FEATURED: NEW RESOURCE SMART METERS INFORMATION PAGE FROM ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH SCIENCES:

Smart Meter Health Risks: RF Radiation Exposure and Fire - Environmental Health Sciences

FEATURED: ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH SCIENCES LATEST IN WIRELESS RADIATION SCIENCE; PLEASE SUBSCRIBE, FOLLOW AND SUPPORT AT https://ehsciences.org/ehs-wireless-health-effects-resources/

The Latest in Wireless Radiation Science, News, & Policy, Study links cell tower and cell phone radiation to changes in blood cells tied to immune health Study: Wireless radiation increases DNA damage from the toxic chemical, hexavalent chromium, Electromagnetic radiation from power lines linked to a higher risk of central nervous system tumors in children, U.S. regulations fail to protect wildlife from cell tower and wireless radiation, science review finds, A Rare Look Behind the RF Curtain at WHO Review of Animal Studies Takes Center Stage (NO SHARABLE LINK)

FEATURED: 21 New Papers on Electromagnetic Fields and Biology or Health Electromagnetic Radiation Safety March 5, 2026

FROM JOEL: I have been circulating abstracts of newly-published scientific papers on radio frequency and other non-ionizing electromagnetic fields (EMF) monthly since 2016. The complete collection of these papers contains more than 2,500 abstracts with links to the papers. Several hundred EMF scientists around the world receive these updates. To see abstracts for the most recent papers or to download volumes 1 to 3 of this collection go to:

https://www.saferemr.com/2022/06/recent-research-on-wireless-radiation.html

Recent Research on Wireless Radiation and Electromagnetic Fields

Once EMF is more seriously treated as a pollutant, the study cites a number of existing laws that could be applied to regulate it. Continue reading to see what laws the authors suggest applying to this crisis. Note: This is one of several academic articles to come out of EHT’s 4th International Expert Symposium on Wireless Radiation Exposure, held at Yale University School of Medicine.

FEATURED: Video of last week's memorial for Arthur Firstenberg is now posted here:





NEWS AND NOTES

AI: Don’t trust Generative AI to do your taxes — and don’t trust it with people’s lives “The problem comes down to how A.I. chatbots are fundamentally designed”

AI: THE POWER COUPLE Human Intelligence vs AI Interview with Gary Stuart Roman S Shapoval, Bohdanna Diduch, and gary stuart

AI: FUTURISM: AI Use at Work Is Causing “Brain Fry,” Researchers Find, Especially Among High Performers “My thinking wasn’t broken, just noisy — like mental static.”

AI: FUTURISM Humongous Numbers of People Are Uninstalling ChatGPT as Anti-OpenAI Sentiment Surges Yikes.

AI: FUTURISM Harvard Professor Says AI Users Are Losing Cognitive Abilities “Regarding AI as similar to the beauty of the human mind is just like putting lipstick on a pig.”

AI: Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI Breaking: “sycophantic AI distorts belief, manufacturing certainty where there should be doubt” LLMs are an epistemic nightmare

BIOLOGY ELECTRICITY: Cells Use ‘Bioelectricity’ To Coordinate and Make Group Decisions The discovery that tissues use electricity to expel unhealthy cells is part of a surge of renewed interest in the currents flowing through our bodies.

Results published in Nature show that cells use bioelectricity(opens a new tab) to coordinate a complex collective behavior called extrusion, a vital process that ejects sick or struggling individual cells from tissue to maintain health and keep growth in check. Merciless as it might seem, extrusion helps keep you alive. It’s vital for the health of protective epithelial tissues, and when it goes wrong, it can contribute to disease, including cancer and asthma. Until now, it’s been unclear how cells were singled out for this process. According to the new results, as epithelial tissue grows, cells are packed more tightly together, which increases the electrical current flowing through each cell’s membrane. A weak, old, or energy-starved cell will struggle to compensate, triggering a response that sends water rushing out of the cell, shriveling it up and marking it for death. In this way, electricity acts like a health checkup for the tissue and guides the pruning process.

The new discovery adds to the growing assortment of bioelectrical phenomena that scientists have discovered playing out beyond the nervous system, from bacteria swapping signals within a biofilm to cells following electric fields during embryonic development. Electricity increasingly appears to be one of biology’s go-to tools for coordinating and exchanging information between all kinds of cells.

“People just kind of relegated [bioelectricity] to ‘This is just neurons.’ No — it’s all of our bodies,” said study author Jody Rosenblatt(opens a new tab), an epithelial cell biologist at King’s College London and the Francis Crick Institute. “There are electrical currents going through your body all the time, and they’re doing things.”

