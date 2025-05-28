NEWSLETTER:

EMFSA May 2025 Newsletter INCLUDES: A single study doesn't settle the science. We unpack the bold claims, the media spin, and what this research really shows (and doesn’t).https://www.emfsa.co.za/research-and-studies/5g-research-one-swallow-does-not-make-a-summer/ AND This Is Not a Game: The Addictive Allure of Digital Companions Seattle University Law Review (2025) This article delves into the intricate intersection of AI and childhood, critically examining both the tangible benefits and the profound hazards (posed by emotional dependence, cognitive manipulation, and unregulated engagement}. It highlights key case studies, including instances in which AI agents inadvertently promoted harmful behaviors. It proposes specific regulatory and enforcement mechanisms—including AI safety-by-design mandates, restrictions on manipulative engagement loops, and liability standards for AI developers—to safeguard children in an increasingly AI-driven era. Ref. Packin, Nizan Geslevich and Chagal-Feferkorn, Karni, This Is Not A Game: The Addictive Allure of Digital Companions (February 09, 2025). Seattle University Law Review (2025), Available at SSRN

https://ssrn.com/abstract=5133614 or http://dx.doi.org/10.2139/ssrn.5133614 AND Assessing radiofrequency electromagnetic field exposure in multiple microenvironments across ten European countries with a focus on 5G AND Skin Fibroblasts from Individuals Self-Diagnosed as Electrosensitive Reveal Two Distinct Subsets with Delayed Nucleoshuttling of the ATM Protein in Common. According to the authors, the conclusions are based on in vitro cellular experiments and require further studies to verify the applicability of these findings to EHS individuals. Furthermore, directions for future studies, such as in vivo experiments or larger cohort studies, can be proposed to further validate the findings. Ref. Sonzogni L, Al-Choboq J, Combemale P, Massardier-Pilonchéry A, Bouchet A, May P, Doré J-F, Debouzy J-C, Bourguignon M, Dréan YL, et al. Skin Fibroblasts from Individuals Self-Diagnosed as Electrosensitive Reveal Two Distinct Subsets with Delayed Nucleoshuttling of the ATM Protein in Common. International Journal of Molecular Sciences. 2025; 26(10):4792. https://doi.org/10.3390/ijms26104792 AND The monitoring and control of public sentiment on EMFs is the focus of a recent study published in Applied Sciences (2025). It introduces an AI-based system to track public sentiment about electromagnetic radiation (EMR) on social platforms like Weibo. The technology is advanced. However, the study raises ethical concerns about surveillance, public trust, and the intent behind such monitoring systems. Read more MORE TOPICS AT LINK

Courtesy MA4SafeTechnology



Dr. Ron Melnick, formerly senior scientist for the National Toxicology Program of the NationaL Institute of Environmental Health Sciences: WHO STUDY LINKS CELL PHONES TO CANCER IN ANIMALS

6:21 minutes Excerpts: In summary, the evidence is clear from the studies that have been performed and now the review that was commissioned by the World Health Organization that cell phone radiation can cause cancer in animals and the types of cancers that occur are those that are in concordance with tumors that have been identified in human studies of mobile phone or cell phone users. There's two things that the FDA and FCC should be doing. For one is they should be making people aware that there is a risk and not to have the burden on the consumer. The communication that if you are concerned this is what you can do -- that's not appropriate. It's appropriate for the agencies to say, "There is a risk. This is what you should do."

WHO study –– Meike Mevissen, Angélique Ducray, Jerrold M. Ward, Annette Kopp-Schneider, James P. McNamee, Andrew W. Wood, Tania M. Rivero, Kurt Straif, Effects of radiofrequency electromagnetic field exposure on cancer in laboratory animal studies, a systematic review, Environment International, Volume 199, 2025, 109482, ISSN 0160-4120, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.envint.2025.109482. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0160412025002338 This review was partially funded by the WHO radioprotection programme.

Simulation Of The Earth’s Radio Leakage From Mobile Towers As Seen From Selected Nearby Stellar Systems By Keith Cowing, Status Report astro-ph.EP ,May 26, 2025

