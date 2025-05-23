“Congress now seems gung-ho to reauthorize FCC spectrum auctions as a way to meet budget goals.”

“According to Commerce Committee Chairman Brett Guthrie (R-KY), the sale of this spectrum could raise $88 billion by 2034. This funding would go to the U.S. Treasury.”

Our extended family experienced a recent loss (glioblastoma.) While traveling on the highway due to a related trip (rare for me) I received two emergency alerts warning me of 60 MPH winds and heavy rain, which I of course already knew. I received the warnings via the car radio, but the signal strength also hit me and scrambled my brain and physiology, IMO because it was also needing to be strong enough to reach every cellphone inside a car, in the rain. It took days to rebalance my calcium potassium levels, release the headache, and to unravel the other downstream impacts of what is essentially a physical assault.

Also, there is total interference with the 1030 AM radio station in my area from every connected truck on the roadway. I recommend that everyone take a listen for yourselves. My understanding is that this interference is prohibited by the FCC so, in the US there is a plan to remove AM radio from cars, rather than looking further into the issues of connected and self-driving vehicles and related infrastructure.

One narrative about Barbara’s rapid decline due to brain cancer was that her care was always one step behind. By the time the cane was offered she already needed the wheelchair. Nearly every day, I see indications that we have gone too far with tech, especially with myths about safety, including militarization. NASA has to warn about outages associated with solar flares because the “smart grid” did not address solar flares. Screen addiction is already rampant in children.

I believe that the inherent conflict between MAHA and the Big Beautiful Bill’s predatory delays presents a critical choice point/crisis/opportunity for many interests (clean energy, children’s mental health, militarization, surveillance, privacy, reaching Mars) that have skirted EMF/RF/Nature/Health issues. We are far behind, but can pivot, instantly, by addressing exploitation, from now until August.

Regardless of where individuals are holding about vaccines, Covid, and politics, I envision that MAHA will prevail because we bring the best potentials of ourselves forward. May grace reign.

INSPIRATION:

EMF Poisoning: WiFi, Cell Phones, Smart Homes, Influenza, and Dirty Electricity | Keith Cutter

In this conversation I’m joined by Keith Cutter, a former tech professional turned EMF remediation expert. After struggling with chronic health issues for decades, Keith uncovered the hidden cause of his illness: electromagnetic radiation. In this conversation we dive into the four types of EMF, their potential health impacts, and practical steps to protect yourself and your family. From dirty electricity in our homes to radio frequency radiation from cell towers, this eye-opening conversation unpacks how we’re affected by EMF and what we can do about it. Through Keith’s search for answers on his healing journey he has become a wealth of knowledge and wisdom. I’m grateful for him sharing his experience and expertise in this often-misunderstood world of EMF.

FEATURED

Katie Singer: I Don't Want It But I Need It: A.I. Literacy

FEATURED

Congressman presses RFK Jr. to probe teacher cancer cases near Missouri school cell tower

FEATURED: AI and Transhumanism – New page on Safe Tech International’s website

Artificial Intelligence and Transhumanism - Safe Tech International

As with all the pages on the website, we tried to present the facts and let them speak for themselves rather than attempt to "persuade" the reader of a given perspective. We steered clear of things that would be too alarming for the average reader and instead we invited them into a world that, while perhaps unfamiliar, is not completely unbelievable. - Kate Kheel and Tom Valovic

NEWS AND NOTES

AI: AI Doesn’t Need More Energy — It Needs Less Concentration of Power The AI community’s obsession with size can largely be attributed to the 2019 blog post by Rich Sutton, in which he insists on the importance of increased computation and scale to improve the accuracy of AI models. This idea got adopted by the machine learning community as a philosophy –that when larger models are trained on more data with more compute, their performance improves. This performance comes with a cost – now the training of a single AI model can cost hundreds of millions of dollars in cloud compute (see Table below) – and use thousands of MWh of energy.

AI: Nate Hagens from The Great Simplification The 8 Faces of AI: Who Will You Become As AI Accelerates? Frankly #96 In a world increasingly mediated by machines, the boundaries between human identity and artificial intelligence are beginning to blur. While some embrace the tools of the future, others quietly resist, preserving ways of being that have endured for millennia. What happens when AI becomes not just a tool but a mirror? In this week’s Frankly, I introduce a new typology of how AI may shape human behavior in the years ahead. I outline eight archetypes reflecting our varied relationships to artificial intelligence—ranging from resistance and discipline to dependence and immersion. Rather than focusing on technological capability, I explore what these categories reveal about human psychology, culture, and adaptation. Which of these types do you see in yourself and those around you? What will it take to retain our analog roots in a digital age? And in a world increasingly shaped by algorithms, what kind of human will you choose to be?

