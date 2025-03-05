QUOTES: "Digital fasting is a pilgrimage"

HEALTH: Infected Ixodes ricinus ticks are attracted by electromagnetic radiation of 900 MHz Ticks and Tick-borne Diseases Abstract The electromagnetic field (EMF) is known to influence functions of the nervous, cardiovascular and reproductive systems of many animals, including ticks. The aim of this study was to test the behavior of ticks in the presence of radio-frequency EMF. For testing, 160 adult male and 140 adult female unfed Ixodes ricinus ticks were used. Individuals were exposed to 900 MHz EMF in the Radiation–Shielded Tube (RST). Ticks were attracted to the irradiated area. This effect was significantly stronger for ticks infected with Rickettsia spp., suggesting that pathogens can alter the ticks’ response to environmental stimuli. These results lead to the question of whether man-made EMF may have an impact on I. ricinus activity and, as such, be a contributing factor to the ongoing changes in the distribution of the tick and its pathogens currently observed in Europe and elsewhere. Conclusions In conclusion, we showed in experimental conditions that I. ricinus ticks sense EMF from artificial sources and that they express affinity toward the irradiated area. Interestingly, this effect was significantly stronger for ticks infected with Rickettsia spp., suggesting that these pathogens can alter tick host response to EMF. It is thus possible than man-made EMF can have an impact on I. ricinus questing activity and that it could be partly responsible for the dynamic changes in the activity. -Courtesy Dr. Amy

BROADBAND INDUSTRY: Beyond access: New report explores how digital literacy impacts economic, educational, and health outcomes in America 22 PAGER REPORT: 25_Digital_Literacy_Report_V4_2.11.pdf

BROADBAND INDUSTRY POTS AND PANS: New Technology to Lower Latency There is a new network tool that’s starting to be eased into networks that can significantly lower latency. Connections are rarely perfect, and that’s when troubles begin. Let’s say that your home router gets temporarily busy because the folks in your home are doing multiple tasks at the same time. If your home connection gets busy, the packets can pile up, and many get dropped. This prompts the originating ISP to resend packets. Your home router has a buffer that is supposed to compensate for this by temporarily holding packets, but that often doesn’t work as planned, particularly for real-time transmissions like a Teams video conference. Every time packets have to be resent adds more time to the latency for a particular connection, and the more packets that are coming in due to resent packets, the greater the chance of even more backlog. You may not have noticed, but the Ookla speed test also tells you about your latency under load. Immediately to the right of the ping latency is the average download and upload latency during the speed test. These two readings are a better indicator of your network performance. How does L4S fix this problem? First, the various components of your network have to enable L4S. The most important components are the originating switch, the switches at your ISP, and your home router. When these network components have enabled the L4S technology, the goal is to reduce the time that packets are waiting in queue. L4S adds an indicator to packets to report the experience they had moving through the Internet. L4S doesn’t react if everything is working fine. But if there are delays, the originator of the transmission is asked to slow down the rate of sending packets (as are other enabled components in the network. This temporary slowdown stops packets from building up and can drastically reduce the percentage of dropped packets. Comcast has started to work L4S into their networks in some of its major markets. They report that the technology can cut load latency at least in half, in some cases bringing the latency under load to close to the ping latency. The real key to making this work is to have the largest content providers build L4S into their networks. For example, a gaming app would need to make sure L4S is enabled at their serving data center to take advantage of the improved latency. If the Comcast trials are successful, it seems likely that a lot of the industry will adopt L4S, and savvy users will avoid applications that don’t use it. There will be an interesting shift in the industry if use of L4S become widespread. A lot of customers have upgraded broadband speeds to get better performance but found that they didn’t see a big improvement. It a lot of cases, the real culprit in bad performance is buffer bloat. If this gets introduced everywhere, customers might find they are satisfied with slower broadband speeds. If you to dig deeper into the new standard, you can find it here.

