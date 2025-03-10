NEWSLETTER: Wired Broadband, Inc. / The National Call - Best Resource re: National Legislation

The National Call marks 3 years of advocacy and action for wired broadband.

EHS-EMR-S: Tech Safe Episode 49: Sheena Symington! In this 29-min. episode, host Cece Doucette welcomes Sheena Symington, Director of the Electrosensitive Society based in Ontario, Canada, to speak on her personal experiences with EMR-S (electromagnetic radiation syndrome), and discuss inroads she's made to hard-wire public and private spaces to better safeguard individuals from the harmful effects of wireless radiation exposures. See more of Sheena's work at

Dr. Magda Havas' ROSE Lab: Auricular Chromotherapy (ACT)

CAMILLA REES Interview – Wireless Radiation-Chronic Illness Connection and New Legal Initiative re. Cell Towers

Below please find the interview I moderated Monday with Richard Lear and attorney Scott McCollough, Esq., focused on the connection between wireless radiation exposures in our midst, which dramatically increased starting in the early 1990s, and today's chronic illness crisis. The interview also included detailed commentary from the chief litigation counsel for an important new legal effort to restore local control over the placement of cell towers and antennas, called "704-No-More!". Most people are surprised to learn that there is a federal preemption preventing state and local governments from influencing the siting of cell towers and antennas on health or environmental grounds. This must change! Antenna proliferation is out of control.

https://electromagnetichealth.org/electromagnetic-health-blog/interview-wireless-radiation-chronic-illness-connection-and-new-legal-initiative-re-cell-towers/ 43 MINUTES

33 New Papers on Electromagnetic Fields and Biology or Health 33 New Papers on Electromagnetic Fields and Biology or Health Electromagnetic Radiation Safety March 6, 2025 joel M. hasbeen circulating abstracts of newly-published scientific papers on radio frequency and other non-ionizing electromagnetic fields (EMF) monthly since 2016. The complete collection of these papers contains more than 2,000 abstracts with links to the papers. Several hundred EMF scientists around the world receive these updates. To see abstracts for the most recent papers or to download volumes 1 to 3 of this collection go to:

https://www.saferemr.com/2022/06/recent-research-on-wireless-radiation.html Recent Research on Wireless Radiation and Electromagnetic Fields

From Microwave News: Low-Level RF Effects on ROS “A Novel Method for Achieving Precision and Reproducibility in a 1.8 GHz RF Exposure System That Modulates Intracellular [Reactive Oxygen Species] ROS as a Function of Signal Amplitude in Human Cell Cultures,” Bioengineering, March 4, 2025. Living cells are sensitive to “astonishingly weak“ RF signals —those “far below” current safety limits. Effects occur “well within” levels associated with cellphones & Wi-Fi.

“An important biological finding of this study is that living cells show sensitivity to RF electromagnetic exposure at amplitudes (signal strength) that are far below current exposure safety limits. These effects furthermore occur well within the emission range of cellular phones and Wi-Fi antennae to which we are exposed daily.”

By an international team led by Cyril Dahon and Margaret Ahmad of Sorbonne University in Paris.

Katie Singer from Katie Singer's Substack CALL ME A LOCALIST Michael Shuman lays out nine principles of localism: 1)Localists need a functional federal government. 2)Localists want a diversity of independent communities. 3) They want free(r) trade. 4)They detest war. 5)Localists love small businesses. 6)They need a vibrant democracy. 7)They embrace free speech. 8)They need a stable economy. 9)Localists are Constitutionally conservative. Let me add: Localists consider the international consequences of their purchases (of food, electricity, electronics, appliances, vehicles, solar PV systems, batteries, generators, pharmaceuticals, etcetera) on waterways, air quality, soil quality and public health. They recognize lethal greed: how corporate manipulation of science and regulation makes people sick. Localists aim to live within the energy, water, ores and food within their watershed—even while Congress cut funding for organic food programs just before Donald Trump took office.

