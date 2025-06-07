Adapted from MA4SafeTechnology; MA EMF Bills: Please Send Testimony!

Written, or speak in person, or via zoom at the hearings.

Thank you to Courtney Gilardi, Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier, Helen Walker, Jean Lemieux, Senator Michael Moore and Rep. Estela Reyes for filing the wireless radiation bills up for public hearing this week. There are links to the full instructions below, and here are a few tips from MA4SafeTech:

Citizens, doctors, scientists, building biologists and others from Massachusetts and around the world are encouraged to testify and/or send in written statements -- brevity and the facts are appreciated by the committees as they have many bills to get through.

If you send in a written statement, please consider cc:ing MA4SafeTech@gmail.com so we can monitor submissions.

If you wish to testify live, please write out your statement, time it and practice aloud -- expect to be cut off if you go over three minutes as there will be others in cue to speak.

If you are sensitive to wireless exposures and wish to testify either online or in person, you will find a link at the bottom of each bill's instruction set, asking you to fill out an accommodations request form. There are many bills on a day's agenda. We are asking the committees to designate a specific time in the four-hour hearing for the EMF bills so those with electromagnetic illnesses can spend as little time as possible in the hearing rooms or in front of their computers (the electric and magnetic fields from a hard-wired computer can still overpower one's own bio-electrical signaling, cause blood to clump, and trigger symptoms for some, even with the wireless antennas turned off).



If you are a MA resident, please tell your State Senator and Representative that you support these bills and ask them to co-sponsor each bill !



“Now that the World Health Organization has determined "high certainty" wireless radiation causes cancer, it's time to take swift action at the state and local level!

Thank you for helping to empower our legislators with the facts to keep us all connected and protected!”

Wednesday, June 11, 1-5 pm, Registry of Harm Bill Hearing, Joint Committee on Public Health

H.2413 An Act recognizing EMS as a disease dangerous to the public health, requiring inclusion in MAVEN, establishing the Massachusetts EMS registry and requiring biennial reporting as part of population health trends is sponsored by Representative Tricia Farley-Bouvier and is assigned to the Joint Committee on Public Health. H.2413 requires the Department of Public Health to add electromagnetic sensitivity (EMS) to the list of diseases dangerous to the public health.

SUPPORT H.2413 An Act recognizing EMS as a disease dangerous to the public health,

Tuesday June 10, 5 pm Pre-registration Deadline to Speak, (via zoom or in person)

LINK TO PRE-REGISTER TO TESTIFY: Persons who wish to testify in person or virtually or submit written testimony may do so by completing this form linked here (https://forms.cloud.microsoft/g/JnNLeG3ku0)

Online Testimony will be accepted until Thursday, June 12 at 5:00 PM. To submit testimony online you need to first create an account for MyLegislature and follow these instructions . If you already have an account click here .

Hearing Details and Registration Information for Registry of Harm Bill

He who controls the data controls the narrative. Every smart city proposal promotes the benefits of evidence-based decision-making, but no data is available concerning EMR/RF injuries because it is not being collected. The roll out of smart meters is the single most frequently quoted variable associated with the acute onset of EMR-S or EHS, and smart meters are now being installed in MA.

Thursday, June 12, 1-5 pm, Two No-Fee Smart Meter Opt-out Bills Hearings, Joint Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities and Energy

S.2306 An Act relative to smart meters is sponsored by Senator Michael O. Moore and assigned to the Joint Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities and Energy. S.2306 requires a no-fee wireless meter opt-out and includes an emergency pre-amble, "Whereas, The deferred operation of this act would tend to defeat its purpose, which is to maintain public health, therefore it is hereby declared to be an emergency law, necessary for the immediate preservation of the public health." This bill is in its sixth session.

H.3551 An Act relative to smart meters is sponsored by Rep. Estela Reyes in the House to mirror Senator Moore's Senate bill, and is also assigned to the Joint Committee on Telecommunications, Utilities and Energy.

Support Senate.2306 An Act relative to smart meters and House.3551 An Act relative to smart meters (the same bills for both branches of the legislature)

Emergency Preamble

Whereas, The deferred operation of this act would tend to defeat its purpose, which is to maintain public health, therefore it is hereby declared to be an emergency law, necessary for the immediate preservation of the public health.

Wednesday June 11, 3 pm Pre-registration Deadline to Speak, (via zoom or in person)

LINK TO PRE-REGISTER TO TESTIFY: Individuals who wish to testify in-person or virtually may register to do so by filling out this form by 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. Testimony is limited to three minutes per person. You will receive a Teams invitation and further instructions on how to participate virtually a day or two before the hearing.

Online Testimony will be accepted until Wednesday, June 11 by 5:00 p.m Written testimony can be submitted via email to Phil Hashey at Phillip.Hashey@mahouse.gov and Benjamin Minerva at Ben.Minerva@masenate.gov . The deadline to submit written testimony is Wednesday, June 11 by 5:00 p.m. When submitting written testimony, please send it as an attachment and use the following document title format: Bill# - Your Organization’s Name – Support/Oppose

Thanks for pitching in, every voice is needed! Please share today!

Cece & the MA for Safe Technology Team

The image of the smoking smart meter was created by Floris Freshman and reminds us that the industry relied on the testimony of career tobacco scientists to override citizen health concerns and complaints. In addition, smart meters are flammable.