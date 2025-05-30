This morning, my news post of many hours of work disappeared into the ethers, so my apologies that some content is most likely lost for now. I will send more later as time permits.

Please enjoy the video from the U.K., the new resources from Environmental Health News, and the interview with Joel.

In today’s news from the far side, we have an industry article noting the 5G is interfering with indoor coverage, with the suggestion that we need more antennas closer to homes and businesses. And a suggestion for participants to rattle the skull to counteract VR sickness.

Cell phone radiation exposure may increase during travel Travelers may face higher levels of cell phone radiofrequency (RF) radiation when using phones in moving vehicles such as trains, according to a new study published in Electrical Engineering, which simulated the RF radiation levels in a child and an adult when using a cell phone inside a train and found that the metal surroundings significantly increased their RF radiation exposure levels. https://www.ehn.org/train-cell-phone-radiation

Study finds long-term cell phone use impacts the parotid gland A recent study published in the International Journal of Risk & Safety in Medicine examined the impact of cell phone radiation exposure on the parotid gland, the largest of the major salivary glands. https://www.ehn.org/cell-phone-parotid-gland

Major WHO-backed study: high certainty that wireless radiation causes cancer in animals A new systematic review of animal studies on wireless radiofrequency (RF) radiation and cancer commissioned by the World Health Organization (WHO) and published in Environment International concluded with “high certainty” that exposure to wireless RF radiation causes two types of cancer in animals. https://www.ehn.org/cell-phone-cancer-animal-study

Cell phone use linked to an increased risk of prostate cancer A new study published in the Fortune Journal of Health Sciences by Dr. Lennart Hardell and researcher Michael Carlberg reported an association between prostate cancer and exposure to the radiofrequency (RF) radiation emitted by cell phones. https://www.ehn.org/prostate-cancer-cell-phone-use

Wireless radiation exposure during pregnancy leads to brain damage in rats, study finds A recent study published in the International Journal of Developmental Neuroscience found that rats exposed to wireless radiation in utero experienced impacts to their hippocampus, a region of the brain critical for learning and memory. https://www.ehn.org/brain-damage-wireless-radiation

WHO’s review on cell phone radiation and cancer cannot assure safety, renowned experts say Four critiques published by distinguished U.S. and international experts have documented the science showing that a World Health Organization (WHO) funded review on cell phone radiation cannot conclude cell phones are safe due to several critical errors, omissions, and conflicts of interests. https://www.ehn.org/who-cell-phone-cancer

FEATURED: IN DEPTH Recent interview of Joel from Poland Smartphones, Wi-Fi routers and phone masts – what effect do they have on your health? – Instytut Spraw Obywatelskich

ACTIVISM: ACTIVISM: Why Dame Imelda Staunton, Stephen Fry and Midge Ure Joined My Campaign to Protect Human Choice in a Digital World One Week Off-Grid, 16 Voices, and a Petition That Could Change Everything

I believe in the right to choose or refuse to be superconnected!

REFERS TO:UK Documentary by Musican Tim Arnold "Is it time to break up with our phones? The stage adaptation of the critically acclaimed album by Tim Arnold, ‘Super Connected’ is an art rock Black Mirror-esque show fusing film, live music, and theatre about the ticking time bomb of social media, screen addiction and the impact of Big Tech’s power over human life." You will find the schedule of screenings at the link just below. Mr Arnold intends to be present at each event.

https://superconnected.technology/events/ trailer

AUTOMOBILES: Legislation aims to jump-start rollout of driverless vehicle COURTESY MARILYNNE

