The 5G Skin study from Constructor University (Germany) junk research is making the rounds in tech reporting, assuring everyone that 5G concern is unjustified because “For up to 48 hours, these skin cells were blasted with frequencies of 27 and 40.5 GHz…which did nothing. No gene mutations or changes to speak of. Not even a hint of suspicious cell behavior. The study, which ran under tight conditions including temperature control and blind testing, the kinds of processes that make science a trustworthy and worthwhile endeavor, found no changes in gene expression or methylation patterns.”

FEATURED Cell phone use impacts a salivary gland

ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH NEWS Study finds long-term cell phone use impacts a salivary gland A recent study published in the International Journal of Risk & Safety in Medicine examined the impact of cell phone radiation exposure on the parotid gland, the largest of the major salivary glands. In short: The parotid gland is located near the ear just beneath the skin, putting it in close proximity to where a cell phone is typically held.

Individuals who used cell phones for longer than three years showed changes to their parotid gland function, including increased saliva production, higher saliva pH, and increased markers of oxidative stress associated with cellular damage.

Some of these effects were more pronounced on the side of the head where the phone was typically held, particularly in individuals with less than 3 years of use, suggesting early biochemical responses linked to exposure duration.

The study authors recommend simple precautions — such as distancing the phone away from the head and limiting the duration of calls — to reduce exposure to cell phone radiation.

Key quote: “Public health recommendations should encourage reducing long-duration conversations and using earphones to minimize [non-ionizing electromagnetic radiation] exposure.” Why this matters: The parotid gland plays a vital role in oral health and even subtle changes in its function could signal underlying inflammation in the gland. Previous animal studies have reported inflammation , tissue damage and biochemical changes in the parotid glands of rats exposed to wireless radiation. Despite scientific calls to strengthen safety guidelines and growing evidence of harm from prolonged cell phone radiation exposure, U.S. safety regulations remain unchanged since 1996 — long before the ubiquitous use of cell phones. Numerous medical groups , including the American Academy of Pediatrics and California Department of Health, recommend distancing the phone from the ear and head.

FEATURED KEITH CUTTER INTERVIEWS OLLE J. (REPOST): Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria from WiFi Exposure + More

In what may prove to be one of the most urgent and under-reported medical concerns of our time, Professor Olle Johansson warns that exposure to radiofrequency (RF) radiation—from sources like modern WiFi—may drive the rise of antibiotic-resistant bacteria. This alarming phenomenon, unfolding silently in our homes, schools, and hospitals, could become a medical tsunami with implications far beyond anything currently being acknowledged by mainstream science.

But that was just one of many critical topics we covered.

We also discussed why electrohypersensitivity (EHS) should not be labeled as an illness—but rather as a functional impairment . I’ve long been intrigued by Olle’s consistent use of that term, and now I understand the rationale behind it.

He also shared why so-called “harmonizers” don’t help , and how false solutions like these distract from what truly does: effective avoidance through source removal, increasing distance, and effective shielding.

We examined how synthetic EMFs differ fundamentally from natural ones —not just in intensity, but in characteristics like polarization, modulation, and coherence. Olle reviewed evidence for blood-brain barrier damage , stressing again that the only known safe exposure level to man-made artificial fields is zero.

We explored EHS in the context of the “new normal,” how their spouses may learn they’ve been affected too, and how EMF sensitivity can strain family bonds. His retelling of the underground shielded cube experiment , and what it revealed about the human response to EMF absence, was especially compelling.

Other highlights included:

Why insurance companies understand electromagnetic harm far better than most doctors

The potential multiplier effect of radiation exposures due to their information content

Why sensitive measuring instruments are essential —and how the right level of reduction for the individual is critical

The benefit of EMF challenge facilities

His recent honey bee experiment

How RF radiation can kill insects and alter DNA

The erosion of our right to quiet enjoyment in our homes —now invaded by wireless trespass

Effects of EMF exposure even before conception

And how, for some, EHS becomes a strange sort of blessing—forcing a reexamination of life’s purpose

Olle’s style of advocacy —one person at a time—is both humble and effective . Whether you’re new to this issue or already walking the path of increasing EMF resilience, this interview offers clarity for anyone trying to live sanely in an electrically toxic world.

I hope you find our conversation as impactful as I did:

ACTIVISM HISTORY OT: The forgotten activists of Love Canal: While white homeowners made headlines over toxic pollution in Love Canal, Black mothers living next door were left out of the national narrative — despite fighting just as hard for their families’ health. The 19th shines a spotlight on the overlooked activists and explores how their exclusion has contributed to an incomplete understanding of the environmental movement. courtesy Env Health News

ACTIVISM: ART RESOURCES FOR WRITERS, ETC: Free-to-use Picture Resources for Writers You have options other than Generative AI to illustrate your work OFFERED BY UK’S JORDAN ACOSTA (INCLUDES MAPS, MUSEUM COLLECTIONS, UNSPLASH, ETC)

AI: The One Percent Rule Colin Lewis Power Hungry Systems The energy needs of AI The International Energy Agency’s 2025 report, Energy and AI, lays bare what most of Silicon Valley's podcast-talkers prefer to euphemize. There is no such thing as disembodied intelligence. Even the cloud has cables. Training AI models today consumes megawatt-hours of power, and running them, your friendly chatbot or video generator, can require as much electricity as dozens of homes. The largest AI data centers under construction are projected to devour as much electricity as two million households. This isn’t just a curiosity. It’s a confrontation with scale, one with real implications. For governments, it’s a call to overhaul energy strategies. The IEA is unambiguous: countries that can provide affordable, reliable, and clean electricity at scale will lead the AI frontier. [] It’s a blunt fact: an AI data center is ten times more capital-intensive than an aluminium smelter. You can’t afford to plug it in and pray.