CELLPHONES: Scientists observe that smartphone restriction for three days can alter brain activity The researchers recruited young adults for a 72-hour smartphone restriction diet where they were asked to limit smartphone use to essential tasks such as work, daily activities, and communication with their family or significant others. During these three days, the researchers conducted psychological tests and did brain scans using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) to examine the effects of restricting phone usage. Brain scans showed significant activity shifts in reward and craving regions of the brain, resembling patterns seen in substance or alcohol addiction. There is an ongoing debate about the term "smartphone addiction" (SPA) making an appearance in many psychological tests, as experts believe that this term might create an inaccurate image of the complex emotional, mental and social aspects associated with smartphone overuse. Nevertheless, neuroscience has seen a growing focus on excessive smartphone use (ESU) due to its association with negative physical and mental health effects, and its links to addictive behaviors. []After the three-day restriction period, participants underwent fMRI scans while being shown different sets of images: neutral scenes (such as landscapes and boats), smartphones turned on, and smartphones turned off. The scans revealed that limiting smartphones led to brain activity changes in areas associated with dopamine and serotonin—neurotransmitters that regulate mood, emotions and also addiction. The researchers noted that smartphone restriction can resemble withdrawal from addictive substances or even food cravings in some ways, which was noticeable in both heavy (ESU) and regular smartphone (non-ESU) participants. As technology advances, recognizing how our smartphone usage habits affect our brains is crucial for building healthier digital routines. More information: Mike M. Schmitgen et al, Effects of smartphone restriction on cue-related neural activity, Computers in Human Behavior (2025). DOI: 10.1016/j.chb.2025.108610

CHILDREN:FCC indusrry-slant - Killing Hot Spots for Students Senate Majority Leader John Thune says he hopes to bring a resolution to the Senate to repeal the funding of Internet hot spots from the E-Rate Program, which is part of the FCC’s Universal Service Fund. The original support for funding hot spots came from a July 2024 vote of the FCC under Jessica Rosenworcel to allow the E-Rate program to pay for hot spots. For those not familiar with E-Rate, the program is used to subsidize broadband connections in schools that qualify by having a high percentage of students participating in the federal school lunch program. The FCC’s approved plan meant that poorer school districts could fund hot spots for students and get reimbursed through the E-Rate program. The bill also allowed for other uses of hot spots, such as installing them on rural school buses. USAC opened an application window for the hot spot program and was inundated with applications. There has been 605 applications from school districts representing 15,624 schools, asking for 714,119 hot spots. Library systems submitted 330 applications to support 2,250 libraries, asking for 96,583 hot spots. The Congressional Review Act resolution that asks to kill the hot spot plan was sponsored by Senator Ted Cruz and other Senators. The backers of the bill claim that E-Rate was intended to help schools with broadband and should not be extended outside the school. Senator Cruz also claimed that giving hot spots to school children opened them to risks of abuse by allowing unsupervised students to go to the open Internet. This bill seems to be part of a larger effort to ban children from social media, which likely will come for a vote sometime this year. It’s been my experience that the chance of harm to children is unlikely. Numerous school districts already provide laptops or tablets to students, and many students take them home to do homework. Every school district I’ve ever talked to uses strict filtering to make sure that computers are not used for anything other than doing homework. The computers typically are configured to only connect to the school network and nowhere else. Most school systems have those networks locked down to block open access to the Internet, and students can only see the same materials at home they see when in school. Many schools already issue hot spots and are taking the same precautions. [] Like other bills and initiatives currently aimed at the Universal Service Fund, this effort might soon be moot since there is a pending case at the Supreme Court, with oral arguments scheduled on March 26, that asks if the USF is constitutional. The case asks if the FCC has the authority to establish the USF and if it can assign the administration of the fund to USAC. If the Court rules that the USF is unconstitutional, then the fund will likely go immediately dead unless Congress steps in to immediately save it. MORE AT LINK

CELLPHONES UK: Vodafone and AST SpaceMobile Sign Agreement to Create European Direct-To-Device Satellite Service Provider

CELLPHONES: Why a Refurbished iPhone Might be Better (and Cheaper) Than a Brand New iPhone 16e Apple’s iPhone 16e is a weird one. It’s Apple’s “budget” model, but it’s 40% more expensive than the iPhone SE it replaces. It’s an iPhone 16 in name, but many of its hardware features are from the previous generation. Still, it remains the cheapest iPhone in Apple’s lineup, which is something. And then there’s that new modem. But there could be an even better option, one which not only saves you money and gets you an excellent recent-model iPhone, but which also avoids the massive environmental cost of manufacturing and shipping a brand-new handset half way across the world. Today, we’re going to compare the new iPhone 16e with refurbished models (you might consider both Apple’s own certified refurbished models and refurbished iPhones from Back Market)

CENSORSHIP: EFF The TAKE IT DOWN Act Will Censor Legal Speech Without Helping Victims Congress is pushing a dangerous internet censorship bill, the TAKE IT DOWN Act (S. 146/H.R.633), and we need your help to stop it. While this bill claims to fight the spread of non-consensual intimate imagery (NCII), it is deeply flawed and will lead to suppression of legal content, weaken encryption, and undermine free speech online.