BROADBAND INDUSTRY: Indoor Cellular Coverage Ookla wrote a recent article that highlights an increasing problem of poor indoor cellular coverage. The article notes that this is a growing problem since the public increasingly relies on cell phone apps. Indoor cell coverage is growing poorer for several reasons. First, 5G carriers are migrating to higher mid-band frequencies, which don’t penetrate buildings as well as the lower frequencies used in the past. Years ago, cellular networks widely used 700 MHz and 900 MHz frequencies, which had the wonderful property of penetrating almost anything. I remember being amazed a decade ago when I didn’t lose a cell call in an interior elevator of a building. In recent years, I’ve noticed that my cell phone doesn’t work at the back of my neighborhood grocery store – but it did a decade ago. The problem is only going to get worse as cellular carriers migrate more 5G traffic to higher mid-band spectrum bands (3 GHz and higher). There are also some changes in buildings that make it harder for wireless signals to penetrate. Ookla cites the increasing use of low-E glass, an energy-efficient glass with a microscopic coating that reflects heat and light – and also cellular signals. Ookla says that modern insulation materials, in general, are less friendly to cell signals. Ookla also lays some of the blame on regulations that completely focus on outdoor cell coverage and has never acknowledged that 80% of cellular traffic originates from indoors (Ookla cites Ericsson for that statistic). The FCC adopted a minimum standard for outdoor cellular speeds of 25/3 Mbps in October 2020 as part of the 5G Fund for Rural America order. Interestingly, at that time, that was a higher speed than the definition of landline broadband that was still stuck at 25/3 Mbps. A few countries like Germany and Ireland require decent indoor cellular speeds for structures like hospitals, busy business districts, and tourist attractions. There are some solutions to the problem. One would be for regulators to require better cellular speeds to match how people use it. That may sound like an easy fix, but it’s not. The best way to improve cellular speeds is to use small cell sites that are closer to homes and businesses.

CHILDREN: Melanie Hempe from the Be ScreenStrong Substack Porn is chasing your child. Here's what to do about it. 7 Practical Steps to Stop Early Porn Exposure (and the Harm That Comes With It)

DATA CENTERS: PG&E and AI data centers PG&E has two new requests to increase rates. A.25-05-009 is "to support historic electric demand growth". Main purposes of the application include: "Expand energy capacity to serve new homes, businesses, electric vehicles, and aritifical interlligence data centers" 2nd application is A.25-05-011

5G; "The 5G Promise Falls Short of Reality: Examining Economic Impact Claims "Breaking News: "Phoenix Center finds 5G is a nothing-burger"

HEALTH MAHA: ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH TRUST MAHA Report Addresses Chemical Toxins But Falls Short on EMFs

HEALTH RESEARCH: Electromagnetic fields regulate iron metabolism: From mechanisms to applications

Wang S, Yang J, Zhen C, Wang H, Shang P. Electromagnetic fields regulate iron metabolism: From mechanisms to applications. Journal of Advanced Research. 2025, https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jare.2025.04.044 .

• Electromagnetic fields (EMFs) can influence the progression of various diseases by regulating iron metabolism.

•The regulation of iron metabolism by EMFs is highly parameter-specific and varies across different tissues and cells.

•The electromagnetic properties of iron-containing molecules/proteins and iron-rich tissues influence iron metabolism modulation by EMFs.

•EMFs can modulate iron metabolism through their effects on membrane structure and ion channels.

•EMFs can modulate iron metabolism by regulating the generation and activity of Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS).

Abstract Background Electromagnetic fields (EMFs), as a form of physical therapy, have been widely applied in biomedicine. Iron, the most abundant trace metal in living organisms, plays a critical role in various physiological processes, and imbalances in its metabolism are closely associated with the development and progression of numerous diseases. Numerous studies have demonstrated that EMF exposureinduces significant changes in both systemic and cellular iron metabolism. Aim of Review This review aims to summarize the evidence and potential biophysical mechanisms underlying the role of EMFs in regulating iron metabolism, thereby enhancing the understanding of their biological mechanisms and expanding their potential applications in biomedical fields. Key Scientific Concepts of Review In this review, we have synthesized research findings and proposed the hypothesis that the biophysical mechanisms of EMFs regulate iron metabolism involve the special electromagnetic properties of iron-containing proteins and iron-enriched tissues, as well as the modulation of membrane structure and function, ion channels, and the generation and activity of Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS). Then, the review summarizes the latest advances in the effects of EMFs on iron metabolism and their safety, as well as their impact on immunoregulation, cardiovascular diseases, neurological diseases, orthopedic diseases, diabetes, liver injury, and cancer.

