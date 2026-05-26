FEATURED: AI: Encyclical Letter of His Holiness Leo XIV Magnifica Humanitas (15 May 2026)

FEATURED: Newsflash: Viral Inflammation “Scars” The Brain Post-Viral Brain Fog, Memory Deficits, and Attention Problems, Explained

[] It’s not “all in your head.” Viruses, you could say, leave cognitive “scars.” Cutting edge science is beginning to figure out why that happens and what we can do to address it. Post-Viral Brain Fog, Memory Deficits, and Attention Problems, Explained In March of 2026, Julie Peron and her colleagues at the University of Geneva published a titanic review of 931 studies. They examined cognitive function across viral types, including HIV, herpes, hepatitis, and SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes Covid-19 and Long Covid). They discovered several key biomarkers that correlate with cognitive decline across different types of viruses:

High levels of activated white blood cells and pro-inflammatory cytokines (signaling molecules) relate directly to deficits in episodic memory and information processing

Activated CD4+ T cells (also known as “helper” T cells) and anti-inflammatory cytokines seem to protect the brain, preserving cognitive capacity

Importantly, cognitive stability depends not on the absolute amounts of pro-inflammatory or anti-inflammatory molecules, but on the balance between these types of signals.



FEATURED: WORLD DIGITAL DETOX DAY (INDIA) A simple daily practice helping people across 78+ countries build healthier digital habits and stronger real-life connections.

1 hour after waking — screen-free

1 hour before sleep — disconnect

No screens during meals — reconnect with people

1 day each week — family digital fasting

Digital fasting is not about avoiding technology — it’s about creating balance.

Start small. Start today. Feel the difference. MORE HERE: 1111 Digital Fasting Formula

NEWS AND NOTES

ACTIVIST CORNER: Hilltown Health More News (and upcoming votes) than your average email

ACTIVIST CORNER: UK ACHES ‘Weekly Picks’ Substack May 23, 2026 UK Government Pushing Ahead with Digital ID

Many have spoken out against Digital ID, but the Government is forging ahead with plans to implement it in the UK. Following King Charles III announcement on 13 May that Digital ID will be introduced for public services, the first details of the new Digital ID Bill is called the “Digital Access to Services Bill”. This includes a GOV UK One Login system, which would create an official government Digital ID system and link access to government services through a single One Login account. We encourage opposing Digital ID via the Together Declaration NO2ID Pledge , and download our ACHES Ways to Resist Digital ID flyer .



AI SURVEILLANCE: 404 MEDIA ‘BusPatrol’ Put AI Cameras in Tens of Thousands of School Buses. Now They Want to Give Cops Access BusPatrol plans to scan the license plates of all vehicles the buses drive past, and then let law enforcement search that data. The plan would essentially turn school buses into roaming surveillance vehicles.

AI Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI If enough other companies report the same, the bubble pops. Breaking: “Uber COO Andrew Macdonald said he’s not seeing proportional productivity gains from increasing AI costs.”

AI: The AI Uprising Has Begun...YOUTUBE CORBETT REPORT 1 HOUR

BIG TECH: POLITICO The Supreme Court declined to hear Meta’s challenge to major social media addiction lawsuits from state attorneys general on Tuesday, POLITICO’s Hassan Ali Kanu reports.

Meta had requested in January that the justices weigh in on whether Vermont’s courts have jurisdiction over its platforms since the company has no physical presence in the state. Today’s decision by the Supreme Court leaves standing a ruling from Vermont Supreme Court that the state judiciary has authority over Meta.

The Vermont court based its conclusion on the fact that Meta operates a nationwide social-media, data and advertising business that involves users residing in the state. The court highlighted claims from the state’s attorney general that Meta “has specifically studied Vermont teen Instagram users to increase their engagement.”



CHILDREN ADVOCACY: Katherine Martinko | The Analog Family Reintroduction A brief overview of who I am, how I got started, and what I’m doing

And so, I’ll continue to fight from my little corner of the internet, based in a small town in southwestern Ontario. My posts range from fiery outrage to practical tips to discussion of the latest research studies, so what arrives in your email inbox will change from week to week. But I invite you to join me on the journey of learning, exploring, and ultimately demanding more and better for our children. This isn’t an easy topic.



CHILDREN: Meta Settled the First School Lawsuit. Here's What Youth Should Know. Our upcoming feature documentary, Screenagers: Generation AI, releases in early September. Learn more about the movie here and register your interest in bringing it to your school or community this fall.