CHILDREN UK GUARDIAN: UK watchdog to investigate TikTok and Reddit over use of children’s data Information Commissioner’s Office says it aims to learn about wider market by looking into two sites plus Imgur

CHILDREN GUARDIAN: ‘I want him to be prepared’: why parents are teaching their gen Alpha kids to use AI

CHILDREN: Jon Haidt from After Babel When a Smartwatch Disrupts Second Grade Why phone-free schools must also be smartwatch-free

CHILDREN: Melanie Hempe from the Be ScreenStrong Substack More Evidence on the Link Between Screens & Depression in Adolescence New JAMA study shows that childhood screen time contributes to stress & depression in teen years

CHILDREN: 40% of 2-year-olds now have their own tablet—here’s what that means for parents The 2025 Common Sense Media Report highlights just how integral screens have become in young children’s daily lives.

58% of 4-year-olds have their own tablet

Nearly 1 in 4 kids (23%) have a cellphone by age 8

Kids ages 5-8 now spend more than 3.5 hours per day on screens

For babies and toddlers, screen use is already significant. Children under 2 spend an average of 1 hour and 3 minutes on screens daily. That number jumps to over 2 hours (2:08) for kids ages 2-4 and reaches 3 hours and 28 minutes for kids ages 5-8.

What are they doing on screens? The way kids engage with screens has also evolved. According to the report:

Watching TV and videos remains the most common activity —kids under 8 average 1.5 hours of screen time per day on videos.

Short-form videos (like TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and Reels) are on the rise —48% of kids 0-8 have watched them, with an average of 14 minutes per day spent on short clips.

Gaming time has jumped 65% since 2020 —Kids now spend 38 minutes per day gaming , and for those ages 5-8, it jumps to over an hour daily .

AI is making inroads —29% of parents say their child has used AI for school-related learning, and 26% say it’s helping them build critical thinking skills.

Screens are often used for emotional regulation —17% of parents report that their child sometimes or often uses a mobile device to calm down when feeling angry, sad, or upset .

Children from lower-income households (earning less than $50,000 per year) spend nearly twice as much time on screens—3 hours and 48 minutes daily, compared to just 1 hour and 52 minutes for kids in higher-income families.

CHILDREN COMMON SENSE MEDIA FULL REPORT: The 2025 Common Sense Census: Media Use by Kids Zero to Eight 48 PAGE FULL REPORT 2025-common-sense-census-web-2.pdf The key findings show that digital media habits for children age 8 and under are evolving. Forty percent of children have a tablet by age 2, and nearly 1 in 4 have a personal cellphone by age 8. While their screen time remains steady at about 2.5 hours per day, there has been a shift in how screen time is being used. Gaming time has surged 65% in four years, and traditional TV viewing has declined, while short-form video platforms like TikTok and YouTube Shorts are on the rise, underscoring the increasingly complex media environment that parents must navigate in their children's early years. These trends underscore the urgent need for thoughtful guidance, policies, and tools to help families face the digital world. Parents and caregivers can find links to our in-depth resources below.

CHILDREN SWEDEN: The Swedish Radiation Protection Foundation More and more children have headaches and sleep problems

CHILDREN SCHOOLS: Delaney from Screenagers Today, I’m sharing an excerpt from the podcast episode I released yesterday because it really captures all the points I wanted to make in today's blog. It covers the introduction to a conversation I had with a high school principal who made the bold decision, mid-year, to start locking away all smartphones, smartwatches and other devices during the school day, eliminating them from the learning environment. Learn how this went (spoiler: really well!) in today’s blog and the full podcast episode.