This map shows the geographic distribution of the mobile towers of planet Earth, represented by red dots. The map contains more than 30 million individual data points, most of which overlap at this resolution. — astro-ph.EP Mobile communication towers represent a relatively new but growing contributor to the total radio leakage associated with planet Earth. We investigate the overall power contribution of mobile communication towers to the Earthś radio leakage budget, as seen from a selection of different nearby stellar systems. The model grids the planet’s surface into small, computationally manageable regions, assuming a simple integrated transmission pattern for the mobile antennas. In this model, these mobile tower regions rise and set as the Earth rotates. In this way, a dynamic power spectrum of the Earth was determined, summed over all cellular frequency bands. We calculated this dynamic power spectrum from three different viewing points, HD 95735, Barnard star, and Alpha Centauri A. Our preliminary results demonstrate that the peak power leaking into space from mobile towers is ∼4GW. This is associated with LTE mobile tower technology emanating from the East Coast of China as viewed from HD 95735. We demonstrate that the mobile tower leakage is periodic, direction dependent, and could not currently be detected by a nearby civilization located within 10 light years of the Earth, using instrumentation with a sensitivity similar to the Green Bank Telescope. We plan to extend our model to include more powerful 5G mobile systems, radar installations, ground based uplinks (including the Deep Space Network), and various types of satellite services, including low Earth orbit constellations such as Starlink and OneWeb. Ramiro C. Saide, Michael A. Garrett, Nalini. Heeralall-Issur Subjects: Earth and Planetary Astrophysics (astro-ph.EP); Instrumentation and Methods for Astrophysics (astro-ph.IM); Physics and Society (physics.soc-ph)

Cite as: arXiv:2304.13779 [astro-ph.EP] (or arXiv:2304.13779v1 [astro-ph.EP] for this version) https://doi.org/10.48550/arXiv.2304.13779 Focus to learn more

Related DOI: https://doi.org/10.1093/mnras/stad378

Focus to learn more Submission history From: Ramiro Saide Mr

[v1] Wed, 26 Apr 2023 18:51:32 UTC (34,431 KB) https://arxiv.org/abs/2304.13779

Astrobiology https://astrobiology.com/2025/05/simulation-of-the-earths-radio-leakage-from-mobile-towers-as-seen-from-selected-nearby-stellar-systems-2.html

NEWS AND NOTES

ACTIVISM: UK Documentary by Musican Tim Arnold "Is it time to break up with our phones? The stage adaptation of the critically acclaimed album by Tim Arnold, ‘Super Connected’ is an art rock Black Mirror-esque show fusing film, live music, and theatre about the ticking time bomb of social media, screen addiction and the impact of Big Tech’s power over human life." You will find the schedule of screenings at the link just below. Mr Arnold intends to be present at each event.

https://superconnected.technology/events/ trailer

AI: Estonia eschews phone bans in schools and takes leap into AI Country at top of education charts aims to equip students and teachers with ‘world-class artificial intelligence skills’ While many schools in England have banned smartphones, in Estonia – regarded as the new European education powerhouse – students are regularly asked to use their devices in class, and from September they will be given their own AI accounts. The small Baltic country – population 1.4 million – has quietly become Europe’s top performer in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s programme for international student assessment (Pisa), overtaking its near neighbour Finland.

AI: Some signs of AI model collapse begin to reveal themselves In particular, I'm finding that when I search for hard data such as market-share statistics or other business numbers, the results often come from bad sources. Instead of stats from 10-Ks, the US Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) mandated annual business financial reports for public companies, I get numbers from sites purporting to be summaries of business reports. These bear some resemblance to reality, but they're never quite right. If I specify I want only 10-K results, it works. If I just ask for financial results, the answers get… interesting, This isn't just Perplexity. I've done the exact same searches on all the major AI search bots, and they all give me "questionable" results. Welcome to Garbage In/Garbage Out (GIGO)

AI: AI hallucinations in court documents are a growing problem, and data shows lawyers are responsible for many of the errors

AI: AXIOS Americans to business: Take AI slow and do it right

AI: Fitbit Labs is testing AI to decode your medical records

AI: Dozens of Organizations Push Back Against Bill That Would Ban All AI Regulation This is dangerous. No Rules, No Exceptions The latest version of the Republicans' Budget Reconciliation Bill — the "one big, beautiful bill," as President Trump has called it — includes a clause that would ban all AI regulation in the US at the state level for a full decade. Over 100 organizations, CNN reports, are calling for lawmakers not to pass it.

BIG TECH: There’s a Very Simple Pattern to Elon Musk’s Broken Promises | WIRED

BROADBAND INDUSTRY: Leaders Call for Overhaul of Underground Utility Safety Laws Amid Broadband Expansion 47% of all underground infrastructure damages affect telecom, with 25% of those damages caused by telecom companies hitting their own infrastructure.

CHILDREN: Delaney from Screenagers Want to Help Your Teen Cut Back on Social Media? Ever hop on social media to escape boredom, only to feel even more drained afterward? Teens know this feeling all too well. A college student recently told me how frustrated she is by the habit: “I turn to Instagram out of boredom, and it ends up just making the day feel emptier.” This week’s blog dives into a powerful insight from Dr. Katie Davis, a leading researcher on teens and tech, who calls this pattern “boredom in, boredom out.”

