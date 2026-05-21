Bee in Honeysuckle image courtesy Tanja Katarina Rebel, UK

Pardon the length of the post, when I have limited computer access for any length of time the news gets ahead of me, and apologies if I missed anything sent. (I will write more next week about my moving and not moving debacle when I have a home again.).

Once in a while I check in to see what industry proponents are up to, but I have to be in the right head space to do it. VOLTS was an example - because technocracy dressed as decarbonization continues to cause so much harm.

But 1) Gary Null’s post, and 2) hearing about the trend towards “friction maxing” in younger generations….and also 3) watching the video of Veda Austin discussing the language of water and hydroglyphs and exemplifying those making the conscious choice to bring themselves to their work (instead of AI she is using faraday cages) are among the antidotes here

WATER RESEARCHER VEDA AUSTIN: SCROLL DOWN THE VIDEO PAGE TO VIEW: Watch what happens to healthy spring water after 5G exposure Short video showing how spring water changes structurally after 15 mins of 5G exposure (53 SECONDS) “In my opinion, it ss completely destroyed.”

FEATURED: Friction maxing is the intentional practice of choosing small inconveniences to build tolerance for discomfort, resist convenience culture, and enhance meaningful experiences.

What Friction Maxing Is Friction maxing is a lifestyle and behavioral approach coined by columnist Kathryn Jezer-Morton in 2026. It involves deliberately opting for less convenient options in daily life to cultivate resilience, patience, and awareness of the ordinary challenges of living with others and navigating the world Wikipedia+1 . The practice is not about extreme suffering but about embracing manageable discomforts that technology and convenience culture often eliminate Forbes+1 .

(I find it fascinating that the idea of going to a human cashier instead of self-check-out or not ordering meal delivery is considered “friction maxing,” but I still appreciate the intent.)

FEATURED, INSPIRATION: GARY NULL YOU HAVE ENLIGHTENMENT, NOW USE IT -Gary Null PhD. “The spiritual life is not a process of addition, but of subtraction.” — Meister Eckhart

FROM GARY NULL: Now we face a new question that no previous generation has had to confront. Artificial intelligence can now generate text, images, music, code, and video with a speed and proficiency that surpasses most human beings in most contexts. A hundred million jobs are projected to be displaced globally. Students are submitting AI-generated essays. Musicians are competing with AI-generated songs. Artists are watching their styles replicated by machines trained on their own work. And the temptation — the enormous, seductive temptation — is to stop creating. To let the machine do it. To outsource the very act that makes us most fully human.

But here is what the machine cannot do: it cannot experience the flow. It cannot feel the vibration of creative energy moving through a body. It cannot know what it is like to struggle with an idea for hours and then feel it break open like a dawn. The product may look similar. But the experience is not similar. And the experience is where enlightenment lives. Creativity is not valuable because of what it produces. It is valuable because of what it does to the person who practices it. If you surrender that practice to a machine, you save time. But you lose yourself. _ - -Gary Null

SEE ALSO: GARY NULL: How to Repurpose and Restart Your Life When Your Current Path No Longer Works He wasn’t unaware of the choices he had made. What he didn’t anticipate—what many people refuse to anticipate—is that consequences eventually arrive. Not as a moral lecture, but as a biological bill.

(also a planetary and a cosmic bill)

FEATURED: SPAIN EHS EVENT: COURTESY OLLE J. June 24, 2026,

Our Spanish colleagues of the National Coalition of Organizations for Fibromyalgia, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity, and Multiple Chemical Sensitivity ( CONFESQ ), under the supervision of their President María López Matallana, will present and discuss a recently published book, the Green Paper: Workplace Adaptations for People with MCS and EHS, which is a guide that establishes technical, health, and legal criteria to facilitate the inclusion of people affected by these emerging conditions in the workforce. The book was funded by the ONCE Foundation (the national organization for the blind in Spain, a highly prestigious social institution with a strong presence in their country). It did count as well with institutional support from the Spanish Confederation of People with Disabilities ( COCEMFE ) and various associations of affected individuals, including the national association of electrohypersensitive people, Electro and Chemically Sensitive People for the Right to Health ( EQSDS ), under the supervision of President Pilar Aleza. (It should be noted that this is the first time in Spain that two social groups, unrelated to the conditions of EHS and MCS, and of such public significance, have supported those affected by these functional impairments.)