AI: FUTURISM Dozens of Organizations Push Back Against Bill That Would Ban All AI Regulation

CHILDREN SCREENS: Katherine Martinko | The Analog Family Primary and Secondary Phone Harms

Most people talk about primary, but we should be more worried about secondary. It is both delightful and infuriating when another writer comes up with a succinct term to describe something I’ve thought about many times before. Inevitably, it makes me wish that I’d had the foresight to create the term that now seems so glaringly obvious, but I remind myself that I should just be grateful it now exists, because it helps to clarify my own thinking. One such example is Cal Newport’s distinction between the primary and secondary harms of smartphones . Primary harms refer to the direct negative effects of excessive screen time on mental health, chronic distraction from constant notifications, the increase in sedentariness, fragmented attention, the inability to focus, impaired sleep, and exposure to disturbing content. He says it could also include the algorithmically curated content that can outrage and even radicalize people, as well as the brain rot that comes with binging on highly distracting content like TikTok reels.[]Secondary harms are everything that people miss out on when they are on their phones, such as interactions with others and engaging in meaningful activities. It is the sense of losing control of our time and of neglecting things that are important. The secondary harms kick in even if the things you’re doing on your phone are not bad. Your online activities could even be useful or productive, but may still be getting in the way of you using time in other ways that have value, too.

Another term for secondary harms is “opportunity cost,” which I’ve used before, but I don’t think it does as good a job at differentiating between the specific issues caused by the proliferation of handheld devices and what it’s costing us in a more general sense.

As Newport explains in a recent episode of his Deep Dive podcast, most people focus on the primary harms, but this approach shifts responsibility for the problems we face away from consumers onto tech companies. Sure, there are things tech companies could do to make their devices and platforms less addictive, but it wouldn’t fix the bigger problem of how these apps continue to rob us of contact with reality, relationships, and direct experiences with the world, thus giving us a diminished version of our lives.

When we put all of our attention on primary harms when it comes to phones, this helps us avoid confronting some of the real danger that they pose for our lives. It allows us to say, look, if we could just fix these tools, we’d be OK. If we could just get the right people to be in charge of these companies or the right features or the right moderation, we could return to this sort of phone, social media app utopia that we were promised in the early 2010s. The problem is someone came in and broke these things, but if we could just fix them, then everything will be OK.

But that’s not the case. No matter how extensively these apps get redesigned for the better, they are not designed to be compatible with the human experience. We must resist getting caught up in nostalgic thinking, assuming something great somehow got corrupted along the way. As Newport says, there is no way to “redeem the technology.”

Arguably, the secondary harms do more harm to us than the primary ones. They impoverish our lives the most:

We're left with a little bit of a shallowness, a little bit of an anxiety, a little bit of a loneliness and emptiness, and all we have to soothe ourselves is that phone itself. And then we get this cycle where we become basically enmeshed into this digital algorithmically curated world, and that's really no way to live.



ELECTRICTY/ENERGY: The Week in Musk: "I think I've done enough" To build the "world's largest supercomputer," xAI has already installed 200,000 GPUs at its Colossus facility in Memphis, Tennessee. For power, the company currently uses 150 megawatts of electricity from the local public utility company — enough to power more than 100,000 homes — and is seeking another 150 megawatts. xAI has also deployed dozens of polluting methane gas turbines that it claims are a stopgap measure as it awaits the construction of a new substation. That still may not be enough power, according to Musk, who hopes to add another 800,000 GPUs to xAI's Memphis facility. The AI industry in the U.S. will run into a "fundamental electricity generation shortage," Musk predicted during his CNBC interview. "My guess is people are going to start hitting challenges with power generation, maybe by the middle of next year, end of next year." What could be produced by such vast energy expenditures? Grok, a chatbot that questions the death toll of the Holocaust. It's unclear whether Grok's commentary about the Holocaust was caused by a "programming" change or if the chatbot was merely repeating what users on X had said. xAI trains Grok using posts shared on X, making the chatbot a less-than-reliable narrator.