EMF: WORLD COUNCIL FOR HEALTH NEW Paper Identifies 'Smoking Gun' of Chronic Disease ... and most of us are in the crosshairs. The US Navy knew about it way back in 1971, yet nothing was done to stop it. In 1971, the U.S. Naval Medical Research Institute published a groundbreaking review of 2,311 scientific studies on the biological and health effects of electromagnetic fields. The findings were stark: 132 distinct biological effects, symptoms, and diseases were linked to wireless radiation exposure. The Navy’s report was a warning—a prophetic one, as it turns out. But like so many warnings about environmental and public health risks, it was ignored. Today, we’re living in the shadow of that neglect. A new paper reveals the devastating consequences of that inaction. Announced at the Annual Conference of the American Academy of Environmental Medicine, the paper connects the dots between unheeded warnings from 50 years ago and the current epidemic of chronic disease in the United States.

EWASTE: DIGITAL JOURNAL New form of e-waste: Discarded robots are contributing to environmental pollution

HEALTH Heart conditions are becoming more common among young people. Here are the 6 main reasons why. Reason 1: Not Eating Enough Plant-Based Foods Reason 2: Trending Diets Reason 3: The Rise in Childhood Obesity Reason 4: People Don't Prioritize Fiber (or Know Where to Get It) Reason 5: Too Many Processed Foods Reason 6: Too Little Exercise and Sleep "The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular conditions in younger people has many factors. Key contributors include obesity, sedentary behavior, and diets rich in ultra-processed foods," she explains. Today, nearly half of all adults have high blood pressure, and 41% of them don't even know it . During the past decade, heart failure deaths have skyrocketed by 906% in people under age 45, and strokes among 18–44-year-olds are up nearly 15%. While heart attacks have declined overall since 2019, they've surged by 66% among young adults, with 20% of all heart attacks now happening to those under 40. But the good news is, one study found that key lifestyle changes can help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease by over 80%. MyFitnessPal asked its head of nutrition Melissa Jaeger, RD, LD and members of its Scientific Advisory Board to lay out some of the major reasons behind the rise in heart conditions among younger folks, and tips that might help lower the risk of heart disease.

HEALTH EINAR NORWAY: For 50 years, US authorities ignored report linking wireless radiation to 23 chronic diseases In the shadow of the drastic restructuring measures that Donald Trump and his crew are undertaking - both nationally and internationally - the closets are being cleaned out. Skeletons are coming out: [] Children's Health Defense's magazine The Defender follows up and tells how the authorities have simply failed to bother with their own reports of radiation damage that wireless devices cause to the population. According to the article below, this has led to additional annual health costs in the trillions, or a thousand billion, class - in addition to the actual pain and suffering.

HEALTH: Noninvasive brain stimulation device can help treat depression, PTSD, addiction To combat a severe mental health crisis in the US, researchers invented a groundbreaking new method to reach deep brain structures noninvasively through the nose. The novel DeepFocus technique, developed by Carnegie Mellon University and Allegheny Health Network, seeks to modify the current system that electrically treats the reward circuitry in the brain. Time to go deep into the brain to stimulate it The DeepFocus approach places an electrode under the cribriform plate and within the sphenoid sinus in the nose to target the brain’s reward circuitry, which also processes punishment. Other electrodes support this ingenious electrical system on the scalp. As per Medical Express, thin bones between the nasal cavity and brain offer highly conductive pathways that could offer an access point to profound areas of the brain previously reserved for the most sophisticated brain surgery.

