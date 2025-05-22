I was offline traveling and the news got ahead of me, so this is a bit long today. I will send another tomorrow.

There is a new term ‘re-buttonization' expertise’ which spell check does not recognize. Coming next: re-analogization

Telecom Industry Not Required to Accommodate People Sickened by Cell Tower Radiation, Courts Rule Wireless companies don't have to make accommodations or changes to their practices or policies under the Americans with Disabilities Act when their towers make people nearby sick, even in their homes, a panel of judges ruled. by Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D. May 19, 2025

Wireless companies don’t have to make accommodations or changes to their practices under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) — even when their towers make people sick in their homes, a federal appeals court ruled.

The ruling came as a blow to plaintiff Henry “Hank” Allen , who alleged the radiofrequency (RF) radiation emitted by a cell tower installed next to his home triggered more than 15 episodes of atrial fibrillation .

Allen told The Defender the ruling confirms the “deeply troubling reality” that there is “no legal remedy for Americans being injured by wireless infrastructure.”

“Under the current interpretation of the ADA, people like me who are disabled by involuntary exposure to cell tower radiation are simply left behind,” Allen said. “In effect, the wireless industry has been given a license to harm and a ‘get out of jail free’ card. They can place harmful towers next to homes, schools, and businesses without consequences — even when people are getting sick.”

In late 2023, Allen sued Verizon and other companies involved in the operation of the tower, alleging Verizon’s tower triggered a slew of health symptoms, including life-threatening cardiac events , extreme fatigue, impaired memory and vision, sleep disruption and flu-like symptoms.

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) funded the suit. Allen’s case was the first in CHD’s strategic line of cases seeking relief for people disabled by RF radiation under the ADA, a federal law that “ protects people with disabilities in many areas of public life.”

The complaint argued that the space on the tower leased to the telecommunications companies and associated infrastructure that are necessary to access the internet constitute a physical “place” subject to compliance with the ADA.

However, the U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho dismissed the case , ruling that wireless companies’ cellular networks are not a “place of public accommodation” under the ADA.

On May 12, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit affirmed the lower court’s ruling.

W. Scott McCollough, lead litigator for CHD’s Electromagnetic Radiation (EMR) and Wireless cases, called the outcome “terrible” because it means wireless companies don’t have to make ADA-mandated accommodations or modifications to their practices or policies when their towers make people nearby sick.

“The District Court, and now the 9th Circuit appeals panel, have ruled that wireless companies are not subject to the ADA at all with regard to how they deliver their wireless service,” McCollough. “Their stores are covered, but not the product sold at the stores.”

In other words, a Verizon store could be required to install a ramp to accommodate wheelchair-bound individuals under the ADA. However, Verizon couldn’t be required to alter the RF radiation emitted by its tower so that RF-disabled individuals like Allen could access the company’s internet service without getting sick.

Miriam Eckenfels, director of CHD’s EMR and Wireless Program, said Allen’s case shows it’s nearly impossible to get relief for people suffering from RF radiation exposure symptoms once a tower goes up near them.

“These rulings emphasize the importance of fighting cell towers before they go up through our Stop 5G program and toppling the ridiculous regime of federal preemption that leaves people exposed and vulnerable with no recourse,” Eckenfels said.

Allen agreed. “There are only two meaningful legal paths forward. We must change our local wireless zoning codes to restore control at the community level, and we must repeal the preemption laws — both state and federal — that strip that control away.”

“That’s why I’m asking everyone to join the #704NoMore movement. This is how we turn our pain into purpose,” Allen said.

CHD’s 704 No More initiative is raising money to legally challenge Section 704 of the Telecommunications Act of 1996 , which prohibits local authorities from denying cell tower applications based on health and environmental effects.

Eckenfels said people who experience negative symptoms from RF radiation may sometimes feel hopeless, but CHD will continue to fight on their behalf.

Allen said, “We’ve been forced to the margins, made to feel invisible, and left with no legal protections. But we are not alone — and we are not powerless.”

CHD files appeal in related case on behalf of woman who suffered strokes

Two days after the 9th Circuit issued its ruling in Allen’s case, CHD filed an appeal in a related lawsuit on behalf of a Minnesota woman who alleged she suffered over 50 strokes after AT&T put up a cell tower near her home.

In March 2024, Marcia Haller sued AT&T and other companies operating the tower in the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota (Duluth), alleging the companies must provide her with a “reasonable accommodation” and/or modify their “policies, practices or procedures” to comply with federal disability law.

