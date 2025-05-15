I will send more news tomorrow as the post is already long.

Today is the last day to submit comment to the FCC about the CTIA petition to remove protections for historic areas and for the environment.

Xfinity is giving away equipment to enable faster speeds, and ATT is providing stronger Wi-Fi! because it’s not a consumer product~! (More Wi-Fi = ability to detect people within the premises)

FEATURED: SPANISH BLACKOUT

On April 28, 2025, a massive power outage swept across mainland Portugal and peninsular Spain, leaving large regions without electricity for nearly 10 hours. In Zaragoza—the fourth-largest city in Spain—my friend Peter immediately recognized the significance of the blackout. As a seasoned observer of electromagnetic radiation, he began capturing radiation levels and documenting what unfolded. He mentioned that some people seemed to have voice and SMS (text) capability, although no mobile data ability. This short video highlights my three critical takeaways from Peter's work that day: 1. During normal conditions, background radiation from wireless infrastructure is extreme—far exceeding what’s necessary for voice and text. When the power went out, radiation levels dropped dramatically, yet basic communication continued. 2. As mobile internet failed, phones began emitting powerful bursts of RF radiation while searching for service—an invisible storm of involuntary transmissions. 3. Most revealing of all, once the data stream was cut, people began talking to each other again. Normal, real-world social interaction resumed almost instantly. The lesson? Our wireless world depends on an invisible but ever-present fog of radiation that easily penetrates into our homes--never proven to be without harm. Here's the link to Peter's long-form video. English speakers can choose English captions for translation.

HAPPY NEWS: APPEAL BY GREEK CITIZENS BEFORE THE EUROPEAN COURT OF HUMAN RIGHTS AGAINST THE DECISION OF THE GREEK COURT OF JUSTICE CONCERNING 5G WIRELESS NETWORK

On 24 April 2025 our appeal to the European Court of Human Rights successfully passed the first decisive stage, the so-called admissibility stage, where 97% of appeals stumble. Our appeal was granted and given the case number 6596/25. The next stage, which is very crucial because the legal issues involved in the case will be raised, will begin shortly. We recall that this is the first appeal to reach this level and concerns the tender for the authorisation of the development of ‘5G’ wireless networks, which is of great importance within the European Community and particularly to the citizens and movements fighting to protect the health of human life and also the environment and wildlife.# To support this effort, please go to gofunding campaign page: 5G SUSPENSION - EUROPEAN COURT OF HUMAN RIGHTS

FEATURED: Paul Héroux, The collision between wireless and biology

ZERO5G Read on blog The collision between wireless and biology By Jolie Diane on May 13, 2025 Zero5G.com |"If your environment is made to mimic a theater of war, it will not be a theater of health." Paul Héroux, The collision between wireless and biology, Heliyon, Volume 11, Issue 10, 2025, e42267,

ISSN 2405-8440, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.heliyon.2025.e42267. "This article examines the historical development of the concept of energy of activation, which has been used in the past to frame the belief that non-ionizing electromagnetic radiation is harmless at non-thermal levels."Heliyon, Volume 11, Issue 10, 2025, e42267,

ZERO5GRead on blog or Reader ISSN 2405-8440, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.heliyon.2025.e42267. The collision between wireless and biology Conclusion "...The present environmental perspective is sad given that a substantial engineering toolbox is available to mitigate NTER exposures: optical fiber, wire twisting, earthing practices, DC power. But a reversal of exposure tendencies will be difficult, as industry has long enjoyed the support of a critical actor, the military. The same wireless communication techniques used to enable maneuverability in war theaters can also be used for high data rate access in civilian environments. Innovations such as 5G are useful to the military. Consequently, the military support these developments with the goal of achieving superiority over their adversaries in a theater of war [68]. The alliance between industry and the military certainly has some practical advantages, but it has one major drawback. If your environment is made to mimic a theater of war, it will not be a theater of health..." Source