“Data centres accounted for around 1.5% of the world’s electricity consumption in 2024, or 415 terawatt-hours (TWh). The United States accounted for the largest share of global data centre electricity consumption in 2024 (45%), followed by China (25%) and Europe (15%). Globally, data centre electricity consumption has grown by around 12% per year since 2017, more than four times faster than the rate of total electricity consumption. AI-focused data centres can draw as much electricity as power-intensive factories such as aluminium smelters, but they are much more geographically concentrated. Nearly half of data centre capacity in the United States is in five regional clusters.”

AI: Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI Two Years Ago Today in AI History: The Tale of An About-face in AI Regulation On the second anniversary of the US Senate’s first hearing on AI; a lot has changed — and not for the better

AI: Brian Merchant Behind Silicon Valley and the GOP’s campaign to ban state AI laws Inside the effort to de-democratize AI

AI: Buried in Congress’s Budget Bill is a Push to Halt AI Oversight Public Citizen’s J.B. Branch and Ilana Beller. “This would not simply be a pause in regulation,” they argue. “It’s a decade-long permission slip for corporate impunity.” Here is just a small sample of the state laws that could be blocked by the House Energy and Commerce’s 10-year moratorium on state-AI regulation:

Two-thirds of US states have laws against AI-generated Deepfake Porn .

Half of US states have laws against AI-generated deceptive election materials .

Colorado’s comprehensive state AI Act establishes baseline consumer protections and accountability mechanisms for AI companies.

Kentucky’s AI laws protect citizens from AI discrimination by the state and require citizens to be informed when decisions have been rendered by AI.

Tennessee’s ELVIS Act protects against AI voice cloning , protecting artists against exploitation and unauthorized use of their likeness.

A North Dakota law prohibits health insurance companies from using AI to make authorization decisions about treatments, mandating that any denials be made by a licensed physician.

New York’s AI Bill of Rights provides civil and consumer rights protections to residents when dealing with AI systems.

South Carolina’sstate supreme court directive “to ensure the responsible and secure integration” of AI, which includes restrictions on AI use involving confidential court records.

Nineteen states have laws governing autonomous vehicles , all of which would likely be voided under the preemption provision.

Utah’s groundbreaking legislation protects consumers interacting with mental health AI chatbots.

California’s nation-leading AI laws include AI content disclosures and guidelines for how consumer data may be used to train large language models.



AI SURVEILLANCE: Police Skirt Facial Recognition Bans With New Type Of AI Facial recognition software has been banned in many cities across America. No problem for Technocrats at Veritone. Police departments are doing an end run around pesky laws and statutes by using Veritone’s non-biometric body identification software instead, all based on AI, of course. This is unprecedented because it gives police a brand new tool to use against citizens. []Police and federal agencies have found a controversial new way to skirt the growing patchwork of laws that curb how they use facial recognition: an AI model that can track people using attributes like body size, gender, hair color and style, clothing, and accessories. The tool, called Track and built by the video analytics company Veritone, is used by 400 customers, including state and local police departments and universities all over the US. It is also expanding federally: US attorneys at the Department of Justice began using Track for criminal investigations last August. Veritone’s broader suite of AI tools, which includes bona fide facial recognition, is also used by the Department of Homeland Security—which houses immigration agencies—and the Department of Defense, according to the company. “The whole vision behind Track in the first place,” says Veritone CEO Ryan Steelberg, was “if we’re not allowed to track people’s faces, how do we assist in trying to potentially identify criminals or malicious behavior or activity?” In addition to tracking individuals where facial recognition isn’t legally allowed, Steelberg says, it allows for tracking when faces are obscured or not visible. The product has drawn criticism from the American Civil Liberties Union, which—after learning of the tool through MIT Technology Review—said it was the first instance they’d seen of a nonbiometric tracking system used at scale in the US. They warned that it raises many of the same privacy concerns as facial recognition but also introduces new ones at a time when the Trump administration is pushing federal agencies to ramp up monitoring of protesters, immigrants, and students.

