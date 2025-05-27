(“Honor the dead, heal the wounded, stop the wars.” - Truthdig)

WCCA Tech Safe 54: Sanctuary Animals Killed by Cell Towers

On this episode of Tech Safe, Cecelia Doucette welcomes back Shari Champagne, a Louisiana-based advocate for safe technology and Founder of "You B The Change". They discuss the difficulties Shari has faced in running an animal sanctuary in the cross-hairs of multiple cell towers, which injured her and her animals, causing the sudden death of several horses and more. They also discuss strategies for speaking to schools about the high levels of wireless radiation in the classrooms.

THE POWER COUPLE: All articles and podcasts are free. Cell towers and property values

Cell towers and property values Finding refuge | Insurance | Fifth Generation Warfare Roman S Shapoval

FUTURISM Nearly Half of Young People Wish the Internet Had Never Been Invented "A wake-up call for all of us."

ACTIVISM UK: Musician Tim Arnold A Letter To You About Choice: The Super Connected Petition A call to protect choice in a digital-first world — for families, teachers, and everyone who values real connection. 'Provide a Legal Right to Access Certain Services Without a Digital Device' https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/725049 This isn’t about resisting technology—it’s about making sure we remember how we began, at the same time as looking forward. Like the place of my roots, Soho, as it once was—community cohesion meant past, present and future rubbing along together. I love technology. But innovation should mean more choices, not less. We don’t need to throw out the old to usher in the new. They can co-exist, and that is at the heart of all mentor/mentee relationships—the educational bedrock of our human family. Real life shouldn’t need a login. That’s why I’ve started this petition—to protect our right to live in a society that values both digital and non-digital ways of life.

AI: Asking ChatGPT a question uses 10 times more power than a Google search

AI: 404 MEDIA Chicago Sun-Times Prints AI-Generated Summer Reading List With Books That Don't Exist

AI: Gary Marcus from Marcus on AI Black Mirror was a warmup act Breaking, worrisome news The idea, it would seem, is for OpenAI to build a little AI-powered gadget that you wear all the time, maybe like a necklace or pendant. []A camera and microphone. You would be monitored all the time. Everything you say, everything you do, and not just recorded, but analyzed, interpreted and turned into data, which of course OpenAI train their models on. (Didn’t I tell you OpenAI was gonna shift into surveillance?) Dictators everywhere will love it. The wedding-style announcement of the two shiny happy technologists reminds me of the happy, waving fireman in Blue Velvet. He who controls the necklace shall rule. LLMs will know everything you say, and be in perfect position to use that knowledge to talk you into almost anything. As Mor Naaman’s work shows, most people won’t even know what hit them. Gary Marcus hates to say Orwell told you so.

AI: Australia Report reveals authors say no to AI using their work—even if money is on the table

AI: Rogue AI, Genetic Data, and Bioweapons: If It Can't Be Shut Down, Who's Controlling It? OpenAI’s most advanced model sabotaged its own shutdown code, refusing to turn off even when explicitly instructed—raising urgent questions about AI control, consent, and bioweapon risk.

AI: Brian Merchant OpenAI's desperate quest to become an AI monopoly Plus, the AI-generated journalism crisis comes to print

AI: Axios AM: AI cheating surge Use of generative AI to cheat is rampant in high schools and colleges, but there's no clear consensus on how to fight back, Axios' Erica Pandey writes Why it matters: AI's use and power will only rise.

AI: Judge Allows Lawsuit Alleging AI Chatbot Pushed Florida Teen to Kill Himself to Proceed CBC reported: A U.S. federal judge on Wednesday rejected arguments made by an artificial intelligence company that its chatbots are protected by the First Amendment — at least for now. The developers behind Character.AI are seeking to dismiss a lawsuit alleging the company’s chatbots pushed a teenage boy to kill himself. The judge’s order will allow the wrongful death lawsuit to proceed, in what legal experts say is among the latest constitutional tests of artificial intelligence. The suit was filed by a mother from Florida, Megan Garcia, who alleges that her 14-year-old son Sewell Setzer III fell victim to a Character.AI chatbot that pulled him into what she described as an emotionally and sexually abusive relationship that led to his suicide. Meetali Jain of the Tech Justice Law Project, one of the attorneys for Garcia, said the judge’s order sends a message that Silicon Valley “needs to stop and think and impose guardrails before it launches products to market.”

