BOOK: Electromagnetic Fields of Wireless Communications: Biological and Health Effects Edited By Dimitris J. Panagopoulos Copyright 2023 ISBN 9781032061764

544 Pages 14 Color & 42 B/W Illustrations Published December 19, 2024 by CRC Press Description This book reflects contributions from experts in biological and health effects of Radio Frequency (RF)/Microwave and Extremely Low Frequency (ELF) Electromagnetic Fields (EMFs) used in wireless communications (WC) and other technological applications. Diverse topics related to physics, biology, pathology, epidemiology, and plausible biophysical and biochemical mechanisms of WC EMFs emitted by antennas and devices are included. Discussions on the possible consequences of fifth generation (5G) mobile telephony (MT) EMFs based on available data and correlation between anthropogenic EMF exposures and various pathological conditions such as infertility, cancer, electro-hypersensitivity, organic and viral diseases, and effects on animals, plants, trees, and environment are included. It further illustrates individual and public health protection and the setting of biologically- and epidemiologically-based exposure limits.

Features: Covers biological and health effects, including oxidative stress, DNA damage, reproductive effects of mobile phones/antennas (2G, 3G, 4G), cordless phones, Wi-Fi, etc.; Describes effects induced by real-life exposures by commercially available devices/antennas; Illustrates biophysical and biochemical mechanisms that fill the gap between recorded experimental and epidemiological findings and their explanations; Explores experimental and epidemiological facts and mechanisms of action. Provides explanations and protection tips; Transcends across physical, biological, chemical, health, epidemiological, and environmental aspects of the topic; This book is aimed at senior undergraduate/graduate students in physics, biology, medicine, bioelectromagnetics, electromagnetic biology, non-ionizing radiation biophysics, telecommunications, electromagnetism, bioengineering, and dosimetry. Table of Contents

A. Physical properties of Wireless Communication Electromagnetic Fields

Chapter 1: Defining Wireless Communication (WC) Electromagnetic Fields (EMFs): A. Polarization is a principal property of all man-made EMFs. B. Modulation, Pulsation, and Variability are inherent parameters of WC EMFs. C. Most man-made EMF-exposures are Non-Thermal. D. Measuring incident EMFs is more relevant than SAR. E. All man-made EMFs emit continuous waves, not photons. F. Differences from natural EMFs. Interaction with matter Panagopoulos DJ, Karabarbounis A, and Lioliousis C B. Biological and Health effects of Wireless Communication Electromagnetic Fields

Chapter 2: Public Health implications of exposure to Wireless Communication Electromagnetic Fields Miller AB

Chapter 3: Oxidative Stress induced by Wireless Communication Electromagnetic Fields

Yakymenko I, and Tsybulin O

Chapter 4: Genotoxic Effects of Wireless Communication Electromagnetic Fields

Jagetia GC

Chapter 5: DNA and Chromosome Damage in human and animal cells, induced by Mobile Telephony EMFs and other stressors Panagopoulos DJ

Chapter 6: The impacts of Wireless Communication Electromagnetic Fields on human reproductive biology Miller K, Harrison K, Martin JH, Nixon B, and De Iuliis GN

Chapter 7: Effects of Wireless Communication Electromagnetic Fields on human and animal brain activity Mohammed HS

Chapter 8: Electrohypersensitivity as a worldwide man-made electromagnetic pathology: a review of the medical evidence Belpomme D, Irigaray P

Chapter 9: Carcinogenic effects of non-thermal exposure to Wireless Communication Electromagnetic Fields Yakymenko I, and Tsybulin O

C. Effects on Wild Life and Environment

Chapter 10: Effects of man-made and especially Wireless Communication Electromagnetic Fields on Wild Life Balmori A

D. Biophysical and Biochemical Mechanisms of action

Chapter 11: Mechanism of Ion Forced-Oscillation and Voltage-Gated Ion Channel Dysfunction by Polarized and Coherent Electromagnetic Fields Panagopoulos DJ

Chapter 12: Electromagnetic Field-induced dysfunction of Voltage-Gated Ion Channels, Oxidative Stress, DNA damage and related pathologies Panagopoulos DJ, Yakymenko I, and Chrousos GP

35 years of studies on the biological effects of electromagnetic fields makes it clear that current exposure limits are not safe Effects of Exposure to Electromagnetic Fields: Thirty years of research The preponderance of peer-reviewed research published since 1990 has found significant adverse effects from exposure to radio frequency radiation and extremely low frequency and static electromagnetic fields.

Electromagnetic Radiation Safety, May 12, 2025

4 ways to reduce EMF in our home Home as a living organism | Dirty electricity | Color therapy Roman S Shapoval This is Part 1 of a series on common EMF contaminants in our home.Here’s what we’ll learn in this article:

New Cell Phone Research Reveals Radiation Risks

Bill Heid, Off the Grid News, undated What the New Study Looked At

A significant scientific review, examining 52 animal studies, was conducted to determine the potential risk of cancer from radiofrequency electromagnetic fields (RF-EMF)—the kind emitted by cell phones.