BIOLOGY ELECTRICITY: Electrical Induction principles and effects on the body simply explained ONE PAGE COURTESY D. WATKINS

CELLPHONES/SMARTPHONES: NEWS: WILLIAM MAKIS Researchers Warn Early Smartphone Use Linked to Rising Depression, Obesity, and Sleep Disorder

CHILDREN: CHD ‘Not for Kids’: Adult-Only AI Is Quietly Powering Kids’ Toys, Report Warns A new report from U.S. Public Interest Research Group, “Not for Kids. Found in Toys,” warns that the flawed policies of major companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic allow powerful chatbot technologies to make their way into stuffed animals, robots and other toys designed for children.

CHILDREN: AFTER BABEL AI Can’t Fix Student Engagement Only a third of American kids are highly engaged in school. Developing students’ curiosity and agency is the solution. Jenny Anderson and Rebecca Winthrop

CHILDREN: FUTURISM A Staggering Proportion of High School Kids Are Using AI to Do Their Homework, Which Is Probably Not Going to End Well

CHILDREN: FORTUNE The U.S. spent $30 billion to ditch textbooks for laptops and tablets

The result is the first generation less cognitively capable than their parents

CHILDREN: CHD Power Lines, Tablets Linked to Brain Cancer Risk in Children Wireless radiation from power lines and tablets may increase children’s risk of central nervous system tumors, according to a peer-reviewed study published in Environmental Research.

CHILDREN SOCIAL MEDIA LAWSUIT: SCROLLING TO DEATH The Heat is On...Big Tech on Trial: Bonus episode with Meta Whistleblower In today’s bonus episode, we speak with Brian Boland, a former senior leader at Meta Platforms who spent more than a decade helping build and scale the advertising systems behind Facebook and Instagram. Brian testified in the social media addiction trial on February 19 — just one day after Mark Zuckerberg. He was questioned by Meta’s lawyers for hours. In this conversation, he shares what that experience was like and what he wishes more people understood about how these platforms operate. Listen to this episode now: The Heat is On…Big Tech on Trial (bonus episode)

CHILDREN SOCIAL MEDIA LAWSUIT: EHT Reports: Screen Addiction Litigation Spreads

CHILDREN: Induced ADHD: A Modern Attention Syndrome Why excessive screen use may mimic ADHD through behavioral and neuropsychological pathways. Melanie Hempe, RN and Adriana U. Stacey, MD

CONSUMER PRODUCTS NORWAY: RIGHT TO REPAIR Jadaa! Norway’s Consumer Council Calls For End To Tech Ensh**tification A report by Norway’s Consumer Council finds that “enshittification” - the worsening quality of digital products and services- demands policy fixes to save consumers (and the planet).

DATA CENTERS: The Day Europe’s Data Stops Flowing Prolonged network failure would leave Europe’s cities in blackout, emergency services overwhelmed, and financial systems disrupted. Concerted action is required from both public and private stakeholders to address this resilience gap.

DATA CENTERS; GRIST Arizona’s water is drying up. That’s not stopping the data center rush. Though tech companies are secretive about their water usage, Arizona’s 150-plus data centers and chip factories use a tiny fraction of the state’s supply.

ELECTRICITY: Bipartisan Senate Bill Seeks to Expand Grid Capacity by Upgrading Existing Power Lines Lawmakers said the proposal would cut permitting delays and lower costs

EMF RESEARCH EINAR NORWAY: “Junk research” from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health about mobile phone radiation and health? Here is yet more evidence that this finding is the result of “junk research”: a research article that provides an overview of a number of research studies that show increased incidences of health problems across a wide range of people living near mobile phone base stations. Balmori, A., Evidence for a health risk by RF on humans living around mobile phone base stations: From radiofrequency sickness to cancer, Environmental Research (2022), doi:

https://doi.org/10.1016/j.envres.2022.113851 . (preprint: https://einarflydal.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/03/Balmori-Health.risk_.by_.mobile.phone_.base_.stationsiri.2022-1.pdf) (MORE AT LINK)

EMF UK HISTORICAL DEBATE 2019: Electromagnetic Fields: Health Effects Volume 662: debated on Tuesday 25 June 2019 (MUCH MORE AT LINK)