HEALTH EHS EMR-S DARIUSZ: My newest manuscript on electromagnetic hypersensitivity (EHS) has just been accepted in the mHealth journal. This invited open-access article will appear online in a couple of months. Here is the abstract of the article: Pilot questionnaire survey shows the lack of diagnostic criteria for electromagnetic hypersensitivity: A viewpoint Dariusz Leszczynski Wireless communication devices and networks are currently prevalent in human environment. Some persons claim to be sensitive to emitted by them microwave radiation. Commonly, this sensitivity is called electromagnetic hypersensitivity (EHS) or microwave disease. However, because of the yet scientifically unproven link between radiation exposures and EHS symptoms, this sensitivity is also called idiopathic environmental intolerance attributed to electromagnetic fields (IEI-EMF). The sensitivity is not recognized by the World Health Organization as a disease or as being caused by exposures to wireless radiation. There are no medical tests for detecting sensitivity to wireless radiation. Physicians are not being educated to deal with persons who claim to be sensitive to wireless radiation. However, some persons who consider themselves to be sensitive to wireless radiation exposures claim to have medical diagnoses made by physicians or other health professionals. This project looked at the contradiction of the lack of diagnostic criteria for sensitivity to wireless radiation with the medical diagnoses claimed by some of the self-declared sensitive persons. Analysis of questionnaire responses of 142 self-declared sensitive persons suggests that, currently, it is not possible to diagnose sensitivity to wireless radiation exposures. The claimed medical diagnoses appear to be based on the anecdotal evidence presented by the self-declared sensitive persons. In some cases, medical tests were used but these tests lacked scientific proof of their ability to detect the sensitivity of a person to wireless radiation exposure. The proof of the existence of sensitivity to wireless radiation remains inadequate. However, logically and by analogy to other environmental stressors, it is likely that individual sensitivity to wireless radiation exists. Because provocation studies in wireless radiation-exposed volunteers alone seem unable to provide definite answers, further research using both, provocation and biochemical methods with controlled wireless radiation exposures in volunteers is necessary to discover diagnostic biomarkers of EHS. Heads up | BRHP – Between a Rock and a Hard Place (In my opinion, addressing EMFs on the chemical level is an outdated approach. There are tests including changes in heart rate demonstrating stress. I don’t support funding this type of research.)

HEALTH: 8 min. video by the Highwire BLOOD CHANGES IN 5 MINUTES? CELL PHONE RADIATION UNDER THE MICROSCOPE showing Rouleaux (clumping of red blood cells) happening in the blood vessels of a woman 5 min. after cell phone radiation skin contact exposure. This was video footage from the study Hypothesis: ultrasonography can document dynamic in vivo rouleaux formation due to mobile phone exposure that's the subject of the article below. The study contained only pictures showing the clumping of the red blood cells, and not the video, so watch the video to see the clumping of red blood cells happening in the blood vessels (in vivo)

HEALTH: Uche Ojeh, Husband of Today Co-Host Sheinelle Jones, Dead at 45 — Watch On-Air Announcement Uche Ojeh, husband of Today co-host Sheinelle Jones, has died after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer. He was 45 years old.

HEALTH: How Do We Build a Smarter Society? On Laziness, Legislation, and Nudges for Intelligence The One Percent Rule In 2008, Japan instituted the “Metabo Law,” mandating annual waistline measurements for middle aged (and retired) citizens and improved education programs at schools, plus awareness programs for all citizens. The law was direct, unsentimental, and unapologetically prescriptive. It aimed at reversing a quiet national drift toward metabolic syndrome and obesity. Beyond simple measurements, it triggered a system: individuals exceeding specific waistline and BMI thresholds, coupled with risk factors like high blood sugar or blood pressure, were guided towards counseling, employer-supported health initiatives, and re-education on diet and exercise. Obesity rates fell. The law achieved what public campaigns and personal willpower had failed to accomplish. It made health a matter of shared responsibility, not just individual preference. A Metabo Law for the Brain Intellectual atrophy is less visible than physical decline and waistline growth. It doesn’t slouch in a chair or leave breadcrumbs of excess. But it is no less real, and arguably more insidious.[] AI tools are increasingly doing our thinking for us, not merely assisting but, in many instances, displacing the cognitive labor once considered essential. They complete our sentences, infer our preferences with unsettling accuracy, and summarize complex readings before we’ve had a chance to grapple with the source material ourselves. This is not progress in the classic sense of augmenting human capability; it is an outsourcing of the very faculties, critical analysis, patient inquiry, original synthesis, that have long defined serious thought. The immediate danger is not that AI will make us demonstrably less intelligent overnight, but that we will gradually cease to value, and therefore practice, the effortful processes of deep thinking, becoming content with the polished outputs of algorithms. We risk, as Neil Postman might have warned, amusing ourselves into cognitive passivity. []“How Do We Build a Smarter Society?” is answered not by focusing on individual genius, but by systematically creating an environment that fosters intellectual vitality for everyone. It’s a matter of policy and infrastructure, not just personal willpower.

