinue service. The FCC Order also preempts the states from acting as a last line of defense for households in danger of losing service...â€ť

From the FCC Order introduction and other sections on what it has done. I added underlining on the actions

p. 24

Moreover, as we have noted above, our streamlined processing rules still require carriers to notify customers of their applications to discontinue service and provide information regarding replacement service options. Customers with concerns about the adequacy of the purportedly â€œwidely availableâ€ť alternative service, as well as other interested parties, can file comments or objections to an application for streamlined processing with the Commission, and the Bureau has the discretion to remove the application from streamlined processing for further review, including the ability to request supplemental information from the applicant.

We disagree with commenters who contend that consumers must retain access to stand-alone voice service separate from a bundled broadband service simply to obtain and maintain access to voice communications. The fact that technologically advanced VoIP services may only be available in certain areas and from certain providers bundled with broadband, text messaging, or some other service should not preclude it being considered an adequate replacement if the price the consumer would pay for the bundle is comparable to the price the consumer pays for the legacy voice service or is otherwise affordable.

p. 25

While an application may be eligible for streamlined treatment under the rule we adopt today by the applicant demonstrating the availability of its own or another voice service throughout the affected area that may only be available on a bundled basis, customers with concerns about the adequacy or affordability of a replacement service, as well as other interested parties, may file comments or objections to that carrierâ€™s discontinuance application with the Commission.

p. 26

While some commenters are concerned that replacing plain old telephone service (POTS) provided over copper lines with IP-based service over fiber, wireless, or satellite networks could jeopardize communications during emergencies, the experiences of rural commenters demonstrate that such concerns, while certainly well intentioned, may be misplaced. weather events than fiber and requires more time to restore than alternative services like mobile wireless. And alternative voice services can still work during outages or emergencies. For example, mobile wireless services are designed to work during cellular network outages through built-in redundancies such as cellular failover and satellite connectivity. Additionally, interconnected VoIP service will continue to work during a power outage if Internet service is operational and the end user maintains a backup power supply. And despite commenter arguments that phone service provisioned over copper lines always works during a power outage, this is not true. Utility poles that carry copper can and do go down during severe weather events and natural disasters, cutting off both service and power to residents and businesses, while not all alternative services are vulnerable to the same type of disruption.

[comments by Wired Broadband and Physicians for Safe Technology were cited]

p. 28

(NOTE: The FCC uses the word â€œaccessibilityâ€ť below, but does not use the term ADA or FHA -Fair Housing Act which would more clearly point out its obligations to disabled persons, including people disabled by EMS/EHS.)

As we clear the way for providers to replace legacy networks and services with modern technologies, we expect that the technology transitions expedited by todayâ€™s Order will speed the availability of advanced Internet-based accessibility solutions. With regard to telecommunications relay services (TRS) specifically, the Commission has recently initiated proceedings to modernize TRS to ensure that those services remain effective, accessible, and sustainable for the individuals who use them. We believe that the Commissionâ€™s comprehensive review in that proceeding is the appropriate avenue to address the needs of relay users in the transition to Internet-based alternatives from analog relay services. Significantly, carriers remain obligated to comply with all accessibility requirements applicable to the services they offer and provide, and Bureau staff may remove applications from streamlined processing, if necessary, to review any concerns regarding the accessibility of the proffered replacement service. We thus decline to adopt an accessibility-specific requirement as part of the service discontinuance review under section 214 in this Order.

p. 1 overview of changes and goals

The FCC acts today to unleash new, high-speed infrastructure builds in communities all across the country. We do so by cutting through the red tape that has both required providers to keep aging copper lines in place and effectively prevented them from investing in the modern infrastructure that Americans want and deserve. This action can free up billions of dollars for new builds and represents another step forward in the FCCâ€™s Build America Agenda.