AUTOMOBILES: EPA Chief Explains How He’ll End Auto Start/Stop Tech https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/other/epa-chief-explains-how-he-ll-end-auto-start-stop-tech/ar-AA1EY84

BROADBAND INDUSTRY POLITICS BENTON: You Can't Spell Reconciliation Without S-P-E-C-T-R-U-M FCC's Spectrum Auction Authority The FCC's spectrum auction authority previously expired in 2023. The budget reconciliation bill's communications title would reauthorize the FCC spectrum auction authority through September 2034. The legislation would require the FCC, in partnership with the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), to free up and auction by 2034 at least 600 megahertz (MHz) of commercial or federal spectrum in the covered band to be auctioned by 2034 the band of frequencies between 1.3 gigahertz (GHz) and 10 GHz, inclusive, excluding the band of frequencies between 3.1 GHz and 3.45 GHz and the band of frequencies between 5.925 GHz and 7.125 GHz. Within three years of enactment of the law (assuming that happens), the FCC would auction at least 200 MHz of the identified spectrum. The FCC would complete auctions for the remaining spectrum after six years. Auctions of this spectrum would result in exclusive, licensed use for mobile broadband services, fixed broadband services, mobile and fixed broadband services, or a combination thereof. As is some previous auctions, the FCC will not conclude these auctions if the total cash proceeds are less than 110 percent of the total estimated relocation or sharing costs. According to Commerce Committee Chairman Brett Guthrie (R-KY), the sale of this spectrum could raise $88 billion by 2034. This funding would go to the U.S. Treasury. House Democrats sought to divert auction proceeds to public programs via bill amendments, but their efforts were unsuccessful. These amendments included proposed investments in emergency communications infrastructure (911 and first responder networks), cybersecurity, and broadband deployment. Specifically, the Committee rejected—in a party line vote—an amendment proposed by Rep Yvette D. Clark (D-NY) that would have set aside funding for the FCC's Affordable Connectivity Program, which expired in May of last year. “Funding to make broadband affordable is needed now, perhaps more than ever,” said Rep. Clarke. “[Auction] proceeds should be reinvested for the public good and not used exclusively to pay for tax cuts for [Republicans’] billionaire friends.” House Democrats also expressed concerns over the vulnerability of Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS), which allows shared access to the 3.5 GHz frequency band (3550 MHz to 3700 MHz) for commercial deployment of private cellular 4G and 5G networks. CBRS was not excluded from the spectrum provision like the lower 3 GigaHertz (GHz) band––used by the U.S. military–– and the unlicensed 6 GHz Wi-Fi band were. "Jamming a bill through that could kick all current users off the CBRS band when we have had only 36 hours to review the bill's text, and only one spectrum hearing this Congress, is reckless and risks causing real harm," said Rep Doris Matsui (D-CA) at the hearing. Artificial Intelligence Gets Free Rein The artificial intelligence portion of the bill would have sweeping ramifications for federal, state, and local governments. The Committee appropriated $500 million to the Department of Commerce for fiscal year 2025––with these funds remaining available through September 30, 2035––for the purpose of modernizing and securing federal information technology (IT) systems through the deployment of commercial artificial intelligence, automation technologies, and the replacement of antiquated business systems.

CELLHONES SPECTRUM POLITICS: Cell Phone Titans Clash With Cable Companies, Pentagon Over Texas Sen. Cruz-Backed Idea For ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ An $88 billion tug-of-war over America’s airwaves is pitting the Pentagon against telecom giants — with wireless speeds, national security, and the size of the national debt hanging in the balance. The House Energy and Commerce Committee ignited the fight when it advanced a budget bill that would restore the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) auction authority and require the sale of mid-band spectrum. However, the proposed provision to President Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” noticeably excluded one contested piece of the spectrum — the 3.1 to 3.45 GHz band, which Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz and his allies want cleared for licensed commercial use. Cruz’s stance has earned him a number of critical attack ads from at least one group with ties to the cable industry. The fate of that slice of military-held radio spectrum is hotly contested. Mobile carriers say that auctioning it commercially could supercharge consumers’ wireless speeds. But the Defense Department warns that auctioning it off could cripple missile defense systems, and lawmakers must now decide who gets to control this coveted resource.

CHILDREN: ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH NEWS Parents push for school transfers after cancer concerns near cell tower in Missouri district

CHILDREN SCHOOLS CELLPHONES: Mass. lawmakers to ‘explore’ ban on cellphones in all public schools, Senate president says

CHILDREN: Jon Haidt from After Babel A Norwegian Approach to Supporting Children’s Risky Play Ellen Sandseter on the value of bumps, bruises, and building real-world confidence

CONNECTED CARS; Zero Hedge Lethal Lidar: Volvo SUV's Infrared Beam Fries Smartphone Camera High-powered lidar systems—commonly used in autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles—emit infrared laser beams to map their environments. While invisible to the human eye, these beams can damage smartphone camera sensors, as one Reddit user recently discovered the hard way. Reddit user Jeguetelli recently shared a video on the r/Volvo subreddit showing a smartphone camera's image sensor being fried after filming the front-mounted lidar sensor on the Volvo EX90—a fully electric, seven-seat luxury SUV that serves as Volvo's flagship entry into the electric vehicle market. "Never film the new Ex90 because you will break your cell camera.Lidar lasers burn your camera," Jeguetelli wrote. To verify this, Kate asked Google AI whether this effect is real. AI Overview: Yes, LiDAR laser systems in cars, particularly those using a 1550-nanometer wavelength like the Volvo EX90's Luminar system, can potentially damage smartphone cameras, especially when filmed up close. The strong laser beams, though safe for human eyes, can damage the CMOS image sensors in some cameras.

DATA CENTERS: Alabamians Want Answers About a Four-Million-Square-Foot Data Center Coming to Their Backyards Residents in and around Bessemer are furious over Project Marvel, a plan to build a 4.5-million-square-foot data processing facility on 700 acres of wooded land. Public officials have been sworn to silence.