AI: Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI Nobel Prizes and The AI Hype Hall of Fame GPT-5 may not be here, but just wait til you see the new round of hype

AUTOMOBILES: Britain blocks launch of Elon Musk’s self-driving Tesla

Minutes from the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) – the body that decides new safety rules for vehicles – show that DfT officials raised concerns about plans to approve wide-ranging driver assistance systems. As originally drafted, the plans would have allowed vehicles to make manoeuvres such as lane changes, junction turns and stopping and starting at traffic lights while motorists had their hands off the wheel. However, the changes have now been watered down to restrict the systems to “highway” moves such as lane switching and to require drivers to keep their hands on the wheel. In September, UK officials proposed the restrictions, saying: “Introducing system-initiated manoeuvres is a significant step which entails a degree of unknown. “Whilst [a driver assistance system] may help in reducing collisions, it may also introduce new safety risks.” They said the technology should instead be introduced “in phases”. In January, officials in the UK, Norway, Sweden and the Netherlands put out a request for further evidence on the safety of driver assistance systems, saying: “The technological advancements in these systems are promising, but there remain concerns about their impact on driver behaviour, situational awareness and overall safety.” The changes mean that only a basic version of systems such as Tesla’s FSD are likely to be deployed in the UK and Europe over the next year. The company could seek an exemption to the regulations. Drivers of Ford’s Mustang Mach-E are able to take their hands off the wheel on motorways in the UK after the company secured an exemption in 2023 . Thousands of drivers in the US are using the FSD system and Mr Musk has said he hopes the cars will be able to drive “unsupervised” this year, a step to launching a robotaxi business. Last year, he unveiled a “cybercab” with no pedals, steering wheel or mirrors which Tesla hopes to start making in 2027.

AUTOMOBILES: The safety features on your car are about to get more intrusive

AUTOMOBILES: The Latest Car Technology Is Starting to Drive People Nuts Drivers are finding they wish the smart technology in their cars was just a bit dumber. Automakers have added new tech features in the 2020s that go beyond the touch screens, assisted-driving systems and companion phone apps that have become ubiquitous in new cars. Some vehicles come with infrared night vision, seasonal ambient lighting and interior “fam cams” showing rear passengers. []Glitches can be especially annoying for drivers whose cars cost more because of extra technology. Some premium features, such as massaging seats and passenger-side screens, can drive up a car’s price tag. The average transaction price of a new vehicle was $47,373 in February, according to the car-shopping site Edmunds. []Some automakers are bringing back buttons and knobs in new models. And starting next year, the vehicle-safety ratings of Euro NCAP, a European organization, will consider cars safer if they provide physical components for primary controls such as windshield wipers and hazard lights, rather than burying them in a touch screen. []Of course, fender benders and cracked windshields can rack up big bills for drivers when cameras and sensors are involved. That pushes insurance premiums up, too. Last year, roughly a quarter of car repairs involved a sensor recalibration, at an average additional cost of about $600, according to Mitchell, a technology and information provider for auto insurers. Other costs of technology add up, even little ones.

BROADBAND REGULATION POLITICS INDUSTRY: Regulatory Shorts March 2025 FCC Authority to Auction Spectrum? The Senate Commerce Committee held a hearing under Chairman Senator Ted Cruz on February 19 to discuss the topic. There seemed to be bipartisan support for the idea of renewing the FCC’s auction authority. The FCC says that releasing new spectrum for cellular is one of its top priorities. AND

House Commerce Committee Tees Up Telecommunications Bills

CELLPHONES: US okays higher-power cellphone service for Musk's Starlink despite objections The U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Friday said it would allow Starlink, a unit of Elon Musk's SpaceX, to operate a direct-to-cell service with T-Mobile at higher power levels despite objections by rival companies. AT&T and Verizon had filed objections to the higher power levels saying it could result in harmful interference and impact their service in some areas. The FCC said it was approving the waiver for higher power levels "subject to conditions that will protect terrestrial wireless carrier operations."Musk, the billionaire CEO of electric vehicle maker Tesla, SpaceX and the social media platform X, contributed millions of dollars to President Donald Trump's campaign and is overseeing Trump's cost-cutting Department of Government Efficiency.

CRYPTO: Controversial crypto-mining plant defies regulators after permit rejections: 'This is like being in purgatory' Cryptocurrency mining is booming, but not all mining operations are booming in the same way. A controversial crypto-mining facility near Seneca Lake, New York, is still running despite state regulators repeatedly denying its air permit. The plant's operators keep fighting to stay open even as experts warn of its climate impact.