FEATURED: KEITH CUTTER INTERVIEWS OLLE JOHANSSON

Professor Olle Johansson joins me for a discussion including one of the most urgent and overlooked health threats of our time: the rise of antibiotic-resistant bacteria driven by chronic RF radiation exposure—including from modern WiFi. We also cover why electrohypersensitivity (EHS) is a functional impairment, not an illness; why harmonizers don’t help; how synthetic EMFs differ from natural ones; blood-brain barrier damage; and the only known safe level of exposure to man-made fields: zero. Plus, insights on EHS relationships, Why insurance companies understand electromagnetic harm far better than most doctors, the shielded cube experiment, honey bees, DNA alteration, and the forgotten concept of "quiet enjoyment" of our homes. Essential viewing for anyone navigating EMF reality. Support Professor Johansson's continuing work: https://research.radiation.dk/

AI: Company Regrets Replacing All Those Pesky Human Workers With AI, Just Wants Its Humans Back "What you end up having is lower quality." Two years after partnering with OpenAI to automate marketing and customer service jobs, financial tech startup Klarna says it's longing for human connection again.

AI: Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI When it Comes to AI Policy, Congress Shouldn’t Cut States off at the Knees

AI BLOOD IN THE MACHINE: Four bad AI futures take root A whole week of d-list Black Mirror episodes come true

BROADBAND POLITICS BENTON: The Digital Equity Act: What It Is and Why We Need It On Friday, May 9, 2025, the Trump Administration began notifying states that their Digital Equity Act Capacity Grant funds were terminated. The day prior, President Donald Trump shared via Truth Social that he and U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick are determined to bring an end to the Digital Equity Act and its “unconstitutional” and “illegal” programs. In 2021, Congress included the Digital Equity Act in the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to give U.S. states, territories, and Tribal entities the tools they need to help people get online and use the internet. These governments have completed their plans and, until May 9th, were preparing to implement programs to improve digital literacy, access to affordable internet-connected devices, provide technical support, and increase awareness of privacy and cybersecurity. The digital divide is multifaceted. Some 24 million people in the U.S. lack high-speed internet service in their homes, according to the Federal Communications Commission. Many households can’t afford service when it is available. And many millions have not adopted broadband because they lack the skills and/or devices to do so. The Digital Equity Act primarily aims to address these issues around broadband adoption. Who is the Digital Equity Act Supposed to Help?

Congress identified eight “covered populations” to focus broadband adoption and digital skills programs on. Historically, many of these groups have had lower rates of technology adoption.

For low-income individuals (annual incomes of $30,000 or less), roughly a quarter say they don’t own a smartphone, and more than four in ten do not have home broadband services or a desktop or laptop computer. By comparison, each of these technologies is nearly ubiquitous among adults in households earning $100,000 or more a year. People 65 and over face numerous barriers to robust digital access, adoption, and use; nearly 22 million American seniors lacked wireline broadband access at home in 2020. Incarcerated individuals are generally cut off from communications and information services and cannot develop the digital skills needed for reentry into society and the workforce. Veterans lag in internet access when compared with non-veterans. In 2019, the Federal Communications Commission found that 2.2 million Veteran households lacked access to fixed broadband, mobile broadband, or both. Some 62 percent of adults with a disability say they own a desktop or laptop computer, compared with 81 percent of those without a disability. Individuals with a language barrier in the U.S. often struggle to obtain equitable access to the internet due to a lack of resources for non-English speakers. This includes individuals who are English learners and have low levels of literacy. Individuals who are members of a racial or ethnic minority group can face compounding systemic inequities that extend to internet access and adoption, including digital redlining, which disproportionately affects people of color, low-income communities, and rural populations. Further, only 69 percent of Black Americans and 67 percent of Hispanic Americans have desktop or laptop computers, compared with 80 percent of White Americans. While individuals who primarily reside in rural areas have seen a 9 percentage point rise in home broadband adoption since 2016––when about six-in-ten (63%) reported having a high-speed internet connection at home––rural residents are still less likely than those living in suburban areas to report having home broadband.

Over 80 percent of Americans fall within one or more of the covered populations and these populations have a great deal of overlap. In most states, rural populations are the largest covered population.