DATA CENTERS: In the World’s Data Center Hotbed, How Close Is Too Close, and Who Should Pay? Dominion Energy wants to power a “hyperscale” data center a stone’s throw from a residential subdivision in Fairfax County, Virginia. The state’s leaders are bullish, but the center’s would-be neighbors are not thrilled.

DATA CENTERS: Data Centers Drive Higher Forecasts for Electric Demand in Pennsylvania, Sparking Climate Worries The projected increase, part of a nationwide trend, could mean more use of fossil fuels.

DATA CENTERS: INDUSTRY POLITICO What’s one underrated big idea? Data Center Coalition's Josh Levi How digital infrastructure has become foundational for everything we do. Data is the lifeblood of our daily lives and the 21st-century economy. All the convenience we often associate with the cloud, whether it’s streaming a movie, participating in a Zoom call, having a telehealth appointment with your doctor, or participating in online learning is facilitated by data transferred and stored in physical locations, the servers located in data centers. In fact, the average American household now has 21 connected devices. I’m slightly embarrassed to admit my family has over 50. []The world is expected to generate as much data in the next five years as it did over the previous 10, especially as an additional 2 billion people start connecting to the internet. We’re seeing a massive increase in demand for the data that fuels economic growth. What could the government be doing regarding technology that it isn’t? Access to reliable electricity has become the pacing challenge to building out America’s digital infrastructure. After 20 years of relatively flat electricity load growth, today nearly all new investment and growth throughout the 21st century economy fundamentally relies on the availability of power. []the industry now supports 4.7 million jobs and $727 billion in annual GDP as of 2023. Companies are investing to meet this unprecedented moment and responding to the growing demand signals for more data and digital infrastructure across all facets of our society and economy.

ELECTRIC VEHICLES: DOCUMENTARY FILM “Electric Vehicles: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly” While electric vehicles (EVs) sales are soaring, recent news stories have shown a different, bleaker EVs reality exists. For some EV owners, their electric vehicles became a death trap in recent LA fires when multiple reports emerged of drivers unable to start or charge their electric cars. As President Trump signed an executive order on Day 1 to terminate the EV mandate, it is more important now than ever that Americans ask the question “Are electric cars really better for the planet?" Renowned TV and radio personality Larry Elder takes the audience on an investigative journey to find answers to the question in the new documentary “Electric Vehicles: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly” and explores the promises, challenges, and potential pitfalls of an EV-only future. Produced by Impactful Pictures, an independent non-profit film production company with award-winning director Mathias Magnason (Leaving California), this important documentary is not just about cars—it’s about the way we choose to shape our future. The recent LA fires is a good reminder that every American needs to be informed about the truth of EVs. Premiering on SalemNOW

EMF EINER NORWAY: There are cases and things happening about radiation in the courts and in research... European courts are moving ever closer to accepting that radiation from mobile phones, Wi-Fi, and other sources of man-made electromagnetic fields has harmful effects on humans and the environment. And more and more research is making defending today's protection from man-made radiation increasingly difficult, bit by bit. The other day I received a question from a Norwegian in France who is trying to prevent a mobile phone mast from being erected 100 meters from the village where he has taken refuge with his electrical hypersensitivity. My answer may also help people in a similar situation in Norway. That's why I'm sharing it here, in a slightly fuller version. (TRANSLATE AT LINK)

ENVIRONMENTAL REGULATIONS: Community Environmental Legal Defense Fund From Standing Rock to the Endangered Species Act: Why the Environmental Movement Can’t Afford More “Victories” That Will Utterly Undo Us We are long past the time when we can afford to settle for Pyrrhic victories []The Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines a “Pyrrhic victory” as “a victory that comes at a great cost, perhaps making the ordeal to win not worth it.” The term comes from Roman history. In the third century BC, King Pyrrhus of Epirus waged a war against the Roman Republic. Pyrrhus suffered irreplaceable casualties while defeating the Romans at the Battle of Heraclea in 280 BC and the Battle of Asculum in 279 BC. When asked about his victories, Pyrrhus replied that another such victory would utterly undo him. []This may be difficult to hear for some, but what has been lauded as the greatest American mobilization of the environmental and indigenous sovereignty movement in decades failed to protect land and water.

FCC: INSIDE TOWERS FCC Approves Verizon’s $20B Acquisition of Frontier The FCC’s Wireline Competition Bureau approved Verizon’s $20 billion acquisition of Frontier today. Chairman Brendan Carr said the transaction will unleash “billions of dollars in new infrastructure builds in communities across the country—including rural America.” “This investment will accelerate the transition away from old, copper line networks to modern, high-speed ones,” said Carr. “And it delivers for America’s tower and telecom crews who do the hard, often gritty work needed to build high-speed networks.” The full transaction, including debt, values Frontier at $20 billion. Approval came after Carr warned Verizon in February that its DEI practices conflicted with federal directives. Verizon agreed to revise some corporate policies while maintaining commitments to equal opportunity and nondiscrimination. The deal clears the way for Verizon to expand and upgrade Frontier’s network across 25 states.