CHILDREN: Eight Policy Principles to Guide our Relationship with Digital Technology Policies have enabled cars and airplanes to be used safely. No such policies exist for social media or AI. Progress is being made to fix this gap—beginning with protecting our kids.

CHILDREN: Katherine Martinko | The Analog Family 100 Practical Life Skills That Every 18-Year-Old Should Have Think of it as a recipe for success in adulthood. To be clear, not every kid will possess every one of these skills; nor is the goal to be able to do them perfectly or flawlessly (many adults struggle with that). It’s OK to do them messily, to have to try again, and to improve slowly with practice. We have a lifetime to master these skills, but training for them ideally starts when we are young. An 18-year-old should know how to:

Spell properly. Understand homonyms like they’re, their, and there. Be familiar with commonly misspelled words. Use proper punctuation (and never use apostrophes to pluralize words). Change a tire. Check tire pressure and add air if needed. Arrange for seasonal tire changes. Sew a button back on. Contact a tailor or seamstress for more major repairs. Tie a tie, wear a suit, polish dress shoes. Follow a recipe to make a new meal. Drive a car and a boat. Drive manual, if possible, because that’s what you’ll get if you ever rent a car in Europe. MORE AT LINK

CHILDREN (FIRST PERSON MALE TEACHER IN HARLEM): Smart Phone High School Horror Stories. Teaching against the smartphone on the frontline. Fit To Teach Here are three short stories from my teaching career. They all involve instructing teenagers addicted to their smartphones. Enjoy. I’ve been a public high school teacher in Harlem for the past 8 years. I teach and I write stories about it. “I pass heroin addicts on the street every day on my way to school. I knew the kid was only on his phone, but at that moment, I was struggling to tell the difference. [] Dante said, “Yeah actually. Sometimes I just have it open. Even after I close it, sometimes my thumb just goes right back to opening it. Why is that? It seems Dante had forgot his former statement. I said, “Well, have you guys ever heard of Pavlov’s dogs?” “...Nah. What’s that?”

EMF HEALTH EINAR NORWAY: What is it that causes damage? Does the strength of the radiation really matter? Arthur Firstenberg would have been 75 today, but died earlier this year of unknown causes. He was highly electrosensitive, and perhaps the single person of our time who has been most influential in making research on the biological effects of electromagnetic fields known. In a little-known note by Arthur Firstenberg (pictured), Radio Wave Packet (in Norwegian, see blog post 12.10.2022 ), he writes: "It is the coherent nature of the radiation, and the information it carries, that kills, not the level of strength." In the same note, Firstenberg also provides a very clear overview of how incredibly weak forces have been found to have biological (harmful) effects on various kinds of biological systems, primarily laboratory mice and rats. "How should this be understood?", I have been asked. Does this mean that shielding and measurements with measuring devices that people buy for thousands of kroner are completely unnecessary and a waste? You can find out more about this here.

FCC: Shut Down the Federal Communications Commission Thomas Lenard | Op-Ed | Wall Street Journal The Federal Communications Commission recently requested public comment on all of its rules and guidelines in an effort to identify unnecessary regulatory burdens—an undertaking comically called the “Delete, Delete, Delete” docket. FCC Chairman Brendan Carr says he aims to “clear out the regulatory underbrush.” While this deregulation initiative is a step in the right direction, Carr could be more ambitious. The White House is closing and shrinking other agencies, and it should consider doing the same to the FCC—as the administration has a responsibility to evaluate whether the agency has outlived its raison d’être. As long as the FCC exists, it will continue to find new reasons to exist. The best solution is to close the agency. Some of the FCC’s functions would need a home elsewhere. The Commerce Department already has spectrum-related functions, and the Biden administration housed its major broadband subsidy program there. Deregulation reduces the role of government in the private sector. Regulation increases it by requiring companies to change their behavior. The FCC would do well to recognize the difference, and Carr could leave a real legacy by putting himself out of a job. Thomas Lenard is president emeritus and a senior fellow of the Technology Policy Institute. Summary on Benton.org

HEALTH MAHA: ENV HEALTH NEWS MAHA report admits chemicals and corporate influence are making kids sicker, but health advocates still have concerns Carey Gillam reports for The New Lede.

The controversial "Make America Healthy Again" Commission, led by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., says U.S. children are facing unprecedented chronic illness due to synthetic chemicals, pesticides, and junk food, but it offers few concrete policy solutions.

The report calls out corporate interference in chemical safety research and regulation, including cases where industries suppressed studies on PFAS and pesticides like glyphosate and atrazine.