CELLPHONES: 1440 MEDIA Apple partners with tech startup Synchron to create brain-computer interfaces allowing people with disabilities to control iPhones with their thoughts (More) | How brain-computer interfaces work (More)

CHILDREN: Melanie Hempe from the Be ScreenStrong Substack Are You Too Distracted to Parent? A Major Study Reveals the Impact of Parental Tech Use on Young Children’s Cognitive and Emotional Development Guest Post By Dr. Adriana Stacey, MD Intro by Melanie Hempe At ScreenStrong, we focus on evidence-based solutions—not just the opinions floating around in today’s overwhelming digital parenting space. That’s why I’m so excited to share this powerful piece from my dear friend and colleague, Dr. Adriana Stacey, a seasoned expert on kids, screens, and the mental health crisis affecting our youth. [] Dr. Stacey’s perspective is one every parent needs to hear. With compassion and clarity, she connects the dots between science and real life. In this post, she unpacks new research that every parent should know about—the impact our screen habits have on our children’s development. You're going to want to read every word of this one. As parents, we are becoming increasingly concerned about the effects of technology use on the brains of our children and teenagers. Although, as a board-certified psychiatrist, I have held this concern for a decade now, many parents are just now becoming aware of the dangers of toxic screen use on the physical, social, and emotional well-being of children across the globe. One question we need to ask ourselves is often overlooked: How is our technology use affecting our children? Should we really be using handheld screens in front of our children? If not, why? An article recently published in JAMA Pediatrics is addressing just this issue (see full citation below), posing the question:

“What is the association between parental technology use in a child’s presence and motor development, cognitive development, psychosocial health, physical activity, screen time, and sleep in children younger than 5 years?” Spoiler alert: it’s not positive. And I would guess many of us already suspected that. This Australian study was a meta-analysis that included 21 studies involving almost 15,000 participants from 10 different countries. Significant associations were found between parental technology use in the child’s presence and cognition, internalizing behavior and emotions, externalizing behavior, prosocial behavior, attachment, and screen time. However, there were no studies that looked at the relationship between parental screen use and motor development, physical activity, or sleep. What did the researchers find? After culling the available data, evidence pointed to a negative relationship between parents’ use of technology in their child’s presence and cognitive and psychosocial outcomes, as well as the child’s own screen time. Specifically, parental technology use was significantly associated with:

Poorer cognition and prosocial behavior

Lower attachment

Higher levels of internalizing and externalizing problems

Higher levels of screen time

So What Can We Do?

Now that we know this is a real problem, the answer is simple:

Put your phone down.

Empower your children to respectfully remind you when you slip into screen mode.

Consider bigger changes :

Trade your smartphone for a basic talk/text device. Also, be sure you have a good content filter on all your devices. We like this one.

Check email and social media only on a desktop computer. Take the apps off your phone; you will be less distracted when you designate only certain times to check social media and emails.

Prioritize non-screen activities as a family. For more strategies and help, visit the ScreenStrong website.

Screen overuse by children and teens is a real public health emergency. We see more data confirming this every week. Now it’s also becoming clear that our own screen use may be having a direct impact on our children’s mental, emotional, and cognitive health.

CHILDREN: More Screen Time, Less Happiness? New Study Links Phones to Poorer Child and Adolescent Health Problematic smartphone use (PSU) has substantially increased in the last seven years, negatively impacting children's overall quality of life, although the proportion of children with clinical-level PSU remains low.

COMPUTER VS SMART PHONE: Mapping the Divide Analysis | Digitunity A newly released set of interactive maps from Digitunity paints a clearer picture of how many households in the United States do not own a large-screen computer. The maps, derived from 2023 American Community Survey data, give a state-level view of how digital device gaps continue to affect people across the country. The analysis finds that over 18 million households rely solely on smartphones for internet connectivity or do not own a computer, affecting roughly 33.2 million people in total. Using Census data and research-based calculations, these maps show how the digital divide differs between states. Designed to help local leaders, policymakers, and organizations identify where intervention is most needed and where they can make a significant impact, this resource is part of Digitunity's broader initiative to shift the systems that make computer ownership possible for everyone.