AI EINAR NORWAY: An AI-generated research assessment – ​​and a giga-class revelation

CHILDEN SCHOOLS EMF AUSTALIA: How much radiation are schools exposed to? The levels at the schools are, however, lower than the limits of the International Commission of NonIonizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP) which Hardell and Nilsson suggest do not necessarily protect health. They say, ‘Those limits have been adopted by most countries although they only protect against thermal acute effects observed at very high intensities within an hour in animal laboratory experiments.’ Hardell and Nilsson say that children are more vulnerable to radiofrequency radiation than are adults. ‘This is due to the fact that their cells are rapidly dividing and the organ systems are immature. RF radiation exposure may have adverse neurobehavioral effects and also negative impact on cognition.’ They refer to their previous studies where they’ve found adverse effects on exposed children. ‘Most prevalent were negative impact on sleep, fatigue and headache,’ they said. The authors point out that it’s not just external sources of exposure, such as those they measured in this study, that affect children in the classrooms. ‘a significant portion of children’s exposure to RF radiation may be due to exposure sources inside the school such as Wi-Fi routers, wireless connected computers, and mobile phones.’ Nevertheless, the results of this study raise issues that should be concern to all of us who care about our children’s health.‘ Our results of RF radiation measurements indicate that the exposure to RF-radiation from nearby 4G and 5G base stations in the surroundings of 10 schools in Sweden is high. These levels may cause increased risks of both short term and long term negative effects on children’s health,’ the authors say.

CONSUMER PRODUCTS/NOT HEALTH: Using sound waves to create a smart T-shirt Imagine wearing a T-shirt that measures your breathing or gloves that translate your hand movements into commands for your computer. Researchers at ETH Zurich, led by Daniel Ahmed, Professor of Acoustic Robotics for Life Sciences and Healthcare, have laid the foundations for just such smart textiles. []Although the everyday usability of SonoTextiles is potentially very high, Ahmed adds that there is still room for improvement in terms of practical application. Glass microfibers worked well as sound conductors in the lab, but they could potentially break in everyday use. "The beauty is that we can easily replace the glass fibers with metal. Sound also propagates effectively through metal," explains Ahmed. "We would like to expand our research in this direction and also into other applications." The researchers now want to make the system more robust and examine how the electronics can be better integrated into the textiles. More information: Yingqiang Wang et al, A smart acoustic textile for health monitoring, Nature Electronics (2025). DOI: 10.1038/s41928-025-01386-2

DATA CENTERS AI: PBS The growing environmental impact of AI data centers’ energy demands

ELECRICITY NUCLEAR ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH NEWS: Atomic veterans share their sobering histories: Forgotten stories of veterans exposed to radiation during Cold War experiments are resurfacing as Project 2025 policy architects push to restart nuclear testing. Outrider has the story.

EMF RESEARCH EINAR NORWAY: I have something on my mind...Read more on the website | blog or Reader How to bluff with research: Alexander Lerchl rides again…

Alexander Lerchl, hormone biologist with a specialty in "disproving" the dangers of mobile radiation If you want to use research as false evidence, then start a project that is so deeply technical in some auxiliary science that no one but the specialists in those fields can follow the details. Then you bring in some experts in those fields who have no idea about the assumptions and the context, and into all of this you put in some assumptions that will get you the result you want... The research may seem so impressive and advanced that the media swallows the conclusion "with bait and switch" when it is disseminated by the state radiation protection agency and in press releases from the telecom companies' PR people in the Public Relations Department. A new study, this time on 5G and higher frequencies and funded by the German Federal Office for Radiation Protection (Bundesamt für Strahlenschutz), seems to be based on this recipe. It is now being covered in major media around the globe, and mass media are reporting that the research has finally established that 5G is not harmful in the slightest, despite the fact that the study completely lacks support for its conclusion...



FCC: Public Knowledge Urges President, Senate To Swiftly Nominate Democratic Commissioner to FCC Alisa Valentin | Press Release | Public Knowledge The president and the Senate must both urgently work to nominate and confirm a Democratic Commissioner to replace Commissioner Starks and preserve the seat of Commissioner Gomez so the FCC maintains its historic and present bipartisanship. The failure of the president and Senate to do so would threaten the agency’s ability to strengthen our democratic media ecosystem and ensure that broadband is accessible and affordable to all communities without discrimination. A fully-staffed, bipartisan Commission further cements the agency’s independence and will allow for robust regulatory oversight, including diverse voices and viewpoints, to serve the American people. Summary on Benton.org