5G: VICE Does 5G Actually Damage Human Cells? Science Has an Answer. By Luis Prada Despite what your uncle’s Facebook PSAs say, 5G isn’t turning your body into a hotspot or melting your DNA or turning you gay or whatever absolute batshit nonsense conspiracies right-wing lunatics have devised. A recent study from Constructor University just called BS on a conspiracy theory that 5G signals might somehow be zapping our skin cells into death. []In other words, your skin cells don’t care about 5G, even under worst-case conditions. 5G simply has zero effect on your cells. None. Get over it already. One of the big complaints from conspiracy theorists is that 5G operates in frequency bands that freak people out and have them clutching their 5G-blocking amethyst crystals or whatever the hell. Most networks currently use frequencies under 6 GHz, but newer 5G bands could creep into the 24–43 GHz range. Still, these high frequencies don’t penetrate deeply, topping off at only one millimeter of penetration at the absolute most. Take this whole experiment one step further, the researchers acknowledge that high-intensity electromagnetic waves can heat biological tissue. So, they controlled for temperature to rule out any effects caused by heat, throwing cold water on the idea that there are spooky, non-thermal 5G dangers lurking in the air. Now, all of this scientific research that aims to get at the bottom of conspiracies to debunk them, in this case, down to a cellular level, is probably useless. Conspiracy theorists are rarely, if ever, swayed by factual evidence. It’s too easy to wave it off and claim it’s just part of the vast conspiracy to suppress information, man. People have even created chatbots with the express intent of debunking conspiracy theories, but even that requires a willingness to engage with the possibility of having your entire worldview crumble before your eyes. That’s something that I fear conspiracy theorists simply do not want to do. The conspiracies are a warm blanket that makes them feel comfortable in a world they don’t understand, a world they don’t even want to understand. They’d rather live in a fantasy than engage the world on its truest terms. At least we can take heart in knowing that there are people out there doing the work to debunk these ideas with real science so the rest of us can be armed with the information required to either embrace or completely write off people based on their willingness to believe bullshit.

5G; IFL SCIENCE What Happened When Scientists Exposed Human Cells To 5G? Absolutely Nothing A recent study exposed human cells to electromagnetic frequencies well beyond those of 5G towers, and nothing happened. he results are in, and we finally know what happens to human cells exposed to 5G signals. In a sealed experiment at Constructor University in Germany, scientists bombarded human skin cells with electromagnetic waves that were ten times stronger than the recommended exposure limit, way above those produced by 5G towers, for up to 48 hours. The results were damning: nothing happened. The experiment was the most rigorous to date and directly challenges the common myth that 5G wireless signals cause harm. The 5G standard in mobile communication technology was introduced because of the sheer amount of data being transmitted across mobile networks. Basically, we are using internet technology more than ever, and as this use increases, the more demand there is for faster speeds, lower latency, and increased capacity. However, for some people, this basic reason belies a more sinister set of motives. [] From the moment these conspiracy theories started to spread online, scientists attempted to correct the narrative by emphasizing that low-energy radio waves used in phone technologies do not produce ionizing radiation, which causes cancer or other illnesses (mobile phones emit what’s called radiofrequency radiation, which is non-ionizing). [] The new study attempted to change this and represents the most rigorous study that has ever been conducted on this subject. The team took two types of human skin cells – known as keratinocytes (outer skin cells) and fibroblasts (cells that form connective tissues) – and exposed them to electromagnetic waves of different frequencies (27 GHz and 40.5 GHz). These frequencies are significantly higher than those produced by most 5G towers, but the team also experimented with their intensity. They used power fluctuations that varied from relatively low exposure to one that was 10 times higher than the permissible exposure limits. []The cells were monitored over two exposure windows: 2 hours of exposure and 48 hours of exposure. The researchers conducted whole-genome RNA sequencing to measure any changes in the cells' genetic activity, as well as DNA methylation arrays, which can offer insights into the regulation of gene expression. Ultimately, after they concluded their analysis, the team had found nothing to raise concern at all. “Our results show with great clarity that in human skin cells, even under worst-case conditions, no significant changes in gene expression or methylation patterns are observed after exposure,” the team explains in their paper. “Due to the heterogeneities in previous studies, we devised a comprehensive experimental setup and design that includes variations in cell type, power flux density, frequency, and time of exposure to 5G EMF under compensation of temperature increase.” The tests took place in an exposure facility that allowed for blinded exposure and temperature monitoring. In addition, they included two control groups – cells exposed to ultraviolet light and cells that received a sham-exposure (they were handled exactly like the test cells but not actually exposed to the 5G electromagnetic fields). The results showed that the only cells that experienced any changes were those exposed to UV light, and those changes were predictable.But could chance have played a role in these results? Well, to avoid this, the team also used a technique that shuffled the labels of the sham-exposed and properly exposed cells hundreds of times. This allowed them to check whether the signal of any gene disruption was noticeable when compared to random assignment. This too was negative. “Overall, the data show no indication that the gene expression and methylation of human skin cells were altered by the exposure conditions selected here,” the team concludes. This work is a thorough rebuttal to the myths, misconceptions, and conspiracies surrounding 5G networks.“In spite of assessments from the WHO in 2010 and the National Toxicology Program (NTP), this topic is still prevalent in the media, in public opinion and in the political sphere. This is in part due to a few isolated scientific studies providing opposing evidence,” the authors explain. “Due to our strong emphasis on highly controlled experimental conditions and our combinatorial analysis, we hope to close this debate and in particular cast fundamental doubt on the existence of possible nonthermal biological effects of exposure.” The study is published in PNAS Nexus.