DATA: Musk Promised Budget Cuts, But Stole All Our Data And Delivered A Panopticon Instead The first thing Musk did on January 24, 2025, was to fire 17 Inspector Generals (IGs), the watchdogs overseeing federal agencies, including those who were investigating Musk’s companies. Since then, Musk has raided 15 agencies, including HHS, SSA, Treasury, General Services Administration (GSA), the Departments of Commerce, Energy, Labor, and Transportation. None of the promised $2 trillion of savings has materialized. Essentially, every government leader who has resisted DOGE has been either fired, resigned, or otherwise shoved out. In the wake of hubris caused by Musk/DOGE, AI has seized control of all our data and given it to companies like Palantir, GROK (Musk’s X.AI), and OpenAI. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out what is happening here. Without repeated endorsement by President Trump, DOGE would have been drop-kicked out of Washington, DC at the outset. ⁃ Patrick Wood, Editor.

DIGITAL DIVIDE INDUSTRY: Connected: To Be or Not to Be? What stakeholders are saying about the landmark Supreme Court case Analysis | Glen Echo Group While it’s not common for a Federal Communications Commission issue to face the court of last resort, two combined lawsuits recently heard before the bench—Federal Communications Commission v. Consumers' Research and Schools, Health & Libraries Coalition v. Consumers' Research—could put millions of anchor institutions, rural communities and American families nationwide in real jeopardy of losing connectivity. The Universal Service Fund is a decades-old telecommunications subsidy program managed by the FCC. At issue is whether the FCC legally delegated authority to the Universal Service Administrative Company, a non-profit entity, to administer the program. In short: is the USF constitutional? Consumers’ Research, a conservative nonprofit, says no. But many industry and public interest groups—including the Schools, Health & Libraries Broadband Coalition, Benton Institute for Broadband & Society, MediaJustice, and National Digital Inclusion Alliance, parties to the case—say yes and affirm its necessity for digital opportunity. At the Glen Echo Group, we’re lucky to work with some of the brightest minds across the broadband ecosystem. While we note that oral arguments don’t always reflect the outcome of a case, we asked our partners for their takes following oral arguments and their projections for the future of USF. Summary on Benton.org

EMF SCIENCE EINAR NORWAY: Robert O Becker (1923-2008) Nobel Prize candidate and "cancelled" whistleblower Every single day I receive new emails from that tell me that knowledge is spreading around the globe about how we humans are now destroying our living environment with the help of the increasingly more and stronger electromagnetic fields we create - and sweeping it under the rug that it is happening. Many have warned early on against this development. One of them was Robert O. Becker, a physician and researcher at one of America's many veterans' hospitals. But his knowledge became threatening to the US power industry, to the defense industry, and to the guardians of the old understanding that, apart from heat damage or electrocution, electromagnetic forces could not harm. Here you will find an article from India about how Robert O Becker was silenced.