The book will be presented to the public next June, coinciding with the celebration of the International Day Against Electromagnetic Pollution, on June 24th (at 6 pm Madrid time).

I have the greatest respect for their very important work in Spain, as well as for the invited speaker Mr. Rob van der Boom of the Stitching EHS Foundation in the Netherlands. I often refer to both of them, and to the situation in our three countries - and to the situation in other, not so fortunate, countries around the world. Their work, the engagement of Mr. Rob van der Boom, and of many others, are of paramount importance for all people in dire need of recognition, help, assistance, and formal accessibility in accordance with the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (aka the UN Special Human Rights Act for Persons with Functional Impairments).

I am very honoured to have been invited as well, and I very much look forward to the upcoming online event, to discuss the recent work progress with President María López Matallana, and with President Pilar Aleza, Mr. Rob van der Boom, Dr. Pilar Muñoz Calero, Ms Paloma Torres, and their entire Team!

Please, share widely, and rest assured that I will update the information pending further words from our Spanish friends!

(Note; While the name EMR-S has been adopted by many in the US, many other nations use the term EHS)

Today, CHD filed a Petition for a Writ of Mandamus asking a federal court to order the FCC to revisit the Commission’s thirty-year-old exposure limits for Radiofrequency (RF) radiation. In 2021, after the FCC ignored a mountain of evidence that the exposure limits are too high to adequately protect health, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ordered the FCC to address a number of crucial issues, including the effects of RF radiation on children and the environment, and the health implications of long-term and ever-increasing exposure to RF radiation.

However, since 2021, instead of complying with the Court’s mandate and working to ensure safety, FCC has sought to further accelerate the build out of wireless infrastructure under the outdated exposure limits. Meanwhile, wireless facilities and devices are proliferating at lighting speed; the harms from RF radiation to human beings and the natural environment continue unabated, and the undeniable scientific evidence that current limits are inadequate to protect health continues to accrue. Along with co-Petitioners Environmental Health Trust and others, CHD today told the Court that in the face of all this, the time has come for the FCC to comply with the 2021 mandate.

FEATURED: The Science of Denial: When Corporate Interests Overtake Public Health Concerns RF Safe, May 15, 2026

There is a moment when public health stops being public health and becomes reputation management for old mistakes.

That is where we are with wireless radiation.

The UK government has now repeated the same tired institutional script on electromagnetic hypersensitivity: symptoms are real, suffering may be disabling, but do not connect that suffering to electromagnetic fields. UKHSA cites WHO, SCHEER, and AGNIR, then says the reviews suggest symptoms reported by people with EHS are “not directly related” to electromagnetic fields. It repeats WHO’s line that EHS has no clear diagnostic criteria and no scientific basis linking symptoms to EMF exposure. That is not science settled. []The Evidence That Breaks the Thermal-Only Story

FEATURED: 36 New Papers on Electromagnetic Fields and Biology or Health Electromagnetic Radiation Safety To see abstracts for the most recent papers or to download volumes 1 to 3 of this collection go to: https://www.saferemr.com/2022/06/recent-research-on-wireless-radiation.html



NEWS AND NOTES

ACTIVIST VOICES UK ACHES: May 16, 2026 ACHES ‘Weekly Picks’ Substack INCLUDES: Cell Phones and Cancer

A 4-minute video highlights links between certain cancers and cell phone use. Studies have shown that people who use mobile devices without headsets are at an increased risk of developing certain kinds of cancers, including brain cancers (gliomas), meningiomas and salivary gland tumours. These cancers are correlated with exposure to radiation emitted from cell phones. As a result of these injuries from mobile device use, plaintiffs have filed a growing number of cell phone radiation lawsuits against cell phone manufacturers. The lawsuits explain that cell phone manufacturers fail to warn and protect users from dangerous and hazardous radiofrequency emissions, thereby putting users at an increased risk of cancer. Studies in 2002 showed that long-term first generation cell phone users had an 80% increased risk of developing brain tumours compared with those who did not use cell phones. In 2011, the World Health Organization (WHO) reclassified cell phone radiation as “possibly carcinogenic”. Lawyers at Bernstein Liebhard LLP are involved in these cases and can provide individuals with a free case review if they have suffered specific cancers caused by cell phone use.

