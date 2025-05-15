cellphone testing, taking the internal temperature of a dummy

FEATURED: "Is Congress Serious about MAHA, including wireless?"

On Friday, May 16th at 12 noon ET, the National Health Federation is holding a forum "Is Congress Serious about MAHA, including wireless?" Among other topics, the forum will feature W. Scott McCollough (chief litigation counsel of the Children's Health Defense ElectroMagnetic Radiation Team), on CHD’s campaign to overturn 704, the section of the 1996 Telecom law restricting local zoning authorities from regulating personal wireless service facilities based on "environmental effects."

Learn more and register here:

The National Health Federation has also launched a new campaign:

No Spectrum Auctions or other Wireless Radiation bills until FCC ensures Safety

Spectrum auctions that have been proposed in the budget reconciliation bill would saturate cell towers with new antennas, further increasing Americans' exposure to wireless radiation--including the increasing numbers of people suffering from Electromagnetic Radiation Syndrome (EMR Syndrome). Click here to learn more and take action

https://national-health-federation.rallycongress.net/ctas/no-spectrum-auctions-other-wireless-radiation-bills-until-fcc-ensures?iframe=1

FEATURED:

INSPIRATION: Ted Gioia The Anti-Tech Canon: 30 Books My reading list for reviving human values in today's digital desert and liberating yourself from tech overreach

FEATURED, THE HILL, HAVANA SYNDROME, 11 MINUTE INTERVIEW WITH INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALIST

Catherine Herridge Interview: Feds know More About Havana Syndrome 'Energy Weapons'! | RISING Rising / May 14, 2025 / 8:57 AM PDT Investigative journalist discusses how the Biden administration tried to cover up Havana Syndrome" incidents reported in the mid-2010s.

NEWS AND NOTES

AI: Paris Marx from Disconnect Will Pope Leo XIV be an ally against AI? The Catholic Church has a striking clear-eyed critique of artificial intelligence [] In the same way that Pope Francis’ encyclical on climate change brought an important spiritual and moral dimension to the argument to accelerate environmental action, an effort by Pope Leo to do something similar on AI with a focus on its tangible impacts could be a welcome contribution. Even Francis’ climate arguments remain relevant, given the environmental consequences of the hyperscale data center buildout powering the AI boom. Tech critics reading Antiqua et nova might be surprised to find the leaders of the Catholic Church relying less on faith than the AI boosters trying to build their sci-fi futures and bring computer gods into being.

AI: Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI Has Grok lost its mind and mind-melded with its owner? Both certainly seem fixed on white genocide, these days.

AI: 404 media American Schools Were Deeply Unprepared for ChatGPT, Public Records Show Thousands of pages of documents show school districts around the country did not understand how much ChatGPT would change their classrooms, and pro-AI consultants filled in some of the gaps.

AI: Northeastern college student demanded her tuition fees back after catching her professor using OpenAI’s ChatGPT

BIG TECH UK: Minister accused of being too close to big tech after rise in meetings Exclusive: Technology secretary Peter Kyle had 28 meetings with people in or close to tech sector in six months Labour’s open door to big tech leaves critics crying foul

BIG TECH POLITICS: Senators Revive Bill to Break Big Tech’s Grip on Pentagon Deals A bipartisan pair of senators is reviving a bill to break the grip that tech giants like Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google have on the Pentagon’s cloud computing and artificial intelligence contracts. The Protecting AI and Cloud Competition in Defense Act is set to be reintroduced on Thursday by Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Republican Eric Schmitt of Missouri, according to people familiar with the matter. A version of the bill is also being introduced for the first time in the House, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity as the information is not public.

CHILDREN FAMILIES INSPIRATION: A Flip Phone Life The Real ‘Why’ Behind the Switch to a Flip Phone: My Kids My smartphone use was sending them all the wrong messages.