These studies, which utilized various types of lab animals, especially rodents, focused on the possibility of long-term exposure to cell phone radiation leading to tumors.

Researchers focused on chronic bioassays, which are long-term studies considered the most reliable for identifying cancer-causing substances. They also reviewed studies on genetically modified or tumor-prone mice to see if any patterns emerged.

The importance of this research cannot be overstated. Many of the studies were conducted after the World Health Organization’s cancer research agency, IARC, declared in 2011 that RF-EMF was “possibly carcinogenic to humans.” This new review, based on more recent evidence, serves as a crucial update to confirm that view.

The Most Concerning Tumors

Among all the types of cancer looked at, two showed the most consistent results across studies: gliomas (a type of brain tumor) and malignant schwannomas of the heart. These tumors were found more often in male rats that were exposed to high doses of RF radiation over a long time.

In one study, rats were exposed to different levels of RF-EMF for two years. At the highest level—6 watts per kilogram (W/kg), a common measurement of radiation energy—more male rats developed heart schwannomas. A different study found similar results even at lower levels, around 0.1 W/kg, which is closer to what humans might experience.

Gliomas also appeared more frequently in animals exposed to high levels of RF-EMF, especially in the brain tissue. One older study found a clear increase in a specific brain tumor called oligodendroglioma over time, and newer research supports this trend.

Other Cancers That Showed Additional Evidence

The researchers also saw a moderate increase in tumors in the lungs, liver, adrenal glands, and lymph system. For example, some studies suggested a rise in bronchoalveolar cancers—tumors in the tiny air sacs of the lungs—at certain radiation levels.

Another type, hepatoblastoma (a liver cancer), also showed up more frequently at 5 W/kg. However, the evidence wasn’t quite as consistent across studies as it was for brain and heart tumors.

On the other hand, the review found less convincing evidence that RF-EMF caused cancers in areas like the kidneys, stomach, reproductive system, bones, or ears.

Why This Matters for Humans

It’s important to remember that this research was done on animals, not people. That said, animal studies have often helped scientists determine what might be dangerous to humans, especially when long-term human data isn’t available yet.

Some radiation levels used in the animal tests were somewhat higher than most people get from everyday cell phone use. However, some effects were also observed at lower levels, which could be closer to human exposure—especially with heavy or long-term use.

Also worth noting is that the same types of tumors found in animals—like gliomas and schwannomas—have been seen in humans who were heavy cell phone users in some earlier studies.

Research With Old Phones?

The review pointed out several problems that make it hard to draw final conclusions. Different studies used different types of animals, exposure times, and radiation intensities. That means results didn’t always match up.

Another issue is that cell phone technology changes quickly. While most of these studies looked at older forms of radiation like 2G and 3G, today’s phones use 4G and 5G, which operate at different frequencies and emit much more radiation.

Animal studies on these newer signals could take many years to complete.

The researchers also said that some tests didn’t clearly explain how much radiation animals absorbed or whether small changes in body temperature, a possible side effect of RF-EMF, played a role in cancer development.

Oxidative stress, another possible pathway, was also mentioned as a factor worth studying further.

More Advanced Testing Coming

Scientists say we need better ways to study how RF-EMF affects human cells. Future research could use 3D models grown from human stem cells, which might give faster and more accurate results than long-term animal studies.

Until then, the researchers suggest focusing on brain and heart tumors in both animal and human studies since those showed the strongest links to RF radiation. They also recommend tracking real-world exposure more carefully and studying possible early signs of harm like hormone changes or oxidative stress in tissues.

Final Takeaway

This new review underscores the potential risks associated with long-term exposure to radiofrequency radiation, like the kind used by cell phones. While we don’t yet have enough evidence to draw absolute conclusions about humans, the similarity in tumor types is a major cause for concern.

For now, the safest approach may be to limit unnecessary exposure, especially for children or people who use their phones constantly. Use speakerphone or headphones when possible, and avoid sleeping with your phone near your body.

Science takes time, but this latest research adds one more piece to the puzzle.

Also, A biased review of a systematic review of high-frequency electromagnetic fields and cancer in animal studies by the German Federal Office of Radiation Protection (BfS) in German: Bewertung gesundheitsbezogener Risiken

AI CHAT BOXES: Mark Zuckerberg is right about loneliness but his solution is flat out dangerous Mark Zuckerberg went on a recent media tour to promote that Meta is seeking to transform its Meta AI chatbots into friends, under the guise of helping the very real loneliness epidemic. He shared on a podcast, "The average American has, I think, it's fewer than three friends… And the average person has demand for meaningfully more," guessing that desired number at around 15. And instead of promoting connections with real souls, emotion, flesh and blood, he wants to fake that experience with technology-- the movie "Her" delivered to your smartphone. []This isn’t a concern about automation. It’s a concern about humanization. Human beings need more than dopamine hits. Humans need real flesh-and-blood interaction to grow, to flourish, to procreate and to have personal agency and sovereignty.