AND ACHES from ACHES’s Substack Fourth Industrial Revolution: Your Digital Twin Agenda Also known as Transhumanism An artificial twin is essentially your biometrics held on a computer.

Most people assume that your personality is contained in your brain cells. However, modern quantum science has shown that we have a natural biological Wi-Fi field—spanning several feet—around our head and body. The brain cells extract from this field all the information for your biology, biometrics, and your physiological reactions and all of your memories are contained within this natural field. The architects behind the Fourth Industrial Revolution want to scan you and create a ‘digital twin’ and link this digital twin to an AI computer.



ADVOCACY: Illuminate Canada Yellow 2026 was a success, proclamations, buildings lit, news stories - update from Marie LeBlanc https://marieleblanc.net/?page_id=940Edmonton Learn more: ehamanitoba.weebly.com, marieleblanc.net

Facebook: @marieleblancartist

Link to event: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1FR5G1pRkQ/?mibextid=wwXIfr

AI: THE VERGE Musk v. Altman proved that AI is led by the wrong people Public opinion of the AI industry is already sinking. A parade of untrustworthy executives makes it look worse.

AI: AXIOS An AI hate wave is here

AI: AI Traffic Has Big Implications for Towers and Edge Infrastructure

AI: FUTURISM New Data Suggests That AI Really Is Already Replacing Human Jobs Ominous.

AI: Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI Could generative AI could turn out to be the tech industry’s Vietnam? And could public backlash lead AI to a better place?

AI: Pizza Hut’s AI Store Control System Is Such a Disaster That It’s Wasted $100 Million, Lawsuit Alleges Mamma mia, that’s a lotta money.

BIG TECH: PARIS MARX Google is its own worst enemy In its bid to push AI, it’s destroying its products and trying to kill the web too

BROADBAND INDUSTRY: Broadband for Precision Agriculture The Fiber Broadband Association recently published an interesting article talking about broadband’s role in precision agriculture. For those not familiar with the term, precision agriculture is a data-driven, technology-enabled management strategy that uses satellite data and IoT sensors to optimize inputs like water, fertilizer, and pesticides to improve efficiency, profitability, and sustainability. It also includes autonomous machines like tractors, sprayers, combines, and drones to perform tasks like planting, weeding, and spraying.[] The article argues that the FCC’s definition of bandwidth, at 100/20 Mbps, is not fast enough to support a rigorous precision agriculture application. The FBA’s Agriculture Working Group recommends that a speed of at least 100/100 Mbps is needed for precision agriculture. The faster speed is due to the real-time feedback needed by sensors and self-driving equipment.

BROADBAND PERMITTING: INDUSTRY NTIA Trying to Regulate Through BEAD

CENSORSHIP: the verge America’s dangerous, messy deepfakes crackdown is here The Take It Down Act is in full force, but it could be a gift to government censors — not victims of image-based sexual abuse.

CHILDREN: Delaney from Screenagers Helping Teens Understand Manipulative Online Marketing

CHILDREN: Delaney from Screenagers Recommendation Tiny Camera!

Yesterday I got to witness the sweetest moment: a little boy carefully taking photos of his parents with his tiny camera. The second I saw it, I knew I wanted to share the camera on my blog.

The curse of the “do-everything” phone has been with us as parents for a long time now. We don’t necessarily want our kids carrying around a TV, gaming center, media megaphone, movie theater, and more in their pocket just to have access to the parts we do want them to have… like a phone or a camera.

Finding ways to give kids the tools we want them to have—without everything we don’t—has become something I care deeply about.



CHILDREN: Melanie Hempe from the Be ScreenStrong Substack Getting Your Son Back in the Game What to do when video games start replacing sports.