On Feb. 18, the District Court dismissed the suit , ruling that wireless companies weren’t discriminating against people like Haller as long as they made the same wireless service available to everyone.

CHD’s appeal, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit, argues that the District Court erred and that the wireless companies are engaging in “several forms of discrimination” against Haller, McCollough said.

The appeal asks the 8th Circuit court to vacate the District Court’s judgment and send the case back to the District Court. Alternatively, Haller should be allowed to amend her suit.

McCollough said the exact issues in the Haller and Allen cases differ, but the outcome of their rulings is the same regarding the ADA.

“The bottom line is that wireless companies can’t be forced to make ADA-mandated accommodations or modifications to their practices or policies when their towers make people nearby sick, even in their homes,” he said.

McCollough declined to comment on the planned next steps in either case.

“We do think the panel got it wrong in Allen’s case, and we’ve appealed the Haller District Court decision, so we obviously hope the 8th Circuit will agree with us on the problem with that decision,” he said.

‘I didn’t choose this battle — I tried to avoid it’

Allen said he didn’t go out looking for a legal battle with telecommunications companies.

He was diagnosed with electromagnetic sensitivity — now called EMR Syndrome — in 2014 while working as a licensed general contractor in California on job sites with high RF radiation.

“I didn’t choose this battle — I tried to avoid it,” he said.

After realizing how exposure to RF radiation was exacerbating his symptoms, he and his family relocated to a small farm in Idaho, roughly two miles away from a cell tower.

Allen also changed careers to minimize his exposure to RF radiation by getting licensed as a real estate broker and working from his home, which he had hardwired for internet access.

With these changes, Allen was able “to successfully live and work normally from home despite his disability” — until April 2021, when Verizon built a cell tower next to his property.

Shortly after Verizon turned on the tower, Allen’s health “took a dramatic downturn” as he suffered atrial fibrillation and was rushed to the emergency room, “unsure whether he would live,” the complaint said.

A doctor did an echocardiogram, ran a full blood panel, did a cardioversion to restore a regular heartbeat and administered intravenous drugs to slow his heart rate.

Two days later, it happened again.

In March 2022, Allen had invasive heart surgery — cardiac ablation — to treat the recurrent heart rhythm problems.

However, Verizon, AT&T and Dish in 2022 added additional antennas to the tower.

“This equipment … also triggers Mr. Allen’s severe and in some instances life-threatening symptoms associated with his recurring and ongoing disability,” stated Allen’s lawyers in an August 2023 letter to Verizon, AT&T and Dish in which they asked the companies to provide disability accommodations/modifications.

Allen “exhausted all available self-help options,” according to the complaint, including painting his house with RF-blocking paint, tinting the windows with RF-blocking tint, utilizing wire screens and wearing special clothing that blocks RF.

The RF emitted by the transmitting equipment threatens the plaintiff’s life. “His condition is such that he may die as a result of the next cardiac event caused from RF exposure,” the complaint alleged.

I’m deeply grateful to Children’s Health Defense and the McCollough Law Firm,” Allen said. “They stood by my family at our darkest hour, when no one else would. Their courage and commitment reminded us that we weren’t alone in the fight.”

Related articles in The Defender

Trump calls for spectrum auction in ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Trump endorsed language in the reconciliation bill that would put 600 MHz up for auction

The bill excludes the lower 3 GHz band from 3.1-3.45 GHz and the 6 GHz band

Despite the exclusion of the lower 3 GHz, CTIA is urging passage of the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act”

“We must maintain our status as the Worldwide Leader in WiFi, 5G, and 6G, connecting every American to the World’s BEST Networks, while also keeping everyone safe,” the president wrote on social media . Last week, the House Energy and Commerce Committee held a marathon markup meeting on the federal budget reconciliation bill that included a framework for opening up 600 MHz of spectrum for auction, generating $88 billion through reauthorizing the FCC’s spectrum auction authority. The wireless industry, namely through CTIA, has been seeking more spectrum in the lower 3 GHz band for auction, but the legislation would take the 3.1-3.45 GHz band off the auction block, as well as the 5.925-7.125 GHz, aka the 6 GHz band, which is set aside for Wi-Fi.

It’s not clear if the 6 GHz band was ever seriously in play, but the lower 3 GHz certainly has been at the center of debate for years as it’s occupied by the Department of Defense (DoD) and CTIA has been lobbying for a slice of it for wireless carriers.

