Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International

Patricia’s Substack for Safe Tech International

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Keith Cutter's avatar
Keith Cutter
6h

Thanks for the story on FCC's intention to dramatically expand wireless trespass from space, following the path to making the entire earth a "service area"-- using frequency ranges not covered by common survey equipment. Here's the pdf: https://docs.fcc.gov/public/attachments/DOC-411583A1.pdf

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Patricia Burke
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture