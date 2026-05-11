on the road with limited hard-wired access, but here are a few items

Andrew Marino

Keith Cutter of EMF WISDOM on substack and EMF REMEDY on youtube gave readers of this substack advanced access to his interview with Andrew Marino, which I posted over the weekend: Lifetime of EMF Science: Andrew Marino, PhD: Robert Becker, EMFs, Power Lines, and the Truth About Non-Thermal Effects with the youtube descriptor.

Keith offered his own much longer post here: Andrew Marino on Robert Becker, Bioelectromagnetics, and the Death of Scientific Freedom

In case you missed it, here is the wonderful video/interview:

Legislation advancing AI-integrated 6G wireless and satellite infrastructure contains no provisions requiring long-term human safety studies or informed consent protections. []AI Systems & Satellite Networks Embedded Into Future Wireless Infrastructure The legislation directly links future 6G systems to artificial intelligence technologies and low-earth-orbit satellite infrastructure. []NIH Researchers Link Radio Frequency Radiation to Cancer The legislation arrives years after the National Toxicology Program (NTP), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), concluded there was “clear evidence” that radio frequency radiation exposure like that used in 2G and 3G cell phone systems caused cancerous tumors in male rats. []Swedish Researchers Reported ‘Microwave Syndrome’ Symptoms After 5G Exposure The legislation also arrives amid growing international concern over so-called “microwave syndrome” linked to 5G exposure. A 2024 peer-reviewed review paper published in Reviews on Environmental Health summarized seven Swedish case reports involving 16 individuals between the ages of 4 and 83 who reportedly developed symptoms shortly after exposure to nearby 5G base stations. [] Chinese Military Scientists Studied Potential 6G Fertility Effects According to reporting on research conducted by Chinese military scientists: “Terahertz waves – a type of electromagnetic radiation – are expected to play a pivotal role in future technologies like 6G communications.” The report stated that gene sequencing revealed changes that: “could potentially hinder the ability of sperm to navigate, reducing fertility” [] No Long-Term Human Safety Framework Included

Despite mounting scientific debate and emerging research into potential biological effects from advanced wireless radiation systems, the legislation contains no provisions requiring:

long-term human safety trials

population-wide biological monitoring

informed consent protections

cumulative lifetime exposure studies

public opt-out mechanisms

long-term reproductive health tracking

mandatory pre-deployment safety evaluations

Instead, the legislation focuses overwhelmingly on accelerating U.S. technological dominance, infrastructure deployment, AI integration, satellite-linked communications systems, and international standards coordination ahead of future 6G rollout. Bottom Line If enacted, H.R. 8320 would formalize a centralized U.S. strategy for rapidly deploying AI-integrated 6G infrastructure across society. Embedding populations inside an increasingly dense web of satellite-linked, higher-frequency wireless radiation systems despite unresolved cancer, neurological, reproductive, and “microwave syndrome” concerns, no long-term human safety framework, and no meaningful mechanism for individualized informed consent before exposure.

The Vatican Radio

Thank you to Andre F. for the update on the Vatican (following the post about the lawsuit re: magnetic fields A Vatican Radio territory in north Rome once blamed for electro-smog will become a solar farm (2024 article)

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis decreed Wednesday that an area of northern Rome, long the source of controversy because of electromagnetic waves emitted by Vatican Radio towers there, will now house a field of solar panels to fuel Vatican City.

Citing the Vatican’s pledge in U.N. climate treaties to curb carbon emissions, Francis tasked a commission of Vatican officials with developing the solar farm at Santa Maria di Galeria. In a decree, he said the solar energy generated would be sufficient to fuel not only the radio operations there but the Vatican City State itself

The 430-hectare (1,063-acre) Santa Maria di Galeria site, which enjoys extraterritorial status, was inaugurated in 1957 as a base for Vatican Radio. At the time, the pope’s broadcaster transmitted Catholic and Vatican news in dozens of languages around the world via two dozen short- and medium-wave radio antennae crowding the landscape. [] Under Pope Francis, who wrote an entire encyclical on the need to care for God’s creation, the Vatican has begun replacing its car fleet with electric vehicles as part of an overarching plan, “Ecological Conversion 2030,” which aims to pursue sustainable, carbon-neutral projects and technologies in the 44-hectare (109-acre) city state.

WORKSTATION EMF MITIGATION

Courtesy Olle: Dear Friends, Supporters, Colleagues, Please, find enclosed - as an mp4 file - yet an update of Davida van der Walt’s excellent series of interviews and webinars about the functional impairment electrohypersensitivity as well as the general strategies for battling and handling artificial, synthetic electromagnetic fields, e.g. from cell phones, WiFi routers, laptops, printers, scanners, baby alarms, wireless smart meters, and much more. This week’s webinar entry is about reducing electromagnetic field exposures at your workstation - you will find it highly valuable and useful, mark my words: https://www.on-route.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/Webinar-9-Reducing-EMF-at-your-workstation.mp4 25 minute video

The Continuing 49ers Football Injuries/Substation Discussion

Note from Peter Cowan Apr 12

Dr. Paul Héroux emailed me in response to this article to raise a separate point that deserves highlighting. I have included this update in the article itself:

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Elite athletic training is built on deliberate micro-trauma — muscles, tendons, and ligaments are intentionally stressed past their current capacity so that repair mechanisms rebuild them stronger. That is not a side effect of training, it is the mechanism of training. The biological pathways that EMF disrupts — the same oxidative stress cascades and collagen synthesis pathways this series has documented across multiple installments — are the same pathways that an NFL athlete depends on most, and at a scale of biological demand that general populations never approach.

The epidemiological thresholds that form the basis of every public health limit in this space were derived from studying general populations — sedentary or lightly active people going about ordinary lives. Applying those thresholds to athletes absorbing full-speed collisions and running at maximum output for hours a day is a category error stacked on top of the category error already documented in the article.

As Héroux put it directly: “Do not assess the vulnerability of 49er athletes to magnetic field exposures based on environmental health metrics that are appropriate for their fans.” A credible review of the 49ers facility would not just measure the fields. It would ask what those fields mean for a body that is deliberately operating at the outer edge of its repair capacity every single day.

Lighting/Health Tristan Scott

Flicker exists for no good reason outside of engineering convenience. Thankfully it can be avoided.