Who is Constructor University? (Wikipedia): “computer science, physics and digital transformation”. (not a resource for health and safety?)

Constructor University,[2][3] formerly Jacobs University Bremen, is an international, private, residential research university located in Vegesack, Bremen, Germany. It offers study programs in engineering, humanities, natural and social sciences, in which students can acquire bachelor's, master's or doctorate degrees. The financing of Constructor University has been the subject of controversy, especially in Bremen. For a long time, the university generated income from various sources such as tuition fees, donations, third-party funding and grants from the Jacobs Foundation. Funding from the state of Bremen, amounting to three million euros annually, expired in 2017. In June 2018, the Jacobs Foundation decided to support the private university with a maximum of another 100 million Swiss francs until 2027. Also in June 2018, the city of Bremen decided that it would take over a loan from the university's founding phase. In the summer of 2020, the Jacobs Foundation announced its withdrawal from funding. The foundation's majority shares were transferred to the Verein zur Förderung der wissenschaftlichen Forschung in Bremen e.V. In September 2021, the Bremen Senate approved the sale of Bremen's shares to the Schaffhausen Institute of Technology (SIT).[11] The new majority owner plans to invest 50 million euros in Jacobs University, half of which by the end of 2024. In November 2022 SIT changed its name to Constructor Group.[12] Constructor Group,[17] previously known as the Schaffhausen Institute of Technology, abbreviated SIT, is a private non-profit institute in Switzerland founded in 2019 by entrepreneur Serg Bell. The institute focuses on computer science, physics and digital transformation. Its partners are Carnegie Mellon University and the School of Computing at the National University of Singapore.[18] The development of the institute was funded by the Canton of Schaffhausen with 3 million Swiss francs.[19] The academic focus is led by 2010 Nobel Prize winner in physics Konstantin Novoselov.[20] Research projects at Constructor University are funded by the German Research Foundation or by the European Union's Framework Program for Research and Innovation, as well as by globally leading companies.[28]

AND: RBC UKRAINE Scientists debunk main myth about 5G: What new study reveal Supporters of conspiracy theories about the harm of 5G have been claiming for many years that this technology is supposedly dangerous to health. However, a new scientific study has definitively refuted their main arguments, according to the Android Authority online media outlet, which covers the world of Android and technology.

AND: COSMOS Even if 5G penetrates a few millimetres into the skin, it is safe Public concern grew when 5G was first developed in 2008 and its widescale implementation in 2019. This has persisted despite a report from the WHO in 2010 which outlined research showing that 5G was not dangerous. A separate 2024 report by the US National Toxicology Program also outlined the safety of 5G technology.

AND: ANDROID AUTHORITY Take off your tinfoil hat: Exposure to 5G doesn't alter your genes, new study finds The result of the peer-reviewed study should put the conspiracy theory to rest — but it probably won't. A new study found no genetic changes in human cells exposed to 5G radiation, even at high intensities.

Researchers ruled out heating effects, confirming previous claims of harm were likely due to temperature, not EMF.A new study found no genetic changes in human cells exposed to 5G radiation, even at high intensities.

Researchers ruled out heating effects, confirming previous claims of harm were likely due to temperature, not EMF.

5G waves can’t penetrate deep into the skin, and aren’t scrambling your DNA.

5G waves can’t penetrate deep into the skin, and aren’t scrambling your DNA.

As an antidote to the toxic industry’s efforts, you can listen to the interview offered by the Power Couple, (Canada, Roman and Bohdanna): 52 minutes. Youtube link: Starlink's Global EMF Impact Stefan speaks about 2 current roadblocks to understanding: Ionizing vs Nonionizing Radiation and the Inverse Square law. (repost)

HEALTH: WALL STREET JOURNAL In the news: Treating Cancer With Electricity For decades, electricity has played a role in medicine, through pacemakers that have delivered electric pulses to keep heartbeats steady and electroconvulsive therapy that has helped people with serious mental illness after other treatments failed.Today, new technologies and devices are widening the scope of how electric fields and pulses could be used as medicine. This week, Brianna Abbott reports on how biotech companies and researchers are developing ways to use electricity to treat diseases from rheumatoid arthritis to pancreatic cancer. Novocure, an oncology company, has developed technology that uses low-intensity electric fields to disrupt the electrical forces at play in cell division to slow down tumor growth. The company’s system—which consists of adhesive patches that contain electrodes and a battery pack—is approved by the FDA for patients with glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer.“We’re leveraging the electrical properties of cancer cells. We think about bodies as being biological beings or as chemical beings, but we also are electrical beings.”— Ashley Cordova, CEO Novocure

HEALTH: Jessica Rose from Unacceptable Jessica Nature paper provides evidence of EMF control modalities for next-generation gene- and cell-based therapies Article Paper: Open access Published: 05 May 2025 Electromagnetic wireless remote control of mammalian transgene expression https://www.nature.com/articles/s41565-025-01929-w

HEALTH: Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom Do Sunburns Cause Skin Cancers? You'll be shocked to know the truth

HEALTH/NATURE/HERBS: Gavin Mounsey Day Four: YARROW Resilient, drought tolerant, fragrant, medicinal and an attractor of beneficial insects, Yarrow is a plant that offers many blessings (Yarrow is often used in herbal tinctures for EMF issues)

HOUSING: https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/other/how-much-privacy-are-you-sacrificing-for-a-safer-home/ar-AA1EcTwa

INSPIRATION: Ruth Gaskovski and Peco Architecture for a Free Mind: A Visual Guide How to make screens irrelevant again In today’s post we offer a Visual Guide of screen-free and low-screen living spaces, direct from our readers. An inspiring collection of images!