HEALTH SLEEP FORTUNE ON MSN: 3 things driving the global sleep deficit—which is turning into a health crisis and costing companies The fifth annual Global Sleep Survey, from the health technology company ResMed, found from its more than 30,000 respondents around the world that 29% of people struggle to stay asleep three or more times a week, while 34% have trouble falling asleep to begin with. Globally, 71% of employed respondents have called in sick due to poor sleep at least once in their career, with the highest rates in India (94%), followed by China (78%), Singapore (73%), and the U.S. (70%). ResMed found that 31% deal with an inability to concentrate after a poor night’s sleep, also negatively impacting work productivity—with nearly half (47%) of the workforce surveyed feeling that their sleep health isn’t a priority for their employers. The lack of sleep is also impacting relationships, with nearly two in 10 (18%) of couples saying they’ve opted for a “sleep divorce,” aka sleeping in separate rooms, as a way to try to get more restful nights. In the U.S., 50% of couples sometimes opt to sleep separately. And while 65% report it’s brought them better rest, 30% feel it’s worsened their relationship. Mental health also takes a hit when sleep is lacking. But despite acknowledging the problem, the survey found, many people have simply resigned themselves to poor sleep, with one in four (22%) unwilling to seek help—33% in the U.S. “This complacency,” notes the report, “comes at a cost—worsened moods, reduced concentration, strained relationships, and diminished workplace performance.” Worst of all, more recent findings—a cohort study of nearly 47,000 Americans, published in JAMA Network Open—found that sleep-deprivation is associated with a 29% increase in mortality risk. “Sleep deprivation has been linked with an increased risk of cardiovascular disorders,” says Dr. Harneet Walia, medical director of sleep at Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute, part of Baptist Health South Florida. When you’re sleep deprived, she says, “Your body sort of goes into high alert-mode, and there's an increase of the inflammatory markers.” 1.Having stress and anxiety 2. Being a woman 3. Getting disturbed by your partner Other steps to take, according to Nunez, include:

Maintaining a consistent sleep schedule and bedtime routine. Sticking to consistent bedtimes “can stabilize your internal circadian rhythms,” the survey notes. And trying relaxing activities before bed—like reading or taking a warm bath—will signal to your brain and body that it's time to wind down.

Engaging in physical activity. Moderate exercise during the day can exert some of the energy that otherwise keeps you up at night.

Limiting or avoiding daytime naps.

Getting morning-light exposure and avoiding blue light at night: Just as morning light helps synchronize your internal clock, reducing bright screens at night helps with melatonin production.

Creating a sleep-friendly environment: Finally, make sure your bedroom is cool, dark—and free of smartphones!

HEALTH OT: Health: The Food and Drug Administration’s most serious safety alerts often arrive years after a drug has been widely prescribed. Even then, many patients remain unaware until they suffer the consequences firsthand. The Drug Warnings You May Never See—Until It’s Too Late With more than 400 black box warnings, it’s hard for many physicians to keep track.

ICNIRP EINAR: (When asked about the ICNIRP cartel, KI refers to Nordhagen and Flydal…) Mona Nilsson is a journalist and responsible for the Swedish organization Strålskyddstiftelsen , which she runs together with an engineer in technical biology and an IT consultant, biologist and lawyer. Recently, Mona asked the AI ​​machine AI-Grok about the "ICNIRP cartel", a term she herself launched a few years ago for the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection. I can only be glad that the large data center that runs AI-Grok has received a research article by Else Nordhagen and myself. It's a feather in the cap. But AI-Grok has also learned that ICNIRP sets the danger limit so that the industry gets maximum leverage, at the expense of public health.

INSPIRATION School of the Unconformed: Embarking on the Digital Communal Fast Zoom link to our live meeting and "Digital fasting as a pilgrimage"

INSPIRATION: 2000-Watt Society: The Realities of Living a Low(er) Energy Lifestyle

We had a tremendous response to our invitation for readers to join us in a Communal Digital Fast during Lent, with many enthusiastically looking forward to an intentional commitment of recovering cognitive liberty and restoring our human default.

Like many of you, I reexamined my internet use at the start of the year (It’s not me, it’s you - on breaking up with the internet). Making such decisions individually is a necessary starting point, but participating in a communal effort adds a helpful layer of accountability. Since I’ve reduced my time online to a single office hour in the morning, time has both slowed and increased. I am reading lots more (War and Peace), have started knitting a new sweater, have found all sorts of cleaning and creative projects, and feel freed from the digital orbit. Everything seems much calmer. During Lent especially, I will use moments of temptation to go online as a reminder to turn to prayer instead. - SCHOOL OF THE UNCONFORMED