AI: Pope Leo XIV names AI one of the reasons for his papal name The new pope suggests AI poses similar challenges as the industrial revolution during which Pope Leo XIII served.

AIRLINES INDUSTRY: United’s Starlink-powered Wi-Fi is the end of airplane mode The new gate-to-gate experience offers blistering fast Wi-Fi speeds, slower upload speeds, and low enough latency to make video calls possible (but not encouraged). https://www.theverge.com/planes/664485/united-starlink-wifi-test-download-upload-speed-latency

APPLIANCES: INDUSTRY Industry groups are not happy about the imminent demise of Energy Star The program has saved consumers billions of dollars since its inception.

BIG TECH: What tech leaders fear (in their own words) By Tyler Katzenberger Presented by CTIA This week’s Milken Institute Global Conference gathered top players in business, technology and politics at a chaotic moment for the global business ecosystem. POLITICO’s Tyler Katzenberger was on the ground to take it all in, and over the course of the week he cornered some big names in industry and government to ask them the question on everyone’s mind: What’s the biggest threat to the future for tech? Their answers have been edited and condensed. Michael Kratsios, director of the White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy The biggest threat is complacency []some people think that it's almost like a movie. You can sit back and someone will make the next discovery Representative Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) We're trying to prevent California from balkanizing copyright. Judy Faulkner, CEO and founder of health-data giant Epic Systems private equity is very scary, because what private equity does is it buys them, then gets rid of all sorts of things that private equity thinks is too expensive, leaving them as just a husk. Then it sells these companies and makes a profit, but they're then in too terrible shape to do good health care. Dmitry Shevelenko, chief business officer of AI firm Perplexity make San Francisco a safer, more livable city so that we can keep attracting the world's best engineering and AI talent to work there Ryan Hagemann, IBM’s global lead for AI policy a lack of some sort of harmonized framework or approach to governing AI domestically in the United States.

BROADBAND POLITICS: Reactions to President Trump's Attack on the Digital Equity Act

BROADBAND POLITICS: Administration Killing the Digital Equity Act If NTIA had met the Congressional time line and intentions, 60% of the grants would already have been awarded in 2022, 2023 and 2024. The NTIA has defended the slow speed of the BEAD grant program, but Congress clearly intended for this money to flow quickly. I’m sure we’ll hear about how hard it was to make this work, but I have to think States would have been able to give their portion of this away if they had been given the money years ago. I remember a lot of non-profits that were already making plans to ask for this grant funding in 2021.

BROADBAND INDUSTRY FIXED WIRELESS: When will FWA run out of steam? The fixed wireless access (FWA) services from T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T have been enormously popular, but there's a ceiling to the sector's growth. Finding it is a challenge.

CHILDREN: Kids are short-circuiting their school-issued Chromebooks for TikTok clout One participant is reportedly facing criminal charges in juvenile court. Schools across the US are warning parents about an Internet trend that has students purposefully trying to damage their school-issued Chromebooks so that they start smoking or catch fire. Various school districts, including some in Colorado, New Jersey, North Carolina, and Washington, have sent letters to parents warning about the trend that’s largely taken off on TikTok.

CHILDREN: Katherine Martinko | The Analog Family My Family’s Screen Time Rules How I manage digital devices at home with 3 kids

CHILDREN: My School Banned Phones for the Year. Here's What Happened.I didn't have to say "get off your phone" once...[]This year they would have to go through school without an entertainment system in their pocket.

CHILDREN AND SCREENS: “Growing Up Online: Understanding Youth Internet Trends, Subcultures, and Relationships” Save your spot for Children and Screens' last #AskTheExperts webinar of the spring 2025 season, “Growing Up Online: Understanding Youth Internet Trends, Subcultures, and Relationships,” on Wednesday, May 21 at 12pm ET. A panel of psychologists and experts in online communication and culture will share research and expertise in the specific ways youth are using online spaces for unique and meaningful play, parasocial relationships, identity development, and culture construction — and how parents and caregivers can support them for positive development. REGISTER

CHILDREN CELLPHONES SCHOOLS: SCROLLING TO DEATH VIDEO States Take Action on Phones in School (with Rep. Arsenault) (VERMONT)In this episode, I brought in Vermont State Representative Angela Arsenault to talk about her groundbreaking Phone and Social Media Free Schools Bill. We explore how removing digital distractions from the classroom can support students’ academic growth, social development, and mental health. Rep. Arsenault opens up about navigating tech use with her own kids and addresses the common concerns from parents and educators about safety and communication. We also dig into the legislative side of things—how schools can implement healthier tech policies, why student data privacy matters, and what role parents can play in driving change. WATCH OR LISTEN

CHILDREN CELLPHONES SCHOOLS: Distraction-Free Schools: Governor Hochul Announces New York to Become Largest State in the Nation With Statewide, Bell-to-Bell Restrictions on Smartphones in Schools

CLEAN ENERGY POLITICS: Trump administration budget shifts lead to layoffs at key federal renewable energy lab More than 100 employees at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory were laid off last week following new federal orders and funding changes under the Trump administration.