FCC: ARS TECHNICA FCC commissioner writes op-ed titled, “It’s time for Trump to DOGE the FCC“ "The FCC is a prime candidate for DOGE-style reform," Nathan Simington writes.A Republican member of the Federal Communications Commission is proposing a DOGE-style overhaul of the agency's operations, including large cuts to the Universal Service Fund that subsidizes broadband deployment and access. FCC Commissioner Nathan Simington said the fund should reduce spending on fiber networks and give money to Starlink—helping Elon Musk, the man in charge of President Trump's DOGE initiative. Simington also argued that the FCC is using too many staff hours on reviewing license applications and should instead use automated systems to approve most license requests. In a Daily Caller op-ed titled, "It's Time For Trump To DOGE The FCC," Simington and his chief of staff, Gavin Wax, wrote that "President Trump's vision for restoring constitutional government is finally taking shape, and nowhere is that more urgently needed than at the Federal Communications Commission." [] The FCC historically has operated independently from the White House, but Trump issued an executive order declaring that it is no longer an independent agency. []Simington's proposed cost-cutting would also target Lifeline, a Universal Service program for people with low incomes; and E-Rate, a Universal Service program for schools and libraries. Simington wants to redirect money to Elon Musk's Starlink system and away from wired broadband networks, even though fiber networks offer superior service and are more future-proof. "Programs like E-rate and Lifeline, while once valuable, have lost relevance in the age of widespread mobile Internet and emerging satellite services. Wired internet subsidies are increasingly unnecessary and cost-inefficient," Simington wrote. "The rise of satellite broadband, such as Starlink, and fixed wireless alternatives offer a more scalable, less expensive solution. Rather than spending billions to trench fiber cable to remote areas, the FCC should adopt a technology-neutral approach that lets innovation drive infrastructure deployment. Reforming USF to reflect these realities is long overdue and would align with DOGE's mission of smarter, leaner government." []The FCC is currently operating with two Republicans and two Democrats, preventing any major votes that require a Republican majority. But Democratic Commissioner Geoffrey Starks said he is leaving sometime this spring, and Republican nominee Olivia Trusty is on track to be confirmed by the Senate. The agency is likely to cut numerous regulations once there's a Republican majority. Carr started a "Delete, Delete, Delete" proceeding that aims to eliminate as many rules as possible. Congress is also pushing FCC cost cuts, as the Senate voted to kill a Biden-era attempt to use E-Rate to subsidize Wi-Fi hotspots for schoolchildren who lack reliable Internet access to complete their homework.

FCC: Republican Plan to Sell $88 Billion of Radio Spectrum Faces Fight Top Republicans are planning to auction $88 billion worth of radio spectrum to wireless broadband companies Verizon Communications Inc. and Elon Musk’s Starlink to help pay for their massive tax package — but the proposal faces stiff opposition from senators concerned about the potential impact to defense systems. The House Energy and Commerce Committee approved language Wednesday authorizing 600 megahertz of sales to private industry, which would generate an estimated $88 billion in revenue over a decade. That’s particularly attractive to Republicans because the revenue wouldn’t come from politically painful tax increases or benefit cuts elsewhere. Telecom giants have been lobbying to restore spectrum sales, which would give them the ability to expand their broadband internet services. But the idea of auctioning spectrum, much of which is allocated now to the Defense Department, has long faced resistance in the Pentagon and from the department’s closest allies on Capitol Hill, who warn that changes to radars and other systems could cost hundreds of billions of dollars and impact key capabilities.

FIRES: SMART METER WHISTLEBLOWER Norman Lambe from Norman’s Substack The Absent Mayor Even though the flames are extinguished, there is a fire still burning concerning the Pacific Palisades and Eaton catastrophes. On a side note, the vultures have already begun to circle concerning the burned-out property in Pacific Palisades. The following information was obtained from realator.com concerning the inflated prices for fire damaged property: Dozens of scorched properties that were destroyed in the Palisades and Eaton fires have been put on the market in recent days—with listing prices of up to $3.25 million each. A razed home in Pacific Palisades, which was listed for $999,000 days after the fires broke out, has now sold for just under $1.2 million—becoming the first fire-ravaged property to find a buyer in the wake of the January blazes. I believe further questions need to be answered concerning the speed and intensity the fires and the fact the Utility companies are still removing these meters and developing a series of hoops for insurance companies to jump through to be able to examine them. Respectfully Submitted,Norman Lambe

‘GLOBAL WARMNG” FUTURISM (CAUTION RE; MAINSTREAM NARRATIVE, BUT THIS DEMONSTRATES THE FOLLY OF SMART METERS) Scientists Just Found Who's Causing Global Warming You might want to sit down for this one. A recent study published in the journal Nature Climate Change has found that the richest 10 percent of the world population are responsible for an astonishing two-thirds of observable climate warming since 1990. Basically, that small minority of the wealthiest among us contribute nearly seven times as much to extreme climate change as the entire lower-earning 90 percent of the planet. []The poorest among us, owning no factories, private jets, or oil rigs, are hardly a glimmer in the rearview mirror of the ultrarich as they race toward emission rates previously unseen by humankind. Climate change, being clearly tied to economic activity, is simply one of dozens of consequences of our chosen economic system — and as the old adage goes, "it all rolls downhill."