HEALTH MAHA REPORT

HEALTH: RFK Jr. Unveils MAHA Report, Video of MAHA Commission Event at the White House Today The 73-page “Making Our Children Healthy Again” report was presented today at the White House by President Donald Trump, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., key members of the Trump administration and health freedom activists from the MAHA movement. Kennedy called it the “diagnosis,” and said the “prescription” will follow in 100 days. According to the report, the federal government will launch “a coordinated transformation of our food, health, and scientific systems” based on its findings. Sayer Ji, co-founder of Stand for Health Freedom, also attended the Oval Office event. He said the report “affirms everything many of us have felt in our bones: that food, movement, sleep and love are the true foundations of health — not pharmaceuticals, not digital escapes and not toxic convenience.” Here's 38 minute video of MAHA Commission event at the White House President Trump Participates in a MAHA Commission Event

HEALTH MAHA REPORT: The Make Our Children Healthy Again (MAHA) Report was released today. Following are excerpts from the report regarding the impact on children of electromagnetic radiation, screen time and social media.

The MAHA Report can be downloaded: https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/WH-The-MAHA-Report-Assessment.pdf

p.44: • Electromagnetic Radiation (EMR): an exposure due to the proliferation of cell phones 286, Wi Fi routers, cell towers, and wearables) 287 Some studies have linked EMR exposure to reduced sperm counts and motility but not quality. 288 The NIH’s National Toxicology Program identified “clear evidence” of DNA damage and increased cancer risk in rats. 289 However, a recent systematic review of over 50 studies found low to inadequate evidence on impact in children and called for more high-quality research. 290

Footnotes:

286 Mobile Fact Sheet. Pew Research Center https://www.pewresearch.org/internet/fact-sheet/mobile/ (2024).

287 Frank, J. W. Electromagnetic fields, 5G and health: what about the precautionary principle? J Epidemiol Community Health 75, 562–566 (2021).

288 Yu, G. et al. Current progress on the effect of mobile phone radiation on sperm quality: An updated systematic review and meta analysis of human and animal studies. Environmental Pollution 282, 116952 (2021).

289 Melnick, R. Regarding ICNIRP’S Evaluation of the National Toxicology Program’s Carcinogenicity Studies on Radiofrequency Electromagnetic Fields. Health Physics 118, 678 (2020).

290 Bodewein, L., Dechent, D., Graefrath, D., Kraus, T., Krause, T., & Driessen, S. (2022). Systematic review of the physiological and health-related effects of radiofrequency electromagnetic field exposure from wireless communication devices on children and adolescents in experimental and epidemiological human studies. PLoS One, 17(6), e0268641.

p. 52: Screen Time: Evening screen time from electronic devices in children’s bedrooms delays melatonin production by up to 1.5 hours in children, disrupting sleep onset. 362 363 364 Poor sleep exacerbates mental health disorders, creating a vicious cycle.

pp 53-54: Technology’s Systemic Impact Since 2010, smartphones, social media, and gaming have reshaped childhood, and have likely helped to drive mental health declines through social deprivation, sleep disruption, attention fragmentation, and addiction. 381 American youth are increasingly tethered to digital devices, displacing physical activity and in-person interactions. Device Ownership and Media Use: In 2024, 95% of U.S. teens aged 13-17 had access to smartphones, and 46% report being online “almost constantly,” up from 24% in 2015. In 2021, teens aged 13-18 averaged approximately 8 hours and 39 minutes of non-school screen time daily. 382 383 The Negative Impact of Social Media on Children’s Mental Health The near-ubiquitous presence of social media in the lives of American adolescents, with up to 95% of teens regularly using at least one or more of these platforms 384—is increasingly correlated with a concerning rise in mental health challenges, particularly among younger users. With the vast majority of teenagers engaging with these platforms, understanding the nuanced consequences and mental health impacts of social media on their developing well-being is of critical public health importance: High Usage and Mental Health Risks: Adolescents spending more than three hours per day on these platforms may be at heightened risks of mental health issues such as anxiety and depression compared to their peers with lower usage. 385 Dose-Response Relationship: A 2022 meta-analysis of studies on adolescents found that each additional hour spent daily on social media was associated with a 13% increase in the risk of depressive symptoms, with adolescent girls showing higher associations than boys. 386 Internal Industry Findings: A social media company’s internal findings documented its platform’s negative effects on young users, including: worsening body image issues in one in three teenage girls; links drawn by teen users between the platform and suicidal thoughts; one in five teens reporting the platform made them feel worse about themselves; aggravation of existing mental health conditions in struggling teens. Emotional Distress: A randomized controlled trial involving youth with emotional distress demonstrated that limiting social media use to one hour per day resulted in statistically significant reductions in self-reported depression, anxiety, and fear of missing out (FOMO). 388 Another randomized controlled trial where participants deactivated their social media accounts for four weeks found statistically significant improvements in subjective well-being, including increased happiness and life satisfaction, and reduced symptoms of depression and anxiety. 389 Corporate Influence on Children’s Social Media Use Technology corporations suggest a reach over childhood health that stretches well beyond the direct harms of screen exposure, actively shaping the contours of scientific discourse and the public-health policies that follow. The pervasive influence of major technology firms on the digital environment of children has prompted significant scrutiny, particularly regarding the alignment of corporate practices with child protection frameworks and the erosion of parental oversight: Content Control and Censorship: During COVID-19, the tech platforms became quasi public utilities for health messaging. Court records and Congressional research show federal agencies urged—or in some cases pressed—platforms to suppress content questioning pediatric vaccine-risk profiles or school-closure policies. 390 391 Dark-pattern purchases: An FTC settlement found a leading game platform used in-app flows that let minors carry out purchases and surrender data “without any parental involvement.” These informal, largely invisible coordination between agencies and platforms—coupled with undisclosed ranking algorithms—compresses the range of permissible debate on childhood health questions and can bury legitimate scientific concerns while impacting parental supervision. Recognizing this hidden architecture is a crucial step toward improving childhood health and restoring transparency in the digital age. [] COURTESY JOEL

MAHA Commission Members: Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Secretary of Health and Human Services – Chair Vincent Haley, Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy – Executive Director Brooke Rollins, Secretary of Agriculture Scott Turner, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Linda McMahon, Secretary of Education Douglas Collins, Secretary of Veterans Affairs Lee Zeldin, Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency Russell Vought, Director of the Office of Management and Budget Stephen Miller, Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Dr. Kevin Hassett, Director of the National Economic Council Dr. Stephen Miran, Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers Michael Kratsios, Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy Dr. Martin Makary, Commissioner of Food and Drugs Dr. Jayanta Bhattacharya, Director of the National Institutes of Health.

MAHA One America News RFK Jr. breaks down ‘4 potential causes’ of childhood chronic disease News Article Excerpt

“The report also raises concerns about electromagnetic radiation emitted by modern technologies, such as smartphones, computers, and even microwaves. Additionally, a decline in physical activity—driven by reduced outdoor time and sedentary lifestyles—is cited as a significant contributor to rising chronic health issues in children as well. The report noted that children who chose to be on the internet, whether that be on their phones or iPads or any other electronic device, rather than play outside and engage in exercise in general, are contributing to their own poor health.

According to the finding, nearly 50% of teens report that they are “constantly online,” which also contributes to mental issues, such as depression, loneliness, insomnia, and chronic stress or overthinking. Being chronically online can also lead to poor self image, which in turn can result in children and teens developing eating disorders — endangering their health even more. “Chronically online” is a slang term used—often humorously or critically—to describe anyone who spends an excessive amount of time on the internet, especially on social media, to the point where it starts to affect their perception of reality or social norms."

https://www.oann.com/newsroom/rfk-jr-breaks-down-4-potential-causes-of-childhood-chronic-disease/ courtesy Joel

HEALTH MAHA AXIOS: 5 key takeaways from the MAHA commission report: What's next: The commission now has about 80 days to create a strategy for how the federal government should respond, per Trump's original February order.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said that updated dietary guidelines will likely be released before this fall.

"What you're going to see is a whole new day on dietary guidelines where federal nutrition advice will be sound. It will be simple, and it will be clear," Rollins said.