CLEAN ENERGY POLITICS; Virginia governor blocks bipartisan solar and battery bills, citing cost to utility customers Gov. Glenn Youngkin vetoed two bipartisan clean energy bills in Virginia that would have expanded small-scale solar and battery storage, despite support from utilities and environmental groups.

DATA; 5 reasons why it's still a lot better to store your data locally than in the cloud

ELECTRICITY: Texas Senate passes bill requiring solar plants to provide power at night The Texas Senate passed a bill Thursday that leading business interests fear would lead to an age of expensive power and rolling blackouts. If passed by the House, state S.B. 715 would require all renewable projects — even existing ones — to buy backup power, largely from coal or gas plants. This would require solar plants in particular to buy backup power to “match their output at night — a time when no one expects them to produce energy and when demand is typically at its lowest anyway,” consultant and energy expert Doug Lewin wrote in an April analysis. The Texas Public Policy Foundation, a right-wing think tank that is one of the bill’s most prominent advocates, argues that it is necessary to make up for the “volatility” of wind and solar power. The state business lobby disagrees. A study by the Texas Association of Business (TAB) found that the legislation would cost the state $5.2 billion more per year — and cost individual consumers $225 more.

ELECTRICITY: Spain suffers another blackout as tens of thousands hit with outages in Canary Islands Spanish investigators and European Union regulators are to investigate the cause of the outage. But Spain’s ecological transition minister Sara Aegesan confirmed the Los Guinchos power plant malfunctioned. Kristina Ruby, secretary general at Eurelectric, Europe's electricity industry association, said: "The blackout was a wake-up call. “It showed that the need to modernise and reinforce Europe’s electricity grid is urgent and unavoidable.”It came just ten days after a blackout brought mainland Spain and Portugal to a standstill, halted trains and forced hospitals to use backup generators. The Canary and Balearic islands were not affected by the April blackout Red Eléctrica, which runs Spain’s electricity grid, has ruled out a cyber attack as the cause of the incident. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez added: “I know that Spaniards want to know what happened and they want to know as soon as possible.”

ELECTRICITY NUCLEAR: CROSS POSTED FROM VOLTS COMMENT BY ROY BRADER I thought Volts fans would appreciate the breaking news from Canada that we've costed the first Small-Modular-Reactor project. Turns out they went for the largest size of "small", at 300MW, and indeed for four of them at once, basically making for a 1.2GW nuclear power station. That's the same output as the last hydro project, called "Site C" with a classic lack of poetry, which ran to some $16B, over budget as usual (from $6.8 B originally). The new, cheaper-concept "SMR" plant will come to: $21B. Over sixteen bucks per watt. Validating Dave's contention that nuclear is just not going to go anywhere, simply because of money. https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/small-modular-reactor-nuclear-power-ontario-construction-1.7529338 VOLTS: “Small modular nuclear reactors remain, to date, neither small, nor modular, nor affordable.”

FCC: TECH RADAR ON MSN 40 years ago, the FCC opened the 2.4 GHz spectrum and it kickstarted an invisible, wireless revolution In 1998, a handful of companies focused on wire replacement for mobile voice and data came together to form the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (SIG), an entity that would grow to include tens of thousands of members who would spend the next two and half decades working to create a better world through connection. However, 15 years before Bluetooth technology began helping to create a healthier, smarter, more productive, and more sustainable world, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approved the use of unlicensed spectrum in the 2.4 GHz band, laying the foundation for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and other short-range wireless technologies to come into being. “The FCC’s decision to open up the 2.4 GHz band for unlicensed use sparked four decades of wireless innovation, powering technologies like Bluetooth and Wi-Fi that have transformed how we connect, work, and live,” said Andrew Zignani, senior research director for ABI Research. []This FCC decision:

Enabled affordable innovation : Without licensing costs or complex regulatory hurdles, companies could experiment freely with wireless communication, making Bluetooth connectivity economically feasible to develop as a low-cost, short-range wireless technology

Defined technical direction : Because devices sharing the 2.4 GHz band had to minimize interference (due to multiple users), early Bluetooth specifications adopted a unique frequency hopping spread spectrum (FHSS) technique allowing a Bluetooth connection to rapidly switch frequencies hundreds of times per second and making connections robust even in the crowded 2.4 GHz environment

Created global potential : The 2.4 GHz band was deregulated (or lightly regulated) in many other countries, not just the US — which meant that Bluetooth technology could be designed as a single global standard rather than having different versions for different regions

Stimulated a broader ecosystem: Other important wireless technologies, such as Wi-Fi and cordless phones, also emerged in the 2.4 GHz band, pushing companies to standardize and optimize co-existence mechanisms — boosting the development of Bluetooth technology through industry collaboration

“The FCC’s decision to open the 2.4 GHz band was the spark that set wireless innovation in motion,” said Oyvind Strom, EVP short-range at Nordic Semiconductor.