EHS EMR-S PAPER: SPAIN: CONFESQ is the Spanish National Coalition of Fibromyalgia, Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS), Multiple Chemical Sensitivity and Electromagnetic Sensitivity. We are a non-profit association established in 2004, in which various national entities, regional federations and associations are registered and form part of CONFESQ. We represent more than 50 organizations. "A new report on ‘SQM and EHS: from a human rights and disability approach’ has been published in Spain. The Conference held on November 6, 2023 on Multiple Chemical Sensitivity, Electrosensitivity and Organic Disability: Analysis from a Human Rights Approach, addressed the difficulties of our group in the context of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and has been the framework for the presentation of two reports that respond to a socio-legal analysis and that seek to make a first approach to the situation of the people affected by MCS and EHS from a disability and human rights perspective. This is the first step in a broader line of action: to use international human rights law and its protection mechanisms to advance in the protection of the rights of affected people, strengthening the work that has been carried out by CONFESQ and its respective Associations and Federations. (I was not able to translate the documents or access English subtitles for the conference videos at the link but if you can please send me the details!)

FAA; The FAA’s Troubles Are More Serious Than You Know When Musk and his allies turned their attention to the FAA last month, they identified a problem: The communications infrastructure used by the agency to manage air-traffic control and aviation safety dates to 2002. It still relies on copper-based wiring and traditional radio. It’s showing its age. So Malaska, the SpaceX employee leading an engineering unit inside the FAA, unveiled a solution that he said came directly from Musk: The FAA would set up thousands of Starlink satellite terminals to improve communication and connectivity within the national airspace system. And they would do it within 18 months. Agency officials were well aware of the problem identified by Malaska, and they had already found a solution. In 2023, they awarded Verizon a 15-year, $2.4 billion contract to modernize the network. But that award is now in jeopardy, as agency officials race to determine whether aspects of the work can be allocated to SpaceX instead—and how much extra money they would need to come up with to make that happen. Musk, in a series of posts on X last month, initially blamed Verizon for the FAA’s aging communications system, later clarifying that the “ancient system that is rapidly declining” was made not by Verizon but by a different technology company. “The new system that is not yet operational is from Verizon,” Musk wrote.

HEALTH: MERCOLA Brain Fog's Unexpected Puppet Master A gut-born mystery meddling with your mind - exposed!Butyrate's Impact on Your Immune System

HEALTH: Dry Eye and Traditional Chinese Medicine 1 1/3 MINUTE VIDEO (NOTE Dry Eye is also a symptom of a collapsed aura as the energy body attempts to protect itself in an inhospitable EMF environment)

HEALTH LIGHT: MERCOLA The Role of Sun Exposure in Optimizing Your Cellular Health

HEALTH LIGHT: GREENMED Sunlight and Vitamin D: They’re Not the Same Thing

HEALTH SLEEP: What’s ‘sleepmaxxing’? Experts weigh in on the social media trend Forget the simple bedtime routine of brushing your teeth, washing your face and putting on pajamas. Now people in search of the perfect sleep routine are adding steps that can include supplements, specific foods, certain apps and other devices, and a layered beauty routine. []Many sleepmaxxers turn to sleep tracking apps, which can be helpful for monitoring the various factors that support or harm your rest, experts said. But users should be careful to not get obsessed with constantly checking the app and letting its feedback negatively influence your perspective on your upcoming sleep before it happens, said Dr. Rafael Pelayo, a clinical professor in the sleep medicine division at Stanford University. Whether some apps are accurate enough in reflecting what’s truly happening during your sleep is also questionable, Sunderram said. Red light exposure is another staple in some sleepmaxxing routines, but only a few studies have found an association with improved sleep and serum melatonin levels. Others discovered red light still induced alertness during sleep, and the light’s lesser tendency to suppress melatonin when compared with blue light has likely been conflated with improving sleep, experts told CNN in a previous story.

INSPIRATION Courageous Conversations: We are not doomed, going extinct or being beamed up into light beings. We are being invited to rise up, We have a huge journey ahead of us, as we are living at the end of everything. []I had the privilege to be in a workshop this week with Caroline Myss. She is an Author, Mystic, Medical Intuitive and profound thinker. What follows are my perceptions, reflections and interpretations.