HEALTH MAHA SAYER JI The Day the Grassroots Became Government: A Celebration of Courage, Community, and Change Celebrating the White House MAHA Commission Announcement with RFK Jr. and President Trump The MAHA Report: Our Children, Our Crisis, Our Reckoning The Make America Healthy Again Commission, chaired by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has released its first official report: The MAHA Report: Making Our Children Healthy Again. It is more than a report—it is a mirror held up to a nation in crisis.

Over 40% of children in the U.S. suffer from at least one chronic illness.

75% of youth are ineligible for military service due to obesity, mental illness, or poor physical health.

Suicide, anxiety, developmental disorders, and autoimmunity are rising at breakneck speed.

HEALTH MAHA THE DEFENDER: RFK Jr.: MAHA Report a ‘Clarion Call’ to End the Chronic Disease Epidemic Ultraprocessed foods, environmental toxins, the childhood vaccination schedule, overmedicalization, a sedentary lifestyle and corporate lobbying are fueling the chronic disease epidemic in the U.S.

HEALTH MAHA ROBERT MALONE: Systemic Issues Corporate Influence: The report accuses industries (food, pharmaceutical, and chemical) of “corporate capture” of health agencies, manipulating legislation and research through lobbying and revolving-door policies. Data Transparency: It calls for open-source data, elimination of industry bias in federally funded research, and restoration of scientific integrity. Next Steps Timeline: The MAHA Commission has until August 12, 2025, to submit a detailed strategy based on this assessment, per Trump’s February 13, 2025, executive order. Policy Focus: Expected actions include phasing out harmful food dyes, banning certain additives in school meals, and reviewing pesticide and fluoride regulations, as seen in recent state-level MAHA bills. Public Engagement: The commission will hold hearings and roundtables to gather expert input and build consensus. Critical Analysis The report’s emphasis on transparency and prevention aligns with public health goals, but its cautious approach to pesticides and vaccines may reflect political compromises.

MAHA ENV. HEALTH NEWS: Kennedy commission blames food, chemicals, and meds for kids’ health crisis Adrianna Rodriguez reports for USA Today. In short:

The Make America Healthy Again Commission says ultra-processed foods and food additives like dyes and sweeteners displace nutrient-rich food and fuel illness.

The report calls for more research into PFAS, fluoride, pesticides like atrazine and glyphosate, and other environmental chemicals, and questions overuse of psychiatric medications and vaccines.

Eight artificial food dyes will be phased out by 2026, while new dietary guidelines and policy changes are expected within 80 days.

Key quote:

“We have a crisis that requires rethinking almost every aspect of how we think about disease and the prevention of disease.”

— Dr. Jayanta Bhattacharya, National Institutes of Health director

POLITICS BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL

POLITICS: MAINSTREAM NEWS EPOCH TIMES What’s in Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’? The House passed the legislation in a 215–214 vote. It now heads to the Senate. Here’s what’s inside the megabill.

Tax Cuts,

SALT Deduction The State and Local Tax (SALT) deduction,

Tax Hike on Endowments,

Medicaid . It mandates that able-bodied adults without dependents spend 80 or more hours per month at work, receiving education, or in volunteer service to maintain eligibility for Medicaid.

States to Bear More of SNAP. Defense Boosted

The bill includes about $150 billion in new military-related spending. That includes $34 billion to boost shipbuilding, $21 billion to replenish depleted weapons stocks, $13 billion to help modernize U.S. nuclear forces, and $400 million to boost development of the recently announced next-generation F-47 stealth fighter. It also includes $25 billion for Trump’s “Golden Dome” missile defense project, which Trump has estimated would cost $175 billion and take three years to complete.

Border Security and Immigration The legislation includes a flurry of policies related to the border, in line with one of the core tenets of Trump’s 2024 campaign.

Federal Pension Cuts

Clean Energy Tax Credits The bill also moves to phase out clean energy tax credits initially included in the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act by 2028.