ACTIVISM: Resistance and Resilience Efforts Need to Work in Tandem Announcing the launch of CELDF's Community Resistance and Resilience Program, dedicated to supporting, networking, and facilitating the success of grassroots initiatives, actions, and campaigns

AI: Google commits $150M to develop AI glasses with Warby Parker

AI: 'This is insanity. Unregulated AI will have zero responsibility to respect human rights. Elon Musk stated he wanted ‘zero regulations, all regulations gone’ and now Congress may be granting Elon’s wish in the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill Act.’ - Congress Will Vote to Strip States of Their Power to Regulate Artificial Intelligence—for the Next 10 Years -

BROADBAND INDUSTRY: Broadband Trajectories | POTs and PANs

For most the dozen years I've been writing this blog, the biggest cable companies accounted for almost all of the growth in broadband customers. Quarter after quarter, and year after year, the big cable companies were the source of almost all new net broadband customers. This started to shift a few years ago when FWA cellular home broadband from T-Mobile, Verizon, and more recently, AT&T entered the scene . For the last couple of years, almost all of the net broadband growth in the country came from the FWA technology and these three carriers. It’s clear that we’re now entering a new stage the industry where cable broadband losses are accelerating, where FWA growth hasn’t slowed, and where the big telcos are growing again because of their expansion of fiber. Consider the following statistics that show the net change in broadband customers over the last year, and for the latest quarter, for the largest cable companies, largest telcos, and FWA carriers. There are a few big companies missing from this comparison like Cox, Mediacom, and Windstream, since those companies are privately held and don’t publicly report customer counts. These numbers show that telcos other than Lumen are growing again. The numbers for telcos don’t tell the whole story because net customer changes in the table include both DSL losses and fiber gains. For example, during the last year, AT&T added over 1 million customers to fiber. These trajectories don’t bode well for the big cable companies. There were a lot of predictions made last year that FWA growth would slow down, and that doesn’t seem to be the case yet in 2025. The telcos are all picking up steam in terms of adding fiber customers. It’s going to be interesting over the coming years to see how the biggest cable companies fare in battling everybody else. Charter has decided to fight the trend through the merger with Cox. We'll have to wait and see what the rest have in mind.



BROADBAND MULTI DWELLING UNITS INDUSTRY: States: Don’t Give up on MDUs As States look ahead to how they’ll use BEAD funds beyond broadband infrastructure deployment, one key area of opportunity is emerging: supporting underserved multi-dwelling units (MDUs). The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) singles out a funding opportunity for MDUs where a “substantial share” of units lack adequate internet access or are in low-income communities. While States have already received NTIA approval for how they plan to use non-deployment funds, there is a good chance that the upcoming revised Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) might narrow States to only using funding for purposes specifically allowed in the Act. If that happens, States may be invited to revise their Initial or Final Proposals, giving them a valuable opportunity to rethink and refine their funding strategies. This blog is a plea for States not to give up on the opportunity to use non-deployment funds to bring better wired-broadband to affordable housing MDUs. Landlords of affordable housing MDUs face a chicken-and-egg dilemma – many affordable housing MDUs don’t have good broadband because the tenants can’t afford to pay market rates for broadband. []It is also getting increasingly easier to find ISPs willing to work with landlords to bring affordable broadband when it’s needed. If the landlord takes on all of the rewiring and infrastructure costs inside an MDU, then ISPs need only bring a fiber connection to the MDU. The cost of a bulk-billed wholesale fiber connection can be made affordable when ISPs and landlords step outside of the industry norm. Most ISPs operate on rolling 3-year contracts for selling to businesses (ISPs view an MDU as a business customer). For example, ISPs and landlords both get a huge benefit by considering ten or even twenty-year contracts for a fiber connection - landlords get lower costs and ISPs eliminate churn. Because of the affordable cost of rewiring buildings for high-speed broadband, States can do a whole lot of good for a relatively small investment. Even if States pay 100% of the cost to rewire MDUs (and there is no particular reason they should pay 100%), the cost per family to bring better broadband to MDUs is a tiny fraction of the cost to serve a rural family with any broadband solution. BEAD originally held out a hope that it could help to solve the MDU broadband gap, and with non-deployment funds, some of that promise can still be kept.

BROADBAND Trump’s changes to broadband rules would favor Starlink. West Virginians would pay the price. State and local officials oppose relying on Elon Musk’s Starlink instead of fiber for West Virginia’s $1.2 billion broadband expansion. The program is currently delayed as the Trump administration changes the rules.