Conclusion and perspective EMFs have been widely applied as a non-invasive physical alternative or adjunctive therapy in translational medicine. The regulation of iron metabolism by EMFs is a crucial mechanism underlying their biological effects and plays a significant role in their translational applications. On one hand, iron metabolism-related indicators can be used to evaluate the biological safety of EMFs. On the other hand, the effects of EMFs on iron metabolism have potential applications in the research and treatment of various diseases, including immunoregulation, cardiovascular diseases, neurological diseases, orthopedic diseases, diabetes, liver injury, and cancer. Moreover, the synergistic regulation of iron metabolism through the combination of EMFs with drugs—particularly iron-based NPs—has notably enhanced the potential of EMFs in the biomedical field. However, conflicting results in many studies regarding the effects of EMFs on iron metabolism make it challenging to systematically summarize the regulatory patterns of EMFs on iron metabolism. Despite these inconsistencies, several general characteristics of EMF-mediated regulation of iron metabolism can still be summarized. First, the effects of EMFs on iron metabolism vary depending on the properties of the EMFs (such as intensity, gradient, frequency, etc.) and exposure time [17]. Additionally, the effects of EMFs on iron metabolism appear to exhibit a biological “window”. It has been reported that the biological effects induced by EMFs of specific intensities, frequencies, and exposure durations within this “window” may differ significantly from those outside it [123]. Furthermore, the regulation of iron metabolism by EMFs also shows significant tissue- and cell-type specificity. Compared to changes in biochemical indicators, biophysical mechanisms are typically used to provide a deeper explanation of the biological effects and patterns of EMFs. In this review, we have summarized several potential biophysical mechanisms through which EMFs regulate iron metabolism, aiming to better understand the underlying reasons for the complex regulatory characteristics of EMFs on iron metabolism, and to provide research insights for utilizing EMFs in the modulation of iron metabolism in the future. Furthermore, the descriptions of EMFs parameters and exposure forms in many studies are often vague, which limits the comparability of results across different studies. Therefore, more precise descriptions of EMF parameters and exposure methods are needed in future research on the effects of EMFs on iron metabolism and related diseases. We expect that with extensive and in-depth studies on the effects and mechanisms of EMFs in iron metabolism, the scope of EMF applications in disease prevention and treatment is likely to expand.

Open access paper: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2090123225002887

(What if EMF regulates all metabolic processes?)

HEALTH NOT HEALTH IEEE: Hack Yourself for a Better Time in VR 3 techniques that may stave off cybersickness But a new wave of research may take the pressure off engineers and developers and hand it back to the consumer. The research focuses on DIY techniques that allow users to cope better with VR. Here are three promising approaches. #1: Stand Like a Flamingo #2: Lean In #3: Feel the Vibes Don’t fancy standing like a flamingo or leaning all over the place? Well, how about vibrating the bones in your skull? This solution requires pressing into service a type of wearable tech that isn’t yet commonly available—a vestibular stimulation device, which sends little vibrations to the inner ear. Researchers are testing these devices to treat seasickness and the symptoms of Parkinson’s disease. Companies like Otolith Labs are now seeking approval to sell their products beyond the research community. Research at the University of Newcastle, in Australia, tested whether the devices could ease VR cybersickness by reducing the mismatch between vestibular cues and visual cues. In VR, your eyes are telling you that your body is moving, but your body is convinced that it’s not, and the mismatch is just too much for the mind to cope with. By vibrating the inner ear with a stimulator, the thinking goes, people may become more tolerant of the mismatch.

ANTIDOTE: Please listen to or watch the interview of Shannon Rowan by Keith Cutter

Also the relevant post shared today by John Haidt: My School Banned Phones for the Year. Here's What Happened I didn't have to say, "get off your phone," once...

I wrote an article about this post here on May 13: Self-Reliance Does Not Involve 17 Hours of Screens on Sunday; and Questions about Rural Broadband Benefits More questions about how we gauge whether or not Wi-Fi for "homework" on a school bus is a good thing

HEALTH: Billy Joel has excess fluid in his brain. Here’s what to know about cerebrospinal fluid disorders (alternative explanation, the body plates in his skull are locked because his meridians are trying to protect his brain from an EMF polluted environment?)

HEALTH: Kourtney Kardashian Uses Special Blanket to Protect Toddler Son from ‘EMFs’

HOUSING THE POWER COUPLE: Is your home designed for health? Pt 1: Kyle Young: Basics of Natural Building Join us as we discuss: How Kyle got started in the natural building movement 40 years ago How natural homes are insured What building materials are best for specific personality types (doshas) Passive solar and passive air conditioning systems & EMF Benefits of building with bamboo, cob, rammed earth, and adobe Want to know how to design a low-EMF home? Join us on June 12th, where Paul Harding will discuss tactics we can take to reduce EMF in our homes. This is a paid webinar that is free for all paying subscribers

NATURE: Biocentric with Max Wilbert Forests and the Water Cycle How logging contributes to global warming, worsens droughts and floods, and pushes us toward tipping points — and how we can fight back.