CHILDREN SCHOOLS: If EdTech Products are Expensive, Ineffective, and Extractive, Why Are We Still Using Them? Thoughts from a school board director and an education advocate on why we might want to reconsider EdTech products before doubling down

CHILDREN JON HAIDT: Treasure Your Attention My commencement address to the NYU Class of 2026

CHILDREN: BREAKING: HHS Releases Surgeon General’s Warning on Screen Time for Kids The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) today released a surgeon general’s report warning against the harms of excessive screen use for children and teens.

DATA CENTERS: Florida Governor Signs Law Protecting Citizens From Subsidizing Data Centers

DEEP DIVE: DO THE MATH TOM MURPHY Scope of ethical consideration Resilience.org is running a series of posts capturing a conversation between myself and energy transition advocate Dave Murphy—moderated by Ben McCall. The entire conversation (from back in 2023–2024) involved eight exchanges. I echo the conversation on Do the Math, with additional commentary. The first five rounds were presented in Parts 1, 2, and 3, while this installment covers the sixth round (also appeared on Resilience on May 19

DEEP DIVE: ACHES from ACHES’s Substack Fourth Industrial Revolution: Your Digital Twin Agenda Also known as Transhumanism An artificial twin is essentially your biometrics held on a computer. Most people assume that your personality is contained in your brain cells. However, modern quantum science has shown that we have a natural biological Wi-Fi field—spanning several feet—around our head and body. The brain cells extract from this field all the information for your biology, biometrics, and your physiological reactions and all of your memories are contained within this natural field. The architects behind the Fourth Industrial Revolution want to scan you and create a ‘digital twin’ and link this digital twin to an AI computer.

ELECTRICITY INDUSTRY VOLTS; “Sooner than you think, electricity is going to be cheap, abundant, and boring” A conversation with Pier LaFarge of Sparkfund. David Roberts

Late last year, up in Minnesota, the power utility Xcel Energy proposed a new program called Capacity*Connect that would have it deploy 200 megawatts of battery storage — not in the form of large utility-scale installations, but in smaller chunks distributed throughout the grid, placed atop commercial and industrial buildings like big box stores. It didn’t draw much attention outside the energy world, but my guest today believes that it augurs a fundamentally new chapter in the history of the US electricity grid, and for the US economy more broadly. Back in 2024, I talked with Pier LaFarge , the founder and CEO of Sparkfund, about his vision of a utility-led distributed energy expansion. Now he’s back to make an even stronger version of the case: what Minnesota foretells is that utilities are going to start deploying distributed batteries under conventional utility cost-of-service rules and those batteries are going to solve all our grid problems.

They will help utilities better utilize their currently wildly underutilized grids, which will in turn enable the addition of data center load that will reduce, rather than raise, electricity prices. Over time, with the addition of these and other batteries to the system, US electricity will become cheap, abundant, and boringly reliable.

It is, to say the least, a provocative case. Lots of people object strenuously to the notion of utilities owning distributed energy. Lots of people are skeptical that storage can really, in practice, substitute for more long-distance transmission and more generation. Lots of folks think raw materials or geopolitics will impose limitations on the number of batteries we can access. Lots of people think all kinds of things, and I’m going to talk with Pier about all of them today. I’ve been looking forward to this.



EMF SAFE LIVING TECHNOLOGY NEWS André Fauteux, Editor/Éditeur Safe grounding and PEMF therapy AND SLT just launched the new Safe and Sound EM2 EMF Gauss Meter.

EMF ORSAA UPDATE VIA EMAIL: ORSAA has been observing Andy Higson’s fighting spirit for quite some time. Andy’s interview below is worth a watch. Andy’s concern for the environment is front and centre. He also mentions the late Mark Broomhall, whose concern for the Mt. Nardi area of the Nightcap National Park World Heritage Area has not gone unnoticed worldwide.

https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/events/emr-and-wireless-update/cell-tower-threatens-endangered-species/

Unplug by Radiologist Dr Rob Brown (EHTrust, Vice President of Scientific Research and Clinical Affairs) From the spiel on this new book:

Dr Rob Brown’s new book Unplug deals with the realities of living in an always-on wireless world, tackling how wireless radiation can damage cells without causing heating or ionisation (the only criteria for which the telecom industry has so far been regulated). As a practising diagnostic radiologist, Dr Brown has unique insights into the effects of radiation on the human body.