BROADBAND BENTON BEAD: Proposed BEAD Changes Could Delay Deployment by Two Years Changes to…

Technology requirements, such as changing the definition of “reliable broadband service” to include unlicensed fixed wireless and low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite

Labor policy, which is a part of Illinois’ BEAD grant scoring criteria (e.g., awarding points for use of project labor agreements)

The low-cost service option that is required by law as part of all BEAD-funded projects



CELLPHONES: THE POWER COUPLE 8 ways to get rid of your cell phone Common objections | Solutions | FAQ Here’s what we’ll learn in this article: 1. Common reasons we don’t want to get rid of our phones 2. Why should you consider ditching your cell phone plan? 3. Stroke and cancer statistical trends 4. Medical costs and risks of owning a cell phone 5. Why FCC exposure limits are misleading 6. Join World Cancel Your Cell Phone Plan Day



CELLPHONES: AYURVEDA JOHN DOULLIARD Headache from Your Phone?

Occasional headaches are a common complaint, affecting 64% of the population globally. New research on RF-EMF (low radiofrequency electromagnetic frequencies) exposure from Wi-Fi and cell phones recommends headache sufferers limit EMF exposure. This article goes over what you can do about it. Are Cell Phones Causing Your Headaches? Occasional headaches are a common complaint, affecting 64% of the population globally. 1 New research on RF-EMF (low radiofrequency electromagnetic frequencies) exposure from Wi-Fi and cell phones recommends headache sufferers limit EMF exposure. 2 One study was performed on 114 migraine sufferers, evaluating their cell phone use and Wi-Fi exposure. There was a significant increase in headache episodes and severity correlated with increased daily cell phone use and weekly Wi-Fi exposure. Fixed line phones were not correlated with increased headache frequency. 2 A recent meta-analysis of seven studies on the link between headaches and cell phone use confirms the relationship. There was a 38% increased incidence of headaches in cell phone users compared to non-cell phone users. The risk of headache also increased in those who had longer daily call duration and higher call frequency. The study concludes that cell phone use is significantly associated with headaches. 8 Protection Tips!

Turn off location services, so your phone is not a satellite receiver.

Use a blue light night filter 24/7 on phone, tablet, and computer.

Turn off Wi-Fi at night when not in use.

Use EMF-blocking ear buds or use speaker phone.

Get an EMF-blocking phone case .

Do not leave your phone in your pocket all day.

POST INCLUDES SUPPLEMENT RECOMMENDATIONS esp for lymph

CHILDREN; SCREENAGERS Teens Turning to ChatGPT for Help With Depression — Should We Be Worried? Delaney Ruston, MD Lisa Tabb

CHILDREN: Jon Haidt and Zach Rausch New Study Finds Most Experts Share Concerns About the Effects of Smartphones and Social Media on Adolescent Mental Health The largest-ever expert survey finds consensus about rising mental health problems, along with general agreement about some causes and potential policy responses

CHILDREN: Catherine Price & How to Feel Alive Announcing The Amazing Generation! A new book for tweens co-written by me and Jonathan Haidt, author of The Anxious Generation