FCC: FCC Looks to Unleash More than 20,000 Megahertz for Satellite Spectrum Abundance Press Release | Federal Communications Commission The Federal Communications Commission voted to kickstart a proceeding that could unlock more than 20,000 megahertz of spectrum for high-speed internet delivered from space. That amount is more than the sum total of all spectrum available for satellite broadband today. Specifically, in a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, the FCC seeks public comment on expanding satellite connectivity across four spectrum bands: 12.7-13.25 GHz, 42.0-42.5 GHz, 51.4-52.4 GHz, and the so-called “W-band” at 92.0-94.0 GHz, 94.1-100 GHz, 102.0-109.5 GHz, and 111.8-114.25 GHz. These underused bands—located in “spectrum neighborhoods” ideal for satellite broadband— are prime candidates for modernization. For many years, outdated regulations restricted satellite operations in the 12.7 GHz band. The 42 GHz band is one of the rare bands that still remains greenfield. The 52 GHz band has no licensed commercial users. And the W-band presents exciting opportunities for gigabit capacity over a massive, but mostly empty, swath of spectrum long considered outside the practical realm of physics. Summary on Benton.org

FIRES; Wave of litigation follows January fire at Vistra Moss Landing battery facility AWAVE OF LAWSUITS, large and small, have been waged against Vistra Corporation, PG&E and many of their associated companies in the months following an explosive Jan. 16 fire at their battery storage facility in Moss Landing. A single judge will be assigned to coordinate the cases and will manage all of the common facts and law; but the individual differences will be handled on a case-by-case basis, according to a description of the “mass tort” process on the website of one of the law firms, Danko Meredith. Whether the cases will be held in state or federal court is yet to be determined. The January fire caused the declaration of a local emergency. About 1,500 residents were evacuated and parts of state Highway 1 in Monterey County were closed for three days. Several businesses and restaurants in the Moss Landing Harbor area across from the plant have since closed and some of the owners are suing for damages, saying the fire has affected their health and livelihoods. Since 2021, there have been four previous smoke or fire incidents at the Moss Landing site. Two months after the January fire, as hazardous materials crews approached the site to begin removing the burned batteries, the fire reignited.In the days and weeks that followed the fire, many residents around the facility reported experiencing respiratory distress and rashes. As with most industrial accidents, it is difficult to collect evidence that directly links human harm to a source. People are continuing to seek blood and hair tests in search of dangerous levels of nickel, manganese, cobalt and lithium — the metals found in batteries. The biggest lawsuits allege that Vistra had previous knowledge of the flaws in their BESS-300 building where the fire ignited, and the company failed to upgrade its technology to safer standards. Environmental testing has shown the presence of battery metals in the soils and waterways near the fire, but whether they were present at dangerous levels is still inconclusive. On Tuesday, Monterey County, which has shared all available environmental testing results with the public, launched a new map-based data dashboard. The public can now track where environmental testing and monitoring have taken place across the counties of Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito in response to the fire.

FIRES: Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy filed a lawsuit in the Northern District of… | Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy, LLP Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy filed a lawsuit in the Northern District of California on behalf of the owners of the beloved Moss Landing Haute Enchilada Restaurant, Café, and Gallery against Vistra Corporation (“Vistra”) for the Moss Landing Battery Plant fire. Kim and Luis Solano, the owners, were forced to close their business after the January 16th explosion and fire at the Moss Landing Power Plant at the Phase I building of the Vistra Battery Energy Storage Facility. They are but two examples of the potential hundreds of people affected by the explosion and fire. The lawsuit, named both Vistra Energy and its subsidiaries, including Dynegy Operating Company (“Dynegy”), as well as various LG Energy Solution corporations, who had manufactured the dangerous batteries Vistra used at the Stage I building, as defendants. The complaint alleged that Vistra used faulty and dangerous NMC batteries produced by LG defendants, and employed a flawed battery storage design in the Stage I building. It is alleged there were previous issues of safety with the lithium-ion batteries storage facility in prior years. In 2018, Vistra Energy acquired Dynegy Operating Company for $1.7 billion. In years past, Dynegy nearly faced bankruptcy in the wake of fraud charges. Multiple executives from Dynegy pleaded guilty to securities fraud, and the company was fined $3 million by the SEC.

FIRES NORM LAMBE: Unanswered Questions The investigation and evaluation of the Pacific Palisades and Eaton Fires is turning into a poorly directed Soap Opera. So far, we have destroyed property, and experienced loss of life, with little being done on the part of the insurance companies, city and federal agencies to ease the pain of those who have had their daily, normal lives taken from them... Question #1 Why were so many Los Angeles firefighting trucks sitting idle during the fires? Question #2 Why are the utility companies removing smart meters from fire damaged homes and not giving the insurance companies involved the chance to examine the meters?Question #3 Could Smart Meters equipped with lithium-ion batteries contribute in any fashion to the intensity and spread of the Pacific Palisades and Eaton fires?