Public health experts welcomed the official acknowledgment of industry influence but criticized the report for soft-pedaling solutions and avoiding strong regulatory action.

Key quote:

“They actually say toxic chemicals are part of the problem with children’s health. I don’t think this administration is going to solve these issues... But now that this has been recognized by this White House, it’s not going to go back in the bottle.” — Tracey Woodruff, Director of the Program on Reproductive Health and the Environment at UCSF



HEALTH OT FREE MAHA FILM: VIA KATE KHEEL: Although this is somewhat "off topic", I highly recommend this 90 minute video about how industry and government collusion, particularly in the US, has concocted an environment that's quite literally poisoning our kids. As RFK Jr. said at the "birth" of the MAHA movement, "We have to love our kids more than we hate each other." Although I consider myself quite knowledgeable about how to navigate our toxic environment, I learned a ton more from this film...and have a better understanding of the science, as well as the inner workings of the "science for sale" industry. The film covers many topics including

Seed oils

Glyphosate

Microplastics

EMFs

Mercury

Aluminum et al from "airplane exhaust"

Food coloring

Fluoride

The film is free for a limited amount of time. https://go.greenmedinfo.com/a/1801/click/2562/117835/4de775df938ae60f999fe420626dd84d04e1a4a7/1964fcf30f42d27dcd558f29f2719dc4e0a039da https://play.mahafilms.com/watch-toxic-nation?cf_uvid=e51ab9c4ff0eed87cdb85871c693b72e



HEALTH OT: ENV. HEALTH NEWS How a health care giant became a symbol of systemic betrayal A new book uncovers the damning, decades-long pattern of corporate deception and public health harm at the core of Johnson & Johnson’s business model. Alexander Zaitchik reports for The New Republic.

No More Tears by Gardiner Harris reveals how Johnson & Johnson knowingly sold talc-based baby powder contaminated with asbestos, triggering thousands of cancer cases while burying evidence and manipulating science.

The company aggressively marketed drugs like Tylenol, Procrit, and Risperdal by suppressing adverse data, bribing doctors, and expanding markets through disinformation — often at the expense of children and vulnerable patients.

The book also implicates the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), portraying it as a captured agency that failed to protect public health due to industry influence, weak oversight, and revolving-door politics.

Key quote: “No major government agency has failed as fully, frequently, or consistently as the FDA.” — Gardiner Harris, author of No More Tears

(Apparently, he doesn’t know about the FCC yet)

HEALTH Scientific journals captured by industry RFK Jr. Declares War on the Journal Cartel "We're probably going to stop publishing in the Lancet, New England Journal of Medicine, JAMA and those other journals because they're all corrupt."Excerpts:

Marcia Angell, who served as Editor-in-Chief of The New England Journal of Medicine for over 20 years, has publicly acknowledged that her journal and others have been captured by industry. Her exact words:

“It is simply no longer possible to believe much of the clinical research that is published, or to rely on the judgment of trusted physicians or authoritative medical guidelines. I take no pleasure in this conclusion, which I reached slowly and reluctantly over my two decades as editor of The New England Journal of Medicine.”

RFK Jr. also referenced Dr. Richard Horton, current editor-in-chief of The Lancet, who admitted:

“The case against science is straightforward: much of the scientific literature, perhaps half, may simply be untrue. Afflicted by studies with small sample sizes, tiny effects, invalid exploratory analyses, and flagrant conflicts of interest, together with an obsession for pursuing fashionable trends of dubious importance, science has taken a turn towards darkness.”

For the first time, the federal government appears poised to dismantle the journal cartel that has corrupted and distorted science for decades. Gatekeeping, targeted censorship, and unethical retractions have suppressed urgently needed, life-saving research—particularly any that challenges pharmaceutical narratives regarding vaccine safety. RFK Jr.’s comments come as the U.S. Department of Justice launches an investigation into top medical journals over pandemic bias, fraud, and corruption:

INSPIRATION The Revenge of Analog: For Those Who Are Sick of the Digital World Humans are analogue! 1 HOUR 40 MINUTES

We're literally sick of the digital world engulfing us. People are yearning for real things and authenticty. IMPOSSIBLE is sensuous and inspiring film about the revenge of analog. And the eccentric, crazy Austrian scientist, who saved the world's last Polaroid factory - just when Steve Jobs introduced the first iPhone. An entertaining underdog story of a very modern Don Quixote, shot on 35mm. And a sumptuous invitation to fall in love with real things again.

BOOK: The revenge of analog real things and why they matter First edition.