HEALTH: The Circadian Classroom Where The “Sunlight Causes Cancer” Narrative Crumbles

HEALTH IEEE: Wearable Device Tracks Gases From Just Above the Skin The skin is the largest organ in a human body. It plays an essential role, protecting all of your internal organs. But it can also be a source of valuable information about your health. Many wearables such as smartwatches and fitness trackers monitor biometrics using sensors that are in contact with the skin to track optical, thermal, mechanical, and fluid data—mostly about blood flow beneath the skin. However, current devices cannot detect the gases that are emitted and absorbed by the skin itself. This movement of several gases through the skin provides important health data. Measuring water vapor gives insights about hydration, which can be vital for patients, athletes, and people working in hazardous settings. Carbon dioxide emissions can track a variety of metabolic functions, such as skin health and wound healing. Some volatile organic compounds (VOC) can be environmental health hazards, so monitoring their absorption by the skin can help with risk assessment. VOCs are also emitted by the skin, which can be related to bacterial infection of a wound. (Perhaps this technology could also validate changes in the body’s energetic field caused by RF/EMF exposures?)

INDUSTRY: Stronger Wi-Fi Is Coming to AT&T Homes AT&T is rolling out a new in-home internet package called All-Fi Pro which is aimed at improving the overall Wi-Fi experience for its Fiber customers. While fiber internet already offers fast download and upload speeds, AT&T says it's just as important to ensure that those speeds translate to real-world performance inside the home. All-Fi Pro addresses this by bundling upgraded hardware, improved coverage, and stronger security features into a single solution. To help extend Wi-Fi coverage, All-Fi Pro includes mesh Wi-Fi extenders that can increase wireless range by up to 1,000 square feet. These are meant to reduce dead zones and provide more consistent connectivity throughout the home, especially in larger spaces or homes with tricky layouts. All-Fi Pro also expands AT&T’s home internet security with the inclusion of ActiveArmor advanced internet protection. Features include VPN at Home to mask users’ IP addresses, ID monitoring to alert customers if their personal information appears in a data breach, and additional tools to help protect devices from malware and other threats on the network. AND XFINITY: Replace your internet equipment to get faster speeds Good news Bringing customers like you the best in-home WiFi experience is our top priority. That’s why we’re excited to give you faster speeds so your home can continue being everyone’s favorite binge, scroll, share, and stream zone. Here’s the best part: These faster speeds are included with your current Internet plan at no extra cost. Next steps Your current internet equipment can't deliver these new speeds, so we’ve compiled a list of compatible devices to purchase so that you can take advantage of the fastest speeds available to you. Click below to find a compatible device.

INSPIRATION: World Localization Day The different grassroots movements are seeming to merge as the Metacrisis grows inviting – .indeed crying out for us – to come together and allow our intuitive Collective Consciousness to guide us away from polarization, power-over, consumption and war, and toward cooperation and care for one another and Earth; out of separation and fear to inter-being and love. The need for safer and more life enhancing uses of technology is quite in sync with the call for Localization – a grassroots movement calling for greater focus on local community, businesses, and in-person connection. World Localisation Day (WLD) 2025, [] on June 21 and during the whole month of June, we celebrate the great many efforts underway across the world which strengthen ecological economies, local communities and food systems. People and groups in 50 countries on six continents have been participating in World Localisation Day through a wide variety of activities since 2020. We expect broad participation this year as well, and envisage a rich international program that will inspire and inform others with examples of localisation in action, including in food, energy, business, finance, governance, culture and education. Here are a few ideas:

Host a film screening. We have several films that you can use:

The Power of Local - localisation-in-action worldwide - soon available in ten languages.

Closer to Home - a united call for a new economy - available in 16 languages.

Planet Local: A Quiet Revolution - grassroots activists from every continent - available in 11 languages.

Many shorter videos and animations are available too.

Focus on local food:

A local food feast

An eat local challenge

Local food and seeds fair

Spread the message:

Get World Localisation Day on the radio

Host a webinar

Organise a workshop

Run a campaign on social media that introduces the global-to-local message

See more information about World Localisation Day 2025, and how to get involved, and check out last year´s events for more inspiration.