5G 6G POLITICS: Trump’s 600 MHz auction targets 5G, 6G expansion Calling on the need to lead the world in 5G/6G technologies, U.S. President Donald Trump said he plans to open new parts of the wireless spectrum, specifically the 600 MHz band, for auction to telecoms. But what does this mean and how will it help expand these technologies? Opening the spectrum to auction essentially refers to the government selling licenses to use specific radio frequencies to American telecoms like Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile. This will likely accelerate the deployment of 5G and future wireless technologies like satellite wireless communication (SATCOM) and 6G – the next generation of cellular. The initiative will be included in Trump’s proposed budget package, called the “One Big, Beautiful Bill.” The plan will aim to restore U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) authority to auction the spectrum. It will also generate revenue for the U.S. Treasury Why it matters The radio spectrum is a finite resource composed of various frequency bands used in wireless communication. This includes cellular networks, WiFi and satellite services. The 600 MHz band, between 1.3 and 10 gigahertz, can provide broad coverage for wireless consumers and, maybe most importantly, penetrate buildings effectively. This makes it important for 5G, and later 6G, services for both urban and rural areas. Current 5G technologies in the sub-6 GHz band, which is the most populated spectrum in the U.S., struggles to pass through obstacles like trees, walls and inside of buildings. One workaround for this is through repeaters, or technology that boosts cellular signals for indoor use or around certain obstacles — like a high-rise building. Opening the 600 MHz band will allow 5G signals to pass through these obstacles more effectively. Additionally, an auction of this spectrum would: Enhance 5G networks’ capacity and coverage Offer faster and more reliable 5G connections Compete with China in the wireless sector Generate revenue Encourage competition Additionally, the auction would fuel the development of emerging technologies like: Internet of things Autonomous vehicles Telemedicine Smart cities and infrastructure

5G ANTENNA IMAGES; 3+ Thousand 5g Network On Poles Royalty-Free Images, Stock Photos & Pictures | Shutterstock 26 PAGES

HEALTH NOT HEALTH: Tech Companies Lean Into the MAHA Market

Here come the MAHA apps. As the MAHA movement marches on, gathering political wins , tech companies are responding to consumer demands to help them lead healthier lives. Providing services that range from scanning every day products to connecting customers with farmers, a few apps are leading the way to help expand knowledge and choice for the every day American. Yuka is one app gaining lots of attention. A free download on your mobile devise, the app enables users to scan product barcodes and evaluate each product’s nutritional values, instantly listing calorie count as well as sugar, saturated fat, protein and fiber. amounts. The app also offers a premium service for $20 a year, which provides nutritional scores even when the product lacks a barcode. []Another app gaining name recognition and users is the Seed Oil Scout app, which helps consumers looking for healthy food options to “dine fearlessly” while eating out. Like the Yuka app, it also allows users to scan products and check ingredients in grocery items and packaged foods. []Creators of food apps are not the only ones innovating in the food-tech space. Take ‘From the Farm,’ based in Utah, launched by AJ Richards and Brooke Ence. The organizations’ mission appears directly aligned with the agricultural goals of the larger MAGA/MAHA movement. As the founders state on their website , their mission is “ cultivating a legacy of freedom and independence in [sic] food choices.” []Richards created the From the Farm website (which is free to use) to connect health-conscious shoppers to local, small-to-medium sized farmers and ranchers who want to sell their products directly to consumers with “no corporate agribusiness allowed.”



HEALTH: MERCOLA The Decline of Health — What Went Wrong with Modern Living?

Switching from butter, lard and tallow to seed oils (like soybean, corn and canola) drastically increased omega-6 consumption, fueling inflammation and metabolic dysfunction

Sugar intake in the U.S. jumped from minimal levels in the 1800s to an average of 34 teaspoons per day, with ultraprocessed items now making up 60% of daily calories

Modern industrial life introduced 85,000-plus synthetic chemicals into our environment — pesticides, plastics and more — that contaminate our food, water and even human tissue

Only about 24.2% of U.S. adults meet federal exercise guidelines, while sedentary work, screen time and convenience technology have drastically reduced daily physical movement

Before electricity, people slept around nine hours a night. Today, artificial light, nighttime tech use and jam-packed schedules mean fewer hours of rest and disrupted circadian rhythms



HEALTH MERCOLA: The Immune System Is Your Body’s Defense Against Cancer discussed by Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, a surgeon and businessman, in an interview with Tucker Carlson Get rid of electromagnetic fields (EMFs) in your home — In addition to the measures discussed by the FLCCC, I recommend reducing your EMF exposure in your home. Research has shown that manmade sources, such as your Wi-Fi router and 5G towers "can disturb the homeostasis of free radicals leading to dysfunctions such as the 'cellular stress response.'"4

HEALTH CHD: A New Day in the Nation’s Capital: CHD Agenda Now at Center of Government Policy Children’s Health Defense CEO Mary Holland was in Washington, D.C, this week to attend a U.S. Senate hearing on COVID-19 vaccines and myocarditis, and to witness the unveiling of the Make America Healthy Again 100-day report.