INSURANCE WHISTLEBLOWER Norman Lambe from Norman’s Substack California Department of Insurance and The United Nations United Nations Influence in California Insurance

LIGHT: DAYLIGHT SAVINGS: Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom More Daytime Sunlight Protects Against Artificial Light at Night with some studies

LIGHT: DAYLIGHT SAVINGS: John Douillard's LifeSpa Ayurveda - Dangers of Daylight Savings Time Circadian Science on Daylight Savings Time Did you notice a change in your sleep or energy levels when we pushed our clocks forward recently? Most Americans have turned their clocks back every fall and ahead every spring since 1966 with little pushback . . . until recently. Mounting evidence suggests that changing clocks to accommodate daylight savings time is linked to increased accidents and health concerns One of the major concerns with DST is the impact of altered circadian rhythms on sleep. Sleep deprivation has been linked to mood-related concerns and increased heart attacks. Many studies have linked going into DST to a significantly increased risk of myocardial infarction (heart attack), and coming out with a mildly increased risk.7,8 Finally, there have been studies published on the impact of time change to medical offices, hospitals, and clinical laboratories, all of which have instruments set with timers. Many drugs are administered by timer, and much of the equipment in research labs is controlled that way. The impact of time change presents significant challenges to the medical and science industries

PEERS: Top News: US-Funded Spy Tool Targeted Environmental and Food Activists, Google Ads Expose Americans' Sensitive Dat, More

SCIENCE RESEARCH: Role of blood flow on RF exposure induced skin temperature elevations in rabbit ears Our results demonstrate that the physiological effects of blood flow should be considered when extrapolating modeling data to living animals, and particular caution is needed when interpreting the results of modeling studies that do not include blood flow. Bioelectromagnetics 28:163–172, 2007. © 2006 Wiley-Liss, Inc.

SMART METERS article from Smart Meter Science Missouri's Legislative Utility Bill and the Smart Meter Opt Out (For a Fee) The Latest from the telecom-utility-regulatory-legislative-surveillance smart meter cartel in "The Show Me State"? includes: SMART METERS OPT OUT: MISSOURI: Senate passes utilities bill, allowing companies to seek rate increases on projected costs The Missouri Senate passed a bill Monday revising key aspects of utility rates, including allowing utility companies to seek rate increases based on projected costs rather than actual costs. The bill, which passed on a 22-11 vote, allows for companies to seek rate increases that include construction work in progress on natural gas units. It also allows for Missourians to opt out of using smart meters, among other provisions. For utility companies, a test year is a 12-month period used to decide the future cost of service. Currently, Missouri utility companies use a historical test year that bases utility rates on expenses, investments and sales from a recent 12-month period to determine the future rates. [] The bill faced opposition from both Democrats and Republicans, who stalled the final vote for several hours to voice concerns that it was rushed through the legislature and would result in substantial utility rate increases. The bill now moves to the Missouri House for further debate. AND Here is the Missouri Senate Bill 4, and below is the applicable smart meter opt-out text: ADVANCED METERS (Section 386.820) Under the act, the Public Service Commission shall promulgate commercially reasonable rules governing the opt-out process using an advanced or hub meter for customers no later than June 30, 2026. As of July 1, 2026, a residential utility customer may communicate with the utility that the customer would like to opt-out of using an advanced meter or hub meter. Within a commercially reasonable time after receiving a customer's request to remove an advanced meter from the customer's residence or business, a utility shall remove the advanced meter and replace it with a traditional meter. A utility may charge a one-time fee, not to exceed $125, to remove the advanced meter and to provide a traditional meter. A utility may charge a monthly fee, not to exceed $15, for the use of a traditional meter. If a residential customer utilizes a traditional meter and desires to read his or her own meter, the customer shall report accurate electricity usage to the utility once per a billing cycle. A utility shall provide the customer with the detailed process to report meter readings as described in the act. At least once every 12 months, the utility shall obtain an actual meter reading of the customer's energy usage to verity the accuracy of readings reported. A representative of a utility may manually read the customer's meter once per a billing cycle and correct a reading as necessary. If the customer fails to report usage, inaccurately reports usage, or the utility does not receive the customer's usage report on time, the utility may manually read the customer's meter or charge the customer based on an estimate of prior energy use. The utility may charge the customer interest on any unpaid amount. Such interest rate shall be no greater than 5%. The Commission is authorized to approve charges to be assesses pursuant to an electrical corporation's rate schedule to be assessed on customers that intentionally report inaccurate electricity usage. A utility shall not be liable for any injuries or other damages sustained by a customer or other individuals due to a customer's reading of the customer's energy usage unless such injuries or damages are caused by the willful misconduct or gross negligence of the utility.