INSPIRATION: The Forgotten Side of Medicine a MIDWESTERN DOCTOR Building Coalitions and Overcoming Division MAHA Updates and How Each of Us Can Make America Healthy Again (INCLUDES VAX ISSUE) Some of the worst things which have happened throughout history were well-intended but ended up being catastrophic because their advocates could not see the full picture (e.g., why the action was a bad idea) and refused to change course once their peers or real-world results showed them they were causing more harm than good. []In most cases, evil follows a slippery slope, so once people acclimatize themselves to doing something wrong (e.g., for the “greater good” or to protect a “vital” institution), their resistance to doing it again gradually each time they repeat the act. It is very easy to design social systems which uses some combination of the previous to force well-intentioned people to do bad things and many institutions do just that.[]much of what RFK’s team and MAHA is trying to do cannot occur unless there is widespread public support behind it. That, I would argue is why the attempts to stop us are increasing, the standard tactics of division are being rolled out against the MAHA coalition and why we must focus on what we share in common rather than our points of disagreement. In this moment, our focus must be on what we can each do to make things better, and I sincerely thank each of you for helping to make this brighter future possible.

INSPIRATION: PEERS INTERVIEW Technologies that could transform our economy, media, and environment already exist—including decentralized financial and social media networks, breakthrough technologies, and game-changing, regenerative ecological solutions.Yet we live in a world where artificial scarcity is manufactured to protect profit and uphold a collapsing status quo. In an economy built on extraction and control, the dominant technologies we see today mirror that same consciousness. Rich with powerful reflections and engaging visuals, my conversation with Collective Evolution founder Joe Martino and WantToKnow.info news editor Mark Bailey explores:

Dark side of social media’s impact on health and society

Existing technologies that could positively transform society, and why they’re being systematically suppressed

The new era of high-tech warfare and policing, and the militarization of Big Tech

Why breakthrough technologies are central to the UFO/UAP disclosure movement

The consciousness, resilience, and creativity needed to step into the next chapter of human evolution

LIFESTYLE AXIOS: Managers penalize employees for unplugging, even as they recognize its value A new study confirms what most workers already know — even when a manager encourages you to unplug outside of work hours, you'll get dinged for doing it. Why it matters: Decades of research has consistently found that some work-life balance is good — both for individual employees and their companies — but deep-rooted beliefs about the value of over-work are holding everyone back. Between the lines: This "detachment paradox" is the headline finding of the research, from professors at the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business, who wrote about it recently for Harvard Business Review.

NATURE: Mysterious exploding bird epidemic ‘horrifying’ Bay Area neighborhood PG&E, the regional power company, said it was aware of the issue and is investigating to determine whether or not its power lines are playing any role in the mysterious bird deaths []Why are birds exploding in Richmond, California? That's the question residents would like answered as birds are dying at what they say is an alarming rate, according to ABC 7. Local residents described the bird deaths as "very traumatic" and "really violent." In one video, captured by a Ring security camera, a loud pop can be heard out of frame just before the lifeless body a bird falls to the ground. Residents have described the sound as reminiscent of a BB gun or a firecracker, and they told ABC 7 that they've been hearing the noise far too often for it to be coincidence. Birds began exploding in the area several months ago, and at least 13 have died since it started, according to ABC 7. Resident Maximilian Bolling told ABC 7 he believes that problem may be the result of a missing protective seal or insulator on nearby power lines. He said he and other residents have voiced their concerns to PG&E, the regional power company, but said nothing has been done to address them so far. "[Utility workers] looked up from the ground and said it was fine," Bolling told the broadcaster. PG&E told ABC 7 that it is aware of the situation, and has launched an investigation to determine whether or not its infrastructure is contributing to the local bird deaths. Residents are encouraging each other to document instances of bird deaths. Locals have gone so far as to hang up fliers warning passersby of danger from above and instructing them to document any dead birds they notice. While hearing birds exploding overhead is concerning enough by itself, the resident are also concerned that if the issue is electrical in nature, it could contribute to another serious issue for Californians: wildfires. "It's cooler and wetter now, but if it happens in the summer, it could easily catch fire," Bolling told ABC 7. "We want this to be solved before that happens." ( I have not seen this covered in the US, link was sent courtesy Tanja UK)

PRIVACY SURVEILLANCE: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/opinion-don-t-fall-for-sam-altman-s-biometric-booby-trap/ar-AA1EXxWC Sam Altman is best known as the founder of OpenAI. Although ChatGPT made him a household name, another of his ventures, Worldcoin, may prove even more consequential — and far more dangerous. Unlike AI, whose long-term risks remain mostly theoretical, Worldcoin is already physical, operational and quietly embedding itself into the infrastructure of daily life. In the name of financial inclusion, it lays the foundation for a biometric economy — one where the right to transact, travel, communicate or even date is conditioned on proving who you are. And proving it not with a name, not with a password, but with your biology. Worldcoin has launched in six major U.S. cities, including Los Angeles, Miami, Atlanta and Austin. It is piloting a partnership with Tinder in Japan, merging biometric identity verification with digital intimacy. This is not some fringe crypto experiment. Rather, it is a full-scale identity protocol masquerading as a convenience tool. And it’s targeting soft-entry points: dating apps, ride-sharing services, job platforms and payment systems.