NATURE: 1440 MEDIA Researchers observe what is believed to be collective memory loss in schools of Norwegian herring, resulting in shifting of spawning grounds by 500 miles (More) Researchers led by the Institute of Marine Research in Norway report an 800 km poleward shift in the spawning grounds of Norwegian spring-spawning herring (NSS herring) following a loss of collective migration memory among older fish due to age-selective fishing. Findings indicate potential disruptions to coastal food webs and present challenges for fisheries management. Entrainment, the process by which migratory routes are transferred from experienced spawners to recruits through social learning, is integral to the migratory culture of schooling fish populations. Previous research has indicated that age-selective fishing targeting older fish can disrupt cultural transmission, fragmenting established migration routes. Historically, NSS herring migrated as far as 1,300 km southward from wintering areas in northern Norwegian waters to spawn along the west coast at Møre, a route proposed to balance the energetic costs of long-distance swimming with the benefits of improved larval survival in southern waters. In the study, "Herring spawned poleward following fishery‑induced collective memory loss," published in Nature, researchers conducted an integrative observational analysis combining fisheries records, scientific acoustic-trawl surveys, and tagging experiments to assess whether disrupted social learning altered spawning geography. Data spanning 1995 to 2024 were obtained from Norwegian, Icelandic, and Faroese fisheries, representing approximately 80% of the total herring catch as reported to the International Council for the Exploration of the Seas.Entrainment, the process by which migratory routes are transferred from experienced spawners to recruits through social learning, is integral to the migratory culture of schooling fish populations. Previous research has indicated that age-selective fishing targeting older fish can disrupt cultural transmission, fragmenting established migration routes. Historically, NSS herring migrated as far as 1,300 km southward from wintering areas in northern Norwegian waters to spawn along the west coast at Møre, a route proposed to balance the energetic costs of long-distance swimming with the benefits of improved larval survival in southern waters. In the study, "Herring spawned poleward following fishery‑induced collective memory loss," published in Nature, researchers conducted an integrative observational analysis combining fisheries records, scientific acoustic-trawl surveys, and tagging experiments to assess whether disrupted social learning altered spawning geography. Data spanning 1995 to 2024 were obtained from Norwegian, Icelandic, and Faroese fisheries, representing approximately 80% of the total herring catch as reported to the International Council for the Exploration of the Seas. Scientific acoustic-trawl surveys conducted annually from 2018 to 2024 provided quantitative data on migration routes, feeding grounds, and spawning areas. Surveys were performed during peak migration periods to capture variations in spatial distribution and school composition. Between 2016 and 2023, 202,155 herring were tagged in northern Norwegian fjords using Passive Integrated Transponder (PIT) tags. Tag recapture data, collected at processing facilities equipped with RFID antennas, were cross-referenced with acoustic survey data to track migration routes and spawning locations.

My blog about this: EMF/RF Do Fish Have Amnesia? and Other Questions About How Science Views Earth Casting a wider net? It’s not the fish that have “amnesia” and “collective memory loss” - it’s us. Understanding EMF, Damage to the Oceans, and Gall Bladder Harm

NATURE ADVOCACY OT LOGGING: Treesit Now in Place for 1 Week Reflections on movement building, direct action, and the future of forest defense Max Wilbert The forest they’re defending is Washington State land, located in the Elwha River Watershed, just outside the small city of Port Angeles

POLITICS TELECOM: Summary on Benton.org House Commerce Republicans clear sweeping tech plans in party-line vote John Hendel | Punchbowl News The House Commerce Committee voted 29-24 to advance the communications title of the GOP megabill. The bill includes a host of thorny tech and telecommunications provisions, including a spectrum provision set to raise $88 billion by selling frequencies and implementing a decade-long moratorium on state AI regulation. Democrats attacked the spectrum plan as a “cash grab” to fund tax breaks for the wealthy. Democrats also tried and failed to knock out the GOP’s 10-year moratorium on states implementing AI measures, a provision that might not pass muster with parliamentary rules.