FCC: FCC Accelerating Rollout of Modern, High-Speed Networks Press Release | Federal Communications Commission Summary on Benton.org Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr announced that the FCC will vote on rules that will get communities off of old and slow copper lines and onto new, high-speed networks. These rules, if adopted by the full Commission at the March 26 Open Meeting, will allow providers to retire their decades-old and increasingly expensive copper line networks, freeing up tens of billions of dollars annually for the roll out of upgraded, high-speed networks to more Americans, all while making sure that consumers remain connected to the public safety and other communications they need at home. The rules, if adopted, would:

Eliminate the filing requirements associated with FCC rules implementing section 251(c)(5)’s network change disclosure mandate;

Overhaul and streamline rules applicable to technology transitions discontinuance applications under section 214;

Grant blanket section 214(a) authority for carriers to grandfather legacy voice services, lower-speed data telecommunications services, and interconnected Voice over IP (VoIP) service provisioned over copper wire; and,

Eliminate other rule provisions rendered irrelevant

5g/6g; How AI will enhance 6G networks and radios From user devices to base stations to the network core, AI will be written into all aspects of 6G. Combining that with Integrated Sensing and Communications should give 6G capabilities not found in previous wireless generations.

5G/6G; Nicolas Hulscher, MPH from FOCAL POINTS Trump Signed a Directive to Accelerate 6G Deployment to Operate "Implantable Technologies" Newly developed AI brain chips known as the Biological Interface System to Cortex (BISC) will merge human consciousness with AI — a dangerous path to dystopia.

5g; What are phased array antennas, and how do they work?

5g; Long-wire dipole antennas: still viable after more than a century Conclusion The humble, modest, low-tech long-wire dipole antenna has served the wireless world for over a century. It continues to do so due to its simplicity, adaptability, portability, and effectiveness. By using passive traps, its ability to function can be extended across two or even more bands in the high-frequency part of the electromagnetic spectrum.

HAVANA SYNDROME: LA TIMES Straight to the Point: Heidi’s Story (Directed Energy Weapon Terrorism on American Soil) EXCLUSIVE: Heidi’s Story

This week, you’ll hear exclusively from a military spouse and mother of four sons who was ‘collateral damage’ after her husband, a US Space Force veteran, says he was targeted five times by a Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) in their Virginia home. In their first on-camera interview, the retired military officer and his wife, we agreed to call Chris and Heidi, said the most severe attacks happened while they were sleeping. A month later, in January 2021, Heidi’s health suddenly fell apart with a thyroid cancer diagnosis and bizarre disintegration of her collarbone. Since, Chris has been diagnosed with over 40 injuries including a traumatic brain injury connected to Directed Energy Exposure. These mysterious brain injuries among spies, diplomats and military personnel are known as Havana Syndrome or Anomalous Health Incidents. While Chris, a retired military officer, has access to specialized DoW medical programs, Heidi has injuries that civilian healthcare struggles to understand. Asked why she is coming forward, Heidi said the government should establish a protocol for supporting and treating injured family members and their children. Heidi emphasized that civilian healthcare treats symptoms but it doesn’t address the root cause. Heidi is also urging the US government to acknowledge Directed Energy Attacks on US government personnel and family members who are collateral damage. Every interview has a moment that can move you. Listen as Heidi and Chris describe the DEW attacks that could have injured their children, including one son who is critically ill. Part 1 of our investigation posted February 26. Heidi’s Story is Part 2.

HAVANA: REAL CLEAR DEFENSE; Havana Syndrome: Effects, Technology, Actors Coming Together?

Unclassified information appears to contradict the IC denial of foreign capability or involvement. Without seeing the full classified IC Assessment, it is impossible to determine what additional information in the assessment undermines the information released or produced by unclassified sources. We note that the tone of the presentation suggests a very conservative analytical approach, setting a very high bar, as described by Greg Edgreen. Analysis that “points away” from someone, but, after years, points to no one, is problematic. We ask how agencies hold to the judgment that there is no identified capability to produce the Havana Syndrome even after the U.S. obtains a possible device and Norway reports Havana Symptoms produced by a scientist who irradiated himself.

HEALTH AYURVEDA: Nitric Oxide and Lymph: How NO Supports Immunity, Heart Health, and Longevity Dr. John Douillard, DC, CAP Modern nitric oxide research is beginning to explain a principle long described in Ayurveda: that strong lymphatic flow supports immunity, vitality, and the production of ojas—the subtle essence of resilience and longevity. Nitric oxide may help regulate lymph movement, immune activation, and the circulation that nourishes every tissue in the body.