SATELLITES: 3% Satellite Industry Growth, Despite Video Revenue Decline The number of active satellites in orbit has exploded, from approximately 1,000 in 2014 to nearly 11,539 by the end of 2024. - The satellite industry generated $293 billion in global revenue in 2024, growing 3% overall despite ongoing challenges in the video sector, according to the annual State of the Satellite Industry Report released Tuesday. The report, commissioned by the Satellite Industry Association (SIA) and prepared by BryceTech, highlighted a particularly strong performance in satellite manufacturing and launch services, which grew 17% and 30% respectively.

SMART METERS EHS FIRTS PERSON: PAUL HARDING FREQUENCY GEEK Would the electric company hire a hitman?

SMART METERS: INDUSTRY Embedding intelligence at the edge of the grid

A conversation with Marissa Hummon of Utilidata. In this episode, I’m joined by Marissa Hummon, whose team partnered with NVIDIA to tuck a credit-card-sized GPU computer with AI software into the humble electricity meter. We discuss how that edge computing digests 32,000 waveform samples per second, spots failing transformers, and orchestrates VPPs — plus the guardrails that keep it from becoming Skynet. []We've collaborated with NVIDIA to create what they call a module. So, the chip part is the silicon; the rest of it, you know, surrounding it, is the module. And that module is something that is specifically designed to be embedded in grid-edge devices. Things that sit outside, things that need a high degree of security and reliability. They need to be able to sit on the grid for, you know, 10, 15, 20 years without, you know, sending a truck out to repair it. And so, all of those kind of like physical characteristics a []So, the class of devices for the electricity system that we target are ones that are measuring properties of the electricity system. The meter is measuring the voltage and current at the house or the building premise. A transformer also measures voltage and current, and then it has additional things that it's trying to control for. We're suitable for anything that is making a measurement on the grid that you would like to turn that measurement into better information. part of what we did with NVIDIA to bring that compute into the utility space. [] I think you can kind of divide AI into pre-ChatGPT and post-ChatGPT. AI, at its kind of basic elements, is using data to build a model, not based necessarily on the physics that would explain the phenomena, but just letting the data speak for itself. []So, having the compute right there allows us to extract things from that waveform data that we haven't been able to do in the past. So, we can see specific harmonics in the power quality that will tell the utility, it's an indicator of when other equipment is going to break down sooner. We can actually see a transformer's insulation is starting to fail. We can see things like tree branches rubbing against a line or when a power line starts to become a risk. Well, here's a question. If you're measuring like 32,000 times a second, you're measuring sub-second events, basically. And I wonder, do we have technology that can intervene in sub-second events? Do you know what I mean? To harmonize the three phases, are we capable of doing that, like on a sub-second level? Marissa Hummon We are, and we do it right now for transmission lines on a regular basis. It's part of the protection of power flow at the transmission level, and the measurement device there is called a PMU, a phaser measurement unit. That has about the same resolution, but it's looking for very specific faults and events in order to protect the system so the grid can take action that quickly. The other thing that I guess is important about being able to measure at that higher resolution isn't so much about how fast you could take action, but if the event itself is very, very short, but you know that it's forecasting a problem in two minutes or five minutes, you want to be able to capture that very short event that is going to become a problem. []. But back to your question of, "Hey, could we turn down your EV charger because the voltage is peaking too high or the transformer load is reaching its capacity?" Today, you could do that if you had the right information and you had the right agreements with the customers. []The devices that we have in the field today, where we've been kind of getting our insights, are actually in a meter collar or a meter adapter, which is basically a device that you can put between the meter and the socket. It has its own measurement device. It has its own communications network. And that's where we've been embedding Karman as a way to test or trial. And that's because we didn't want to get in the middle of the billing system right away. David Roberts Why not just stick with that? Because you could put a collar on any meter. You know, you could just go stick your collars on all the meters in the world. Now, why build a custom meter? Marissa Hummon So, when you roll out meters with Karman in them, it is a little bit cheaper than putting — actually, it's probably a lot cheaper than putting a collar behind it. And then it's an extra piece of equipment that the utility wants to not worry about. So, I think that it's a great way for utilities to get comfortable with the technology. (WHAT ABOUT NOT MAKING THE GRID SO DIRTY TO BEGIN WITH AND NOT COLLECTING ALL OF THIS DATA TO STORE IN DATA CENTERS? WHAT ABOUT HAVING USED THIS DATA TO INVESTIGATE HEALTH COMPLAINTS? THEY CAN GET NECESSARY INFO FROM THE POLE? )