FCC: Commissioner Simington Applauds Senator Cruz and CRA Overturning E-Rate Wi-Fi Order The FCC’s 2023 order sought to expand E-rate eligibility to include funding for portable Wi-Fi hotspots that students could take home to complete schoolwork. Critics argued this expansion exceeded the scope of the Telecommunications Act and opened the door to ongoing mission drift within the program. This action reflects Commissioner Simington’s broader commitment to restoring statutory discipline, preserving program integrity, and ensuring that FCC policymaking adheres to clear legal frameworks.

5G; NEW YORK: 5G Pole-Top Devices Are Quietly Appearing on the UWS While attention has centered on the 32-foot 5G tower installed on Columbus Avenue between 94th and 95th streets, another kind of tech has been quietly spreading across the Upper West Side: 5G pole-top “co-location” sites, which have gone largely unnoticed. These smaller installations are typically mounted on new or existing lampposts and house equipment that supports wireless data transmission for major carriers like Verizon and T-Mobile. ILTUWS received a tip last week from residents of The Bolivar, located at 230 Central Park West at West 83rd Street. “We noticed a new lamp post being installed outside our service entrance — with no warning from the super or management,” they wrote, noting that it’s directly in front of their landmarked building, across the street from Summit Rock, a historically significant part of Seneca Village. “A day or two later, I looked up and saw a giant cylinder above the lamp post, which had been fully hidden by a small section of scaffolding near our side entrance. I was shocked.”

GREEN ENERGY: AMERICANS FOR PROSPERITY AFP to House Republicans: “Don’t Raise Taxes to Keep the Green New Scam” AFP Chief Government Affairs Officer Brent Gardner issued the following statement: “It is unbelievable that House Republicans are seriously considering raising taxes on anyone, and at the same time refusing to eliminate the trillions of dollars in waste from Joe Biden’s Green New Scam. Voters delivered control of Congress and the White House to Republicans precisely because they trusted them to protect prosperity and end the cost-of-living crisis.

HEALTH: Leland Stillman, MD The Decline of the West And our greatest hope for the future If politics is downstream from culture, then culture is downstream from biology. This is why, if you want to corrupt a people and destroy their culture, you should focus on poisoning them.

HEALTH MERCOLA: The Brain-Gut Connection — A New Frontier in Understanding Stress Resilience Research published in Nature Mental Health uncovered a fascinating relationship between our brain, gut and the tiny microbes that call our intestines home.1 This interconnected system, known as the brain-gut microbiome (BGM), plays a crucial role in your mental health and ability to handle stress.

HEALTH: SAYER JI: Silenced for Telling the Truth About Natural Medicine — My Full Tell-All Interview on the Erased Podcast My most honest, unfiltered interview yet—on how truth became a threat

HEALTH: Cancer rates are rising among younger adults, especially women, researchers find A growing number of Americans under 50 are being diagnosed with cancers such as breast, colorectal, kidney, and uterine, prompting scientists to investigate possible environmental and lifestyle drivers.

HEALTH: New study uncovers an intriguing liver–brain connection A new study published in the Journal of Physiology reveals that ketone production in the liver plays a critical role in maintaining brain health, especially during physical activity. Researchers at the University of Missouri found that when liver cells were unable to produce ketones, rats showed impaired memory and reduced mitochondrial function in the brain. However, regular endurance exercise was able to reverse these negative effects, restoring cognitive performance and mitochondrial health. These findings offer new insights into how liver metabolism supports the brain https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/other/new-study-uncovers-an-intriguing-liver-brain-connection/ar-AA1EwHUX

HEALTH: Gary Sharpe from Gary Sharpe's Articles "Thoughts on Chronic Illness" Experiments with Audio-Visual Media In my conversations with others, I see two major outcomes in people with Nervous System dysregulation symptoms, and these outcomes depending markedly on attitudes. The first outcome is rapid decline, as in those of us continue to fall over and for whom the fallen Oak begins to rot from the inside most rapidly. This tends to be truest in those of us who simply want to return to our old lives, to keep going exactly the way we were before. It usually therefore involves a very rigid sense of self, a holding on to their Oak personality for dear life, with a very strong sense that this aspect is their true self, and indeed is something to be celebrated. The second outcome is in getting better, partial recovery, living well with the disease, slowest decline, or being happy anyway. The common factor in all of the people I know who are like this is that they have realized the folly of the Oak. They know they cannot simply stand up in the form they were before. They have all gone through a process of change, of evolution, and they’re all evolving in to Willow trees, in the heart of the forest. They accept help and support of others around them. They seek out water and nutrients. They become flexible in nature.