SMART METERS DR STILLMAN: Sick Building Syndrome Sick buildings make sick people A Cautionary Tale Angie came to me years ago with severe allergies, fatigue, and insomnia. Most functional medicine doctors would have run tests, given her supplements, and hoped for the best. I spent hours with her and discovered that she slept right next to her home’s smart meter and drank well water. Turns out her well was contaminated with bacteria and her smart meter was ruining her immune system and her sleep. She started sleeping in her guest room on the other side of the house and installed a new filter on her well. We added supplements and she made a complete recovery. This is just one case of sick building syndrome. I have seen more than I can count at this point.

SMART METERS CANADA: Digital emissions lead to request for meter pit cost waiver An Osoyoos resident blames his chronic headaches on emissions from various electronic devices and has asked council to exempt him from a five-thousand-dollar charge to have his water meter installed outside rather than in his home. Council decided to study the matter further and get back to him. The Osoyoos water meter program is in its beginning phases, with meters being installed over the next year or so. The meters use wireless technology to communicate individual water flows over the airwaves.

SPACE WEATHER: SUPER FAST SOLAR WIND: Solar wind is blowing around Earth faster than 700 km/s (1.6 million mph). This is putting pressure on our planet's magnetic field and causing G1/G2-class geomagnetic storms--extending yesterday's long-lasting storm into May 30th. High-latitude sky watchers should remain alert for auroras. Aurora alerts: SMS Text A 24-HOUR GEOMAGNETIC STORM: A co-rotating interaction region (CIR) hit Earth on May 29th, sparking 24 hours of non-stop geomagnetic storming. The day started off strong (G3) before settling into a sustained stretch of minor to moderate disturbances:

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS: STRAND MOUNTS INDUSTRY: Here's a short 10 minute video about this from "Inside Towers" including pics of the strand mounts.



They're buying up spectrum in the 3.5 GHz range. Comcast alone has 23 million "hotspots." Eight cable companies spent $1.2 Billion in spectrum auction 105 (2020)

https://www.fierce-network.com/operators/verizon-dish-cable-top-list-cbrs-auction-winners _ COURTESY SIDNEE

TOWERS AND ANTENNAS: Missouri congressman seeks help from RFK Jr on cancer cases at KC-area school Read more at: https://www.kansascity.com/news/politics-government/article306429936.html



WARFARE: New video on "Golden Dome" with Bruce Gagnon

Donald Trump is calling for a renewal of Ronald Reagan's 1980's vision of SDI (Strategic Defense Initiative), popularly called Star Wars. The program is a massive boondoggle in the works. Early estimates are that Trump's 'Golden Dome' shield would cost from $500 billion to trillions of dollars. The recipients of this largess would be weapons corporations like Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, L3Harris and Space X.

Major cutbacks in social and environmental programs will be required to help fund this insanity.

Golden Dome would spur a new space weapons arms race that will destabilize our planet and beyond.

In the video Apollo astronaut Edgar Mitchell, the 6th man to walk on the Moon, warns a war in space would create massive bits of space junk which would leave a mine field surrounding the Earth making it virtually impossible to launch anything into the heavens. Mitchell calls space a fragile environment that must be protected.

Trump is requesting $25 billion from Congress as a down payment in 2025 for his 'beautiful Golden Dome'. Experts are confidently reporting that the new version of the Star Wars system will not be able to protect the North American continent from hypersonic missiles and drone swarms.

Ensuring protection from just one 'enemy' ICBM would require more than 1,000 interceptors in orbit, an American Physical Society report finds. Protection from 10 could demand over 30,000 interceptors, depending on missile type and other assumptions. For comparison, there are about 12,000 active satellites in orbit around Earth, most in SpaceX’s Starlink network.

Bruce Gagnon talks about how the U.S. intends to use space technology to control the Earth on behalf of western corporate capitalism. He reminds the viewer that the U.S. and Israel have for many years blocked negotiations for a treaty banning all weapons in space at the United Nations, long introduced by China and Russia.

The heavily illustrated video is produced by Andy Paul Smith who worked with Bruce in 2003 to make the popular space documentary called Arsenal of Hypocrisy .