“What makes this book different is not alarmism, but gravitas and authority,” says EHT founder, Dr Devra Davis. “Radiologists are, by training, experts in detecting early signals of harm before symptoms appear. Drawing on this perspective, Dr Brown synthesises emerging science, clinical observation, and real-world exposure patterns to ask a question that medicine has been slow to confront: what are the long-term biological consequences of constant, low-level electromagnetic exposure?”

The new book does not leave us without actions to take, however. Dr Hugh Taylor of Yale School of Medicine says of UnPlug , “More importantly, it empowers readers with practical strategies to reduce exposure and make healthier choices in everyday life. UnPlug is for anyone concerned about wellness, technology, and the unseen currents shaping our future.”

The following video, from a conference in Spain, has a presentation from Dr Brown – it starts with him at about 2 min 45 sec and again later in the video in detail, after Devra Davis has a section of her own. Viewing the video likely gives a good overview of what’s in the book.

EMF: ACHES from ACHES’s Substack (UK) Dr Lisa Hutchinson Calcium-Gated Channels and EMFs—Symptoms and Solutions Health-related issues Much has been written in the past few weeks about the Hantavirus on the Cruise ship. In his latest Substack, Mark Playne (NOTB) highlights the symptoms of this virus and how this correlates with EMF sickness. He delves into the science of these symptoms, which I summarise here. [] scientists have developed MasterPeace, a detoxification support that removes nanoparticles, toxins, heavy metals, and other chemicals on a cellular level. MasterPeace is a sea-plasma mineral-rich water containing natural nano zeolites that is a master binder and neutralizer of virtually all toxins. We will write more on the science behind this product in future posts.

ENERGY ELECTRICITY: DESMOG BLOG The Pathways Alliance Carbon Capture Project Was Always a Boondoggle Instead of delivering on its promised CCS project, the Oil Sands Alliance is turning up the heat on Ottawa to rollback environmental regulations, and government is capitulating.

FCC: CHD TV FCC Ignores Court Order, Expands Wireless Up first today is a conversation with wireless radiation safety litigator Scott McCollough, who explains how the federal government is ignoring a court order concerning radiofrequency radiation exposure guidelines while continuing to expand infrastructure like cell towers.

FCC: Minnesota Fiber Dispute Escalates at FCC Gateway Fiber claims cities are blocking broadband expansion by requiring cable franchises.

FCC: Legal Alerts | 05/19/2026 Separating Crown’s Jewels: Protecting Municipal Rights and Interests in Crown Castle’s Small Cell and Fiber Asset Sales

On May 1, 2026, Crown Castle announced the close of an $8.5B transaction in which it sold its Fiber Solutions business to Zayo Group Holdings Inc. and its Small Cell business to Arium Networks. (Hereinafter, Zayo and Arium will be referred to collectively as “Transferees.”) Details of the deal, as explained by Crown, can be found here .

This paper seeks to offer suggestions on what local governments’ legal, real estate or public works departments ought to consider as this transaction rolls out across the country. We believe the bottom line is that local governments must review the various governing documents they have entered into with Crown to know their rights and what they may demand before approving the proposed transfers. Further, it is our recommendation that local governments resist accepting blanket transfer approvals that have been or will be forwarded by the Transferees.



5G; INDUSTRY The 2026 World Cup and 5G’s real battle: justifying investment before monetizing it After years of massive CAPEX and ambiguous returns, the World Cup is becoming something more important than a major sporting event for telecom operators: an opportunity to build the political, financial and technological narrative needed to sustain the next investment cycle. [] Part of 5G’s difficulty does not come from the technology itself, but from the economic expectations attached to it []. Traffic continues to grow far faster than revenues.

That is where the 2026 World Cup becomes far more strategically interesting for the telecom industry. Major U.S. operators have spent years strengthening coverage, fiber infrastructure, small cells, edge computing and ultra-dense architectures in key cities. Part of those investments would probably have happened anyway due to explosive mobile traffic growth and massive video consumption.