CHILDREN EMILY CHERKIN: How to Vet Screentime Research: A 7-Step Checklist from Dr. Jared Cooney Horvath Inspired by my father’s career in research and based on Jared’s excellent work, plus 3 questions that I recommend asking before deploying EdTech products in school

DATA CENTERS: Americans overwhelmingly oppose data centers. Women most of all. New polling shows women have stronger concerns than men over the implications of the massive and costly complexes used to power AI.

DATA CENTERS: Increasing Pushback Against Data Centers By Doug Dawson, CCG Consulting on May 26, 2026

DATA CENTERS; Brockovichdatacenter.org Erin Brockovich has launched a website and has begun tracking all data centers in America and logging resident complaints

In just 1 week it’s already logged 1,690 resident complaints For this who don’t remember Erin Brockovich was the paralegal responsible for winning out a case against PG&E, Hinckley in California, because their wastewater runoff was seeping into rural areas and creating a lot of health issues for, for the surrounding neighborhoods That case brought in a $333 million settlement that went to the families affected by the situation because a lot of them either had staggering medical bills due to their tap water was no longer safe So why is this important, well residents all over America are reporting their tap water and river water is being heavily polluted by data centers Her map of data centers is new, she just launched it The website features an interactive US map showing operational, under-construction, and proposed AI data centers, overlaid with community-reported complaints Residents can submit reports with details, photos, and locations. Within days of launch, it received a surge of submissions over 1,600 in the first week, and reports of 1,800+ from 47 states shortly after Common Resident Complaints Being Logged

- Water usage

- Raising utility bills for residents

- Noise pollution: Constant 24/7 humming from fans, generators, and cooling systems disrupting sleep, daily life, and wildlife.

- E-waste from frequent hardware upgrades, pollution including PFAS concerns

DEEP DIVE: Tribal Pontification About Climate Change -Gary Null PhD

[]MIT engineers have warned that over-reliance on wind power, in addition to EVs, will strain the supply of scarce rare minerals such as neodymium, dysprosium and praseodymium. A Harvard review estimated that one ton of rare earth minerals produces 30 pounds of dust, up to 12,000 cubic meters of noxious gases such as hydrofluoric acid and sulfur dioxide and 75 cubic meters of waste water, for a total of 2,000 tons of toxic sludge.

Likewise, industrial chemical agriculture, although extraordinarily profitable for large investors and mega-corporations, is no solution to the climate crisis. []So what is to be done amidst the warring tribes either concerned or apathetic towards climate change? Obviously any abrupt simpleminded and gullible systemic change, as in Germany, will have catastrophic economic, social and human consequences. And no one should be so dewy eyed as to believe that Germany’s policies were not aligned with the World Economic Forum.



HAVANA SYNDROME: Journalist who investigated Epstein’s New Mexico compound says she’s been hit with directed-energy weapons

Alisa Valdes-Rodriguez, a veteran journalist who spent years investigating Jeffrey Epstein’s Zorro Ranch compound in New Mexico — including ties to surveillance of nearby U.S. nuclear weapons labs and the disappearances of American scientists — says on Substack that she has been permanently injured by directed-energy weapon attacks targeting her at home because of that reporting. She says she’s fleeing the country. Her claim is unverified and she has provided no evidence. That said, directed-energy weapons are real. The GAO has published reports on them, American police departments have deployed them for crowd control, and the most credible explanation for Havana Syndrome — the neurological injuries suffered by American diplomats and intelligence officers starting in 2016 — is a portable Russian microwave weapon that Homeland Security agents purchased from arms traffickers in 2024.



HEALTH: Zaid K. Dahhaj from The Circadian Classroom “90% of Skin Aging Comes From the Sun” Is a Statistic With No Source The “90% photoaging” statistic has no original source, a broken methodology, and a billion dollar industry propping it up AND The Light That Medicine Forgot By Niels Ryberg Finsen, as he might have written it looking back on everything

HEALTH: War on cancer: A Long Day’s Dying By BOB HOUSTON and GARY NULL

HEALTH: Bioprospecting Snakes, Scorpions, Wasps, Bees and Spiders: Fair Game For Big-Ag (Too) Am I the last to know that venoms are being deployed in a variety of ways in our food?