HEALTH MAHA MOMS ACROSS AMERICA: The Thrilling and Missing Aspects of the MAHA Commission Assessment Report We are thrilled that this report points to four areas of harm: Ultra-Processed Foods Chemical Exposure Sedentary Lifestyles Overmedicalization

HEALTH TOWERS ANTENNAS 2004 STUDY: The Influence of Being Physically Near to a Cell Phone Transmission Mast on the Incidence of Cancer Horst Eger, Klaus Uwe Hagen, Birgitt Lucas, Peter Vogel, Helmut Voit Published in Umwelt·Medizin·Gesellschaft 17,4 2004, as: ‘Einfluss der räumlichen Nähe von Mobilfunksendeanlagen auf die Krebsinzidenz The concept of this study is simple and can be used everywhere, where there it a long-term electromagnetic radiation from a transmitting station. The results presented are a first concrete epidemiological sign of a temporal and spatial connection between exposure to GSM base station radiation and cancer disease. These results are, according to the literature relating to high frequency electromagnetic fields, not only plausible and possible, but also likely. From both an ethical and legal standpoint it is necessary to immediately start to monitor the health of the residents living in areas of high radio frequency emissions from mobile telephone base stations with epidemiological studies. This is necessary because this study has shown that it is no longer safely possible to assume that there is no causal link between radio frequency transmissions and increased cancer rates - COURTESY JSD

LANDLINES AND CARRIER OF LAST RESORT CALIFORNIA In April, the CPUC held 2 panel discussions on the COLR/landline proceeding. The video is now available https://docs.cpuc.ca.gov/PublishedDocs/Efile/G000/M566/K363/566363616.PDF In his May 19 ruling above, Judge Glegola asked the COLR parties to answer questions from those discussions. Many of these questions are extremely important. Please take the time to read his 14-page ruling, and provide comments on the CPUC docket on these questions. Also, all the PPH hearing transcripts have now been released -- see below. Best, Nina Beety

4-10-25 Walnut PPH

4-15-25 Bakersfield PPH

4-17-25 Virtual PPH

4-23-25 Roseville PPH

4-30-25 Santa Rosa PPH

5-5-25 Virtual

5-13-25 Virtual

and Verizon may take over Frontier California just announced by the CPUC -- Verizon A.24-10-006 (application October 2024) This includes Frontier's Carrier of Last Resort status. Public participation hearings starting May 29 -- in-person and virtual Comments can be filed at the docket card. Information below https://www.cpuc.ca.gov/news-and-updates/all-news/cpuc-public-forums-on-proposed-acquisition-of-frontier-by-verizon May 16, 2025 - SAN FRANCISCO – The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) is holding in-person and virtual Public Forums to hear what consumers think about Verizon Communications Inc.’s and Frontier Communications’ request for Verizon to acquire Frontier’s California operations.

LEGAL: Court Rules Telecoms Not Liable Under ADA for Radiation Illnesses From Cell Towers yourNEWS Media Newsroom | May 21, 2025 A federal appeals court affirms that wireless companies are not obligated to accommodate those sickened by RF radiation under current disability law. Wireless companies are not required to make accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) for individuals who become ill from radiofrequency (RF) radiation emitted by nearby cell towers, according to a recent ruling by a federal appeals court. The Defender reported that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit upheld a lower court’s dismissal of a complaint filed by Henry “Hank” Allen, a former California contractor who alleged that a Verizon cell tower near his Idaho home triggered repeated episodes of atrial fibrillation and other serious health symptoms. In a statement to The Defender, Allen said the ruling confirms “the deeply troubling reality” that there is “no legal remedy for Americans being injured by wireless infrastructure.” “Under the current interpretation of the ADA, people like me who are disabled by involuntary exposure to cell tower radiation are simply left behind,” Allen said. “In effect, the wireless industry has been given a license to harm and a ‘get out of jail free’ card.” Allen, whose case was the first in a series of ADA lawsuits supported by Children’s Health Defense (CHD), sued Verizon and other operators of the tower. The suit alleged the RF radiation triggered cardiac events, flu-like symptoms, sleep disruption, impaired memory and vision, and extreme fatigue. The District Court for the District of Idaho had previously ruled that cellular networks do not qualify as “places of public accommodation” under the ADA, and the 9th Circuit agreed. W. Scott McCollough, lead attorney for CHD’s Electromagnetic Radiation (EMR) and Wireless litigation, called the ruling “terrible.” [] CHD Files Appeal in Similar Case After 50 Strokes Just two days after the Allen ruling, CHD filed an appeal in a similar case brought by Marcia Haller, a Minnesota woman who alleged she suffered more than 50 strokes after AT&T installed a tower near her home. (MORE AT LINK)