INSPIRATION: Nate Hagens from The Great Simplification 2000-Watt Society: The Realities of Living a Low(er) Energy Lifestyle Caught between increasing energy prices and rising carbon emissions, the idea of reducing our energy consumption is a practical and forward-looking necessity. Yet, with communities in the United States averaging ten thousand watts per year - with other Western countries close behind - our excessive energy consumption is built into both our physical and cultural infrastructure. How much energy do we truly need to lead fulfilling lives, and what changes would be necessary in our neighborhoods and cities to achieve that? In today’s discussion, I’m joined by Peter Strack, a French researcher and author, to explore the concept of 2000-Watt Societies—innovative models that aim to balance reduced energy consumption with the well-being of the people who live there. Peter explains the historical context of energy consumption and origins of lower-energy communities, as well as the necessary changes in infrastructure, social dynamics, and personal habits to reduce energy consumption while sustaining a lifestyle that is fulfilling and caring for residents. How can building relationships based on trust and reciprocity within our communities enhance resilience and help reduce energy consumption? What models already exist for communal infrastructure and sharing the labor needed for maintenance and care work? Finally, how could the 2000-Watt Society offer a more comfortable, connected way of living for more people – perhaps even more than high-energy Western lifestyles – while staying within our environmental and resource constraints?

NATURE: It’s (a) common sense – EMR Australia It’s (a) common sense What sense do you have in common with monkeys, tortoises, plants, bacteria and fungi? It’s the ability to sense minute electromagnetic fields. ‘From magnetotactic bacteria to humans, the ability to respond to MFs is ubiquitous among the so-called five kingdoms of life,’ say Denis Henshaw and Alasdair Philips, writing in the International Journal of Radiation Biology recently. ‘In terms of sensing, scientific evidence shows that ES [electrosensitivity] is universal.’ We know that insects, fish, birds and mammals – including humans – use the Earth’s magnetic field to navigate. The authors give the fascinating example of some mole rats who live in total darkness yet are able to build networks of underground tunnels. We also know that different species – including humans – react to low intensity geomagnetic storms, even though humans may not be consciously aware of it. The authors say it’s likely that all people’s bodies are sensitive to man-made electromagnetic fields, even if they don’t realise it. It could well be affecting their stress levels and sleep quality amongst other unwanted effects. ‘A significant increase in the number of people reporting adverse health effects due to EHS [electromagnetic hypersensitivity] has occurred in recent years,’ the authors say. ‘EHS effects cover a wide range of health problems, including headaches, tinnitus, fatigue, stress, skin symptoms, such as prickling, burning sensations and rashes, musculoskeletal pain, sleep disorders, mood issues, dizziness, and many other health problems’. The authors suggest a number of potential mechanisms for this sensitivity of different life forms. They point out the presence of magnetic particles (magnetite) and cryptochromes (protein molecules) and voltage-gated ion channels that can influence the nervous system and the brain.

NATURE: Beekeepers struggle with unexplained mass honey bee losses A survey of U.S. beekeepers found that honey bee colonies suffered a dramatic die-off this winter, with scientists scrambling to identify the cause. Rebecca Raney reports for U.S. Right to Know. In short:

Commercial beekeepers reported losing an average of 62% of their colonies from June 2024 to February 2025, totaling about 1.1 million lost colonies.

Preliminary investigations have not identified a clear cause; researchers are analyzing samples for pathogens, pesticides, and other potential factors.

Beekeepers warn that such losses are unsustainable, threatening both their businesses and food production that depends on pollinators.

Key quote “If these businesses can’t stay solvent, there is no backup plan. If you like food, you need bees.”