CHILDREN FAMILIES: Katherine Martinko | The Analog Family 'The Extinction of Experience' (book review) Christine Rosen offers fresh arguments for why we should get off our phones. According to Christine Rosen, author of The Extinction of Experience: Being Human in a Disembodied World,we now spend as much time consuming the experiences of others as we do having experiences of our own. But we pursue and settle for vicariousness at a cost; Rosen suggests it indicates an aversion to risk, which could lead to a “withering of experience.” We diminish the quality of our lives when we allow technology to mediate much or most of what we do. Her approach focuses less on what’s been termed by Cal Newport as the “primary” harms of digital devices, such as the direct negative effect on mental health or the problem of chronic distraction, and more on the “secondary” harms—no less important—which are all the things individuals miss out on when they prioritize time on devices over time spent with others or doing meaningful activities. Rosen asks tough questions like, “What kind of person is formed in an increasingly digitized, mediated, hyperconnected, surveilled, and algorithmically governed world? What do we gain and what do we lose when we no longer talk about the Human Condition, but rather the User Experience?” The book is divided into sections that focus on core aspects of what it means to be human and how these have changed in recent years with the rise of digital devices and our new dependence on them. These include being present, face-to-face communication, the shift from handwriting to texting and typing, how we handle the age-old experience of waiting, how we convey feelings and emotion, the ways we experience pleasure, and finally, greater uprootedness and the loss of a sense of place. Emotional Mercenaries Rosen is deeply concerned about the effects of a “mass emotional deskilling,” where we outsource our memories to Facebook and Instagram, our curiosity to Google, our sense of direction to GPS embedded in our phones and cars, our generosity to one-click GoFundMe campaigns. We now consult our phones to check our heart rates, how many steps we’ve accumulated that day, whether we’d had sufficient sleep and how much of it was deep versus light. There’s a sense of voluntary disconnect from our own bodies, a surprising willingness to hand over decision-making to devices that rely on highly personal data to determine our next steps. In the future, we might even allow devices to determine who our friends are. Already, social media platforms make strong suggestions, but Rosen tells of one particularly alarming app called PPLKPR (short for “people keeper”) that promises to “track and ‘auto-manage’ your relationships using GPS and a heart rate-monitoring wristband that computes ‘when you’re feeling emotional.’” The idea is that, if you signal stress or anxiety in the presence of certain people, the app uses that information to “determine who should be auto-scheduled into your life and who should be removed,” ignoring the fact that there are many reasons why a person might make your heart race a bit faster. The app’s creation was meant to be a bit of an experiment, developed by artists whose previous work probed the limits of technology use, but it was met with enthusiasm by undergraduates who tested it. One young man said he was “thrilled to have an excuse to ignore people” who stress him out. When we turn our devices into our “emotional mercenaries,” however, we fail to fill a void that persists. We remain lonely and emotionally hungry, starved for the kind of real connection with others that we are hard-wired to crave. Safe, Timid Pleasures; Fallow Time; Civil Inattention A Justified Moral Panic Rosen’s conclusion is bold. She thinks that solutions advocating for “balanced use” of technology are insufficient, that we face a real crisis. Advice for doing a digital Sabbath or avoiding multitasking or putting phones away at the dinner table are not enough.

We need to be more like the Amish in our approach to technology, cultivating a robust skepticism about each new device and app, even if most of us will not be as strict as the Amish in rejecting them. The Amish ask the right questions before embracing something new: How will this impact our community? Is it good for families? Does it support or undermine our values?

We have an urgent responsibility to defend the sensory world and remember that there are things that cannot be made by machines—serendipity, intuition, community, spontaneity, empathy. As for those critics who accuse Rosen and her ilk of a misguided moral panic, she thinks that, when it comes to our understanding of experience, “we could use a great deal more panic.” This is a fight that matters, and we cannot shy away from it. “Defending reality is not a privilege,” she writes. “It’s crucial to ensuring a flourishing human future.” If you want to flourish—and if you want your children to flourish—get off the screens and come back to reality.



CLIMATE: How The World’s Richest 10% Are Destroying The Planet For Everyone Else The richest 10% of people are responsible for up to 67% of global environmental damage—including most carbon emissions, biodiversity loss, and resource overuse—while the bottom 50% contribute almost nothing to these crises.Changing the consumption habits of the wealthiest individuals could significantly reduce environmental harm. If the top 20% adopted more sustainable lifestyles similar to high-income Europeans, global ecological pressure could drop by as much as 36%. Policies targeting high-end consumption, not across-the-board restrictions, may be the most effective and fair path forward, especially if focused on sectors like luxury travel, meat-heavy diets, and resource-intensive goods

CONSUMER PRODUCTS: Touchscreens Are Out, and Tactile Controls Are Back Rachel Plotnick’s “re-buttonization” expertise is in demand

DATA CENTERS GUARDIAN Draining cities dry: the giant tech companies queueing up to build datacentres in drought-hit Latin America

DATA CENTERS: TECH REVIEW MIT We did the math on AI’s energy footprint. Here’s the story you haven’t heard. The emissions from individual AI text, image, and video queries seem small—until you add up what the industry isn’t tracking and consider where it’s heading next.

ECONOMICS: CNN $365 billion The richest 10 Americans got $365 billion richer over the past year, according to a new analysis from Oxfam. That is a gain of roughly $1 billion per day for those dudes (yes, they were all men.) Meanwhile, the typical American worker made just over $50,000 in 2023. My colleague Matt Egan has the story.