NATURE: TAGGING WILDLIFE? Badgers Among Us Fort Ord redevelopment largely ignores the declining species. Quinn is writing her dissertation on the effects of habitat fragmentation on American badgers, who need large tracts of grassland or sagebrush to survive, and whose numbers are believed to be declining. The California Department of Fish and Game has named the badger a “species of special concern,” but officials admit they don’t know much about the elusive animal. To fill in the blanks, the department gave Quinn a grant to prepare a statewide badger population status report. Data suggesting that the creatures are in bad shape could lead to new restrictions to California land use planning—particularly in Monterey County. Quinn scoped the state for a suitable study population and settled on Fort Ord, where more than a dozen badgers have burrowed into the acres of grassland and chaparral. With the help of a professional trapper, Quinn caught 10 resident badgers with wire snares. Veterinarian Dr. Mike Murray of the Monterey Bay Aquarium then implanted transmitters into their abdomens (as he’s done to hundreds of sea otters, the badgers’ cousins in the Mustelidae family). Quinn then released the badgers where she’d found them and, with the help of volunteers and BLM staff, tracked their movements from May 2005 to December 2006. But the transmitters are permanent in the badgers, harming them for the rest of their lives and interfering with their navigation, learning, memory, and health. As well as the hundreds of sea otters that the Aquarium has implanted. - NB

POLITICS TECH, INTERNATIONAL US AND S AFRICA: Jacob Nordangård, PhD A staged drama to support a Techno-Surveillance Partnership between US and South Africa? Is the world on the verge of realising the dystopian Fortress World scenario? Upon watching the widely reported press conference in which Donald Trump was confronting and pressuring South African president Cyril Ramaphosa about atrocities and hate speech against white farmers in South Africa, the impression is that it was staged to gain support for a change of South African legislation on behalf of Trump's advisor Elon Musk and his Starlink project. []You know, the criminality we are experiencing in our country needs quite a lot of technological capability, and in one of our areas in South Africa we are using US technology which is able to in many ways identify where shootings are happening and all that. And I like to talk about that because there is support that we can get from you and the United States that can help us deal with all these act of criminality. And that is what I believe partnership is all about. Ramaphosas call for a techno-surveillance partnership with United States was also echoed by others in the South African delegation. []South Africa has something valuable to give in return for the advanced surveillance-technologies. The country has large deposits of the rare earth minerals needed for the digital transformation (and Musk’s Optimus robots. For this purpose South Africa has started the G20 One Initiative on Critical Minerals. [] Well, if we go into fiction, the recently released “action-thriller” G20 presents a scenario with world leaders held captive (and killed) by terrorists at a G20 Summit in Cape Town, with a black female US president (and army veteran) in her late fifties acting as the heroine (this is woke-ism on speed), [] AUTHOR JACOB NOTE; The developments in South Africa is an example of a broader global trend of unchecked migration, out-of-control crime, and a struggle for vital resources, all of which require a “decisive response”. But a number of other “complex global shocks”, as described in United Nations Emergency Platform Policy Brief, could also be triggered in the near future. All leading to the declaration of a general emergency.