NATURE: Honeybees and colony collapse disorder: understanding key drivers and economic implications Singh, G., Rana, A. Honeybees and colony collapse disorder: understanding key drivers and economic implications. Proc.Indian Natl. Sci. Acad. (2025). https://doi.org/10.1007/s43538-025-00399-x Abstract Biodiversity, including the diversity of pollinators such as honeybees, is crucial for ecosystem stability and sustainable development. This review highlights the complex factors contributing to Colony Collapse Disorder (CCD), focusing on inadequate bee management practices, pesticide exposure, biotic stressors, nutritional deficiencies, electromagnetic fields, and climate change. These stressors are shown to interact in ways that impair honeybee health and behavior, leading to colony declines. The paper details the biological consequences of CCD, including the absence of adult worker bees, the persistence of the queen, and the lack of dead bees within the hive. The economic impact of declining honeybee populations is significant, with losses affecting crop yields, food prices, and global trade. This decline threatens agriculture, particularly in regions dependent on pollination services. The review emphasizes the interconnectedness of honeybee health with broader ecological and economic systems, calling for urgent conservation measures, improved management practices, and sustainable agricultural strategies to mitigate the negative effects of CCD. Key recommendations for future research focus on the need for regional studies, long-term monitoring, and public education on the importance of honeybee conservation. Electromagnetic fields and bee disappearance One intriguing theory posits that the proliferation of telecommunications technology and the increasing prevalence of electromagnetic fields (EMFs) may play a role in CCD (Fig. 3) (Wyszkowska et al. 2019; Sahib 2011; Hill & Bartomeus 2016). Adult honeybees possess a magnetoreception sense akin to other animals, including birds, microbes, fishes, whales, dolphins, and insects. Like other organisms such as birds, microbes, fishes, whales, dolphins, and insects, adult honeybees are equipped with an impressive magnetoreception sense. This sense aids in navigation during migrations and long-distance travel (Ferrari 2014). It is postulated that magnetic fields, electromagnetic field fluctuations, and geomagnetic disturbances disrupt bees’ navigation systems, preventing their return to their hives (Ferrari 2014). In CCD the vanished bees never recover but are believed to die individually, far from their hives (Sahib 2011). Honeybees are known to detect Earth’s magnetic field, possibly using organized magnetic nanoparticles within their bodies (Liang et al. 2016; Lambinet et al. 2017). Thielens et al. conducted a study on the effects of radio-frequency electromagnetic fields (RF-EMFs) on Western honeybees (Thielens et al. 2020). Their study suggested that a modest transition in environmental incident power density, moving from frequencies below 3 GHz to higher frequencies, resulted in a notable rise in absorbed power. Active mobile phone handsets were found to have a profound impact on bee behaviour, inducing worker piping signals. Subsequent experiments confirmed these initial observations with controlled RF-EMF signal enhancements (Favre 2017). Mall and Kumar (2014) reported that radiofrequency and electromagnetic radiations can negatively impact biomolecular cells, ultimately impairing the biological structure and functions of organisms. Honeybees possess magnetic crystals in their fat bodies, and the effect of cell phone tower electromagnetic radiation on the foraging behaviour of Asiatic honeybees was observed (Taye et al. 2017). Observations included changes in returning ability, flight activity, and pollen foraging efficiency. Results revealed that colonies close to mobile phone towers were most affected, with flight activity and returning ability decreasing as proximity to the towers increased. RF-EMF from wireless devices and cell towers can cause changes in neurotransmitter functions, blood–brain barrier, morphology, calcium efflux, electrophysiology, cellular metabolism, and gene and protein expression in certain types of cells, even at low intensities (Sivani & Sudarsanam 2012). Exposure to mobile phone radiation has been shown to cause decay and damage to the internal plasma membranes of honeybee stomach cells, which in turn affect the levels of Mg, Ca, Zn, and Fe elements in the cells (Mahmoud & Gabarty 2021). Mobile phone radiation has been found to significantly reduce the hatching ratio of honeybee queens, but it did not adversely affect mating success. However, surviving queens were not negatively impacted after the exposure (Odemer & Odemer 2019). pdf: https://link.springer.com/content/pdf/10.1007/s43538-025-00399-x.pdfpdf: https://link.springer.com/content/pdf/10.1007/s43538-025-00399-x.pdf

SATELLITES: BROADBAND BREAKFAST Congress Revives Effort to Expand Satellite Connectivity for Farmers This and six other telecom bills set for a Tuesday markup by House Commerce Committee. The Precision Agriculture Satellite Connectivity Act, sponsored by Reps. Bob Latta, R-Ohio, and Robin Kelly, D-Illinois, would direct the FCC, working with the Task Force for Reviewing the Connectivity and Technology Needs of Precision Agriculture, to review regulations governing fixed satellite service, mobile satellite service, and earth exploration satellite service The FCC would be required to submit a report to Congress within 15 months outlining its findings and any recommended rule modifications to improve agricultural connectivity.

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS: SWEDEN Cell towers' radiation causes chromosomal changes – new research According to a new scientific study, residents near cell towers have an increased incidence of chromosomal changes in the blood. This can lead to an increased risk of cancer and other diseases. Nevertheless, the measured radiation levels are far below the reference value of the Swedish Radiation Safety Authority, which, however, does not protect against the harmful effects of long-term exposure caused by cell towers.

WARFARE: PEERS: Working Together To End the War On Peace in Ukraine