CHILDREN SCHOOLS: PEERS School Surveillance Fuels a $3 Billion Industry

This week we've summarized key news articles on:

Big Tech rolling out technologies for mass surveillance of school kids

mass surveillance tech tested in Israel before being deployed in the US

weather modification and geoengineering tech being proposed and tested despite catastrophic risks

ICE and the Department of Homeland Security engaging in highly questionable activities including kidnappings without due process

the US military plan to use lasers in space for warfare and communications

the US military's embrace of generative AI for spying

the CIA's ongoing legal challenges related to its post-9/11 torture program

5G; Ajit Pai at the CTIA 5G summit 5 minute video: CTIA’s Ajit Pai-who believes deeply in Amercian exceptionalism and the central role that wireless plays in advancing it

The 2025 5G Summit fostered discussion of how continued 5G leadership, and a pipeline of full-power, licensed spectrum is key to America’s ongoing innovation leadership, and economic competitiveness. CTIA's President and CEO Ajit Pai gave a keynote to open the event in Washington, D.C. on May 6.

5G INDUSTRY: Scientists Blasted Human Cells With 5G to See What Would Happen To settle lingering health fears, scientists blasted human skin cells with intense 5G signals to see if the radiation does any damage. By Margherita Bassi Published May 15, 2025 | More research has confirmed that, no, there is no evidence your cell phone will compromise your health. The recent study specifically analyzed electromagnetic waves used by 5G networks, which, during the pandemic, were at the center of conspiracies linking the technology to covid infections. In an effort to finally “close this debate,” researchers from Constructor University blasted two types of human skin cells with 5G electromagnetic fields significantly stronger than recommended safety limits for periods of two and 48 hours. Their results indicate that permissible levels of 5G electromagnetic waves do not damage human skin. “These results will contribute to counteracting the uncertainties with well-founded facts,” the researchers wrote in a study published Tuesday in PNAS Nexus. []This study adds to a growing body of evidence showing that 5G cell phone signals do not pose a health risk to humans. If anything, our greater concern should be the impact of ever-increasing screen time on our well-being.

The evidence hyperlink is an article from BrainTumourResearch: Extended mobile phone use does not increase brain tumour risk about the COSMOS study.

RE; do not pose a health risk

not has no active hyperlink.

health is a link to a page from the Govt of Canada: 5G technology, cell phones, cell phone towers and antennas Cell phones, cell phone towers and antenna installations are used to enable the wireless communication needs of Canadians. Learn about the safety of cell phones, cell phone towers, antennas and 5G technology “Based on the available scientific evidence, there are no health risks from exposure to the low levels of radiofrequency EMF which people are exposed to from cell phones, cell phone towers, antennas and 5G devices.”

HEALTH TECH: Bioprinting Inside the Body, Without Breaking the Skin Ultrasound enables minimally invasive 3D-printing of tissues, therapies, and more A new technique for 3D printing soft materials directly inside the body could allow the creation of complex structures deep within tissue—without making a single incision. The approach, unveiled this week in Science, uses focused ultrasound to sculpt injected “bio-ink” into tissue-like structures, opening the door to minimally invasive applications in cancer therapy, bioelectronics, and regenerative medicine. (What could go wrong)

HEALTH OT: Parkinson’s Disease Linked to Living Near Golf Courses—New Study

HEALTH: We Emit a Visible Light That Vanishes When We Die, Says Surprising New Study []What’s more, even in theory, visible wavelengths of light emitted by biological processes ought to be so faint that it’s easily swamped by the intense shine of ambient electromagnetic waves in the environment and radiant heat generated by our metabolism, making it a challenge to accurately track across an entire body.

HEALTH: Addiction isn't just about brain chemistry—but nor is it just bad choices []s. A more accurate, and more helpful, framework considers how people make decisions and how their environment shapes the value of different choice options. Neuroeconomics This is where insights from neuroeconomics—the study of how the brain makes value-based decisions—become useful. For example, one study found that when people are hungry, they pay more attention to how food tastes and less to how healthy it is, making unhealthy choices more likely. Similarly, alcohol users who were craving alcohol and in a negative mood were shown to value alcohol more than food, shifting their choices accordingly. Other research has found that the set of available alternatives strongly influences how appealing (or not) a choice option becomes. As applied to addiction, when healthier or more rewarding options are limited, the relative value of drugs increases. This suggests that addiction is less about losing the ability to choose and more about how context shapes choice. When someone is in treatment, they may genuinely want to stop using because the environment emphasizes recovery, support and future goals. But once they return to a setting where drugs are easy to access and attractive alternatives are few, the relative value of drug use increases—and relapse becomes more likely.