Debt Limit The House bill proposes a $4 trillion increase to the U.S. debt ceiling, (DOES NOT MENTION THE SPECTRUM SALE)



POLITICS: 2025 House Budget Reconciliation Bill (119th Congress H.R. 1) re: FCC Spectrum Auctions (What’s in Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’?) Subtitle C—Communications PART 1—SPECTRUM AUCTIONS SEC. 43101. IDENTIFICATION AND AUCTION OF SPECTRUM. (a) IDENTIFICATION. (1) IN GENERAL .—Not later than 2 years after the date of the enactment of this Act, the Assistant Secretary and the Commission shall identify, from spectrum in the covered band that is allocated for Federal use, non-Federal use, or shared Federal and non-Federal use, a total of not less than 600 mega-hertz of spectrum for reallocation for non-Federal use on an exclusive, licensed basis for mobile broadband services, fixed broadband services, mobile and fixed broadband services, or a combination thereof. (2) WITHDRAWAL OR MODIFICATION OF FEDERAL GOVERNMENT ASSIGNMENTS .—The President, acting through the Assistant Secretary, shall—(A) withdraw or modify the assignments to Federal Government stations of spectrum identified under paragraph (1) as necessary for the Commission to comply with subsection (b); and (B) not later than 30 days after completing any necessary withdrawal or modification under subparagraph (A), notify the Commission that the withdrawal or modification is complete. (3) RULE OF CONSTRUCTION .— Nothing in this subsection may be construed to change the respective authorities of the Assistant Secretary and the Commission with respect to spectrum allocated for Federal use, non-Federal use, or shared Federal and non-Federal use. (b) AUCTION .— (1) IN GENERAL .—The Commission shall, through 1 or more systems of competitive bidding under section 309(j) of the Communications Act of 1934 (47 U.S.C. 309(j)), grant licenses for the use of the spectrum identified under subsection (a) on an exclusive, licensed basis for mobile broadband services, fixed broadband services, mobile and fixed broadband services, or a combination thereof. (2) SCHEDULE .—Notwithstanding paragraph (15)(A) of section 309(j) of the Communications Act of 1934 (47 U.S.C. 309(j)), the Commission shall auction spectrum under paragraph (1) of this subsection according to the following schedule: (A) Not later than 3 years after the date of the enactment of this Act, the Commission shall complete 1 or more systems of competitive bidding for not less than 200 megahertz of such spectrum. (B) Not later than 6 years after the date of the enactment of this Act, the Commission shall complete 1 or more systems of competitive bidding for any remaining spectrum required to18 be auctioned under paragraph (1) after compliance with subparagraph (A) of this paragraph. (c) AUCTION PROCEEDS TO COVER 110 PERCENT OF FEDERAL RELOCATION OR SHARING COSTS .— Nothing in this section may be construed to relieve the Commission from the requirements of section 309(j)(16)(B) of the Communications Act of 1934 (47 U.S.C. 309(j)(16)(B)). (d) AUCTION AUTHORITY .—Section 309(j)(11) of the Communications Act of 1934 (47 U.S.C. 309(j)(11)) is amended by striking ‘‘grant a license or permit under this subsection shall expire March 9, 2023’’ and all that follows and inserting ‘‘complete a system of competitive bidding under this subsection shall expire September 30, 2034.’’. (e) DEFINITIONS .— In this section: (1) ASSISTANT SECRETARY .—The term ‘‘Assistant Secretary’’ means the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information.( 2) COMMISSION .—The term ‘‘Commission’’ means the Federal Communications Commission. (3) COVERED BAND .— (A) IN GENERAL .—The term ‘‘covered band’’ means the band of frequencies between 1.3 gigahertz and 10 gigahertz, inclusive. (B) EXCLUSION .—The term ‘‘covered band’’ does not include the following:

(i) The band of frequencies between 3.1 gigahertz and 3.45 gigahertz, inclusive.

(ii) The band of frequencies between 5.925 gigahertz and 7.125 gigahertz, inclusive. https://docs.house.gov/billsthisweek/20250519/2025_budget_Rec_RH_xml.pdf

POLITICS BROADBAND INDUSTRY BENTON: You Can't Spell Reconciliation Without S-P-E-C-T-R-U-M According to Commerce Committee Chairman Brett Guthrie (R-KY), the sale of this spectrum could raise $88 billion by 2034. This funding would go to the U.S. Treasury (RE-POST)

POLITICS: POTS AND PANS Battle for CBRS Spectrum Congress now seems gung-ho to reauthorize FCC spectrum auctions as a way to meet budget goals. During newly-passed House version of the new budget is an assumption that new spectrum auctions will be able to raise $88 billion. That claim seems high since the FCC has only raised a total of $233 billion from spectrum auctions since the process began in 1991.