INSPIRATION PEERS NEWS: WEEKLY NEWS Dear friends, Welcome to our weekly newsletter, where we summarize important news articles buried by the mainstream, revealing both the darker forces shaping society—regardless of who's elected in office—and the best of human goodness, creativity, and possibility. This week we've summarized key news articles on:

police departments now using AI bots as undercover cops online

how popular online influencers are quietly paid to promote messaging that advances corporate and elite agendas

the Trump administration's censorship of American scientists over their views on Israel

declassified files revealing the CIA's bizarre Cold War-era MK ULTRA mind control program

the reported suicide of Virginia Giuffre, who came forward about Jeffrey Epstein's child sex trafficking ring and named Prince Andrew as one of her abusers

how Meta's new AI chatbots are using celebrity voices to engage in sexually explicit conversations with kids on Facebook and Instagram

how new computerized features in cars are being used to expand police surveillance powers

how the US federal government is re-purposing vast amounts of data for use in mass surveillance and population control

how Google's AI keeps making up facts that are false but sometimes funny

the extraordinary lengths the FBI went to to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story

INSPIRATION Mattias Desmet The Digital Gulag – The Conspiracy Question (Part 2). In line with the pervasive reversal of every truth in modernity, the emergence of the new totalitarianism, of course, take place under the (false) flag of democracy

INSPIRATION POP CULTURE: TED GIOIA The Four Horsemen of the Pop Culture Apocalypse Do I have a horse in this race? []I do share Thompson and Kornhaber’s concern with four themes that I’ve addressed here on The Honest Broker. Thompson calls them “the four horsemen of the pop culture apocalypse.” Stagnation, Cynicism, Isolation, Attention Rot

LANDLINE PHONES UK: FREEPOST, AGE UK CAMPAIGNS Save our Copper Analogue Landlines: https://www.ipetitions.com/petition/save-our-landlines-help-us-maintain-full-access

For more information, kindly see: Save our Phone Boxes and Copper Landlines Public Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/161209689289260

NATURE: THE ELECTRIC FOREST--TREES RESPOND TO A SOLAR ECLIPSE: Unorthodox research just published in a peer-reviewed journal of the Royal Society suggests that spruce trees can respond collectively to solar eclipses. During a partial eclipse in Oct. 2022, electrodes attached to trees in an Italian forest registered a synchronized bioelectrical reaction indicative of shared experience and possibly even communication. Full story @ Spaceweather.com. (Electrodes were attached to spruce trees in Italy during the Oct. 25, 2022, partial solar eclipse.) (note, and every new and full moon, just like humans)

PRIVACY: Google will pay Texas $1.4 billion to settle claims the company collected users’ data without permission

ROBOTS: Amazon’s New Hi-Tech Robots Target Huge Numbers Of Warehouse Workers

SOCIAL MEDIA: WALL STREET JOURNAL PAYWALLED Humans Evolved to Like ‘Likes’ The thumbs-up icon became the most used feature on social media by tapping into our deepest psychological instincts.

TECHNOCRACY: Are Technocrats At War With The Federal Reserve And CBDCs? There are already academic papers talking up the benefits of stablecoins and CBDCs “co-existing”, and it’s not hard to see that translating into a financial two-party system – the illusion of choice and difference. Two bodies sharing a head. But the branding will allow each “side” to point out the superficial differences between the systems and contrast their good social control with the other “side’s” bad social control, and engender tribalism along predictable old-fashioned lines.

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS Cancer fears have some KC-area parents requesting school transfers, urging more testing