HEALTH: A Midwestern Doctor from The Forgotten Side of Medicine The Critical Calculation Medicine Won’t Make How a simple framework reveals that “proven” therapies often lack value while the “unproven” ones lack only approval

HEALTH MERCOLA SLEEP: Stronger Slow-Wave Sleep Helps Older Adults Regulate Anxiety Overnight

HEALTH: BO FORBES Newsflash: Viral Inflammation “Scars” The Brain Post-Viral Brain Fog, Memory Deficits, and Attention Problems, Explained

INSPIRATION: The Darkness Before the Dawn: Why I’m Actually Hopeful Right Now I’m surprisingly hopeful... I know. I know how that sounds. Reinette Senum

INSPIRATION: Two Murphys, Part 5

Resilience.org is running a series of posts capturing a conversation between Ben Murphy and energy transition advocate Dave Murphy—moderated by Ben McCall. The entire conversation (from back in 2023–2024) involved eight exchanges. I echo the conversation on Do the Math, with additional commentary. The first six rounds were presented in Parts 1 , 2 , 3 , and 4 while this installment covers the final two rounds (also appeared on Resilience on May 26 ).

I kept trying to raise awareness on basic questions like: How can an energy transition work long-term given materials limits? And even if that were to somehow succeed, what is it that we use energy to do , if not exploit ecological resources? How will mounting ecological loss be directly addressed (rather than exacerbated) by “transition” ambitions? How can we expect to survive ecological collapse and a sixth mass extinction? Dave often focused on ethical responsibilities to today’s humans, which I can certainly understand, but I kept getting caught on ethical entanglements among a much broader audience, including millions of other species and billions of future humans.



INSPIRATION: Brett Scott from Altered States of Monetary Consciousness 19 MINUTES

We have more technology than any other generation in human history, but does this mean we’re the most relaxed society of all time? The answer is no. In a growth-based economy, technologies such as AI are never used to save time. They’re always used to expand and accelerate our system. In this video I take you through why this is the case, what it does to us, and pathways out of this situation



LANDLINES: AT&T, blocked by California regulators from scrapping landlines, launches double-barreled appeal at federal level Fears over loss of communication during fires, floods and other disasters remain

NATURE: Bugging out: New Mexico insects face significant declines Researchers call for dedicated funding and conservation for pollinators and other species

SMART METERS: NORM LAMBE Contributor Sandra Lambe The Truth Is Being Hidden While in the process of preparing this article for you I reviewed an article from www.yourcentralvalley.com regarding an outrageous billing received from a Raisin City resident, “Most people expect a nice candle or something new for the kitchen as a housewarming gift, but when Jeff Wood and his family moved into their Raisin City home in 2025, he said all they got was a water bill for $1,591.62.”

SMART METERS MASSACHUSETTS: 2 Quick Actions! State House & DPU: Smart Meter Opt-Out! 1. Click here to ask the House Committee on Bills in the Third Reading to advance H.5292 An Act Relative to Smart Meters! 2. Please contact the MA DPU too -- deadline this week! See instruction at link.

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS; Cell Towers at Schools Pose Health Risks to Students, Teachers, and Staff Testimony to the Montgomery County School Board by Theodora Scarato MSW

EVENTS:

Save Landlines Organizing Conference Call - Wednesday, May 27th 6pm Pacific please join us on the next conference call of the

Coalition to Save Landline Telephones to organize to stop the

dismantling of our analog copper lifelines:

Wednesday, May 27th, 2026, 6pm Pacific

(510) 255-4046 (local); (888) 530-8443 (toll-free)

We will have an open discussion around upcoming and possible actions

(e.g. protests) and welcome everyone to attend. If you have questions or

need help with the actions, this is also a great opportunity to connect

with other landline advocates by phone and get support. Hope some folks

will be able to join!

If you have not already, please be sure to take action, including on an

FCC docket with comments due Tuesday, May 26th, here:

https://phreaknet.org/action

Jun 6, 2026 - Jun 10, 2026 Dr. Terry Wahls was diagnosed with MS in 2000. Within three years, she was in a tilt-recline wheelchair, and the conventional treatment options were failing her. Instead of accepting that direction, she went deep into the research on brain biology and autoimmune disease, developed her own systematic protocol, and went from wheelchair to biking 18 miles. Her TEDx talk on that journey has been watched by millions of people. She is not just someone who treats MS patients. She has lived with the disease and reversed its progression in herself. She is now a clinical researcher at the University of Iowa, studying the effects of diet and environment on MS outcomes. She looks at the full picture. She is hosting the Multiple Sclerosis and Autoimmune Summit, bringing together the world's leading experts on MS and autoimmune recovery, running from June 6 to 10. -COURTESY NICK



Save the Date! June 16, World EHS Day USA -- and Speaker Opportunities!