Todayâ€™s communications marketplace offers consumers and businesses a vast array of advanced communications services far beyond the legacy voice service that first connected Americans in the 19th century. However, as noted above, the expansion of these modern networks, and the benefits they afford, have been hindered by the need for carriers to divert important resources to the maintenance of aging and deteriorating legacy networks that deliver outdated services to an ever-decreasing number of subscribers. To spur network modernization and achieve the reality of end-to-end Internet Protocol (IP) networks and truly ubiquitous availability of high-speed broadband nationwide, todayâ€™s actions reduce regulatory burdens, thereby allowing providers to invest more resources toward modernizing their networks so all consumers can access more advanced communications services.

The transition from legacy TDM-based networks largely controlled by incumbent local exchange carriers (LECs) to competitive all IP-based networksâ€”i.e., the IP Transitionâ€”is a complicated, nationwide, multi-step process. And it has wide-ranging implications, affecting everything from consumer protection to emergency communications and robust competition. The federal government has a strong interest in having a coherent national policy on the transition to an all-IP environment and the benefits it will bring to the people.

At the same time, we are moving forward today with a set of common sense reforms and core consumer protections. As we do so, the record shows that certain state and local requirements have been unduly prolonging the use of legacy networks and actually preventing providers from building modern ones by limiting the types of services that may qualify as adequate replacements when carriers seek to discontinue legacy telecommunications services. Our action today addresses these state and local regulatory barriers to ensure the essential transition to an all-IP environment and the benefits it will bring to the people of this nation. State and local statutes and regulations that force providers to continue devoting resources to maintaining deteriorating legacy networks and provisioning near-obsolete services to an ever-decreasing number of subscribers that conflict with the federal regulatory framework established here frustrate federal policies and goals. Our rules must allow providers to focus on deploying next-generation networks provisioning the advanced communications services of today and tomorrow.

In this Report and Order, which we adopt 30 years after the passage of the Telecommunications Act of 1996, we take action to bring the regulatory environment in line with todayâ€™s communications marketplace while retaining or adopting safeguards to protect public safety and ensure 911 continuity. We first eliminate the filing requirements associated with our rules implementing section 251(c)(5)â€™s network change disclosure mandate.

We next (1) overhaul our rules applicable to technology transitions discontinuance applications under section 214 of the Communications Act of 1934, as amended (the Act), by adopting one consolidated rule applicable to all technology transitions discontinuance applications and eliminating rule provisions thereby rendered irrelevant; (2) ease burdens associated with outdated services by granting blanket section 214(a) authority for carriers to grandfather legacy voice services, lower-speed data telecommunications services, and interconnected Voice over IP (VoIP) service provisioned over copper wire; (3) ensure that providers seeking to discontinue a service supporting interconnection trunks or the exchange of traffic ensure seamless 911 connectivity; (4) grant conditional forbearance relief from section 214(a) discontinuance requirements to resellers when the wholesale provider of their resold service engages in a technology transitions discontinuance, recognizing the practical limitations specific to resellers; (5) revise section 63.71 of our rules to apply the 31-day automatic grant period to all discontinuance applications regardless of applicantsâ€™ status as dominant or non-dominant to reduce unnecessary paperwork and red tape that delays transitions to modernized technologies; (6) clarify the required contents of discontinuance applications to further ensure that discontinuances do not adversely affect the public convenience and necessity; (7) revise our rules applicable to emergency discontinuances to permit permanent discontinuance of the affected service under specific circumstances to support service modernization even during recovery efforts; and (8) eliminate a number of outdated discontinuance rules that are irrelevant or redundant in todayâ€™s communications marketplace to alleviate the burdens of unnecessary regulation.

Finally, we expressly find that federal law preempts state and local requirements to the extent they needlessly constrain the deployment of modern, next-generation IP-based networks by impeding providersâ€™ ability to discontinue providing interstate and jurisdictionally mixed legacy services and to retire outdated and deteriorating legacy networks. Such requirements conflict with the section 214(c)â€™s provision that after a carrier obtains Commission authorization to discontinue a service, it need not obtain any additional authorizations before implementing that discontinuance of service. And they conflict with the important federal policy of encouraging the IP transition so that all Americans have access to its many benefits.