Laura Bauer, Kansas City Star, May 9, 2025 For nearly three years, Cory Brown has worried that the Liberty school her two kids attend is making people sick. She’s written the superintendent many times, the first email back in the fall of 2022 after multiple teachers were diagnosed with breast cancer. She questioned the presence of an active 120 foot tall cell tower, located 130 feet from Warren Hills Elementary, and has spoken to staff and other parents about their concerns. And now, after her request to transfer her two children to another school in the district was denied, Brown and her husband are planning to send their children to private school. When the two students leave Warren Hills elementary later this month for summer, they won’t be back.“It’s awful to have to choose between a school that you love and uprooting your kids from everything they’ve known,” Brown told The Star. “(But) obviously their health comes first.” Early last month, The Star requested all transfer forms submitted by Warren Hills’ parents and responses to those. At that time, three parents had asked for a transfer because of health concerns at the school — and all were denied, according to the information requested under the Missouri Sunshine Law. On Wednesday, a district spokesperson said another three transfer requests based on health concerns had been submitted, making it a total of six. “These have all been denied,” said Dallas Ackerman, the director of communications for Liberty Public Schools. “ … We are confident that Warren Hills Elementary is a safe site for students to attend school. We will continue to update the Warren Hills community as the work continues.” These requests show that district officials have yet to ease concerns about what some fear is a potential environmental risk lurking in and around the Liberty elementary school. Those worries persist, despite a vow by officials to do additional testing, some of which was conducted in the past two months. The concern centers around the reality that six teachers have been diagnosed with breast cancer since 2020. The fear has only increased in recent months after a beloved teacher died of cancer this past fall and another teacher was diagnosed with cancer. At last month’s school board meeting, two people spoke — a parent and a California woman who has spent years researching radiation from cell phones — urging the district to do more to ensure the school is safe. The same day as the meeting, Steven Anderson, the chief operations officer for Liberty Public Schools, wrote to Warren Hills staff about the additional testing the district has vowed to do. And he told them that officials were coordinating with the Clay County Public Health Center about the possibility of an updated cancer cluster inquiry at Warren Hills. “We will continue to post all test results on the school website as they are received, along with other information as it is gathered,” Anderson wrote to the staff. “Further, once we have completed this round of work, we will assemble all updated information and results, which will then be shared directly with the Warren Hills staff. “Thanks once again for your patience as we continue to be responsive to your questions and concerns. We are committed to ensuring that Warren Hills is a safe & healthy environment for its staff and students.” But many still don’t feel enough has been done. Brown among them, especially after the district denied her request to transfer her children to another elementary school. “It’s frustrating when you pay taxes to a district and they won’t allow you to attend a school where you feel safe,” Brown said. “Now we are having to look into private school options, and, you know, paying for education because we don’t want to go there, and that’s what we’re going to do.” ‘Too high to be normal’ The Browns have had long conversations as a family about Warren Hills and the health concerns they have. They weighed all options. Their first choice was to try to transfer to another elementary school that feeds into the same middle school. They laid out their thoughts in a transfer request form, including the fact that the active cell phone tower is a “huge concern for radiation.” “We have serious concerns about the safety of Warren Hills Elementary given the number of cancer cases …,” the Browns wrote. “Emotions are high after a teacher’s death this school year and then seeing further diagnoses. “While we understand there are various reports stating the school is safe, we sincerely believe the cancer cases are too high to be normal and would prefer another school in the district for the safety of our children. They are too precious for us to risk staying.” The family waited for an answer, which didn’t come for a month. “The transfer request submitted for your students to attend the requested school, for the 2025-2026 school year, has been denied,” wrote Rebecca Bressman, director of student services for Liberty Public Schools. Brown first wrote to Superintendent Jeremy Tucker about her concerns in November 2022. That was about three months after the school’s principal reached out to the district about a number of her staff that had been diagnosed with breast cancer. And those staffers, the principal wrote, “were beginning to express concerns about the safety of the building,” according to an email obtained by The Star. At that time, the district contacted the Clay County Public Health Center to initiate a study. The center’s analysis ultimately determined there was no evidence to suggest that the breast cancer rate at Warren Hills was higher than expected. At that time, it was decided that no further environmental investigation was warranted. But parents and staff are hoping that a more comprehensive investigation is done to dig deeper into the cancer cases and take a closer look at the cell tower as well as other environmental concerns. It wasn’t until earlier this year that some parents began to be aware of teachers’ concerns. That’s evident with the increase of emails to the district, which The Star obtained earlier this year, and requests for transfers that specifically mention the cancer cases. “With the recent news stories I discovered over the weekend about the number of cancer cases for the teachers at Warren Hills, I do not feel comfortable sending my child to this school due the history of cancer within our family,” one parent wrote in a transfer request, “and the unknown reasons for why this is happening at the school.” Another request that was also denied spelled out similar worries. “Concerns for health safety, with heart issues in our family,” that parent wrote as the reason for requesting a transfer. More testing occurred this spring, with more scheduled for this month. Early results show no asbestos in the drywall at the school. Other results on water and soil tests are expected this month. “The District continues to work closely with local and state public health authorities, as we review concerns expressed regarding Warren Hills Elementary,” Ackerman said. “According to independent testing and analysis conducted by the Clay County Public Health Center and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, there is no evidence of medical causation of any type of cancer cluster at Warren Hills Elementary.” Concern over the cell tower At last month’s Liberty school board meeting, Ellie Marks took the three minutes she was allowed to give board members a crash course on how dangerous she believes it is to have a cell phone tower located near a school. Marks lives in California, but her daughter lives in the Kansas City area and sent her The Star’s report in March on the cancer diagnoses at Warren Hills. Marks reached out to a parent in Liberty after that. Since her husband was diagnosed in 2008 with a brain tumor that she said doctors attributed to radiation from his heavy cell phone use, Marks has studied cell phones and towers and researched the issue of radiation emissions. She has also testified before the U.S. Congress about the effects of cell phones on the body. Founder of the California Brain Tumor Association , which focuses on preventing cancer and health effects from cell phone radiation, Marks has spoken with and emailed the Liberty superintendent. She cautioned him and the school board about having a tower so close to a school. “No one is measuring the cumulative exposure your children and educators are getting from 30 or more hours a week,” Marks told the board. “I can say without hesitation, from my knowledge and my 17 years of experience, that the emissions from the cell tower at the school are absolutely endangering the health of staff, teachers and your children.“It does need to be relocated.” Experts, including Marks, say Specific Absorption Rate limits set by the Federal Communications Commission nearly 30 years ago are outdated and need to be revised. These limits from 1996 account for 30-minute exposures. “So what’s happening is these kids and teachers are in that school at least 35 hours a week, maybe some longer, if they’re playing sports or whatever,” Marks said. “No one is measuring them. No one. There’s no standard or guideline for that.” School districts throughout the nation — including in California, Oregon and Maryland — are banning cell towers near schools because of the danger, she said. The tower near Warren Hills has caused the most consternation since teachers there have been diagnosed with cancer. Brown wrote to Tucker, the superintendent, in late January about the tower. “While I understand the report shows everything is meeting regulations, I’m still not sure that it proves our staff and students aren’t being exposed to radiation,” Brown said. “I would be interested to know if the district has completed any studies comparing the cancer rates at our school to other LPS schools as well?” The superintendent did not address that question. He responded to Brown about “your questions/concerns about the cell tower,” saying it is active and the tower’s lease is “set to expire in 2037.” “Per federal requirements, the tower is inspected annually to identify any maintenance issues and to ensure that the tower is structurally safe,” Tucker wrote to Brown. “In addition, the FCC closely regulates the antenna systems for compliance.” Tucker further said that the district received a “site compliance report” on the tower that was prepared in May 2023 and the tower was in “full compliance with all FCC Radio Frequency rules and regulations.” “While this might not alleviate your concerns,” Tucker said in his email to Brown, “we believe that this report, along with the finding presented by (Clay) County Public Health Center (CCPHC), would indicate that there are no unsafe environmental concerns on the Warren Hills campus.” Indeed, Brown said her concerns have not been alleviated, which is why the family is leaving. “It’s sad,” she said, adding “we’re also hopeful and excited for a new school.” “But yeah, this is something we never planned to do.”