The tournament, however, completely changes how those investments can be publicly framed. The conversation no longer revolves simply around network densification or additional capacity requirements. Instead, it becomes about national innovation, urban modernization, critical connectivity, immersive fan experiences and technological readiness for one of the largest global events on the planet.

Preparations for the tournament already include massive deployments of small cells, under-seat distributed antennas, expanded spectrum usage, edge computing and dedicated infrastructure for mission-critical applications. Some venues are expected to handle more than 50 TB of mobile traffic per match, forcing operators to multiply capacity compared to previous stadium deployments.



5g/6g INDUSTRY: AT&T’s mass-markets chief: Consumers aren’t ‘chomping at the bit for 6G’ Fiber to 60 million locations by 2030, a stumble with AST SpaceMobile, and a blunt take on 6G: AT&T EVP Jenifer Robertson on where the carrier is headed.

5g; Unregulated wireless 5G rollout under HR 2289 would be catastrophic for human health and the environment Jenny Miller GlobalResearch

HAVANA SYNDROME: Judicial Watch Sues FBI, CIA, DIA, ODNI, and ICE for Records on ‘Havana Syndrome’ Investigations

HEALTH: MERCOLA The Missing Link Between Sleep and Resilience

HEALTH: Dawn Phenomenon: Combating High Fasting Blood Sugar Dr. John Douillard, DC, CAP When it comes to blood sugar – what is the “dawn phenomenon” and how can you prevent it? Read on to learn more.

HEALTH: When “Low Thyroid” Isn’t the Whole Story A Moment with Dr. Stillman

INSPIRATION: Jeremy Lent Ecocivilization book launch events My new book, Ecocivilization, launches on May 26 Jeremy Lent also: Ecocivilization': Jeremy Lent… - Frontiers of Commoning, with David Bollier - Apple Podcasts AND Making a World that Works for … - Stand Up! with Pete Dominick - Apple Podcasts

INSPIRATION: Electric Charge, The Driving Force Behind Natural Phenomenon; and Water as The Mind of the Universe Michael Berstecher now offered in 3 languages, and Crystallographer Veda Austin

INTERNATIONAL POLITICS: BENTON SUMMARY Iran eyes a new source of power deep beneath the Strait of Hormuz Mostafa Salem, Sarah Tamimi | CNN

Emboldened by its successful wartime blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran is turning to one of the hidden arteries in the global economy: subsea cables beneath the waterway that carry vast internet and financial traffic between Europe, Asia and the Persian Gulf. The Islamic Republic wants to charge the world’s largest tech companies for using the subsea internet cables laid under the Strait of Hormuz, and state-linked media outlets have vaguely threatened that traffic could be disrupted if firms don’t pay. Lawmakers in Tehran discussed a plan that could target submarine cables linking Arab countries to Europe and Asia. “We will impose fees on internet cables,” Iranian military spokesperson Ebrahim Zolfaghari declared on X last week. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards-linked media said Tehran’s plan to extract revenue from the strait would require companies like Google, Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon to comply with Iranian law while submarine cable companies would be required to pay licensing fees for cable passage, with repair and maintenance rights given exclusively to Iranian firms.



LIGHTING: THE POWER COUPLE LEDs causing self-driving cars to malfunction To everyone who wasn’t able to join us at the Prescott library this past weekend, we’ve put together a video presentation of our talk. In this video, Roman will discuss:

LED legal liabilities

How flicker from LEDs makes self-driving cars malfunction

Energy savings of magnetic induction bulbs

Dirty electricity from LEDs and solar inverters

Why circadian bulbs aren’t yet biologically-friendly

Dark Sky compliance and the lighting of the future



NATURE: Impact of Electromagnetic Radiation on Honey Stomach Ultrastructure and the Body Chemical Element Composition of Apis mellifera (2021)

NATURE WATER: Veda Austin - The Images and Messages in Water from Ancient Sacred Sites in Egypt

SMART CITIES INDUSTRY: Operators: Smart Communities Need More than Fiber, They Need Government Engagement A Nebraska fiber provider built a wireless network into every city router that school-issued Chromebooks connect to automatically, turning any home into a homework spot.