EMERGENCY ALERTS; The first US solar storm emergency drill did not go well https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/technology/the-first-us-solar-storm-emergency-drill-did-not-go-well/ar-AA1F4xGD

EMERGENCY ALERTS; Prescient Warnings About Helene Didn’t Reach People in Harm’s Way. Here Are 5 Lessons for the Next Hurricane. Here are five key discoveries from our reporting: 1. Some counties in harm’s way issued evacuation orders. Others did not. We found that inland mountain communities too often lack the infrastructure or planning to use evacuations to get residents out of harm’s way in advance of a destructive storm like Helene. Some officials in Yancey, for instance, said that they weren’t sure where they would have directed people to go in the face of such an unprecedented onslaught of rain and wind. In recent years, far more people died in the continental U.S. from hurricanes’ freshwater flooding than from their coastal storm surges — a dramatic reversal from a decade earlier. That’s largely due to improved evacuations along the coasts. 2. Disaster messaging varied considerably by county. 3. Unlike several nearby states, North Carolina does not require training for local emergency managers. 4. North Carolina began examining landslide risks by county, but powerful interests stood in the way. 5. We could find no comprehensive effort (yet) to examine lessons learned from Helene to determine how counties can prevent deaths from future inland storms.

EMF MITIGATION/PAINT: What Is EMF Paint, And Do You Need It? Here's What The Science Says Emily Ray, House Digest, May 20, 2025

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Although the idea of shielding yourself from electromagnetic fields (EMF) sounds like something out of a science fiction movie, some consumers are seeking simple ways to limit their exposure to the potential health impacts from radiation coming off their smartphones, wireless networks, and nearby cellular towers. As high-tech kitchen appliance trends emerge and households become more reliant on the Internet of Things, most of us are exposed to more electromagnetic radiation than ever before. In a number of recent studies, exposure to EMFs has been suggested to cause everything from mental health disturbances to increased risk of tumors. It's nearly impossible to eliminate EMF exposure, but many people are looking for ways to protect themselves in their homes. According to Ryan Blaser, b.sc ., E.E., EMRS, BBEC, HAAV, Founder of Test My Home, EMF paint is a shielding product that creates a barrier to radiofrequency (RF) radiation, which is ideal for sensitive individuals who want to reduce their exposure. [] The pros and cons of using EMF paint There are a lot of mistakes everyone makes when choosing a paint color for their home, but when you're considering a specialty coating like EMF paint, you need to think beyond the perfect hue and sheen. [] , EMF paint also has some downsides. Blaser said it is "more costly and involved than plug-in or portable shielding solutions." He added that it also has to be grounded, which means it's one of those electrical projects you shouldn't attempt unless you're a professional. One of the biggest downsides of all is the way it will impact your digital devices. Blaser explained that using EMF paint "can impact cell signal and Wi-Fi strength inside the home, which may require rerouting devices or hardwiring." We also learned that, although some EMF paints can be painted over with traditional paints in the color of your choosing without losing their effectiveness, most are available only in black or grey colors and cost more than the average gallon at your local big box store. This can make it harder and more expensive to achieve the aesthetic you're after. [] According to WebMD, self-reporting indicates that electromagnetic hypersensitivity in the United States only impacts around 3.2% of the population, although some researchers have found higher rates during their studies. There are no set symptoms or medical guidelines, which means it can be hard to definitively attribute that insomnia or those persistent headaches to electromagnetic or radiofrequency exposure. If you're concerned and trying to decide if EMF paint is right for your home, Blaser suggests reaching out to a professional. "I always recommend starting with testing — either via an in-person or remote EMF assessment to identify actual exposure sources," he said. Testing looks for four different types of electromagnetic fields, as well as any sources of dirty energy in your home. The World Health Organization acknowledges the need for continued research investigating the links between EMF exposure and cancer. However, it holds that "current evidence does not confirm the existence of any health consequences from exposure to low-level electromagnetic fields."



FCC: FCC Oversight Hearing Recap

FIRES: Trump administration cancels energy justice research grants tied to California battery fires A wave of federal grant cancellations has upended research into public health and environmental justice in Moss Landing, California, where fires at a massive battery energy storage site have raised fears about contamination.

Two federal research grants focused on community impacts of renewable energy infrastructure in Moss Landing, California, were canceled by the Trump administration, citing a realignment of agency priorities. The National Science Foundation and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency grants had supported investigations into the environmental justice dimensions of energy projects and local attitudes toward battery storage, especially after fires at the Vistra Corp. facility.Researchers warn that the cancellations will cause a loss of knowledge, derail years of work, and deprive graduate students of funding and career-building experience.