INSPIRATION; Pilgrims in the machine The day the internet dies Michael O’Brien, Ursula K. Le Guin, and Visions of the Future

MEDIA POLITICS COMMON DREAMS TOM VALOVIC: Mass Media and the Spectacle of the Imperial Presidency The revolution won’t be televised, but our national decline will be highly pixelated. [] Political dialogue has now largely shifted from a platform of reasoned discourse to battles of digital imagery and “optics.” []Back in the day, you could spot the occasional bumper sticker that said: “Kill your television.” On one level at least, there was a certain wisdom to that. But the advent of full-blown technocracy now makes it very difficult to turn away from a kind of forced participation in the now all-pervasive digital mediasphere.

NATURE: Echoes of “Avatar”: Spruce Trees Communicate During A Solar Eclipse All life on Earth reacts to the activity of our local star directly or indirectly – whether it is light for photosynthesis, the driving of short-term weather systems, and long-term climate cycles. Life on Earth also has to contend with radiation sources from beyond our solar system. When the celestial coincidence of a solar eclipse reduces or cuts off light to plants there are ways that these networks interact in response. This study examines how Spruce trees have the ability to react to solar eclipses and indeed prepare in advance to respond to them. As we search for life on other worlds, we have examined systems orbiting M-dwarf stars in close proximity to one another, often tidally locked where light levels can vary in different ways. How will life evolve within and react to such variations in stellar irradiation?

NUCLEAR: Olympic Surfing Comes to America’s Largest Nuclear Waste Dump

By Owen James Burke, Surfer.com | April 18, 2025 Professional surfing fans are responding to the LA28 Olympics Organizing Committee’s announcement that the Los Angeles-based 2028 Summer Olympics’ surfing event will take place at Lower Trestles. Depending upon whom you ask, Lowers is either the most perfectly level playing field for the sport of surfing short of an artificial wave pool, or the most boring venue imaginable for a surf competition.Contrasted with the 2024 Paris Summer Games, when the surfing event was held at what is arguably the most dangerous surf break on earth, it would be hard to argue Lowers is all too thrilling next to Teahupo’o—at least not on the surfing front. The most exciting thing about hosting such a large spectacle at Lowers may be its proximity to the San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station (SONGS), housing some 3.6 million pounds of high-level radioactive waste. Keep reading here.

POLITICS/INSPIRATION: (RAISE YOUR HAND IF YOU HAE BEEN HURT BY THE LEFT) 17 MINUTES

FROM WE HEAL FOR ALL PODCAST;

SECURITY: Bruce Schneier CRYPTO-GRAM, May 15, 2025 In this issue: If these links don't work in your email client, try reading this issue of Crypto-Gram on the web.

SPACE: The Starlink Debate: Saving the Internet or Disrupting the Night Sky? SLIDE SHOW

EVENTS:

The National Call - Fri 5-15-25 Smart Meter Meeting 2-3:15pm ET / EMR-S Meeting: 3:30-5pm ET

Link to register for both the Smart Meter and EMR-S Committee Meetings:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIod-ipqT0sHNXNdhl44NJ2NQO6D3cVDffF

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Agenda: Smart Meter (water, electric, etc.)

Creating a white paper, showing all the risks of having a smart meter, e.g., not grounded, fire risk (utility has to turn off the power before fire fighters can pour water on it, how company executives wait for the fire to go out and then remove the meter, even though illegal to do so), creating transients on home wiring, increased bills because of inherent inefficiency of electricity spikes in recording usage, data privacy risk, photos and examples. Creating a strategy to support groups and counter PUCs across the country. Model legislation, e.g., in CO, customer must opt-in: https://fastdemocracy.com/bill-search/co/2025A/bills/COB00007390/

Agenda: EMR-S Guidelines

We will continue to review together the following write-ups:

Schools - GM Hospitals RR Implants/pace-makers - RR Building codes - federal and state template - ML Wiring from the central grid to the home - SP, BB, PH, ML



Odette Wilkens Chair The National Call for Safe Technology

Lisa Smith Co-Chair The National Call for Safe Technology