EVENTS/ACTIVITIES/ACTIONS

5/13 LAST LAST CHANCE TO VOICE OPPOSITION TO LOSS OF LANDLINE SERVICE Final opportunity to speak your thoughts: Remote Public Participation Hearing: May 13 at 2:00 p.m. and/or 6:00 p.m. To comment publicly and/or listen: 1-800-857-1917 Passcode: 6032788# Press *1 to comment If needed, further info and instructions: https://www.attconnects.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/ATT_CA-Public-Notice_PPH_mailed-03.14.25.pdf Also, please submit a comment to the proceedings docket. The Utility Reform Network (TURN) claims that over a million Californians rely on landlines. These customers depend on the reliability, safety and voice quality of landlines because cell service is inadequate in their area or they are unable to tolerate wireless emissions. To date, copper landline connectivity remains the superior technology in homes, businesses, schools, government, etc. You can see comments submitted by others before submitting your own Click on Add Public Comment: apps.cpuc.ca.gov/p/R2406012 COURTESY EMF SAFETY NETWORK

5/13: Tues. May 13th via zoom C4ST speaker Dr. Riina Bray, MD: "Empowering Minds: Educating Children, Teachers, and Communities on Environmental" beginning at 7:30pm ET Follow this weblink for the full invitation and zoom details

https://gem.godaddy.com/p/ad9c7c1

5/15: Deadline for Reply Comments to FCC re: CTIA proposal to eliminate NEPA and NHPA protections See: CTIA Requests FCC 'update' (obliterate?) Rules re: National Environmental Policy Act and National Historic Protection Act To Sign on to the National Call’s Reply Comment: If you would like to join in on the comments, please email with the following and we will add you to the comments: Your name Your organization (if applicable) City State, and if you have been injured by an exposureThe National Call for Safe Technology <hello@thenationalcall.org>

5/21: MA4SAFE TECHNOLOGY Monthly Update Meeting 12 Noon ET Citizens and public servants are moving the needle toward safe technology in our communities. Join us on Zoom to share your inroads and/or be inspired by others!

Hear updates on science, active bills filed, legal actions, local progress, media coverage, events, tech tips and more! You needn’t be from MA to attend, all are welcome.

5/28 Free Public Education Webinar: Wireless Risks & Safer Technology Solutions! Date & Time May 28, 2025 06:00 PM Louisiana advocate Shari Champagne joins Cece Doucette of Massachusetts for Safe Technology in this fact-filled introductory level discussion for citizens, public servants and health care practitioners everywhere!