Key quote:

“There’s a cold indifference coming internally from my university. It’s been radio silence. It’s just me firing off emails to the administrators saying, ‘Where are you guys?’” — Dustin Mulvaney, environmental studies professor at San Jose State University

HEALTH;





INSPIRATION: How Vannevar Bush Re-Wired American Innovation. The Man Who Taught America to Think Strategically About Science, Technology, and National Purpose. [] Radar, the proximity fuse, the atomic bomb, these were not merely technological triumphs; they were the tangible expressions of a powerful new alliance between intellectual capital and federal muscle, born from a conviction that “in substantially every important area of the scientific and technical war effort, the enemy...was outclassed by the great democracies. []Zachary notes his tendency to downplay certain emerging technologies like guided missiles, his underestimation of the purely political theater that could drive endeavors like the Apollo program (which Bush criticized for its “spectacular” nature over substantive science), and a limited early grasp of digital electronics' full potential. Furthermore, like many of his era, he largely overlooked the systemic exclusion of women and minorities from the scientific enterprise. Yet these critiques, while valid, risk obscuring the profundity of his contribution. What Vannevar Bush bequeathed was not merely a set of institutions or a policy framework, but a resilient habit of mind, a conviction that knowledge, rigorously pursued and wisely stewarded, could serve as a powerful, stabilizing force in an inherently chaotic world. []“There is no substitute for competent, experienced judgment,” he insisted, arguing that the future must be shaped not by ideology, but by technically informed reason and a moral compass. []In a time often dazzled by relentless innovation yet frequently unsure how to ethically govern its applications, Bush’s model offers a rare, invaluable synthesis: administrative clarity married to epistemic humility. He understood that science could not, and should not, govern itself in a vacuum. But he also saw, with equal clarity, that governance, left to its own unscientific devices, would inevitably flail in a technologically complex world. He was a systems thinker before the term gained currency.

INSPIRATION: Predictions for the final phase of the last 2 thousand years, The Poetry of Resistance “Another world is not only possible, she is on her way. On a quiet day, I can hear her breathing.” ―Arundhati Roy

INSPIRATION: Hadden Turner from Over the Field Our 'Manifest Destiny' is the Soil on Which We Stand We should protect the planet we already have rather than try to colonise Mars [] our proper destiny is the soil at our feet. We are derived from soil and dependent on soil — and will one day return to the soil.¹ It is quite literally our destiny. Rather, then, than reaching upwards to the stars, our fundamental human limitations, the responsibilities we have as land-stewards, and the utter dependency² we have on soils, all dictate to us that we should instead plant our roots deep into our local places (and their soils) — to nurture and protect them for the benefit of man and beast alike. The land, its soil, and its creatures are our destiny; the very places our attentions and affections should be centred. This is our high and noble calling.

LIGHT: Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom Think Twice About Tanning Beds

NATURE ot: Pollinator-Friendly Native Plant Lists | Xerces Society

NATURE: Bees Give Us Food, Pollination, and Natural Medicines—And They’re Disappearing Losing bees threatens our food diversity and the bounty of healing gifts they offer—but we can help protect them before it’s too late. [] Keep hives away from sources of Wi-Fi radiation and EMFs, which adversely affect bees.

NATURE: COUNTER PUNCH CELDF and the Rights of Nature

OCEAN: David Attenborough’s new film Ocean is an urgent new warning about the state of our planet’s marine ecosystems. Footage of bottom trawling is shocking and the 99-year-old’s commentary is among his most political yet, accusing developed countries of neo-colonialism for how they are treating the seas of developing countries. It is a must-watch.

POLITICS BIG BEAUTIFL (SPECTRUM SALE BASED) BILL House Passes Trump Agenda Bill in Early Morning Vote After weeks of negotiations, in a tight vote just before 7:00 a.m., the House approved the ‘big beautiful bill’ central to the president’s agenda. The House narrowly approved the bill in a party-line 215-214 vote. The vote came just before 7:00 a.m. after an all-night debate in the lower chamber. The bill now heads to the Senate which is expected to make revisions to the package. Any differences will then need to be resolved in conference before moving to Trump’s desk. The amendment makes consequential changes to several key components of the bill, including the State and Local Tax (SALT) deduction and Medicaid. It would accelerate the start date of Medicaid work requirements—which are strengthened under the bill—from 2029 to 2026. It also speeds up the phasing out of Inflation Reduction Act energy tax credits for wind, solar, and battery storage in 2028, with some exceptions. The amendment also bumps the SALT deduction cap up to $40,000 per household with an income of up to $500,000.