HEALTH: GUARDIAN More than 220m children will be obese by 2040 without drastic action, report warns World Obesity Federation says half a billion children will be overweight and calls on governments to act to create healthier environments The report calls for greater efforts to create healthy environments, including sugar taxes, limits on junk food advertising and policies to help children lead more active lives.

HEALTH: MERCOLA Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Linked to Energy Metabolism and Immune Dysfunction

INDUSTRY: NTIA Officially Taps 5 Megahertz of NOAA Spectrum for Wireless Use. The agency is also studying the band for direct-to-device satellite service.

INSPIRATION/LIFESTYLE TED GIOIA Why Are Tech Bros Watching Videos at 3x Speed Our culture might be boring but it sure is fast

INSPIRATION: EPOCH Silent Revolution: Why Millions Now Look to Leave Social Media Millions are leaving the social feed. They’re not rebels, they’re silent revolutionaries.

NATURE: More Concerns About Electropollution by Dr. Michael W. Fox The Animal Doctor

MORE AT LINK

SMART METERS Rollout of smart meters in Berkshires prompts discussions from local governing boards, community members Experts and town officials tout radiofrequency education as the first step in understanding the issue. Leslee Bassman, Berkshire Edge, March 4, 2026

SMART METERS: Norman Lambe from Norman’s Substack The Big Lie IN THE MONEY THE TRUTH FOR CALIFORNIA UTILITY CUSTOMERS After researching this issue, I see that prohibitions were placed on Utility Companies abilities to extort fees from those who refuse the meters. California law CPUC 453 (b) does not punish individuals for not accepting the installation of smart meters, meaning no opt-out fee. In fact, California Public Utilities Code 453 supports nondiscrimination against disabled persons and/or those with medical conditions, which means that residents cannot be charged extra fees or face penalties for opting out of smart meter installation. This law applies to all residential customers and ensures that individuals with disabilities or medical conditions have the right to refuse smart meter installation without facing discrimination or additional costs.

SPACE: IEEE SPECTRUM How stupid would it be to put data centers in space?

TOWERS ANTENNAS: Ohio Residents Protest 350-Foot State Emergency Tower Built Near Homes

TOWERS ANTENNAS: GILLIAN JAMEISON My submission to the UK’s consultation on getting rid of planning barriers to telecoms masts, small cells and other digital infrastructure. The questions in this consultation ignore the possibility that increasing wireless communication without due diligence might be undesirable to local communities. I challenge this.

ACTION ITEM: URGENT: Please Write the FCC to Oppose Latest SpaceX World-Changing Plan, Massively Light Polluting Reflect Orbital Satellites, Which Will End the Night Sky The deadline— a SpaceX deadline for energy-harvesting satellites which pose serious harm due to their only 5 year lives is March and for Reflect Orbital is March 9, so please act NOW. The full FCC filing can be found here (note that you will need to create an FCC CORES account to view the files attached to the application).

FCC file number : SAT-LOA-20250701-00129

Deadline for public comments: March 9, 2026

the dangers of uncontrolled reentry are already being seen, e.g. the enormous lithium pollution from this recent event: Measurement of a lithium plume from the uncontrolled re-entry of a Falcon 9 rocket - Communications Earth & Environment

EVENTS:

3/16 IS YOUR UTILITY SMART METER HARMFUL? Mar 16, 2026 06:00 PM in Eastern Time (US and Canada) Eversource, National Grid and others are rolling out their smart grids with no informed consent. The science is very clear that the radiation pulsated 24x7 from these digital utility meters is a neurotoxin, carcinogen, causes infertility and more. “Smart” meters for electric, solar, water, gas and propane are being installed everywhere, so please share this widely. Children, pregnant women, the elderly and anyone with an existing health comprimise often experience symptoms first, but many previously healthy ratepayers develop EMR Syndrome after smart meters are installed. Join Cece Doucette and Building Biologist Ken Gartner to learn the science, symptoms, medical recommendations, and what you can do to protect your home, loved ones and pets from this man-made toxin!

3/18 MARCH 18 Monthly Update Meeting Wednesday, March 18, 12 Noon ET Join us via Zoom on the third Wednesday of the month at noon Eastern to discuss ways in which citizens and public servants are are moving the needle toward safe technology in our communities. Lots of timely happenings to review! Share your inroads and/or be inspired by others -- you needn’t be from MA to attend, all are welcome! Meeting Registration - Zoom

3/24: C4ST Tuesday 7:30 pm ET 24 March 2026 - Dr Magda Havas - Trying to make a difference in a variety of ways