For a new spectrum auction to raise a lot of money, a lot of spectrum has to be made available. The DoD proposal has the military freeing up 640 MHz of spectrum, including freeing up use in 1300-1350 MHz, 1780-1850 MHz, 5850-5925 MHz, and 7125-7250 MHz. DoD also proposes that the FCC clear 220 MHz in the upper C-band for auction. The FCC has already been considering auctioning off the AWS-3 spectrum bands that include 1695-1710 MHz, 1755-1780 MHz, and 2155-2180 MHz.

If the FCC goes along with AT&T’s and DoD’s proposed plans, it will be a huge windfall for cellular carriers over other spectrum users. CBRS spectrum is used today for a wide variety of functions, including rural broadband, manufacturing, industrial and enterprise private networks, transportation and logistics connectivity, and school and library access. I wrote a recent blog about how John Deere was using the spectrum to create a private network for its factories in Illinois and Iowa.

A spectrum auction would require the auction winner to fund existing users to relocate to another spectrum band, but doing so is disruptive, and in many cases would not result in a one-for-one functional swap.

The FCC would also be setting a new precedent by relocating CBRS spectrum users who won the use of the spectrum in the last few years. For the FCC to change its mind about the spectrum should make any spectrum winner nervous that the FCC won’t defend existing spectrum licenses.

Anybody who has been following the industry has noticed a big uptick in discussions about how the U.S. is again losing the 5G battle to the Chinese. I’ve never found anybody able to tell me what that means, and the last time this language was used was part of a ploy by carriers to put pressure on the FCC to hold more spectrum auctions. It looks like history is repeating itself.

The most interesting thing about these spectrum battles is that the cellular carriers mostly want more spectrum to be able to compete for home broadband service. I think we should be having the policy discussion if that is in the long-run national interest. It makes sense to deploy unused spectrum in rural areas to provide broadband in places where people don’t invest in fiber networks. But spectrum is a limited resource, and I think it’s a valid question to ask if we should be using valuable spectrum to bring a third competitor to urban markets that already have fiber and cable ISPs. I went back and reviewed the original goals for 5G, and competing for home broadband was never mentioned as a goal.

MORE NEWS AND NOTES

SMART CITIES: The Truth About Cancer The Dark Side of 15-Minute Cities: A Globalist Blueprint for Control Welcome to your “smart” open-air prison—where your every step is watched, your wallet is weaponized, and compliance is the only currency that matters.

SMART METERS: Listen to the story as told by Paul Harding: What most EMF pros don't talk about Paul Harding: Total EMF Solutions Join us as we discuss: How Paul began his EMF journey in 2011 Ground current and magnetic fields Paul’s experience with EMF shielding How to deal with wiring errors in the home

SPACE WEATHER: Nasa warns of huge solar flares that could cause blackouts on Earth | News Tech | Metro News

SPACE WEATHER RECOMMENDED RESOURCE: GEOPHYSICIST Stefan Burns (including his explanation of the relationship between solar activity and earthquakes)

SPACE WEATHER RECOMMENDED RESOURCE: SpaceWeather.com -- News and information about meteor showers, solar flares, auroras, and near-Earth asteroids GEOMAGNETIC STORM WATCH TODAY: Minor G1-class geomagnetic storms are possible on May 23rd when a CME might deliver a glancing blow to Earth's magnetic field. A miss is just as likely as a hit, so this is an uncertain forecast. Aurora alerts: SMS Text

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS: SAFE TECH HAWAII BILL UPDATE You did it! A huge MAHALO to all who testified in support of the cell tower setback from residences and schools in the telecom ordinance for Big Island! The quality and number of testifiers was amazing! You are incredible! Bill 24, including the 600' setback and other tower/antenna permit requirements, has been approved by the PCPLUED committee. Is it perfect? No! It can be tweaked later. Is it better than nothing - which is what we have now? Yes! So we're not done yet...According to plan, the bill has now been forwarded to the full Hawaii County Council. There will be two meetings for this bill. We need you to testify at both. Mark Your Calendars! Wednesday, June 4 at 9am Wednesday, June 18 at 9am

EVENTS:

5/23 The National Call registration link and agenda, Friday May 23, 2025, 1-3 pm ET https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/MRAdtMnlQtSxVfVfHhJ9dg After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

JUNE 12 EMF: Join Paul and The Power Couple on June 12th! Learn how to design a low-EMF home: Roman S Shapoval, Paul Harding, and Bohdanna Diduch

August 12: The MAHA Commission has until August 12, 2025, to submit a detailed strategy based on this assessment, per Trump’s February 13, 2025, executive order.