POLITICS: POLITICO The limits of Elon Musk's political pullback Musk’s business empire is now more deeply connected to the federal contracting apparatus than ever. He has allies in positions of power across Trump’s executive branch. And his raw administrative power over the “digital town square” of X and its associated AI tools makes him still more unique as an arbiter of the American political conversation.

SMART METERS: Forced Smart Meters in NE Ohio: An Interview with Attorney Jensen Silvis TOR: Whether it’s concerns over high energy bills, privacy, or safety (or the argument that Smart meters actually use more energy than traditional analogue ones), people seem to be waking up to the fact that Smart meters are far more than just “convenient.” I’ve mentioned Ohio Stands Up! and its ongoing donation efforts with Mendenhall Law Group and others, as well as SWORT et al. and their lawmaker meetings. Are there any other ways you would recommend for citizens to get involved?

TECHNOCRACY: Reflexive Law: How Technocracy Has Destroyed Our Legal System

TECHNOCRACY: Technopopulism’s Trojan Horse: How the Dark Enlightenment Hijacked the Populist Movement

TRANSHUMANISM: Gregg Braden on Transhumanism: Klaus Schwab’s 2030 Blueprint Isn’t Science Fiction—It’s Already Happening | Gregg Braden 17 MINS

WARFARE/MILITARY OT: Military faces growing opposition over training land leases in Hawaiʻi

WARFARE; To Defend Itself, Ukraine Rethinks Electronic Warfare As Russia's Shahed drones swarm its cities, Ukraine reshapes its air-defense strategies

The National Call - Federal Bills / FCC Filing Meeting, Thursday May 22, 2025, 2-3pm ET and NYC Alliance for Safe Tech - Federal Bills Meeting, Thursday May 22, 2025, 2-3pm ET Here's the registration link for the Federal Bills meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/D2HCn5x6QOqpue3de-NZzA Federal Bills: For updates on bills and a recap of the prior (118th) Congress, see: https://ehtrust.org/congress/. Speak out, while we still can on 18 new bills! Contact your U.S. Rep / Senator this week.

May 28 MA4safetech Safer Tech Possibilities in Schools: Free Public Education Webinar! Register: Wednesday, May 28 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT Please post/send out the .pdf invitation and share the . jpg social media invitation. If this date doesn’t work for you, please register and we will send the recording and slides so you can research further what interests you! Sign up to receive future invitations and updates. Click here to watch and share recent webinars.

May 29 CHE Corporate Drivers of Disease: Exploring the UCSF Industry Documents Library May 29, 2025 3:00 pm US Eastern Time Health-harming products are contributing to a global rise in chronic disease. Studies estimate that fossil fuels, chemicals, alcohol, tobacco and ultra-processed foods are now responsible for approximately one in three deaths worldwide. In the US, chronic diseases linked to these products are on the rise, including increases in diabetes, Parkinson’s, cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. Scientists are pointing to an “industrial epidemic” of disease. The Industry Documents Library at the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) is a digital archive of internal documents from corporations across industries that produce these health-harming products. Originally established in 2002 to house documents publicly disclosed in litigation against the tobacco industry in the 1990s, analysis using these documents has generated more than 1,000 peer-reviewed studies, reports and news stories, with their findings revealing firsthand accounts of what the industry knew and when they knew it about the health harms of tobacco. The library now houses over 20 million documents including internal documents from the pharmaceutical, chemical, food, and fossil fuel industries. The chemical industry archive contains more than 700,00 pages (over 27,000 documents). UCSF’s Center to End Corporate Harm was launched earlier this year to bring together scientists to more systematically study the mechanisms and strategies corporations use to delay and prevent regulation of their health harming products. The Center is using the archives to develop strategies to counter the destructive influence of polluters and thus reduce chronic disease. In this webinar, Center director Dr. Tracey Woodruff will introduce the concept of “commercial determinants of health, ” and outline the Center’s purpose and plans. Industry Documents Library Director Kate Tasker will provide an overview of the Industry Documents Library and how to use it — the documents are fully searchable and accessible to the public. And Dr. Nicholas Chartres , lead scientific advisor to the new Center, will provide examples of the mechanisms and strategies these corporations use to proliferate the sale of their products using published case studies. CHE Director Kristin Schafer will moderate the session.