SPACE: Elon Musk's Starship blew up again — and our prospects of mining the moon hang in the balance SpaceX's Starship hasn't totally stuck the landing yet, and the space industry is watching closely. That's because Starship is key to opening the moon for business. Companies need the rocket's heft and reusability to launch moon mining and tourism. SpaceX's Starship mega-rocket screamed past the Texas skies only to spin out of control just as it reached space on Thursday. The vehicle lost contact with ground controllers, fell from space, and exploded, triggering ground stops at airports in southern Florida. It was the second flight in a row where Starship exploded on ascent, which could be a significant setback. The lunar gold rush is coming, space experts say, and it needs a fully functional Starship.

SPACE: Following Another SpaceX Starship Explosion, What Is SpaceX's Failure Rate? How many SpaceX rockets have blown up? [] , the company actually has a pretty high success rate that's well over 90 percent. Falcon 9 launches are designed to launch new Starlink satellites or to deliver supplies to the International Space Station. There have been 458 launches of these rockets, and only three have failed, with one partial failure. It's worth noting that only two of those rockets exploded, with the other two failures involving different technical issues. This is a pretty high degree of success. Starship launches are, by contrast, much more likely to have problems, and these are the rocket explosions that typically make headlines. Those rockets are designed to be more fully reusable and are still in a more experimental stage. Of the eight launches of those rockets, four have been failures, and all four of those rockets blew up at one point or another, whether upon initial launch or sometime later. SpaceX has positioned its rocket explosions as "setbacks." Although it's clear that SpaceX has had some success with some of its rockets, it's fair to say that the road has been rocky for the Starship project. Starship rockets are designed to eventually travel to Mars, and this is the second straight rocket to blow up and leave debris scattered across the sky. The explosion was so bad, in fact, that traffic out of airports in Florida had to be halted as a result.

SPACE: PHYS.ORG Q&A: Rocket launches are proliferating. What is this doing to the atmosphere? in 2016, a total of 221 objects were launched into space; in 2023, the number was 2,644. There are now about 10,000 satellites in low-Earth orbit, and thousands more that have stopped working. About 6,000 belong to the SpaceX company alone, and its owner, Elon Musk, has vowed to increase those to 40,000. On top of that, there are more than 130 million chunks of "space junk" of varying sizes floating around, the spawn of larger craft that have broken up. Launches have local impacts, including huge though temporary clouds of pollution from fuel combustion, and brief hails of sheet metal, insulation and other debris from disintegrating rocket stages. And, of course, what goes up must come down—everything sent into orbit will eventually fall back to Earth, and as launches increase, so will re-entries of failed or decommissioned spacecraft. Most burn up as they hit the atmosphere, but not always completely. Just last year, sizable metal components landed, albeit harmlessly, in the woods of rural North Carolina, on the roof of a Florida home, in a farm field in Saskatchewan, and near a small village in Kenya. What do most rockets use for fuel, and what are the typical byproducts? Kerosene, which is the most popular one, and solid fuels are carbon-rich and produce black carbon as a byproduct, much as automobiles do. Hydrogen, used by Blue Origin, does not contain carbon and has mostly water as a byproduct, but it has less lifting capacity per fuel mass than carbon-based fuels. Liquefied natural gas (LNG), which is mostly methane, is expected to dominate space travel in the future. LNG is still carbon based, but it burns much more efficiently than kerosene, and forms much less black carbon. Black carbon is important because of its long lifetime in the upper atmosphere. Near the surface, it quickly gets rained out by precipitation, but in the absence of clouds or surfaces higher up, including in the stratosphere, only gravity and atmospheric circulation can eventually remove it. Both of these are very slow processes. Hence it accumulates, multiplying its impact on chemistry and climate. The cleaner LNG fuel does reduce the amount of black carbon per launch, but given the projected number of launches in the future, we are still talking about quite significant amounts injected into the upper atmosphere. []normal atmospheric circulation will bring most of the black carbon down near the polar regions, where it can land on snow and ice, and accelerate melting by making those surfaces less reflective. This is an effect that has not yet been studied, but we have plans on delving into it soon. What are your next steps? While finalizing our work on the role of black carbon on stratospheric water, we are getting ready to study debris reentry, both in terms of nitrogen oxides and alumina. We are also looking into regional effects, rather than global, since our preliminary analysis shows that the polar atmosphere will be disproportionately affected. Provided by Columbia Climate School

SPACE: White House may seek to slash NASA’s science budget by 50 percent "It would be nothing short of an extinction-level event for space science."

