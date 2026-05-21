Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International

Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International

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Maggie Russo's avatar
Maggie Russo
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Re AI v. experiencing the creative flow: Alchemists were learned men of science who spent lifetimes trying to convert lead to gold. Ultimately, what they learned was the protracted process of attempting that impossible task transformed them into better people.

That is the lesson.... work, time, frustration, and sincerity leads to wisdom greater than riches.

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