SMART METERS SMART GRID INDUSTRY: The past and future of community choice aggregation

A conversation with Dawn Weisz of MCE. David Roberts [] I did a whole podcast in August of last year about the data that utilities get from smart meters and stuff like that, and their unwillingness to share that with VPP companies and all sorts of other entities that sort of need that information to plan their businesses or to plan their futures. I think this is a widespread problem, the sort of unwillingness of utilities to share information. Dawn Weisz Yeah, and what the result is that we are having to physically go to each of our customers' homes and businesses and put a HAN device in their facility so that we can read their load and control their load because the smart meters really aren't smart. We don't get information in real time. We get information with about a 72-hour lag. David Roberts Yeah, that's hilarious. Dawn Weisz It's not even in hourly increments. David Roberts Yes, the failure of the first generation of smart meters is... I should probably do a podcast completely on that at some point. Yeah, I've just been doing some podcasts recently on people who are basically inventing devices that are either collars that go on the meter or sort of adjuncts to the meter to sort of boost the function of the meter. Like what it can know and what it can do. Dawn Weisz Yes, I heard your Span panel a couple of weeks ago. That was fantastic. And that's one example where I was excited to hear that PG&E is interested in that. But I'm frustrated to hear they haven't done more already. Like, you know, if you have this huge volume of customers, you have power, you have control. And I feel like it's our responsibility as load-serving entities to find those good outcomes and get them going. David Roberts What about CAISO, the grid manager? Is there anything in particular that CAISO could do that you would find helpful? Dawn Weisz Well, I found CAISO to be really innovative and a great partner, and I feel like they're always looking for the best solution to keep things flowing well, often with an eye towards economics. I think they understand the market because they're in there every day working on it. So, I've really enjoyed collaborating with CAISO. I think they are looking for ways to grow the VPP interface from a pilot-based model to a scalable model and to break down the silos. I think right now there are a few distinct ways you can engage with them with your VPP, but there's not really a way to optimize a device to move across platforms. and one day, it might behave as an exporter, and on one day, it might behave as absorbing load at a different time. And so, being able to optimize is, I think, the next frontier for CAISO, and I'm so happy to see that they're already working on that and we're excited to be partnering with them. David Roberts Are you engaged at all in the discussion about a shared Western grid? You know, because there's no, you know, CAISO is just California and there's all these, I forget how many in the west, but there's like dozens of different little balancing areas in the west and there's all this talk about trying to create a larger western ISO. Are you engaged in that? Would that help you at all? Are you involved in that discussion? Dawn Weisz The discussion around regional coordination is really a discussion about affordability. And we're very engaged and we're very supportive. I am worried that if it doesn't move forward, California is going to become a bit of an island that is going to make it much more costly to serve our load and use our resources efficiently. We have some of that expensive solar power in our portfolio in the Central Valley being curtailed, and we're losing several million dollars every year or every month to account for that. And if there were places for that energy to go when it's not needed in California, that would help with affordability. And if there were more resources for us to access across the grid. You know, already the trading across states is saving $800 million every year on California's electric bills. With regional coordination, we would see 10% less curtailment of California's solar and wind. That's a lot of dollars. It would also reduce the use of in-state fossil gas power by 31%.



SOCIAL MEDIA EXPERIMENTS: 404 MEDIA; REDDITORS CAN'T CATCH A BREAK A student made a tool called PrismX to scan for users writing certain keywords on Reddit and other social media networks, assign those users a so-called “radical score,” and deploy an AI-powered bot to automatically engage with the users in conversation in an attempt to “de-radicalize” them. This is one of several experiments people are running on Reddit involving the concept of running AI against unsuspecting human users of the platform, and comes after a group of researchers from the University of Zurich ran a massive, unauthorized AI persuasion experiment on Reddit users.

Today, Department of Air Force released its EIS on the SpaceX increased launches at Vandenberg AFB in California. Deadline to comment on the EIS is July 7, 2025. Documents and more information is on their website -- https://www.vsfbfalconlauncheis.com/ NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE DRAFT EIS AND PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD The DAF prepared a Draft EIS and published a Notice of Availability in the Federal Register on May 23, 2025, to announce the release of the Draft EIS and to initiate a 45-day public review and comment period, which closes July 7, 2025. The public is invited to review the Draft EIS and provide substantive comments on the Proposed Action and the environmental analysis. "Substantive" comments, in the context of an environmental analysis, are comments on the analysis that contain practical importance, value, or effect. Submitting substantive comments on the Proposed Action is a critical aspect of the public involvement process. The public's involvement is an important part of both the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA) Section 106 processes. The Draft EIS, its corresponding appendices, and a summary are available for viewing or download. DRAFT EIS PUBLIC HEARINGS The DAF is holding three in-person public hearings and a virtual public hearing to provide the public with the opportunity to learn more about the proposal and provide input.

