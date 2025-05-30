Join Us!

Join Massachusetts for Safe Technology, Amelia & Courtney Gilardi and friends on June 16, 2025, at 7 p.m. ET via Zoom or phone for a forum to honor World EHS Day: Voices of the Invisible Made Visible.

EHS, also called electrohypersensitivity or Electromagnetic Radiation Syndrome, is an environmentally induced illness that can be prevented with reduced exposure to electrosmog from cell towers, smart meters and all our wireless devices.



Scientists indicate with growing electromagnetic pollution, up to 30% of children and adults and even our pets are already experiencing symptoms that often begin with insomnia, headaches, nausea, anxiety, depression, or cognitive impairment. Might this be you or a loved one?



Without proper care, understanding and treatment, continued exposure can lead to increased severity of symptoms resulting in disability, isolation, social withdrawal, job loss, housing instability, hopelessness, homelessness and suicide.



On this global day of recognition, we listen to the stories of those injured, lift up their voices and ask our legislators and leaders to not delay in creating solutions, protections and accessibility for those impacted.

Like many environmental toxins, wireless radiation is invisible, but those struggling with EHS are not. We will join with thousands of others around the world in bringing awareness, education and advocacy for this condition.



Cece Doucette, Director of Massachusetts for Safe Technology, will share current legislative efforts, and resources for those with electromagnetic illnesses.



We will celebrate the strength and resilience of the EHS community, and together with the coalitions we are building, engage in creating an equitable, accessible and inclusive world for all.

Register to Attend

Meeting Registration - Zoom

Pre-register to Share Your Story - Submit by June 6th

We are grateful to those who joined us in prior years, and we welcome new voices to participate this year. You needn't be from Massachusetts, our event represents everyone. If you would like to be considered as a speaker, please let us know at your earliest convenience. After we confirm your participation, we will ask you to prepare a written statement of 300 words or less (2-min.) by next Friday, June 6. Thank you for your consideration.

Email MA4SafeTech@gmail.com

See the 2024 Event

20 speakers, about 1 1/3 hours

Sign up for the MA4SafeTechInternational mailing list here: MA4SafeTech Sign Up

The prayer from the video, offered in 2024 by The Rev. Jennifer Gregg, Cathedral of the Beloved, Pittsfield, MA

"Holy One, On this day as we gather to recognize Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity Syndrome, we give thanks for all the hours of advocacy and awareness, especially for Courtney & Amelia, Mayor Marchetti, the City of Pittsfield and all those who have come before that gave way to this day to remember all those who suffer from EHS.

We pray especially for those who suffer from symptoms and have not yet found their way to a diagnosis.

As tonight, we, through our presence, exclaim, “you are not alone.” We give thanks for doctors and scientists who have documented, written, studied and validated the experiences of those who have sat before them. We pray for a day when EHS will become a common understanding and safeguards will be put into place with greater measure.

Turn the hearts of those who would rather turn a blind eye to the cries of your people and strengthen those, especially the lawyers and judges working on this cause, to speak truth in love.

Help us to co-create a world where radio quiet zones will be made readily available so that those who are affected can have places of peace and healing as they move throughout their days. In the meantime, as we wait, be with us in times of lament and give us the ability to persevere for a more just and EHS friendly world.

Surround us with your love and bind us to you and a community that can help us remember that in and through all things we are your beloved children, as you work with us to co-create a more just and EHS safe world.

In Jesus & Love’s name we pray, Amen."

written by The Rev. Jennifer Gregg, Cathedral of the Beloved, Pittsfield, MA