SMART METERS: NYSUMA: Fighting “Smart” Meters - The Good, The Bad and The Ugly An update from the New York Safe Utility Meter Association including four Legislative bills. Courtesy NYSUMA

SMART METERS: Spy Now Pay Later: AMI/Smart Meters in MA: Incremental Pricing/Policy Making and Incomplete/Inaccurate Promotion is Predatory Not disclosing private data collection, and health, and billing accuracy concerns: the smart meter debacle is now front and center in MA

SMART METERS: This is My Smart Meter. There Are Many Like It, But This One Is Mine... Keith Cutter’s Interview with Instrumentation Expert Sean Polacik

We then turned to the issue of standards and calibration. Current ANSI testing protocols require meters to be evaluated under ideal conditions—pure sine wave input with no distortion. However, smart meters themselves generate electrical noise due to their internal switching power supplies. This creates a contradiction: the device may not perform the same way in real-world conditions as it does under laboratory testing.

Further complicating matters, most residential meters fall into a category (Form 2S, non-Blondel compliant) that is not required to undergo harmonic distortion testing. These meters assume balanced electrical loads across phases—a condition rarely met in actual homes—introducing another source of potential error.

The title of this essay is intentionally ironic, drawing from the United States Marine Corps Rifleman’s Creed popularized in Full Metal Jacket : “This is my rifle. There are many like it, but this one is mine.” The creed describes a Marine’s intimate familiarity with, dependence upon, and mastery of his weapon. My adaptation asks a different question entirely: if the modern “smart” meter functions as an instrument of surveillance, control, or harm, whose weapon is it? Certainly not yours.



SMART METERS

Urgent - Support for H.5292 An Act Relative to Smart Meters - Action Network

SPACE: Anton Petrov SpaceX Is Conducting a Giant Chemical Experiment on Our Atmosphere Without Realizing 210,575 views 15 MINUTES

SPACE: Amazon LEO Fuels Huge Investment in Florida’s Space Coast The company has invested millions to manufacture low-Earth orbit satellites.

SURVEILLANCE Pro Surveillance Politicians Are Very Mad You Don't Like Flock By Jason Koebler View in browser

SURVEILLANCE: ACHES Fourth Industrial Revolution: Your Digital Twin Agenda Also known as Transhumanism An artificial twin is essentially your biometrics held on a computer.

WEATHER: NOAA Issues Stark Warning About Upcoming El Niño Beware.

EVENTS:

National Call - Fed Bills Meeting, Thurs 5-21-26, 2-3pm ET

National Call for Safe Tech meeting, Friday May 22, 2026, 1-3 pm ET (Contact them in advance for the link)

MA4SAFETECH; Monthly Update Meeting Wednesday, May 20, 12 Noon ET Share your inroads and/or be inspired by others -- you needn’t be from MA to attend, all are welcome! REGISTER

MA4SAFETECH; Monthly Education Forum, good EMF primer for all, details on smart meters, May 27, 6-8 p.m.

Lloyd Burrell: EMF Health Summit 2.0 is online and FREE from May 25 - May 31, 2026.

Creating New Health Systems: A Better Way for the USA Conference, May 30-31, Warwick, Rhode Island, Speaking on EMFs, Dr. Beverly Rubik and Cece Doucette join internationally-renowned, expert speakers from medicine – both allopathic and natural – science, law, entrepreneurs, policy experts and public officials.

CHD’s June 10 ‘Advocacy Day on the Hill’ “Advocacy Day on the Hill” on Wednesday, June 10 in Washington, DC. Featuring Senator Ron Johnson, comedian Rob Schneider and many of your beloved CHD speakers, this day promises to be a landmark event for everyone interested in medical freedom, wireless radiation, government transparency, and COVID justice.

June 11th Webinar with Dr. Dana THE POWER COUPLE (FREE) Other than 6G, has anything or anyone ever gotten under your skin? We'll discuss the topic of parasites with Dr. Dana during an upcoming webinar on June 11th at 4pm PDT / 7pm EDT. REGISTER

World EMR Syndrome Day! June 16, 7 p.m. Contact Cece if you’d like to share your experience (2-min. each)

FRANCE Invitation to the General Assembly of Lève les yeux, June 27, 2026 in Marseille