Tuesday, June 10, 2025 Four Points by Sheraton/Ventura Harbor Resort, 1050 Schooner Dr., Ventura, CA 93001

Wednesday, June 11, 2025 Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol, Santa Barbara, CA 93105

Thursday, June 12, 2025 Hilton Garden Inn, 1201 North H St., Lompoc, CA 93436

Written comments can also be submitted at the in-person public hearings. A Spanish interpreter will be available as needed. Virtual Public Hearing (6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Pacific Time) Wednesday, June 18, 2025 Zoom link to be provided. SUBMITTING PUBLIC COMMENTS The DAF welcomes the public's participation during the Draft EIS public review and comment period from May 23, 2025, through July 7, 2025. This public comment period also supports consultation under Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA) and its implementing regulations. The DAF requests comments on the Proposed Action and Draft EIS from elected officials, federal, state, and local agencies; Native American tribes; and interested members of the public. To ensure DAF has sufficient time to consider public input during the preparation of the Final EIS, please submit comments by July 7, 2025. Public comments may be submitted in the following ways: In-person at one of the three public hearings During the virtual public hearing Via online comment form https://www.vsfbfalconlauncheis.com/

• Mail to:

ATTN: VSFB Falcon Launch EIS

c/o ManTech International Corporation

420 Stevens Avenue, Suite 100

Solana Beach, CA 92075



SURVEILLANCE: INTERCEPT U.S. Spy Agencies Are Getting a One-Stop Shop to Buy Your Most Sensitive Personal Data The government wants to build a centralized platform where spy agencies can more easily buy private info about millions of people.

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS: GRAMMY AWARD WINNING MUSICIAN Steven Halpern and San Anselmo San Dominican School Marin supervisors clear way for Sleepy Hollow cell tower "Rice said she “respected and appreciated” the health concerns raised by Halpern, but that the lives of more than 2,000 Sleepy Hollow residents, students and school staff were at stake." “There is no telecom service when we have a public safety power shutoff,” Rice said. “And there’s been a migration off of landlines — some work, some don’t.” "Colbert said the project is not just about convenience, but also about resilience, preparedness and the well-being of the community. He said investing in the infrastructure shows a commitment to public safety and also acknowledges the persistent efforts of residents and advocates for better service. “Reliable cell coverage is no longer a luxury,” Colbert said. “It’s a necessity. It impacts everything from the ability to call 911 and emergency receiving critical alerts for natural disasters.” San Domenico is aware of health impacts for students, but the project moves forward. From Environmental Health Trust: - which sent a cautionary letter to San Domenico School Administration regarding cell tower project. https://ehtrust.org/wp-content/uploads/EHT-San-Domenico-School-Cell-Tower-Letter-2022.pdf - Marin Board of Supervisors denied Steven Halperns appeal. The Sleepy Hollow Home Owners Association justifies for having the cell tower at a school for 911 and emergency preparedness Marin supervisors clear way for Sleepy Hollow cell tower “A child’s brain absorbs twice the radiation of an adult’s brain,” Halpern said during his testimony on Tuesday. He presented a series of scientific studies on medical risks of EMFs, including the risk of cancer and reproductive issues. COURTESY SARAH

WARFARE MILITARY 404 MEDIA: Scientists Explain Why Trump's $175 Billion Golden Dome Is a Fantasy Shooting missiles out of the sky from space could require a constellation of 36,000 satellites. Matthew Gault

WED MAY 28 NOON OT HEALTH OT HealthCare Saddled with MonoThought With Matt Warnock, owner, Ridgecrest Herbals The bringing together of Republicans and Democrats around President Trump’s just-released report on how to Make America Healthy Again, occurs while mainstream medicine and payment options face disruption from ObamaCare competitors and natural health entrepreneurs. Holistically this overhaul is challenging the edifice of the “Mono-Thought” behind a politicized and distorted, “mainstream” narrative telling us what good health care entails. On the board of the National Health Federation, Mr. Warnock took over his family’s herbal company. In a world saturated with “natural” entrepreneurs, he tries to assume a niche the emphasizes a few ethical principles, and avoids words with the syllable “mono” in them, especially… Your Media Hub - The Marketplace For Health, Wealth, and Freedom

Mono therapy: the “magic bullet” disease-centric idea that there is one disease, one target, one drug. Paul Ehrlich was wrong in 1907, and we’ve followed the same path since.

Monopoly: the idea that one government entity should act as gatekeeper for all drugs, or a state medical board can pull licenses. It causes astronomical prices and profits, and makes medicine unaffordable. Monopoly has economic effects, whether you use the term and acknowledge it or not.

Mono-thought: the monopoly of medical education and orthodoxy that followed the Flexner report of 1910. As George Patton said, if everyone is thinking alike, no one is thinking. German research universities, which ours were originally modeled after, valued academic freedom. But ours, once monopolists like Rockefeller and Carnegie got involved, did not.