INSPIRATION: Homo Deus Meets the Dhamma: Information Diet, AI, & the Nexus of Awakening | Yuval Noah Harari Q&A

0:00:09 – Welcome 0:00:24 – Bio of Yuval Noah Harari 0:01:12 – How Yuval’s First Meditation Retreat Changed His Life, and What a Goenka Retreat Looks Like 0:06:36 – Going Beyond Goenka’s Teachings: Exploring the Pāḷi Canon and Buddhism (Does Yuval Consider Himself a Buddhist?) 0:12:18 – Yuval’s Take on the Noble Truths: The Cause and Cessation of Suffering, and Transcending It Through the Noble Eightfold Path 0:15:53 – Hackable Humans: The Importance of Meditation in the Age of Data and Algorithms 0:24:27 – How to Become Less Hackable: Introspection and Its Role in Humanity’s Evolution 0:28:54 – Designing an Information Diet to Counter Algorithms That Hack Our Attention 0:33:58 – Is There Room for an Intense Information Diet That Eschews All Media and Focuses Solely on the Dhamma? 0:35:49 – Staying Centered in the Midst of Fame and Repute: Handling Gain, Honor, and Praise 0:39:00 – Yuval’s Reflection on Pascal’s Observation: “All of Humanity’s Suffering Stems From the Inability to Sit Quietly in a Room Alone” MORE AT LINK



LIGHTING: Shedding light: House Democrat urges brightness standards for ‘absurdly bright’ headlights Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA), of the centrist Democrat Blue Dog Coalition, urged the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee to address the headlight issue in congressional testimony last week. She wants to work with the committee to ensure the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration addresses her concerns.

MEDIA: Sharyl Attkisson: How Legacy Media Lost the Plot on Biden, Trump, and the Truth 16 MINUTES 🎙️ In this episode of The Disinfo Detox, host Nolan Higdon sits down with award-winning investigative journalist and host of Full Measure, Sharyl Attkisson, for a sharp, wide-ranging conversation on the failures of the modern press and the rise of institutional distrust. 👉 Together, they dissect the media’s inconsistent and often partisan coverage of Joe Biden and Donald Trump, exposing how selective reporting and political bias have eroded public confidence in journalism. Sharyl also opens up about her legal entanglements with the Department of Justice and The New York Times, offering a behind-the-scenes look at what happens when journalists challenge powerful institutions.

NATURE: OT The Fish are Fleeing: How Shifting Marine Ecosystems are Upending Life The Great Simplification #179 with Malin Pinsky I’m joined by marine ecologist Malin Pinsky, whose decades of research shed light on the dramatic migrations of marine species due to rising ocean temperatures. Malin breaks down the science behind these changes – from declining oxygen levels pushing fish toward the poles, to the cascading impacts on intricate marine food webs, as well as the growing threat of localized extinctions among key fishery species.

SATELLITES: Scientists worry Trump's budget cuts will halt satellite air pollution studies: 'It's incredibly short-sighted'

SPACE: Fear, hope and loathing in Elon Musk’s new city: ‘It’s the wild, wild west and the future’

STARLINK SOUTH AFRICA: South Africa Lawmakers Slam Starlink Plan Over ‘Back Door’ Entry

SURVEILLANCE: 404 MEDIA ICE Taps into Nationwide AI-Enabled Camera Network, Data Shows Flock's automatic license plate reader (ALPR) cameras are in more than 5,000 communities around the U.S. Local police are doing lookups in the nationwide system for ICE.

WARFARE: Axios Defense Golden Dome's doom Intercepting missiles — hitting a bullet with a bullet — is difficult. Overcoming bureaucracy may be even harder.

The big picture: President Trump's Golden Dome, a continent's worth of 24/7 overhead defense, will be a jigsaw puzzle of ideas, authorities, personalities, contractors, procurements, production lines, users, fixers, technological leaps and diplomacy.

Realizing even the most basic form in three years, as the president and Pentagon promised, will require intense coordination.

Getting it done fast means resisting Washington's greatest vice: new offices, task forces, branches, blue-chip studies and advisers.

Driving the news: I consulted a half-dozen analysts, businesspeople and former defense officials and tuned into some timely think-tank discussions to get a temperature check. Simply put, Golden Dome is polarizing. (And that's without asking what the Chinese or Russians think of it.) What we're watching: Where political deadlines clash with technical readiness. How much of what will be called Golden Dome in 2028 already exists today? Go deeper: What MAGA means for the Pentagon and its weapons

WARFARE: Ukraine is trotting out automated turrets to blast incoming Shahed drones and other airborne barrages. Why it matters: Traditional interceptors can be time-consuming and expensive to produce en masse. Bullets and machine guns? Not so much.