SPACE EMP THREATRESEARCH PAPER: The threats and research prospects of high-altitude electromagnetic pulse on power facilities

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS UKI kept being woken up by an eerie moaning noise at night - now the council has admitted the creepy howls were coming from... a huge 5G radio mast beside my house The sound was constant through both day and night and is said to have been heard over hundreds of metres, with those living roads away from the transmitter still reporting being disturbed by the noise. Speaking about the process of fixing the problem, the local resident said: 'It started around October time so it took quite a while for the council to sort it out with the mast company. 'The mast company itself don't own all the equipment, and there's a lot of equipment, so it took them a while to figure out which piece of equipment was making the noise.' After council officers from Reading Borough Council attended the site, they were able to confirm local speculation that the sound was coming from the Hemdean transmitter located on the street. Dave Acreman, the council's senior environmental officer, called together a meeting with the mast company and its acoustic specialist, and after gaining permissions from all the telecoms companies using the mast, began switching off the equipment one piece at a time in order to locate the issue. The culprits were then found to be two small fans attached high up on the mast, vibrating and turning it into a giant tuning fork. Inaki Perez, 37, lives directly in front of the mast and says the noise was unbearable at times. He said: 'It was always buzzing, non-stop. It was like that for a good while. 'This case clearly proves just how important reporting is and I really must thank the residents for their diligence, time and efforts to do so which allowed our officers to resolve this.'

KEITH CUTTER Become a Qualified EMF Consultant in One Week Hands-on training with my proven, no-trade-secrets approach—meet the rising demand for expert EMF assessment and remediation.

3/11 C4ST Open Meeting - All Welcome Demystifying Health Canada's Safety Code 6 Part 1. Focusing on cell tower and network antenna emissions - Steps to Fix the Six & More about the fundraiser for the documentary film: Evicted by Wireless. Seeking Solutions for Canadians Marg Friesen M.Sc. Tuesday, 11 March 2025 7:30 pm Eastern Time Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/97250411732?pwd=YU9kZlE5S291anpkOVI3VzVaQ2hGQT09

Meeting ID: 972 5041 1732

Passcode: C4STRR

Phone connection: Meeting ID: 972 5041 1732

Passcode: 481062

Find your local phone number to connect: https://zoom.us/u/adqLEcepOB C4ST Open Meeting - All Welcome

AND UPCOMING Tuesday, April, 8th, 2025. 7:30 pm ET Sheena Symington of the Electrosensitive Society

3/19 MA4SAFETECHNOLOGY Monthly Update Meeting

Wednesday, March 19, 12 Noon ET Citizens and public servants are moving the needle toward safe technology in our communities. Join us to share your inroads and/or be inspired by others! Hear updates on science, the six MA bills filed, legal actions, local progress, media coverage, events, tech tips and more! You needn’t be from MA to attend, all are welcome. REGISTER

3/22-23 From Tanja Katarina Rebel: In Memory of Arthur: International Action to Save our Copper Analogue Landlines 22/23 March Since the loss of Arthur Firstenberg it has been decided to revive his "Ditch Your Cellphone Account Day" on the 21st of June - Solstice! If you haven't already, what better date is there to ditch "smart" forever? Here is more information on Arthur's initial initiative: https://www.cellphonetaskforce.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/Cancel-Your-Cellphone-Account-Day.pdf International Action to Save our Copper Analogue Landlines 22/23 March: You are invited to join in the Action to Save/Reinstate our Copper Analogue Landlines on Saturday/Sunday 22/23 March. The copper analogue landline urgently needs to be protected in Law. In contrast to Voice over Internet Protocol (VOIP) the copper analogue landline mostly works during a power cut and it is a Lifeline for so many, particularly the Electro Hypersensitive and others who simply want a secure and benign form of communication. Suggested Action: take or make a picture of a corded Landline Telephone, a Telephone Booth or anything else Landline related, add a "Save our Copper Analogue Landlines!" message + name of country and share it with the Media, Global Protest for Freedom 22/23 March: https://www.facebook.com/groups/548912049259423/ UK Residents: Contact your MP: We ask you to contact your Political Representative for a visit to present the "Save our Copper Analogue Landlines" petition, which now has more than 2,500 signatures: https://www.ipetitions.com/petition/save-our-landlines-help-us-maintain-full-access