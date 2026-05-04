Image by G Poulsen from Pixabay

Case in Borgofranco d’Ivrea shows how fear of electromagnetic radiation led schools to switch wireless connection for Ethernet cables and opened debate on technology, child health, and public decisions influenced by the internet

Mayor orders wireless network to be turned off in municipal schools due to fear of electromagnetic radiation in children. The decision took place in Borgofranco d’Ivrea, an Italian city in the Piedmont region, and led the city hall to replace the wireless connection with Ethernet cables.

The investigation was published by International Business Times, an international news portal. The case draws attention because a simple change within municipal schools became an example of how information read on the internet can influence decisions about technology, health, and education.

In practice, the city did not end the internet in schools. The connection continued to exist but stopped circulating via wireless signal and started to rely on cables. The measure altered the school infrastructure and placed the fear of invisible waves at the center of the discussion.

Fear of electromagnetic radiation led the wireless network to leave schools

The decision was born out of a concern about possible risks of electromagnetic waves for children. The mayor read information on the internet about the topic and decided to turn off the wireless network in municipal schools.

The most attention-grabbing point is the origin of the decision. The change did not come from a major local scientific review. It came from a concern fueled by online content about electromagnetic radiation.

With this, Borgofranco d’Ivrea became a symbolic case. The city showed how the fear of something invisible can alter a school’s routine and change the way students and teachers access the internet.

Ethernet cables returned to the center of the classroom as a more cautious solution

The solution adopted was to replace the wireless connection with Ethernet cables. This type of connection uses wires connected to equipment, without spreading a signal through the environment as occurs with wireless network routers.

For those who do not understand technical terms, the difference is simple. The wireless network allows internet access without a cable. The Ethernet cable, on the other hand, requires a physical connection between the device and the internet point.

This change can reduce the circulation of the wireless signal within the school but also makes the connection more dependent on wires and fixed points. Therefore, the measure has a direct impact on the digital infrastructure used in classrooms.

International Business Times recorded the decision that put technology and fear in the same debate

International Business Times, an international news portal, recorded that the Italian city turned off the wireless network in municipal schools due to concerns about electromagnetic waves and adopted Ethernet cables as an alternative.

The case became larger than the city itself because it touches on a common doubt among parents, teachers, and public managers. Technology should advance in schools, but many families still have concerns when the subject involves children and invisible exposure.

The decision also raises another important issue. When public authorities use information from the internet to make technical decisions, greater care is needed. Health, education, and school infrastructure require clarity, responsibility, and good explanation for the population.

What are electromagnetic waves and why do they generate so much fear

Electromagnetic waves are forms of energy present in various everyday technologies. They appear in radio, television, cell phones, routers, and other common equipment.

The fear grows because these waves cannot be seen. For many people, what is invisible seems more dangerous, especially when it involves children inside schools.

The word radiation also frightens. In common usage, it is often associated with serious risk. However, the debate about wireless networks in schools requires caution, because not all radiation has the same type of effect.

Small Italian town became a symbol of technological panic in schools

Borgofranco d’Ivrea became an example of a tension appearing in several countries. On one hand, schools seek more technology to improve teaching. On the other, distrust grows regarding signals, screens, routers, and constant exposure.

The case is strong because it shows a concrete decision. The city hall not only discussed the topic. It turned off the wireless network and changed the connection structure of municipal schools.

This type of measure shows how fear can leave the internet and reach the classroom. A concern read online transformed into a physical change in school buildings, with cables replacing the wireless signal.

Decision exposes the difficulty of balancing technology, child health, and public trust

The discussion is not limited to routers. It involves trust in science, public communication, and decisions made in uncertain environments. When the population doesn’t fully understand a risk, fear can grow rapidly.

In schools, this debate becomes even more sensitive. Children are seen as more vulnerable, and any doubt about health usually generates an immediate reaction from parents and authorities.

At the same time, technology is part of modern education. Therefore, decisions about wireless networks, cables, and digital infrastructure need to be explained simply, transparently, and responsibly.

The Italian town that turned off the wireless network in schools due to fear of electromagnetic radiation showed how a local decision can gain global significance. The switch to Ethernet cables resolved the city hall’s immediate concern, but also raised questions about online information and public policies.

When the topic involves children, technology, and invisible risks, should the best decision follow fear, precaution, or available evidence? Leave your opinion in the comments and share this post with those who follow debates about education and technology.



Source: Flavia Marinho

Flavia Marinho is a postgraduate engineer with extensive experience in the onshore and offshore shipbuilding industry. In recent years, she has dedicated herself to writing articles for news websites in the areas of military, security, industry, oil and gas, energy, shipbuilding, geopolitics, jobs, and courses. Contact flaviacamil@gmail.com or WhatsApp +55 21 973996379 for corrections, editorial suggestions, job vacancy postings, or advertising proposals on our portal.



https://en.clickpetroleoegas.com.br/mayor-orders-wireless-network-turned-off-in-municipal-schools-due-to-fear-of-electromagnetic-radiation-in-children-replaces-connection-with-fcmo87/ COURTESY JOEL

FEATURED: Unexpected Opening — May 18–22 EMF Training Learn the Skill Sets Required For Accurate EMF Assessment and Effective Remediation

FEATURED:

This May—EMR-S Awareness Month—the 704 No More® Coalition invites you to learn about a growing health issue impacting millions: Electromagnetic Radiation Syndrome (EMR-S).

EMR-S refers to a medical condition associated with exposure to human-made electromagnetic radiation. This type of radiation comes from a wide range of modern technologies, including cell towers, building-mounted antennas, mobile phones, tablets, computers, smart utility meters, Wi-Fi networks, or Bluetooth devices.

1 in 8 Americans say wireless radiation is causing health issues—with commonly reported symptoms including headaches, fatigue, brain fog, sleep disruption, and heart palpitations—and many other people may be experiencing symptoms without realizing the cause.

At the same time, wireless infrastructure continues to expand rapidly into our neighborhoods—often without community input and always without consideration of health impacts.

This May, we invite you to move from awareness to empowerment by helping to bring visibility to EMR-S and related health concerns associated with exposure to wireless radiation, and supporting informed, community-driven dialogue. Here’s how you can take action:

How You Can Help﻿

﻿

Join the 704 No More® Coalition – Be part of a growing movement advocating for EMR-S awareness, safe technology practices, and informed community decisions. Sign up to the coalition email list. ﻿

﻿Spread Awareness – Use our educational flyer and fact sheet to inform your family, friends, and neighbors.﻿

﻿Share Our Myth vs. Fact Campaign – Repost our EMR-S Myth vs. Fact graphics posted on @704NoMore on all major platforms Share Your Story – Tell your own EMR-S experience and tag @704NoMore to amplify your voice and connect with others in the community.﻿

﻿ Educate Your Community – Use our slide deck and presentation notes to inform legislators, school officials, and local leaders about EMR-S and the importance of local control when it comes to placement of wireless infrastructure.﻿

﻿ Host a Discussion – Organize a town hall, community meeting, or virtual session to spark conversation about EMR-S and the health risks of wireless radiation.﻿

﻿ Be a Voice for the Affected – Many live with EMR-S and suffer in silence. Sharing your experience helps raise awareness and support others in your community.﻿

﻿Together, we can create safer spaces for all by raising awareness, educating our communities, and advocating for wired solutions that reduce involuntary wireless exposure. ﻿ Take action this EMR-S Awareness Month—because awareness alone isn’t enough.

﻿In Truth, The CHD EMR & Wireless Team

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